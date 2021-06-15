Boletín 23 junio 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 1 B O L E T Í N S E M A N A L I N F O R M A T I V O D E N U E V A C...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 2 Quevedo advierte de que la negación a Canarias de su fuero es “inadmisible” ...
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 3 CANARIAS Quevedo advierte de que la negación a Canarias de su fue...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 4 20 VIERNES, 11 DE JUNIO DE 2021 LAPROVINCIA | DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS Canarias ...
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 5 https://lectura.kioskoyma
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 6 AC T UA L I D A D Domingo, 13 de junio de 2021 6 Pedro Martín resalta ante e...
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 7 NC valora la determinación del Gobierno canario para que todos lo...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 8 PARLAMENTO González afirma que los fondos públicos para el tejido productivo...
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 9 NC afirma que Canarias se sitúa en la senda de las sociedades más...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 10 Campos: "Casi 4.000 nuevos afiliados a la Seguridad Social y 7.500, menos e...
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 11 AC T UA L I D A D Miércoles, 9 de junio de 2021 12 El vicepresid...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 12 Miércoles, 9 de junio de 2021 13 AC T UA L I D A D Hipólito Suárez, y la co...
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 13 AC T UA L I D A D Jueves, 10 de junio de 2021 14 Solo Sí Podemos...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 14
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 15 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS AC T UA L I D A D Martes, 8 de junio de 202...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 16 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 17 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS ACTUALIDAD Viernes, 11 de junio de 2021 22 ...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 18 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS https://lectura.kioskoymas.com/canarias-7
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 19 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS https://lectura.kioskoyma
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 20 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA El PP tinerfeño agradece el esfuerzo de los enferm...
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 21 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA ÓN ESCOLAR MAYOR DE 12 AÑOS ANTES DEL I...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 22 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA 76 SÁBADO, 12 DE JUNIO DE 2021 LAPROVINCIA | DIARI...
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 23 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA 77 SÁBADO, 12 DE JUNIO DE 2021 LAPROVIN...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 24 GRAN CANARIA El Cabildo de Gran Canaria crea un mercado digital para el peq...
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 25 GRAN CANARIA El grupo de gobierno de Antonio Morales informa que...
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 26 GRAN CANARIA Morales destaca la importancia de la lucha canaria y los depor...
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 27 https://lectura.kioskoyma
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 28 7 https://lectura.kioskoy
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 29 https://lectura.kioskoyma
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 30 7 https://lectura.kioskoy
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 31 https://lectura.kioskoyma
BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 32 LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA Pedro Quevedo pone en marcha una consulta ciudad...
JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 33 LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA La ciudad reclama la preservación de ...
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Boletín 23 junio 2021
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
News & Politics
22 views
Jun. 15, 2021

Boletín 23 junio 2021

Boletín semanal informativo de Nueva Canarias

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Boletín 23 junio 2021

  1. 1. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 1 B O L E T Í N S E M A N A L I N F O R M A T I V O D E N U E V A C A N A R I A S ● N º 2 3 ● J U N I O 2 0 2 1 QUEVEDO ADVIERTE DE QUE LA NEGACIÓN A CANARIAS DE SU FUERO ES “INADMISIBLE”
  2. 2. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 2 Quevedo advierte de que la negación a Canarias de su fuero es “inadmisible” M o r a l e s d e s t a c a l a importancia de la lucha canaria y los deportes a u t ó c t o n o s e n e l 7 5 a n i v e r s a r i o d e l C l u b Maninidra Celeste López explica la rehabilitación del teatro municipal J uan R amón Jiménez f o o f o o o f o o o CABILDO INSULAR DE GRAN CANARIA GRUPO NUEVA CANARIAS Calle Bravo Murillo, 23 35002 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Tel.: 928 217 008 Email: gruponuevacanarias@grancanaria.com PARLAMENTO DE CANARIAS GRUPO PARLAMENTARIO NUEVA CANARIAS Calle Teobaldo Power, 7 38002 S/C de Tenerife Tel.: 922 473 271 Email: isgonzalez@parcan.es CONGRESO DE LOS DIPUTADOS GRUPO PARLAMENTARIO MIXTO Plaza de las Cortes, núm. 1 - 28014 - MADRID Tel.: 91 390 65 88 Email: paloma.pita@congreso.es f o o NUEVA CANARIAS Plaza Dr. Rafael O' Shanahan Local 6 35004 Las Palmas de GC Tel.: 928 234 234 - 676219771 - 650668320 nc@nuevacanarias.org PRENSA NC prensanuevacanarias@gmail.com Boletines: SlideShare - Issue Presidencia Plaza Dr. Rafael O' Shanahan Local 6 35004 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria presidencia@nuevacanarias.org o NC valora la determinación del Gobierno canario para que todos los sectores a c c e d a n a l o s 1 . 1 4 4 millones González afirma que los fondos públicos para el t e j i d o p r o d u c t i v o ayudarán a afrontar la recuperación NC afirma que Canarias se sitúa en la senda de las sociedades más avanzadas en bienestar animal  E l C a b i l d o d e G r a n Canaria crea un mercado digital para el pequeño y mediano comercio con reparto gratuito El grupo de gobierno de Antonio Morales informa q u e m á s d e 3 . 2 0 0 empresas se acogen a los siete millones de euros ayudas para la hostelería, la artesanía y los centros deportivos Pedro Quevedo pone en m a r c h a u n a c o n s u l t a c i u d a d a n a s o b r e l a actividad turística en la capital L a c i u d a d re c l a m a l a preservación de la vida m a ri n a y d e n u n c i a l a p r o l i f e r a c i ó n d e m i c r o p l á s t i c o s c o n motivo del Día Mundial de los Océanos Valsequillo, limpio de coches abandonados Rodríguez estudiará la participación del Gobierno e n l a f i n a n c i a c i ó n d e proyectos en Buenavista del Norte Alejandro Jorge sostiene q u e e l é x i t o d e l Consorcio de Emergencia está en fortalecer los servicios actuales
  3. 3. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 3 CANARIAS Quevedo advierte de que la negación a Canarias de su fuero es “inadmisible” El diputado de NC subraya que la devolución del REF al sector audiovisual “no admite in- terpretaciones arbitrarias y caprichosas” del Gobierno estatal El diputado de Nueva Canarias (NC) en el Congreso Pedro Quevedo advirtió al Gobierno de Pedro Sán- chez de que la negación a Canarias de su fuero es “inadmisible”. El portavoz de los nacionalistas pro- gresistas en la Cámara Baja subrayó que la devolu- ción del Régimen Económico y Fiscal (REF) al sector audiovisual de las islas “no admite interpretaciones arbitrarias y caprichosas” de ministerio alguno. Que- vedo recordó que el régimen especial canario goza del reconocimiento constitucional y el amparo jurídi- co de la Unión Europea al reconocer a Canarias como región ultraperiférica. El dirigente nacionalista puntualizó que “ni es una dádiva ni está sometida a la gracia de un Ejecutivo estatal, que está obligado a cumplir la ley y a respetar los derechos de nuestra tierra”. El artículo 94.1b) del REF fija que el diferencial fis- cal de las producciones audiovisuales en Canarias, es decir, que el límite de la deducción en las islas sea un 80% superior a la vigente en el Estado, dijo Pedro Quevedo. Desde hace más de un año, y por la modificación del impuesto de Sociedades, se amplía para el Estado el límite de la deducción a 10 millones de euros “sin que, durante todo este tiempo, se haya actualizado” la disposición adicional decimocuarta de la Ley 19/1994, de 6 de julio, de modificación del REF. Dicha actualización, reiteró, supone que la de- ducción en Canarias pase a ser de 18 millones de euros frente a los 5,4 millones de euros en vigor en estos momentos. El diputado de NC se mostró categórico al ratifi- carse en que, “bajo ningún concepto, vamos a acep- tar interpretaciones arbitrarias y caprichosas” de la Administración del Estado “sobre nuestros derechos”. Para Quevedo es “inadmisible que se le intente negar a Canarias su fuero”, un régimen espe- cial reconocido constitucionalmente y en Europa. Aseguró que “se hace difícil entender” que el gabi- nete de Pedro Sánchez se niegue a cumplir con la legislación y con una actualización que también ha sido apoyada por unanimidad en el Parlamento de Canarias y defendida por los diputados de las islas en la Cámara Baja. Se reafirmó en la vía del diálogo para evitar una grieta en la confianza mutua pero “no dudamos que antepondremos nuestros derechos porque además no sabemos muy bien a qué obedece esta negativa a respetar el REF”, manifestó Pedro Quevedo. VÍDEO FOTO: Congreso de los Diputados
  4. 4. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 4 20 VIERNES, 11 DE JUNIO DE 2021 LAPROVINCIA | DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS Canarias El Estado se salta el REF y limita a 12,4 millones las deducciones al cine ElGobiernocentraltieneintención de fijar en 12,4 millones el tope de deducciones fiscales en el Impues- to de Sociedades (IS) para las pro- ducciones audiovisuales realiza- das en Canarias, según el principio de acuerdo al que han llegado el Ministerio de Hacienda y el Go- biernoregional.Esacantidadsupo- ne incrementar en 7 millones los 5,4 de bonificación con los que cuentalaindustriaenlaactualnor- mativayconellasedaungiroaldi- ferencial negativo que sufría en el últimoañorespectoaladeducción de hasta 10 millones reconocida para los rodajes en la Península y Baleares,perorepresentaalmismo tiempo un incumplimiento del ar- tículo 94.1 del REF en el que se es- tablece que el diferencial fiscal en el IS debe ser del 80%. Para alcan- zar ese porcentaje de diferencial fiscal reconocido en el fuero isle- ño, las deducciones deberían ser de hasta 18 millones, cifra sobre la que el Estado no está dispuesto a discutir. El acuerdo se plasmará en uno de los proyectos de ley de ayudas a la recuperación económica que se tramitan actualmente en el Con- greso, o a través de un real decreto urgente y de aplicación inmediata, pero en todo caso antes de que las productoras tengan que presentar la liquidación del IS correspon- diente a 2020 antes del 26 de julio para que puedan aplicarse el nue- vo tope. Es una de las batallas que la industria audiovisual de las Islas lleva librando desde que en mayo del año pasado una reforma del Impuesto de Sociedades ampliara deformagenéricade3,4a10millo- nes el tope de deducciones a las producciones cinematográficas, sin modificar paralelamente la par- te del REF que fija en 5,4 las aplica- bles en Canarias. Deesaforma,eldiferencialfiscal que mantenía a su favor hasta en- tonces el cine hecho en Canarias no solo se eliminaba, sino que se tornaba negativo, con lo que ello implica de perjuicio para los pro- yectos que contaban de antemano con unas deducciones de las que en realidad no se iban a beneficiar, así como para las series y películas que estaban en agenda, muchas de las cuales, o se han trasladado a la Península, o amenazaban con ha- cerlo en breve. Desde la mencionada reforma delIS,elGobiernodeCanariasylas productoras isleñas que trabajan con los grandes grupos y platafor- mas nacionales e internacionales reclamaban la reforma puntual del REFparamodificareltopeestable- cido en su disposición adicional decimocuarta,yapelandoparaello al artículo 94,1 del mismo fuero en el que se reconoce para las inver- siones en Canarias un diferencial fiscal en el IS del 80 % respecto al resto del Estado. Las negociaciones entre el Eje- cutivo central por un lado, y el Go- bierno regional y las productoras isleñas por otro, no han permitido en ningún momento acariciar la posibilidad de que el tope en las deducciones alcanzara los 18 mi- llones, pero si una cantidad que, según fuentes del sector, al menos recuperara para los rodajes en las lslas una ventaja similar a la que se tenía antes de la reforma del IS. Conesos7millonesdeincremento ylarecuperacióndeunaventajade 2,4 millones respecto de los roda- jes en el resto del Estado «volve- mosaestarencondicionesderete- ner y atraer producciones y de ofrecerunaventajamuyinteresan- teparalasproductorasdecineylas plataformas de TV», aseguran algu- nos representantes del sector en las Islas. «Es una cantidad mejora- ble y habrá que seguir trabajando, pero es una buena noticia para las productoras», insisten los repre- sentantes de esta industria, que confían en que se apruebe de for- ma inmediata. A tiempo Desde el Gobierno de Canarias, aunque no se confirma la cantidad debonificaciónalaparecequeestá dispuesto a llegar el Ministerio de Hacienda, se reconoce que «se re- cuperará un diferencial respecto a las producciones en Península y Baleares» y que se aprobará a tiem- po, probablemente a través de una enmienda al proyecto de ley por el que se aprueban Medidas de Apo- yo al Sector Cultural y de Carácter Tributario para hacer frente al Im- pacto Económico y Social del Co- vid-19, cuya ponencia se activará la próximas semana en el Congreso y cuya tramitación urgente conclui- rá a finales de junio o principios de julio.Tambiénsebarajanotrospro- yectos de ley sobre ayudas a la re- cuperación económica que tam- bién devienen de decretos leyes aprobados previamente por el Consejo de Ministros, aunque no se descarta que finalmente se ten- ga que habilitar un decreto ley es- pecífico. Los negociadores del Gobierno regional justifican el hecho de que no se alcancen los 18 millones de tope que representarían ese dife- rencial fiscal del 80 % a que se re- fiere el artículo 94.1 sobre las de- duccionesenelIS,enqueelpropio fuero isleño no establece para las MADRID J. Anastasio | ANDRÉS GUTIÉRREZ Imagen de un rodaje cinematográfico en una de las playas del Archipiélago . El Ministerio de Hacienda rechaza ahora que las bonificaciones alcancen el 80% de diferencial fiscal que fija el fuero isleño y reduce el tope en seis millones El diputado Pedro Quevedo tilda el ‘recorte’ de Montero de «atropello escandaloso» > Las productoras del Archipiélago esperan que la reforma de la ley se apruebe de «forma inmediata» producciones cinematográficas porcentaje de bonificación, sino una cantidad concreta, y que «la inercia del pasado hace que se in- terpretequedebaseguirindicando una cantidad». Es así porque en 2014 se puso en la ley que el tope de deducción en Canarias se que- daba en 5,4 millones porque era el diferencial en ese momento, pero no se puntualizó que cada vez que se cambia en la Península hay que modificarlo en Canarias en un 80%. «Si no fuera así, no estaría- mos hablando de esto, porque se habría tenido que modificar auto- máticamente para mantener ese diferencial», aseguran. Esta cir- cunstancia marca una negociación «amplia y compleja». «Es el marco en el que nos podemos mover y te- nemos que encontrar un acuerdo», señala el Ejecutivo canario. Sin embargo, algunas fuentes sostienen que el Gobierno central, a través de la Secretaría de Estado para la Unión Europea, ha hecho una consulta a Bruselas sobre si en este tema prevalece el artículado delREFqueregulaelporcentajede diferencial fiscal, y que la respues- ta ha sido a favor de esa interpreta- ción. En todo caso, el Ministerio de Hacienda ya dejó clara su posición, a través del grupo socialista en el Congreso,duranteeldebatedeuna proposición no de ley de la diputa- dadeCC,AnaOramas.Lainiciativa reclamaba que el diferencial fiscal para los rodajes en las Islas fuera del 80 % y estableciendo un tope de 18 millones en las deducciones, pero el PSOE la enmendó para eli- minar estas cifras concretas. «Atropello escandaloso» El diputado nacional de NC, Pedro Quevedo, avisó ayer al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez que «no vamos a aceptarmástiempoelatropelloco- metido con el sector audiovisual de Canarias», y trasladó el malestar existenteenelParlamentoyelEje- cutivo canario, así como en los di- putadosdelasIslasenelCongreso. Durante el debate para la convali- dación del Real Decreto Ley 11/2021 sobre Medidas Urgentes para la Defensa del Empleo, la Reactivación Económica y la Pro- tección de los Trabajadores Autó- nomos, Quevedo expuso que «he- mos insistido en que es necesario corregir un agravio con Canarias absolutamente escandaloso, que dura un año y un mes». Subrayó el nacionalista que «el límite las deducciones de las pro- ducciones cinematográficas es un asunto aparentemente menor pe- ro de una gravedad extraordinaria» porque se trata de una industria «que nos ayuda a diversificar la economía canaria, que está su- friendo mucho más que las del res- to del Estado por la pandemia y su efecto sobre el turismo». Y defen- dió que el REF deja claro «que las deducciones en las Islas deben ser del 80 % superior a la del resto del Estado» y que ahora mismo es jus- to al contrario. «El mundo al revés, el diferencial fiscal no solo no es positivo para Canarias, sino que es negativo, un año y un mes sin que se rectifique», resaltó antes de avi- sar: «Nosotros no vamos a aceptar este atropello durante más tiem- po». .
  5. 5. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 5 https://lectura.kioskoyma
  6. 6. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 6 AC T UA L I D A D Domingo, 13 de junio de 2021 6 Pedro Martín resalta ante el comité insular que antes de que llegase la pandemia de coronavirus ya se habían producido “situaciones de enorme dificultad nunca vividas” DIARIO DE AVISOS Santa Cruz deTenerife El comité insular del PSOE de Tenerife, el máximo órgano entre congresos, aprobó ayer la gestión de la comisión ejecutiva insular con un 99% de votos a favor,enunajornadaenlaqueel secretario general, Pedro Mar- tín, analizó la situación política y abordó las dificultades encon- tradas desde la última cita. Mar- tín comenzó su turno de palabra con la condena y repudio de la violencia machista y la solidari- dad de todo el partido con la familia de las niñas Anna y Oli- via. El secretario general recordó que, antes de que llegase la pan- demia, ya se habían producido episodios nunca antes vividos, como los apagones, los incen- diosdefebrerode2020,envarios núcleos urbanos del norte, la calima y la quiebra de Thomas Cook. “No ha sido un año fácil para ningún compañero que haya tenido responsabilidad de gobierno” , transmitió. “No solo nos hemos enfrentado a algo que era nuevo, sino que esta cri- sis ha generado graves repercu- siones sociales y económicas sin precedentes”, apuntó. Pedro Martín valoró el trabajo reali- zado desde el Cabildo de Tene- rife, donde, resumió, “ha sido muy complejo combinar la tarea cotidiana para mejorar la Isla con la ordenación de la corpora- ción; especialmente, de su sec- tor público” . En el plano interno, Martín destacó la entrada del PSOE en el equipo de gobierno de Arafo, que, a su juicio, ha supuesto un antes y un después y que, ase- veró, “imprimirá un claro acento social y de progreso” al munici- pio. “Hemos trabajado defen- diendo un proyecto netamente municipalista que tiene en cuenta de verdad a los ayunta- mientos” , expuso. “Siempre se habla de que los municipios están en la primera línea, y eso se suele quedar en el discurso, pero los socialistas tenemos que asegurarnos de que no son solo palabras” , expresó el secretario general, que añadió que “a la hora de repartir recursos, hay que ser equitativos y cohesionar la isla, al contrario de lo que sucedía con Coalición Canaria al frente” . Martín puso como ejemplo acciones como la distri- bución de más de 18 millones de euros entre todos los ayunta- mientos para ayudar a parados, los alrededor de 7,6 millones para colaborar con los servicios sociales locales, los avances en materia de modernización de las corporaciones, la mejora digital y la simplificación admi- nistrativa, y el impulso a las medidas de lucha contra el cam- bio climático y la transparencia. La gestión del PSOE de Tenerife, aprobada por el 99% de los votos DETALLE DEL COMITÉ INSULAR DEL PSOE DE TENERIFE. DA Quevedo advierte: “La negación a Canarias de su fuero es inadmisible” DIARIODEAVISOS SantaCruzdeTenerife El diputado de Nueva Cana- rias en el Congreso, Pedro Que- vedo, advierte al Gobierno de PedroSánchezdequelanegación a Canarias de su “fuero” es “inad- misible” . Desde esa perspectiva, recalca que la devolución del Régimen Económico y Fiscal (REF) al sector audiovisual “no admite interpretaciones arbitra- rias y caprichosas” de ministerio alguno. Quevedo recuerda que el régimen especial canario goza de respaldo constitucional y del amparo jurídico de la Comisión Europea al reconocer a Canarias como región ultraperiférica. El dirigente nacionalista arguye que “niesunadádivaniestásometida a la gracia” de un Ejecutivo nacio- nal, que “está obligado a cumplir la ley y a respetar los derechos de nuestratierra” . Elartículo94.1b)delREFfijael diferencialfiscaldelasproduccio- nes audiovisuales en Canarias, cuyo límite de la deducción debe ser un80%superioralavigenteen el resto de España, sentencia PedroQuevedo. PEDRO QUEVEDO. DA Un conflicto de cine DESDE QUE DIARIO DE AVISOS DESTAPÓ QUE EL MINISTERIO DE HACIENDA LE HABÍA HECHO LA PIRULA A CANARIAS EN LAS BONIFICACIONES DEL IMPUESTO DE SOCIEDADES APLICADAS A LA INDUSTRIA DEL CINE, SE HA IDO CONO- CIENDO EN DETALLES CUÁL HA SIDO LA JUGA- DA. EL ESTADO, A LA SORDINA, AUTORIZÓ EN LA PENÍNSULA Y BALEARES DEDUCCIO- NES FISCALES DE HASTA 10 MILLONES PARA LOS RODAJES, POR 5,4 DE TOPE EN CANARIAS. EL REF ESTABLECE QUE EN NUESTRAS ISLAS EL DIFERENCIAL DEBE SER DEL 80%, LO QUE IMPLICA QUE AHORA SE CORRIJA LA INJUSTICIA Y SE AUTORICE EN CANARIAS BONIFICA- CIONES DE HASTA 18 MILLONES POR RODAJE, FRENTE A LOS 10 DEL RESTO DEL ESTADO. EL JUEVES VIENE A TENERIFE LA MINISTRA DE HACIENDA, MARÍA JESÚS MONTERO, AL PARECER CON MALAS NOTICIAS: SOLO SE NOS AUTORIZARÁN 12,4 MILLONES DE DEDUC- CIONES. ¿ES ROTUNDAMENTE FALSO O NO QUE EL GOBIERNO CANARIO PIENSA NEGARSE EN REDONDO, ENFREN- TÁNDOSE A MADRID?
  7. 7. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 7 NC valora la determinación del Gobierno canario para que todos los sectores accedan a los 1.144 millones Esther González solicita al cuatripartito que use todos los medios y entidades colaborado- ras posibles para una ágil distribución de las ayudas a empresas La portavoz económica de Nueva Canarias (NC) en el Parlamento, Esther González, solicitará al Go- bierno en el pleno, que use todos los medios y enti- dades colaboradoras posibles y disponibles en las islas para que la distribución de los 1.144 millones de euros de ayudas directas a las empresas se haga con agilidad. La diputada del grupo nacionalista pro- gresista valoró hoy la determinación del cuatripartito para lograr la autorización de la Administración esta- tal para extender las ayudas a todo el tejido productivo de Canarias salvo las entidades bancarias y para ne- gociar que los fondos asignados al Archipiélago, el 16,5% del total de los 7.000 millones de euros, reflejen la situación “real del mayor daño” causado por la pan- demia de todo el Estado. Para González, sumados los 95 millones de euros del Ejecutivo de progreso a fondo perdido para las pymes y los autónomos de 2020 y los 84 millones de euros de los 165 millones de euros tota- les de 2021 en tramitación, “nunca antes se ha hecho un esfuerzo de estas dimensiones y características para ayudar” al sector productivo canario. A través de una pregunta oral y posterior compare- cencia solicitada al vicepresidente y consejero de Pre- supuestos, Hacienda y Asuntos Europeos, Román Ro- dríguez; la portavoz económica de NC requerirá infor- mación sobre los tres puntos del PIB de estimación del impacto de los 1.144 millones de euros en la economía local y sobre la materialización en 2021 de unos fon- dos, que representan el 16,5% del total estatal. Esther González reconoció la capacidad para “dia- logar” y la “determinación” del Ejecutivo canario para lograr más recursos que el resto de los territorios. Una cantidad, añadió, que “no es más que el reflejo de la situación real” provocada por la crisis de salud pública en la comunidad. “Lo fundamental” es que además se ha logrado que las ayudas “lleguen a todo tipo de actividades” salvo las entidades banca- rias, para que “se mantengan con la respiración asistida”. En opinión de la parlamentaria nacionalista, tras el próximo verano, el Archipiélago puede encarar la reactivación económica de forma progresiva ya que el 83% de los fondos estatales, unos 940 millones de euros, irán dirigidos a pymes y autónomos que do- minan la estructura empresarial canaria. En opinión de NC, desde que el pasado 12 de mayo, la Consejería y el Ministerio de Hacienda fir- maran el convenio, no han pasado tres semanas hasta que el Consejo de Gobierno aprobara, el pa- sado viernes, el decreto ley que se publicó, en el Bo- letín Oficial de Canarias (BOC), el pasado sábado. El Gobierno canario, según González, ha logrado disponer la norma reguladora del procedimiento de adjudicación del dinero a fondo perdido en un tiem- po récord, si se tiene en cuenta la complejidad del decreto ley, su armonización con la legislación eu- ropea y canaria y la seguridad jurídica de unas ayudas que llegarán a más de 58.000 empresas, con o sin empleo. Ante la dimensión de la labor a desarrollar y dado que se deben distribuir en el actual ejercicio econó- mico, la portavoz de NC solicitó al cuatripartito que emplee todos los medios humanos y materiales dis- ponibles así como las entidades colaboradoras posi- bles, ahora reconocidas a las cámaras de comercio. González señaló principalmente a las empresas públi- cas y a las corporaciones locales. “Ya tenemos todos los instrumentos para distribuir los fondos, incluida la simplificación de los procedimientos administrativos, y ahora es necesario que lleguen con agilidad a sus destinatarios”, defendió la diputada nacionalista. Para Esther González, sumados los 95 millones de euros de ayudas directas del Ejecutivo de progreso para las pymes y los autónomos de 2020, los 84 mi- llones de euros de los 165 millones de euros totales de 2021 en tramitación y los 1.144 millones de euros estatales, “nunca antes se ha hecho un esfuerzo de estas dimensiones y características para ayudar” al sector productivo canario. PARLAMENTO FOTO: Parcan
  8. 8. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 8 PARLAMENTO González afirma que los fondos públicos para el tejido productivo ayudarán a afrontar la recuperación La portavoz económica de Nueva Canarias en la Cámara reprocha la demagogia del PP y CC, responsables de descapitalizar y buro- cratizar la administración La portavoz económica de Nueva Canarias (NC) en el Parlamento, Esther González, promovió el debate plenario sobre el decreto ley del Gobierno canario para la distribución de los 1.144 millones de euros de ayudas públicas estatales a fondo perdido para los autónomos, pymes y empresas al considerar que ayudarán a resistir a los sectores productivos y al empleo hasta comenzar a transitar la senda de la recuperación real, tras el próximo verano. La parla- mentaria de los nacionalistas progresistas reprochó la demagogia de la oposición del PP y CC, “respon- sables de descapitalizar y burocratizar” la adminis- tración pública de las islas. Desde NC, según Esther González, “tenemos cla- ro” que un paquete de ayudas equivalente a más de tres puntos del Producto Interior Bruto (PIB) de Ca- narias “no es una nimiedad”. Unos fondos que, en relación a la dimensión del castigo provocado por la crisis de salud pública en las islas, tienen un carácter “paliativo” que aportarán un “rayo de esperanza aho- ra que nos encontramos más cerca del inicio” de la reactivación, dijo la portavoz nacionalista. Si el tejido productivo “resiste, resistirá el empleo y, con las em- presas y el empleo activo; Canarias tendrá los mim- bres necesarios” para recorrer el camino hasta supe- rar esta situación. Los 1.144 millones de euros estatales, otros 260 millones de euros de ayudas también a fondo perdi- do del Ejecutivo canario que, conjuntamente con los cerca de 3.000 millones de euros en los expedientes de regulación temporales de empleo (ERTE) y los 4.600 millones de euros de los créditos ICO; “repre- sentan sólo para Canarias más de 9.000 millones de euros para proteger a las empresas y al empleo”. Cantidad que evidencia el “esfuerzo hecho, en esta ocasión, desde la administración pública para res- ponder” a la ciudadanía, subrayó. Esther González censuró a la oposición del PP y CC que exijan soluciones “mágicas” cuando dejaron, en Canarias, una administración “descapitalizada y burocratizada”. Pero, pesar de los obstáculos here- dados, desde que el Consejo de Ministros diera el visto bueno a las demandas de Canarias; el cuatri- partito en menos de un mes y medio aprobó el de- creto ley de distribución de los 1.144 millones de eu- ros, indicó. Una norma “hecha a conciencia”, añadió, en el afán de que las ayudas lleguen a “todos los sectores” económicos salvo las entidades bancarias y asegu- radoras, “de la forma más simple y rápida”. Tras afear los mensajes tergiversados enviados por la oposición, incluido Ciudadanos, que pueden provocar el desánimo en algunos sectores producti- vos, la portavoz de NC comparó la política de los re- cortes de la derecha en la crisis de 2008, y que “tan- to daño nos causó” en Canarias; a las actuales me- didas “anticíclicas y expansivas” que han dejado en el olvido a los hombres de negro, los desahucios masivos y los 100.000 millones de euros públicos para rescatar a la banca. Tras el castigo provocado por el coronavirus, “to- dos los medios públicos se han utilizado para resca- tar a las familias, al tejido productivo y los empleos, en definitiva, todos los recursos se han puesto al servicio de la ciudadanía”, defendió Esther González. FOTO: Parcan VÍDEO VÍDEO
  9. 9. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 9 NC afirma que Canarias se sitúa en la senda de las sociedades más avanzadas en bienestar animal Carmen Hernández resalta las aportaciones de las federaciones como Fadua, de los juris- tas y destacados activistas a la proposición de ley La parlamentaria de Nueva Cana- rias (NC) Carmen Hernández afirmó, en el debate de toma en consideración de la Proposición de Ley (PPL) de Bienestar y Pro- tección Animal, que con esta ini- ciativa Canarias se sitúa en la senda de las sociedades más avanzadas en esta materia. La portavoz del grupo nacionalista progresista en materia social des- tacó las aportaciones hechas por las federaciones de asociaciones defensoras, como Fadua, así como de los profesionales juristas y destacados activistas del Archi- piélago. La parlamentaria de NC aseguró que estas contribuciones han otorgado “rigor” jurídico y científico al texto legislativo. Carmen Hernández defendió la importancia de la tra- mitación de esta iniciativa legislativa de NC, PSOE, Sí Podemos y ASG porque hace del Archipiélago una so- ciedad “más justa, más equilibrada, más respetuosa con las personas, con el medio ambiente y con los seres vi- vos que habitan en él”. Para la portavoz nacionalista, hoy “damos un paso más porque es incuestionable que este Parlamento se ha caracterizado, en esta Legislatura, por una importan- te” agenda progresista, como se ha demostrado con la reciente aprobación de la ley de derechos sociales para las personas trans e intersexuales y las próximas trami- taciones de los proyectos de ley para la creación de la renta canaria ciudadana y contra el cambio climático. Después de 30 años de vigencia de la norma canaria de 1991 sobre la protección de los animales, Hernández indicó que su actualización responde también a la de- manda del colectivo animalista y de una creciente sensi- bilidad social en Canarias para alcanzar el máximo nivel de protección y bienestar para los animales. Por este motivo agradeció las aportaciones hechas a NC, e incluidas en la propuesta, de la Federación Cana- ria de Asociaciones Unidas por la Defensa Animal (Fa- dua), la Asociación Canaria de Defensa de los Animales formada por juristas, Prota, y destacadas activistas, como la actual concejala de Telde Auri Saavedra. Con- tribuciones todas que dan “rigor” jurídico y científico a un texto legislativo, al que los profesionales veterinarios también han expresado su conformidad, según Carmen Hernández. Entre los aspectos más relevantes destacados, se de- tuvo en el régimen de la protec- ción y el bienestar, dotado de un renovado conjunto de deberes, prohibiciones y sanciones. En concreto, refirió las prohibiciones relativas al “maltrato en cualquie- ra de sus formas”, especialmente la del abandono, así como avan- ces relativos a la “erradicación definitiva” de las peleas de ani- males. También subrayó la “reducción” del plazo para considerar un animal abandonado transcurridos 10 días, lo que facilita su adop- ción y disminuye la estancia en centros de recogida. Sin olvidar la negativa al uso de los anima- les en rituales, peleas, espec- táculos, fiestas y en cualquier otra actividad que comporte mal- trato, crueldad o sufrimiento. Se incluyen en esta prohi- bición, tal y como precisó, las peleas organizadas de perros, gallos o de cualquier animal entre sí, con ejem- plares de otra especie o con personas, así como los es- pectáculos circenses. La creciente implicación de los ciudadanos de las islas en esta materia, en opinión de Carmen Hernández, que- dó reflejada también en el Estatuto de 2018 donde se recoge, como uno de los principios rectores de los pode- res públicos, el bienestar animal, la lucha contra el mal- trato. Sobre todo, añadió, el reconocimiento, “por prime- ra vez, de la condición de seres que sienten y con dere- cho a no ser utilizados en actividades que conlleven mal- trato o crueldad. Asimismo, se fijará el régimen de infrac- ciones y sanciones”. La portavoz de NC reconoció que “aún queda camino por recorrer” para llegar al mismo nivel que los países europeos más desarrollados en materia de protección animal pero esta proposición de ley “nos coloca en la senda, debemos seguir avanzando hasta conseguir una sociedad respetuosa, que cuida y protege a sus anima- les, que erradique el abandono y, por tanto, el sacrificio”, concluyó Carmen Hernández. PARLAMENTO FOTO: Parcan VÍDEO
  10. 10. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 10 Campos: "Casi 4.000 nuevos afiliados a la Seguridad Social y 7.500, menos en ERTE no es casual" El portavoz parlamentario de nueva Canarias (NC), Luis Campos, en la sesión de control del pleno de esta semana, dijo que "no es casual" que, el pasado mes de mayo, 5.106 personas salieran del desempleo, que haya habido casi 4.000 nuevos afiliados a la Seguridad Social y más de 7.500 personas salieran del Expediente de RegulaciónTemporal de Empleo (ERTE). Campos dijo que es fruto de la progresiva reactivación de la economía y la movilidad, el mayor número de vacunados ligado a la bajada de los contagios. OTROS VÍDEOS DEL PLENO Campos:"Canarias se encamina al objetivo del 70% de la po- blación inmunizada el próximo verano" El portavoz parlamentario de Nueva Canarias (NC), Luis Campos, reconoció la labor de los sanitarios profesionales, del Servicio Canario de la Salud y el Gobierno así como el comportamiento de la mayoría de la población de la comunidad para constatar que se logrará el objetivo de llegar, el próximo verano, a que el 70% de la población esté vacuna- da. Campos celebró el éxito de la campaña de la vacunación frente a los agoreros oportu- nistas y negacionistas de la oposición.Argumentos expresados en la sesión de control al Ejecutivo del pleno del pasado martes, a través de una pregunta al consejero del ramo, Blas Trujillo. Luis Campos cree imprescindible reforzar las plantillas de la Seguridad Social en Canarias El portavoz parlamentario de Nueva Canarias (NC), Luis Campos, ayer miércoles en la defensa de la proposición no de ley de los grupos del pacto sobre la dotación de la planti- lla de la Seguridad Social en Santa cruz deTenerife; dijo que la falta de personal es un pro- blema anterior a la pandemia, agravado en esta crisis de salud pública. Por este motivo, de- fendió la necesidad de que aumente el número de trabajadores en toda Canarias pero, en especial, que se refuerce en la provincia occidental.
  11. 11. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 11 AC T UA L I D A D Miércoles, 9 de junio de 2021 12 El vicepresidente cree “muy difícil mantener los ratios socioeconómicos con una evolución demográfica” como la de las Islas, donde los habitantes aumentaron un 32% en 20 años JORGEBERÁSTEGUI SantaCruzdeTenerife “Hay un problema estructu- ral, de modelo de desarrollo, de formación. De un sistema econó- mico altamente dependiente. Y de un elemento poblacional que yo debo destacar una vez más, casi en solitario. Desde el 2000 al 2020, la población en Canarias se incrementó en un 32%, el doble que la media española, ocho veces más que Euskadi, que, en esos años, aumentó la población en100.000personas.Nosotros,en 530.000 personas. Es muy difícil mantener los ratios socioeconó- micos con una evolución demo- gráficacomoesta” . Así deslizó ayer el vicepresi- dente Román Rodríguez la nece- sidad de plantear un control al aumento de la población en Canarias, un tema que aparece y desaparece del debate político del Archipiélago. Que ya planteó en su día el expresidente Paulino Rivero. Y que comparten otros sectores del nacionalismo y la izquierda alternativa. Rodríguez marca perfil propio, le hace un guiñoalosmáspaulinistas deCC y obliga a otros a tener alguna idea-fuerza en esa batalla por la hegemonía del nacionalismo canario. Fue quizá la reflexión más novedosa de la mañana de ayer en el Pleno del Parlamento, que volvióagravitarsobrelasituación económica, la pandemia y las ayudas del Estado a Canarias: leves diferencias entre sesión y sesión, con un Gobierno de apa- riencia estable que vende el éxito dehabercontroladolapandemia sin que nos hayamos ido por el despeñadero. Y una oposición que apunta a las víctimas colate- rales del desastre económico. Pero todo se repite, así que a uno le da por pensar en minucias, como que qué bien que diputa- dos de distintos partidos vengan juntos en una microguagua del aeropuerto, eso no lo imagino en otros sitios; que la mascarilla FFPII ha ido ganándole espacio a la quirúrgica en el pleno; que ese collar grande que lleva una dipu- tadaledauntoqueegipcio,oque el diputado de CC, Jesús Machín, recién elegido secretario general de los Jóvenes Nacionalistas de Canarias, forma parte de una auténtica dinastía política junto a su padre y su hermana, pesos pesadosdeCCenLanzarote. Pero entonces llegó Torres, el profesorquesepreparabalascla- Rodríguez plantea la necesidad de frenar el aumento de la población ROMÁN RODRÍGUEZ EN EL PLENO DE AYER. Sergio Méndez ses, y empezó calentando con un par de preguntas. Primero, con Manuel Marrero, de Sí Podemos Canarias, entusiasmado con los 1.144 millones de euros en ayudas queelEstadohamandadoaCana- rias para asistir al comatoso tejido productivo de las Islas. El 80% seránparalaspymesylosautóno- mos, recordó Marrero, para dejar claro que el principal beneficiario no es el gran capital, sino el abne- gadoautónomoolapropietariade una tasca, que es clase obrera por cuenta propia. Luego vino Casi- miro Curbelo, que votó diferente que sus compañeros de Gobierno enelúltimoPleno,eldelafallecida Junta de Control de RTVC, pero que ayer estaba cordial con el pre- sidente Torres. Quería ver qué pensaba el presidente canario de todoelfollóndelafacturadelaluz, de la “preponderancia de las eléc- tricas” y de si no era hora de susti- tuir “radicalmente” la dependen- cia de las energías fósiles. Y Torres dijo que sí, que Canarias va a reci- bir 466 millones de los Fondos Next Generation para energías limpias. Y que ahí está el camino para el “autoconsumo” , la “descar- bonización” y el ahorro de la fac- tura de la luz. Ya me estaba imagi- nandoyolaplacafotovoltaicaenla azotea. Menos amable fue Australia Navarro, líder del PP canario, empeñada en que Torres había dicho que a finales de año habre- mosrecibidoel70%delturismode 2019.Torreslepidióqueno“mani- pulara” . Que dijo que para diciem- bre esperaba que llegara un 70% de lo que llegó en diciembre de 2019. Y que sus previsiones son realistas, pues hay un 30% más de reservas del mercado francés para este verano que en 2019, las mis- mas en el mercado alemán, e Ibe- rialehadichoquetieneun3%más de reservas este mes que en junio de2019.Torresdicequelosuyono es “optimismo gratuito, sino apos- tar por la esperanza de la recupe- ración económica” . Igual que dijo quelosdatosdelparo,conun25% de la población activa desem- pleada, “son inaceptables” . Pero quelosdemayo,conunapequeña bajada de 5.106 parados, “marcan una noticia positiva” . Más eufórico parecía el vicepresidente Rodrí- guez, que ayer habló de que empieza la “remontada” econó- mica,apesarde“losagoreros” . Frente al optimismo, Vidina Espino, de Cs, que ayer aseguraba que el Gobierno no daba dinero a los bancos de alimentos y que la ayudaaCáritasera“insuficiente” ,o que 60.000 peticiones del Ingreso Mínimo Vital en Canarias habían sido rechazadas. O que Yolanda Díaz viene a hacerse fotos a Cana- rias,noasolucionarlascuestiones importantes. Tenemos un pro- blema psicoanalítico con las visi- tas de los dirigentes estatales a Canarias. Si no vienen porque no vienen.Sivienen,porquelohacen para aparentar. También hubo una intensa discusión sobre pobreza entre el diputado del PP, TORRES ASEGURÓ AYER QUE ES REALISTA PENSAR QUE LAS ISLAS RECIBAN EN DICIEMBRE UN 70% DE LOS TURISTAS DE DICIEMBRE DE 2019 ESPINO CONSIDERA QUE LA AYUDA DEL GOBIERNO A CÁRITAS ES "INSUFICIENTE" Y CITA A LOS MILES DE CANARIOS SIN INGRESO MÍNIMO
  12. 12. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 12 Miércoles, 9 de junio de 2021 13 AC T UA L I D A D Hipólito Suárez, y la consejera de Derechos Sociales, Noemí San- tana.Éllediotodalaristradedatos malos.YSantanalerespondióque en Madrid se ha triplicado la población vulnerable. “Yo vivo en Canarias” , le espetó Suárez desde elescaño. Sobre la crisis, Torres volvió a repetir el mantra de la izquierda: que esta vez las cosas se están haciendo de manera diferente, no como en la anterior. No se acuer- dan nunca, sin embargo, de que Zapatero reformó el 135 de la Constitución para asegurar a los mercados que pagaríamos nues- tras deudas aunque nos faltara el aire. Otro que lo dice mucho es Román Rodríguez, que ayer defendíaunareformafiscalanivel estatal “en la que paguen más los ricos” , alineada con los niveles impositivos europeos y con la fis- calidad verde. Aunque aseguró que defenderán las peculiarida- des de Canarias y lucharán para que el impuesto al queroseno no afecte a las Islas. La diputada de CC, Rosa Dávila, acaso un pelín hiperbólica, afirmó que el Gobiernoespañolsequierecargar elREF.Españanosroba,quedecía elpujolismo. El PP censura la política de discapacidad del Gobierno canario El diputado Carlos Ester afirmó que el Ejecutivo no ha estado a la altura en la pandemia y pidió a la consejera Santana que se siente con los colectivos DIARIODEAVISOS/EFE SantaCruzdeTenerife El diputado del PP, Carlos Ester,afirmóayerqueelGobierno canarionohaestadoalaalturaen laatenciónalaspersonascondis- capacidaddurantelapandemia,y pidió a la consejera de Derechos Sociales, Noemí Santana, que se siente a hablar y escuche las demandasdeloscolectivos. Durante su intervención en sesiónplenaria,Esteraseguróque lapandemiahasacadoalaluzlas debilidadesdelsistema,asícomo “lafaltadereacción”yla“descoor- dinación”porpartedelasinstitu- ciones. También recordó que la crisis que han experimentado las distintas organizaciones y perso- nas con discapacidad no solo ha sido sanitaria, sino también eco- nómica, social y educativa, pues “siyaelalumnadoengeneralseha visto con dificultades para seguir manteniendo su formación online, qué decir de las personas con discapacidad” . A juicio del diputado la pandemia ha agra- vadoestabrechaacadémica,mar- cada por que solo un uno por cientodepersonascondiscapaci- dadalcanzalosestudiosuniversi- tarios. En términos de empleo, Esterseñalóqueel36%delasper- sonas con discapacidad tiene un contrato temporal, lo que lleva aparejado una falta de recursos que desemboca, a su vez, en una mayorexclusiónsocial. En Canarias hay 125.000 per- sonas diagnosticadas con disca- pacidad.50.000enGranCanaria, unas 60.000 en Tenerife, 5.400 en La Palma, 4.261 en Lanzarote, 2.700 en Fuerteventura, algo más de mil en La Gomera, y 483 en El Hierro. La lista de espera alcanza las 16.898 personas (8.020 hom- bresy8.878mujeres). “No olvidemos que práctica- mente se paralizó el servicio durantelostresmesesdeconfina- miento” , apuntó la consejera de Derechos Sociales, Noemí San- tana.“Aunquebienesciertoqueno podemos excusarnos siempre en lapandemia,noshatocadogestio- nar una situación sobre la que no había precedentes” . En este sen- tido,pusoenvalorlaestrategiadel Gobierno para garantizar la vacu- naciónagrandesdependientesya suscuidadores,asícomoelservicio de medicación a domicilio para personas con algún tipo de disca- pacidadqueseimplementótrasel cierredenumerososcentroscomo consecuenciadelapandemia. SALUD PÚBLICA El PP preguntó ayer también acerca de las medidas que prevé adoptar la Consejería de Sanidad ante la precariedad de recursos humanosymaterialesenlaplanti- lladeinspectoresdeSaludPública, quehanorganizadovariosdíasde huelga. El consejero Blas Trujillo afirmósucompromisoparamejo- rarlasituacióndeestecolectivoen su funcionamiento, horarios, rela- ción de puestos de trabajo, com- plementos para equipararlo con cuerposdeinspección,sistemade indemnización por servicio y carreraprofesional. LA CONSEJERA. Sergio Méndez
  13. 13. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 13 AC T UA L I D A D Jueves, 10 de junio de 2021 14 Solo Sí Podemos Canarias votó en contra de una obra que aún tiene que superar 25 condicionantes ambientales y está junto a una zona de enorme diversidad de especies JORGEBERÁSTEGUI SantaCruzdeTenerife La proliferación de puertos en las costas canarias es, para el movimientoecologista,unodelos símbolos del desarrollismo sin cuartel que ha asolado a Canarias en las últimas décadas. Ahí están Tazacorte, Garachico, Granadilla. Incluso Agaete, cuya ampliación consiguió parar una parte de la sociedad grancanaria. Aun así, el Parlamento canario apoyó ayer una PNL del PP para que se impulse la construcción del Puerto de Fonsalía, en Guía de Isora. Sí Podemos Canarias votó encontra. La tesis de los partidarios está clara: el Puerto de Los Cristianos está saturado, genera un tráfico que colapsa la zona y hay que ali- viarlo. Además, un puerto más amplio favorecería la conexión con las islas más occidentales y dinamizaría económicamente el surdelsurdelaisla.”Cuandonoes un escarabajo, es un sebadal y cuandono,esValbuena” ,afirmaba ayer el diputado popular Manuel Domínguez en referencia a los reparos de los ecologistas y del consejero de Transición Ecoló- gica,quesehamanifestadoabier- tamenteencontra.ElPuertoesta- ría junto a una zona con gran diversidad marina, con presencia decetáceos,delfinesytortugas.La declaración de impacto fue apro- bada, pero tiene 25 condicionan- tesambientalesquehayquesolu- cionar. ASG,firmepartidaria,loapoyó ayer con fervor. Igual que CC, que hurgó un poquillo en las diferen- cias de los socios del pacto. El PSOE, cuyo secretario general insular, Pedro Martín, siempre ha defendidolaobra,tambiénlehizo la ola al proyecto. Pero Nueva Canarias, que apoyó la PNL, pre- guntó: “Y mientras avanza el pro- yecto, ¿por qué no hacemos una pequeña obra en el de Granadilla y lo utilizamos para transporte de pasajeros?” . Sí Podemos Canarias Canarias también pidió que se utilice el Puerto de Granadilla, pero como solución definitiva. Y criticó el “discurso del desarrollo por encima de cualquier cosa” , en palabras de su portavoz, Manuel Marrero. Antes de que se hablara de Fonsalía, el pleno debatió sobre los objetivos del Gobierno en la transición energética, cuyo plan se están elaborando. El horizonte es tener una economía completa- mentedescarbonizadapara2040. Y que, en 2030, haya reducido un 37% la emisión de gases de efecto invernadero respecto a 2010, con un 62% de la electricidad produ- cida por energías renovables. Hubo debate intenso entre Iñaki Lavandera, del PSOE, Jesús Machín,deCC,yFranciscoDéniz, de Sí Podemos Canarias, sobre la proliferación de parques eólicos “de interés general” que el Gobierno de Clavijo autorizó en Fuerteventura.LavanderayDéniz le echaban en cara a CC que hubiera repartido el pastel sin cri- terios ambientales y entre secto- resprivados.YMachínlesrespon- díaqueenCabildogobernabaCC con el PSOE, que tenía áreas de Política Territorial, y no chistaba. Al final, Valbuena afirmó que los cabildos tendrán capacidad de decisión en la instalación de par- ques eólicos y podrán parar los que no consideren de interés general. También se habló de educa- ción. La consejera, Manuela Armas, afirmó que, en principio, el próximo curso se mantendrá el uso de mascarillas en los centros educativos,laseparaciónporgru- posburbujaylasdistancias.Siem- pre a la espera de que Sanidad apruebe el protocolo. También se aprobaron dos PNLs para reducir lasratiosdealumnosporprofesor y atender las necesidades especí- ficas del alumnado. “Bienvenidos al cambio” , le decía a CC la dipu- tada Carmen Hernández, de NC, por defender ahora las bajadas de ratios y haber practicado, sin embargo, una política de baja inversión educativa durante el último Gobierno, pese a que la economíacrecía. Y mientras los diputados debatían, ahí seguía el Puerto de Granadilla, triste cual desierto de hormigón, anhelando una reforma para recibir pasajeros de lasislasoccidentales. Fonsalía tiene nombre de puerto para el Parlamento de Canarias EL DIPUTADO DEL PP, MANUEL DOMÍNGUEZ, DURANTE SU INTERVENCIÓN DE AYER Tony Cuadrado Activistas antidesahucios protestan frente al Parlamento Activistas antidesahucios se concentraron ayer frente al Parlamento, acu- sando al Gobierno cana- rio de no actuar de cara al momento en que se acabe la actual moratoria anti- desahucios, en vigor por la pandemia. Afirman que Gobierno se escuda en la herencia recibida para no afrontar los problemas de la vivienda en las Islas VIVIENDA La Cámara pide más trabajadores en la Seguridad Social El pleno del Parlamento de Canarias aprobó ayer por unanimidad una pro- posición no de ley en la que se pide al Gobierno canario que inste al Ejecu- tivo central para que se haga la reserva de plazas suficiente para compen- sar el déficit de plantilla que existe en el Instituto Nacional de la Seguridad Social en Canarias SERVICIOS Garantías para los huérfanos de la violencia machista El Parlamento de Cana- rias ha aprobado este miércoles por unanimi- dad una proposición no de ley en la que se insta al Gobierno regional a ela- borar un protocolo para garantizar la atención integral de los menores huérfanos y huérfanas víctimas de la violencia machista VÍCTIMAS EL USO DE MASCARILLAS, LOS GRUPOS BURBUJA Y LAS DISTANCIAS SE MANTENDRÁN EN LOS CENTROS EDUCATIVOS CENTROS EL GOBIERNO SE FIJA EL 2040 COMO FECHA PARA LA DESCARBONIZACIÓN COMPLETA DE LA ECONOMÍA EN LAS ISLAS ENERGÍA
  14. 14. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 14
  15. 15. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 15 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS AC T UA L I D A D Martes, 8 de junio de 2021 10 Rodríguez ve un “buen” escenario para la vuelta a la normalidad presupuestaria El vicepresidente y consejero de Hacienda pone de manifiesto que la planificación permite garantizar la sostenibilidad del gasto público DIARIO DE AVISOS Santa Cruz deTenerife El vicepresidente autonó- mico y consejero de Hacienda, Presupuestos y Asuntos Euro- peos, Román Rodríguez, trans- mitió ayer en el Parlamento que Canarias está bien preparada para una vuelta a la normalidad presupuestaria y que la planifi- cación aprobada en abril por el Ejecutivo para los años 2022- 2024 garantizará la sostenibili- dad del gasto público, con inde- pendencia de las eventuales devoluciones de la financiación autonómica que se pudieran aplicar por parte de la Adminis- tración General del Estado. Rodríguez defendió la ges- tión “previsora y prudente” rea- lizada por su departamento, diseñadadesdelaprevenciónde quelosrecursosquehanllegado a Canarias para combatir la COVID-19 son extraordinarios y de que en algún momento habrá que volver a normalizar las cuentas regionales.  Rodríguez explicó que la cláusula de escape que permite la suspensión de las reglas fisca- les podría estar vigente hasta el año 2023, “una decisión acer- tada” , si bien afirmó que el cua- tripartito se uniría a las negocia- ciones para establecer una moratoria, fraccionamiento o unacondonacióndelascantida- des que habría que devolver.  El vicepresidente repasó, a instancias de la oposición, las medidas de carácter tributario que ha aprobado el Ejecutivo canario para favorecer la activi- dad de las pymes y los autóno- mos, tales como la relajación de las obligaciones tributarias de los contribuyentes; el ajuste de las cantidades devengadas; la extensión del tipo 0 del IGIC a productos sanitarios (mascari- llas incluidas) y la disponibili- dad de liquidez, mediante los aplazamientos del IGIC y del AIEM durante el primer trimes- tre del año, entre otras. En su comparecencia, Román Rodríguez puso la lupa sobre las cantidades destinadas a ayudas directas para autóno- mos, pymes y empresas: 95 millones en 2020 y 165 millones en 2021, de los que 84 ya se están abonando y para el resto se ha pactadoconlaspatronalesturís- ticas una reprogramación por la que se destinarán a sufragar el equivalente al IBI y fomentar el consumo mediante bonos. A esos 260 millones se suman ayu- das por 1.144 millones, cuya convocatoria ya se publicó el pasado sábado en el Boletín Ofi- cial de Canarias (BOC). En respuesta al PSOE, abundó en la modernización del Instituto Canario de Estadística. ROMÁN RODRÍGUEZ, EN LA COMISIÓN DE PRESUPUESTOS Y HACIENDA. DA DA Santa Cruz deTenerife La secretaria de Estado de Igualdad, Noelia Vera (Pode- mos), tomó “nota” ayer del “avance social” logrado en Canarias con la ley Trans, con- sensuada con ese colectivo y aprobada de forma unánime por el Parlamento, para trasla- darlo a la normativa nacional. “Tenemos muy cerca el Orgullo y el objetivo es que en España haya una Ley Trans antes”, comentó en la rueda de prensa posterior a su reunión con la consejera canaria de Derechos Sociales, Noemí Santana (Podemos). “La negociación dentro del Gobierno continúa y estamos muy cerca de conse- guir un acuerdo” , apostilló. La secretaria de Estado anunció que, en cumplimiento con lo establecido en el Conve- nio de Estambul, el primer tra- tado europeo jurídicamente vinculante en el ámbito de la violencia machista y domés- tica, el Ejecutivo prevé dotar a cada provincia española de centros de crisis que ofrecerán atención integral a las víctimas de las diferentes violencias que sufren las mujeres y los niños, incluida la trata, durante 24 horas los siete días de la semana. Vera resaltó que este tratado obliga a prestar este servicio, que hasta ahora úni- camente se presta en Asturias y Madrid, y relacionó la creación deestoscentrosconelantepro- yecto de ley orgánica de Garan- tía Integral de la Libertad Sexual, que empezará a trami- tarse este mes en el Congreso de los Diputados, y con los fon- dos europeos de recuperación. En principio se instalarán en Tenerife y Gran Canaria. La secretaria de Estado de Igualdad toma “nota” de la ‘ley transexual’ canaria para la normativa nacional Vera también aborda con la consejera Santana la creación de centros de atención integral a las mujeres y niños víctimas de diversas violencias NOELIA VERA Y NOEMÍ SANTANA SE REUNIERON, AYER, CON COLECTIVOS LGTBI. DA El alcalde de Telde, Héctor Suárez (CC), pre- sentó ayer su renuncia, tal y como había acordado tras las elecciones de 2019, para ceder el mando a la anterior regidora, Carmen Hernández (NC) n GRAN CANARIA Héctor Suárez cede el testigo en Telde a Carmen Hernández El Programa Mundial de Alimentos de la ONU (PMA) mantendrá su base logística en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria al menos hasta 2026 o 2027, según los planes del Gobierno y del Ayuntamiento n NACIONES UNIDAS El Programa Mundial de Alimentos, “hasta 2026” Coalición Canaria-PNC insta a Ángel Víctor Torres a que impulse la inversión pública para no lastrar la creación de empleo en el Archipiélago más allá de los "grandes titulares" n EMPLEO Coalición emplaza a Torres a impulsar la inversión pública
  16. 16. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 16 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS
  17. 17. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 17 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS ACTUALIDAD Viernes, 11 de junio de 2021 22 La Agencia Tributaria trabaja para la devolución del IGIC a los turistas Se trata de un método digital que facilitará el reembolso de este impuesto a visitantes extracomunitarios, incluidos ya los británicos EUROPAPRESS SantaCruzdeTenerife La Agencia Tributaria Cana- ria trabaja en el desarrollo de un sistema digital propio que per- mitaladevolucióndelIGICalos turistas extracomunitarios en condiciones más ventajosas de las que permite el que funciona a nivel estatal para el IVA, de acuerdo con las instrucciones dadas por el vicepresidente y consejero de Hacienda, Román Rodríguez. La directora de la Agencia, Raquel Peligero, se reunió ayer con las patronales canarias y representantes de organizacio- nes sectoriales englobadas en lasmismas,aquienesexplicólas previsiones para la implanta- ción de un método digital “ami- gable y menos costoso, no solo para los turistas, sino también para los propios comerciantes” . Peligero quiso recordar que Canarias cuenta con el marco normativo preciso para desarro- llar este sistema y que ahora se encuentra en la fase operativa, de modo que se podría implan- tar ya a finales de este mismo añooprincipiosdelpróximo. A este respecto, explicó que laAgenciaTributariaCanariaha optado por desarrollar un modelo propio y no replicar el sistema vigente en el Estado, al objeto de procurar una mayor sencillez y un menor coste para los usuarios. Esta fue una de las indicaciones efectuadas por el vicepresidente a la Agencia, al objetodefacilitarlastransaccio- nes ante el presumible incre- mento de las solicitudes por la inclusión como beneficiarios de los turistas británicos. La inicia- tiva, además, está incluida en el contratodegestióndela “Los británicos son ya a todos los efectos ciudadanos extracomunitarios y nuestra obligación es ponerles las cosas fáciles, dado su elevadísimo peso en el sector turístico, para cuando puedan volver a visitar- nos” ,dijo. Por su parte, Peligero insistió en que siempre han sido cons- cientes de la necesidad de modernizar el actual sistema de devolución, pero que la irrup- ción de la pandemia de la COVID-19 y la adaptación del funcionamiento de la propia Agencia a los requerimientos de esa realidad han centrado los principales esfuerzos en estos últimosmeses. Ladirectorasubrayó,entodo caso, que, aunque se hubiera decidido implantar el sistema que utiliza el Estado, eso habría llevado también su tiempo, por- quelaadaptaciónnoesautomá- tica y requiere también de un desarrollo tecnológico y logís- tico. El nuevo sistema permitirá darcoberturaalasdevoluciones delIGICquepuedansolicitarlos turistas extracomunitarios, incluyendo ahora también a los ingleses. IMAGEN DE UN RESTAURANTE EN ADEJE. E.P. EUROPAPRESS LasPalmasdeGranCanaria El diputado de NC, Pedro Quevedo, aseguró ayer que “no vamos a aceptar más tiempoelatropello”cometido con el sector audiovisual de Canarias, que lleva más de un año sin que se le haya resta- blecido el diferencial fiscal amparado por el Régimen Económico y Fiscal (REF). Según informa la formación nacionalista, durante el debate para la convalidación oderogacióndelRealDecreto Ley 11/2021 sobre Medidas Urgentes para la Defensa del Empleo, la Reactivación Eco- nómica y la Protección de los Trabajadores Autónomos, su representante expuso que “hemos insistido en que es necesario corregir un agravio con Canarias absolutamente escandaloso,queduraunaño yunmes” . Tras reiterar a la ministra deTrabajoyEconomíaSocial, Yolanda Díaz, que esta denuncia no le implicaba directamente, ya que había sido trasladada y debatida con otros departamentos ministeriales, el diputado dejó constancia del “malestar extraordinario”existenteenla comunidad. Se refirió así al Parlamento y al Ejecutivo canario y los representantes de las Islas en la Cámara Baja, que “hemos insistido por tie- rra, mar y aire en que hay que respetar el REF” . Recordó que no es un privilegio, ni con- tiene “graciosas concesiones” , sinoquesetratadeunaherra- mienta“necesaria” . Quevedo avisa: “NC no aceptará más atropello al sector del cine” DIARIO DEAVISOS SantaCruzdeTenerife Jorge Marichal, presidente de la Asociación Hotelera y Extrahotelera de Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera y El Hierro (Ashotel), intervino ayer en el Senado en la ponencia de estudio sobre la insularidad y la situación periférica de CeutayMelilla,enlaquetras- ladó su preocupación por la concentración del mercado aéreo postpandemia, espe- cialmenteenrutasnacionales y para las conexiones con Canarias. “Existe una tenden- cia a la concentración para optimizarrutasyflotas,loque provocará la presencia de un menornúmerodeoperadores para que los clientes puedan elegir” , dijo. Además, las Islas están fuera del denominado turismo de escapadas (puen- tes y festivos) para el mercado peninsular (no residente) por el coste de los billetes y en fechas señaladas los precios sedisparan. Marichal explica en el Senado los problemas de la conectividad JORGE MARICHAL. DA Losingresosdelasempresasdealquilerde cochesen2020cayeronun73%respectoa2019.Es unsectorquedependedelturismo,porloqueuna delasregionesmásafectadashasidoCanarias COCHES ALQUILER Las Islas, de las más afectadas por la caída de ingresos LaConsejeríadeAgriculturadelGobiernode Canariascomenzóayeraabonarlos74,8millones deeurosenayudasdirectasalosproductoresde plátanoconIGPydetomatedeexportación PLÁTANOY TOMATE Abonados 74,8 millones de ayudas a los productores ElGobiernocanariopublicaráenlospróxi- mosdíaslaconvocatoriadesubvencionesvalora- dasen1,5millonesparalaregeneraciónydinami- zacióndelasáreasindustrialesdelArchipiélago INDUSTRIA Canarias destina 1,5 millones para regenerar suelo industrial Quevedo avisa: NC no aceptará más atropello al sector del cine
  18. 18. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 18 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS https://lectura.kioskoymas.com/canarias-7
  19. 19. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 19 GOBIERNO DE CANARIAS https://lectura.kioskoyma
  20. 20. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 20 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA El PP tinerfeño agradece el esfuerzo de los enfermeros El presidente del Partido Popu- lar de Tenerife, Manuel Domínguez, y la responsable de la comisión de Sanidad, Belén Balfagón, visitaron el Colegio Oficial de Enfermería para agradecerles su esfuerzo n APOYO VACUNAS Moderna, más cerca de ser administrada a mayores de 12 Moderna anunció ayer que ha presentado a la Agencia Europea de Medicamentos (EMA) la solicitud para la aprobación de la comercia- lización de su vacuna en adolescen- tes de 12 a 17 años en la Unión n Canarias propone vacunar a los menores con el inicio del próximo curso escolar Una vez se inmunice al 70% de la población diana el 31 de julio, los mayores de 12 años lo harán atendiendo al criterio científico JUAN J. GUTIÉRREZ / AGENCIAS Santa Cruz deTenerife El Gobierno de Canarias propondrá al Ministerio de Sanidad vacunar contra el coro- navirusconeliniciodelpróximo curso escolar a los menores, siempre “dentro de los criterios que establezca la comunidad científica para esa población” . El presidente de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres, reiteró que el primer objetivo marcado es llegaral31dejulioconel70%de la población diana de las Islas (es decir, 1,8 millones de habi- tantes mayores de 16 años) “inmunizada” . Y después vendrá “una segundafase,queesfundamen- tal para los niños, que también se incorporarán a la actividad lectiva una vez lleguemos a sep- tiembrey,deacuerdoalacomu- nidad científica y los informes pertinentes, haremos la pro- puesta de que pueda ser vacu- nadoesesector,perolotenemos que hacer siempre con la máxima seguridad científica y sanitaria” , explicó, en alusión a los mayores de 12 años, que, al término del verano, retornarán a sus centros para comenzar el nuevo curso escolar. El presidente canario puso Ortigosa: “Hay que comenzar por los menores más vulnerables” El presidente de la Sociedad Canaria de Pediatría de Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Luis Ortigosa, está de acuerdo con esta propuesta y propone comenzar con los más vulnerables. “En primer lugar hay que vacunar a todos los adolescentes por encima de los 12 años que tengan patologías cróni- cas, fundamentalmente de tipo neumológico, enfermedades discapaci- tantes o aquellos que ten- gan que asistir a institu- ciones cerradas". Los expertos recuerdan que las actuales medidas como el uso de la masca- rilla, la distancia social o los grupos burbuja, están creando problemas en la salud mental de la pobla- ción infanto-juvenil n AL DETALLE EL EJECUTIVO REGIONAL PROPONDRÁAL MINISTERIO DE SANIDAD VACUNAR A LA POBLACIÓN ESCOLAR MAYOR DE envalorqueloscientíficoshayan podido “lograr distintas vacunas en 10 meses, lo que en otras cir- cunstancias hubiese tardado 10 años” , consiguiendo, de este modo, “algo impensable, inau- dito” . Añadió que “siempre” hay algún “pequeño riesgo” cuando se toma un fármaco, pero, subrayó, “indudablemente son muchísimo mayor los benefi- cios, ahí está la prueba, con la mayor parte de la población vacunada. Cuanta más gente inmunizada, baja la incidencia acumulada, los contagios, los fallecidos y las personas en los hospitales” . Recientemente, la Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA) aprobó el uso de la vacuna de Pfizer/BioNTech en adolescentes de entre 12 y 15 años, convirtiéndose en la pri- mera que se usa por debajo de los 16 años en la Unión Europea, mientras que otros fármacos como Moderna también han logrado su aprobación en Esta- dosUnidos.LosensayosdeJans- sen o AstraZeneca avanzan a buen ritmo, probando su perfil deeficaciayseguridadenmeno- res de 12 a 16 años. VACUNACIÓN Con la autorización de la EMA, varios países europeos han adelantado pasos para inmunizar a los más jóvenes. Ayer comenzó la administración de las vacunas en Alemania y Polonia, siguiendo los pasos de Rumanía, que fue la primera, y seguirá posteriormente Italia. En Reino Unido y Suiza, Pfizer ha solicitado su aprobación para los menores de entre 12 y 15 años, y en Japón y Filipinas tam- bién han dado luz verde al fár- maco. En Estados Unidos, Canadá, Chile, Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Singapur e Israel los jóvenes entre 16 y 18 años ya reciben sus pinchazos contra la COVID. En España, el tema está encima de la mesa para el próximo curso escolar, según avanzó tanto la ministra de Edu- cación, Isabel Celaá, como la de Sanidad, Carolina Darias. Esta última señaló que se podría ini- ciar la vacunación de los meno- res de 12 a 17 años dos semanas antes del comienzo del curso escolar. Otros países ya comen- zaron la inmunidad de este grupo de adolescentes, o lo harán en un breve plazo. PAÍSES COMO ALEMANIA, POLONIA, RUMANÍA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, CANADÁ, CHILE, EMIRATOS ÁRABES UNIDOS, SINGAPUR O ISRAEL YA LOS VACUNAN n AC T UA L I D A D Martes, 8 de junio de 2021 4
  21. 21. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 21 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA ÓN ESCOLAR MAYOR DE 12 AÑOS ANTES DEL INICIO DEL CURSO. DA TENERIFE “Si la curva no baja, se cierra el interior de la hostelería” Guillermo de la Barreda des- cartó que Tenerife baje de nivel a corto plazo al sumar más casos cada día: "Si no bajan los contagios, hay que limitar la hostelería, cerrar los interiores y restringir comensales" n Llegan 125.200 vacunas de Pfizer al Archipiélago SUMINISTROS El pasado domingo llegaron a Canarias 125.200 vacunas de Pfizer, lo que supone que por cuarta semana consecutiva se han recibido más de 100.000 dosis. Sin embargo, seguimos a la cola de pinchazos n La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) y el Centro Euro- peo de Prevención y Control de Enfermedades (ECDC) han insistido en que el beneficio de la vacuna para adolescentes es limitado si se compara con sus ventajas para la población más adulta. La OMS pidió a los países ricos que han vacunado a una gran parte de población donar más dosis antes de inmunizar a sus niños, al considerar “la equi- dad en el acceso a las vacunas” en el mundo, antes de decidir inocular a grupos “con menor riesgo individual de enfermedad grave” . Si bien, sí recomendó que se pincharan los fármacos a los jóvenes con problemas de salud. El presidente de la Organización Mundial de la Salud, Tedros Adhanom, recuerda que la dis- tribución global de la vacuna es muy desigual en el planeta, con menos del 2% de dosis adminis- tradas en los países pobres. AGENCIAS Santa Cruz deTenerife ElpresidentedelGobierno de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres, señaló ayer que el con- sejero regional de Sanidad, Blas Trujillo, presentará esta semana, en Consejo de Gobierno, una propuesta sobre el ocio nocturno. Al ser cuestionado por la apertura del ocio nocturno en otras comunidades, señaló que se analizará la propuesta de Sanidad para, una vez se aprueben las peticiones en el boletín oficial el próximo fin de semana, se puedan implantar en Canarias. De todos modos, el presi- dente respetó las decisiones adoptadas por otras comuni- dades y recordó que ha abo- gado por “mantener” después del estado de alarma “una serie de normas que compar- tieran las comunidades autó- nomas junto al Gobierno de España”, ya que en su momentoseabrióelocionoc- turno pero después hubo que cerrarlo porque “llegaban oleadas y era lugar de riesgo” . En este sentido, reconoció la profesionalidad de los empresarios del sector a los que se les ha “dado ayudas directas y ahora también lle- garán muchos de los 1.140 millones de euros irán para el ocio nocturno, porque han tenido enormes pérdidas” . Estimo que podrá llegar hasta cinco millones de euros, “que tienen más de un número limitadodetrabajadores” .Será la “mayor inyección de dinero públicoquejamássehaentre- gado a la sociedad” . Torres dice que esta semana se presentará la propuesta sobre el ocio nocturno El Archipiélago inmuniza a 408.000 personas, el 21,8% de los canarios Un total de 854.147 pacientes han recibido al menos una dosis de la vacuna, lo que supone el 45,6% de la población diana, 1.871.033 DIARIO DE AVISOS Santa Cruz deTenerife Canarias ha inmunizado a 407.979 personas hasta el pasadodomingo,loquesupone que el 21,81% de la población diana (1.871.033 personas) ha completado su pauta vacunal. Además, 854.147 han recibido almenosunadosisdelantídoto, lo que supone el 45,65% del objetivo. Si bien, hasta ahora se ha administrado 1.213.282 dosis de vacunas, de las 1.345.050 recibidas, lo que implica un 90,2% de las llegadas, toda vez que la pasada semana se inocu- laron 145.749 vacunas en toda Canarias, que son 34.000 más que la semana anterior. En cuanto a la cobertura por grupos, resaltar que más del 94% del grupo 4, el de los gran- des dependientes domicilia- rios, está inmunizado. Mientras que el grupo 5, de personas de másde66añosnoresidentesen centros de mayores, 284.420 (99,80%) han recibido al menos unadosis,y210.829personas,el 74%, la pauta completa. Ade- más, 112.186 (73,6%) de entre 60 y 65 años, y 183.004 (69,6%) de entre 50 a 59 años, han reci- bido una dosis. LA CAMPAÑA DE VACUNACIÓN SIGUE A BUEN RITMO. Sergio Méndez Las Islas suman 104 nuevos casos, 62 de ellos en Tenerife, y un fallecido Desde el inicio de la pandemia se han registrado 57.131 contagios, con 772 decesos y 54.794 altas; hay 1.565 activos, 216 en planta DIARIO DE AVISOS Santa Cruz deTenerife Canarias registró 104 nue- vos contagios en las últimas 24 horas, por lo que el total de casos acumulados se eleva ya a 57.131, y, además, tiene que lamentar el fallecimiento de una mujer de 64 años en Gran Canaria, vinculada a un brote familiar, que padecía patologías previas y estaba hospitalizada, siendo el total de óbitos 772. Asimismo, 54.794 personas han superado la enfermedad tras recibir ayer el alta 248 per- sonas, 130 en Tenerife. Así, del total de casos acumulados, 1.565 están activos, de los que 27 están ingresados en UCI y 189, en planta. En cuanto a la Incidencia Acumulada (IA) a 7 días ha subido a 34,74 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes y la Inciden- cia a 14 días se encuentra en los 67,74 casos. En Tenerife se han producido 62 contagios; en Gran Canaria, 22; en Lanzarote, 11, y en Fuerteventura, 9. Por tanto, Tenerife suma 1.044 acti- vos (20 en UCI y 134 en planta), mientras que Gran Canaria cuenta con 326 activos (6 críti- cos y 52 ingresados). Martes, 8 de junio de 2021 5 AC T UA L I D A D
  22. 22. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 22 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA 76 SÁBADO, 12 DE JUNIO DE 2021 LAPROVINCIA | DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS GenteyCulturas ción masiva. Este espacio cuenta con capacidad para administrar, inicialmente, 300 pinchazos ca- da día y opera de lunes a viernes desde las 8.00 hasta las 20.00 ho- ras. Además, este fin de semana, se reforzará la actividad de siete centros de salud en esta isla con capacidad para inocular a 1.600 usuarios entre todos, además del pabellón de Buenavista, capaz de asumir 800 vacunaciones. Por otro lado, según confirmó ayer el departamento del Gobier- no canario, ya se está trabajando para acelerar la vacunación de los docentes que se encuentran a la espera de recibir la segunda dosis y se está priorizando la inmuni- zación de este gremio. Teniendo en cuenta los datos que maneja la Consejería, la re- gión constató este viernes 142 contagios de Covid-19 y un óbito vinculado a los efectos del pató- geno. La fallecida, una mujer de 57 años en Tenerife, se encontra- ba aquejada de enfermedades previas. Esta muerte eleva a 778 el cómputo de defunciones aso- ciadas a las complicaciones pro- vocadas por el microorganismo en Canarias. Por islas, Tenerife agregó 93 ca- sos; Gran Canaria 32; Lanzarote 14; y Fuerteventura tres. El Hie- rro, La Gomera y La Palma consi- guieron mantener sus estadísti- cas invariables, tras no anotar nuevas detecciones. En total, hay 1.557 cuadros clí- nicos activos en el Archipiélago, 78 menos que el día anterior. La mayor parte de los afectados se concentra en Tenerife, que cuen- ta con 985 pacientes, el 63,2% de los casos que aúna la región. Desde el último balance, se han emitido 219 altas epidemiológicas en el Archipiélago. Con ellas ya son 55.353 las personas que han conseguido superar la afección desde la irrupción de la pandemia. No obstante, en los hospitales hay 179 enfermos con covid ocu- pando una cama de agudos – tres menos que los notificados el jue- ves– y 26 una de críticos – dos Crisis del coronavirus| Situación sanitaria en Canarias Casosenlasúltimas24horas porislas TOTALDECASOSACTIVOS 7 0 0 0 1 0 985 93 357 32 187 3 120 14 Hospitalizados 205 porislas Altasmédicas 55.353 pormunicipios Fallecidos 778 pormunicipios LasPalmasdeG.C. 19.517 SantaCruzdeTenerife 11.310 LaLaguna 6.812 Arrecife 5.078 LasPalmasdeGranCanaria 256 LaLaguna 198 SantaCruzdeTenerife 194 Arrecife 47 Tenerife 149 GranCanaria 50 Lanzarote 4 Fuerteventura 2 SantaCruzdeTenerife 586 LasPalmasdeGranCanaria 325 LaLaguna 227 Arrecife 115 Casosactivos 1.557 pormunicipios NÚMEROTOTAL DECASOS 778 FALLECIDOS 55.353ALTAS 57.688 CASOSENLAS ÚLTIMAS24H. 142 11 DE JUNIO Marzo 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 Abril Mayo Junio Julio Agosto Septiembre Octubre Noviembre Diciembre Enero Febrero Marzo Abril Mayo Jun. LAGUERRAALVIRUS Evolucióndeloscasosdiariosde coronavirusdiagnosticadosenCanarias DatosfacilitadosporelServicioCanariodeSaludalas14.00h.deayer 147 382 289 325 371 142 363 259 243 329 El 25% de la población diana ha completado la pauta vacunal En Canarias ya se han administrado 1.323.701 dosis de los sueros contra el coronavirus ❖ La región constata 142 contagios y un fallecimiento en 24 horas En Canarias ya han completado la pauta vacunal contra el coro- navirus 472.243 personas, lo que representa el 25,24% de la pobla- ción diana. El porcentaje aún se sitúa lejos del 70% que se preten- de alcanzar el 31 de julio, si bien es cierto que los equipos de ino- culación cada vez avanzan a un ritmo más rápido. De hecho, el pasado jueves, los profesionales del Servicio Canario de la Salud (SCS) administraron 28.505 in- yecciones, una cifra que se con- solida como un nuevo récord dia- rio para la comunidad. Hasta ese día, habían sido inoculadas 1.323.701 dosis de los sueros y 907.351 usuarios habían accedi- do, al menos, a un pinchazo. Con el propósito de progresar en el proceso de inmunización, la Consejería de Sanidad del Ejecu- tivo autonómico activó ayer en el Instituto de Atención Social y So- ciosanitaria del Cabildo de Tene- rife un nuevo punto de vacuna- LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA Yanira Martín 63,2% Activos en Tenerife Tenerife continúa siendo la isla que concentra el mayor número de casos activos de Covid-19. En ella hay 985 afectados, lo que representa el 63,2% del total que aúna la región –1.557–. 219 Altas en un día En el transcurso de 24 horas, fueron emitidas 219 altas epidemiológicas en la comunidad autónoma. En total, son 55.353 las personas que han logrado superar la patología. Pasa a la página siguiente >> . El 25% de la población diana ha completado la pauta vacunal
  23. 23. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 23 EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA 77 SÁBADO, 12 DE JUNIO DE 2021 LAPROVINCIA | DIARIO DE LAS PALMAS GenteyCulturas Crisis del coronavirus | Situación sanitaria en Canarias L Incidencia acumulada 14 días (casos por 100.000 h) Tenerife L Incidencia acumulada 14 días en mayores de 65 años* L Incidencia acumulada 7 días (casos por 100.000 h) L Incidencia acumulada 7 días en mayores de 65 años* L % Positividad. Número de positivos por test totales L % Trazabilidad. Capacidad de rastreo* L % Ocupación de las camas de agudos por Covid-19* L % Ocupación de camas UCI por pacientes Covid-19* L % Variación de nuevos casos en la última semana* Indicadoresde riesgo Riesgoalto Riesgomedio Riesgobajo L CIERRE PERIMETRAL Sin restricciones No se aplican restricciones para la entrada y salida de la isla. L TOQUE DE QUEDA Anulado No se aplica ninguna limita- ción a la libertad de circula- ción de personas en horario nocturno. L VIDA SOCIAL Grupos de diez Los encuentros en espacios públicos y privados tienen un aforo máximo de 10 personas, salvo convivientes. L RESTAURACIÓN 10 fuera, 6 dentro Los locales deberán cerrar an- tes de las 00.00 horas. Máxi- mo diez comensales por mesa en el exterior y 6 en interior. Aforo del 100% en terrazas y del 75% en interior. En barra, un máximo de cuatro clientes. Es obligatorio solicitar a los clientes que consumen en el interior sus datos personales. L DEPORTE Equipos de 10 En interiores y al aire libre, las actividades grupales de- ben ser de un máximo de diez personas, incluido el moni- tor, cuando no se pueda man- tener la distancia interperso- nal, y aforo del 75%. Permiti- das las competiciones fede- radas no profesionales. L CIERRE PERIMETRAL Sin restricciones No se aplican restricciones para la entrada y salida de la isla. L TOQUE DE QUEDA Anulado No se aplica ninguna limita- ción a la libertad de circula- ción de personas en horario nocturno. L VIDA SOCIAL Grupos de seis Los encuentros quedan limi- tados a un máximo de 6 per- sonas en espacios públicos y privados, salvo convivientes L RESTAURACIÓN Límite en las mesas Las mesas deben tener má- ximo seis comensales en ex- teriores y cuatro interiores. Aforo del 75% en terraza y 50% en interior. Se cierra a las 00.00h. Es obligatorio to- mar los datos de los clientes que consuman en el interior. L DEPORTE Equipos de 6 personas En los centros deportivos y también al aire libre, las acti- vidades grupales tendrán un máximo de seis personas, in- cluido el monitor. No se pue- de superar el 50% del aforo. L HOSPITALES Visitas supervisadas Las visitas están limitadas y se hacen bajo supervisión. Elsemáforoderestriccionescanario Nivel1 Nivel2 Gran Canaria L INDICADORES Dos bloques Los indicadores con los que cuenta la Conseje- ría de Sanidad para es- tablecer la alarma se di- viden en dos bloques. Los seis primeros eva- lúan el nivel de transmi- sión y el séptimo y oc- tavo evalúan la utiliza- ción de servicios asis- tenciales. L ALERTA Tres indicadores Cuando al menos dos indicadores del bloque 1 y uno del bloque 2 es- tén en un nivel concre- to, se establecerá la alerta de dicho nivel. Del bloque 1 solo se ten- drá en cuenta uno de los dos indicadores ge- nerales de incidencia acumulada. L TENDENCIA Para modular La decisión final de qué nivel de alerta se asig- nará al territorio evalua- do no solo se fundamen- tará en el nivel de riesgo resultante de los indica- dores, sino que podrá modularse con la ten- dencia ascendente del indicador y su velocidad de cambio, así como con una evaluación cualitati- va que incluya la capaci- dad de respuesta, las ca- racterísticas socioeco- nómicas, demográficas y de movilidad del terri- torio evaluado. ¿Cómosedefine laalerta? LA PALMA, LA GOMERA, EL HIERRO, GRAN CANARIA Y FUERTEVENTURA TENERIFE, LANZAROTE Y LA GRACIOSA Riesgomuyalto Riesgomínimo L CIERRE PERIMETRAL Sin restricciones No se aplican restricciones para la entrada y salida de la isla. L TOQUE DE QUEDA Anulado No se aplica ninguna limita- ción a la libertad de circula- ción de personas en horario nocturno. L VIDA SOCIAL Grupos de cuatro Los encuentros quedan limi- tados a un máximo de cuatro personas, salvo convivientes. L RESTAURACIÓN Cierran los interiores El cierre al público debe ajus- tarse al toque de queda, y las mesas deben tener un máxi- mo de cuatro comensales. Es- tá prohibido servir en interio- res y las terrazas no pueden superar el 50% del aforo. Se permite el servicio a domicilio hasta las 23.00 horas. L DEPORTE Gimnasios al 33% En los encuentros deportivos, las actividades tendrán un máximo de cuatro personas, incluido el monitor. Los gim- nasios abren al 33% de aforo. Se supenden las competicio- nes insulares. L HOSPITALES Sin visitas Las visitas quedan prohibidas. Nivel3 101,23 30,62 53,09 12,38 4,17 69,37 2,2 6,51 8,6 43,48 10,58 24,78 6,35 2,81 77,36 0,96 4 35,2 *Última actualización el 11 de junio | JOSÉ CARLOS GUERRA Personas con mascarillas por la capital grancanaria. más–. Por el contrario, 1.352 pa- cientes se encuentran en segui- miento médico en sus domicilios por permanecer asintomáticos o experimentar sintomatología le- ve o moderada. En la actualidad, la incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días se sitúa en 72,24 cuadros por ca- da 100.000 habitantes y la de los últimos siete días marca 38,56 in- fecciones sobre el mismo núme- ro de personas. Por lo que concierne a la canti- dad de pruebas de Reacción en Cadena de la Polimerasa (PCR) realizadas, hay que decir que en Canarias la suma ya alcanza 1.163.969, de las que un 5,2% –60.552– ha evidenciado un diag- nóstico positivo en la enferme- dad. Durante el pasado jueves, fueron practicadas 2.323. La Consejería de Sanidad trabaja para acelerar la inoculación del personal docente > Tenerife cuenta con un nuevo punto de vacunación masiva que opera de lunes a viernes << Viene de la página anterior En los hospitales hay 179 pacientes ingresados en planta y 26 en las áreas de críticos . El 25% de la población diana ha completado la pauta vacunal | Indicadores de riesgo | ¿Cómo se define la alerta? | El semáforo de restricciones canario
  24. 24. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 24 GRAN CANARIA El Cabildo de Gran Canaria crea un mercado digital para el pequeño y mediano comercio con reparto gratuito La iniciativa de Cecapyme y la Consejería de Comercio será gratuito para las empresas y los clientes La Consejería de Industria, Comercio y Artesanía del Cabildo de Gran Canaria, junto con la Confederación Canaria de la Pequeña y Mediana Empresa (Ce- capyme) ha lanzado Gran Canaria Market Place, un mercado digital para los pequeños y medianos co- mercios de la isla, que contará con plataforma de pago virtual, reparto a domicilio gratuito y cuya ins- cripción y servicios no tendrán coste algunos para las empresas inscritas. “Desde el año pasado nos pusimos en marcha para buscar distintas alternativas para paliar la crisis y adaptarnos al nuevo escenario y hábitos de con- sumo y fue a través de Cecapyme, conocedor del sector, que pusimos en marcha este mercado digital que trata de dar una oferta del comercio existente en Gran Canaria a la ciudadanía en general” aseguró la consejera de Industria, Comercio y Artesanía, Miner- va Alonso. “Vamos a dar un paso hacia delante en el comer- cio local, vamos a poder competir en igualdad de condiciones o incluso mejor con esas grandes plata- formas que nos vienen desde fuera y que estaban lastrando el comercio local desde hacía mucho tiem- po. Va a ser un avance importante y marca un antes y un después para el comercio en Gran Canaria”, valoró el presidente de Cecapyme Jose Juan Socas. La Consejería ha invertido 103.502 euros para crear el ‘market place’. 45.000 euros han ido desti- nados a que Cecapyme realice acciones de dinami- zación comercial y 58.502,25 euros para contratar a la empresa que se encarga del diseño y desarrollo de la plataforma de venta. Las empresas que quieran formar parte “Gran Canaria Market Place” pueden solicitarlo a través del teléfono 928 43 23 70 o en el correo a info@grancanariamarketplace.com. Aunque la web http://grancanariamarketplace.- com/ ya está operativa con la información necesaria para las pequeñas y medianas empresas que deseen inscribirse, aún no se pueden realizar para realizar compras, aunque en breve se anunciará la fecha en la que entrará en funcionamiento. FOTO: CIGC FOTO: CIGC
  25. 25. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 25 GRAN CANARIA El grupo de gobierno de Antonio Morales informa que más de 3.200 empresas se acogen a los siete millones de euros de ayudas para la hostelería, la artesanía y los centros deportivos La cuantía asciende a 2.500 euros para estable- cimientos de restauración y ocio nocturno y de 1.000 para venta ambulante, ferias y artesanía Unas 3205 pymes y autónomos de Gran Canaria han comenzado a re- cibir los 7 millones de euros de la convocatoria de ayudas del Cabil- do de Gran Cana- ria para centros deportivos, bares, cafeterías, restau- rantes, estableci- mientos de ocio nocturno, venta ambulante, ferias y artesanía, secto- res más afectados por las últimas restricciones por la pandemia, que en muchos casos tuvieron que cerrar durante semanas. Desde el pasado jueves 3 de junio se inició el ingreso del dinero para las 2.016 solicitudes que ya han sido verificadas, lo que se corresponde con una cantidad de 4.711.000 euros. Otras 1.189 peticiones están a la espera de subsanación por parte de las empresas, aunque de momento solo se han desestimado 3 solicitudes, 2 por haber sido presentadas por entidades sin personalidad jurídica y otra por una organización sin ánimo de lucro. El presidente del Cabildo de Gran Canaria, Antonio Morales, destacó que “el jueves 3 de junio, apenas un mes y once días después de que se pusiera en marcha el procedimiento administrativo las pymes comenzaron a recibir el dinero destinado a ellos”. Para Morales la gestión “se ha hecho de la manera más rápida posible” y agradeció la colaboración con la Cámara de Comercio, con quien ya tramitaron la anterior convocatoria de 12 millones de euros para micropymes y autónomos. Por su parte el vicepresidente de la Cámara de Comercio, Juan Acosta, agradeció al Cabildo de Gran Canaria que fuera “la primera administración en confiar en la Cámara de Comercio como entidad co- laboradora para gestionar las ayudas destinadas a paliar los efectos de la pandemia”, e hizo hincapié en que la “Cámara ha demostrado ser una garantía para la tramitación rigu- rosa y eficiente este tipo de pro- gramas” y que lo importante en es- tos momentos de incertidumbre es estar junto con “el autonómo y la pe- queña y mediana empresa”. Los centros de- portivos, bares, cafeterías, restau- rantes y estable- cimientos de ocio nocturno podían solicitar 2.500 eu- ros de ayudas mientras que la cuantía para pymes y autónomos de venta ambulante, ferias y artesanía es de 1.000 euros. En total han solicitado las ayudas 2.276 autónomos (de los cuáles 475 se dedican a la actividad ambulante en mercadillos y ferias), 856 pymes y 73 profesionales de la artesanía. Por municipios Las Palmas de Gran Canaria con- centra el mayor número de solicitudes con 1299, se- guida de San Bartolomé de Tirajana (509), Santa Lu- cía de Tirajana (278) Telde (257), y Mogán (222), aunque hay empresas a beneficiarias en los 21 mu- nicipios de la isla de Gran Canaria. Estas ayudas forman parte del “Programa de in- versiones y nuevas medidas sociales para la reacti- vación económica y social de Gran Canaria, para reforzar los servicios públicos, potenciar la atención a los más vulnerables e incentivar la economía”, do- tado con más de 170 millones de euros y que el Ca- bildo ejecuta desde el pasado mes de marzo con el inicio de la pandemia. FOTO: CIGC
  26. 26. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 26 GRAN CANARIA Morales destaca la importancia de la lucha canaria y los deportes autóctonos en el 75 aniversario del Club Maninidra El Cabildo apoya con 20.000 euros los actos conmemorativos de la efeméride de uno de los clubes más antiguos de Gran Canaria El histórico Club de Lu- cha Manini- dra, del mu- nicipio de In- genio, cele- b r a s u 7 5 aniversario con un pro- grama de ac- tos que se desarrollará durante 12 meses, para lo que ha recibido una subvención de la Consejería de Presidencia del Cabildo de Gran Ca- naria de 20.000 euros, y que fue presentado este jueves en la sede de la institución insular. En el acto estuvieron presentes el presidente del Cabildo de Gran Canaria Antonio Morales, el conse- jero de Presidencia, Teodoro Sosa, la alcaldesa de Ingenio, Ana Hernández, así como el presidente y el secretario del Club Maninidra, Pedro Antonio Lozano Silva y Tenesor Pérez Hernández, acompañados por una representación de jóvenes luchadores y lucha- doras, junto a los presidentes de las federaciones insular y autonómica de lucha canaria. Morales explicó que la lucha canaria se ha visto especialmente afectada por las restricciones deriva- das de la pandemia, y que por ello desde un primer momento estuvieron de acuerdo en colaborar con la celebración del 75 aniversario de un club histórico, y trasladar al conjunto de la sociedad la voluntad de “defender hoy más que nunca los valores de un de- porte que tiene que competir contra los grandes de- portes de masas” pero que es fundamental para Gran Canaria. El presidente insular recalcó que son las raíces y las tradiciones que transmitidas por los antepasados, las que tienen que dar “la fortaleza para construir el modelo de sociedad de futuro que queremos”, ya que los deportes autóctonos son valores e identi- dad que nos definen como pueblo”. Morales tam- bién recordó que el Club Maninidra es también para él una referencia emocional, por las imáge- nes que tiene desde niño de los encuentros entre el Agüimes y el club de Ingenio, unidos por una gran rivali- dad. T e o d o r o Sosa asegu- ró que el Ca- bildo de Gran Canaria ha hecho un es- fuerzo impor- tante en los últimos años con la lucha canaria y los deportes autóctonos, y que “lo quiere seguir hacien- do”. Para el consejero de Presidencia de lo que se sienten más orgullosos es de “los resultados extraor- dinarios que están dando las escuelas municipales de lucha canaria”, que han permitido que muchos niños y niñas de la isla conozcan y se aficionen a este deporte. El presidente del club, Pedro Antonio Lozano, ase- guró que el “Maninidra es santo y seña del deporte vernáculo” y que están de celebración con “toda la familia de la lucha canaria, no solo con los aficiona- dos del Maninidra”. La alcaldesa de Ingenio, Ana Hernández, hizo referencia a que dentro de los actos conmemorativos, la mujer “también tiene protago- nismo” ya que poco a poco van pasando de “la grada al terrero”. Bajo el lema “75 años haciendo historia juntos”, el histórico club del sureste ha preparado un amplio programa de actos culturales y deportivos que inclu- yen concursos de fotografía, de relatos cortos y una exposición de la historia del Maninidra. La intención del club es terminar la conmemoración con varias luchadas protagonizadas por todas las categorías, aunque están aún a la espera de que la situación sanitaria les permita volver a abrir el terrero a público y poder luchar. FOTO: CIGC
  27. 27. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 27 https://lectura.kioskoyma
  28. 28. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 28 7 https://lectura.kioskoy
  29. 29. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 29 https://lectura.kioskoyma
  30. 30. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 30 7 https://lectura.kioskoy
  31. 31. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 31 https://lectura.kioskoyma
  32. 32. BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 32 LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA Pedro Quevedo pone en marcha una consulta ciudadana sobre la actividad turística en la capital Los residentes en Las Palmas de Gran Cana- ria, mayores de 16 años, podrán participar en esta encuesta en la web www.tudecides.las- palmasgc.es hasta el próximo 9 de julio La Concejalía de Turismo del Ayuntamiento de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria ha puesto en marcha este viernes, 11 de junio, una encuesta on line dirigida a los residentes de la capital, mayores de 16 años, para co- nocer la opinión ciudadana sobre los atractivos del des- tino, la actividad turística y el impacto que ésta tiene en la economía y la convivencia. Esta consulta se encuentra alojada en la plataforma de participación ciudadana www.tudecides.laspal- masgc.es y estará activada hasta el próximo 9 de julio. Se trata de una de las acciones previstas en el actual proceso de actualización del Plan de Marketing Turístico de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, que se encuentra en su fase de análisis y diagnóstico. El concejal de Turismo, Pedro Quevedo, animó a la ciudadanía a dar su opinión: “Siempre hemos defendido que una ciudad no es buena para el turista, si no es buena para el ciudadano. Por eso, necesitamos la opi- nión de todos, las empresas, los profesionales, los pro- pios turistas; pero también la de los residentes. Esto es un trabajo de todos, porque todos nos vamos a beneficiar del resultado y lo queremos hacer de manera que nada altere la convivencia”. La encuesta pregunta a los ciudadanos sobre la im- portancia del turismo como sector económico de la ciu- dad, si la actividad turística es beneficiosa para Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, los aspectos más positivos y menos positivos del turismo, el impacto laboral del sec- tor, la gestión pública del mismo; la percepción sobre el futuro y los principales atractivos turísticos de la capital. Los resultados de esta consulta sumarán al trabajo del Plan de Marketing Turístico de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, que ya ha realizado, desde el pasado mes de marzo, estudios de opinión entre las agencias de viajes e intermediadores turísticos de la Península, las Ofici- nas Españolas de Turismo en el extranjero, medios de comunicación peninsulares, operadores turísticos euro- peos, al turista potencial del mercado nacional y canario y la Federación de Familias Numerosas. Además, se ha recogido, en 20 reuniones sectoriales de trabajo, la opinión de instituciones públicas, profe- sionales, empresarios y representantes del sector turís- tico de la Isla y la capital con el objetivo de analizar y discutir la estrategia de promoción turística para afrontar la reactivación tras la situación actual de pandemia sa- nitaria. En este sentido Pedro Quevedo apuntó que “la ciudad nunca había hecho un esfuerzo tan completo para co- nocer la opinión y recoger las aportaciones de todos aquellos que están vinculados de manera directa o indi- recta con el turismo”. La Fase I de diagnóstico, explicó Quevedo, “ha alcanzado no solo la opinión de aquellos que nos visitan y que nos miran desde fuera, sino tam- bién a los que vivimos en la ciudad y en el archipiélago y, por supuesto, estamos analizando la demanda y la oferta adaptada a la nueva situación”. Tras esta primera fase de análisis y diagnóstico la actualización del plan de Marketing Turístico de la Ciu- dad emprenderá la Fase 2, de formulación estratégica, para posteriormente acometer el diseño de los Planes Operacionales. “Nos encontramos en una fase crítica por lo que supone de incertidumbres, cambios y proyec- tos. Nos tenemos que adaptar y no perder los resulta- dos que alcanzamos en 2019, no solo en número de pernoctaciones sino también en posicionamiento exte- rior y promoción”, concluyó el concejal. Enlace a la encuesta: https://decide.laspalmasgc.es/polls/hablamos-de-tu- rismo-nos-gustaria-conocer-su-opinion
  33. 33. JUNIO 2021 BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO DE NUEVA CANARIAS Nº 23 33 LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA La ciudad reclama la preservación de la vida marina y denuncia la proliferación de microplásticos con motivo del Día Mundial de los Océanos El área municipal de José Eduardo Ramírez convoca a 80 escolares en la playa de Las Canteras para desplegar un mosaico de compromiso con la vida en el mar Las Palmas de Gran Canaria ha querido hacer, este martes 8 de junio, un llamamiento a la necesi- dad de preservar la vida en el mar sumándose al lema que la Organización de Naciones Unidas ha elegido para celebrar el Día Mundial de los Océanos: el mar es el principal sustento de vida del Planeta. Un grupo de 80 escolares han desplegado en la arena de la Playa de Las Canteras un mosaico para llamar la atención ante la alarmante situación de con- taminación que soportan los océanos. La jornada se completó con actividades de recogida de microplásti- cos en la arena de la playa y talleres sobre conoci- miento de la vida submarina y litoral. Esta actividad, promovida por la Concejalía de Ciudad de Mar, del Ayuntamiento de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, contó como antesala con una limpieza de los fondos marinos de la Playa de Las Canteras, en la tarde de ayer. En esta limpieza de fondos pre- via participaron medio centenar de buceadores vo- luntarios y profesionales de la isla que retiraron bote- llas, plásticos y latas. El concejal del Área, José Eduardo Ramírez, agra- deció “la implicación de todos, los ciudadanos, los trabajadores municipales y las empresas que cada día trabajan en las playas y el litoral, y recordó que el trabajo debe ser continuo y diario porque el problema de la contaminación marina es global y nos afecta de manera individual y colectiva”. Naciones Unidas ha querido recordar que los océanos producen al menos 50% del oxígeno de nuestro Planeta; absorben además alrededor del 30% del dióxido de carbono que producimos y son vitales en la economía y el empleo. FOTO: AYTO. LPGC FOTO: AYTO. LPGC

×