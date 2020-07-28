Successfully reported this slideshow.
PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM (LMCP 1602) Rollin' with the 90s DISEDIAKAN OLEH : NUR HADIFAH BINTI HAMD...
BINTIK-BINTIK MERAH 11 HINGGA 30
Bintik-bintik Merah 11 - 30

Bilangan 11 hingga 30

Published in: Education
Bintik-bintik Merah 11 - 30

  1. 1. PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM (LMCP 1602) Rollin' with the 90s DISEDIAKAN OLEH : NUR HADIFAH BINTI HAMDAN (A166392) PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO' IR. DR RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT
  2. 2. BINTIK-BINTIK MERAH 11 HINGGA 30
  3. 3. 11
  4. 4. 12
  5. 5. 13
  6. 6. 14
  7. 7. 15
  8. 8. 16
  9. 9. 17
  10. 10. 18
  11. 11. 19
  12. 12. 20
  13. 13. 21
  14. 14. 22
  15. 15. 23
  16. 16. 24
  17. 17. 25
  18. 18. 26
  19. 19. 27
  20. 20. 28
  21. 21. 29
  22. 22. 30

