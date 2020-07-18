Report Latihan Industri

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NUR AMNI FAIQAH BINTI ABDUL RAZAK S43069 HOTEL SENTRAL RIVERVIEW MELAKA
 Strategically located in the city of Melaka  Managed by Hotel Sentral Management Sdn Bhd Operating on December 20, 201...
MUHAMMAD YUSRI CHAN BIN ABDULLAH General Manager (Southern Region) AHMAD FARID B. AHMAD FUAD HR Executive LIM ZI HAO Accou...
Motto “Comfort, Refreshing and Great Value” Mission To maintain the position as a 3 star hotel offering efficient custom...
Objective To become the premier hospitality management team in Malaysia. Business Scope Hotel Sentral Riverview Melaka e...
Strength Licensed with the Ministry of Tourism Malaysia. Have some other branches throughout Malaysia. Establish good r...
• Organization name: Hotel Sentral Riverview Melaka • General Manager : Mr Muhammad Yusri Abdullah • Human resource : Hj A...
• There are ten branches of hotels and resorts under the Hotel Sentral Management that covers all areas of peninsular Mala...
i. Air Transportation - Malacca International Airport/KLIA ii. Land Transportation - Bas Express/ Taxi / Grab/ Train The j...
 Sales Department  Account Department  Food & Beverage Department  Front Office Department  Housekeeping Department ...
STRENGTH WEAKNESS a) Have a lot of branches • 10 branches a) Lack of communication • Led to a misunderstanding between wor...
• Communicate with customers through phone calls and face-to-face in sales department. • Taking the customer data to recor...
Housekeeping Management System • One department that is under the room division Start Staff divided into group Take room a...
• Problem Identification The problem that arises in this section is the problem of the hall and surau have bad smell. • Pr...
MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM • Maintenance is a department that ensures the hotel is in good condition like air- conditio...
Start Staff divided into group check all electrical & other systems Make a recheck the electrical system function or not E...
Management System Food & Beverage (F&B) Food and beverage is one of the hotel's departments responsible for the sale of fo...
Proposed Solution • The trainee has suggested that action should be organized and retrieved. Each equipment needs to be ad...
Conclusion • Gives a widespread exposure to trainees and takes on the experience from below to apply in the future. • The ...
Proposed Improvement of Industrial Training • The university needs to get more in touch with the firm and students to fost...
Report Latihan Industri
