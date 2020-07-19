A. unsur unsur berita

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1. Unsur – Unsur Berita Menentukan Unsur-Unsur Berita A 1. Pentingnya Berita 2. Penyampaian Berita 3. Penyuntingan Berita ...
A. Menentukan Unsur-Unsur Berita Setelah mempelajari materi ini, kamu diharapkan mampu: 1. Menjelaskan pengertian berita; ...
Pada era sekarang berita menjadi menu utama bagi setiap orang, tiada hari tanpa berita. Beragam informasi terus berhambura...
Dalam menentukan unsur-unsur berita ada enam pertanyaan yang dapat memudahkan kita dalam menemukan unsur-unsur berita. Ata...
Perhatikan contoh berikut untuk memahamami cara menentukan unsur-unsur berita Bacalah berita berikut ! Bahasa Indonesia by...
Berita merupakan suatu informasi, warta, pengetahuan terbaru tentang suatu kejadian atau peristiwa yang dikemas dalam medi...
Bahasa Indonesia by Ma’am EI
  1. Unsur – Unsur Berita Menentukan Unsur-Unsur Berita A 1. Pentingnya Berita 2. Penyampaian Berita 3. Penyuntingan Berita Menyampaikan Informasi dalam Bentuk Berita D 1. Struktur Berita 2. Kaidah – Kaidah Kebahasaan Menentukan Struktur dan Kaidah Berita C 1. Ringkasan Berita 2. Penyimpulan Isi Berita 3. Tanggapan Terhadap Berita Meringkas dan Menyimpulkan Berita B
  2. 2. A. Menentukan Unsur-Unsur Berita Setelah mempelajari materi ini, kamu diharapkan mampu: 1. Menjelaskan pengertian berita; 2. Mengidentifikasi unsur-unsur teks berita yang kamu dengar dan kamu baca Bahasa Indonesia by Ma’am EI
  3. 3. Pada era sekarang berita menjadi menu utama bagi setiap orang, tiada hari tanpa berita. Beragam informasi terus berhamburan memenuhi ruang hidup kita setiap harinya. Dengan banyaknya sajian berita, baik melalui media cetak maupun elektronik, kita harus memanfaatkannya dengan baik. Berita merupakan informasi, warta, pengetahuan terbaru tentang suatu kejadian/ peristiwa. Bahasa Indonesia by Ma’am EI
  4. 4. Dalam menentukan unsur-unsur berita ada enam pertanyaan yang dapat memudahkan kita dalam menemukan unsur-unsur berita. Atau dapat di singkat ADiKSiMBa A = Apa Di = Dimana K = Kapan Si = Siapa M = Mengapa Ba= Bagaimana Enam Pertanyaan yang dapat memudahkan kita dalam menemukan unsur-unsur berita Keenam pertanyaan itu terkerangka pada rumus 5W + 1H. What (apa), Who (siapa), Where (dimana), When (kapan), Why (mengapa), dan How (bagaimana). Bahasa Indonesia by Ma’am EI
  5. 5. Perhatikan contoh berikut untuk memahamami cara menentukan unsur-unsur berita Bacalah berita berikut ! Bahasa Indonesia by Ma’am EI
  6. 6. Berita merupakan suatu informasi, warta, pengetahuan terbaru tentang suatu kejadian atau peristiwa yang dikemas dalam media cetak maupun media elektronik. Dalam menemukan unsur-unsur berita kita dapat menemukannya dengan menggunakan enam pertanyaan yang dapat memudahkan dalam menemukan unsur berita. Enam pertanyaan itu dapat di singkat dengan ADiKSiMBa untuk memudahkan dalam mengingatnya: Apa, Dimana, Kapan, Siapa, Mengapa, dan Bagaimana. Sampai disini dulu materinya sampai jumpa minggu depan Mari berlatih ! Jangan lupa klik bagian kuis ya! Bahasa Indonesia by Ma’am EI
