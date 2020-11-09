Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentation ( Bahan Mengajar Membaca 2)

Slide di mana setiap satu mengandungi satu perkataan nama bagi 10 benda yang selalu dipegang oleh kanak-kanak kecil.

  1. 1. LMCP 1602 PENDIDKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM NAMA: NUR HAZMIRA ZURIN BINTI HASRIN NOMBOR MATRIKS: A175030 NAMA PENSYARAH: PROF. DATO IR. DR RIZAATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT
  2. 2. sudu
  3. 3. mainan
  4. 4. kaki
  5. 5. botol susu
  6. 6. puting
  7. 7. lampin
  8. 8. selimut
  9. 9. ibu jari
  10. 10. bantal
  11. 11. buku

