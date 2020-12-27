Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BACK SCRATCH TEST
Introduction ◦ The Back Scratch Test, or simply the Scratch Test, measures how close the hands can be brought together beh...
Objective ◦ This test measures general shoulder range of motion Equipment ◦ ruler or a yardstick
Procedure ◦ This test is done in the standing position. Place one hand behind the head and back over the shoulder, and rea...
SCORING -Record the best score to the nearest centimeter or 1/2 inch. MEN’s RESULT Age below average normal (inches) above...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sps 217 elderly population (back scratch)

19 views

Published on

assignment

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sps 217 elderly population (back scratch)

  1. 1. BACK SCRATCH TEST
  2. 2. Introduction ◦ The Back Scratch Test, or simply the Scratch Test, measures how close the hands can be brought together behind the back. ◦ It is designed to test the functional fitness of seniors. ◦ Another shoulder flexibility test designed for testing the elderly is the Shoulder Circumduction Test.
  3. 3. Objective ◦ This test measures general shoulder range of motion Equipment ◦ ruler or a yardstick
  4. 4. Procedure ◦ This test is done in the standing position. Place one hand behind the head and back over the shoulder, and reach as far as possible down the middle of your back, your palm touching your body and the fingers directed downwards. ◦ Place the other arm behind your back, palm facing outward and fingers upward and reach up as far as possible attempting to touch or overlap the middle fingers of both hands ◦ An assistant is required to direct the subject so that the fingers are aligned, and to measure the distance between the tips of the middle fingers. ◦ If the fingertips touch then the score is zero. ◦ If they do not touch, measure the distance between the finger tips (a negative score), if they overlap, measure by how much (a positive score). ◦ Practice two times, and then test two times. ◦ Stop the test if the subject experiences pain.
  5. 5. SCORING -Record the best score to the nearest centimeter or 1/2 inch. MEN’s RESULT Age below average normal (inches) above average 60-64 < -6.5 -6.5 to 0 > 0 65-69 < -7.5 -7.5 to -1.0 > -1.0 70-74 < -8.0 -8.0 to -1.0 > -1.0 75-79 < -9.0 -9.0 to -2.0 > -2.0 80-84 < -9.5 -9.5 to -2.0 > -2.0 85-89 < -10.0 -10.0 to -3.0 > -3.0 90-94 < -10.5 -10.5 to -4.0 > -4.0 WOMAN’s RESULT Age below average normal (inches) above average 60-64 < -3.0 -3.0 to 1.5 > 1.5 65-69 < -3.5 -3.5 to 1.5 > 1.5 70-74 < -4.0 -4.0 to 1.0 > 1.0 75-79 < -5.0 -5.0 to 0.5 > 0.5 80-84 < -5.5 -5.5 to 0 > 0 85-89 < -7.0 -7.0 to -1.0 > -1.0 90-94 < -8.0 -8.0 to -1.0 > -1.0 Norms

×