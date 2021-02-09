Boletín 5 febrero 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5
FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5
FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5
FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5
FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5
FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5
FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5
FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5
FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5
FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 CORPORACIONES LOCALES
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 CORPORACIONES LOCALES
FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 CORPORACIONES LOCALES
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 CORPORACIONES LOCALES
FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 CORPORACIONES LOCALES
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 CORPORACIONES LOCALES
FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 CORPORACIONES LOCALES
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 CORPORACIONES LOCALES
  1. 1. FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 1 B O L E T Í N S E M A N A L I N F O R M A T I V O D E N U E V A C A N A R I A S ● N º 5 ● F E B R E R O 2 0 2 1 NC insiste a Sánchez en un plan de ayudas directas a las empresas canarias similar al del cuatripartito
  2. 2. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 2 NC insiste a Sánchez en u n p l a n d e a y u d a s directas a las empresas canarias similar al del cuatripartito f o o f o o o f o o o CABILDO INSULAR DE GRAN CANARIA GRUPO NUEVA CANARIAS Calle Bravo Murillo, 23 35002 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Tel.: 928 217 008 Email: gruponuevacanarias@grancanaria.com PARLAMENTO DE CANARIAS GRUPO PARLAMENTARIO NUEVA CANARIAS Calle Teobaldo Power, 7 38002 S/C de Tenerife Tel.: 922 473 271 Email: isgonzalez@parcan.es CONGRESO DE LOS DIPUTADOS GRUPO PARLAMENTARIO MIXTO Plaza de las Cortes, núm. 1 - 28014 - MADRID Tel.: 91 390 65 88 Email: paloma.pita@congreso.es f o o NUEVA CANARIAS Plaza Dr. Rafael O' Shanahan Local 6 35004 Las Palmas de GC Tel.: 928 234 234 - 676219771 - 650668320 nc@nuevacanarias.org PRENSA NC prensanuevacanarias@gmail.com Boletines: SlideShare - Issue Presidencia Plaza Dr. Rafael O' Shanahan Local 6 35004 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria presidencia@nuevacanarias.org o N C l l a m a a l o s eurodiputados a cambiar el nuevo pacto de migración y asilo de la Comisión NC considera “muy positivo” que se inicie el traspaso de las competencias del nuevo Estatuto Los técnicos del ITC y del Cabildo afirman que Chira- Soria es imprescindible, vanguardista y la mitad de lo que necesita Gran Canaria para su descarbonización en 2040 Campos: “El compromiso para combatir el cambio climático nos lleva a apoyar la central de Chira-Soria” El Cabildo destina más de un millón al ensanche de la carretera de Melenara Eloy Santana visita San Francisco con el cronista oficial de Telde para conocer las necesidades del barrio histórico Nueva Canarias de La Aldea v o t a e n c o n t r a d e l presupuesto municipal para 2021 NC exige a la ministra Ribera que respete las competencias de Canarias sobre el hotel Oliva Beach Nueva Canarias de La Laguna denuncia el peligroso estado de la Vía de Ronda
  3. 3. FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 3 CANARIAS NC insiste a Sánchez en un plan de ayudas directas a las empresas canarias similar al del cuatripartito Luis Campos reclama al Ejecutivo de progre- so agilidad en los trámites y coordinación con las iniciativas decididas por los cabildos y los ayuntamientos El portavoz parlamentario de Nueva Canarias (NC), Luis Campos, ha insistido en la necesidad de que el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez apruebe ayudas direc- tas y estímulos al sector turístico de Canarias similar al plan extraordinario del Ejecutivo canario valorado en 400,8 millones de euros para las empresas, las pymes y los autónomos. Campos reclamó al cuatri- partito agilidad en los trámites y coordinación con las iniciativas decididas por los cabildos y los ayunta- mientos. Durante la comparecencia, en comisión, de la con- sejera de Economía, Empleo y Conocimiento, Elena Máñez, solicitada por NC para analizar el plan adi- cional del cuatripartito de ayudas directas y aplaza- mientos fiscales; Luis Campos solicitó rapidez a la responsable gubernamental en la tramitación y má- xima coordinación con las iniciativas que, con el mismo fin, han adoptado las corporaciones locales en el ámbito de sus responsabilidades. Pero, ante la incidencia de las nuevas restricciones decididas por los principales países europeos y terri- torios del Estado emisores de turistas y las que afec- tan al tejido productivo canario para frenar la tercera ola de los contagios, Luis Campos insistió en la ne- cesidad de que el gabinete de Pedro Sánchez decida un apoyo “similar” al del cuatripartito. Ayudas directas y estímulos al sector turístico para el territorio más castigado del Estado, complementa- rios a los “fundamentales” expedientes de regulación temporales de empleo y las ayudas ICO, demandó el portavoz del grupo nacionalista progresis- ta. Defendió el plan extraordinario del Go- bierno canario porque, aunque siempre será insuficiente dada la enorme dimen- sión” de la crisis de salud pública, es el que “se necesita en este instante”, transcu- rrido un año, para evitar una destrucción mayor del tejido productivo y del empleo. Una crisis “brutal y excepcional” ocasiona- da por el coronavirus que la oposición “ob- via”, censuró. “Se intenta demonizar” al Ejecutivo canario con argumentos “falsos e inconsistentes y sin presentar propuestas alternativas”, denunció el portavoz nacio- nalista. Son los “agoreros del final de los tiempos”, agregó, que también “niegan” que, en 2020, el cuatripartito arbitró más de 95 millones de euros en ayudas directas a las empresas y las primeras ayudas tributarias y que, en el ámbito de sus compe- tencias exclusivas, contrató a 4.000 sanitarios y 3.000 docentes. Más de 7.000 profesionales, añadió, que se man- tendrán en 2021 y que han sido decisivos para que “seamos el territorio con la menor incidencia sanitaria y para el buen funcionamiento” del curso escolar. En las competencias exclusivas del Gobierno de Canarias, los nacionalistas progresistas sostienen que “no se puede fallar”. En opinión de Campos, las respuestas de la comunidad canaria están “muy por encima” de otros territorios. Refirió, en ese sentido, la situación sanitaria de la comunidad de Madrid. Desde el primer momento”, reiteró, el cuatripartito “ha respondido” con iniciativas, “insuficientes” para el calado de una crisis mundial pero diametralmente opuestas a los “duros” recortes, privatización de em- presas y subida de impuestos, como el IVA, del Go- bierno estatal de la derecha en la crisis de 2008.
  5. 5. FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 5 GOBIERNO AC T UA L I D A D Jueves, 4 de febrero de 2021 16 DETALLES DE LAS REUNIONES TELEMÁTICAS DEL GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS CON LA FECAI Y LA FECAM. DA El Gobierno autonómico, la Fecai (cabildos) y la Fecam (ayuntamientos) llegan a un acuerdo para hacer el mayor esfuerzo posible en la búsqueda de recursos frente a la crisis de la COVID DIARIO DE AVISOS Las Palmas de G.C./ S.C.deTenerife El presidente del Gobierno de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres, mantuvoayerdosreunionespara trasladar a los cabildos y los ayuntamientos canarios los deta- lles del plan autonómico de me- didas extraordinarias de ayuda a los sectores más afectados por las consecuencias de la pandemia y las restricciones sanitarias apli- cadas. La iniciativa implica 165 millones de euros en ayudas directas (una cifra ampliable por las consejerías) y 235,8 millones de aplazamiento fiscal, lo que suma un total de 400,8 millones. Tras los encuentros telemáti- cos con la Federación Canaria de Islas (Fecai) y la Federación Canaria de Municipios (Fecam), se ha alcanzado un acuerdo uná- nime para hacer el mayor es- fuerzo posible en la búsqueda de recursosparapaliarlosefectosde la crisis generada por la pande- mia. En esa dirección, las institu- ciones estudiarán una redefini- ción del Fondo de Desarrollo de Canarias(Fdcan)para“añadirlos 80 millones de euros de 2021 al plan de ayudas extraordinarias, aprobado por el Gobierno de Canarias” . En las conversaciones, desde la sede de la presidencia en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, se abor- daronotrosasuntos.Sobrelaevo- lución de la COVID-19, el jefe del Ejecutivo se mostró optimista: “Las medidas que se han adop- tado están dando resultado y durante las tres últimas semanas los datos han mejorado. Parece quelacurvaenCanariasempieza a ser doblegada” . Eso sí, el man- datario apeló al compromiso de laciudadaníaenelcumplimiento de las normas para poder recu- perar lo antes posible la normali- dad social y económica. Torres matizó que hay que esperar a tener los datos actualizados en el Consejo de Gobierno de hoy, con los informes del Comité Cientí- fico, para tomar decisiones res- pecto a las restricciones actuales. En su comparecencia poste- rior, también destacó que la Fecai, la Fecam y el Gobierno de Canarias han mostrado su re- chazo unánime a la xenofobia y el racismo, “porque la sociedad canaria se define mayoritaria- mente como todo lo contrario: una sociedad tolerante, demo- crática y solidaria” . Torres recalcó que “la demostración de que la sociedad canaria está conven- cida en su defensa de los dere- chos humanos es que el Parla- mento, de forma unánime, con- validó un decreto ley que deter- mina que, ante la ausencia de espacios, los menores inmigran- tes no acompañados puedan ser Canarias estudia añadir los 80 millones del Fdcan a las ayudas acogidos en espacios alojativos” . El dirigente autonómico re- conoció públicamente el trabajo que hacen diariamente los cabil- dos y los ayuntamientos en la defensa de los derechos huma- nos: “Seguiremos demandando que haya una respuesta ade- cuada, y que se activen los meca- nismos de vigilancia, acogi- miento, repatriación, derivación y tránsito reglado al resto del territorio español y de la Unión Europea” . Por último, volvió a reclamar la solidaridad interte- rritorial y el compromiso de otras comunidades, algo para lo que ya ha habido una respuesta favorable desde Castilla y León y el País Vasco, cuyos gobiernos están dispuestos a acoger a me- nores inmigrantes. “No es cohe- rente ni serio que haya aquí par- tidos políticos que digan que Canariasnopuedeserunacárcel y que no se puede quedar aquí toda la inmigración y, a la vez, estén diciendo en el Congreso que no pueden llegar in- migrantes irregulares a la Penín- sula” , rechistó Torres. Por parte del Gobierno de Canarias intervinieron también el vicepresidente y consejero de Hacienda, Román Rodríguez (NC); la consejera de Derechos Sociales, Noemí Santana (Pode- mos); la de Economía, Conoci- miento y Empleo, Elena Máñez (PSOE), y la de Turismo, Indus- tria y Comercio, Yaiza Castilla (ASG). ÁNGEL VÍCTOR TORRES, ROMÁN RODRÍGUEZ, NOEMÍ SANTANA Y ELENA MÁÑEZ. DA
  6. 6. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 6 GOBIERNO Sábado, 6 de febrero de 2021 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS Canarias 27 | ACFI PRESS El vicepresidente, Román Rodríguez, ayer mientras esperaba el inicio de la reunión del consejo asesor del presidente por vía telemática. Canariasbusca ‘grietas’enlaleyde subvencionespara acelerarlasayudas ElGobiernoquierelos165millonesenmanos delasempresasantesdelfindelprimertrimestre Los servicios jurídicos del Gobier- no de Canarias trabajan en la ela- boración del decreto que dará co- bertura legal al paquete de ayudas directas con el que la Administra- ción autonómica trata de paliar los efectos de la crisis económica desatada por la pandemia. El obje- tivo principal es hallar la fórmula para que el dinero llegue a las em- presas antes de que se vean abo- cadas al cese de actividad, lo que no resulta sencillo sin colisionar con la ley estatal que rige para las subvenciones. “Hay que cumplir la ley”, advir- tió ayer el presidente del Gobier- LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA Julio Gutiérrez no canario, Ángel Víctor Torres, a la finalización de la reunión que mantuvo con su consejo asesor, que integran patronales y sindica- tos. Por eso ha decidido poner a “trabajar a todo el equipo” en con- seguir un marco normativo capaz de reducir los plazos con todas las garantías jurídicas. Son los 165 millones de euros de ayudas directas –a fondo perdi- do– que contempla el plan del Eje- cutivo. La cantidad restante, hasta completar los 400,8 millones con que está dotada la estrategia glo- bal, se destina al oxígeno fiscal que suponen el aplazamiento del pago del IGIC del primer trimestre o la carencia a la hora de afrontar los plazos negociados para saldar deudas con la Hacienda canaria, entre otras medidas. En esta última parte, no hay problema porque la potestad sí es de la Administración autonómica. El presidente de la Confederación Canaria de Empresarios (CCE), Agustín Manrique de Lara, señaló la obligatoriedad de que las ayu- das “lleguen cuando sean útiles”. Aunque se trate de “medidas pa- liativas”, insuficientes para sol- ventar el problema en toda su di- mensión, al menos contribuyen cuando se trata de “atravesar el desierto”. El propio Torres recono- ció que ni “multiplicando por diez los 400 millones” bastaría. La estrategia del Gobierno esta- blece tres tramos de ayudas –3.000, 5.000 o 9.000 euros– en función del agujero que la crisis porlapandemiahayageneradoen la facturación de cada empresa. El secretario general de CEOE-Tene- rife, Pedro Alfonso, señaló que también a la hora de hacerse cargo el Gobierno del pago del IBI de las instalaciones alojativas –80 millo- nes de los 165– que permanecen cerradas habrá que tener en cuen- ta el “límite máximo de ayudas que establece la UE”. El propio Alfonso explicó que la petición de las organizaciones empresariales es “muy clara, que lasayudaslleguenenelprimertri- mestre del año”. Para ello es nece- sario encontrar una fórmula “rápi- da pero que dé seguridad jurídi- ca”. Una muestra más, esta última, del consenso que existe en el ór- gano asesor del presidente. Los sindicatos se sumaron a la hora de apostar “por la mayor co- ordinación entre administracio- nes, también las insulares y loca- les, para facilitar el acceso a las ayudas”, según expuso el secreta- rio general de UGT-Canarias, Ma- nuel Navarro. No obstante, su ho- mólogo en CCOO-Canarias, Ino- cencioGonzález,apesardeenten- der que el acuerdo sin fisuras es muy necesario, se mostró “preo- cupado por la falta de concreción” del Gobierno canario. La patronal subraya que las ayudas tienen sentido si llegan “cuando son útiles” > Vinculación alempleo “Echamos en falta que las ayudas vayan ligadas al mantenimiento del em- pleo”, afirmó ayer el secre- tario general de CCOO-Ca- narias, Inocencio Gonzá- lez.Delocontrario,lasayu- das directas que reciban las empresas “pueden de- dicarse a pagar despidos”, continuó. El Ejecutivo se comprometió a remitir a los sindicatos las bases de las ayudas antes de apro- barlas. Tanto los sindicatos como las patronales de las Islasmanifestaronsupreo- cupación por el impacto que la pandemia está te- niendo en la economía ca- naria, mucho mayor que la media estatal, según todos los indicadores. | J. G. H. gigante abarcando más de 7.500 conjuntos de datos y federándo- los la mayoría con el portal de datos abiertos de España, da- tos.gob.es. Este nuevo portal posiciona a Canarias como la primera comu- nidad autónoma en datos abier- tos, pasando de la posición deci- mocuarta a liderar el ranking de apertura de datos en España. El portal ofrece conjuntos de datos procedentes del Istac (Instituto Canario de Estadística), Sitcan (Sistema de Información Terri- torial de Canarias) y del propio Gobierno de Canarias. Y no se trata tanto de subrayar la canti- dad, sino la calidad. El nuevo portal ofrece al usuario formatos abiertos, gratuitos y reutiliza- bles. Contiene un espacio espe- cífico de datos Covid-19, y se or- ganiza de manera sencilla y vi- sualmente amable, para que se puedan localizar fácilmente los datos que se deseen consultar. Datos por temas, organizacio- nes, fechas o popularidad. El portal, cuya marca se deno- mina Canarias Datos Abiertos, responde a la filosofía de una Canarias como origen de natura- leza abierta, una Canarias cerca- na a su ciudadanía y abierta al mundo. Además, el portal per- mite en su apartado formativo contribuir a la mejora del cono- cimiento en el uso y reutiliza- ción de los datos, incluyendo as- pectos esenciales como la nor- mativa relativa a los mismos, tanto europea, como española o autonómica. Con el nuevo portal de datos abiertos de Canarias se avanza en la senda de los valores funda- mentales del gobierno abierto y se abre una nueva ventana hacia la administración pública soste- nible del siglo XXI. MARTA SAAVEDRA DOMÉNECH. DI- RECTORA GENERAL DE TRANSPAREN- CIA Y PARTICIPACIÓN CIUDADANA DEL GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS Desplieguemilitar porlasIslas Alrededor de 450 militares de las unidades de la Brigada ‘Canarias’ XVI desarrollan desde el pasado miércoles actividades de ins- trucción y adiestramiento que incluyen la realización de mar- chas, patrullas y reconocimien- tos en las diferentes islas del ar- chipiélago, todas relativas al Mando Operativo Terrestre de Operaciones Permanentes de las Fuerzas Armadas. Se busca con ello obtener un mayor conoci- miento del entorno geográfico en el que despliegan las unida- des, especialmente en aquellas islas donde no hay presencia mi- litarpermanente.Estasoperacio- nes, señala el Mando de Cana- rias, son una herramienta eficaz para mantener la vigilancia de los espacios de soberanía, detec- tar anticipadamente amenazas y facilitar respuestas inmediatas. LP/DLP . El portal de datos abiertos de Canarias, una ventana de información al mundo
  8. 8. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 8 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA Sábado, 6 de febrero de 2021 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS Gente y Culturas 72 Crisis del coronavirus | Situación sanitaria en Canarias Lasresidenciascanariasempiezana notarelimpactopositivodelavacuna El24dediciembre,tresdíasantesdeliniciodelacampañaparaadministrarel fármaco,losgeriátricosregistraban270contagiosconfirmados❖ Hoylacifracaea13 El 24 de diciembre, tres días antes de que Canarias –al igual que el resto del país– comenzara el plan de vacunación contra el coronavi- rusparainmunizarasupoblación, las residencias para mayores del Archipiélago sumaban 270 conta- gios confirmados –187 correspon- dientes a usuarios del centro y 83 a trabajadores–. Apenas un mes después, tras casi seis semanas de campaña para que ancianos y em- pleados recibieran las dos dosis del fármaco –en su mayoría el pro- cedente del laboratorio de Pfizer en Puurs (Bélgica)–, la incidencia del covid ha caído de manera abrupta en los geriátricos: este jueves, 4 de febrero, sólo se conta- bilizaban 13 –ocho residentes y cinco sanitarios–. “Los datos apuntan que empie- za a vislumbrarse el impacto posi- tivodelavacuna”,admiteconmo- derado optimismo Amós García –jefe de sección de Epidemiología y Prevención del Servicio Canario de la Salud (SCS)–. “Todos los indi- cativos”, agrega, “señalan que la vacuna está pegando bien. Una buena referencia son los datos de Israel, donde la tasa de descensos de los contagios es clara en un am- plio grupo de población. Todo es muy preliminar, en el caso de las residencias de aquí, pero hay un perfil de evidencia. Creo que Cata- luña ha publicado algo con una misma tendencia y todos percibi- mos lo mismo, que la vacuna está pegando bien”. Las números de las residencias para mayores han funcionado co- mo un termómetro que permite calibrar el paso de la pandemia por el Archipiélago. En verano, traselimpactodelaprimeraola,la crisis sanitaria estuvo bajo control en los geriátricos: entre el 6 de ju- nio y el 20 de agosto, el número de casos activos en los centros se mantuvo regular: osciló entre sie- te, cuatro y tres infectados. Santa Rita Las primeras señales del tsunami que estaba por venir en invierno aparecieron el 10 se septiembre. Ese día, el informe semanal que realiza el Gobierno de Canarias a las residencias para mayores ya LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA Martín Alonso Lageografía,factorrelevante En diciembre, la pandemia pasó por encima de Tenerife. La Navidad ha pasado factura a Gran Canaria y Lanzarote. La Palma y Fuerte- ventura,conunnúmerosimilardehabitantes, han seguido caminos dispares. Y La Gomera, dondeseregistróelprimercasodeEspaña,lle- vasemanassinregistrarunsolocaso.EnCana- rias,conlaincidenciamásbajadelpaís,lageo- grafía y la condición insular han marcado el paso al coronavirus. LasIslashanafrontadolaterceraoladelapandemiaconcifrasmuy desigualesyvariables❖ Eliniciode2021,elperiodomásletaldelacrisis Aunque tiene la quinta parte de in- cidencia que la media española en Covid-19, Canarias navega su pro- pia y peculiar tercera ola de la pan- demia con cifras muy desiguales y variables entre las islas, que pare- cen darse el relevo unas a otras con la geografía como factor relevante. A pesar de contar con una inci- dencia acumulada a 14 días de 173 casos, la mejor de una España que promedia815,elcomienzode2021 está siendo en Canarias el periodo más letal y con más contagios de la pandemia, con 107 fallecidos y 8.972 infecciones. La ocupación de camas UCI por pacientes covid ha subido también en enero, con tendencia ascenden- te, y se sitúa en un 21 %, inferior al 26 % de la primera ola, pero supe- rior a la segunda, cuando se alcan- zó el 16 %. Centrando la segunda ola en los meses de agosto, septiembre y oc- tubre y la tercera en los de noviem- bre,diciembreyenero,seconfirma quelasituaciónhaidoapeorenlas Islas: de 14.832 contagios y 126 muertos en la segunda se ha pasa- doa18.238infectadosy240falleci- dos en la tercera. Desdequelapandemiasedetec- SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE Efe | ANDRÉS CRUZ Un sanitario atiende a un paciente en la zona covid del Doctor Negrín. tó en las Islas por primera vez el 31 de enero de 2020, han fallecido 534 personas y se han contagiado 36.140, una media diaria de 1,5 muertes y 98 infecciones. Tenerife (918.000 habitantes) fue la isla más afectada con mucha diferencia en noviembre, al inicio del segundo estado de alarma, lo que llevó al Gobierno de Canarias a adoptar medidas restrictivas. Eso permitió salvar las navida- Pasa a la página siguiente >> | LP/DLP Una mujer, residente de un geriátrico de Canarias, recibe la primera dosis de la vacuna contra el covid. L PANDEMIA 11 meses de crisis Desde el 8 de marzo, las resi- dencias de mayores de Cana- rias han registrado 73 falleci- mientos. Además, el Gobierno de Canarias también contabili- za otros siete decesos con sín- tomas sospechosos de covid-19 y otros nueve con síntomas compatibles. L SIGUIENTE GRUPO Grandes dependientes El plan de vacunación, tras completar el proceso en resi- dentes de geriátricos y sanita- rios que trabajan en primera lí- nea, prosigue con los grandes dependientes –que viven en domicilios–. En Canarias hay contabilizados más 16.000. To- dos recibirán sus dosis, inclui- dos lo que no tengan valora- ción para recibir su prestación por dependencia. 73fallecidos engeriátricos notificaba más de medio centenar de contagios confirmados: 51, 22 de usuarios y 29 de empleados –vector clave en el proceso de in- fección al tener contacto con el exterior del centro–. Los casos, a lo largo del otoño, se mantuvieron por encima de la media de verano pero sin alcanzar cifras desorbitadas. El 12 de no- viembre, por ejemplo, la cifra se disparó hasta los 67 infectados –como pico más alto de ese inter- valo de tiempo–. Hasta ahí, todo fluctuó dentro los parámetros normales de una pandemia. El miedo se disparó con el se- gundo informe de diciembre: el día 10, en un documento marcado por el caos registrado en el Hogar Santa Rita (Tenerife), el número de contagios confirmados llegó hasta 264 –210 usuarios de cen- trosy54empleados–.Unasemana después,lacifrallegóhasta283in- fectados –207 ancianos y 76 socio- sanitarios–. Y en Nochebuena, jus- to antes de que comenzara la cam- paña de vacunación, el registró quedó en 270 casos. Desde entonces, ya con el fár- maco de Pfizer en circulación en- tre los residentes de los geriátricos del Archipiélago, los contagios han descendido de manera paula- tina. El último día del año pasado se notificaron 114 casos; el 7 de enero fueron 121; el 14 de enero se contabilizaron 92; el 21 de enero el dato bajó hasta 80; el 28 de enero se apuntaron 39; y el pasado jue- ves el registro cayó hasta 13. Desde el verano pasado, en con- creto desde el 27 de agosto, los centros para ancianos de las Islas no anotaban una cifra tan baja de Pasa a la página siguiente >> “Todo es muy preliminar, pero la vacuna está pegando bien”, señala Amós García > . Las residencias canarias empiezan a notar el impacto positivo de la vacuna | 73 fallecidos en geriátricos | La geografía, factor relevante
  9. 9. FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 9 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA Sábado, 6 de febrero de 2021 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS Gente y Culturas 73 Crisis del coronavirus | Situación sanitaria en Canarias des en la isla desde el punto de vis- ta epidemiológico, durante unas fiestas en las que Gran Canaria, Lanzarote y Fuerteventura queda- ron al margen de las medidas más severas. Desde verano Tenerife había empezado a acele- rar los contagios ya desde el vera- no, pero de forma paulatina: desde 15 casos a 14 días a mediados de agosto a 100 a primeros de no- viembre; a mediados de ese mes se disparó la incidencia y el 23 de di- ciembre alcanzó 248 casos, mien- tras Gran Canaria andaba por 62. A principios de diciembre, el Go- bierno canario había aprobado me- didasmásrestrictivasparaTenerife sin conseguir frenar el ascenso de la curva, así que el 19 de diciembre, antes de las fiestas, las medidas se endurecieron: toque de queda a las 22.00 horas, reuniones de hasta << Viene de la página anterior cuatro personas, solo terrazas en la hostelería y confinamiento insular. El efecto fue inmediato, y desde el mismo día de Navidad la curva retrocedió desde el entorno de los 240 casos a los actuales 75. Lo que no acompañaron fueron las muer- tes:Teneriferegistróeneneroel60 % de los fallecidos en las islas. Gran Canaria (851.000 habitan- tes) ha llevado un sentido opuesto. En esa isla la segunda ola fue casi un tsunami, porque en poco más de quince días pasó de 18 casos de incidencia a 14 días a mediados de agosto a 328 a primeros de sep- tiembre, aunque bajó también a gran velocidad y en noviembre an- daba por los 35 casos. Al contrario que en Tenerife, du- rantelasnavidadeslaincidenciaen Gran Canaria se mantuvo conteni- da, pero a partir de Reyes superó los100casosysubióalos230apri- meros de febrero, a la espera de los efectos de las restricciones sanita- rias del semáforo rojo. La incidencia en Lanzarote (152.000 habitantes) siempre fue muyligadaaGranCanaria,concur- vas de incidencia prácticamente superpuestas tanto en la segunda olacomoenunotoñoyconunana- vidades relativamente tranquilas. Lanzarote terminó el año con unaincidenciaa14díasde69casos pero en enero despegó como un cohete y el día 25 llegó a los 800, unacifrainsólitaenelarchipiélago. El acelerón de Lanzarote en ene- ro fue tan espectacular que el Go- bierno de Canarias tuvo que discu- rrir el día 21 un nuevo nivel de aler- ta,el4,asícomounnuevocolorpa- ra el semáforo, el marrón: reunio- nes limitadas a dos personas, de- porte solo en solitario y cierre de comercios a las 18.00 horas. 13 muertos en enero Lanzarote ha bajado sus registros y parece haber doblado la curva, que ahora está en 648. Pero el coste en muertes es alto: hubo trece falleci- dos en enero, cuando el total de to- doslosmesesanterioreshabíasido de nueve Ninguna isla ha sufrido la eleva- da incidencia de Lanzarote, tan so- lo El Hierro se acerca de lejos y an- da ahora en 437 casos por 100.000 habitantes en 14 días, si bien su es- casapoblacióndemenosde11.000 personas introduce una gran varia- bilidad en un indicador como este en cuanto hay algún brote. Otras dos islas con población si- milar, Fuerteventura con 117.000 habitantes y La Palma con 83.000, han seguido caminos dispares. La primera de ellas, como Gran Canaria y Lanzarote, registró un gran acelerón de la tercera ola en eneroypasóde45casosel31dedi- ciembre a 213 el 19 de enero, desde donde ha bajado a 99. En el caso de La Palma, en com- paración con las demás islas, las olas parecen un ligero oleaje: un máximo de 46 casos de incidencia en la segunda ola y de 63 en la ter- cera a primeros de enero, desde donde ha retrocedido a 18. La Gomera, isla en la que se re- gistró el primer caso de covid-19 de España hace un año, tiene ahora una situación inmejorable: no hay ningún afectado entre sus 21.500 habitantes y su incidencia a 14 días escero,cuandoeldíadeNavidadel indicador estaba en 288. Desde que la pandemia se detectó en las Islas, han fallecido 534 personas > Lo que va de año, en el Archipiélago, ha dejado 107 fallecidos y 8.972 infecciones contagios confirmados –10 en esa fecha; desde entonces siempre han estado por encima de 22–. Desde que se administró la pri- mera dosis –el 27 de diciembre del año pasado–, un total de 20.260 personas han recibido en Canarias la pauta de vacunación completa contra la Covid-19 –dos dosis–, lo que representa el 0,94 % de la po- blación, según el último informe del Ministerio de Sanidad, fecha- do el 4 de febrero. En las últimas seis semanas, el SCS ha administrado 75.334 dosis, un91,1%delas82.730quehareci- bido. De las dosis recibidas por Ca- narias, 79.530 corresponden a la vacuna de Pfizer y 3.200 a la de Moderna –a partir de este fin de semana está previsto que el labo- ratorio AstraZeneca haga llegar diales con su producto–. En el conjunto de España, las personas que han recibido una pauta completa de vacunación son 586.122, aproximadamente el 1,2 % de la población del país. Las dosis administradas en el conjun- to de España son el 84,1 % de las entregadas. El Ministerio de Sani- dad ha entregado a las comunida- des y ciudades autónomas 2.218.755 dosis de ambas vacunas, lo que supone que a Canarias han llegado el 3,7 % del total. << Viene de la página anterior 20.260 personas han recibido en las Islas la pauta completa de vacunación > En las últimas seis semanas, el SCS ha suministrado 75.334 dosis, el 91% de las recibidas ElGranCanaria ArenaoInfecar seránpuntos devacunación ElSCSaseguratenercapacidadparainyectar 30.000dosisdiariasdurantetresmesesy21días Canarias habilitará espacios co- mo Infecar, el Gran Canaria Arena o Expomeloneras para vacunar. Además, podría contar con el 70 % de la población mayor de 16 años vacunada en tres meses y 21 días, es decir, 111 días, a un ritmo de 30.000 dosis diarias, en fun- ción de la disponibilidad de su- ministros, informó ayer en comi- sión parlamentaria el consejero de Sanidad, Blas Trujillo. El consejero expuso otro esce- nario, también contando con la disponibilidad de vacunas, que sería con 25.000 inyecciones dia- rias, en cuyo caso el objetivo de inmunizar al 70 % de la pobla- cióndemásde16añossecumpli- ría en cuatro meses y ocho días, 128 días en total. La población diana total a va- cunar en ese periodo sería de 1.348.586 personas en Canarias (el 70 % de los 1.926.552 mayores de 16 años), de ellas 691.491 en la provincia de Las Palmas y 657.096 en Santa Cruz de Teneri- fe. Se inocularán 2.697.172 dosis. Si se cumplen las previsiones de suministro, la “velocidad de crucero” en las vacunaciones se habrá cogido en abril, apuntó Blas Trujillo. Para alcanzar ese objetivo el di- rector del Servicio Canario de la Salud, Conrado Domínguez, in- formó al Parlamento de que ha- brá puntos de vacunación singu- lares, como Infecar, Gran Canaria Arena, Expomeloneras, Recinto Ferial de Tenerife, Campus de Guajara de la ULL, Magma Arte & Congresos y Palacio de Congre- sos de Puerto de la Cruz. SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE Efe Además, se vacunará en cen- tros de salud, hospitales públi- cos, hospitales concertados, mu- tuas, cabildos, ayuntamientos, grandes empresas, instituciones públicas y privadas, así como a domicilio cuando sea necesario. Para ello se cuenta con 650 enfer- meras ya formadas y otras 1.650 que se formarán hasta final de fe- brero, 2.300 total. Enlosplanesdevacunaciónde laConsejeríaestáquelaactividad se extienda de lunes a domingo durante doce horas, y con varios puntos en los que se vacunará durante24horas.Sanidadcuenta con cuatro millones de jeringui- llas de 1 milímetro (vacío cero), agujas EPIs y vehículos de trans- porte cedidos por la empresa Ci- car para acudir a los domicilios. El consejero subrayó que “el camino es largo” y que estas pre- visiones deben tomarse con pru- dencia, porque la capacidad de vacunación en las Islas está con- dicionadaalarecepcióndelasva- cunas, aunque precisó que ese suministro en ningún caso estará condicionado por la lejanía sino por la producción farmacéutica. Primerenvío deAstraZeneca Según la información faci- litada por el consejero de Sanidad y el director ge- neral del SCS, el compro- miso es que hasta el 15 de marzo habrán llegado a las Islas 198.120 dosis de la vacuna Pfizer (de mo- mento se han recibido 82.155 de las 92.820 que se habían previsto antes de los problemas de sumi- nistro). De la vacuna Mo- derna la previsión es con- tar con 24.310 dosis hasta el 17 de febrero, y por aho- ra han llegado 3.520, mientras que de Astraze- neca se espera este lunes el primer envío, de 9.000 unidades, hasta un total de 81.000 dosis hasta el 3 de marzo. | Efe | M.PISACA Domínguez, director del SCS, durante su comparecencia en el Parlamento. Para la vacunación en el Archipiélago, Sanidad cuenta con 2.300 enfermeras > . Las residencias canarias empiezan a notar el impacto positivo de la vacuna | La geografía, factor relevante
  10. 10. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 10 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA Sábado, 6 de febrero de 2021 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS Gente y Culturas 74 cio de la pandemia, fueron elabo- rados para dar respuesta a las ne- cesidades de la población. Hastaayer,enelArchipiélagose contabilizaban 420 hospitaliza- ciones a causa de las complicacio- nes provocadas por el virus, de las que 82 son en ucis, mientras que el resto de enfermos permanecen en planta. Asimismo, en la comu- nidad autónoma hay 6.843 perso- nas infectadas de SARS-CoV-2 que se encuentran aisladas en sus ca- sas donde reciben la atención sa- nitaria necesaria. Y es que en la región se mantie- nen activos 7.263 casos de los 36.644 que se acumulan desde el inicio de la pandemia. Los últimos 249 contagios fueron notificados ayer por Sanidad, desde donde también se informó del falleci- miento de una mujer en la isla co- nejera. Con ella, ya son 538 los de- cesos que han tenido lugar duran- te la crisis sanitaria en Canarias. En contraposición, 28.843 ciuda- danos han superado la enferme- dad, lo que suponen 2.691 más que la semana pasada, cuando el cómputo de altas se situaba en 26.152. En lo que a los nuevos diagnós- ticos positivos se refiere, Tenerife constató ayer 60 más que la jorna- da anterior, por lo que ya son 15.712 los acumulados y 2.509 los activos que continúan en descen- so en la isla. Más de un millar más, concretamente 3.675, tiene Gran Canaria, lo que supone que en su territorio se concentra el 50,6% del total de enfermos de Covid-19 que hay en la región. La Isla sumó en las últimas 24 horas 141 nuevos casos de coronavirus que elevan NÚMEROTOTAL DECASOS Marzo 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 Abril Mayo Junio Julio Agosto Septiembre Octubre Noviembre Diciembre Enero Feb. LAGUERRAALVIRUS Evolucióndeloscasosdiariosdecoronavirus diagnosticadosenCanarias DatosfacilitadosporelServicioCanariodeSaludalas14.00h.deayer 538FALLECIDOS 28.843ALTAS 36.644 CASOSENLAS ÚLTIMAS24H. 249 5 DE FEBRERO Casosenlasúltimas24horas porislas TOTALDECASOSACTIVOS 18 3 41 3 0 0 2.509 60 3.675 141 113 5 907 37 Hospitalizados 420 porislas Casosactivos 7.263 pormunicipios Altasmédicas 28.843 pormunicipios Fallecidos 538 pormunicipios LasPalmasdeGranCanaria 9.408 SantaCruzdeTenerife 5.413 LaLaguna 4.174 Arrecife 2.682 LasPalmasdeGranCanaria 158 LaLaguna 156 SantaCruzdeTenerife 147 Arrecife 24 147 382 289 325 371 249 Tenerife 174 GranCanaria 183 Lanzarote 51 Fuerteventura 9 LasPalmasdeGranCanaria 3.325 SantaCruzdeTenerife 1.368 LaLaguna 549 Arrecife 834 363 Crisis del coronavirus | Situación sanitaria en Canarias GranCanariay Lanzaroteactivan losplanesde contingencia Loshospitalesdelasislasconnivel3y4 refuerzanlosrecursosantelapresiónasistencial Los hospitales de las islas con ni- vel 3 y 4 de alerta por covid, es de- cir, Gran Canaria y Lanzarote, res- pectivamente, han activado sus planes de contingencia debido al incremento de la presión asisten- cial causada por los niveles de in- cidencia del Covid-19. Un meca- nismo habitual que se realiza des- de el inicio de la pandemia, según informó ayer la Consejería de Sa- nidad del Gobierno de Canarias, mediante el cual se habilitan nue- vos espacios con más camas de unidades de cuidados intensivos (ucis) y de hospitalización, así co- mo se refuerza el personal con profesionales de otras áreas. En la actualidad, Gran Canaria cuenta con 183 personas ingresa- das, 144 de ellas en planta y 39 en las unidades de críticos, tal y co- mo recoge la página habilitada pa- ra consultar los datos por el Ejecu- tivo regional. No obstante, en este mismo espacio aparece que en el Hospital Universitario de Gran Ca- naria Doctor Negrín hay 28 pa- cientes en UCI; mientras en que el Complejo Hospitalario Universi- tario Insular- Materno Infantil (Chuimi) hay 15; lo que, en total, sumarían 43. Por su parte, en Lanzarote 51 ciudadanos se encuentran hospi- talizados en el Hospital Doctor Jo- sé Molina Orosa, de los que una veintena permanecen en el área de intensivos. De ahí que se hayan ido activando, en función de las necesidades puntuales de cada centro de ambas islas, los planes de contingencia que, desde el ini- LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA A.R.M. Donaciónde sangre El Instituto Canario de He- modonación y Hemotera- pia (ICHH) visitará la próxi- ma semana Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Agüimes, Santa Lucía de Tirajana, Telde, Puerto del Rosario, SantaCruzdeTenerife,San CristóbaldeLaLaguna,San Miguel de Abona, Tacoron- te y La Guancha, según in- formó ayer la Consejería de Sanidad. Por islas, en Gran Canaria, en la capital habrá un dispositivo de donación en la asociación de vecinos Rayco, frente al Parque Be- tonia, calle Cafarnaun, 18, en Lomo Los Frailes, de lu- nes a viernes, de 8.45 a 14.00 horas y de 15.45 a 21.00. En Santa Lucía de Ti- rajana, habrá un punto de extracción en el Centro de ColectivosElZaguándeVe- cindario, en la calle Colón , 22, de lunes a jueves, de 16.15 a 20.30 y el viernes, de 9.15 a 13.30 horas. | EP el cómputo general a 14.902. Lanzarote registró otros 37 diagnósticos positivos con los que la cifra global se sitúa en 3.855 desde que irrumpió la pandemia. Allí, 907 activos siguen infectadas por el virus. Por otro lado, Fuerte- ventura tiene 1.445 casos acumu- lados, tras registrar cinco más, y Pasa a la página siguiente >> . Gran Canaria y Lanzarote activan los planes de contingencia | LA GUERRA AL VIRUS
  11. 11. FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 11 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA Sábado, 6 de febrero de 2021 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS Gente y Culturas 75 sus activos ascienden a 113. La Palma sumó tres cuadros de Covid-19 más que hacen crecer el cómputo general hasta los 349, si bien son 18 los ciudadanos que continúan enfermos en la actuali- dad.Porelcontrario,LaGomerase mantiene libre de coronavirus al no detectar desde hace días nin- gún caso nuevo, por lo que man- tiene congelada su cifra de acu- mulados en 207. Finalmente, El Hierro también registró tres diag- nósticos positivos en las últimas 24 horas, con los que ya son un to- tal de 147, de los que 41 permane- cen activos. Hasta ayer, en Canarias se ha realizado un total de 805.578 pruebas PCR, de las que 3.124 se corresponden al jueves. Además, la incidencia acumulada (IA) a 7 días se sitúa en las Islas en los 74,1 casos por cada 100.000 habitan- tes y la IA a 14 días está en los 168,85casosporelmismocómpu- to poblacional. En ambos paráme- trosregionalessehaproducidoun descenso notable respecto a los días anteriores. L Incidencia acumulada 14 días (casos por 100.000 h) Tenerife 73,87 68,63 30,51 26,24 3,74 67,5 3,9 10,65 L Incidencia acumulada 14 días en mayores de 65 años* L Incidencia acumulada 7 días (casos por 100.000 h) L Incidencia acumulada 7 días en mayores de 65 años* L % Positividad. Número de positivos por test totales L % Trazabilidad. Capacidad de rastreo* L % Ocupación de las camas de agudos por Covid-19* L % Ocupación de camas UCI por pacientes Covid-19* L % Variación de nuevos casos en la última semana* -29,76 217,8 169,24 103,26 81,02 6,51 82,71 4,79 19,56 -9,85 Indicadoresde riesgo Riesgoalto Riesgomedio Riesgobajo L CIERRE PERIMETRAL Sin restricciones En este nivel no se aplican restricciones para la entra- da y salida de la isla. L TOQUE DE QUEDA Sin horarios En este nivel no se aplica ninguna limitación de la li- bertad de circulación de personas en horario noctur- no. L VIDA SOCIAL En grupos de diez Los encuentros quedan limi- tados a un máximo de diez personas, salvo convivien- tes. En caso de que el núme- ro incluya convivientes y no convivientes, el grupo no ex- cederá las diez personas. L RESTAURACIÓN Límite en las mesas Los locales deberán cerrar a la 01.00 horas. Las mesas pueden ser de un máximo de diez comensales. Se per- mite el servicio a domicilio y de recogida en el local. L DEPORTE Equipos de 10 Tanto en gimnasios y otro ti- po de centros deportivos, como al aire libre, las activi- dades grupales deben ser de un máximo de diez per- sonas, incluido el monitor, cuando no se pueda mante- ner la distancia interperso- nal de dos metros. L CIERRE PERIMETRAL Sin restricciones En este nivel no se aplican restricciones para la entrada y salida de la isla. L TOQUE DE QUEDA De 23.00 h a 06.00h Desde las 23.00 y hasta las 6.00 horas no se podrá cir- cular, salvo por motivos jus- tificados. L VIDA SOCIAL Grupos de seis Los encuentros quedan limi- tados a un máximo de seis personas, salvo convivien- tes. En caso de que el núme- ro incluya convivientes y no convivientes, el grupo no ex- cederá las seis personas. L RESTAURACIÓN Límite en las mesas El cierre al público debe ser antes del toque de queda, y las mesas deben ser de un máximo de seis comensales. Se permite el servicio a do- micilio y el servicio de reco- gida en el local. L DEPORTE Equipos de 6 personas Tanto en gimnasios como en otro tipo de centros deporti- vos y también al aire libre, las actividades grupales de- ben ser de un máximo de seis personas, incluido el monitor, cuando no se pue- da mantener la distancia de dos metros. L CIERRE PERIMETRAL Ni entradas ni salidas Se restringe la entrada y sa- lida de personas de las islas que se encuentren en este nivel, salvo para desplaza- mientos justificados. L TOQUE DE QUEDA De 22.00 h a 06.00h Desde las 22.00 y hasta las 6.00 horas no se podrá cir- cular, salvo por motivos jus- tificados. L VIDA SOCIAL Cuatro y convivientes Los encuentros quedan limi- tados a los convivientes. En el caso de la restauración y la hostelería, pueden ser no convivientes, pero el grupo no puede exceder las cuatro personas. L RESTAURACIÓN Cierran los interiores El cierre al público debe ser antes del toque de queda, y las mesas deben ser de un máximo de 4 comensales. Está prohibido servir en in- teriores. Se permite el servi- cio a domicilio y el servicio de recogida en el local. L DEPORTE Prohibido el interior Encentros deportivos y al ai- re libre, las actividades de- ben ser de un máximo de cuatro personas, incluido el monitor, cuando no se pueda mantener la distancia. Elsemáforoderestriccionescanario Nivel1 Nivel2 Nivel3 Gran Canaria L INDICADORES Dos bloques Los indicadores con los que cuenta la Conseje- ría de Sanidad para es- tablecer la alarma se di- viden en dos bloques. Los seis primeros eva- lúan el nivel de transmi- sión y el séptimo y oc- tavo evalúan la utiliza- ción de servicios asis- tenciales. L ALERTA Tres indicadores Cuando al menos dos indicadores del bloque 1 y uno del bloque 2 es- tén en un nivel concre- to, se establecerá la alerta de dicho nivel. Del bloque 1 solo se ten- drá en cuenta uno de los dos indicadores ge- nerales de incidencia acumulada. L TENDENCIA Para modular La decisión final de qué nivel de alerta se asig- nará al territorio evalua- do no solo se fundamen- tará en el nivel de riesgo resultante de los indica- dores, sino que podrá modularse con la ten- dencia ascendente del indicador y su velocidad de cambio, así como con una evaluación cualitati- va que incluya la capaci- dad de respuesta, las ca- racterísticas socioeco- nómicas, demográficas y de movilidad del terri- torio evaluado. ¿Cómosedefine laalerta? LA PALMA Y LA GOMERA TENERIFE, EL HIERRO Y FUERTEVENTURA GRAN CANARIA L CIERRE PERIMETRAL Ni entradas ni salidas Se restringe la entrada y sa- lida de personas, salvo des- plazamientos justificados. L TOQUE DE QUEDA De 22.00 h a 06.00h Desde las 22.00 y hasta las 6,00 horas no se podrá cir- cular, salvo por causas debi- damente justificadas. LACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA Cierre a las 18.00 h Todas las actividades econó- micas no esenciales debe- rán cesar a las 18.00 horas. L VIDA SOCIAL Dos o convivientes Los encuentros quedan limi- tados a los convivientes. En la restauración pueden ser entre no convivientes, pero limitados a dos personas. L RESTAURACIÓN Cierran los interiores El cierre se realiza antes de las 18.00 horas y las mesas no pueden ocuparlas más de cuatro. Se prohíbe servir en interiores. Se permite el ser- vicio de recogida en el local y la entrega a domicilio has- ta las 22.00 horas. L DEPORTE Prohibido el interior Queda prohibido hacer ejer- cicio en interiores. Al aire li- bre solo se puede realizar de- porte individual. LANZAROTE Y LA GRACIOSA Nivel4 Riesgomuyalto *Última actualización el 5 de febrero Riesgomínimo Crisis del coronavirus | Situación sanitaria en Canarias ElHierrorefuerzaelequipo derastreoeincrementalos cribadosmediantePCR Laisla,queseencuentraennivel2dealerta porcovid,tieneunatrazabilidaddel75% La Gerencia de Servicios Sanita- rios de El Hierro ha reforzado el personal dedicado a rastreo de contactos estrechos, de manera que se ha pasado de disponer de unmédicoyunenfermeroacon- tar actualmente con dos médi- cos, dos enfermeras, una auxiliar administrativa y un enfermero de apoyo con experiencia en ras- treos. También se ha incremen- tado la realización de cribados mediante PCR, al tiempo que ha potenciado la actividad de labo- ratorio para la realización de las pruebas diagnósticas de infec- ción activa. La incidencia acumulada de los últimos 7 días se sitúa en 255 casos por 100.000 habitantes, un dato que por si solo podría si- tuarlo en un nivel superior pero que valorado junto al resto de in- dicadores epidemiológicos y asistenciales le permite mante- ner durante esta semana el nivel de 2 de alerta por covid. El director del Área de Salud, Tomás Morales, señala que la ba- ja presión hospitalaria unido a la ágil labor de rastreo de los casos (los últimos 15 positivos se cerra- ron con PCR a los contactos es- trechosenmenosde12horas)ha favorecido una alta trazabilidad, del 75%, y que la isla no haya vis- to incrementadas sus restriccio- nes. Aun así, insiste en la impor- tancia de no bajar la guardia y adoptar todas las medidas pre- ventivas posibles para evitar un incremento de la transmisión, especialmenteenlosencuentros familiares ya que entre el 70 y el 80% de la transmisión se produ- ce en este ámbito. Por encima de la media Por otro lado, la media de Prue- bas Diagnósticas de Infección Activa en la isla está por encima de la media regional mientras que las labores de rastreo se rea- lizan en todos los casos en las primeras12horasylaprácticato- talidaddelosresultadosdeprue- bas PCR se notifican en 24 horas. LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA LP/ DLP | ANDRÉS CRUZ Sanitarios en la UMI del Hospital Negrín. << Viene de la página anterior 249 Nuevos casos La Consejería de Sanidad notificó ayer 249 nuevos casos de coronavi- rus en las Islas y, con ellos, el cóm- puto general se incrementa hasta los 36.644. 82 Pacientes en UCI En el Archipiélago hay un total de 420 personas hospitalizadas por culpa del virus. De ellas, 82 se en- cuentran ingresadas en las unida- des de cuidados intensivos. 805.578 Pruebas PCR Desde que se inició la pandemia, en las Islas se han realizado un total de 805.578 pruebas PCR. De ellas, 3.124 se llevaron a cabo durante la jornada del jueves. . Gran Canaria y Lanzarote activan los planes de contingencia | Indicadores de riesgo
  12. 12. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 12 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA Sábado, 6 de febrero de 2021 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS Gente y Culturas 76 Coronavirus | La vacunación para frenar la pandemia Bernardo Álvarez Obispo deTenerife El prelado lagunero afirmó que su vivienda se encontraba en la Residencia Sacerdotal San Juan de Ávila. JoséElvisdeLeón Concejal de Garachico El concejal de Servicios Socia- les lo hizo porque así se lo in- dicó la directora del Hospital- Residencia de Garachico. Susana Machín Consejera de La Palma La consejera de Sanidad pal- mera se vacunó en el Hospital de Los Dolores, alegando que contaba con un despacho allí. Virginia Rodriguez Concejala deArafo Se vacunó en la residencia de mayores María Auxiliadora porque su actividad diaria es- taba ligada al geriátrico. Mercedes Candelario Concejala de Puntagorda La concejala de Servicios So- ciales se vacunó en la residen- cia de su municipio por traba- jar en ella. Eugenia Rodríguez Concejala de Puntallana La concejala tiene su despa- cho, que utiliza a diario en la Residencia de Mayores, lo que fue suficiente para vacunarla. Lascarasdelainfracción Sanidadconstataelengañodelobispo deTenerifeparacolarseenlavacunación LaconsejeradeLaPalmayotroscuatroconcejalestambiéninfringenelprotocolo ❖ LaConsejeríadelegaenlasinstitucioneslaaplicacióndelcastigoalosinfractores Un informe realizado por el Servi- cio Canario de la Salud (SCS) ha concluido que el obispo de La La- guna, Bernardo Álvarez, se ha va- cunado contra la Covid-19 saltán- dose su turno. Es decir, se ha apro- vechado de su influencia para in- cluir su nombre en los listados que fueron remitidos a mediados de diciembre a la Administración. En la lista de infractores se encuen- tran también cinco cargos políti- cos canarios, tanto insulares como municipales, y entre ellos, Susana Machín, la consejera de Sanidad delCabildodeLaPalma,queseva- cunó alegando que tenía un des- pacho en la residencia Hospital de los Dolores. Todos ellos recibieron la inocu- lación durante la primera fase y, la mayoría aparecía en los listados de vacunacióndelSCS,apesardeque el Ministerio de Sanidad dejara claro que tan solo se podían vacu- nar las personas más vulnerables. “Esta relación de personas no es- tán vacunadas de acuerdo a los cri- terios establecidos en el actual protocolo”, sentenció ayer el con- sejero de sanidad, Blas Trujillo, en una de sus intervenciones en el Parlamento de Canarias tras ser in- crepado por varios grupos parla- mentarios de la oposición sobre el asunto. “Una de las situaciones más vergonzosas ha sido ir cono- ciendo que algunos se han utiliza- do sus cargos y capacidad de in- fluencia para saltarse los protoco- los”, destacó Luis Alberto Campos, diputado de Nueva Canarias, quien indicó que esta “falta de éti- ca” e “insolidaridad”, hace mucho daño“aunquesea unhechomino- ritario”. Otros, como el nacionalis- taGuillermoDíazEstébanez,llega- ron a calificar estos actos de “cara- durismo vacunal”. En esta lista se encuentra la Consejera de Sanidad del Cabildo de La Palma, Susana Machín; la concejala de Servicios Sociales del Ayuntamiento de Puntallana, Eu- geniaRodríguezRodríguez;lacon- cejala de Servicios Sociales, Sani- dad e Igualdad del Ayuntamiento de Puntagorda, Mercedes Cande- lario Pérez; el concejal de Hospital, Salud Pública, Seguridad y Salud enelTrabajodeGarachico,JoséEl- vis de León Rodríguez; y la conce- jala de Bienestar de Arafo, Virginia Rodríguez; además del obispo de Tenerife, Bernardo Álvarez. En el caso de Álvarez, su nom- bre aparecía en los listados remiti- dos a la Consejería de Sanidad ale- gando que su vivienda habitual se encontraba en la Residencia Sacer- dotal San Juan de Ávila. El obispo SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE Verónica Pavés vid-19” que Bernardo Álvarez esta- ba incluido en el listado enviado a las autoridades sanitarias. El obispo no forma parte de los grupos de riesgo establecidos por el Ministerio y la Consejería de Sa- nidad, donde sí están los residen- tes y el personal laboral de la resi- dencia. La justificación tanto de Álvarez como del Obispado es que almantenersudomicilioeneselu- gar, en concreto en un apartamen- to adjunto, con cuyos residentes tiene frecuentes contactos y com- parte algunos servicios que se prestan, fue añadido a lista de va- cunación. Pero el obispo, no obs- tante, no vive en la residencia sa- cerdotal San Juan de Ávila, por lo que no mantienen ningún contac- to con los internos, tal y como ade- lantó ayer este diario. El obispo vi- ve a cien metros de las instalacio- nes, en un bloque independiente aldelgeriátricoconelquecompar- te un patio interior. Susana Machín ni siquiera apa- recía en el primer listado que se re- mitió a la Consejería de Sanidad. Fue más tarde, cuando los sanita- rios se encontraban en plena faena enelHospitaldelosDolores,cuan- do el director médico del centro les dio instrucciones de que tam- bién había que vacunarla, dado que tenía uno de sus despachos allí e interactuaba con pacientes, familiares y el resto de trabajado- res de manera continua. Las justificaciones han sido di- versas y parten desde que los res- ponsables del centro sociosanita- rio lo requirieron, como es el caso delaconcejaldeServiciosSociales del Ayuntamiento de Puntallana, Mercedes Candelario o el concejal de servicios Sociales de Garachico, Elvis de León; hasta que simple- mente el susodicho cuenta con un despacho en la residencia de an- cianos en la que tocaba la vacuna- ción o que es responsable del cen- tro.Peroningunadeellasesválida. Una vez culminado este infor- me, la Consejería de Sanidad pone la pelota en el tejado de las institu- ciones, pues dirimir cuál debe ser la amonestación que reciba cada una de estas personas “excede nuestro ámbito competencial”, co- mo señaló Trujillo. El consejero, además, descartó tomar medidas como la publica- ción de los listados vacunales, da- do que eso puede generar “una gran sospecha sobre el proceso” y, al ser cuestionado por una posible sensación de impunidad que pue- da derivar en más casos de este ti- po, insistió en que “todo el mundo debe ser consciente” de la situa- ción que se está atravesando la so- ciedad en su conjunto debido a la pandemia y de la necesidad de se- guirarajatablalasdecisionesadop- tadas en los protocolos nacionales. En todos los casos se puso la excusa de que trabajaban o residían en geriátricos > de la Diócesis Nivariense, Bernar- doÁlvarez,recibiólaprimeradosis de la vacuna de Pfizer el 13 de ene- ro, junto a los sacerdotes mayores quevivenenlaresidenciasacerdo- tal San Juan de Ávila, las religiosas, responsables del centro, personal de la casa y de la empresa externa que se ocupa de la limpieza. Álva- rez engañó a Sanidad asegurando que residía en el geriátrico, sin em- bargo, vive en una casa contigua, donde no tiene ningún contacto con los internos del centro. El Obispado Nivariense infor- mó, aun así, en un comunicado y “ante las informaciones publica- das sobre la vacunación de la co- | MARÍA PISACA El consejero de Sanidad, Blas Trujillo, durante su comparecencia en el Parlamento de Canarias. . Sanidad constata el engaño del obispo de Tenerife para colarse en la vacunación
  13. 13. FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 13 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA Sábado, 6 de febrero de 2021 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS Gente y Culturas 77 Crisis del coronavirus | Situación sanitaria nacional Baja hasta 750 la incidencia del virus en un día con 28.565 nuevos contagios Aumentalacifradenuevosfallecimientosporcoronaviruscon584en laúltimajornada,frentealos 432deljuevesy513delviernespasado Las comunidades autónomas no- tificaronayeralMinisteriodeSani- dad 28.565 nuevos casos de Co- vid-19, 11.073 de ellos diagnostica- dos en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mis- mo día de la semana pasada, cuan- do se notificaron 38.118 positivos. La cifra total de contagios se ele- va a 2.941.990 desde el inicio de la pandemia. La incidencia acumula- da en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 750, frente a 783 ayer. En las pasa- das dos semanas se ha registrado 353.058 positivos. Comunidades De los 11.073 contagios diagnosti- cados en las últimas horas, 713 se han producido en Andalucía, 585 en Aragón, 425 en Asturias, 74 en Baleares, 209 en Canarias, 136 en Cantabria, 210 en Castilla-La Man- cha, 1.266 en Castilla y León, 1.167 en Cataluña, 21 en Ceuta, 1.108 en Comunidad Valenciana, 248 en Extremadura, 550 en Galicia, 3.045enMadrid,43enMelilla,144 en Murcia, 225 en Navarra, 780 en País Vasco y 124 en La Rioja. Ayer se registraron 584 falleci- mientos, en comparación con 432 ayer y 513 el viernes pasado. Hasta 61.386 personas con prueba diag- nóstica positiva han fallecido des- de que el virus llegó a España. Actualmente, hay 28.586 pa- cientesingresadosporCovid-19en toda España y 4.795 en UCI. En las últimas 24 horas, se han produci- do 2.683 ingresos y 3.344 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocu- padas por coronavirus se sitúa en el22,21%yenlasUCIenel43,86%. MADRID Europa Press Madridamplíade cuatroaseisel númerode comensalesen mesasdeterrazas Laordenpermiteala Comunidadusarcon unafinalidadsanitaria localesaptosparaello La Comunidad de Madrid pu- blicó ayer la orden por la que eleva de cuatro a seis el límite de comensales por mesa en las terrazas de bares y restauran- tes, medida que entró en vigor de forma inmediata. Así lo es- tipula la orden publicada en el Boletín Oficial de la Comuni- dad de Madrid (BOCM), que también reitera la obligatorie- dad del uso de mascarilla en los establecimientos de hoste- leríayrestauración“salvoenel momento concreto del consu- mo de alimentos o bebidas”. Esta medida ya estaba en vigor desde su inclusión en una or- den del pasado 29 de julio. La orden recoge otro punto que permite a la Comunidad usar con una finalidad sanita- ria cualquier local que consi- dere apto para ello. “Hasta que el Gobierno de España declare la finalización de la situación de crisis sanitaria causada por el Covid-19, las autoridades sa- nitarias de la Comunidad de Madrid podrán habilitar espa- cios para uso sanitario en loca- les públicos o privados que reúnan las condiciones nece- sarias para prestar atención sa- nitaria, ya sea en régimen de consulta o de hospitalización”. La orden obliga a los esta- blecimientos a asegurar “una ventilación adecuada, por me- dios naturales o mecánicas”. MADRID Efe | REUTERS Dave recibe la vacuna de Oxford-AstraZeneca en la Estación de Bomberos de Basingstoke, en Gran Bretaña. LavacunadeAstraZenecasepondrá sóloapersonasdeentre18y55años Españasesumaalospaíseseuropeosquevetansuadminsitraciónalos mayores,antelafaltadeevidenciassobresuefectividadapartirdelos65 La Comisión de Salud Pública del Consejo Interterritorial del Siste- maNacionaldeSalud,enlaquees- tán representados el Ministerio de Sanidad y las Comunidades Autó- nomas, acordaron ayer que la va- cuna de AstraZeneca y la Universi- dad de Oxford se administre sólo a personas con edades comprendi- das entre 18 y 55 años. España sigue así la estela de otros países europeos como Fran- cia, Alemania o Bélgica que han re- comendado su uso únicamente para menores de 65 años por falta de evidencias sobre su efectivi- dad, frente a otros como Reino Unido que sí que la inoculan en mayores de esa edad. La pasada semana, la Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA, por sus siglas en inglés) recomen- dó autorizar la vacuna de esta far- macéutica para personas adultas, también en el caso de los mayores de65años.Encualquiercaso,cada país decide sobre esta cuestión. El director del Centro de Coordi- nación de Alertas y Emergencias MADRID Europa Press Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ya avanzó esta semana que España podría no seguir esta recomenda- ción y seguir los pasos de Alema- nia, donde el grupo de expertos que asesora al Gobierno en mate- ria de vacunación ha recomenda- do que la vacuna desarrollada por la compañía farmacéutica no se administre a personas mayores de 65 años por evidencia científica “insuficiente”. Los ensayos realizados por As- traZenecaenelReinoUnido,Brasil y Sudáfrica mostraron que la vacu- naerasegurayeficazparaprevenir el Covid-19 en personas a partir de la mayoría de edad. Estos estudios involucraron a unas 24.000 perso- nas en total, pero la mayoría de ellos tenían entre 18 y 55 años, por lo que no hay suficientes resulta- dos en participantes mayores de esa edad para proporcionar una ci- fra de eficacia del citado medica- mento en ese tramo. Sanidad sí aprobó este jueves que las primeras dosis de esta va- cuna que lleguen a España, que re- cibirá 1,8 millones de dosis este mesdefebrero,vayandestinadasa los profesionales sanitarios y so- ciosanitarios en activo no inclui- dos en los grupos 2 y 3. Así, las pri- meras dosis que llegarán este fin de semana serán para el personal que no es de primera línea y que trabajaencentrosyestablecimien- tos sanitarios y sociosanitarios. LaAgenciaEuropea delMedicamento recomendóel fármacoparalas personasadultas > El país recibirá 1,8 millones de dosis, que irán destinadas a los sanitarios y sociosanitarios Efectivafrentealavariantebritánica La vacuna contra la Covid-19 desarrollada por la Universidad de Oxford y la farmacéutica AstraZeneca es igualmente efectiva frentealanuevavariantebritánicadelcoronavirus,segúnnuevas evidencias científicas divulgadas ayer. Científicos del citado cen- trobritánicoquecrearonelpreparadoapuntanaunefectosimilar cuando se trata de luchar contra la variante que cuando lo hacen frente a la cepa original de la Covid-19, empleada en los ensayos clínicos. En el estudio -que aún no ha sido publicado oficialmen- te- también se describe que vacunar con el preparado de Oxford /AstraZeneca reduce la duración de la carga viral, que se podría traducir en una bajada de la transmisión de la enfermedad. | Efe . Baja hasta 750 la incidencia del virus en un día con 28.565 nuevos contagios
  14. 14. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 14 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA 7 https://lectura.kio
  15. 15. FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 15 CANARIAS NC llama a los eurodiputados a cambiar el nuevo pacto de migración y asilo de la Comisión Luis Campos rechaza la propuesta para evi- tar que Canarias se convierta en un centro de retención de la Unión Europea El portavoz parlamentario de Nueva Canarias (NC), Luis Campos, hizo un llamamiento a los eurodipu- tados canarios y del resto del Estado a cambiar el nuevo Pacto por la Migración y Asilo de la Comisión europea. El dirigente de los nacionalistas progresis- tas rechazó la citada propuesta para evitar que Ca- narias se convierta en un centro de retención de mi- grantes de la Unión Europea (UE). Durante la comparecencia del eurodiputado de Ciudadanos y expresidente de Baleares, José Ra- món Bauzá, en la comisión de estudio sobre el esce- nario de la UE para el periodo de 2021 a 2027; Luis Campos trasladó la preocupación de Nueva Cana- rias por la propuesta de pacto realizada por el Go- bierno de la UE, que será sometido a la considera- ción del Parlamento y los estados miembros. El portavoz de los nacionalistas progresistas solici- tó a Bauzá que defienda un pacto distinto. Campos denunció que el documento del ejecutivo de Úrsula von der Leyen permite que los territorios frontera ex- terior de la UE, en su mayoría insulares como Cana- rias, se conviertan en centros de “retención” de los flujos migratorios irregulares. Ideado desde una perspectiva orientada a frenar la movilidad, el portavoz parlamentario de NC denunció que el Gobierno estatal haya puesto ya en práctica la filosofía del pacto de la Comisión en Canarias. Unas 11.000 personas migrantes, de las que cerca de 2.700 son menores no acompañados, describen la presión que sufre el Archipiélago canario en estos momentos, según el diputado nacionalista. En opinión de Campos, la propuesta del europar- lamentario de Ciudadanos para agregar un anexo específico sobre Canarias, en el nuevo pacto, por su condición de Región Ultraperiférica; “no nos vale” porque no responde al problema de fondo, la distri- bución de las personas que llegan a las islas vía ma- rítima procedentes del continente africano. Cualquier planteamiento de la Unión que descarte, como uno de sus principales ejes de actuación, una política de cooperación con terceros países y pro- mueva que Canarias sea un centro de retención, reiteró, será rechazada por NC porque los flujos mi- gratorios continuarán.
  16. 16. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 16 AC T UA L I D A D Sábado, 6 de febrero de 2021 14 Tanto los partidos en el poder como los de la oposición coinciden en criticar por inadecuado el viejo cuartel lagunero y en insistir sobre la necesidad de activar las derivaciones y repatriaciones TINERFE FUMERO Santa Cruz deTenerife Ni el formidable temporal que ayer afectó a Canarias en general y a Tenerife en particular evitóque,comoanuncióDIARIO DE AVISOS, llegasen los prime- ros migrantes que se alojarán en el viejo acuartelamiento de Las Raíces,dentrodeltérminomuni- cipal de La Laguna. La apertura de dicho centro para albergar a las personas que llegan en pate- ras y cayucos a las Islas estuvo marcada por la polémica, tanto en el propio centro como en la valoración de los distintos parti- dos políticos. En Las Raíces hubo unamagodemotín,dadoquelos migrantes, inquietos al no haber sido informados del traslado, se negaron en un principio a bajarse de la guagua que los tras- ladó desde el Puerto de la Cruz. En cuanto a los políticos, tanto los que hoy ocupan el poder como los de la oposición coinci- dieronencriticarlaidoneidadde las instalaciones de Las Raíces como en recalcar la imperiosa necesidad de llevar a cabo deri- vaciones a la Península y repa- triaciones hacia los países de ori- gen. En medio de un insólito apa- gón informativo al centralizar el Ministerio de Migraciones los contactos con los medios (final- mente, solo hubo un tuit del ministro, José Luis Escrivá), Las Raíces abrió sus puertas para acoger a unos 80 migrantes, la gran mayoría hasta ahora aloja- Las Raíces abre sus puertas a los migrantes con un amago de motín dos en hoteles portuenses. Como no podía ser de otra maneradadoeltemporal,fueron recibidos por un manto de agua, mucho viento y un frío propio de los ocho grados centígrados que marcaba el termómetro al mediodíadeayerenestazonade la Isla. Los problemas llegaron cuando estas personas, visto el panorama, se negaron en un principio a bajarse de la guagua, dadoquenisabíanqueibanaser trasladados e, incluso, entre ellos circuló el temor de que fueran abandonados a su suerte en paraje tan inhóspito. Pero el amago de motín se diluyó tan rápidamente como se planteó cuando los policías nacionales desplegados y los tra- bajadores de Cruz Roja explica- ron a los migrantes las noveda- des. Aclaradas las cosas, imperó el buen rollo, a tal punto que no pocos tuvieron la iniciativa de ayudar al personal de Las Raíces a la hora de descargar bultos y otros menesteres. Aunque anoche solo durmie- LOS PRIMEROS MIGRANTES LLEGARON AYER A LAS RAÍCES EN PLENO TEMPORAL. Fran Pallero C CR RI IS SI IS S M MI IG GR RA AT TO OR RI IA A E EN N C CA AN NA AR RI IA AS S DE LOS HOTELES A LOS VIEJOS CUARTELES “No es el sitio más adecuado” El presidente del Cabildo de Tenerife confía en que Las Raíces sea “algo provisional, pero para eso hace falta que las derivaciones a la Península tengan un carácter permanente” PEDRO MARTÍN “Afecta a nuestra imagen exterior” Para el presidente del PP insular, la apertura de Las Raíces “consolida el plan del Gobierno de centros masifi- cados, un modelo que rechazamos y es fruto de la mala gestión” MANUEL DOMÍNGUEZ “Se está haciendo tarde y mal” El portavoz parlamentario de NC valoró positivamente “la solidaridad entre islas, pero todos sabemos que Las Raíces no es un lugar adecuado para albergar a cientos de personas” LUIS CAMPOS
  17. 17. FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 17 AC T UA L I D A D Sábado, 6 de febrero de 2021 15 EL GRANCANARIO CAMPAMENTO 50, QUE ACOGE A MIGRANTES, SE INUNDÓ CON LAS PRIMERAS LLUVIAS. Cope Canarias SEGÚN LA INFORMACIÓN DEL MINISTERIO, LOS MIGRANTES QUE YA HAN SALIDO DE CANARIAS ASCIENDEN A 17.500 SALIDAS EN LA LAGUNA SIGUEN SIN COMPRENDER POR QUÉ NO SE ACEPTÓ SU OFERTA CON MEJORES CENTROS Y SE INSISTIÓ EN LAS RAÍCES ENFADO LA GRAN PREGUNTA SIN RESPONDER ES QUE NADIE SABE CUÁNTAS PERSONAS SEGUIRÁN LLEGANDO POR ESTA VÍA A CANARIAS CLAVE El Campamento 50, de Gran Canaria, inundado Uno de los recursos habilitados en Gran Canaria para alojar a los migrantes es el llamado Campamento 50, otra instalación mili- tar en desuso que se acondicionó para su nueva función. Lo cierto es que bastaron las primeras lluvias del actual temporal para que la infraestructura se inundara, mostrando así sus carencias AL DETALLE ron allí algo más de 80 personas, la previsión para Las Raíces es que dé cobijo a unas 2.400. Los próximos en llegar serán los ahora instalados en El Hierro y, lógicamente, vendrán muchos desde Gran Canaria. DESAGRADO En cuanto a la perspectiva política, a ninguno de los cues- tionados ayer por este periódico les parece que las instalaciones de Las Raíces sean adecuadas, “y menos en esta época del año” , apuntaba Luis Campos (NC). El propio presidente insular, Pedro Martín, no dudó en manifestar que“noeselsitiomásadecuado” , mientras que desde la oposición, el líder tinerfeño del PP, Manuel Domínguez, expresó su “rechazo a este plan de centros masifica- dos para Canarias” . Por su parte, el secretario general de CC, Fer- nando Clavijo, incidió en que lo vivido hoy en Las Raíces “es una de las consecuencias de acoger en Canarias a miles de personas a través de un plan de emergen- gan un carácter permanente y que las repatriaciones sirvan como efecto disuasorio” . Para Manuel Domínguez hay “mala gestión del Gobierno, porque hacen falta las derivaciones y las repatriaciones” , mientras que Clavijo coincidió en las críticas a Madrid por unos hechos que “causan una profunda preocu- pación entre los canarios y una enorme frustración entre los migrantes por su bloqueo en las Islas” . Por su parte, Ascanio tiene claro que “los macrocentros son fórmulas inadecuadas para la acogida e integración de la población, y más cuando no son unas instalaciones dignas, como es el caso de Las Raíces, mientras que sobre la Unión Europea (de la que Martín apuntó que “está dejando mucho que desear”) ya propuso hace unos días el euro- diputado de Ciudadanos José RamónBauzáque“tienequetra- tar diferente a Canarias, la única región ultraperiférica con crisis migratoria” . LOS NUEVOS VECINOS LLEGARON EN GUAGUA Y EN FURGONETAS DE CRUZ ROJA. F.P. “ Lo que siento es vergüenza” El líder lagunero de Unidas se puede se mostró abochornado por “las ins- talaciones que han montado y que en plena alerta hayan optado por conti- nuar con el traslado a Las Raíces” RUBENS ASCANIO “Esto es lo que pasa cuando se improvisa” Para el secretario general de CC, “esto es lo que pasa cuando se susti- tuye una política migratoria por par- ches, cuando se deshumanizan las decisiones y cuando se improvisa” FERNANDO CLAVIJO “Canarias necesita un trato diferente” El eurodiputado de Ciudadanos explicó que su partido propondrá “un anexo específico que reconozca la situación especial de Canarias en el pacto europeo sobre inmigración” JOSÉ RAMÓN BAUZÁ cia desordenado y precario” . Especial mención merece la reacción de Rubens Ascanio (Unidassepuede),paraquien“es lamentable que el Ministerio no haya querido atender la voluntad delAyuntamientodeopcionesde acogida más humanitaria, basada en pequeños centros” . Hay que destacar que solo Cam- pos celebró lo que supone el día de ayer “en cuanto a la solidari- dadentreislasparahacerfrentea esta crisis, la misma solidaridad que los canarios le pedimos a otros territorios y a Europa, por mucho que todo el que conozca Las Raíces sabe que no es un lugar adecuado para acoger a cientos de personas” . Pero los consultados ayer también coinciden, en líneas generales, en que, como dice Pedro Martín, secretario insular del PSOE y presidente del Cabildo de Tenerife, este tipo de remedios alojativos “tienen que ser necesariamente provisiona- les, y para eso hace falta que las derivaciones a la Península ten-
  18. 18. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 18 NC considera “muy positivo” que se inicie el traspaso de las competencias del nuevo Estatuto Luis Campos insta a agilizar los encuen- tros bilaterales porque Canarias “necesita más autogobierno para impulsar el futuro” de la nacionalidad El Coordinador Territorial de Nueva Canarias (NC), Luis Campos, consideró “muy positivo” que el Minis- terio de Política Territorial y Función Pública y el Go- bierno de Canarias hayan iniciado los trámites para el traspaso de cuatro de las treinta competencias pendientes del nuevo Estatuto. El dirigente de los nacionalistas progresistas instó a agilizar los encuen- tros bilaterales entre ambas administraciones porque Canarias “necesita más autogobierno para impulsar el futuro” de la nacionalidad. El Coordinador Territorial de NC ha saludado el anuncio del presidente, Ángel Víctor Torres, vincula- do con el inicio de los trámites con los ministerios de Transición Ecológica y Reto Demográfico, de Ha- cienda y el de Asuntos Económicos y Transformación Digital para desarrollar el traspaso de competencias en materia de ordenación y gestión del litoral, la tute- la financiera de las corporaciones locales y la defen- sa de la competencia en los mercados. En opinión del dirigente nacionalista, estas nego- ciaciones deben ser el inicio de un proceso en el que se tienen que involucrar todos los ministerios y de- partamentos del Ejecutivo canario concernidos por la treintena de competencias definidas en el Estatuto. Disponer de capacidades plenas en las cuatro pri- meras materias a negociar supone, explicó el Coor- dinador Territorial, un “avance en el autogobierno que nos permitirá impulsar nuestro futuro, con una mirada más autocentrada en nuestra realidad”. Decidir, cuando se concreten otros traspasos pen- dientes, sobre otras materias como protección civil, salvamento marítimo, los permisos de trabajo de ex- tranjeros no comunitarios, las infraestructuras y el transporte marítimo y aéreo, la gestión de los fondos europeos y la participación en las delegaciones esta- tales ante la Unión Europea cuando se vea afectada la condición de Región Ultraperiférica (RUP) de Ca- narias, “hará que estemos mejor preparados porque tomaremos las decisiones, con el centro de origen, en nuestra tierra”, según Campos. Canarias necesita más autogobierno, continuó, por- que así “dispondremos de las herramientas que nece- sitamos para abordar con más garantías” situaciones “tan difíciles como las actuales”, subrayó. Para Luis Campos, es el momento de que el Gobierno estatal redoble sus compromisos políticos con el único territo- rio del Estado que afronta una “doble crisis, y cada cual más compleja”. Se refería a la social y económica derivada del coronavirus y a la migratoria. Con respecto a la segunda, volvió a defender la “urgente necesidad que tenemos de tener voz y pro- tagonismo” en la materia mediante el cumplimiento del artículo 144 del Estatuto. Si, desde las institucio- nes públicas canarias, se hubiera participado en las decisiones del Estado, como reconoce el citado ar- tículo; Luis Campos opinó que “no hubiéramos asis- tido a la lamentable” situación por la que atraviesan las personas migrantes y al aumento de la tensión social, consecuencia del “desacuerdo, la falta de previsión” de los ministerios de Interior y de Migra- ciones y la aplicación de la errónea política migrato- ria de la Unión Europea. CANARIAS E s e l m o m e n t o d e q u e e l Gobierno estatal redoble sus compromisos políticos con el único territorio del Estado que afronta una doble crisis, a cada cual más compleja.
  19. 19. FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 19 AC T UA L I D A D Miércoles, 3 de febrero de 2021 10 EL CONFIDENTE L La a o ot tr ra a c cr ri is si is s L LA A P PA AN ND DE EM MI IA A O OC CA AS SI IO ON NÓ Ó S SE ER RI IO OS S D DE ES ST TR RO OZ ZO OS S S SO OB BR RE E L LA A E EC CO ON NO OM MÍ ÍA A C CA AN NA AR RI IA A E EL L A AÑ ÑO O P PA AS SA AD DO O, , H HA AS ST TA A E EL L P PU UN NT TO O D DE E Q QU UE E H HO OY Y S SE E M MA AR RC CA AN N C CI IF FR RA AS S R RÉ ÉC CO OR RD D D DE E D DE ES SE EM MP PL LE EO O Y Y L LA AS S I IS SL LA AS S S SE E S SI IT TÚ ÚA AN N E EN N L LO O A AL LT TO O D DE EL L P PA AR RO O E ES ST TA A- - T TA AL L. . P PE ER RO O E EL L C CO ON NF FI I- - D DE EN NT TE E H HA A P PE ER RC CI IB BI ID DO O Q QU UE E, , A A L LA A D DR RA AM MÁ ÁT TI IC CA A S SI IT TU UA AC CI IÓ ÓN N Q QU UE E V VI IV VE EN N M MU UC CH HA AS S F FA AM MI IL LI IA AS S D DE EL L A AR RC CH HI IP PI IÉ ÉL LA AG GO O, , S SE E S SU UM MA A U UN NA A Q QU UE E E ES ST TÁ Á P PO OR R V VE EN NI IR R: : L LO OS S P PR RO OB BL LE EM MA AS S D DE E C CO ON NV VI IV VE EN NC CI IA A P PO OR R L LA A G GE ES ST TI IÓ ÓN N D DE E L LA A C CR RI IS SI IS S M MI IG GR RA AT TO OR RI IA A. . L LO OS S I IN NC CI I- - D DE EN NT TE ES S D DE E G GR RA AN N C CA AN NA AR RI IA A, , C CO ON N A AM ME EN NA A- - Z ZA AS S A A L LO OS S I IN NM MI IG GR RA AN NT TE ES S A AL LO OJ JA AD DO OS S E EN N H HO OT TE EL LE ES S, , S SO ON N S SO OL LO O L LA A P PU UN NT TA A D DE EL L I IC CE EB BE ER RG G. . L LA AS S O ON NG G Y YA A H HA AN N A AD DV VE ER RT TI ID DO O D DE E Q QU UE E E ES S N NE EC CE ES SA AR RI IO O P PE ER RM MI IT TI IR R Q QU UE E E ES ST TA AS S P PE ER RS SO ON NA AS S P PU UE ED DA AN N D DE ES SP PL LA AZ ZA AR RS SE E L LI IB BR RE EM ME EN NT TE E P PO OR R E EL L T TE ER RR RI IT TO OR RI IO O N NA AC CI IO ON NA AL L, , S SI IE EM MP PR RE E Q QU UE E C CU UE EN NT TE EN N C CO ON N P PE ER RM MI IS SO O P PA AR RA A E EL LL LO O, , P PO OR RQ QU UE E S SI I N NO O, , S SE E A AV VE EC CI I- - N NA AR RÍ ÍA A U UN N V VE ER RD DA AD DE ER RO O “ “E ES ST TA AL LL LI ID DO O S SO OC CI IA AL L” ”. . ¿ ¿S Se er rg gi io o M Ma at to os s a a l l a a p pr ri im me er ra a l l í í n ne ea a? ? E EL L A AR RC CH HI IV VO O D DE EF FI IN NI IT TI IV VO O D DE EL L L LL LA AM MA AD DO O C CA AS SO O M MU UL LT TA AS S C CO ON NT TR RA A E EL L E EX XA A- - C CA AL LD DE E D DE E S SA AN NT TA A C CR RU UZ Z D DE E L LA A P PA AL LM MA A, , S SE ER RG GI IO O M MA AT TO OS S, , A AB BR RE E U UN NA A N NU UE EV VA A P PU UE ER RT TA A E EN N E EL L P PS SO OE E. . E EL L P PA AL LM ME ER RO O, , Q QU UE E S SE E A AL LE EJ JÓ Ó D DE E L LA A V VI ID DA A P PÚ ÚB BL LI IC CA A V VO OL LU UN NT TA AR RI IA A- - M ME EN NT TE E H HA AS ST TA A Q QU UE E S SE E A AR RR RO OJ JA AR RA A L LU UZ Z S SO OB BR RE E E EL L A AS SU UN NT TO O, , V VA AL LO OR RA AR RÁ Á V VO OL L- - V VE ER R A A L LA A P PR RI IM ME ER RA A L LÍ ÍN NE EA A P PO OL LÍ ÍT TI IC CA A. . E EN N L LO OS S P PA AS SI I- - L LL LO OS S Y YA A S SE E H HA AB BL LA A. .. .. . El Ministerio de Política Territorial, de Miquel Iceta, ha emitido respuesta favorable a la solicitud del Ejecutivo regional, a fin de cumplir lo establecido en el Estatuto de Autonomía Inician la transferencia de cuatro de las 30 competencias a las Islas DIARIO DE AVISOS / E. PRESS Santa Cruz deTenerife El Gobierno de Canarias ha recibido respuesta favorable del Ministerio de Política Territorial y Función Pública en relación al inicio del proceso de traspasos pendientes para el pleno des- arrollo del autogobierno, según lo establecido en el Estatuto de Autonomía de Canarias tras su entrada en vigor el 6 de noviem- bre de 2018. En este sentido, el Ministerio informó al Ejecutivo regional de que se han iniciado los trámites con el Ministerio de Transición Ecológica y Reto Demográfico, así como como los de Hacienda y Asuntos Económicos y Trans- formación Digital, para desarro- llar el proceso que dé lugar al traspaso de competencias en materia de ordenación y gestión del litoral, la tutela financiera de las corporaciones locales y la defensa de la competencia en los mercados, según informó la Administración autonómica. Al respecto, el presidente de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres, subrayó desde el inicio de la legislatura actual que el Gobierno regional trataría este asunto como “una prioridad” , motivo por el que en noviembre de 2019 se inició el proceso administrativo para el traspaso de competencias con la presen- tación del primer informe sobre las transferencias pendientes. Así, Torres quiso resaltar el “esfuerzo” realizado por parte de ambas administraciones en cuanto a avanzar durante estos meses en los trabajos preparato- rios, a pesar de la crisis derivada de la pandemia del COVID-19. Enestesentido,eljefedelEje- cutivo canario señaló que el con- tacto y la interlocución entre las partes “es permanente y espera el pronto cumplimiento de los traspasos en estas y otras com- petencias recogidas” en el actual Estatuto de Autonomía. REACCIONES El que se pronunciaba ayer en relación a este asunto era el coordinador territorial de Nueva Canarias, Luis Campos, quien consideró “muy positivo” que el Ministerio de Política Territorial haya iniciado los trámites para traspasar cuatro de las 30 com- petencias que tiene pendientes Canarias, atendiendo al Estatuto de Autonomía. En este sentido, afirmó que disponer de capaci- dades plenas en las cuatro pri- meras materias a negociar supone un “avance en el autogo- bierno” , que entiende permitirá impulsar el futuro del Archipié- lago “con una mirada más auto- centrada en su realidad” . Asimismo, apuntó que cuando se concreten otros tras- pasos pendientes, tales como protección civil, salvamento marítimo, los permisos de tra- bajo de extranjeros no comuni- tarios, las infraestructuras y el transporte marítimo y aéreo, la gestión de los fondos europeos y la participación en las delegacio- nes estatales ante la Unión Euro- pea cuando se vea afectada la condición de Región Ultraperifé- rica (RUP) de Canarias, hará que el Archipiélago esté “mejor pre- parado” , porque adoptará las decisiones teniendo como cen- tro del origen Canarias. “Canarias necesita más auto- gobierno, porque así dispondre- mos de las herramientas que necesitamos para abordar con más garantías situaciones tan difíciles como las actuales” , señaló Luis Campos sobre la cri- sis social y económica actual. ÚLTIMA REUNIÓN DEL CONSEJO DE GOBIERNO REGIONAL, CELEBRADA EL PASADO JUEVES, 28 DE ENERO. DA
  20. 20. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 20 7 https://lectura.kio
  21. 21. FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 21 CORPORACIONES LOCALES
  22. 22. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 22 CORPORACIONES LOCALES GenteYCulturas www.eldia.es ELDÍA|LAOPINIÓNDETENERIFE Miércoles,3defebrerode2021 38 El grupo de investigación del pro- fesor del Departamento de Didác- tica e Investigación Educativa de la Universidad de La Laguna Fer- nando Barragán Medero publicó recientemente un artículo en la revista Heliyon, cabecera del pri- mer cuartil en su campo según la clasificación SJR, en el cual realiza una revisión histórica sobre el re- chazo a las diferentes opciones se- xuales, a lo que él denomina ho- mofobia, lesbofobia, bifobia y transfobia. Esta revisión se centra en los orígenes de la represión se- xual y de la asociación entre prefe- rencia sexual y enfermedad desde el siglo pasado. Con ella se trata de combatir ciertas ideas erróneas cuyo contenido político ha dado lugar a que algunos autores plan- teen que la represión en Estados Unidos y algunos países de Euro- pa puede considerarse un neofas- cismo como forma de gobierno, al vincular patriarcado y poder. “Nos hemos basado en un pro- grama educativo, resultado de un proyecto de investigación finan- ciado por la Unión Europea y que se ha desarrollado bajo la direc- ción de la Universidad de La Lagu- na,conapoyosenAlemania,Dina- marca, Italia y México”, señala Ba- rragán, quien defiende la opción en el deseo de poder decidir si se quiereserunhombreounamujer, y el derecho al cambio, así como las libertades sexuales. En dicho programa, el aprendizaje adquiri- do por su alumnado ha demostra- do una reducción importante de las expresiones de violencia en to- das sus manifestaciones, así co- mo un aumento importante de la conciencia de cuándo se expresa esa violencia y cómo eliminarla. De este modo, son estudiantes que han adquirido la habilidad pa- ra aprender a resolver los conflic- tos sin violencia y, por ello, se han empoderado porque ahora tienen la capacidad poder tomar decisio- nes y tener autonomía para deci- dir sin violencia. Eltextoabundaenlaconfronta- ción entre el feminismo y el trans- género, a través de los colectivos de personas trans y queer. Se aborda, igualmente, las cuestio- nes LGTBQ y los derechos huma- nos desde el punto de vista de abolir cualquier forma de segrega- ción o de fobia. “Hay una gran po- lémica en países como Polonia y Hungría y es un argumento de re- presión de la derecha y la ultrade- recha, incluida España”, aduce el investigador. “Es, sin duda, un ar- tículo fundamental en estos mo- mentos de debate científico sobre la libertad de elección”, explica. SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE El Día Toda Canarias se habrá adherido al proyecto de Municipios Educa- dores antes de 2023. La Federa- ción Canaria de Municipios (Fe- cam) trabaja en la actualidad para extender este programa apoyado también por el Consejo Escolar de Canarias y por la Consejería de Educación del Ejecutivo regional por todos los territorios del Archi- piélago. Se trata de un plan creado en el año 2017 a través del cual los municipios participantes se su- man a la Carta de Objetivos Edu- cadores, en la que se reúne una se- rie de compromisos a desarrollar entrelasdiferentesadministracio- nes participantes con el último objetivo de producir un efecto de reconocimiento, unión y positivi- dad en torno al ámbito educativo. En la actualidad, no son más de una veintena los municipios que ya se han adherido al proyecto de Municipios Educadores pero el Consejo Escolar de Canarias y la Fecam ya han comenzado a traba- jar de manera conjunta para im- pulsar este plan. El presidente de la Comisión de Educación de la Federación de Municipios, Fran- cisco Linares, explica que, para formarpartedeestaredesnecesa- rio, entre otros aspectos, la crea- ción de un consejo escolar muni- cipal así como de programas de actuación para el mantenimiento de los centros escolares, promo- ver o colaborar con actividades que atiendan las necesidades so- cio educativas de las familias, fo- mentar el conocimiento, respeto y valoración de la cultura o facilitar la celebración en sus centros de intercambios educativos regiona- les o internacionales. Este proyec- to contempla tres modalidades de distinción, según el grado de cum- plimiento de los objetivos: Activo, Colaborador y Dinamizador. El también alcalde de La Orota- va –municipio que ya se encuen- tra adherido a este plan– recuerda que no es solo necesario “unirse de manera moral, sino además a través de la ficha financiera” mu- nicipal. Así, explica que “aún tene- mos dos cursos por delante para trabajar en este proyecto pero nuestros objetivo es que todos los territorios de Canarias trabajen de la manera más coordinada posible para poder lograrlo”. Entre los aspectos necesarios para formar parte del proyecto de Municipios Educadores es im- prescindible contar con un conse- jo escolar municipal. En este sen- tido, Francisco Linares avanza que la Fecam pondrá en marcha una campaña de concienciación en el Archipiélago para que los municipios que aún no cuentan con este órgano lo constituyan de inmediato pues, afirma el presi- dente de esta comisión, “juegan un papel fundamental para verte- brar la realidad educativa”. En la actualidad, tan solo la mitad de los municipios de Canarias cuentan con estos consejos escolares pero el alcalde La Orotava destaca que se trata de un órgano perfecto pa- ra poner en contacto la realidad escolar de un municipio con las administraciones públicas. Momento decisivo La Fecam trata de relanzar proyec- tos como la red de Municipios Educadores debido al crucial mo- mento que vive la sociedad. “La Comisión de Educación de la Fe- cam tiene como objetivo articular la mayor implicación posible de la sociedad en general y de la comu- nidad educativa”, explica Linares, quien destaca el actual momento decisivo: “Antes de la pandemia, la comunidad escolar funcionaba también como elemento cohesio- nador”. Añade que “en estos tiem- pos, la educación ha jugado un pa- pel fundamental y, además, ha de- mostrado ser un sector unido y coordinado”. En este sentido, recuerda que los primeros meses de este curso 2020/2021 se han desarrollado contotalnormalidadenlasaulasa pesar de la especial situación sani- taria. Tras el primer encuentro de la Comisión de Educación de la Fecam con la nueva junta directi- va del Consejo Escolar de Cana- rias, Francisco Linares aprovecha además para destacar el papel de este órgano consultivo. SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE Patricia Ginovés Los88municipiosdeCanarias serán‘educadores’antesde2023 Solounaveintenadeterritoriosformanpartedeesteproyecto creadoen2017yquecontemplavariosgradosdecompromiso | CARSTEN W. LAURITSEN Un aula de un colegio de Tenerife. La Fecam realiza una campaña de concienciación para crear consejos escolares locales > La adhesión al programa conlleva también la creación de una partida presupuestaria UnartículodelaULLrepasaelrechazo históricoadistintasopcionessexuales FernandoBarragánpublicaenlarevista‘Heliyon’untextoquese centraenlosorígenesdelarepresiónytratadecombatirerrores CCOOinsisteen lanecesidadde desarrollarla enseñanzapública de0a3años CCOO considera que uno de los factores principales en la lucha contra el fracaso escolar y el abandono escolar prema- turo pasa precisamente por mimar la escolarización en la etapa de Educación Infantil, sobre la que se asientan el res- to de las enseñanzas. Se trata de una etapa fundamental pa- ra el desarrollo de niños que les permite construir su perso- nalidad, ampliar sus experien- ciasyfavorecersumaduración y desarrollo social. Por tanto, CCOO exige a la Consejería un desarrollo adecuado para la enseñanza de 0 a 3 años, así como un mayor esfuerzo para incrementar la escolarización en este ciclo educativo. El sindicato realiza una apuesta por la universaliza- ción de esta etapa y por su gra- tuidad, apostando por la oferta pública para poder apoyar a los colectivos familiares que son víctimas de la desigualdad y las diferentes brechas so- cioeconómicas. Esta exigencia pasa por la creación de un nú- mero de plazas docentes en el ámbito público, superando la propuesta de 1.857 plazas de alumnado hecha por la Conse- jería, así como por una reduc- ción del número de alumnos a cargo de cada docente. CCOO espera que la dota- ción presupuestaria que se de- dique a su implantación pue- da mejorar esas intenciones y que el nivel del 33% de escola- rización que se ha marcado la Consejería de Educación para 2023 se vea ampliamente su- perado llegando al menos a la media nacional del 38,2%, y a partir de ahí se pueda seguir mejorando en periodos poste- riores hasta colocar a Canarias en el pelotón de cabeza en cuantoalaimplantacióndees- ta etapa educativa. SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE El Día Educación . Los 88 municipios de Canarias serán ?educadores? antes de 2023
  23. 23. FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 23 CORPORACIONES LOCALES ACTUALIDAD Jueves, 4 de febrero de 2021 13 LasUnidadesdelMandodeCanariasdelEjércitodeTierracontarán con134plazasdentrodelaconvocatoriadelprocesodeseleccióndelpri- merciclode2021paraelaccesoamilitardeTropayMarinería,publicada enelBoletínOficialdelEstadodel25deenero.Enestaocasión,lasplazas ofertadasenalArchipiélagosonparaunidadesdelaBrigadaCanariasXVI, quehacelebradolosprimerostreceañosdesdesufundación EMPLEO LaviceconsejeradeEconomíaeInternacionalizacióndel GobiernodeCanarias,AlmudenaEstévez;ladirectorageneralde AsuntosEconómicosconÁfrica,NasaraCabrera,ypersonaldela empresapúblicaProexcasereunieronestemartesporvíatelemá- ticaconrepresentantesdecasitreintacompañíascanariascon negociosenMarruecosySenegal El Mando de Canarias convoca 134 plazas DIARIO DEAVISOS SantaCruzdeTenerife El Gobierno autonómico ha estrenado el Portal de Datos Abiertos de Canarias, en el que se recogen más de 7.500 datos, el punto de acceso único con más información pública de los existentesenEspaña. La web se aloja en el domi- nio datos.canarias.es, que susti- tuye a opendata.gobiernodeca- narias.org,creadaen2015ycon uncatálogodealrededorde190 datos. Este incremento se debe a la unión en un solo portal de las bases del Ejecutivo regional, el Instituto Canario de Estadís- tica (Istac) y del Sistema de In- formación Territorial de Cana- rias(Sitcan). Es el resultado de un trabajo impulsado desde la Dirección General de Transparencia y Participación Ciudadana, en colaboración con Telecomuni- cacionesyNuevasTecnologías. El nuevo portal de datos abiertos reúne más de 7.500 referencias Más de 30 entes locales no presentan la rendición de cuentas del año 2019 El órgano fiscalizador reconoce que la pandemia ha implicado dificultades para la puesta al día, aunque resalta que ha habido tres meses de prórroga DIARIO DEAVISOS SantaCruzdeTenerife La Audiencia de Cuentas de Canarias informa de que el 22 de enero, tras una prórroga de 99 días, concluyó el plazo para quelasentidadeslocalesrindie- ran sus cuentas de 2019 sin que las hubieran presentado 23 a- yuntamientos y 11 mancomuni- dades; entre las que destacan Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Telde y Arona. La pandemia del coronavirus ha implicado difi- cultades durante todo este úl- timo año a la hora de cumplir con las obligaciones de rendi- ción ante la Audiencia de Cuen- tas mediante la presentación de sus cuentas anuales del ejerci- cio anterior, reconoce el orga- nismo que preside Pedro Pa- checo.“Losdatosafechadehoy muestran un mayor porcentaje que en años anteriores, pero mejorables” . La rendición de cuentas es, recalca, “una herra- mienta fundamental para des- arrollar la función fiscalizadora quetienenencomendadaelTri- bunal de Cuentas y la propia Audiencia, y “se ha de referir al sometimiento de la actividad económico-financiera del sec- tor público a los principios de legalidad, eficiencia y econo- mía” . Su quebranto puede ser objeto de procedimientos san- cionadores y de retenciones del 2% de los pagos que hayan de recibirdelGobiernocanario. Más de 30 entes locales no presentan la rendición de cuentas del año 2019
  24. 24. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 24 CORPORACIONES LOCALES
  25. 25. FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 25 CORPORACIONES LOCALES
  26. 26. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 26 CORPORACIONES LOCALES
  27. 27. FEBRERO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 27 CORPORACIONES LOCALES
  28. 28. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 5 28 CORPORACIONES LOCALES

×