FALSAFAH PENDIDIKAN ISLAM (LMCP1112) DISEDIAKAN OLEH: NUR HADIFAH BINTI HAMDAN A166392 PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO' IR. DR RIZA...
Guru merupakan ejen perubahan yang paling awal dalam masyarakat yang berperanan mengajar, mendidik dan membimbing murid. G...
1. Seorang guru yang diimpikan.
2. Jika saya sebagai seorang guru.

  1. 1. FALSAFAH PENDIDIKAN ISLAM (LMCP1112) DISEDIAKAN OLEH: NUR HADIFAH BINTI HAMDAN A166392 PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO' IR. DR RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K RAHMAT
  2. 2. Guru merupakan ejen perubahan yang paling awal dalam masyarakat yang berperanan mengajar, mendidik dan membimbing murid. Guru juga berperanan merealisasikan pembentukan dan pembangunan murid dari aspek Jasmani, Emosi, Rohani dan Intelek (JERI) agar dapat melahirkan insan holistik yang berakhlak mulia menurut kaca mata Islam. PENGENALAN
  3. 3. SEORANG GURU YANG DIIMPIKAN
  4. 4. PENGETAHUAN, KEMAHIRAN &KECEKAPAN BIDANG
  5. 5. KEPELBAGAIAN KAEDAH MENGAJAR
  6. 6. PENYAMPAIAN YANG JELAS
  7. 7. INTERAKSI &PENGLIBATAN PELAJAR
  8. 8. JIKA SAYA SEBAGAI SEORANG GURU
  9. 9. SEORANG GURU YANG IKHLAS DALAM MENGAJAR
  10. 10. MENJAGA MARUAH DAN IMEJ PELAJAR

