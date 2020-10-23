Boletín 35 octubre 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 1 B O L E T Í N S E M A N A L I N F O R M A T I V O D E N U E V A C A N A R I A S ● N º 3 5 ● O C T U B R E 2 0 2 0
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 352 Les solicitamos a todos los usuarios de las redes sociales de la organización...
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 3 NC y CC dema nda n a P e d r o S á n c h e z u n a reunión para...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 354 NC y CC demandan a Pedro Sánchez una reunión para negociar los PGE de 2021 Ro...
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 5 CANARIAS Nueva Canarias opina que el cuatripartito debe recurri...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 356 0/2020 Kiosko y Más - Canarias 7 - 15 oct. 2020 - Page #16
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 7 Jueves, 15 de octubre de 2020 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 358 Jueves, 15 de octubre de 2020 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMASCanarias18 Ple...
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 9 Jueves, 15 de octubre de 2020 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3510 0/2020 Kiosko y Más - Canarias 7 - 17 oct. 2020 - Page #18
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 11 17/10/2020 Kiosko y Más - Canarias 7 - 17 oct. 2020 - Page #19
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3512 AC T UA L I D A D Sábado, 17 de octubre de 2020 14 TESORERÍA DE LA SEGURIDAD...
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 13 Sábado, 17 de octubre de 2020 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMA...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3514 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS12/10/2020 Kiosko y Más - Canarias 7 - 12 oct. 2020 - Pa...
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 15 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS0/2020 Kiosko y Más - Canarias 7 - 14 oct....
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3516 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS15/10/2020 Kiosko y Más - Canarias 7 - 15 oct. 2020 - Pa...
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 17 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3518 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 19 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS AC T UA L I D A D Viernes, 16 de octubre ...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3520 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 21 PARLAMENTO Luis Campos reafirma el compromiso de NC para lucha...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3522 CANARIAS Carmen Hernández propone que se realicen las pruebas PCR antes del ...
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 23 PARLAMENTO Domínguez pide medidas de igualdad y conciliación e...
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 24 AC T UA L I D A D Jueves, 15 de octubre de 2020 16 El Parlamen...
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 25 Campos exige una rectificación sobre la denominación como marr...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3526 CORPORACIONES LOCALES Ayuntamientos continúan cobrando las plusvalías sobre ...
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 27 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA Miércoles, 14 de octubre de 2020 LAPR...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3528 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 29 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3530 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA Domingo, 18 de octubre de 2020 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO ...
OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 31 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA Domingo, 18 de octubre de 2020 LAPROV...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3532 GRAN CANARIA Morales presenta un ambicioso Plan de Turismo Sostenible para l...
Boletín semanal informativo de Nueva Canarias

Published in: News & Politics
Boletín 35 octubre 2020

  1. 1. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 1 B O L E T Í N S E M A N A L I N F O R M A T I V O D E N U E V A C A N A R I A S ● N º 3 5 ● O C T U B R E 2 0 2 0 NC Y CC DEMANDAN A PEDRO SÁNCHEZ UNA REUNIÓN PARA NEGOCIAR LOS PGE DE 2021 ParlamentodeCanarias
  2. 2. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 352 Les solicitamos a todos los usuarios de las redes sociales de la organización y al resto de personas que reciben este boletín que, cuando reproduzcan una página o información de un periódico o revista impresa o digital, un corte de voz de una emisora de radio, un vídeo de una televisión o una fotografía de cualquier medio de comunicación; reconozcan la autoría del trabajo.
  3. 3. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 3 NC y CC dema nda n a P e d r o S á n c h e z u n a reunión para negociar los PGE de 2021 Nueva Canarias opina que e l c u a t ri p a r t i t o d e b e recurrir a la deuda en 2021 como último recurso f o o f o o o f o o o CABILDO INSULAR DE GRAN CANARIA GRUPO NUEVA CANARIAS Calle Bravo Murillo, 23 35002 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Tel.: 928 217 008 Email: gruponuevacanarias@grancanaria.com PARLAMENTO DE CANARIAS GRUPO PARLAMENTARIO NUEVA CANARIAS Calle Teobaldo Power, 7 38002 S/C de Tenerife Tel.: 922 473 271 Email: isgonzalez@parcan.es CONGRESO DE LOS DIPUTADOS GRUPO PARLAMENTARIO MIXTO Plaza de las Cortes, núm. 1 - 28014 - MADRID Tel.: 91 390 65 88 Email: paloma.pita@congreso.es f o o NUEVA CANARIAS Plaza Dr. Rafael O' Shanahan Local 6 35004 Las Palmas de GC Tel.: 928 234 234 - 676219771 - 650668320 nc@nuevacanarias.org PRENSA NC prensanuevacanarias@gmail.com Boletines: SlideShare - Issue Presidencia Plaza Dr. Rafael O' Shanahan Local 6 35004 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria presidencia@nuevacanarias.org o Luis Campos reafirma el compromiso de NC para luchar contra la pobreza C a r m e n H e r n á n d e z propone que se realicen las pruebas PCR antes del inicio de los partidos C a m p o s e x i g e u n a re c t i f i c a c i ó n s o b re l a d e n o m i n a c i ó n c o m o marroquí de la zona de pesca próxima a Canarias M o r a l e s p r e s e n t a u n a m b i c i o s o P l a n d e Turismo Sostenible para las Montañas Sagradas y la Reserva de la Biosfera La Semana de Moda Baño de Gra n Ca na ria 2020 viene protagonizada por 40 diseñadores con Plan Vega como embajadora Auri Saavedra  acerca el s e c t o r p ri m a ri o a lo s escolares del municipio José Edua rdo R a mírez i m p u l s a L a s C a n t e r a s como aula de educación ambiental al aire libre E l C a b i l d o d e G r a n C a n a ri a l i c i t a p o r 1 0 millones la ampliación y m o d e r n i z a c i ó n d e l a depuradora de aguas de Gáldar y Guía Valsequillo recibe a la c o n s e j e r a i n s u l a r d e Cultura Telde y Las Palmas de Gran Canaria inician la puesta en ma rcha del P l a n C o m u n i t a r i o d e Salud de Jinámar R o m á n R o d r í g u e z y Escolástico Gil identifican l a s p ri o ri d a d e s d e E l R o s a r i o e n s e r v i c i o s p ú b l i c o s e s e n c i a l e s y sostenibilidad N u e v a C a n a r i a s d e Tuineje reclama la bajada d e i m p u e s t o s y t a s a s municipales para aliviar la situación de familias y comerciantes
  4. 4. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 354 NC y CC demandan a Pedro Sánchez una reunión para negociar los PGE de 2021 Rodríguez y Barragán reafirman su disposi- ción a contribuir a la gobernabilidad estatal, exigen que se respete el Estatuto y el REF y se impulse el pacto canario para la reactivación El presidente de Nueva Canarias (NC), Román Rodríguez, y el secretario general de Coalición Canaria (CC), José Miguel Barragán, han solicitado formalmente al jefe del Ejecutivo estatal, Pedro Sánchez, una reunión para nego- ciar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) para 2021. Los máximos responsables de las organizaciones nacionalistas canarias han remitido una carta a la Moncloa en la que reafirman su predisposición a contribuir a la go- bernabilidad del Estado por responsabilidad ante la pro- funda crisis del coronavirus, reclaman que se respeten los fueros y derechos de los canarios recogidos en el Estatuto y el Régimen Económico y Fiscal (REF) y defienden la importancia de impulsar el Pac- to para la Reac- tivación Social y E c o n ó m i c a , apoyada por la práctica totali- dad de la socie- dad canaria. Barragán y Ro- dríguez solicitan que la cita se produzca a la mayor breve- dad posible con el fin de fijar posición antes de que co- mience la tramitación del proyecto de ley en el Congreso de los Diputados. En la misiva que ya ha sido registrada en la sede de la Presidencia del Gobierno estatal, CC y NC recuerdan que tienen una “larga” trayectoria de “compromiso” con la go- bemabilidad del Estado. De manera especial, y junto a las reivindicaciones de la comunidad canaria, en la carta se recuerda que “nos hemos comprometido” con las leyes que afectan al conjunto del Estado, en especial, con los PGE, “determinantes” para el bienestar general, la cohe- sión social y la corrección de desigualdades territoriales. La coalición electoral CC y NC quiere, con la aportación de sus dos diputados en la Cámara Baja (Ana Oramas y Pedro Quevedo, respectivamente), contribuir a la aproba- ción de las cuentas estatales para el próximo año al con- siderar que contribuirán a la “estabilidad” política en un momento “especialmente delicado”, marcado por las con- secuencias sanitarias, económicas y sociales de la pan- demia. También porque, como remarca el escrito, es “im- prescindible” contar con presupuestos que respondan a las necesidades de los servicios públicos, el apoyo a las empresas, a los trabajadores y los sectores vulnerables así como a la reconstrucción del daño generado al modelo productivo. Román Rodríguez y José Miguel Barragán reclaman que, en la negociación, “se cumpla” con el Estatuto y el REF, vitales para la comunidad “más alejada, fraccionada territorialmente y con déficits estructurales y problemas sociales anteriores a la pandemia -alto desempleo y po- breza muy por encima de la media española, entre otros-, que ahora se han visto agrandados”. Ambos dirigentes señalan a Pedro Sánchez que, como respuesta a la actual crisis, desde el Gobierno de Canarias se ha impulsado el Pacto por la Reactivación Social y Eco- nómica 2021-2023, apoyado por la mayoría de las fuerzas parlamentarias así como por las organizaciones empresa- riales y sindicales, ayuntamientos, cabildos y los colectivos del Tercer Sector. Su implementación, tal y como puntualizan, precisa de la “colaboración” del Estado y una “buena parte de sus e l e m e n t o s esenciales” depende de los PGE para 2 0 2 1 , d e l marco finan- ciero pluri- anual de la Unión Euro- p e a ( U E ) además del fondo Next Generation EU y otros programas europeos. “Esperamos contar con la sensibilidad que merece” una comunidad que ha sufrido el impacto de la crisis de forma especial ya que el 35% del PIB y 40% del empleo depen- den del sector más castigado en esta crisis, el turismo. Entre enero y junio pasados, refieren que esta actividad se redujo un 63,67%, es decir, 5,8 millones de visitantes menos que en 2019. El paro registrado, en el segundo trimestre, subió un 15% frente al 8% de la media estatal. Con respecto al PIB, la caída estatal estimada era del 11,2% mientras que, en el Archipiélago, aumentó al doble, un 21,6%, con una re- ducción de 10.000 millones de euros, según el citado es- crito. Así, CC y NC recogen en la misiva que “solicitamos ofi- cialmente negociar nuestro apoyo” a los nuevos PGE dada la determinación del gabinete de Sánchez para tratar de aprobar unas nuevas cuentas. Rodríguez y Barragán demandan que dicho encuentro se programe “cuanto an- tes” con el fin de fijar una posición antes de que comience la tramitación del proyecto de ley en el Congreso de los Diputados y el Senado. CANARIAS Parlamento de Canarias
  5. 5. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 5 CANARIAS Nueva Canarias opina que el cuatripartito debe recurrir a la deuda en 2021 como último recurso NC anima a prever salvaguardas para 2022 y 2023 e insiste en que unos nuevos PGE son esenciales para Canarias y para cumplir con sus fueros Nueva Canarias (NC) opinó en el pleno del Parla- mento, que el Gobierno del cuatripartito sólo debe recurrir al endeudamiento en 2021 si es estrictamen- te necesario y como último recurso. Los nacionalis- tas progresistas consideraron que el Ejecutivo cana- rio debe prever unas salvaguardas, unos “seguros” financieros por si la crudeza de la crisis social y eco- nómica actual se extiende a 2022 y 2023. El grupo nacionalista insistió en que, para Canarias, son “esenciales” unos nuevos Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) para el próxi- mo año también para cumplir con sus fueros y para la ges- tión de los fondos de recupe- ración procedentes de la Unión Europea (UE). Con el mismo objetivo alentaron a la oposición a abandonar la estrategia de la confron- tación y la crispación para abordar la “complicada” tarea dejada por la pandemia del coronavirus. A través de una pregunta y una comparecencia al presidente y al consejero de Hacienda, Ángel Víctor Torres y Román Rodríguez, respectivamente; el por- tavoz parlamentario y la portavoz en materia econó- mica de NC, Luis Campos y Esther González, abor- daron los dos principales retos a enfrentar, en estos momentos, por la comunidad para responder a las consecuencias de la crisis. Se trata de la elaboración y aprobación de los presupuestos canarios para el próximo año y la determinante incidencia en los mismos de unos nuevos PGE. Tras referir Luis Campos que las medidas adopta- das por el Ejecutivo estatal en 2020 (Expedientes de Regulación Temporales de Empleo, los créditos ICO, el Ingreso Mínimo Vital y el fondo no reembolsable, entre otros) han impedido que se llegara a una situa- ción “irreversible”, Esther González añadió que, tras el último Consejo de Política Fiscal y Financiera (CPFF) del pasado 5 de octubre, Román Rodríguez pudo confirmar que no habrá recortes en 2021 en los servicios públicos esenciales, que se mantendrán las inversiones públicas y las ayudas a los más vulnera- bles y los sectores económicos e incluso hacer una cuentas algo más expansivas que en 2020. Los presupuestos canarios para el próximo año, según González, “responderán” a la gravedad del momento social y económico. Pero, en opinión de la portavoz económica, hay que poner “seguros” para afrontar otros “contratiempos”. Aludió a que 2021 “termine por no ser el año más duro” y que se trasla- de esa “dureza” a 2022 y 2023. Por este motivo, para la diputada de NC, el Ejecutivo canario debe recurrir al endeudamiento autorizado en “última instancia y sólo si es estrictamente necesario”. Coincidió con Luis Campos en que tiene que haber unos PGE para 2021 porque son “esenciales” para el Ar- chipiélago. “No nos podemos permitir su retraso y mucho menos su prórroga”, avisó. De esa nueva ley, añadió, vendrán los programas eco- nómicos del Régimen Eco- nómico y Fiscal (REF), el cumplimiento del Estatuto, la libranza de los 500 mi- llones de euros de la sentencia de carreteras impu- tados como superávit, otra cantidad igual para el con- venio de carreteras y encarrilar los fondos europeos. “Vamos a seguir reivindicando” estos y otros com- promisos del Estado, como el plan turístico específi- co para Canarias, la prolongación de los ERTE y ayudas a autónomos más allá del próximo 31 de enero así como la distribución de los fondos de la UE con el mismo criterio empleado por Bruselas, remar- có Luis Campos. Esther González volvió a pedir a los diputados cana- rios en el Congreso y el Senado que apoyen los PGE para 2021 así como otras modificaciones legislativas, como la de contratos públicos y de la función pública, imprescindibles para la adecuada gestión de los fondos europeos y “adaptar” las normas a la “realidad”. Nueva Canarias invitó a la oposición a abandonar la confrontación. Para los nacionalistas progresistas, la “crispación” no es el mejor escenario para afrontar una tarea “tan complicada”. VÍDEOVÍDEO ParlamentodeCanarias
  6. 6. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 356 0/2020 Kiosko y Más - Canarias 7 - 15 oct. 2020 - Page #16
  7. 7. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 7 Jueves, 15 de octubre de 2020 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS Canarias 21 Estado centralizado que a menu- do defienden difícilmente cabría en el marco de la Constitución, con lo que sería necesario su cambio. Con lo cual, dando la ra- zón a la derecha cuando dice que la izquierda cuestiona la Consti- tución, es necesario señalar que la derecha también la cuestiona. La última vez que los españoles nos dotamos de un marco jurídi- co democrático, es decir, de una constitución, tuvimos que recon- ciliar posturas que parecían irre- conciliables. Había quien pensa- ba que todo lo que no fuera un Estado centralista fuerte era trai- cionar aquello por lo que habían luchado en la Guerra Civil sus mayores. Otros, justo en el senti- do contrario, pensaban que todo lo que fuera más allá de una “con- federación de repúblicas ibéricas” era traicionar aquello por lo que habían luchado sus mayores. Visto lo visto, y dado que iz- quierdas y derechas parecen coincidir en cuestionarla, habría que asumir que posiblemente ha- bría que ir pensando en reformar la Constitución. Y lo que creo que sería bueno recuperar de aquel idolatrado ‘espíritu de la Transi- ción’ es el ánimo de buscar con- sensos y no divisiones. Y para ello quizá nos vendría bien un poco de talante sociológico. Max Weber, considerado uno de los padres fundadores de la disciplina, decía que el sociólogo tenía que actuar de acuerdo a la verstehen (comprensión): en- tender que si se hubiera criado como la otra persona, y compar- tiera su sistema de valores, proba- blemente pensaría como ella. Quizá sea por deformación profe- sional, pero yo tiendo a pensar que tanto los que defienden que deberíamos suprimir las autono- mías como quienes plantean que deberíamos profundizar en ellas, tanto quienes creen que debería- mos derrocar la monarquía o co- mo quienes quieren conservarla, tienen muy buenas razones en las que fundamentar sus argumen- tos. Pero también pienso que pierden toda razón cuando faltan el respeto al adversario. Por ello creo que siempre debe- ríamos recordar que nunca debe- ríamos de argumentar como si el adversario no tuviera razones ra- zonables por las que defender sus argumentos. De lo contrario, por más que creamos tener la razón, nos estaremos comportando de manera muy poco razonable. MANUEL ÁNGEL SANTANA TURÉGANO- ROFESOR DE SOCIOLOGÍA Nunca deberíamos de argumentarcomosiel adversario no tuviera razonesrazonables porlasquedefender susargumentos.De lo contrario, pormásque creamostenerla razón, nos estaremos comportandode manera muypoco razonable EstrategiadeCCyNCparanegociar juntosenMadridlosPresupuestos LosnacionalistaspidenaSánchezunareuniónparaconocerlaficha canariaantesdequeMonteropresentelascuentasenelCongreso Los dos partidos nacionalistas ca- nariosconpresenciaenelCongre- so,CCyNC,emprendenunaestra- tegia común de negociación con el Gobierno central sobre su posi- ble apoyo a los Presupuestos del Estado para 2021. Y lo hacen ade- más reclamando una implicación directa en esa negociación del jefe del Ejecutivo estatal, Pedro Sán- chez, a quien ambas formaciones remitieron ayer una carta firmada por sus respectivos líderes orgáni- cos, José Miguel Barragán y Ro- mán Rodríguez, solicitando una reunión “cuanto antes”. La idea de CC y NC es que dicha reunión ne- gociadora se celebre antes de que elConsejodeMinistrosapruebeel proyectoqueremitiráalCongreso, previsiblemente a lo largo de lo que queda de octubre, y puedan por tanto conocer de manera pre- via el contenido del mismo sobre la ficha presupuestaria para Cana- rias, y en su caso poder reclamar los cambios que consideren opor- tunos. Los dos partidos nacionalistas de las Islas dejan claro de esta for- maquenoestándispuestosacon- dicionar su apoyo en el debate de totalidad a una negociación du- rante el periodo de tramitación, si el proyecto logra pasar el primer filtro de la Cámara, y que necesi- tan conocer al menos las grandes partidasdeinversionesyayudasa las Islas, y si se respetan los pre- ceptos contenidos en las reformas del REF y el Estatuto. Los Presupuestos estatales de 2021seránlosprimerosquesetra- miten después de que los dos principales fueros canarios se mo- dificaran a finales de 2018, inclu- yendo en ambos casos importan- tes compromisos por parte del Es- tado en materia de financiación y de compensaciones por la lejanía y la insularidad, y que cobran es- pecial relevancia en el actual con- texto de crisis económica y social en el Archipiélago consecuencia de la pandemia sanitaria. En la carta que Barragán y Ro- dríguez registraron ayer formal- menteenLaMoncloareafirmanla “predisposición” de los dos parti- dos nacionalistas “a contribuir a la gobernabilidaddelEstadoporres- ponsabilidad ante la profunda cri- sis del coronavirus”, pero recla- man “que se respeten los fueros y derechos de los canarios recogi- dos en el Estatuto y el REF”. Este posicionamiento común de CC y NC contrasta con el hecho de que la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, responsable ahora de los primeros contactos formales con los grupos parla- mentarios, parezca querer separar alosdospartidosnacionalistasca- narios en el proceso negociador. Así, la ministra ha cerrado ya una primera reunión con el diputado de NC, Pedro Quevedo, para el próximo lunes, mientras mantie- ne congelada la negociación con CC,almenosporahora.NiOramas ni ningún otro dirigente de Coali- ción han sido contactados por el gabinete de la ministra, ni tampo- co por el PSOE, para esta negocia- ción. La teoría más plausible es que el Gobierno central priorice enestosmomentosconocerlapo- sición de los partidos que apoya- ron la investidura de Sánchez in- tentando completar la mayoría necesaria para rechazar las en- miendas de totalidad que se pre- senten,yquehablarádespuéscon los demás, entre ellos CC. En la carta remitida ayer a Sán- chez, Rodríguez y Barragán insis- ten en que el cumplimiento del Estatuto y del REF es vital para la comunidad “más alejada, fraccio- nada territorialmente y con défi- cits estructurales y problemas so- ciales anteriores a la pandemia, que ahora se han visto agranda- dos”. Ambos dirigentes señalan al jefe del Ejecutivo central que, co- mo respuesta a la actual crisis, la implementación del plan canario de reactivación precisa de la “cola- boración” del Estado y que una “buena parte de sus elementos esenciales” depende de los Presu- puestos estatales, del marco fi- nanciero plurianual de la UE, ade- más de los fondos europeos para la reconstrucción post-covid. “Es- peramos contar con la sensibili- dad que merece una comunidad quehasufridoelimpactodelacri- sisdeformaespecialyaqueel35% del PIB y 40% del empleo depen- den del sector más castigado en esta crisis, el turismo”, resaltan los nacionalistas en la misiva, recor- dando que entre enero y junio est actividad se redujo un 63,67%; el paro registrado en el segundo tri- mestre subió un 15%, frente al 8% de la media estatal, y que la caída del PIB regional alcanza el 21,6 %, frente al 11,2 de media del país. MADRID J. Anastasio | EFEMaría Jesús Montero. La ministra de Hacienda cita para el lunes a Pedro Quevedo sin Ana Oramas >> ¿Cuál es la fecha lími- te? El próximo 31 de diciembre expiran los plazos tanto para que las empresas destinen be- neficios para la RIC (y materia- licen los proyectos pendien- tes) como para la inscripción en el registro de la ZEC. Aun- que Europa prohíbe las ayudas de Estado como norma gene- ral, los incentivos del REF es- tán exceptuados de esa norma en el Reglamento General de Exención por Categorías, que ya ha sido prorrogado por Bruselas hasta 2023. No obs- tante, los Estados Miembros, como en este caso España, han de comunicar a la Comisión Europea su intención de acogerse a esa posibilidad y de prolongar los incenti- vos. Es casi un forma- lismo, pero el Gobier- no central aún no ha informado al Ejecuti- vo comunitario. Y, además, tampoco ha redactado la ley que debe servir para mo- dificar el REF y am- pliar la fecha del 31 de diciembre. ¿Cuándo move- rá ficha el Es- tado? En la respuesta por escrito al senador Fernando Clavijo (que puede verse a la izquierda), el Go- bierno de Pedro Sán- chez dice que está es- tudiando la “cues- tión”, tanto la precep- tiva comunicación a la Comisión Europea como la necesaria ley para modificar el REF, pero no va más allá. Es más, el Eje- cutivo central hace hincapié en que de momento no le es posible “concretar plazos al respecto”. ¿Qué dice el Gobierno canario? Hasta el momento, el Gobier- no de Canarias ha mostrado su confianza en que el Ministerio de Hacienda modificará la fe- cha límite del 31 de diciembre sin mayores trabas, pero, por ahora, este ni siquiera ha co- municado a Bruselas su inten- ción en este sentido. PREGUNTAS DESTACADAS ¿ SECRE TARIA DE ESTADO DE RELACIONES CON LAS CORTES Y ASUNTOS CONSTITUCIONALES RESPUESTA DEL GOBIERNO SCRITA SENADO 28/08/2020, 08/09/2020 47381, 47382, 48869 O BATLLÉ, Fernando (GPN) to (UE) nº 651/2014 de la Comisión, de 17 de junio de 2014, por el eterminadas categorías de ayudas compatibles con el mercado interior los artículos 107 y 108 del Tratado (DOUE de 26 de junio), en lo ha sido prorrogado hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2023 por el ) 2020/972 de la Comisión, de 2 de julio de 2020, por el que se glamento (UE) nº 1407/2013 en lo que respecta a su prórroga y en lo u prórroga y los ajustes pertinentes (DOUE de 7 de julio). ga de los incentivos fiscales debería comunicarse, en su caso, por omisión Europea en la forma señalada en el citado Reglamento. El Hacienda estudia dicha cuestión, sin que se puedan concretar plazos al recordar que los incentivos fiscales del Régimen Económico y Fiscal de se refieren las preguntas, se encuentran regulados en la Ley 19/1994, de modificación del Régimen Económico y Fiscal de Canarias (BOE de 7 afectan tanto a la imposición directa como a la indirecta y que, de el Derecho comunitario, tienen en algunos casos, la consideración de ado. o a la modificación del artículo 29 de la Ley 19/1994, de 6 de julio, cabe l artículo 29 de la citada Ley se refiere a la vigencia de la Zona Especial C). de la vigencia de la ZEC, que requiere de la previa autorización de la uropea, la adaptación del apartado 2 del artículo 29, concerniente al Entidades de la ZEC, así como del apartado 11 del artículo 27 del elativo a la Reserva para inversiones en Canarias, que prevé que serva para inversiones habrán de realizarse con cargo a beneficios 1 de diciembre de 2020, al nuevo periodo temporal previsto en la ria aplicable a estas ayudas (RGEC), requiere de una modificación con una norma rango de ley. De nuevo, el Ministerio de Hacienda ón, sin que se puedan concretar plazos al respecto. Madrid, 14 de octubre de 2020 ElTribunal Supremocita comoinvestigado aAlberto Rodríguez Elsecretariodeorganizaciónde Unidas Podemos, Alberto Ro- dríguez, tiene cita en el Tribu- nalSupremo.ElmagistradoAn- tonio del Moral lo ha convoca- do el martes en calidad de in- vestigado para que preste de- claraciónvoluntariaenrelación con la causa en la que investiga un presunto delito de atentado contra agentes de autoridad. La Sala de lo Penal del Supre- mo acordó abrir causa al dipu- tado tinerfeño después de que el juzgado de Instrucción nú- mero 4 de San Cristóbal de la Laguna enviase testimonio de un procedimiento abreviado seguido contra él, entre otros, en virtud de un atestado ins- truido por la Policía de esa ciu- dad por la comisión de un pre- sunto delito de atentado contra agentes de la autoridad y una falta de lesiones. Sobre estos hechos la Fisca- lía había presentado escrito de acusación contra Rodríguez y solicitado la imposición de una penadeunañodeprisiónporel delito y un mes de multa por la falta. El juzgado de instrucción ha- bía acordado la apertura del jui- cio oral contra él, pero al acredi- tar su condición de diputado, acordó la nulidad parcial de di- choautoenlapartequeserefe- ría al aforado. Los hechos a investigar, se- gún la Fiscalía, se remontan a 2014, cuando Rodríguez parti- cipabaenunaprotestacontrala Lomce organizada coincidien- do con la visita a La Laguna del entonces ministro de Educa- ción del Gobierno del PP, José Ignacio Wert. Según los atesta- dos la manifestación derivó en insultos a los agentes desplega- dos y lanzamiento de vallas y todo tipo de objetos, por lo que algunos agentes resultaron agredidos. Rodríguez estaría en el grupo de los agresores. MADRID Agencias Rodríguezy Barragánanuncian lapredisposición deambospartidos adarel‘sí’ Estrategia de CC y NC para negociar juntos en Madrid los Presupuestos
  8. 8. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 358 Jueves, 15 de octubre de 2020 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMASCanarias18 Pleno del Parlamento de Canarias | Radiografia a la Sanidad En una ocasión Miguel Herrero Rodríguez de Miñón –uno de los llamados padres de la Constitu- ción que todavía sobreviven– ca- racterizó las proposiciones no de ley como la expresión del onanis- mo parlamentario: el proponente se queda más o menos a gusto pero sin consecuencias que al- cancen a nadie más. Los plenos se cierran así, con una pequeña explosión de PNL que ilumina a sus señorías haciendo algo su- CRÓNICAPARLAMENTARIA OhmelancolíaAlfonso González Jerez Aprobadaunapropuestaparalacreacióndeunarchivodelos expresidentesdelGobierno,unaideadelosfamiliaresAdánMartín bastante fríos a los demás. El PSOE, por supuesto, aprovechó la ocasión para sentenciar que era el PP la auténtica amenaza al orden constitucional. Y como era de esperar, su señoría de Pode- mos, Francisco Déniz, quiso re- cordar que la monarquía parla- mentaria, en España, era una mo- narquía impuesta, y repasó sus tiernos 17 años, en los que pega- ba carteles pidiendo votar no en el referéndum sobre la Constitu- ción de 1978. El diputado no de- tectó, por supuesto, ninguna contradicción entre calificar la monarquía parlamentaria como una imposición y recordar que la Constitución que la consagra co- mo forma de Estado fue votada puestamente de provecho. Ayer se produjo una excepción: una propuesta para la creación de un archivo de los expresidentes del Gobierno de Canarias, una idea que ha partido en realidad de los familiares del expresidente Adán Martín, fallecido hace una déca- da. Fue aprobada por unanimi- dad. Queda saber ahora si el Go- bierno –y la propia Cámara – esta- rá a la altura del compromiso ad- quirido. También es cierto que la Mesa y Junta de Portavoces decidió que se cerrase la sesión plenaria con el debate del proyecto de ley de medidas urgentes de carácter social dirigidas a personas en si- tuación de vulnerabilidad. Sus señorías se felicitaron mutua- mente por el amplio consenso conseguido, aunque la oposición se abstuvo (o votó en contra) en varios puntos del articulado de la ley. El PP incluso presentó en- miendas a la exposición de moti- vos de la ley, que ya es hilar fino, aunque no sé si liberal. Para saber qué es lo que salió definitiva- mente, por si usted es uno de los 735.000 isleños en riesgo de po- breza y exclusión social y le inte- resa, lo mejor será comprobarlo en el Boletín Oficial de Canarias. En profundo contraste con es- te proyecto legislativo estuvo la presentación por parte de Ciuda- danos de una PNL en defensa de la monarquía y el orden constitu- cional, que fue muy aplaudida y seguida por el PP, pero que dejó Pasa a la página siguiente >> BlasTrujilloadmitequelos sanitariosestányaagotados ysenecesitanmás ElGobiernohareforzadolaplantilladelSCSen4.500personaspara hacerfrentealCovidperonohallamásprofesionalesenelmercado Agotados. El diagnóstico lo firma- baayerelconsejerodeSanidaddel Gobierno de Canarias, Blas Truji- llo, en un análisis en el Parlamento regional sobre la situación de los sanitarios canarios enfrentados ahora a la segunda ola de la pande- mia del Covid-19. El mal, como el virus, no tiene un remedio inme- diato: no hay profesionales de los que echar mano. El panorama no puede ser más pesimista a tenor de la explicacio- nesdeTrujillo.Esprecisodisponer de más recursos humanos para en- frentarse al virus, de hecho se han incorporado al sistema unas 4.500 personas desde marzo, 80% sani- tarios, y aunque se quiere seguir reforzando la plantilla el Ejecutivo regional se ha encontrado de fren- te con la realidad de que “en el mercado laboral no hay profesio- nales”. Trujillo compareció en la Cáma- ra regional a petición del grupo Po- pular, cuyo diputado Miguel Ángel Ponce subrayó la necesidad de contratar más profesionales y dar estabilidad a la plantilla del Servi- cio Canario de Salud (SCS), ade- más de propiciar mejoras labora- les, así como potenciar la teleme- dicina y en atención primaria bus- car fórmulas más allá del teléfono. Ponce recordó que la situación en otoño e invierno puede ser “muy complicada” y abogó por en- viar a la población el mensaje de que los profesionales están agota- dos, hay menos camas que en la primera oleada y la incidencia acu- mulada, aunque controlada en la región, se dispara de forma local, como es ahora el caso de La Lagu- na, en Tenerife. La seriedad de la pandemia, subrayó el popular, es incompatible con la propaganda del Ejecutivo de Ángel Víctor To- rres sobre los avances en las Islas su intención por hacer calar que “somos los más mejores del mun- do mundial”. Una aseveración que no se ajus- ta a la realidad, apuntó, igual que los datos sobre la lista de espera en los hospitales entre junio y sep- tiembre adelantados el día ante- rior por Trujillo a la Cámara. SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE Agencias | RAMÓN DE LA ROCHA / EFEBlas Trujillo ayer, sólo en la bancada del Gobierno de Canarias dando cuenta de la situación del SCS en el pleno. Según esos datos, la lista de es- pera quirúrgica descendió en el tercer trimestre, a pesar de la inci- dencia del coronavirus. Se sitúa ahora en 24.976 pacientes, 652 personas menos con respecto al mismo periodo del pasado año gracias, dijo Trujillo, al esfuerzo "extraordinario" realizado por los sanitarios. Desde el punto vista de Ponce, médico de profesión –él mismo lo recordó ayer– se suspenden prue- bas diagnósticas y por ello ha baja- do las listas de espera. El consejero de Sanidad en su réplica admitió retrasos en aten- ciónprimaria –sehainiciadoeldo- blaje de unos 1.500 profesionales para aligerar la rotación–, y el “más queevidente”estrésqueafrontael sistema después de los recortes producidos durante la anterior cri- sis económica, pero también apuntó avances: aseguró que se ha puesto en marcha un plan para eli- minar la alta tasa de temporalidad de los profesionales, así como otro para incorporar camas en función de las necesidades. Y de cara a las próximas semanas se ha compra- Pasa a la página siguiente >> El PP sostiene que la baja de la lista de espera quirúrgica no se ajusta a la realidad >> Blas Trujillo admite que los sanitarios están ya agotados y se necesitan más
  9. 9. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 9 Jueves, 15 de octubre de 2020 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS Canarias 19 Pleno del Parlamento de Canarias | Radiografia a la Sanidad en referéndum, pero la explica- ción es sencilla: el señor Déniz piensa exactamente lo mismo que cuando tenía 17 años. Sobre la monarquía parlamentaria, las empresas o el potaje de berros. La proposición de ley más per- tinente fue quizás la presentada por el grupo parlamentario CC- PNC, sobre la necesidad de refor- zar los servicios sociales cuando la presión asistencial no deja de incrementarse por la crisis so- cioeconómica derivada de la pandemia. Cristina Valido hizo un retrato despiadado de la si- tuación (250.000 personas de- mandan asistencia, el desem- pleo ha crecido en más de 50.00 personas desde marzo y la mi- tad de los afectados no percibe ningún ingreso por modesto que sea). Valido insistió, como ha hecho en varias ocasiones en los últimos meses, en la impe- riosa necesi- dad de planifi- car más recur- sos humanos y técnicos a los servicios so- ciales. “Nos ur- ge personal, personal, per- sonal y más personal”, cla- mó la diputa- da, quien apuntó que presentar los papeles en las colapsadas ofi- cinas de la Seguridad Social para obtener el llamado ingreso mí- nimo vital “es casi una misión imposible” y que exigirle a los ciudadanos una gestión telemá- tica para iniciar una solicitud “es a menudo condenarlos a la inac- ción”. Todos los grupos estuvie- ron de acuerdo. María del Río Sánchez, que tiende siem- pre a la obvie- dad cariñoso- na, matizó que las cosas ya estaban mal antes. Es una observa- ción errónea, porque el agravamiento de la situa- ción no es de naturaleza in- c r e m e n t a l : tiene razones y dinámicas propias. Aunque así, Podemos, como el resto de los grupos, vo- tó a favor de la PNL. Porque la melancolía de un parlamento en medio de una crisis económica despiadada y disruptiva deriva precisamente de eso: lo que podría corregir no lo hace y lo que no puede o quie- re hacer, lo recomienda en ejer- cicios de consenso agradables, pero estériles. Dentro de tres meses Valido le preguntará de nuevo a Noemí Santana por la situación de los servicios socia- les del Gobierno autónomo y la consejera le sacará del bolso una marmota del condado de Punx- suatawney. Todos los diputados (y diputadas) son Bill Murray y se despiertan en cada pleno en la misma PNL. << Viene de la página anterior “Nos urge personal, personal, personal y más personal”, clama la diputada Cristina Valido, quien apunta que presentar los papeles en las colapsadas oficinas de la Seguridad Social para obtener el llamado ingreso mínimo vital “es casi una misión imposible” y que exigirle a los ciudadanos una gestión telemática para una solicitud “es a menudo condenarlos a la inacción” do un “arsenal” de vacunas contra la gripe, más de 300.000 dosis. El consejero, que comentó que no le gusta hablar de oleadas de Covid porque el virus “está aquí para quedarse” y la “batalla será continua”,quisosubrayar“notodo es pandemia” para en ninguno de los centros sanitarios y hospitales de las Islas. Es más, dijo, hay que pedir al sistema un sobreesfuerzo más para dar respuesta a patolo- gías no Covid. Durante el debate, la diputada del grupo Mixto Vidina Espino, de Ciudadanos, llamó la atención en que debido a la pandemia se han demorado muchas operaciones quirúrgicas y se ha empeorado la << Viene de la página anterior salud de esos pacientes. Como el portavoz del PP, también puso en cuestión los buenos datos de la lis- ta de espera. Desde su punto de vista, estas no aumentan porque no se hacen consultas y porque hay enfermos que prefieren espe- rar. Es más, sostiene que ha au- mentado el tiempo de demora. “Si entre marzo y julio fallecieron 460 personas mayores más que en el mismo periodo del año pasado y los fallecimientos por Covid se ci- fran en 162, ¿a qué se debe la dife- rencia?”, se preguntó. En defensa de la gestión que es- tá haciendo el Gobierno desde Sí PodemosCanarias–unodelosgru- pos que lo sustentan junto con PSOE,NCyASG–ladiputadaMaría del Río recordó que el sistema sa- nitario del Archipiélago ya era “ra- quítico” antes de la pandemia, y puso como ejemplo las islas no ca- pitalinas para proponer que se aproveche el cero turístico para in- tentar poner al día las cuestiones pendientes en atención sanitaria. La diputada de Nueva Canarias Sandra Domínguez destacó por su parte que el actual gobierno ha au- mentado la partida económica de Sanidaden134millonesdeeurosy reconoció que a pesar de ello no es suficiente, y planteó la necesidad de ser transparentes para también reclamar la contratación de más profesionales, algo que reconoció que es difícil de lograr. El diputado del grupo Naciona- lista (CC-PNC-AHI) José Alberto Díaz Estébanez preguntó al conse- jero si cree que la ciudadanía es tonta. No hay quien se crea, dijo, que no han aumentado las listas de espera quirúrgicas. “Y si eso ha sucedidoesporquenohayconsul- tas, ¿cómo si no ha mejorado la sa- nidad?”, preguntó el diputado del grupo Nacionalista, quien tam- bién criticó que desde el Gobierno regional se presuma de que esta es la comunidad autónoma que me- jor está. El diputado del grupo Socialista Marcos Hernández admitió como obvio que el Covid-19 ha llevado aparejada la reducción de la activi- dad porque “no podía ser de otra forma”, aunque destacó que la asistencia oncológica no haya su- frido merma alguna. ElParlamento rechazauna iniciativade defensadelRey ylaConstitución El Pleno del Parlamento de Ca- narias, con 36 votos en contra, rechazó ayer una proposición no de ley (PNL) de Ciudadanos enlaqueseinstabaalGobierno de Canarias, para que a su vez instase al Gobierno de España, adefenderlaConstituciónyga- rantizar el debido respeto a sus institucionesyespecialmentea la figura del Rey Felipe VI. La iniciativa, defendida por Vidina Espino, también pedía proteger a los ciudadanos de cualquier intento desestabili- zador por parte de quienes tie- nen el deber de guardar y hacer guardar la Constitución como norma fundamental del Esta- do. Tan sólo el PP respaldó la propuesta de Cs, pues, según afirmóladiputadaAstridPérez, con la llegada del PSOE y Pode- mos al Gobierno “se ha puesto en marcha un proceso para li- quidar la democracia y cual- quier apariencia de división de poderes y de independencia de la Justicia”. EncontrasemostróCC,cuyo diputado Jonathan de Felipe recordó a Espino que todos los diputados han jurado o prome- tido la Constitución como nor- ma fundamental del Estado, y se preguntó si éste es el debate al que se le debe avocar a la Cá- mara cuando uno de los princi- pales problemas en estos mo- mentos es el desempleo. La diputada socialista Matil- de Fleitas tildó de “despropósi- to” legislativo y normativo la iniciativa, mientras Francisco Déniz (Podemos) lamentaba que lo único que les preocupa a Cs y PP “es la figura del Rey, pe- ro no todo lo que tiene que ver con el Estado social”. SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE Europa Press L SEGUNDO INGRESO ICE El Gobierno de Canarias efec- tuará en las próximas semanas un segundo pago a los benefi- ciarios del Ingreso Canario de Emergencia (ICE). Esta segunda paga no estaba en la ‘hoja de ruta’ inicial del Ejecutivo, pero la demora en la puesta en prác- tica del Ingreso Mínimo Vital (IMV) del Estado, o más bien las deficiencias que aún presenta, han llevado a la aprobación de esta segunda mensualidad. L BENEFICIARIOS 16.000 familias En total serán 16.000 familias las que cobrarán esta segunda mensualidad del ICE. Se trata de los 16.000 hogares que ya recibieron la primera paga de emergencia. Esas familias es- tán compuestas por un total de 28.023 personas, según los da- tos de la Consejería de Dere- chos Sociales, que dirige Noe- mí Santana. L CUANTÍAS De 367 a 478 euros Este segundo pago del ICE mantendrá las mismas cuan- tías, que varían en función del número de personas que com- ponen las unidades de convi- vencia y que suponen el 75 % de la actual Prestación Canaria de Inserción: de una persona, 367,02 euros; de dos personas, 415,3 euros; de tres personas, 453,94 euros; y de cuatro o más personas, 478,09 euros. L REQUISITOS Sin ingresos Las condiciones para poder co- brar esta ayuda de emergencia son no tener ingresos desde el mes de marzo y contar con un patrimonio menor de 50.000 euros. L GASTO TOTAL 12,6 millones Para la atención de estas ayu- das el Gobierno destinó una primera partida económica de 6.324.183,96 euros, con lo que el gasto total una vez pagado este segundo ingreso superará los 12,6 millones. Tras realizar este segundo pago, los rema- nentes, hasta llegar a los 16 mi- llones presupuestados, se les entregarán a los municipios para ayudas de emergencia. Elsegundoingreso deemergencia “Es más que evidente el estrés que afronta el sistema por los recortes de las últimas crisis” LASFRASES ❝ ❞ Blas Trujillo Consejero de Sanidad “¿Dónde está la mejora?, las listas bajan porque se han suspendido pruebas diagnósticas” Miguel Á. Ponce Diputado del PP “Laslistasno aumentanporque nosehacen consultasyporque hayenfermosque prefierenesperar” Vidina Espino Diputada de Cs “La partida para Sanidad se ha aumentado en 134 millones, pero hay que admitir que no es suficiente” Sandra Domínguez Diputada del PSOE Blas Trujillo admite que los sanitarios están ya agotados y se necesitan más
  10. 10. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3510 0/2020 Kiosko y Más - Canarias 7 - 17 oct. 2020 - Page #18
  11. 11. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 11 17/10/2020 Kiosko y Más - Canarias 7 - 17 oct. 2020 - Page #19
  12. 12. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3512 AC T UA L I D A D Sábado, 17 de octubre de 2020 14 TESORERÍA DE LA SEGURIDAD SOCIAL. Sergio Méndez A 5.863 hogares de las Islas se les ha reconocido el Ingreso Mínimo Vital EFE Madrid El Instituto Nacional de la Se- guridad Social (INSS) ha recono- cido el Ingreso Mínimo Vital (IMV) a 5.863 hogares en Cana- rias, según informa el Ministerio de Inclusión y Seguridad Social. En la provincia de Las Palmas se hanaprobado3.046prestaciones y se han denegado 7.408, y en la de Santa Cruz de Tenerife se han concedido 2.817 y se han recha- zado 5.293. En toda España se ha reconocido este ingreso a más de 136.000 hogares el IMV, el 41,5% del total de expedientes resuel- tos hasta la fecha, mientras que ha denegado 192.000 solicitudes. Con estas cifras, la prestación está llegando, cuatro meses des- pués de ponerse en marcha, a más de 400.000 personas, de las que prácticamente la mitad son menores. Estos hogares percibi- ránenunosdíasestospagos,que sumarán más de 158 millones, y que incluirán, cuando corres- ponda, los abonos desde junio. EUROPA PRESS Madrid El Ministerio de Hacienda ha designado, a través de la Comisión Delegada del Go- bierno para Asuntos Econó- micos (CDGAE), 1.563,14 mi- llones de euros con cargo al Fondo de Financiación a las comunidades autónomas, con el objetivo de satisfacer las necesidades derivadas de su déficit para 2020. Se toma como referencia una tasa del 0,2% y el Ejecutivo asumirá cualquier desviación que su- pere este umbral. Adscrita al compartimento del Fondo de Liquidez Auto- nómica (FLA), Canarias reci- birá 83,78 millones de euros y es la sexta comunidad que más dinero gestionará, supe- rada por Castilla y León (105,56 millones); Galicia (115,10millones);Comunidad Valenciana (204,87 millones); Andalucía (294,69 millones), y Cataluña (420,08 millones). Esta financiación se pro- duce por la necesidad de las comunidades autónomas de cubrir su déficit del 0,2% que estaba previsto en la senda de estabilidad anterior a la pan- demia y que algunas comuni- dades han incluido en sus pre- supuestos regionales. Aunque el Ejecutivo ha suspendido las reglas fiscales, es necesario cubrir el déficit. El Gobierno entrega 84 millones a Canarias para el déficit Hacienda incorpora 105 millones extras a Sanidad y Educación por la COVID-19 La previsión para final de año es que se añadan en total 400 millones a lo presupuestado inicialmente en dos áreas claves DIARIO DE AVISOS Santa Cruz deTenerife La Consejería de Hacienda, Presupuestos y Asuntos Euro- peos del Gobierno de Canarias ha incorporado 105 millones más en créditos extraordinarios a los departamentos de Sanidad y Educación para hacer frente a necesidades sobrevenidas como consecuencia de la COVID-19. Estasgeneracionesdecrédito suplementario se añaden a los 108 millones incrementados en lo que va de año, hasta totalizar 213 millones, que previsible- mente alcanzarán los 400 millo- nes al cierre del ejercicio. El vicepresidente y consejero de Hacienda, Román Rodríguez, reseñaqueestasgeneracionesde crédito permiten dar cobertura al incremento del gasto en los servicios públicos esenciales, “muy exigidos ahora mismo por la presión de la crisis del corona- virus”, y mantener las prestacio- nes que recibe la ciudadanía. “Habíamos dicho que no íba- mos a realizar recortes en los ser- vicios públicos y no solo no los hemos hecho, sino que, al con- trario, hemos incrementado sus partidas”, explica Rodríguez. También descarta tijeretazos en los Presupuestos de la Comuni- dad Autónoma para 2021. Asi- mismo, precisa que las últimas ampliaciones de crédito se auto- rizaron la semana pasada por importede105millonesdeeuros (60 millones para Sanidad y 45 para Educación) y que incluyen recursos para que las universida- des públicas asuman los nuevos protocolos de funcionamiento. Ya se habían agregado 107 millo- nesdeeurosenSanidad.Lasúlti- mas transferencias permitirán mejoras en infraestructuras y, en el caso del Servicio Canario de la Salud, la adquisición de material fungible, como mascarillas, e- quipos de protección individual, estuches de farmacia o vestuario. El grueso de los 45 millones en educación se destinará al per- sonal docente (32 millones). ROMÁN RODRÍGUEZ, VICEPRESIDENTE Y CONSEJERO DE HACIENDA. DA NC reclama una rectificación sobre la zona de pesca El coordinador Territorial de Nueva Canarias y por- tavoz parlamentario, Luis Campos, reclamó ayer al Gobierno central que exija una rectificación a la Orga- nización de la ONU para la Alimentación y la Agricul- tura (FAO) sobre la identi- ficación de la zona de pes- ca a siete millas de Fuerte- ventura como aguas ma- rroquíes. Campos propone que el Parlamento aprue- be una declaración MARRUECOS Comienza la consulta pública de la Ley de Empleo Público La Consejería de Adminis- traciones Públicas, Justicia y Seguridad ha iniciado la fase de consulta a la ciuda- danía previa a la aproba- ción del proyecto de ley de Empleo Público de Cana- rias. Las aportaciones po- drán realizarse durante 29 días naturales a través del acceso habilitado en la web de Transparencia del Gobierno autonómico. El texto entrará en el Parla- mento a lo largo de 2021 PARTICIPACIÓN
  13. 13. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 13 Sábado, 17 de octubre de 2020 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMASCanarias20 NCyCCrehúyenla“tómbolade lasenmiendas”alosPresupuestos LosnacionalistasfuerzanaMonteroaunareuniónconjuntacon ambospartidos ❖ ExigenmejorasenelREFyelPlanReactiva Los plazos se estrechan y las estra- tegias se van perfilando y concre- tando.LanegociacióndelosPresu- puestos del Estado para 2021 entra en su hora de la verdad y los dos partidos nacionalistas canarios, CC y NC, intentan por todos los me- dios sacar el máximo rendimiento posible a sus dos dipu- tados en el Congreso, Ana Oramas y Pedro Quevedo, respectiva- mente. Conscientes de que en esta ocasión ninguno de ellos, en principio, será impres- cindible para que el Gobierno central sa- que adelante sus pri- meras cuentas, como sí lo fueron en los dos últimosqueseaproba- ron,losde2017y2018, buscan un enfoque en la negociación que les acerque a su objetivo de mejorar la ficha fi- nanciera para las Islas. Ambas formaciones hanpactadohaceruna negociación común con el Ejecutivo de Pe- dro Sánchez y han for- zado a la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, a una reu- nión conjunta con sus máximos dirigentes, no por separado y priorizando a NC co- mo socio de la investi- dura. La carta que el secretario general de CC, José Mi- guel Barragán, y el presidente de NC, Román Rodríguez, remitieron el pasado martes a Sánchez para esa negociación política buscaba precisamente trasladar a la Mon- cloa que los nacionalistas irán al unísono en todo el proceso, y que su objetivo inicial es conocer el proyecto presupuestario antes de quesearemitidoalCongresoenlas próximassemanas.Lainformación que reciban del Gobierno sobre la ficha canaria en ese proyecto será el punto de partida de la negocia- ción, siempre con la idea de inten- tar tener cerrado un acuerdo antes del debate de totalidad, porque no quieren “depender de la tómbola de las enmiendas” durante la tra- mitación, según afirmó ayer Barra- gán. La primera derivada de la carta a Sánchez es que desaparece de la agendalareuniónqueMonteroiba MADRID J. Anastasio ras, ayudas al sector primario, o los fondosparalapobreza.Atodoellos habráquesumarun“repartojusto” de los fondos europeos de recupe- raciónenbasealosefectosdelacri- sis en cada territorio. CC y NC consideran en este sen- tido que su negociación presu- puestaria asume de facto el Plan Reactiva, en el que se asegura que todas las fuerzas políticas firman- tes defenderán su con- tenido en Madrid. En- tienden de esta forma que en esta negocia- ción no sólo se repre- sentadefactoalGobier- no de Canarias como impulsor del plan, sino implícitamente a los partidos que lo forman. Ydanporhechoquelos representantes cana- rios del PSOE y Unidas Podemos asumen estos postulados y los defen- deránanteselGobierno de coalición que sostie- nen en el Congreso. Según señala Barra- gán, la desventaja que CC y NC tienen en esta ocasión respecto a su valor numérico en el Congreso se compensa con el hecho de que so- cialistas y la formación morada sean socios de Gobierno tanto en Ma- drid como en Canarias. “El Gobierno central y los partidos que lo for- man tendrían muy difí- cil explicar en Canarias, incluido al propio Eje- cutivo regional, que no asume el plan anticrisis con el que se han comprometido en las Islas, o con el cumplimiento del REF y el Estatu- to, que se reformó en 2018 para to- dos”, aseguran en CC. ¿Esta estrategia común de las dos formaciones nacionalistas se mantendrá hasta el final? Es decir, ¿la negociación conjunta implica que Oramas y Quevedo votarán lo mismo en cualquier caso o escena- rio en el debate de totalidad de los Presupuestos?. “Ese es el plantea- miento inicial. La voluntad es ir juntoshastaelfinalconunacuerdo presupuestario con el Gobierno”, afirma Barragán. “Vamos a inten- tarlo”, añade Quevedo. Explican en este sentido que es así porque era el espíritu del acuerdo para ir jun- tos a las elecciones, pero también porque hay una posición común sobre los objetivos respecto a las cuentas estatales de 2021. a tener el lunes únicamente con Quevedo para que el encuentro sea con Barragán y Rodríguez en una fecha aún por concretar “si se dan las condiciones”, según expre- sa el diputado de NC, que recono- ce la “reorientación” de los contac- tos con la ministra. Sí se mantiene, sin embargo, un primer encuentro preparatorioesedíaentreeljefede gabinetedelaministraydosrepre- sentantes técnicos de los naciona- listas, Rosa Dávila (CC) y Fermín Delgado (NC), éste último a su vez viceconsejero de Hacienda del Go- bierno de Canarias. La idea es te- ner ya el lunes la información esencial sobre las líneas maestras de la ficha canaria en el proyecto presupuestario para iniciar la ne- gociación, propiamente dicha, en el ámbito político en la entrevista con Montero. Los nacionalistas plantean, tal como señalaban en la carta a Sán- chez, su voluntad de contribuir a la gobernabilidadyqueéstasolopasa por la aprobación de unos nuevos Presupuestos. A partir de ahí, CC y NC plantearán como línea roja el cumplimiento en los mismos del REF y del Estatuto, con las mejoras financieras que estas dos leyes es- tablecen,loqueremitecomo“pun- todepartida”alosPresupuestosde 2018,aúnenvigor,peroactualizán- dolos en base al actual contexto de pandemia sanitaria y de crisis eco- nómica, agravada en Canarias por el parón del sector turístico. Y eso lleva al otro argumento queCCyNCavanzaronenlacartaa Sánchez y reclamarán de forma concreta a Montero: la necesidad de que los Presupuestos asuman y contemplen una amplia financia- ción del Plan de Reactivación So- cial y Económica de Canarias apro- bada por la mayoría de las fuerzas políticas y agentes sociales del Ar- chipiélago. Es decir, una ficha fi- nanciera en inversiones y compen- sacionesalalejaníaylainsularidad y de respuesta a la crisis que inclu- ya, entre otras cosas, la actualiza- ción de los convenios de infraes- tructuras, los 500 millones de deu- dadelanteriorconveniodecarrete- | EFELa diputada de CC Ana Oramas habla con la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo en el Congrso esta semana. La ministra anula la reunión del lunes con Quevedo y se verá con Rodríguez y Barragán >> Losdiputados nacionalistastratan denodividirsuvoto ydarfuerzaala estrategiaconjunta FINANCIACIÓN El Ministerio de Hacienda entrega 84 millones a Canarias para financiar el déficit El Ministerio de Hacienda asigna a las autonomías un total de 1.563,14 millones con cargo al Fondo de Financiación a las Co- munidades Autónomas, con el objetivo de satisfacer las necesi- dadesderivadasdesudéficitpara 2020. Para ello, se toma como re- ferencia una tasa del 0,2%, aun- que el Ejecutivo también cubrirá cualquier desviación que supere este umbral. Canarias, adscrita al Fondo de Liquidez Autonómica (FLA), recibirá 83,78 millones y eslasextaautonomíaquemásdi- nerorecibe,superadaporCastilla y León (105,56 millones); Galicia (115,10); Comunidad Valenciana (204,87); Andalucía (294,69), y Cataluña (420,08). Esta financia- ción se produce por la necesidad de las comunidades de cubrir el déficit previsto en la senda de es- tabilidad anterior al Covid.|EP TRANSICIÓN ECOLÓGICA 4,8 millones de ayuda para proyectos de eficiencia energética El Gobierno ha aprobado un fondo de 4,8 millones para financiar pro- yectos empresariales para la pues- ta en marcha de iniciativas de aho- rro y eficiencia energétic. Se trata de una línea de préstamos cofinan- ciada por el Fondo Europeo de De- sarrolloRegionalconlaquelasem- presas pueden financiar hasta un 85% del proyecto y devolverlo un plazo de 15 años máximo. | LP/DLP AGRICULTURA ElSenadorespaldalapeticióndeClavijopara quesefirme elConveniodeObrasHidráulicas La Comisión de Transición Eco- lógica del Senado aprobó una moción presentada por Fernan- do Clavijo (CC) en la que se insta al Gobierno de España a firmar “cuanto antes” el Convenio de Obras Hidráulicas con el Gobier- nodeCanariasyhacerasíposible la transferencia a las Islas de 40 millones que se le adeudan. Se trata de una inversión programa- da y acordada en 900 millones en los próximos 12 años. El sena- dor recordó. El senador recordó que ya en 2018 “se incumplió parte de este compromiso, al no transferirse los 40 millones de euros correspondientes al Con- venio de Obras Hidráulicas del año 2018” y en 2019 tampoco se firmó acuerdo alguno ni se trans- firieron los fondos “por lo que es vital que, al menos en este 2020, lleguen las partidas”.|LP/DLP NC y CC rehúyen la "tómbola de las enmiendas" a los Presupuestos
  14. 14. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3514 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS12/10/2020 Kiosko y Más - Canarias 7 - 12 oct. 2020 - Page #11
  15. 15. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 15 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS0/2020 Kiosko y Más - Canarias 7 - 14 oct. 2020 - Page #18
  16. 16. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3516 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS15/10/2020 Kiosko y Más - Canarias 7 - 15 oct. 2020 - Page #15
  17. 17. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 17 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS
  18. 18. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3518 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS
  19. 19. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 19 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS AC T UA L I D A D Viernes, 16 de octubre de 2020 21 DIARIO DE AVISOS Santa Cruz deTenerife La Consejería de Agricul- tura, Ganadería y Pesca del Gobierno de Canarias ha lan- zado una campaña en plata- formasdigitalesparahomena- jear, visibilizar y reconocer el papel esencial que desem- peña la mujer en el medio rural y en la sociedad con motivo del Día Internacional de la Mujer Rural. Para ello, se ha elaborado unamplioreportajeconentre- vistas en primera persona, donde las protagonistas, pro- cedentes de las ocho islas, cuentan su historia y cómo con su trabajo y esfuerzo han conseguido emprender en sectores tradicionalmente reservado a los hombres. Ellas son un claro ejemplo de la realidad del sector pri- mario de las Islas, mujeres al frente de empresas agrarias quehansembradoinnovación y tecnificación como aliados para desempeñar negocios cada vez más prósperos. Su contribución es decisiva en la promocióndeldesarrolloagrí- cola y rural, y en la mejora de la seguridad alimentaria. Durante la pandemia, se ha puesto de manifiesto su importancia como sustenta- doras de la sociedad, siendo esenciales en el abasteci- miento de alimentos. El Gobierno reconoce el papel de la mujer en el medio rural Rodríguez peleará hasta el final para que no se recorten los fondos del Posei El vicepresidente se reúne con los plataneros, a quienes explicó que el Gobierno no da nada por perdido y que aún queda tiempo para negociar DIARIODEAVISOS SantaCruzdeTenerife El vicepresidente canario y consejero de Hacienda, Presu- puestos y Asuntos Europeos, Román Rodríguez, se comprome- tióayerconlosproductoresdeplá- tanos a “pelear hasta el final” y a “presionar allá donde haga falta” para evitar el recorte del 3,9% que la Comisión Europea quiere apli- caralafichafinancieradelPosei. Rodríguez, y el viceconsejero de Hacienda, Planificación y Asuntos Europeos, Fermín Del- gado, se reunieron con el presi- dente y con el gerente de la Aso- ciación de Organizaciones de Pro- ductores de Plátano de Canarias (Asprocan), Domingo Martín y SergioCáceres. El vicepresidente explicó que si la Comisión Europea mantiene el recorte, unos 10 millones de euros, el Gobierno de España podría asumir la diferencia, pero esa no es la opción preferida del Ejecutivo de Canarias. Son “canti- dades insignificantes dentro de la políticaagrícolaeuropea”,peroson “determinantes para la supervi- vencia del sector primario en el Archipiélago”. “No damos nada por perdido, porque tenemos claro que la ficha del Posei debe mantenerse en sus términos actuales, algo que tam- bién tiene claro el Parlamento Europeo”,apostilló. Finalmente, el presidente de Asprocan, Domingo Martín, agra- deciólareceptividaddelGobierno de Canarias a las propuestas de la Asociación, señalando que ahora hace falta que el Ejecutivo central “no se contente con planes b, sino que consiga los apoyos necesarios paramantenerelPoseicomoenla actualidad”. Además, consideró que la Comisión Europea (CE) debería haceralgo,asícomo“esperaraque elConsejoledéinstrucciones”. IMAGEN DE LA REUNIÓN DE AYER ENTRE ROMÁN RODRÍGUEZ Y ASPROCAN. DA Los estudiantes demandantes de empleo suben un 36% El número de estudiantes desempleados en bús- queda de empleo en Canarias ha crecido un 36,2% durante el pasado mes de septiembre con respecto a hace un año, hasta alcanzar los 11.581 profesionales, según un informe de Randstad. Este incremento es 12,9 puntos inferior a la media nacio- nal (49,2%). El volumen registrado supone el 12,5% del total UNIVERSITARIOS Pullmantur Cruceros, en concurso de acreedores Pullmantur Cruceros, que se encuentra ya en con- curso de acreedores, ini- ciará los trámites para pre- sentar un expediente de regulación de empleo (ERE) por causas de índole económica, productiva y organizativa, debido a la complicada situación cau- sada por la pandemia de la COVID-19. Se trata de un paso más dentro del pro- ceso de reorganización de Pullmantur TRANSPORTE
  20. 20. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3520 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS
  21. 21. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 21 PARLAMENTO Luis Campos reafirma el compromiso de NC para luchar contra la pobreza El portavoz parlamentario dice que, por pri- mera vez en mucho tiempo, Canarias tiene una política integral para hacer frente a un problema estructural El portavoz parlamentario de Nueva Canarias (NC), Luis Campos, ha reafirmado el compromiso de los nacionalistas progresistas para luchar contra la po- breza y la exclusión social en el Archipiélago. El también Coordinador Territorial nacional aseguró que, por primera vez en mucho tiempo, un Gobierno de Canarias tiene una política integral para hacer frente a un problema estructural. Campos dijo que “hay una sensibilidad” en el pacto de progreso, que debe estar ligada con el “compromiso de todos los sectores sociales” con las medidas que integran las políticas canarias. Estas manifestaciones fueron realizadas tras co- nocerse el décimo informe sobre El Estado de la Po- breza. Seguimiento del Indicador de Pobreza y Ex- clusión Social en España 2008-2019, elaborado cada año por la red Europea Anti poverty Network (EAPN). Después de indicar que el trabajo es anterior a la crisis de salud pública por el coronavirus, Luis Cam- pos dijo que, aunque las cifras revelan una leve me- joría de un punto con respecto a 2018, el hecho de que el 35% de la gente de las islas esté en situación de pobreza y un 28,5% en riesgo de exclusión social “nos reafirma”, como organización política, en “nues- tro compromiso de seguir trabajando” por combatir este problema. En este escenario colocó el dirigente de NC otro estudio, el de Oxfam Intermon que estima que, como consecuencia de la pandemia, en España habrá 1,1 millones más de personas en situación de pobreza y Canarias como el quinto territorio más afectado con un aumento de 50.000 individuos. El fuerte impacto del Covid19 en las islas, según Campos, evidencia la “enorme vulnerabilidad” de Canarias. Pero, en esta ocasión, las decisiones del Gobierno estatal y el canario han sido “muy distintas” a las adoptadas en la década de la crisis que co- menzó en 2008. Hay, en el pacto de progreso que sustenta al cua- tripartito, una “clara sensibilidad a la hora de comba- tir la situación” con recursos y medidas, según el di- rigente de NC. Entre ellas, el ingreso de emergencia, cuyo segundo pago aprobó ayer miércoles el Parla- mento, la agilización de la prestación de inserción y su próxima modificación para adaptarse al Ingreso Mínimo Vital del Estado así como la exoneración del alquiler de las viviendas sociales. “Partíamos de una situación que ya estaba cronifi- cada” y, entendiendo que es un problema “que no se puede atacar con acciones concretas, por primera vez en mucho tiempo, Canarias dispone de una es- trategia integral para enfrentar un problema estructu- ral”, señaló el dirigente nacionalista. Refirió, en ese sentido, la creación de la renta de ciudadanía a través de una ley que el cuatripartito pretende llevar a la Cámara canaria próximamente. Con anterioridad, continuó, se aprobará el nuevo plan de vivienda ahora en tramitación, un derecho “quebrado” en la comunidad por la “total ausencia” de políticas públicas en esta materia desde 2012. Un plan que además movilizará al sector de la construcción y, en consecuencia, el empleo. Dos va- riables que, para el portavoz parlamentario, no son los únicos pero forman parte de las medidas integra- les con las que se debe afrontar este problema. Como también los programas económicos del nuevo Régimen Económico y Fiscal (REF) y el Estatuto que prevén, entre otros, fondos del Estado, gracias a los acuerdos presupuestarios estatales de 2017 y 2018 suscritos por Nueva Canarias, para combatir la po- breza mientras los indicadores sean superiores a la media del Estado. El desarrollo de la Ley de Servi- cios Sociales de Canarias también será esencial contra la exclusión social, tal y como remarcó. Para Luis Campos, las organizaciones sociales canarias son esenciales en el desarrollo de las me- didas e iniciativas que, desde las administraciones públicas, se articulan para afrontar una realidad en la que la educación, la cultura, las políticas de igualdad y las activas de empleo también deben estar en el plan integral. Parlamento de Canarias
  22. 22. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3522 CANARIAS Carmen Hernández propone que se realicen las pruebas PCR antes del inicio de los partidos La diputada de NC valora que la consejera Armas recogiera esta iniciativa para ser tras- ladada a la dirección general del Deporte del Gobierno de Canarias La parlamentaria de Nueva Canarias (NC) Carmen Hernández, propuso la realización de las pruebas diagnósticas para detectar el coronavirus PCR antes del inicio de cada partido. La diputada del grupo na- cionalista progresista valoró que la consejera de Educación, Universidades, Cultura y Deportes, Ma- nuela Armas, se hiciera eco de la iniciativa para ser trasladada a la dirección general del Deporte del Go- bierno de Canarias. La diputada nacionalista abogó por una estrategia pública para sostener el deporte en las islas dada la importante incidencia de la pan- demia y por su dimensión comunitaria, económica y laboral. Hernández se sumó además a la petición de protección de la lucha canaria por ser una actividad autóctona de contacto, muy vulnerable a este tipo de situaciones. Durante la comparecencia solicitada por la parla- mentaria nacionalista a Manuela Armas por el impac- to del Covid19 en la práctica deportiva; Carmen Her- nández defendió la necesidad de apoyar, desde las administraciones públicas y el conjunto de la socie- dad, una estrategia dirigida a evitar un retroceso y para que sufra el “menor daño posible”. La relevante dimensión social, económica y laboral del deporte en las islas fue sustentada por Hernán- dez con los datos de 2019 del Instituto Canario de Estadística (Istac) y un estudio denominado El Im- pacto del Covid19 en el Ecosistema del Deporte en España, realizado por el Consejo Superior de Depor- tes junto con la Asociación del Deporte Español y la fundación España Activa, publicado el pasado mes de junio. La parlamentaria de NC dijo que, en las islas, ha- bía 3.624 clubs federados, 67 federaciones y 176.308 licencias federadas, el pasado año. Unas cifras muy importantes, remarcó, si se tiene en cuen- ta la población total de la comunidad y el número de fichas federadas a nivel del Estado, unas 801.432. Sobre el estudio estatal de impacto anteriormente citado y sin tener en cuenta el fútbol y la liga profe- sional, Carmen Hernández se refirió a los 4.616 mi- llones de euros de pérdidas contabilizadas cuando, en condiciones de normalidad, los ingresos ronda- rían los 12.000 millones de euros. Aseguró, como contiene el mismo estudio, que las federaciones au- tonómicas son las entidades más afectadas ya que la caída de ingresos había sido del 77%, los ingresos de los deportistas se habían reducido un 31% y, en un porcentaje similar, los puestos de trabajo perdidos. También destacó que el 72% de los encuestados sientan que el deporte debe ser declarado bien de interés general y que valoren el beneficio de la prác- tica de esta actividad. En 2019, prosiguió, a nivel es- tatal un total de 9,5 millones de personas practicaban alguna actividad. Tras el coronavirus, se redujo a 8,1 millones de individuos (un 14,6%). La parlamentaria nacionalista trasladó las peticio- nes de las federaciones y clubes para que se hagan las pruebas PCR antes del inicio de cada partido y para que se adelante la resolución de las subvencio- nes públicas concedidas. Hernández consideró que la sociedad canaria no se puede permitir que se pierda el esfuerzo realizado por los clubes, las federaciones y los padres. “Toda la sociedad y administraciones públicas debemos ser un dique de contención” para sostener ese esfuerzo, alentó la diputada de NC, que se sumó a la petición para proteger la lucha canaria, un deporte autóctono de contacto “más vulnerable” a esta realidad. VÍDEO ParlamentodeCanarias
  23. 23. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 23 PARLAMENTO Domínguez pide medidas de igualdad y conciliación en la reforma de la ley de de policías locales Campos, sobre medidas urgentes de carácter social dirigidas a las personas en situación vulnerable Sandra Domínguez valora la creación de un archivo de los expresidentes del Gobierno de Canarias ParlamentodeCanarias ParlamentodeCanarias ParlamentodeCana-
  24. 24. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 24 AC T UA L I D A D Jueves, 15 de octubre de 2020 16 El Parlamento aprobó ayer instar al Gobierno a crear un archivo de quienes dirigieron el Ejecutivo, comenzando con Adán Martín, cuya familia va a donar miles de documentos Un lugar para recopilar el legado de los expresidentes canarios DIARIO DE AVISOS / EFE Santa Cruz deTenerife El pleno del Parlamento de Canarias aprobó ayer, por una- nimidad, una proposición no de ley en la que se insta al Gobierno de Canarias a crear un archivo documental de los expresiden- tes del Ejecutivo canario. Una iniciativa que surge después de que la familia del expresidente del Gobierno, Adán Martín, fallecido hace diez años, haya decidido donar su archivo his- tórico. En el Palco del hemiciclo estaban su mujer, Pilar Parejo, y su cuñada, Dulce Pérez Xerach, ambas importantes políticas de CC hace algunos años. Muy cerca de ellas estaba sentado también el viceconsejero de Cul- tura, Juan Márquez, de Sí Pode- mos Canarias, con competen- cias en cuestiones de archivo y patrimonio. Adán Martín es el único expresidente canario que ha fallecidoyfuearaízdesumuerte cuando en su familia tomó con- ciencia de la importancia histó- rica que su archivo personal podía tener, y, por ende, el del resto de los expresidentes. La proposición no de ley la presentaron de forma conjunta todos los grupos parlamentarios con el fin de digitalizar y divul- gar este patrimonio político que los exdirigentes del Archipiélago atesoran en sus casas, mucho más fácil de conservar en una institución de este tipo. La titu- laridad de los Archivos Históri- cos Provinciales es estatal, pero su competencia es del Gobierno de Canarias. El objetivo es que los investigadores puedan acce- der a este legado, de manera que los archivos estén juntos y orga- nizados para que sea posible su estudio, siempre con las condi- ciones que cada familia o expre- sidente quiera fijar en el docu- mento de decisión. “Saludar a Pilar Parejo y Dulce Xerach, que aparte de ser familia de Adán Martín, fueron mujeres que desarrollaron una importante labor dentro de este hemiciclo”, afirmó el presidente del Partido Nacionalista Cana- rio, Juan Manuel García Ramos, que hizo una interesante refle- xión sobre el papel que puede tener un archivo de este tipo. “Configurar la convivencia y ordenar la vida pública de los pueblos es algo muy difícil”, reflexionó. Y recordó que la autonomía es el periodo más corto en la vida pública de Cana- rias, en comparación con el periodo en el que fueron islas realengas y de señorío -hasta bien entrado el siglo XIX-, pro- vincia única -de 1833 a 1927- y dos provincias del Estado, sin autonomía de referencia hasta el año 1982. “Y luego hemos cons- truido la autonomía, y en esa construcción han tenido mucha importancia los expresidentes”, afirmó García Ramos, quien reprochó a Ángel Víctor Torres y a Román Rodríguez que no estu- vieran allí en ese momento, “por delicadeza”, sino en alguna de las múltiples reuniones que tienen en los apretados días de pleno. “Debemos ser agradecidos y no lo hemos sido. Y desde mi grupo siempre hemos insistido en que hay que darle un estatus a los expresidentes. Hay que dig- nificar el trabajo que han hecho. IMAGEN DEL EXPRESIDENTE DEL GOBIERNO CANARIO ADÁN MARTÍN DURANTE SU ETAPA AL FRENTE DEL EJECUTIVO. D.A A ver si esta iniciativa nos ins- pira a todos”, afirmó, mientras recordaba que el archivo de Adán Martín tiene entre “6.000 y 7.000 unidades documentales” fruto de una larga carrera polí- tica. “Me imagino el de Jeró- nimo Saavedra, que además fue presidente en dos ocasiones. Nos estamos perdiendo todo eso. Porque hay una historia y una intrahistoria. Y esa intrahis- toria no la tenemos”, afirmó. Todos los portavoces habla- ron muy bien de la iniciativa y algunos se detuvieron especial- mente en la figura de Adán Mar- tín. Como la socialista Nira Fie- rro. “A su familia le debemos esta iniciativa”, afirmó. “Nuestra labor es agradecerles también la generosidad de que podamos compartir los años de dedica- ción de Adán a Canarias”, apuntó. “Estoy segura de que [Ángel Víctor Torres] habrá pen- sado más de una vez qué pensa- ría Adán de todo esto”, afirmó Fierro respecto a la actual situa- ción. “Y espero que lo podamos ver en estos archivos”. Los diputados votaron y la PNL se aprobó. Luego vinieron los aplausos de los diputados mirando hacia arriba, donde Pilar Parejo, emocionada, daba las gracias.
  25. 25. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 25 Campos exige una rectificación sobre la denominación como marroquí de la zona de pesca próxima a Canarias NC propone que el Parlamento apruebe una declaración institucional contra la decisión unilateral de Marruecos de ampliar su fronte- ra marítima El portavoz parlamentario de Nueva Canarias (NC), Luis Cam- pos, reclamó al Gobierno estatal que exija una rectificación a la Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Alimentación y la Agricultura (FAO) sobre la identi- ficación de la zona de pesca a siete millas de Fuerteventura como aguas marroquíes. Campos cree necesario que el Parlamento apruebe una declaración institu- cional contra la decisión unilateral e ilegal de Marruecos de ampliar su frontera marítima ocupando las aguas territoriales del Archi- piélago y del Sáhara Occidental. Nueva Canarias, según el tam- bién Coordinador Territorial, ha mostrado su preocupación por la denuncia realizada por los atuneros de Lanzarote y la información facili- tada, en el pleno del Parlamento de esta semana, por la consejera Alicia Vanoostende previa consulta con el Ministerio de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimenta- ción. Se refirió a que la FAO denomine, a la zona entre los dos puntos más cercanos entre Canarias y la costa occidental africana, como 34.1.13, que se trata de una subdivisión incluida en la denominada 3.1.1 como Costa de Marruecos. Aunque a efectos prácticos esta modificación no tiene repercusiones para los profesionales canarios ya que pueden desarrollar su actividad y notificar que las capturas se han hecho en aguas canarias y esta- tales, Luis Campos se preguntó si estos aconteci- mientos pudieran estar relacionados con la publica- ción, el pasado mes de marzo, en el Boletín Oficial de Marruecos de las dos leyes con las que se esta- blecen sus aguas territoriales en 12 millas, delimitan su zona económica exclusiva en 200 millas y am- plían su plataforma continental hasta las 250 millas, “produciendo un claro solapamiento” con el espacio marítimo de Canarias. Existe la sospecha, según Campos, de que el país africano siga adelante con sus pretensiones anexio- nistas por su tradición de practicar la política de he- chos consumados. Por este moti- vo, el dirigente de NC exigió una “aclaración más contundente” al Gobierno estatal, incluida la exi- gencia de una “rectificación” a la FAO para que deje “bien clara” la denominación de las zonas de pesca canarias y del Estado. Hechos como los denunciados por los atuneros de Lanzarote, para NC, evidencian que “no puede haber una política pasiva” por parte del gabinete de Pedro Sánchez. El Ejecutivo estatal, insistió en su denuncia, tiene que dirigirse a los órganos jurisdiccio- nales internacionales que corres- pondan. “Sabemos que la decisión unilate- ral no tiene validez” porque, como recordó, la Con- vención de las Naciones Unidas sobre el Derecho del Mar, en su artículo 74.1 dispone que la delimita- ción de los espacios marítimos entre países adya- centes sólo puede realizarse de mutuo acuerdo. También que las resoluciones de la ONU, continuó, no reconocen la soberanía marroquí sobre el Sáhara Occidental. Pero España, en opinión de Campos, “no puede permanecer a la espera y encontrarse con determi- nadas sorpresas”, como la referida de la FAO. Citó además que, en algunos textos oficiales, aparece reflejado el Sáhara Occidental como territorio marroquí. Para evitar que los hechos consumados del país vecino se extiendan a las aguas territoriales cana- rias, además de la “necesaria actuación” del Go- bierno estatal insistió en la importancia de que el Parlamento apruebe una declaración institucional que ponga de manifiesto la unidad de los grupos contra este tipo de decisiones unilaterales, que pue- den derivar en consecuencias indeseables. PARLAMENTO ParlamentodeCanarias
  26. 26. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3526 CORPORACIONES LOCALES Ayuntamientos continúan cobrando las plusvalías sobre ventas con pérdidas
  27. 27. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 27 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA Miércoles, 14 de octubre de 2020 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS Gente y Culturas 41 Ene. Feb. Marzo Abril Mayo Junio Julio Agosto Septiembre Octubre 7 6 29 147 31 27 10 14 47 146 28 382 289 62 Evolución de los casos diarios de coronavirus diagnosticados en Canarias Datos facilitados por el Servicio Canario de Salud a las 14.00 h de ayer LAGUERRAALVIRUS 13 Octubre 15.237 NÚMEROTOTALDECASOS 8.204 ALTAS 249 FALLECIDOS Lascifras delaexpansión delcoronavirus MUNDO EEUU CHINA EUROPA ESPAÑA K CASOSTOTALESK 38.011.616 K MUERTOSK 1.084.089 K CURADOSK 26.338.512 K CASOSTOTALESK 7.836.680 K MUERTOSK 215.549 K CURADOSK 3.106.769 K CASOSTOTALESK 85.591 K MUERTOSK 4.634 K CURADOSK 80.729 K CASOSTOTALESK 6.580.408 K MUERTOSK 242.557 K CURADOSK 3.013.422 K CASOSTOTALESK 896.086 K MUERTOSK 33.204 K CURADOSK 150.376 Crisis del coronavirus | Situación sanitaria en Canarias Canariaspresentael índicedecontagios másbajodelos últimos14días Registra87,26casospor100.000habitantes❖ El ministro Illa elogia el trabajo del Archipiélago La Consejería de Sanidad del Go- bierno de Canarias notificó ayer 62 nuevos contagios en las Islas y un nuevo fallecimiento –deceso registrado en Gran Canaria–. Ese dato certifica que el Archipiélago presenta la incidencia acumulada LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA LA PROVINCIA/DLP más baja de España durante los úl- timos 14 días. Esa tendencia pro- vocó ayer el elogio de Salvador Illa, ministro de Sanidad. “Esto es lo que hay que hacer”, aseveró Illa antes de recordar que Canarias en los últimos 14 días presenta “una incidencia acumu- lada de 87,26 casos por 100.000 habitantes” cuando “hace unos días estaba en incidencias mu- cho más altas”. “Me va a permitir”, destacó Illa en una rueda de prensa que ofre- ció ayer y en la que instó a “actuar siempre con criterios sanitarios, como hacen todos los países de nuestro entorno, alabar el trabajo de las Islas frente a la pandemia. “La Comunidad Autónoma de Ca- narias está haciendo un magnífico trabajo”, puntualizó. Canarias, hasta el momento, ha registrado un total de 15.237 casos de coronavirus desde el inicio de la pandemia,aumentandoenlasúlti- mas 24 horas en 62, tiempo en el que además tuvo que lamentar un nuevofallecimientoacausadelCo- vid –alcanzando los 249 óbitos–. Por islas, Gran Canaria ha com- putadountotalde8.099casosdes- de el inicio de la crisis sanitaria (19 más que hace un día), de los que 3.749 están activos (-132), mientras que 4.248 han superado la enfer- medad y 102 han fallecido (+1). Le sigue en número de casos Tenerife con 4.949 (+30), de los que 2.873 están activos (-3), mien- tras que 1.946 han recibido el alta médica y 130 perecieron. Lanzarote, por su parte, es la tercera isla con más casos compu- tados, ascendiendo a 1.157 casos (+4), de los que 66 son positivos activos (-32), mientras que 1.082 han superado la enfermedad y nueve han muerto. Tras ella se en- cuentra Fuerteventura con 711 ca- sos desde el inicio de la pandemia (+1), de los que 61 están activos (- 6), mientras que 648 superaron el virus y dos fallecieron. La Palma, por su parte, registra 186 casos (+1), dos de ellos positi- vos activos, 178 altas médicas y seis muertes.| ANDRÉS CRUZPanorámica de La Cícerdurante el festivo del pasado lunes. PCRenla ULPGC La Universidad de Las Pal- mas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC) inauguró ayer la XI edición de su máster en cultivos marinos con test PCR para sus estudiantes internacionales. La colabo- ración público-privada per- mitiólarealizacióndeprue- bas a los alumnos inscritos en este título oficial, que se impartiráenmodalidadon- linehastaconocerlosresul- tados. Se trata de los prime- ros tests que desarrolla el centro como medida pre- ventiva antes de iniciar la actividad lectiva. | LP/DLP 8.099 casos en Gran Canaria Gran Canaria tiene 8.099 casos acu- mulados, 19 casos nuevos y 3.749 casos activos; Tenerife cuenta con 4.949 casos acumulados, 30 casos nuevos y 2.873 activos. PCR en la ULPGC | Canarias presenta el índice de contagios más bajo de los últimos 14 días
  28. 28. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3528 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA
  29. 29. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 29 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA
  30. 30. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3530 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA Domingo, 18 de octubre de 2020 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMASGente y Culturas68 Crisis del coronavirus | Situación sanitaria en el Archipiélago Ene. Feb. Marzo Abril Mayo Junio Julio Agosto Septiembre Octubre 7 6 29 147 31 27 10 14 47 146 28 382 289 132 Evolución de los casos diarios de coronavirus diagnosticados en Canarias Datos facilitados por el Servicio Canario de Salud a las 14.00 h de ayer LAGUERRAALVIRUS 17 Octubre 15.693 NÚMEROTOTALDECASOS 8.870 ALTAS 258 FALLECIDOS Lascifras delaexpansión delcoronavirus MUNDO EEUU CHINA EUROPA ESPAÑA K CASOSTOTALESK 39.504.888 K MUERTOSK 1.107.328 K CURADOSK 27.245.593 K CASOSTOTALESK 8.069.856 K MUERTOSK 218.812 K CURADOSK 3.197.539 K CASOSTOTALESK 85.659 K MUERTOSK 4.634 K CURADOSK 80.766 K CASOSTOTALESK 7.147.672 K MUERTOSK 247.898 K CURADOSK 3.131.978 K CASOSTOTALESK 936.560 K MUERTOSK 33.775 K CURADOSK 150.376 Canariassuma132nuevoscontagios yseisdefuncionesenlaúltimajornada GranCanariaeslaislaconmáscasosactivosymáspacienteshospitalizados❖ Todoel Archipiélago,exceptoTenerife,estáyaen‘semáforoverde’ysealivianlasrestricciones La situación epidemiológica de Canarias continúa estabilizada. Los datos de las últimas semanas apuntan a un estancamiento en el número de contagios, que se mantienen ligeramente por enci- ma del centenar en cada jornada. En las últimas 24 horas, el Archi- piélago ha sumado 132 nuevos casos de Covid-19, por lo que el número total de contagios acu- mulados desde el inicio de la cri- sis sanitaria es de 5.693. De esta forma, la cifra de infecciones se ha incrementado un 0,84% con respecto a la del viernes. En los siete meses que han pasado des- de que se decretó la pandemia, el virus ha afectado al 0,73% de la población de las Islas, es decir, a 729 habitantes de cada 100.000. Ayer hubo que lamentar seis defunciones en la comunidad au- tónoma, cinco de ellas en Teneri- fe y una en Gran Canaria. Los fa- llecidos tenían entre 72 y 87 años y, según indica la Consejería de Sanidad, todos padecían alguna patología previa que se complicó al contraer el virus. Desde que se confirmó el primer óbito en Ca- narias como consecuencia del SARS-CoV-2 –el pasado 13 de mar- zo– en la región han perdido la vi- da luchando contra el virus 258 personas. Actualmente hay 6.512 casos activos en el Archipiélago. La isla que vive una situación más deli- cada sigue siendo Gran Canaria, con 3.457 contagios activos, se- guida por Tenerife, donde suman 3.053. Los registros en el resto del Archipiélago son muy dife- rentes, ya que Lanzarote solo cuenta con 57 casos activos; Fuerteventura con 40; La Gome- ra con ocho; El Hierro con cinco y La Palma con cuatro. El número de hospitalizacio- nes ha descendido ligeramente en las últimas 24 horas. En total hay 51 personas ingresadas en unidades de cuidados intensi- vos (UCI) –una menos que en la jornada anterior– y otras 219 es- tán siendo atendidas en planta –doce menos que el viernes–. El resto de personas que tienen una infección activa en estos momentos –6.355– permanecen aisladas en sus domicilios, bajo una estrecha vigilancia médica. Gran Canaria es la isla con una mayor presión hospitalaria, ya que hay 19 pacientes en UCI y 121 en planta. En Tenerife la si- tuación es similar, con 26 perso- nas hospitalizadas en críticos y 90 en planta. Tasa de positividad al 1,9% Por islas, Gran Canaria sumó ayer 36 casos, con un total de 8.221; Tenerife cuenta con 5.257 casos acumulados, 86 más que el día anterior. Lanzarote suma cuatro casos, con 1.169 acumulados; Fuerteventura tiene 722 casos acumulados, con cuatro casos más que la jornada anterior. La Palma suma un solo caso y tiene 189 acumulados; situación simi- lar es la de La Gomera, que no su- ma casos y tiene ocho activos. El Hierro presenta un contagio más con 55 positivos acumulado. El dato positivo siempre llega con el registro de las altas epide- miológicas. En las Islas hay 8.870 personas que ya han superado la enfermedad. Esto supone que el 56,5% de los afectados por el vi- rus han ganado la batalla. Hasta ayer, el Servicio Canario de la Salud había realizado en las Islas un total de 435.459 pruebas PCR (reacción en cadena de la po- limerasa, por sus siglas en in- glés). El pasado viernes se lleva- ron a cabo 6.778 pruebas, por lo que porcentaje de positividad de los test se sitúa en el 1,9%. Si se atiende a los estándares de la Or- ganización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), una tasa de positividad por encima del 5% supone que la enfermedad se está propagando sin control. Por lo que se puede afirmar que la expansión de la LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA I. Durán Covid-19 en el Archipiélago está contenida. Respiro para la hostelería Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura y La Gomera han pasado hoy a semá- foro verde. De esta forma, todo el Archipiélago –excepto Tenerife, que seguirá en semáforo rojo hasta el próximo viernes, 23 de octubre–, deja atrás las medidas más restrictivas. Con el paso a se- máforo verde, los establecimien- tos de hostelería, restauración y terrazas, así como en los bares y restaurantes de playa, podrán ampliar su horario de cierre una hora, hasta la 01:00, aunque no pueden admitir nuevos clientes a partir de las 00:00 horas. La acotación del número de personas en las reuniones socia- les pasa a ser una recomenda- ción, pero desde la Consejería de Sanidad aconsejan que cada per- sona defina su grupo de convi- vencia estable y que los encuen- tros sociales se realicen, dentro de este grupo, con un máximo de diez personas. Además, los cen- tros de día no ocupacionales po- drán volver a abrir sus puertas y recuperar la actividad. Paraavanzarelsistemadesemá- foros del Gobierno de Canarias ha sidofundamentaleldescensoenla incidenciaacumulada(IA)alossie- te días. En concreto, el Archipiéla- go tiene una IA de 36,27 casos por 100.000 habitantes. Esta cifra es la másbajadetodoelterritorionacio- nal, ya que en comunidades como Navarra (498,31), La Rioja (262,94) o Aragón (247,18) la expansión del virus está siendo más agresiva. 56,5% Altas En las Islas hay 8.870 personas que ya han superado la enfermedad. Esto supone que el 56,5% de los afectados por el virus han ganado la batalla. 0,73% Contagiados En los siete meses que han pasado desde que se decretó la pandemia, el virus ha afectado al 0,73% de la población de las Islas, es decir a 729 habitantes de cada 100.000. Canarias suma 132 nuevos contagios y seis defunciones en la última jornada | LA GUERRA AL VIRUS
  31. 31. OCTUBRE 2020 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 35 31 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA Domingo, 18 de octubre de 2020 LAPROVINCIA| DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS Gente y Culturas 69 Crisis del coronavirus | Situación sanitaria en España | EUROPA PRESSAgentes de la Guardia Civil realizan un control de movilidad durante el primer día de confinamiento perimetral y medidas restrictivas en Salamanca. Losnuevosconfinamientosy restriccionesnofrenanloscontagios ElPaísVascoprohibelosgruposdemásdeseispersonas,reduceaforos yhorariosdebares ❖ Cantabriainvitaalosvecinosaautoconfinarse xos nuevos contagios por corona- virus siguen aumentado en toda España, sin que, de momento, ten- gan efecto los nuevos confina- mientos, como el decretado en la ciudad de Salamanca, u otras res- tricciones, como las del País Vasco de limitar el aforo en hostelería, y eventos culturales y religiosos al 50 %. El virus siguen propagándo- seportodaEspaña,haciendomella en regiones como Castilla y León, quehaanotadoayersábadootraci- fra récord, con 1.406 positivos con- firmados por test molecular o de antígenos, tras sumar 1.038 el día anterior, aunque los decesos por el Covid-19enloshospitalespúblicos han bajado a diez, la mitad que el viernes. La cifra duplica el pico máximo durante la primera ola de la pande- mia en esta región, que fue de 644 casosel26demarzo.Estasituación ha llevado, por ejemplo, a que los 144.000 habitantes de Salamanca hayan comenzado ayer el confina- mientoperimetraldelaciudadque se prolongará hasta el 30 de octu- bre para intentar frenar la curva de coronavirus, con más de 500 casos por 100.000. Junto a la capital salmantina, también están confinadas León y Palencia, además de Miranda de Ebro, en Burgos, San Andrés de Ra- banedo,enelalfozdelacapitalleo- nesa, y San Pedro Latarce, un pe- queño pueblo de Valladolid de me- nos de quinientos vecinos. Losnúmerossiguentambiénsu- biendo en Cataluña, que suma 2.846 nuevos contagios, nueve muertos más y ha superado la ba- rrera de las 200 personas ingresa- das en las UCI, 204 en total. Ade- más, en Barcelona, un brote que ha afectado a doce sanitarios y 28 pa- cientes del Hospital Vall d'Hebron haobligadoaestecentrosanitarioa no admitir enfermos derivados del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas durante 24 horas. ComplicadalasituaciónenelPa- ís Vasco, donde el Gobierno de Iñi- go Urkullu ha decidido limitar el aforo en la hostelería y los eventos culturales y religiosos al 50 %, ade- lantarelcierredelosbaresyrestau- rantes a la medianoche y prohibir losgruposdemásdeseispersonas, medidas que se publicarán en los próximos días, cuando sean ratifi- cadas por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de esta comunidad. En Cantabria, la Consejería de Sanidad ha recomendado a los ve- cinos que se autoconfinen y limi- ten la actividad social y la movili- dad, tras contabilizar 213 nuevos positivosysumar241muertosdes- de el inicio de la pandemia. Galicia se sitúa ya por encima de los350contagiosdiarios-355enlas MADRID Efe Elvirusponeapruebaalsistemasanitario España, que fue uno de los países más afectados por la primera oleada del Covid-19, está siendo golpeada de nuevo por la pandemia y, aunque las razones aún "no se comprenden del todo", este vi- rus ha "magnificado" las debilidades del sistema sanitario y ha revelado "las complejidades de las políticas que conforman el país". Estas son las principalesopinionesdeleditorialCovid-19enEs- paña: ¿Una tormenta predecible?, publicado ayer en la revista The Lancet Public Health. El artículo recuerdaqueelpasado12deoctubre,Españacon- taba con 861.112 casos confirmados, 32.929 muer- tes y más de 63.000 sanitarios infectados. La pri- mera oleada puso a prueba la resistencia del siste- madesaludpero,pesealacreaciónen2004deun Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias,lapandemiapusoaldescubiertoundé- bil sistema de vigilancia, baja capacidad para ha- cer PCR, y falta de equipación para el personal sa- nitarioydeequiposencuidadosintensivos,como apuntaba una carta firmada por 20 científicos es- pañoles y remitida a la revista en agosto, y que re- cuerda el editorial. No obstante, la revista conclu- ye diciendo que "hay motivos para la esperanza" tal como refleja el informe de la salud mundial de The Lancet, difundido esta semana. | Efe últimas 24 horas-, nueve más que el viernes, lo que eleva el número de casos a 4.745. LosúltimosdatosdelaXuntaso- lo muestran un descenso en el área sanitariadeLugo,con50casosme- nos en las últimas 24 horas, hasta los 425, mientras que en el resto de áreas, sigue el ascenso: La Coruña (807), Ferrol (169), Pontevedra (416), Vigo (632), Santiago (686) y Ourense (1.610). Navarra y Asturias Navarra registró el pasado viernes cinco fallecimientos, lo que eleva a 643 el total de decesos por la pan- demia, y 547 nuevos casos positi- vos.Enlaredhospitalariadecomu- nidad Foral permanecen 256 per- sonas ingresadas, 35 de las cuales se encuentran en puestos UCI y otras 41 en hospitalización domici- liaria.Losdemás,180pacientes,es- tán en planta. Asturias sumó ayer 207 casos positivosduranteunajornadaenla que se registró el fallecimiento de tresmujeres,conloque son374los fallecidos desde el inicio de la pan- demia. Por ello, durante los próxi- mos quince días se recomienda restringir vida social y movilidad. De otro lado, La Rioja suma 1.203 casos activos, 173 nuevos, y más de 10.000 personas en cuarentena. Andalucía, por su parte, ha con- tabilizado 2.725 nuevos casos en las últimas 24 horas, lo que supone 203 menos que ayer viernes, y 25 fallecimientos, cuatro menos que en la jornada del viernes. Además, las 530.000 personas de Granada capital y área metropo- litana iniciaron ayer 14 días de res- tricciones que incluyen el cierre de bares a las 22.00 horas y un máxi- mo de 6 personas por mesa, pero que no restringen la movilidad. Transmisión comunitaria EnExtremaduraselimitaráaseisel número de personas que pueden participar en reuniones sociales, tanto en el ámbito público como privado, una medida que estará en vigor por un período inicial de 14 días, tras registrarse en las últimas 24 horas cuatro fallecidos, 284 po- sitivos y tres brotes nuevos. En Castilla-La Mancha, la Conse- jería de Sanidad ha decretado me- didasespecialesdenivel3enlaslo- calidades ciudadrealeñas de Alma- dén y Chillón, ya que en ambos municipios puede haber transmi- sión comunitaria al existir un ele- vadonúmerodecasos.Encuantoa la Comunidad Valenciana, se han notificado 838 contagios y 20 nue- vos brotes, el mayor de ellos en Fuenterrobles (Valencia), con ocho casos de origen social. En Canarias, seis personas han fallecidoenlasúltimas24horas,en un día en el que se han producido 132 nuevos contagios y en el que también han repuntado en 113 los casos activos, hasta 6.625. En los hospitales continúan ingresadas 51 personas en cuidados intensivos, una menos que el paado viernes, y 219 en planta doce menos. En el otro archipiélago, el de Ba- leares, se han contabilizado 144 nuevos casos, sin que haya que la- mentar fallecimientos, con 141 per- sonas ingresadas, siete más que el pasadoviernes,,39deellasenUCI. En Murcia son 511 las nuevas infec- ciones detectadas tras 4.015 prue- bas hechas, lo que eleva el total de enfermos a 9.114. Finalmente, Ceuta ha registrado un récord diario de casos, con 52 nuevos positivos que han obligado a más de un millar de personas a confinarse; y Melilla ha notificado un nuevo fallecido y 50 nuevos contagios. Cataluña registra 2.846 positivos y supera las 200 personas en cuidados intensivos >> El virus castiga a toda España pese a las medidas de control de movilidad > Los nuevos confinamientos y restricciones no frenan los contagios
  32. 32. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 3532 GRAN CANARIA Morales presenta un ambicioso Plan de Turismo Sostenible para las Montañas Sagradas y la Reserva de la Biosfera La propuesta convertirá a Gran Canaria en modelo de destino capaz de vertebrar recur- sos naturales, arqueológicos y etnográficos El ambicioso Plan de Sostenibilidad Turística del Patrimonio Mundial de Risco Caído y las Montañas Sagradas de Gran Canaria y la Reserva de la Biosfe- ra impulsado por el Cabildo contará con un presu- puesto de 4,2 millones de euros para convertir a Gran Canaria en modelo de destino capaz de verte- brar sus recursos naturales, arqueológicos, cultura- les y etnográficos en beneficio del propio territorio, de los valores que alberga y de la calidad de vida de los habitantes de estos parajes únicos reconocidos con dos figuras de la Unesco. El Plan fue presentado a un concurso público del Ministerio de Turismo, que lo seleccionó para aportar un millón de euros de su plan nacional de 60 millo- nes para potenciar destinos singulares y sumarlos a la aportación del Gobierno canario de un millón y al millón inicial aportado por el Cabildo, que para com- pletar la cuantía necesaria para afrontarlo agregará otra partida de 1,2 millones, 2,2 en total para alcan- zar los 4,2, explicó el presidente insular, Antonio Mo- rales, quien celebró que el proyecto pueda prosperar. Las tres administraciones firmarán un convenio que abrirá las puertas a un nuevo referente turístico basado en la calidad de los servicios, la conserva- ción, la accesibilidad y la información para fomentar la economía circular, promocionar los productos loca- les, proteger la biodiversidad y fijar la población al territorio con acciones que se suman a los 5 millones del programa La Cumbre Vive. La hoja de ruta marca la construcción por 1,7 mi- llones de un gran centro de investigación y participa- ción en Tejeda que centralizará la gestión de todo el ámbito y actuará además como espacio distribuidor de guías y visitas, refuerzo de los contenidos mu- seísticos y elemento emblemático del destino. El impulso a los emprendedores locales es uno de los ejes del Plan, que prevé 300.000 euros para ase- soramiento, acciones de sensibilización y platafor- mas colaborativas de venta y promoción, además de impulsar la creación de microempresas ligadas a nuevos productos y experiencias turísticas. Este respaldo al sector turístico vinculado a los rasgos que definen al Paisaje Cultural y la Reserva de la Biosfera cristalizará también en programas de apoyo a la competitividad de las microempresas y al fomento de las producciones y la artesanía locales con rutas gastronómicas o casas de artesanía. Contempla además la recuperación por valor de 800.000 euros de senderos para crear dos rutas de CabildodeGranCanaria

×