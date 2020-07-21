Successfully reported this slideshow.
SÁBADO 4 DE JULIO 2020 • 1€ • www.marca.com "HEMOS HECHO ALGO MÁS QUE ELEGIR UN CAMPEÓN"
2 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 Real Madrid LaLiga Santander Unpilar para laLiga El belga, muy cerca del tercer Zamora de su carre...
3MSÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 NACHO, AL MARGEN El Madrid volvió al trabajo con una suave sesión para los titulares. Nacho continúa...
4 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 Sergio RAMOS GERARD Iago ASPAS Raúl GARCÍA MATA SAÜL BENZEMA BUDIMIR Diego COSTA MESSI SOLDADO 1 2...
6 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 L o ha vuelto a hacer. A Zidane no solo no se le reconoce que es un entrenador de leyenda con tres...
SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020
SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020
10 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 FC Barcelona LaLiga Santander RAMIRO ALDUNATE Messi no está contento. El ju- gador argentino no p...
11MSÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 PREVIA DEL VILLARREAL El equipo se entrena hoy a partir de las 9.30 en la Ciudad Deportiva. Después...
12 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 Atlético LaLiga Santander x Atlético 3-0 Mallorca H oras antes del partido, y a 15 kilómetros de ...
14 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 Atlético x LaLiga Santander x Atlético 3-0 Mallorca El Calderón seapagaLA DEMOLICIÓN DEFINITIVA D...
SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020
16 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 Europa de fábula Tras encadenar tres derrotas, el equipo blanquinegro puede agudizar su crisis en...
SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020
18 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 RAFAVALEROVIGO Óscar García, técnico del Celta, destacó la importancia del par- tido de hoy para ...
20 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 Fútbol x LaLiga Santander uando Gianluigi Buffon se dio el gustazo de firmar por el PSG en la tem...
21MSÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 VALERÓN también jugó hasta los 40. “Volvió a jugar y cogió una gran racha hasta más allá de los 39 ...
22 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 ÓSCARBADALLOSAN SEBASTIÁN Illarramendi será operado mañana en Londres de la lesión que arrastra e...
SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020
24 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 “Casillas es Dios”Su parada a Cardozo desató una tormenta de elogios de todo el mundo, los primer...
  1. 1. SÁBADO 4 DE JULIO 2020 • 1€ • www.marca.com “HEMOS HECHO“HEMOS HECHO ALGO MÁSALGO MÁS QUE ELEGIR UN CAMPEÓN”QUE ELEGIR UN CAMPEÓN” E N T R E V I S TA A N T O N I O M A R T Í N El enfadodeMessi trae de cabeza al barcelonismo xBARCELONA Renault reconoce que está “hablando conAlonsopara2021” xFÓRMULA 1 UNUN PORTEROPORTERO DEDE Celta-Betis Moratareafirma alAtléticoenla terceraplaza Valladolid-Alavés 19.30 Granada-Valencia 22.00 17.00 3 0 MEJORPROMEDIODEFENSIVOMEJORPROMEDIODEFENSIVO DELAHISTORIADELCLUBDELAHISTORIADELCLUB GOLES POR PARTIDOGOLES POR PARTIDO 0,63 LA OMS: “El papel de periódico sí es seguro contra el coronavirus” CAMPEONATOHace 12 años que ningún arquero del Madrid gana el Zamora • Courtois aspira a su tercer entorchado SUSCRÍBETEAHORAAMCONUN25%DEDESCUENTO912751988¡YLLÉVATEUNGOOGLEHOMEGRATIS!912751988 RAFACASAL PorPor NachoNacho DuqueDuque
  2. 2. 2 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 Real Madrid LaLiga Santander Unpilar para laLiga El belga, muy cerca del tercer Zamora de su carrera, ha superado a Oblak y Ter Stegen en el particular pulso entre metas. La zaga blanca, en registros históricos. COURTOIS ASIENTA EL LIDERATO DEL MADRID MIGUELÁNGELLARA MADRID La fortaleza defensiva del Re- al Madrid se ha convertido en la clave de una ruta bien en- caminada para ser campeón de Liga. “A mí me gusta el fút- bol de ataque, pero sabemos qué defensas tenemos y su compromiso. Defender es al- go de todo el equipo”, señala Zidane. El equipo blanco ya era fuerte en ese campo antes del parón, pero desde el 11 de junio se han convertido en un muro más rocoso, sobre todo en el Di Stéfano. Antes del parón, el Real Ma- drid había disputado en el Ber- nabéu 19 partidos entre todas competiciones. En ellos había recibido 18 tantos, uno cada 95 minutos. A cero había de- jado su meta en ocho partidos. Desde el 11 de junio esa segu- ridad se ha disparado: un tan- to encajado en cuatro partidos en el Di Stéfano, uno cada 360 minutos, tres partidos de cua- tro sin encajar y una racha en casa de 300 minutos sin da- ños en casa desde el gol del Ei- bar en el primer partido tras el stop por la pandemia. El Madrid ha disparado su potencia defensiva. La tempo- rada pasada la cerró con 46 go- les en contra en LaLiga, un re- gistro que hoy se ve como una barbaridad al lado de los 21 que tiene en la presente a falta de solo de cinco partidos. Esa ci- fra sitúa a los blancos en la senda de mejorar su marca desde que LaLiga tiene 20 equipos: 26 goles en la cam- paña 86-87. El récord del club en una sola temporada es muy lejano, de la temporada 1931- Thibautyafue decisivoenla SupercopadeYeda LaLiga podría ser el segundo título de la temporada para el Madrid porque, aunque queda ya muy lejos, no hay que olvidar la Supercopa de España disputada en Yeda el pasado 12 de enero. Un títu- lo que se conquistó en la tanda de penaltis y en el que Courtois volvió a ser de- cisivo deteniendo el segun- do lanzamiento de los roji- blancos, ejecutado por Thomas Partey. Antes, Saúl tampoco había podido batir al belga y sólo Trippier logró superarle en una tanda en la que el Madrid se impuso por un contundente 4-1.
  3. 3. 3MSÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 NACHO, AL MARGEN El Madrid volvió al trabajo con una suave sesión para los titulares. Nacho continúa al margen del grupo y volverá a ser baja este domingo. Real Madrid CF @realmadrid 3 de julio El equipo prepara el partido de San Mamés. #RMCity #HalaMadrid ENTRENAMIENTO Y VIAJE La plantilla del Madrid se ejercita hoy de nuevo a las 12.30 antes de la rueda de prensa de Zidane. A las 19.00, viaje hasta Bilbao. EL TIEMPO LE DIO LA RAZÓN Tras una temporada y el arranque de la siguiente en la que sembró dudas, Courtois se ha erigido en uno de los pilares de la fortaleza defensiva del Real Madrid. PABLO GARCÍA Se ha convertido en el porte- ro de LaLiga. Empezó mal, pe- ro desde noviembre, el inter- nacional belga es un gigante. Ante el Getafe se repitió un pa- trón que ya no extraña: un pa- radón del belga con 0-0. Al de- jar a cero su meta ante el equipo de Bordalás, Courtois iguala a Diego López como el portero que más partidos ha acabado una temporada sin encajar goles. Ya son 16 y al Madrid le quedan aún cinco partidos. Inalcanzables que- dan los 24 de Oblak en la tem- porada 2015-16. Sí puede llegar el meta de Bree a los 20 partidos a cero que firmó con el Atlético de Madrid. Esa seguridad dispa- rada desde noviembre (13 par- tidos a cero en LaLiga y 11 go- les encajados en 22 partidos) hacen de Courtois el favorito para ganar el Zamora. Después de cuatro seguidos para Oblak, el madridista se ha ubicado en cabeza para recuperar lo que fue suyo como rojiblanco en 2013 y 2014. A falta de cinco partidos, su coeficiente es de 0,62 (18 en 30 partidos ya que Areola encajó tres en las tres jornadas que jugó), una ven- taja que se consolida sobre Oblak (0,76). ESPANTÓ LAS ‘BRUJAS’ El cambio de Courtois tiene mucho que ver con la situa- ción actual del Madrid en La- Liga. Su peor momento, cul- minado con la visita del Brujas al Bernabéu, coincidió con una crisis que amenazó con llevar- se por delante a Zidane. La temporada del 13 blanco tie- ne dos curvas muy marcadas. La primera, la mala, refleja un arranque de Liga en el que en- cajó siete goles en los ocho pri- mero partidos (uno cada 102 minutos). A partir de ahí pa- ra hacerle un gol tienen que pasar dos jornadas (11 en 22). En ese tramo, desde el 1 de no- viembre, Ter Stegen encaja uno por partido. Ahí está una de las claves que hace que el Ma- drid vea por el retrovisor a un Barcelona al que ha distancia- do ya en cuatro puntos, sin ol- vidar que el golaverage favo- recería a los blancos en caso de empate final a puntos en lo más alto de la tabla. La defensa del Madrid es la mejor de las grandes Ligas eu- ropeas. Con la Ligue1 acaba- da, el Reims detuvo su con- tador defensivo en 21 goles en contra, los mismos que el Ma- drid, pero en solo 28 partidos. Y Courtois es el rey de la por- tería a cero con 16 defensas perfectas de su arco, una más que Neuer, dos que Oblak y cuatro, los puntos que sepa- ran a sus equipos, sobre Ter Stegen. El belga, en su segun- do año en Chamartín, se ha convertido en lo que todos es- peraban: un pilar sobre el que asentar títulos. � 32. Entonces encajó 15 el 18 partidos, una media de 0,83 por choque. La actual es me- jor: 0,63. La mejor media en la historia de la competición es para Deportivo y Atlético de Madrid: 0,47 (1994 y 2016). Esa marca no está amenazada aunque el Madrid no volvie- ra a encajar goles. En la fortaleza defensiva del Madrid tiene mucho que ver la figura de Thibaut Courtois. H ace bien Zidane en no cantar vic- toria antes de tiempo. Ya lo ha- cen otros por él de forma gratuita. Y es que la Liga no está para nada de- cidida. Un ejemplo: de ha- ber empatado el Real Ma- drid con el Getafe, que ahí le anduvo, y perder luego en San Mamés, se habría dejado el liderato en tan so- lo cuatro días. Siempre y cuando, naturalmente, los otros lo ganasen todo. No hay nada imposible y, en fútbol, menos.Así que tran- quilidad, como muy bien di- ce Zidane. El Real Madrid volvió a ganar y ya lleva seis victo- rias seguidas, lo cual es una barbaridad, se mire por donde se mire. Algunas de esas seis victorias llegaron por lo civil y otras por lo criminal, como le gustaba decir a Luis Aragonés. En- tre estas últimas se en- cuentra la más reciente, an- te el Getafe. Ganó el partido Carvajal, no ya por provocar el claro penalti que significó el 1-0, sino por salvar, además, dos situa- ciones harto peligrosas que igual podían haber acabado en gol, aún con el 0-0 en el marcador. Quiere esto decir que de nuevo un defensa tuvo que salir en defensa (valga la redundancia) del equipo blanco. No es la primera vez ni será la última, sospe- cho. Cierto es que Vinícius falló una clara ocasión (le hizo David Soria un para- dón de toma pan y moja) tras un impecable pase de Mendy y que Isco también dispuso de una buena opor- tunidad, pero al final tuvie- ron que ser dos defensas, Carvajal y Sergio Ramos, los que sacasen las casta- ñas del fuego. Y hablando de fuego, la visita a San Mamés tiene sus castañas. Dani Carvajal (28). ÁNGEL RIVERO CON PERDÓN José Vicente Hernáez ElDiStéfano es una fortalezaCUATRO TRIUNFOS EN CUATRO PARTIDOS EN CASA, NUEVE GOLES A FAVOR Y SÓLO UN0 EN CONTRA... HACE 300 MINUTOS M.Á.LARA MADRID E l Di Stéfano es una fortaleza. Si alguien en el Madrid tenía du- das de la medida de dejar el Bernabéu y jugarse LaLiga en Valdebebas, los resultados las han despe- jado. Ante el Getafe sufrió pa- ra mantener el pleno de triun- fos, pero el penalti transformado por Ramos man- tiene el idilio del equipo con la casa elegida para el fútbol pos- terior al parón por la pande- mia. Son cuatro triunfos enca- denados, nueve goles marcados, uno recibido y 300 minutos pasados desde el gol del Eibar. Datos que avalan la decisión del club de cambiar el escenario de sus partidos como local a Valdebebas pa- ra dar un fuerte impulso a las obras de remodelación en el Santiago Bernabéu. El Real Madrid suma 15 puntos de forma consecutiva en casa: tres antes del parón (Barcelona) y los 12 desde que regresó LaLiga. Es la mejor ra- cha en la temporada e iguala la de la temporada pasada cuando regresó Zidane, que ganó los cinco primeros parti- dos antes de caer con el Be- tis en la última jornada de una temporada aciaga. Si el próximo jueves el Ma- drid derrota al Alavés en el Di Stéfano encadenará seis triunfos seguidos en casa. Eso no ocurre desde las ocho se- guidas entre octubre de 2016 y febrero de 2017, la tempora- da que se cerró con LaLiga y la Champions a los mandos de Zidane. Ante de parar la competi- ción, el Madrid había pincha- do en tres de sus últimos cua- tro partidos. La victoria ante el Barcelona cortó los errores encadenados en tres competi- ciones distintas: Copa (Real So- ciedad), Champions (Manches- ter City) y Celta (LaLiga). En el seno del equipo blan- co se ha instalado un compo- Casemiro y Djené, en el Di Stéfano. AFP nente emocional importante: el deseo de ganar una Liga es- pecial en el estadio que lleva el nombre de su presidente de honor. “La Liga del coronavi- rus sólo hay una y la queremos ganar”, decía Ramos después del 2-0 ante el Mallorca. A ese componente histórico, el de un campeonato que será recorda- do siempre por lo ocurrido des- de el parón decretado a me- dias de marzo, suman los de Zidane el empuje de conquis- tar LaLiga en el estadio en el que está la estatua de la leyen- da más grande de su historia. Cada partido en casa de los blancos está rodeado de re- cuerdos de Di Stéfano, el hom- bre de las cinco Copas de Eu- ropa,lasochoLigasyelcambio para siempre de la historia del club. Quieren la Liga del Di Sté- fano. De los cinco partidos que le faltan al Madrid, dos son en ca- sa: Alavés y Villarreal. De po- der elegir, y mantener los cua- tro puntos actuales lo haría posible, los jugadores de Zida- ne elegirían ser campeones an- te el ‘Submarino’ el 15 de julio. Sería en su casa, la segunda, sin público, pero con la imagen de don Alfredo contemplando la conquista de la Liga núme- ro 34. Cuando él llegó al Ma- drid solo había dos en las vi- trinas del club.� EL MADRID podría ser campeón ese día ante el Villarreal si mantiene la ventaja al Barça. 15-J VICTORIAS SEGUIDAS EN CASA, mejor registro de Zidane en la 16-17; ahora suma cinco. 8 LAPELEAPOR EL ZAMORA JUGADOR GOLES COEFICIENTE Courtois 18 0,62 Oblak 25 0,76 Simón 25 0,83 Soria 30 0,94 Vaclik 31 1 Ter Stegen 33 1,03 Asenjo 32 1,07 Masip 36 1,13 Rui Silva 35 1,17 Rubén 41 1,32 CARVAJAL SALE EN DEFENSA DEL MADRID
  4. 4. 4 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 Sergio RAMOS GERARD Iago ASPAS Raúl GARCÍA MATA SAÜL BENZEMA BUDIMIR Diego COSTA MESSI SOLDADO 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 10 JUGADORGOLES ASPAS Iago GERARD Moreno GARCÍA RAÚL 324 RAMOS Sergio 1 El capitán del Madrid, imparable tras la reanudación 4 4 4 4 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 Pie Cabeza Falta Penalti 1 1 2 3 1 1 3 2 2 2 1 1 2 3 1 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 PieCabezaFaltaPenalti DEFENSA DELANTERODELANTERODELANTERO INFOGRAFÍA: Sofía Valgañón Real Madrid x LaLiga Santander Un ‘Pichichi’ inesperado El capitán, cuatro goles en seis partidos, comparte esa privilegiada posición con Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Iago Aspas (Celta) y Raúl García (Athletic), con el que se verá las caras mañana en Bilbao. SERGIO RAMOS, MÁXIMO ARTILLERO POST-CONFINAMIENTO SANTIAGOSIGUERO MADRID Gerard Moreno, Iago Aspas, Diego Costa, Karim Benzema... y Sergio Ramos. El Real Ma- drid ha encontrado en la figu- ra de su capitán un soporte inesperado en su lucha por La- Liga. Porque nadie discute su ascendente sobre sus compa- ñeros, su jerarquía en el ves- tuario y su liderazgo sobre el terreno de juego. Pero pocos, por no decir nadie, contaban con que el el capitán blanco se encontrara entre los máximos goleadores del Campeonato tras la reanudación del mis- mo. Son cuatro goles de Ramos, dos de ellos desde los once me- tros, desde donde suma ya 19 lanzamientos sin fallo. Tantos como Gerard Moreno (Villa- rreal), Iago Aspas (Celta) y Ra- úl García (Athletic), tres ata- cantesquetansólologranigua- lar la producción del central blanco, único defensa que se cuela entre los mejores artille- ros de la Liga post-COVID. To- dos los demás son jugadores ofensivos o de ataque, como su compañeroBenzema,Budimir, Costa, Mata, Soldado o Saúl, que suman tres dianas por ca- beza. Ramos se ha metido de lleno en la lucha por el parti- cular ‘Pichichi’ post-Corona- virus, por delante incluso del líder en la clasificación real del trofeo,LeoMessi,quesumados anotaciones. Ramos ha marcado en cua- tro de los seis partidos del Ma- drid tras el parón (Eibar, Real Sociedad, Mallorca y Getafe), siempregolesimportantes,aun- que el tanto ante el equipo del surdeMadridfueespecialmen- te valioso. Permitió al Madrid ampliar la distancia de seguri- dad sobre el Barcelona hasta los cuatro puntos, más el gola- verage, y a nivel personal el tanto llevó aparejado más ce- lebraciones. El del Getafe fue su partido número 450 en La- Liga con el Madrid, y su 70º gol en la competición doméstica, poniendo más distancia sobre RonaldKoeman,eldefensamás goleador de la historia de La- Liga hasta ser superado ante la Real por el andaluz. Lejos que- dan ya las 67 dianas del ex del Barcelona, la mayor parte de ellas desde el punto de penal- ti, suerte en la que el capitán del Madrid se ha confirmado con un verdadero especialista. Sus registros goleadores hubie- ran sido mucho más abultados de no haber compartido equi- po durante nueve temporadas con Cristiano Ronaldo, dueño absoluto del balón parado en- tre 2009 y 2018. Además, Ramos desbancó a una leyenda del madridismo, Carlos Alonso Santillana, en el ránking global de partidos ju- gados con la camiseta blanca, con 646 por los 645 del ariete cántabro. Sergio es cuarto y só- lo tiene por delante a tres tó- tems del madridismo: Raúl (741), Casillas (725) y Sanchís (710). De esa renovación pen- diente con el Madrid pero que todos dan por segura depen- derá que pueda dar caza a los tres excapitanes blancos. Con 11 goles (nueve en Liga y dos en Champions), el ‘4’ del Madrid está firmando la tem- poradamásgoleadoraenlatra- yectoria de un defensa con al- ma de delantero, que está a un paso de lograr otro registro insólito para un zaguero. Su- ma, a nivel de clubes (Sevilla - 3- y Real Madrid) 98 goles, por lo que se encuentra a sólo dos de ser centenario. A ellos hay que sumar los 21 tantos oficia- les que ha anotado con la ca- miseta de la selección españo- la,quehavestidomásvecesque nadie(170).Números,ensuma, que sirven para contextualizar la figura de un futbolista de le- yenda,que,enlosúltimospar- tidos, lucha por añadir otra muesca a su revólver: demos- trar que un defensa puede lu- char por el premio simbólico de mejor artillero de la mini- Liga española post-COVID 19. Varane,conunacervicalgia, serábajamañanaenSanMamés El partido ante el Getafe dejó una mala noticia, más bien un susto, en la persona de Raphael Varane, que se tuvo que retirar a la media hora a causa de un fuerte golpe en la cara que le afectó a las cervicales. El francés abandonó el césped conmocionado y su lugar fue ocupado por Eder Militao, que repetirá en San Ma- més junto a Ramos ya que los servicios médicos del club prefieren ser prudentes con la vuelta al terreno de juego del campeón del mundo con Francia. Se espera que Varane, que recibió en su domicilio la visita de uno de los médicos del club, pueda volver a entrenarse con normalidad a partir de la próxima semana. GOLES DE RAMOS en Liga, más que ningún otro defensa en la historia. 70 GOLES OFICIALESa nivel de club, tres de ellos con el Sevilla. 98 PARTIDOS de Ramos con la camiseta del Madrid, cuarto de la historia. 646
  5. 5. 5MSÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 2x1 en burge de TGB ers descárgate la app *Consulta fechas de vigencia de la promoción, productos, restaurantes participantes y resto de condiciones en https://foodscene.deliveroo.es/terms/tv-oferta.html Real Madrid x LaLiga Santander RAFA CASAL Carvajaldala razónal MadridEN EL DÍA DE LA MARCHA DE ACHRAF SE REIVINDICÓ CON UNA ACCIÓN QUE PUEDE DAR MEDIA LIGA AL REAL SANTIAGOSIGUERO MADRID E ra inevitable que la ven- ta de Achaf Hakimi al In- ter de Milán generase debate. No despejó las dudas ni el propio Zida- ne en la previa del duelo ante el Getafe. “En este club hay dos co- sas, lo económico y lo deporti- vo...”. No aclaró ZZ cuál de los dos criterios se impuso con el traspaso del hispano-marroquí al Calcio, pero en apenas unas horas casi todas las dudas se tor- naron en certezas. Porque,si como parece, en la venta de Achraf han pesado tan- to los argumentos económicos (40 millones de euros más cin- co en variables para el club blan- co en esta economía post-pan- demia)comolosdeportivos,Dani Carvajal se encargó de defender sobre el césped del Di Stéfano no sólo una demarcación en la que no admite competencia des- de 2013, sino también la deci- sión del club de no retener al ya jugador interista. Brilló en de- fensa, con un par de acciones claves para, con el partido en el alero, mantener al Madrid con vida, pero sobre todo su par- tido ante el Getafe se recordará por una proyección ofensiva fu- riosa, cuando las fuerzas de ca- si todos empezaban a fallar, que ladefensaazulonasólopudocor- tarconunderribomeridianoden- tro del área. La incorporación de Carvajal, al que habilitó Benze- ma con una soberbia descarga de espaldas a la meta getafen- se, permitió al Madrid ganar un partido de esos que dan Ligas, un encuentro que la presión de los de Bordalás había puesto muy complicado para los hom- bres de Zidane, que también mo- vió con acierto el banquillo. La confianza del técnico en Carvajal en absoluta. El cantera- no lo ha jugado todo después de parón, a excepción de los segun- dos 45 minutos ante el Eibar, cuando fue sustituido por un gol- pe en el tobillo. Zizou quiso pro- tegerle, y no le faltan motivos, más allá de que las lesiones de Nacho y Lucas Vázquez —el ga- llegó volvió ante el Getafe, pero no jugó— hayan dejado al madri- leño sin recambio natural. Mientras, el futuro de Achraf está en el Inter, pero el jugador no olvida al Madrid. “No es una despedida porque de tu casa no tepuedesdespedir,tepuedesale- jar, pero siempre será el hogar dondeencontréfelicidadylosva- lores que me han hecho crecer”. INTOCABLE PARA ZIDANE Desde su regreso al Real Madrid, Carvajal es fijo para todos los técnicos, y Zidane no es una excepción. No es un adiós, de tu casa no te puedes despedir” ACHRAF JUGADOR INTER DE MILÁN “Allí fui criado y mimado para ser la persona que soy”
  6. 6. 6 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 L o ha vuelto a hacer. A Zidane no solo no se le reconoce que es un entrenador de leyenda con tres Ligas de Campeones con- secutivas, sino que se le quiere segar bajo sus pies por el más difícil todavía. Recogió los escombros de un equipo sin rumbo. Destrozado en la Cham- pions por el sobrevalorado Ajax y sin opciones de Li- ga desde Navidad. Ni Lope- tegui ni Solari dieron con la tecla de un equipo que parecía aturdido y sobre- pasado por la marcha de Cristiano. Flo- rentino se pu- so el casco de ACS, pico y pala y con- venció a Zine- dine de que solo él sería capaz de revi- talizar a un plantel en des- composición. El adulador fuego amigo salpicó en otoño el chapa- pote de Mourinho, que nunca estuvo en la recáma- ra para la vuelta. Con son- risa hipnotizante, sorteó la primera crisis y ganó sin ruido el formato más exi- gente de la historia de la Supercopa de España. Se le tildó de esquizofré- nico por pelear la Copa con jugadores meritorios que resbalaron con el equipo por aquel entonces revela- ción de la temporada; la Real Sociedad. Ya sin Ha- zard, cayó ante el City más por un error infantil defen- sivo que por la superiori- dad del campeón inglés. Ahora, tras la pandemia, es líder inmaculado y se ha distanciado del Barça. Conviene recordar, el club que ha ganado las 7 de las ultimas 10 Ligas. Tampoco vale. De Zidane se llegó a de- cir que era el botones del presidente, el enchufado que cayó en La Roda, lue- go la flor, más tarde que era un simple alineador, después que era una gui- ñol del vestuario, o que no defendía los intereses del club sobre horarios y des- cansos —teoría desarrapa- da por los resultados—. Ahora, de forma larvada y con calculada inquina, su problema es de fútbol. Que el estilo importa más que los títulos. Te pinchas y no sangras. ES LÍDER DISTANCIADO DEL BARÇA, GANADOR DE 7 DE LAS ÚLTIMAS 10 LIGAS DEL CAMPO AL CÉSPED Felipe del Campo EL ESTILO DEL ALINEADOR ba con el primer equipo ve- nía al segundo...y eso hacía que yo no jugara. Allí los fut- bolistas del primer equipo que no entran en convocatoria ba- jan a reforzar al segundo y la prioridad es que jueguen. Cuando nos hemos cruzado en los campos siempre nos hemos saludado con el máxi- mo respeto. Es un grandísi- mo jugador. P. Usted ha cumplido 30 años y tiene un pasado en To- ttenham, Real, Eibar, Vallado- lid, PSG...Una carrera muy completa. R. Atípica, porque he estado en varias canteras y no es que siempre me haya ido del todo- bien. Pero intento sacar siem- pre lo positivo. De Inglaterra no tengo un buen recuerdo, aunque por lo menos tuve la oportunidad de aprender un idioma. Debuté en Primera muy joven en Valladolid, lue- go tuve que volver a bajar al barro porque no me fueron bien las cosas y ahí pasó mi se- gundo tren. Ahora mismo es- toy en mi mejor momento y disfrutando de lo que más me gusta hacer. P. ¿Y en alguna oportunidad del camino estuvo cerca de ti- rar la toalla? R. Tuve un momento crítico estando en el Real Unión, des- pués de haber compaginado en el Valladolid el filial y el pri- mer equipo. Creía que sien- do joven y habiendo debuta- do ya en Primera división iba a tener algún club mejor que el Real Unión. Empecé de ti- tular, con Alvaro Cervera (Cá- diz) como entrenador. En la segunda o tercera jornada no me salió un buen partido y lle- gó mi declive. No jugaba, ni si- quiera iba convocado y me preguntaba a mí mismo si me- recía la pena seguir. Llegó otro entrenador y remonté. Apare- ció el segundo tren. Me fichó la Real, me cedió al Eibar, vol- ví a la Real y luego PSG y Athletic.  “EL REAL MADRID TIENE LA MEJOR PLANTILLADEL MUNDO” YURIBERCHICHE El lateral es una de las razones por las que el Athletic es finalista de Copa y pelea por entrar en Europa. “Estoy en mi mejor momento y disfrutando de lo que más me gusta”, sentencia. JUANMAVELASCO BILBAO Y uri Berchiche (30 años, Zarautz) es una de las referencias del Athletic, club al que llegó en 2018 proce- dente del París Saint Germain. Compañero de Neymar en el PSG, coincidió con Bale en el Tottenham —fichó para el se- gundo equipo cuando el galés llegó al primero—, sus dos es- taciones en el extranjero en una carrera que también le ha llevado por Eibar, Valladolid, Real Sociedad y Real Unión. El zurdo imagina qué sería del cruce de mañana “con un San Mamés lleno y apretando des- de el primer minuto. Eso da una energía tremenda. No lo tendremos, pero será muy bo- nito de ver porque los dos nos estamos jugando muchísimo”. Pregunta. Están lanzados. Di- ce mucho del plan de trabajo que se siguió en el confina- miento, tanto por parte de la dirección del preparador físi- co como por la dedicación de los futbolistas. Respuesta.Muchasvecesecha- moslabroncaaJuan(Iribarren, elpreparadorfísico)porquenos hace correr, pero el trabajo que está haciendo con el resto del cuerpo técnico es muy bue- no. Y se ve en los resultados. Todos hemos puesto nuestro granitodearenaduranteelcon- finamiento. Manda el compro- miso del grupo. P. La campaña que desbara- tó el coronavirus acababa en Eurocopa. ¿Siente que se le fue una oportunidad? R. Ni mucho menos. Siempre he dicho que el día que llegue la selección, si llega, será bien- venido, pero mi trabajo está en hacerlo bien en mi club. Sería increíble, pero no lo miro. En España tenemos laterales muy buenos y con un nivel muy al- to. No lo pienso, aunque sí di- go que sería increíble poder jugar la Eurocopa en San Ma- més, en casa. P. Este domingo tendrá que vérselas con Hazard o Isco. Y por ahí también podrían aparecer Rodrygo, Vinicius... R. Lo comentaba con un ami- goviendoelpartidoanteelGe- tafe.Puedesvalorarmuchasco- sas dentro del juego, pero en lo que es la plantilla creo que sin ninguna duda el Real Madrid tiene la mejor plantilla del mundo. Tiene un montón de jugadores, todos internaciona- les, todos buenísimos y cuan- dounoentraparecequeesme- jor que el otro. P.Noparecequesecruzarácon Bale. Coincidieron en el To- ttenham, aunque usted esta- ba en las divisiones inferiores. R. Fichamos el mismo año. Yo llegué al juvenil y él al primer equipo. Cuando él no juga- Aquí manda el compromiso del grupo. Y se ve” “Estuve en varias canteras y no siempre fue bien” “No pienso en ello, pero la selección sería increíble” Yuri se zafa de Carvajal en el Madrid-Athletic de la primera vuelta. A. NEVADO Real Madrid x LaLiga Santander x Athletic - Real Madrid (Falta 1 día)
  8. 8. 8 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 JAM ONDJAMEEESSS BBBONDE COCHESCCC E COCHES y Marcas Registradas de James Bond relacionadas © 1962-2020 Danjaq, LLC y United Artists Corporation. y las Marcas Registradas de James Bond relacionadas son marcas registradas de Danjaq, LLC. Todos los derechos reservados. ™ ™ PromociónválidaenPenínsulayBalcliente:912053712 FASCÍCUL — Película El hombre de la pistola de oro — EEEESSSS BBBBCCCCOOOOLLLLEEEECCCCCCCCIIIIÓÓÓÓNNNN OOOOFFFFIIIICCCCIIIIAAAALLLL DDDD ulayBaleares.Unidadeslimitadas.Basesdepositadasenwww.marca.com/promocionesTeléfonodeatenciónal ENEN FASCÍ EGA 12EGA 12 O + AMC HORNET b d l i t l d NTREGA 12NTREGA 12 RéplicaRéplica a escalaa escala 1:43 CADA SÁBADO UNA NUEVA ENTREGACADA SÁBADO UNA NUEVA ENTREGA SÁBADO 11SÁBADO 11 ENTREGA 12ENTREGA 12 POR SÓLO 99,95,95€€ Real Madrid x LaLiga Santander Revulsivos... y olvidadosASENSIO Y RODRYGO RESULTARON CLAVES SALIENDO DESDE EL BANQUILLO, MIENTRAS QUIE ZIDANE SE OLVIDÓ DE BALE Y JAMES. SANTIAGOSIGUERO MADRID Aunque Zidane suele repetir que cuentacontodos,lociertoesque los hechos desmienten el discur- sopolíticamentecorrectodeltéc- nico del Real Madrid. Ante el Ge- tafe dejó claro con qué jugadores cuenta para tratar de ganar La- Liga y de cuáles parece haberse olvidado por completo. En el lado de las noticias po- sitivas, destaca el papel que Mar- co Asensio y Rodrygo Goes lle- varon a cabo ante el conjunto azulón. Ambos salieron al cam- po en el minuto 63 de un parti- Fede, Rodrygo y Valverde, antes de saltar al campo contra el Getafe. ANGEL RIVERO do empantanado, que se estaba jugando al antojo del Getafe. Zi- dane los colocó en ambas ban- das, el brasileño en la derecha y el español en la izquierda, mien- tras que con la entrada de Fe- de Valverde, que entró al campo junto a ambos, trataba de inyec- tar gasolina en el centro del cam- po. El uruguayo desplegó pulmo- nes, pero fueron Marco y Goes, sobre todo el ex del Santos, los que descosieron la siempre bien pertrechada defensa del Getafe. Ambos mostraron filo, verticali- dad y descaro, mejorando las prestaciones anteriores de Viní- cius e Isco, los hombres a los que suplieron, y el ataque del Ma- drid subió de revoluciones. Fue- ron dos cuchillos que ayudaron al Madrid a agobiar al Getafe, que acabó cediendo ante una in- ternada racial de Carvajal y un certero lanzamiento de Ramos desde los once metros. BALE Y JAMES, INÉDITOS En un partido sin Hazard, que se quedó fuera de la lista por pre- caución, Zidane volvió a olvidar- se de dos de los jugadores que, al menos potencialmente, más le pueden ofrecer en ataque, pe- ro que a estas alturas del cur- so se encuentran totalmente fue- ra de onda. Bale y James vieron los 90 minutos desde la grada del Di Stéfano y en ningún mo- mento llegaron a ser una alter- nativa válida para Zidane, que volvió a situar a Mariano por de- lante del galés y del colombia- no. Desde la vuelta de la Liga, el británico acumula tan sólo 100 minutos, con una sola titulari- dad (Mallorca) que no supo apro- vechar. Tampoco lo hizo James en su única oportunidad, su pre- sencia en el once inicial del Rea- le Arena. Al margen de eso, ce- ro minutos para el colombiano, que además ha hecho en los úl- timos días algunas declaracio- nes que no han gustado mucho ni en el club ni en el vestuario. Zidane no oculta sus cartas y tieneclaroconquéjugadorespue- de contar y cuáles son los que le han decepcionado en esta pró- rroga de LaLiga que puede con- ducir al Madrid al título. Asensio y Rodrygo están en el barco; Ba- le y James naufragaron. � MINUTOS DE BALE después del parón, sobre un total de 540 disputados por el Madrid. 100 PARTIDOS PARA Rodrygo en su primera temporada como jugador del Madrid, con siete goles. 21 Elentrenadordel Madridvolvióa agotarloscambios No lo hizo en todos los parti- dos, por lo que llama la atención que en el partido ante el Getafe Zidane sí or- denara los cinco cambios a los que da derecho la nueva normativa. Cierto es que uno de ellos fue por la lesión de Varane (Militao entró en su lugar), y que con la salida de Mariano por Benzema se tratara de ganar minutos.
  10. 10. 10 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 FC Barcelona LaLiga Santander RAMIRO ALDUNATE Messi no está contento. El ju- gador argentino no pasa por su mejor momento en el Barcelo- na y la culpa no es únicamen- tedelasituacióndeportivaque atraviesa el equipo. Es un se- cretoavocesquelarelacióndel rosarinoconlaactualJuntaDi- rectiva no es buena. La colec- ción de desencuentros con al- gunosdesusmiembroseslarga. Vandesdelaactituddelcluben la rebaja salarial a las filtra- ciones sobre el vestuario. En este contexto de males- tar del rosarino, la cadena SER informó de un supuesto órda- go de Messi a la directiva. La emisora revelaba que el ca- pitán del Barcelona habría pa- ralizado las negociaciones pa- ra su renovación y anunciado que su etapa en el Barça llega- rá a su fin el verano de 2021. Desde el Barcelona niegan este extremo o, al menos, di- cen no tener conocimiento de un cambio de postura de Mes- si sobre este asunto. Entien- den que las negociaciones, que ya estaban en marcha, siguen su curso habitual. Tampoco es que sea necesa- rio un anuncio de Messi a es- terespectoenestosmomentos. Todavía quedan muchos me- sespordelanteylanegociación se puede dilatar en el tiempo. El argentino puede ir esperan- do a ver acontecimientos, co- mo la planificación de la plan- tillaparalapróximatemporada o quién está al mando del club en el futuro inmediato. No obstante, si en la entidad quierentomarseenserioelen- fado del futbolista, deberán re- plantearsequiénestaráalman- do del vestuario la próxima temporada. Es evidente que no haysintoníaconQuiqueSetién por parte de varios pesos pesa- dos de la plantilla barcelonis- ta. Mucho menos con su ayu- dante, Eder Sarabia. Una vez acabe esta Liga, tendrán que plantearse si es el técnico con el que quieren intentar el asal- to a la Champions más asequi- ble en los últimos tiempos. La Orejona solo está a cuatro vic- torias. Lo que está claro es que Leo es dueño de su futuro. El ca- pitán azulgrana ha optado por contratos cortos, de uno o dos años y siempre disponiendo de la capacidad de rescindir- los unilateralmente al final de cada temporada. LEO ‘ENTRA’ EN CAMPAÑA El verano de 2021 todavía que- da lejos y será trascendental para la entidad azulgrana. Se celebran elecciones en Can Barça y no cabe duda de que este asunto será uno de los as- pectos fundamentales en la campaña. Que el argentino lle- gue renovado a ese momento del calendario supondría un espaldarazo a Josep Maria Bar- tomeu, que aunque no pue- de presentarse, tendrá repre- sentación por medio de una candidatura continuista. Sin embargo, si la incerti- dumbre sobre el futuro del ro- sarino sigue en el ambiente, sería normal que el soci reti- rara su apoyo a aquellos que no han sido capaces de tener contento al mejor jugador en la historia del club. � UN LEO CABIZBAJO Esta temporada se ha repetido más de lo habitual la imagen de ver a Leo Messi abandonar el terreno de juego cabizbajo al término de un encuentro. AFP Messise mosquea Podría esperar acontecimientos antes de seguir con su renovación • Termina su contrato en 2021, verano de elecciones NO ESTÁ A GUSTO CON LA SITUACIÓN EL BARÇA BUSCA EQUIPO A GRIEZMANN, SEGÚN LA ‘RAI’ R.A. La RAI informaba ayer de que el Barcelona está intentando colocar a Antoine Griezmann en el mercado veraniego. Según la emisora italiana, el club azulgrana ha contactado con la Juventus pa- ra sondear una posible operación que podría in- cluir a algún futbolista de la entidad turinesa, co- mo Adrien Rabiot o Douglas Costa. A pesar de los últimos roces de Griezmann con Quique Se- tién, el jugador no parece querer dejar el Barça. OFRECIDOA LA JUVENTUS AÑO DE CONTRATO le queda a Leo Messi con el Barcelona 1 AÑOS de renovación le ha ofrecido Josep Maria Bartomeu 2
  11. 11. 11MSÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 PREVIA DEL VILLARREAL El equipo se entrena hoy a partir de las 9.30 en la Ciudad Deportiva. Después, a partir de las 12.00, Setién dará una rueda de prensa. FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona_es 3 de julio @_nelsonsemedo_ nos descubre uno de sus sitios favoritos de Barcelona: El Mercado de la Boqueria HENRIK LARSSON El exdelantero reveló en Lockdown Tactics Podcast que necesitó ayuda psicológica tras la muerte de su hermano, en 2009, por sobredosis. Samuel Umtiti (26). © MIGUEL RUIZ R.A. Sandro Rosell volvería a fi- char a Neymar. El expre- sidente azulgrana, al que fi- char al brasileño le trajo muchos quebraderos de ca- beza, sigue pensando que esa era una contratación acertada para los intere- ses del Barcelona. “Volvería a fichar a Ney- mar porque es el único ju- gador, junto a Messi, que realmente marca las dife- rencias. Tiene una gran per- sonalidad dentro del cam- po. Eso sí, le haría dos contratos, uno deportivo y otro de comportamiento”, explicó en Sport. Además, se mostró crí- tico con el modelo de club del Barça en los tiempos que corren. “Hay que sen- tarse y analizar en profun- didad si realmente nece- sitamos las secciones profesionales, amateurs, la Fundació...”, indicó. � MERCADO Cree que es el único jugador que se acerca a Lionel Messi SandroRosell ficharíaotra vezaNeymarEl calvario de UmtitiVUELVE A LESIONARSE DE LA RODILLA Y NO ESTARÁ EN LA CERÁMICA • DESDE QUE LLEGÓ SE HA PERDIDO 58 CHOQUES POR MOLESTIAS RAMIROALDUNATE L o de Samuel Umtiti con las lesiones es un caso verdaderamente atípico. El central francés vuel- ve a ser baja en el equi- po por una dolencia de rodilla, lo que le descarta para el encuen- tro de este domingo en el Esta- dio de La Cerámica contra el Vi- llarreal. Se trata de una lesión más en el largo historial del in- ternacional galo, que desde que fichó por el Barcelona se ha per- dido 58 encuentros por culpa de las molestias. Entre una cosa y la otra, se ha podido contar po- co con su participación. no operarse y desde entonces su carrera ha estado marcada por las lesiones y las recaídas, casi todas relacionadas con sus males de rodilla. Con estas molestias en la ro- dilla izquierda, Umtiti ya lleva dos lesiones desde que se rea- nudó el fútbol tras el parón for- zoso por culpa de la pandemia. Desde el club no hablan de un tiempo estimado de baja, pero sí aclaran que el defensa se some- terá a un tratamiento conserva- dor para intentar recuperarse. OPORTUNIDAD PARA ARAUJO Como ya sucediera al reanudar- se el fútbol, la baja de Umtiti au- menta las opciones de Ronald Araujo de entrar en los planes de Quique Setién. El central uru- guayo ha dejado buen sabor de boca en sus últimas intervencio- nes y en la dirección deportiva del Barça están convencidos de que puede ser un zaguero de fu- turo para el club catalán. ConUmtitifueradejuego,hay menos recursos para rotar en el eje de la zaga, lo que se traduce en más potencial protagonismo para Araujo. Lo que tendrá que resolver ahora el Barça como club es qué piensa hacer con Sa- muel Umtiti. El galo tiene con- trato hasta 2023 y parece muy complicado vender a alguien con ese historial médico.�� Después de una primera tem- porada en la que apuntó mane- ras y se llegó a hablar de que, por fin, el Barcelona había dado en el clavo con el fichaje de un central, el tiempo ha ido desmon- tando esa teoría. El punto de inflexión podría estar en el curso 17-18, el segun- dodeBigSamenlasfilasdelBar- celona.Aquellatemporada,Umti- ti tuvo problemas en la rodilla. Unas dolencias que hacían reco- mendable que pasara por el qui- rófano, pero él se negó. Quería estar en el Mundial a toda cos- tayunaoperaciónlerestabamu- chas papeletas para entrar en la convocatoria. Umtiti apostó por
  12. 12. 12 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 Atlético LaLiga Santander x Atlético 3-0 Mallorca H oras antes del partido, y a 15 kilómetros de su escenario,desaparecían del paisaje físico los úl- timos restos de lo que sin em- bargo permanecerá para siem- pre en el paisaje sentimental. LanocheeraparaelWandaMe- tropolitano, pero el día había sido para el Vicente Calderón. Para ese último capítulo de un derribo que se ha llevado por delante hormigón y corazones. El Paseo de los Melancólicos hacía honor a su nombre, que no puede ser más bello, y Ma- Demoliciónen elMetropolitano Morata marca a la segunda y certifica un doblete justo antes del descanso • El tercero, de Koke • Exhibición de Llorente y Kubo • El Mallorca se cae por la fragilidad defensiva EL ATLÉTICO ENCARRILA UN TRIUNFO FÁCIL CON OTRO PENALTI REPETIDO el de abajo ahí continuará. Ca- da vez queda menos campeo- nato. Apenas un suspiro. El relato del primer acto tie- ne tres protagonistas y se con- centra apenas en unos minu- tos. En el planteamiento Sedlar se deja comer la tostada por Morata dentro del área, de mo- do que lo que empieza como agarrón mutuo acaba como penalti claro que decreta Al- berola. Sí, Alberola, el de aque- lla colleja... a Morata. En el nu- do la acción va de menos a más: el arranque puede ima- ginarlo todo el mundo, no tan- to la continuación. Porque resulta que Morata falla el penalti como jugador del Atlético que es, casi me- jor a estas alturas un saque de esquina, pero Sedlar no tiene bastante con la que ha liado ya y la tecnología lo exhibe me- tido en el área cuando el rival se disponía a patear, ganan- do así el espacio suficiente co- mo para llegar el primero a la pelota tras la parada de Reina. Demasiada ventaja. Hay que repetir la pena máxima. Como si el fútbol se hubiera queda- por Alberto R. Barbero @albertorbarbero La crónica drid ganaba un eco en lo que perdía un estadio: había llega- do el día en que al punto final de los finales no le seguían dos puntos suspensivos. Puntos ponían en juego Atlético y Mallorca. Importan- tes para los de la capital, vita- les para los de la isla. Si el Cal- derón dejó de existir en realidad el día en que perdió a su gente, hay algo de metá- fora en el hecho de que ahora, justo ahora, se esté jugando a puerta cerrada. El botín se quedó en casa, tal y como ve- nía sucediendo, incluso con cierta comodidad, tal y como no venía sucediendo, así que el de arriba ahí seguirá, así que SEDLAR HACE LA PENA MÁXIMA... E INVADE EL ÁREA EN EL LANZAMIENTO GETTY IMAGES
  13. 13. 13MSÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 M 12+1 SKYACTIV - X MAZDA M HYBRID NUEVO MAZDA CX-30 Consumo combinado WLTP: 5,1 - 7,3 l/100km. Emisiones CO2 WLTP: 133 - 165 g/km. Correlado a NEDC: 105 - 136 g/km. SAÚL PUSO EL RAMO DE MARGARITA Saúl tomó el relevo de Koke y Oblak al colocar en el córner el ramo de flores de Margarita en honor a Pantic y el Doblete. José Luis Martínez-Almeida @AlmeidaPP_ 3 de julio Cuántas veces he sufrido, he llorado y he reído aquí. El Calderón siempre quedará ligado a la memoria y el corazón de Madrid OBLAK VUELVE A ECHAR EL CANDADO Después de dos partidos, Alavés y Barça, seguidos encajando Oblak volvió a dejar la portería del Atlético a cero. Simeone salió en defensa de Joao Félix tras uno de los peo- res partidos del portugués con la rojiblanca: “Confiamos abso- lutamente en su calidad, talen- to y forma de jugar y necesi- tamos que se reproduzca en el campo. Hoy no estuvo muy fi- no en su juego”. SIMEONE “CONFIAMOS EN EL TALENTO DE JOAO FÉLIX” Entrenador del Atlético SALADE PRENSA Vicente resumió el partido: “Sí, desgraciadamenteparanosotros este tipo de partido se vio más veces. Salimos metidos, jugando de tú a tú a todo un Atlético pe- ro ese error acaba en el penalti. Nos hizo más daño el segundo por el minuto. El equipo se reha- ce y compite pese a los palos”. V. MORENO “ESTE EQUIPO SE REHACE Y COMPITE PESE A LOS PALOS” Entrenador del Mallorca PUNTOS ha sacado el Atlético de los 21 disputados tras el parón por el coronavirus 17 Los jugadores del Atlético felicitan a Morata. ÁNGEL RIVERO EL 9, A LA SEGUNDA Reina no puede llegar, pese a su estirada. Morata ha disparado por alto para, esta vez sí, marcar el 1-0. El penalti se ha repetido por invasión en el área. Entrenador Simeone  ATLÉTICO Árbitro: Alberola Rojas (castellano-manchego)  Tarjetas: w 25’ Sedlar w 44’ Saúl w 68’ Diego Costa w Goles: 1-0 28’ Morata marca de penalti a la segunda, tras repetirse por invasión del área el que había sacado Reina. 2-0 45’+4 Morata aprovecha un servicio de Llorente tras recuperación de Koke. 3-0 78’ Koke empala desde fuera del área y la pelota se desvía hacia la red tras tocar en Raíllo. 13 Oblak  23 Trippier  15 Savic  2 Giménez  35 Manu Sánchez  x 12 Lodi 62’  8 Saúl  x 5 Thomas 80’ s/c 6 Koke  14 Llorente  21 Carrasco  x 10 Correa 55’  7 Joao Félix — x 20 Vitolo 55’  9 Morata  x 19 Diego Costa 62’  1 Reina  7 Pozo  20 Sedlar — 21 Raíllo — 15 Gámez  x 2 Sastre70’  12 Baba  x 19 Chavarría 80’ s/c 23 Febas  x 8 Salva Sevilla 57’  17 Trajkovski — x 11 Lago Junior 57’  14 D. Rodríguez  26 Take Kubo  29 Cucho  x 9 Abdón 70’  Entrenador Vicente M.  MALLORCA Wanda Metropolitano A puerta cerrada 3 0 do en el Camp Nou allá por el pasado martes... Eldesenlace,enfin,pasapor una segunda oportunidad pa- raMorata,quelaponeenlaes- cuadra en lo que el personal anda preguntando por Saúl. Sedlar se gana una amarilla y se pone colorado, Alberola da porfiniquitadoellanceyelpar- tidovuelveacobrarsentidopa- ra el resto de actores. Que to- dos los focos hayan apuntado duranteunosminutosaldelsil- bato,alcentralyalarieteresul- ta especialmente doloroso pa- ra Llorente y para Kubo, también conocido como Ta- ke, que antes y después dibu- janunprimeractosensacional, muchos cuerpos por encima de los rivales que intentan fre- narlos... y de los compañeros que intentan averiguar en qué acabará todo aquello. LOS CAMBIOS, ESTA VEZ SÍ El Mallorca había diseñado un partido atrevido, saliendo con efectivos cada vez que podía, más allá de que el japonés fue- ra quien trasladara, pero atrás es plastilina: jugando regular tirando a mal, el Atlético tuvo tres claras. Joao fue el encarga- do de tirar a la basura una, otra y la de más allá, interceptado apenas en la última de ellas, echando fuera las que debían irdentroenlasotrasdos.ABa- bá le faltó un tupé para cabe- cear una falta lateral en la más clara visitante... y cuando el descanso asomaba con el 1-0, cuando acababa otra prolon- gación eterna, resulta que Ko- ke se presentó en sociedad con una recuperación, primero, y un pase a Llorente, después, que el 14 envolvió con lazo pa- ra que Morata hiciera doblete. Demasiado castigo. Tardó en romper la segun- da parte, lo que tampoco era buena noticia para el Mallor- ca. Para cuando lo hizo, ade- más, Simeone llevaba cuatro cambios. Y ninguno lo deci- dió cara a la galería, para re- frescar a uno o dar confian- za a otro. Que se lo cuenten a Joao Félix, que se marchó en- furruñado con el planeta en vez de enfurruñarse con la bi- rria de partido que había dis- putado. El Atlético tuvo más sentido desde las nuevas apor- taciones, con Diego Costa co- mo boya para que sus compa- ñeros ganaran metros, pero faltó lo habitual: capacidad pa- ra definir. Lodi topó incluso con el larguero, en un zapata- zo que merecía otra suerte. Kubo acusaba la fatiga y por ahí se iban las opciones de un Mallorca al que Vicente tam- bién lavó la cara con los Lago y Salva Sevilla, primero, con los Sastre y Abdón, después, pero a la segunda pausa de hi- dratación se llegó sin noticias. Justo después empaló Koke y desvió Sastre de forma invo- luntaria. Era el tercero. Era el final. El final del partido. El fi- nal del día. El final de tantas otras cosas. � Otro golpea la Champions EL ATLÉTICO SACA CINCO Y OCHO PUNTOS A SEVILLA Y VILLARREAL DAVIDG.MEDINA MADRID E l Atlético dio un nue- vo golpe a la Cham- pions con otra victo- ria, quinta desde el regreso al fútbol, que le acerca cada vez más al ob- jetivo —vital en lo económico deacabarentreloscuatropri- meros. 17 puntos suman los de Simeone de los 21 dispu- tados (sólo se dejó dos em- pates en San Mamés y Camp Nou).Unarachaquelehaper- mitido coger un colchón su- ficiente para afrontar las cua- tro finales que le quedan este curso. A la espera de lo que ha- gan el Sevilla con el Eibar, el lunes, y el Villarreal con el Barça mañana el Atlético se marchóadormirayerconuna sustancial ventaja de cinco y ocho puntos con los que pa- recen los únicos rivales que les quedan para acabar en la zona Champions el próximo 19 de julio. Los rojiblancos, además, consiguieron su primera vic- toria holgada en casa desde el regreso. Tanto el Vallado- lid, 1-0, como el Alavés, 2-1, mantuvieron la incertidum- bre hasta el final de la con- tienda, algo que no pudo ha- cer el Mallorca pese al gran partido de Take Kubo. Con esta victoria ante los baleares los de Simeone ha- cen un pleno al 9 en el Me- tropolitano.Tresvictoriasfun- damentales para estar cada vez más cerca de esa Cham- pions que es una obligación pero que durante el parón fue elgrantemordelosqueman- dan en los despachos del Me- tropolitano.� JOAO FÉLIX, LA PEOR NOTICIA LOCAL: MAL PARTIDO Y ENFADO AL SER SUSTITUIDO
  14. 14. 14 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 Atlético x LaLiga Santander x Atlético 3-0 Mallorca El Calderón seapagaLA DEMOLICIÓN DEFINITIVA DEL MÍTICO ESTADIO DEJA LA NOSTALGIA Y EL ETERNO RECUERDO DE LOS AFICIONADOS DEL ATLÉTICO COMO VESTIGIO ISAACSUÁREZ MADRID A quel primer gol de Luis que celebró el día de su inaugura- ción allá por el 2 de octubre de 1966, el que marcó Correa al Athletic cuando el 21 de marzo de 2017 cerró sus puertas, la Intercon- tinental levantada al cielo tras las dianas de Irureta y Ayala, las dos Ligas de los Capón, Gá- rate y compañía, la leyenda de Adelardo, las exhibiciones de Leivinha y Luis Pereira, las ga- lopadas y genialidades de Fu- tre, el carácter de Arteche, el guante de Pantic, el Doblete, la pasión de Simeone desde su época vestida de corto y su ca- pacidad para cambiar la histo- ria desde el banquillo, aquel regalo navideño en forma del regreso de Torres, la jugada maradoniana de Saúl al Bayern, las dos noches mágicas para tumbar al todopoderoso Bar- celona de la Champions... Valdría cualquiera de sus 1.227 encuentros, sus 775 vic- torias, los 257 empates, los 2.308 goles a favor, los 1.038 que hubo que lamentar e in- cluso las 195 derrotas porque incluso en los peores momen- tos, descenso a Segunda y bie- nio de peregrinaje por el infier- PARTIDOS del Atlético acogió el Calderón en sus 51 años de puertas abiertas 1.227 no incluido, forjó los valores del club. Como olvidar tampo- co aquella victoria frente al Re- al Madrid bajo el aguacero, la última noche en Europa, a pe- sar de que no servía para ju- gar otra final de Champions, porque sí suponía una reafir- mación en el sentimiento que emanaba de sus adentros... Hoy, definitivamente, el Vi- cente Calderón ya no es más que recuerdos, nostalgia... y la convicción de que como ese mítico estadio ya no habrá nin- guno. Desde ayer, no queda apenas nada en ese punto de la M-30, más que la lágrima que le salta al aficionado ro- jiblaco a su paso y el imborra- ble recuerdo de cualquiera de las vivencias que lo hicieron único, sagrado y eterno. �Así lucía ayer lo que queda del Calderón. ÁNGEL RIVERO Joao se lamenta. EFE I.S.MADRID Joao Félix volvió a mostrar su peor cara en el día que volvía al once después de empezar en el banquillo el partido contra el Barcelo- na, pues no sólo firmó una actuación pobre, sino que enfilaría el banquillo total- mente contrariado. El por- tugués, de hecho, no escon- dería su frustación al ver una vez más la tablilla del 7 sin que hubiera tenido ninguna trascendencia en el partido previamente. No sería por falta de oportunidades, pues hasta en tres ocasiones se presen- taría en el área en dispo- sición de marcar. Sin em- bargo, tras elegir en todas ellas finalizar él mismo las jugadas, todos los balones acabarían en la grada, evi- denciando una alarmante falta de puntería. Cuando Simeone lo re- tiró del campo lo acabó pa- gando con una valla publi- citaria, lo que también denotaba que no había si- do su mejor día ni mucho menos. � SUSTITUIDO Acabó enfadado tras firmar un mal encuentro JoaoFélix vuelvealucir supeorcara Morata se saca la espina El 9 se reivindica tras firmar en la primera parte un doblete... con suspense • Marca a la segunda la pena máxima forzada por él mismo y despeja las dudas con otro tanto de goleador de área FIRMA UN DOBLETE TRAS EMPEZAR ERRANDO UN PENALTI QUE REPITE GRACIAS AL VAR ISAACSUÁREZ MADRID El estado de felicidad que vi- ve el Atlético desde Anfield, y más concretamente tras la vuelta del parón, tenía lógica- mente algunas excepciones. Morata, que había visto perdi- da su titularidad en favor de Diego Costa, era uno a los que su expresión corporal le dela- taba. Bien es cierto que ha- bía conseguido marcar en El Sadar tras salir desde el ban- quillo, pero en la mayoría de las acciones se le apreciaba una cierta pelea con el mundo y consigo mismo, como el ante- rior encuentro en el Metropo- litano en el que había dejado su puesto al hispanobrasileño rumiando su incapacidad pa- ra ver la portería que sí vería su sustituto. Ayer la noche amenazaba con convertirse en otro marti- rioparaMorata,puesensupri- mera ocasión desperdiciaría con un remate pifiado un ser- vicio impagable de Manu. No era lo peor, poco después, tras dejar a Sedlar con el molde en el área, era objeto de penalti y se veía ante su gran ocasión. Decidido, pateó... encontrán- dose con la parada de Reina. EntoncesapareceríaelVARpa- ra salvarle la vida y cambiar- le el rumbo de su actuación. La tecnología había decretado que su infractor había entrado en el área prematuramente, con lo que había un segundo in- tento. Álvaro no tembló, cogió el balón y esta vez sí, disparo de modo imparable. Era justo lo que necesitaba, pues sus movimientos hasta entonces ya habían sido in- teresantes. De hecho, tras uno de ellos fue Carrasco el que tu- vo la ocasión de plantarse an- te Reina, pero también le fal- tó la puntería. Con la confianza del gol, Morata acabaría por reencontrarse consigo mismo, pues al filo del descanso, du- rante los cuatro minutos de prolongación, exhibiría sus dotes de goleador del área. Desde la punta contraria vi- sualizó la galopada que acaba de iniciar Marcos Llorente has- ta la línea de fondo, ofrecién- Morata marca el segundo de sus goles empujando el pase de Llorente. AFP dose sobre la línea de gol pa- ra acabar empujando a placer el servicio. Un doblete que reengancha- ba nuevamente al equipo a un Morata al que si bien nunca le faltó el compromiso la falta de protagonismo venía mermán- dole en su interior, como le su- cediera en otras ocasiones a lo largo de su carrera. Al mis- mo tiempo se reafirmaba co- mo el pichichi rojiblanco tras haber celebrado 15 goles en el presente curso, pues a las 11 dianas festejadas en LaLiga une otros tres en la Champions y uno en la Supercopa. � CostanoestaráenVigo alverlaquintatarjeta La reivindicación de ayer no será el único mo- tivo que empuje a Morata a mantener la titu- laridad en el encuentro del próximo martes en Balaídos, sino que la quinta amarilla que vio Diego Costa le facilita más aún las cosas. El hispanobrasileño, que también había sido amonestado en el Camp Nou, volvió a ser víc- tima del marcaje al que le someten los cole- giados, pues prácticamente en su primera fal- ta del partido, cuando luchaba por un balón en el área, sería amonestado. GOLES lleva Morata: 11 en LaLiga, 3 en Champions y 1 en Supercopa 15
  16. 16. 16 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 Europa de fábula Tras encadenar tres derrotas, el equipo blanquinegro puede agudizar su crisis en Los Cármenes • El equipo andaluz, espoleado tras ganar en Vitoria EUROPA LEAGUE, MAL MENOR DEL VALENCIA, ÉXITO PARA GRANADA JORGEAZCOYTIAGRANADA FERNANDOÁLVAREZ VALENCIA No parece que Granada y Va- lencia estén peleando por el mismo objetivo en este mo- mento, clasificarse para la Eu- ropa League a final de tempo- rada. El equipo andaluz ha superado con creces su obje- tivo de recién ascendido y aho- ra se lo toma como un premio, y sin ninguna relajación. El Granada de Diego Martí- nez ha triturado todas las ex- pectativas fijadas al comienzo del curso, y tras certificar de forma matemática la perma- nencia a falta de cinco jorna- das, el equipo andaluz no re- nuncia a luchar por Europa, un objetivo que pasa por do- blegar al Valencia, algo que ya consiguió en los cuartos de fi- nal de la Copa del Rey. Meses después, Granada y Valencia vuelven a cruzar sus caminos, y en esta ocasión am- bos tratan de apurar sus op- ciones europeas, algo que pa- ra el conjunto del Turia es una exigencia mientras que para los granadinos supondría la recompensa a una campaña sobresaliente. Si el fútbol se decantase úni- camente por el estado de áni- SALADE PRENSA J.AZCOYTIAGRANADA El entrenador del Granada, Diego Martínez, mantiene su dis- curso ambicioso para que el equipo pueda llegar a la Europa Lea- gue: “Hemos conseguido el gran sueño pero queremos más. Nues- tra capacidad de competir siempre ha sido de diez y el Granada siempre va a competir al máximo”. Aún así, advierte a sus juga- dores: “El Valencia va a venir herido y con ganas de ganar. Nos da pena que en este momento no podamos tener a la afición”. D. MARTÍNEZ “NUESTRO OBJETIVO ES GANAR EL PARTIDO” Entrenador del Granada mo de los equipos, la balan- za caería del lado rojiblanco, exultantes tras su triunfo en Mendizorroza. Por su parte, los valencianos presentan un cuadro depresivo, inmerso en unas turbulencias de las que intentará salir con un triun- fo en Los Cármenes, uno de los escenarios más exigentes para los forasteros a pesar de los dos últimos tropiezos de los nazaríes. CONSUELO MENOR El Valencia tiene la Segunda división europea como un consuelo menor -aunque no tiene nada fácil clasificarse- y se presenta en Los Cármenes con casi más dudas que en el último partido. No es que el cambio de Voro por Celades no haya surtido efecto, sino que pese a la mejoría el equi- po sigue pareciendo demasia- do blando y recibe demasia- dos goles. Si a eso se le une que ha perdido su capacidad go- leadora, los problemas se ha- cen cada vez más grandes. Diego Martínez se ha acos- tumbrado a convivir con nu- merosas bajas de calado tras las lesiones de hombres como Montoro, Gonalons y, más re- cientemente, Rui Silva, ausen- cias que apenas han merma- do la competitividad del equipo. Además, para la vi- sita del Valencia el entrenador rojiblanco recupera a Germán, que cumplió su partido de san- ción frente al Alavés, rival an- te el que el Granada utilizó tres centrales, fórmula que podría repetir el gallego.  MIGUEL A. MOLINA F.ÁLVAREZVALENCIA Voro afronta su segundo partido de la sexta etapa como entre- nador del Valencia, con la urgencia de ganar al Granada: “Veo al equipo bien. Fue un traspiés perder contra el Athletic, hubo co- sas buenas. Al equipo lo veo bien, la gente dispuesta a seguir luchando y a pelear hasta el final. Vamos a buscar competir el partido en las mejores condiciones. A pesar del mazazo de per- der, vi una actitud buena del equipo”. VORO “HAY UNA ACTITUD BUENA EN EL EQUIPO” Entrenador del Valencia LA COPA EN EL RECUERDO La última vez que el Valencia pasó por Los Cármenes fue este año en Copa. Cayó eliminado por el Granada con un gol de penalti de Soldado al final. El récord de Koeman LLEVA TRES PARTIDOS SIN MARCAR Y CON EL HOLANDÉS SUMÓ CUATRO EN 2008 FERNANDOÁLVAREZ VALENCIA L a lesión de Rodrigo, que se pierde la tem- porada y estará recu- perándose varias se- manas durante el verano, deja el ataque blanqui- negro sin uno de sus referentes que además había regresado en buena formaconla reanudación de la competición. El delantero internacional sufre una rotura parcial del ligamento colateral de la rodilla derecha y a Voro le quedan para el ataque Maxi Gómez y Gameiro, además de los infrautlizados por Ce- lades Manu Vallejo -se lesio- nó en diciembre- y Ru- bén Sobrino. Hay otras opciones como Guedes —Ferran es baja— para ejercer labores de engan- che. El problema es que el Valencia se encontraba su- mido en una crisis de produc- ción ofensiva grave. Lleva tres derrotas consecutivas sin ha- ber conseguido marcar ni un so- lo gol. Se trata de un récord ne- gativo que iguala una racha de la época de Ronald Koeman en enero de 2008 (tres derrotas sin marcar gol). Pero entonces, fueron cuatro los encuentros en los que no celebró ningún gol pero el primero de ellos acabó en empate 0-0 ante el Levante. Ahora el Valencia acumula tres derrotas frente a Eibar (1-0), Vi- llarreal (2-0) y Athletic (0-2), con el agravante de que en los dos primeros partidos, el equipo no tiró a puerta ni una so- la vez. Cambió esa sensa- ción el último miér- coles en Mestalla, pero el equipo no encontróelcami- no del gol, a pe- sar de que chu- tó 10 veces, solo una a puerta.  GOLES ha recibido el Valencia en los ocho partidos que lleva sin ganar a domicilio en Liga, desde el Levante. 18 Fútbol x LaLiga Santander x Granada - Valencia Técnico: Diego Martínez 40 Andorinha (p.s.), 35 Unai, 2 Foulquier, 5 Martínez, 11 Koybasi 12 Azeez, 17 Dias 18 Antoñín 14 Vico, 9 Soldado y 31 Mario. 1-5-4-1 1 Jaume Doménech (p.s.), 33 Guillamón, 2 Thierry Correia 4 Mangala, 25 Florenzi, 6 Kondogbia, 7 Guedes, 16 Kang In 15 Vallejo, 23 Sobrino, 34 Esquerdo y 35 Guerrero. BANQUILLOS 1-4-4-2Técnico: Voro BAJAS Rui Silva, Álex Martínez, Quini, Neyder Lozano, Gonalons y Montoro Lesión Piccini, Rodrigo y Gayá Lesión GRANADA - VALENCIA Los Cármenes Árbitro: CorderoVega (Cántabro) • VAR: SánchezMartínez 22.00 Movistar LaLiga Aarón 13 Cillessen 13 1 X 22,95 3,20 2,55 +18. JUEGA CON RESPONSABILIDAD. CUOTAS SUJETAS A VARIACIÓN. Duarte 22 Vallejo 20 Germán 6 V. Díaz w 16 Neva 15 Eteki w 8 Yangel H. 21 Puertas 10 Machís w 23 Carlos F. 24 Wass 18 Paulista 5 Diakhaby w 12 Jaume Costa 3 Soler 8 Parejo w 10 Coquelin 17 Cheryshev 11 Gameiro 9 Maxi 22
  18. 18. 18 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 RAFAVALEROVIGO Óscar García, técnico del Celta, destacó la importancia del par- tido de hoy para lograr su objetivo: “Es un partido muy impor- tante. Hemos tenido una charla para ver las cosas que hicimos mal ante el Mallorca, que no fue todo ya que tuvimos veinte apro- ximaciones al área y debimos tener más efectividad. Me espe- ro la mejor versión de todos los equipos a los que nos enfrenta- mos. El Betis tiene una grandísima plantilla y no nos lo va a poner nada fácil”. Además, valoró la ausencia de Denis Suárez: “Cuan- do no tienes a un jugador diferencial, es un contratiempo gran- de. Lo que espero es que se recupere bien”. ÓSCAR “EL BETIS TIENE UNA GRANDÍSIMA PLANTILLA” Entrenador del Celta MIGUELÁ.MORÁNSEVILLA El técnico canario del Betis centró en el sistema defensivo de su equipo la explicación sobre sus últimas derrotas y destacó los aspectos que a su juicio debe mejorar: “La idea era jugar con tres centrales para ser más compactos y tener más equilibrio, pero encajamos goles en errores evitables e ingenuos. Hay que te- ner más contundencia, ser más duros defensivamente para que no nos hagan tanto daño. Debemos ser más agresivos, tener más cerca las vigilancias, ser más fuertes en las disputas... Tenemos que intentar hacer los deberes y cosechar lo antes posible la certificación de corroborar la categoría”. ALEXIS “HAY QUE SER MÁS DUROS EN LAS DISPUTAS” Entrenador del Betis SALADE PRENSAE Que se salve quien pueda... Gallegos y andaluces intentarán sumar una victoria que les aleje de manera casi definitiva de la zona de descenso CELTA Y BETIS BUSCAN SELLAR LA PERMANENCIA RAFAVALEROVIGO MIGUELÁ.MORÁNSEVILLA CeltayBetis,dosequiposcons- truidosaprioriparametasmás ambiciosas, se enfrentan esta tarde en Balaídos en busca de tres puntos que les alejen de manera prácticamente defini- tiva de la zona de descenso. Un mal menor en una tempora- da para olvidar que debe ser- vir, al menos, para empezar a corregir errores y preparar con tiempo y un profundo análisis la temporada 2020-21. Suduelodelaprimeravuel- ta, en el Villamarín, se resolvió con un gol de Fekir en el tiem- po añadido que permitió a Ru- bi salvar el cargo y dejó prácti- camentesentenciadoaEscribá, destituidodíasdespuéstrasca- er ante el Getafe. Hoy, ninguno delosdossesentaráenlosban- quillos, con el recién renovado Óscar y el interino Alexis al frente de dos equipos separa- dos por tres puntos en la tabla. Losvigueses,ademásdepa- ra acercarse a la permanencia, buscan una victoria que am- plíe el número de equipos me- tidos en la pelea. Inciden su plantilla y el cuerpo técnico en la importancia del partido pa- ra que no caiga en saco roto el esfuerzo realizado tras el con- finamiento. Y no parece que la manita encajada en Mallorca, porcómoseprodujo,hayamer- mado en exceso el estado aní- mico del equipo. Óscar García podrá contar con Olaza, después de haber- sedespedidoelmartesyrepes- carlo ayer, además de con Hu- go Mallo y Fran Beltrán, altas en la lista. La duda está en el elegido para suplir al lesiona- doDenisSuárez,conNolitoco- mo el mejor colocado. El téc- nicocatalánescondesuscartas con una lista de 25 jugadores en la que hay hasta ocho fut- bolistas apercibidos. UN BETIS EN CRISIS ElBetis,porsuparte,llegaaBa- laídos sumido en una profun- da crisis deportiva, acrecenta- da por sus pobres resultados tras el confinamiento, y des- pués de gastar sin el efecto es- perado la bala del relevo en el banquillo.Conunojoenloque ocurra en estas últimas jorna- das y otro en la búsqueda de entrenador y director deporti- vo, los verdiblancos aspiran a una victoria que clarifique de- finitivamente su permanencia para ponerse manos a la obra. Con la importantísima baja del francés Fekir, a quien ni CompeticiónniApelaciónper- donaron tras su expulsión por doble amarilla frente al Villa- rreal, y el regreso de William Carvalho, tras cumplir un par- tido de sanción, Alexis ana- liza cómo estructurar su once para intentar resolver de una vez por todas sus graves pro- blemas defensivos, tal vez re- nunciando a un central para reforzar la medular, sin perder su pegada en ataque.  Feddal, a un paso del Sporting Betis y Sporting de Portugal estána un paso de cerrar un acuer- do para el traspaso de Zou Feddal para la próxima temporada. El conjunto lisboeta pagaría en torno a tres millones de euros para hacerse con los servicios del internacional marroquí, que dejaría plusvalía en las arcas heliopolitanas después de ver cómo se frustraba el pasado mes de marzo su fichaje por el Valencia. El Celta da marcha atrás y Olaza se queda un año GUADAGUERRAVIGO Después de comunicar que el uruguayo Lucas Olaza no se- guiría más allá del pasado 30 dejunio,fechaenlaquecum- plíasucesiónporpartedeBo- ca Juniors, y de que el juga- dor se despidiera del equipo, elCeltadiomarchaatrásyen- contró una fórmula para po- der contar con el lateral uru- guayo en los partidos de Liga que quedan y una tempora- da más, hasta el 30 de junio de 2021, manteniendo la op- ción de compra por el futbo- listas fijada en cuatro millo- nes de euros. � CON OPCIÓN DE COMPRA DE CUATRO ‘KILOS’ Lucas Olaza (25), en un entrenamiento con el Celta. KIKO HURTADO JORGE LANDÍN Fútbol x LaLiga Santander x Celta - Betis Técnico: Óscar 25 Iván Villar (p.s.), 2 Hugo Mallo, 7 Juan Hernández, 8 Beltrán, 11 Sisto, 16 Jorge Sáenz, 18 Aidoo w, 19 Toro Fdez., 22 Mina, w 23 Brais Méndez, 24 Pape, 28 Bermejo, 29 Jacobo y 40 Rosic. 1-4-3-3 13 Dani Martín (p.s.), 19 Barragán, 4 Feddal, 5 Bartra, 6 Pedraza, 21 Guido Rodríguez w, 3 Javi García, 24 Aleñá, 20 Lainez, 7 Juanmi, 11 Tello y 9 Borja Iglesias. Olaza w BANQUILLOS 1-4-1-4-1Técnico: Alexis BAJAS Sergio, Juncà y Denis Suárez Lesión. Fekir Sanción. CELTA - BETIS Estadio de Balaídos Árbitro: González Fuertes (Asturiano) • VAR: Martínez Munuera 17.00 Gol 15 1 X 22,20 3,40 3,45 +18. JUEGA CON RESPONSABILIDAD. CUOTAS SUJETAS A VARIACIÓN. Rubén w 13 Araújo w 4 Murillo w 21 Kevin 20 Nolito 3 Baradaric 14 Okay 5 Rafinha 12 Smolov w 9 Aspas 10 Joel Robles 1 Emerson 22 Mandi 23 Sidnei 12 Á. Moreno 15 William 14 Edgar 32 Guardado w 10 Joaquín 17 Canales w 10 Loren 16 FEKIR (26) no podrá jugar esta tarde después de que el Comité de Apelación resolviera negativamente el recurso del Betis a las 22.00 horas impidiendo que acudiera a instancias superiores.
  19. 19. 19MSÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 PARA NUEVOS USUARIOS JUEGA PARA GANAR Vercondiciones.Elbonoesde15€paranuevosusuariosenapuestasdeportivas.Pararetirarelbonoysusgananciassedeberáapostar 8veceslacantidaddelbonoenalmenos8apuestasde8eventosdiferentesacuotamínimade2.00ynosuperiora11.00,en lossiguientes 7díasdesdesuobtención.Paralaretiradaseránecesariorealizarundepósitodealmenos50eurossiendolacantidadmáximadegananciasaretirar(provenientesdelbono)de50€.Cuotassujetasavariación.Válidohastael12/20. Más supercuotas en marcaapuestas.es Smolov marca y Celta gana Betis gana y ambos equipos marcan golCELTA 34€22,5€ 33,5€ BETISX APUESTA 10€ Y GANA 50€ +18.JUEGACONRESPONSABILIDAD 65€ ¡APUESTA YA! Para no sufrirVALLADOLID Y ALAVÉS BUSCAN SUMAR Y NO PASAR APUROS AL FINAL JESÚSP.BARAJAVALLADOLID JONDOSSANTOS VITORIA Ganar, o al menos sumar algo, para no sufrir en la recta final del campeonato. Así sepresen- tan Valladolid y Alavés hoy en el José Zorrilla. Aunque es- tán en una buena disposición para salvar la categoría, una mala racha les puede hacer a ambos sudar la gota gorda en las últimas jornadas. Segundo partido consecu- tivo en casa y nueva oportu- nidad para que el Real Valla- dolid deje sellada la permanencia con una victo- ria, después de que, ante el Le- vante el miércoles pasado, no lograra traducir sus numero- sas ocasiones en el marcador y tuviera que conformarse con un nuevo empate, el decimo- quinto de la temporada ya. El conjunto blanquivioleta aún se ve suficientemente lejos de las plazas de descenso, pero quiere sumar cuanto antes los puntos necesarios para cer- tificar la salvación, más ante la complicidad del calendario en las jornadas siguientes. Aunque habrá algún cam- bio, Sergio González podría apostar por un once similar al del encuentro anterior. De él no formará parte Míchel, ba- ja de última hora tras no recu- perarse de una microrrotura en el aductor. Además, el téc- nico catalán seguirá sin poder contar por lesión con Pedro Porro, Matheus, Caro y San- dro Ramírez, lo que, de nue- vo, ha abierto la puerta de la convocatoria a varios jugado- res del filial. EL PARÓN LE SENTÓ MAL El Alavés, por su parte, no ha regresadobientraselparónge- neradoporlacovid-19,conseis encuentros disputados en los que los gasteiztarras sólo han podido sacar los tres puntos frente a la Real Sociedad en Mendizorroza. Así, con una racha de cua- tro derrotas de manera conse- cutiva, la peor esta temporada, el Alavés sigue con las opcio- nes intactas para mantenerse en la máxima categoría. Los de Asier Garitano, como así viene apuntando el técnico en las úl- timas semanas, dependen de sí mismos para lograr el obje- tivo de la permanencia, pero deben reaccionar ya. Cuerpo técnico, con Asier Garitano al frente, y jugadores están señalados ante las malas sensaciones de los babazorros en este reinicio de la campaña liguera. El máximo accionis- ta de la entidad, Josean Que- rejeta, ya ha mostrado públi- camente su malestar con el devenir de los partidos y las sensaciones en el terreno de juego.“Noesnormalquecuan- do se suspende la competición elequipoestuvieracon32pun- tos y aspirando a metas más importantes y ahora esté dan- do la imagen que está dando”, poniendo en la diana no sólo al preparador de Bergara, que recordemos renovaría de ma- nera automática una campa- ña más en el banquillo gasteiz- tarra si consigue el objetivo de la permanencia, sino también al plantel de futbolistas a los que aboga a su profesionalidad para sacar esta mala dinámica adelante. Con todo, cabe recordar que los de Asier Garitano ya han salvadovariassituacionescom- plicadas a lo largo de este cam- peonato liguero con victorias, que han hecho reflotar de nue- vo la nave albiazul, como los encuentros ante Real Mallor- ca, Real Betis o el propio Real Valladolid, rival de hoy desde las 19.30 horas en el nuevo Jo- sé Zorrilla, y al que ya venció por 3-0 en Mendizorroza e pa- sado 9 de noviembre. Eran momentos en los que el cuerpo técnico estaba en en- tredicho y salvó la continui- dad, para llegar a este sprint li- guero final con las opciones intactas de salvación. También, cabe destacar que a lo largo de todoelcampeonatoligueroque los albiazules nunca han esta- do en puestos de descenso. � J. MTZ. DE ALBÉNIZ Antes del parón los vitorianos aspiraban a más, pero cuatro derrotas seguidas les han frenado • Los pucelanos, tras tres empates consecutivos, deben ganar Míchelseuneala listadebajasdel equipopucelano El centrocampista del Real Valladolid Míchel Herrero se unió ayer a la lista de ba- jas, que incluía a Pedro Po- rro, Sandro y Matheus, de cara al partido ante el Ala- vés de hoy, según confirmó el técnico del equipo, Ser- gio González. Ante estas ausencias, el entrenador ca- talán valorará, con deteni- miento, qué jugadores “es- tán más frescos” para que presenten el mayor nivel de competitividad ante un ri- val que llega con muchas necesidades, tras cuatro jornadas sin conocer la vic- toria. DUELO DE INTENSIDAD Con la llegada de las jornadas finales, los partidos comienzan a ser casi todos de una intensidad tremenda en busca de los objetivos. Fútbol x LaLiga Santander x Valladolid - Alavés Técnico: Sergio 26 Samu Pérez (p.s.), 17 Javi Moyano,5 Javi Sánchez, 24 Joaquín Fernández w, 6 Raúl Carnero, 28 Kike Pérez, 35 Víctor García, 19 Toni w, 23 Waldo, 3 Ben Arfa y 29 Miguel. 1-4-4-2 31 Aritz (p.s.), 17 Adrián Marín, 24 Burke, 27 Tachi, 20 Pere Pons, 4 Ely, 15 Fejsa, 11 Luis Rioja, 32 Paulino, 21 Martín w, 16 Edgar Méndez y 19 Manu García. BANQUILLOS 1-4-4-2Técnico: Garitano BAJAS Míchel, Caro, Matheus, Pedro Porro y Sandro Ramírez Lesión. Pacheco Lesión. VALLADOLID - ALAVÉS José Zorrilla Árbitro: JaimeLatre (Aragonés) • VAR: SotoGrado 19.30 Movistar LaLiga Masip 1 Roberto 13 1 X 22,60 2,80 3,30 +18. JUEGA CON RESPONSABILIDAD. CUOTAS SUJETAS A VARIACIÓN. Nacho 22 Salisu w 27 Kiko Olivas 4 Antoñito 18 Plano w 10 Alcaraz w 14 S. Emeteriow 16 Hervías 11 Ünal 9 Guardiola 7 Ximo N. 23 Magallán w 6 Laguardia 5 Duarte 3 Aleix Vidal 18 Camarasa 10 Tomás Pina 8 Borja Sáinz 29 Lucas w 7 Joselu 9 SALADE PRENSA CHUSRODRÍGUEZVALLADOLID 36 puntos, un colchón impor- tante con respecto al descen- so y cinco jornadas para el fi- nal de LaLiga. La situación del Real Valladolid invita a un optimismo que comparte Sergio González, entrenador de los pucelanos, pero sin eu- forias desmedidas. “A los ju- gadores les pongo ejemplos de cosas que han pasado en años anteriores. Como dice un amigo argentino, esto no acaba hasta que la vaca no esté atada”, comentó el téc- nico sobre el exceso de con- fianza que se puede vivir en el vestuario. � SERGIO “NO ACABA HASTA QUE LA VACA NO ESTÉ ATADA” Entrenador del Valladolid JONDOSSANTOSVITORIA Asier Garitano tiene claro que deben hacer los deberes y no fijarse en el resto de resul- tados. “Depender de nosotros mismos es lo más importan- te, no tener que mirar al lado para ver lo que hacen los ri- vales Debemos dar nuestra mejor versión y dependien- do de lo que seamos capaces de dar y hacer podemos lo- grar los objetivos. Otros equi- pos están peor en puntos que nosotros, pero dan mejores sensaciones porque vienen de ganar el último partido o están mostrando otro juego”, afirmó el técnico.� A. GARITANO “DEPENDER DENOSOTROS ESLOMÁS IMPORTANTE” Entrenador del Alavés
  20. 20. 20 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 Fútbol x LaLiga Santander uando Gianluigi Buffon se dio el gustazo de firmar por el PSG en la temporada 2018- 19 todos creímos que quería disfrutar de su úl- tima temporada al máximo ni- vel, buscaresaChampionsque seleresiste,dejarhuellaenotro club fuera de Italia. La simpa- tíaquedeformaunánimedes- pierta el guardameta hizo que su regreso a la Juve, al año si- guiente, se celebrase entre los aficionados como una de esas historiasfutbolerasquepueden contarse pasados 50 años. Vol- viódispuestoachuparbanqui- llo, a ayudar de otra manera, asumar.Él,queaceptójugaren laserieByque,también,levan- tó la Copa del Mundo. Rechazó el dorsal 1 y cedió su brazalete de capitán. Sigue brillando y, cuando su equipo anunció que le renovaba por una temporada más, más de unoymásdeunmillónpensó: otra ocasión para que gane su Champions. Sevaaretirar,quesepamos, con 43 años. Cada vez es más habitual que la carrera de los futbolistas no finalice entre los 33-35 años. Mejores cuidados, alimentación,tratamientosmé- dicos, entrenamientos especí- ficos... Otro mundo compara- do lo que vivió alguno de nuestros protagonistas. Eldeporteestállenodecha- valesquehantriunfadoporen- cimadelos40.Hemospregun- tado por Buffon a algunos. Carboni,Donato,ManuelPablo, Ze Roberto hablan de su expe- riencia en el fútbol. José Javier Hombrados(¡enactivocon48!) y Alejadro Valverde, en balon- mano y ciclismo. CARBONINOSEQUERÍAIR AmedeoCarboni(Arezzo,1965) llegóalValenciaen1997con32 años después de haberlo sido todo en la Roma. Muchos pen- saronquellegabaaMestallapa- ra retirarse. Sin embargo, se convirtió un jugador refe- rencia y jugó hasta los 41enunequipocon el que ganó todos los títulos y ju- gódosfinalesde C h a mp i o n s League. Atien- de a Fernando Álvarez para re- cordar cómo se sentía compitiendo a esa edad: “Para jugar aaltoniveltienenquedarseun conjunto de virtudes. La parte física,cuandosuperaslos35es lomásimportante,porquetéc- nicamente no vas a mejorar mucho. Pero físicamente pue- desempeorarmucho.Ysicon- sigues mantenerte a un buen nivel puedes seguir. La gené- tica es importante, claro, pero sin duda hay que cuidarse”. C Un reportaje de SERGIO FERNÁNDEZ “Después, el factor psi- cológico es clave.Lacabe- za, superados los 35 años, ha- ce que aprecies máseltrabajoqueha- ces. El nuestro es un traba- jo muy bonito. Te cuidan, ha- ces lo que te gusta, no es fácil encontraruntrabajoasí.Séque Buffon siempre se ha cuidado durantesucarrera,élesunains- titución,unejemplocomopro- fesional. Él no juega por dine- ro”, añade. “Cuandoyolleguéamiúlti- mocontratoenelValencia,me ofrecieronrenovarunaño.Yyo pedí renovar dos años cobran- doelmismosalarioqueenuno. Porquenoqueríaretirarme,sa- bíaquepodíadarmásynoque- ría renunciar a jugar al fútbol. A esta edad el dinero ya no es importanteparaunfutbolista”, explica el italiano. CAPITÁN(YCAMPEÓN)ALOS42 RealMadrid,BayerLeverkusen, BayerndeMúnich,Santos,Pal- meiras... AZeRoberto(Ipiran- ga,1974)los40lepillarontoda- vía lejos de su retirada, para la quetodavíalefaltarontresmás. “Paramífuedivertido.Noessó- loquejugaseenPrimeracon40 1 2 4 3 5 6 M Reportaje 1. Ze Roberto. 2. Gianluigi Buffon. 3. José Javier Hombrados. 4. Alejandro Valverde. 5. Manuel Pablo. 6. Amedeo Carboni.
  21. 21. 21MSÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 VALERÓN también jugó hasta los 40. “Volvió a jugar y cogió una gran racha hasta más allá de los 39 años... y eso que estuvo tres años en el banquillo antes”, dice Donato. HOMBRADOS, CON 42, EN LA BUNDESLIGA Juega con 48 en Guadalajara, pero con 42 no tuvo problemas en ir a uno grande: el HSG Wetzlar en la poderosa Bundesliga. Buffon se ha cuidado toda su carrera, ya no juega por dinero” A. CARBONI EX JUGADOR DEL VALENCIA Renovaciones como la de Buffon, que jugará hasta los 43, serán cada vez más frecuentes Donato, Ze Roberto, Carboni y Manuel Pablo recuerdan sus experiencia para MARCA años...¡esquefuicampeón!Ca- pitánycampeón:CopadeBra- silycampeónbrasileñocon42 años.Paramí,paraserclaro,no sentí ningún peso de la edad. Para mí es sólo un número. Yo disfruté”,explicaelbrasileñoa Lorena González. “Lomásimportanteparapo- der seguir compitiendo al más alto nivel a esas edades es no habersufridomuchaslesiones. Esbásicoparamantenerelren- dimiento y yo, gracias a Dios, nunca tuve demasiadas. Casi ninguna. Eso me ha ayudado mucho.Estáclaroquesitecui- das bien todo va mejor: las re- cuperaciones después de los partidosnosoniguales,tume- tabolismo no funciona igual a partir de cierta edad. Precisas dormirbien,estaralineadocon el club en cuanto a intensidad de entrenamientos, intercalar descansos y entrenos fuertes porquetienesquellegaral100% al partido, no al entrenamien- to. Las semanas hay que pro- gramarlas también en función deldesgasteylarecuperación”, asegura Ze Roberto. En cuanto a los trucos que necesitasparaestaral100%has- taesasedades,elinternacional brasileño tiene una idea bási- ca:llegarbienalospartidos,do- sificar en los entrenamientos para atender a la respuesta de su cuerpo, que no es igual que 20 años antes: “La diferencia entre los 40 y los 20 es que ya no estás en la flor de la edad. Con25tienesqueestaral100% en todos los entrenamientos, enlospartidos,ysiempre.Con 40 tienes más experiencia, te conoces mejor y buscas algu- nos atajos que te van a ayudar dentrodelosentrenamientosy delospartidos,parapoderter- minarlosbien.Elmetabolismo no es igual y hay que adecuar- separamantenerelrendimien- toalaltonivel.Esoloentienden perfectamente los profesiona- les de los clubes”. Donato Gama da Silva (Río de Janeiro, 1962) sabe lo que es el fútbol al máximo nivel más allá de los 40. Se retiró con 41, pocodespuésganar,entreotras muchas cosas, la Copa con el Dépor:“Buffonesuntremendo capitán dentro del vestuario y estádandorendimiento.Cuan- dounapersonaestáahí,sintién- dose útil al equipo, no se tiene por qué retirar. Yo cuando salí delDeportivonomefuiporque quisiera, sino porque no con- taronconmigo.Mepillódescon- certado,aunassemanasdevol- ver de vacaciones y me sorprendió.Hubierajugadohas- talos42oasí.Yoteníalailusión deseguirperonocontaroncon- migo. Me alegro de que se va- lore el trabajo no el carnet de identidad.Silerenuevanespor- que es útil para el equipo y pa- raelvestuario.Yonoqueríaarras- trarme, si hubiera sido así, lo hubieradejado.Perolascircuns- tanciasmeobligaronaparar,no quise ir a jugar a Segunda divi- sión”, recuerda Donato. AManuelPabloGarcíaDíaz (Gran Canaria, 1976) también lo quisieron hasta más allá de lacuarentenaenelconjuntoga- llego:“Másalládelos40tesien- tesmásunapersonaqueinten- taayudaraloscompañeros,con ilusión. No reniegas de tus mi- nutos, de estar preparado pa- rajugar,perotambiéneresme- nos egoísta que al principio de tu carrera. Ya has pasado mu- cho en el mundo del fútbol y buscas lo mejor para todos. En cualquiercasositerenuevanes porque piensan que puedes aportar, eso está clarísimo”. “Lees el fútbol antes, las ac- ciones normales... Habrá mo- mentos en los que se te vayan porvelocidad,perovesantesla jugada, te anticipas al movi- mientoysabesleermejorloque pasa.Y,además,ganasencolo- cación. Te hace superar a ad- versarios que son físicamente yamejoresquetú”,añadeelex lateralcanariotambiéndelase- lección española. “De Buffon recuerdo un campeonato sub 21 en Italia hace muchísimos años. Muchísimo, claro[risas]. Era enorme. Me acuerdo que teníamos a Ballesteros de cen- tral y él era igual. Un animal. Y luego en los partidos que ju- guécontraélmepareciósiem- pre uno de los grandes de to- dalahistoria.Mealegrodeque sigaporquelomerece:siguerin- diendo”,finalizaManuelPablo. CADAVEZSERÁMÁSNORMAL VERCUARENTONESENACTIVO ParaNachoTorreño,responsa- ble jefe de rendimiento del Ba- silea,exdelaFiorentina,Espa- nyol,Maccabi...entreotros,esta tendencia a que las carreras de los jugadores termine cada vez más tarde es consecuencia ló- gica de la mejora no sóloen los entrenamientos, sino también de lo que él llama el entrena- miento invisible. “Es un men- sajequelanzosiemprealosju- gadores jóvenes: ellos trabajan dos horas al día con nosotros. Sólodoshoras.Eslanormadel 2-22:22horasenlasquesetie- nen que cuidar ellos. Descan- so,alimentación,entorno...Eso esbásico.Yconesasedadesaún más.Unjugador,aesasedades, es un gustazo: tienen mucha experienciaenelentrenamien- to, conocen más su cuerpo y a nosotros,losentrenadores,nos hacencrecermuchísimo.Élsa- becuándotienequedescansar, aportan muchísima informa- ción”, explica. “Siaunjugadorlerenuevan con más de 40 años es porque su historial de lesiones ha si- do bueno, (apenas ha tenido o se han curado bien), se ha cui- dadomuchísimo(loquellama- mos entrenamiento invisible: alimentación, descanso, hábi- tos...) y ha vivido por y para el fútbol. Tienen, además, un va- lorañadidoporliderazgo,cali- dad y aportan muchas cosas POST40ENOTROSDEPORTES Hablandodeporteroslongevos es casi imposible no acordar- se de José Javier Hombrados (Madrid,1972).Con48añossi- gue jugando en el Balonmano Guadalajara después de haber ganado ya todo lo que se podía ganar varias veces. Ya jugó sus últimos Juegos Olímpicos, los de Londres, superando los 40. Cuando ve noticias como la de Buffon sonríe. Sabe de qué va la historia: “No es tan raro que sigan. Todas las circunstancias leencajaránbien:tendrásuvi- da bien montada en Turín, en torno al club, estará en condi- ciones físicas buenas... Si a Buffonahoraledicenquelefi- cha el Bayern y tiene que irse a Múnich, seguramente no lo haría. Si no fuera en la Juven- tus, yo creo que no seguiría ju- gando”, explica. “Luegoestáeltemasocialde un portero de 43 años, cuan- do juega con tíos más jóvenes. ¿Qué tendrá Buffon en común con un chico de 18 años de su vestuario?Esasdiferenciasson la parte más complicada, pero si las circunstancias encajan: viajaseneldía,tucasaestácer- ca del club, tiene su vida así montada, está en condiciones físicas... ¿por qué no va a se- guir?”, añade. “Un portero, a los 43 años, gana cabeza, saber estar, tran- quilidad,timingdelpartido,del vestuario... ¡Lo tienes todo! Si tuviera que correr mucho, no. Si tuviera que hacer lo de Ter Stegen en el Barça, por ejem- plo, lo pasaría peor, pero en la Juvequetienequesalirmenos. Todo le encaja. Por eso yo no juegoenelBarcelona.Juegoen uno que lucha por salvarse. Buffon tiene un apoyo depor- tivo,conotroportero,unespa- ciodetiempoentrepartidossu- ficiente... Si fuera un lateral ya te digo yo que no seguiría en la Juve”, añade. “La experiencia te permite ganar tiempo en anticipación. Esas décimas que pierdes por unladolasganasporotro.Pier- desflexibilidadyvelocidad,pe- ro si lo trabajas, mantienes ese estatus. La portería tiene una exigenciamásalta.Yojuguélos JJOOdeLondrescon40”,fina- liza el campeón español. Para Alejandro Valverde (Murcia,1980)lasganassonlas quemarcansulongevidad:“La clavealos40eslailusión.Ave- ces cuesta arrancar en las con- centracionesotemporadaspe- ro,cuandotienesilusiónysalud, todoesmássencillo.Laedadte aporta experiencia, conoces perfectamente tu cuerpo y sa- bes lo que necesitas. En un de- porte tan exigente como el ci- clismo es importante, aunque elpasodelosañostequitafres- cura”,explicóaMARCAduran- te la concentración que ha ha llevado a cabo la selección es- pañola esta semana en Altea.� Deportistas en la ‘cuarentena’ más allá del césped”, añade. “Losporterosvivendelave- locidad y la potencia. Y eso se pierdequizáantesquelaresis- tencia que pueda necesitar un pivote.Sonposicionesque,alo mejor,duranteelpartidonotie- ne tanto desgaste como otras peronecesitanunascualidades físicas muy altas”, finaliza Na- cho Torreño. No es que jugase con 40 en Primera: ¡fui capitán y campeón! ¡Con 42!” ZE ROBERTO EX JUGADOR DEL R. MADRID Me alegro de que no se valore el DNI y sí el trabajo, antes no era así” DONATO EX JUGADOR DEL DEPORTIVO Si te renuevan es que piensan que aportas, eso está clarísimo” MANUEL PABLO EX JUGADOR DEL DÉPOR Las décimas que pierdes, las ganas en anticipación y colocación” J.J. HOMBRADOS PORTERO GUADALAJARA La edad te aporta experiencia, conoces tu cuerpo y lo que necesita” ALEJANDRO VALVERDE CICLISTA VETERANOSDELDÉPOR Durante unos años el Deporti- vo de La Coruña pareció espe- cializarse en las segundas ju- ventudesdelosfutbolistas.Allí llegó gente como Martín Vázquez y muchos otros para ofrecersusúltimastemporadas declase.Y,casisiempre,lessa- lió bien.
  22. 22. 22 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 ÓSCARBADALLOSAN SEBASTIÁN Illarramendi será operado mañana en Londres de la lesión que arrastra en el aductor de la pierna dere- cha, desde que sufriese una importante rotura del mis- mo en la pasada tempora- da. El periódo de recupe- ración se estima en unos cuatro meses. � R. SOCIEDAD El de Mutriku sigue con su calvario de lesiones graves Illarravolverá alquirófano EFEPAMPLONA Tras la victoria del jueves ante el Eibar, Osasuna ocu- pa la undécima posición con 44 puntos después de 33 jornadas, lo que le ha- ce avistar a seis puntos la séptima posición que aho- ra ocupa la Real Sociedad tras ganar al Espanyol en el Reale Arena. � YA SALVADO ahora se pone entre ceja y ceja la séptima plaza de LaLiga Osasunacambia deobjetivo EFEVILLARREAL Javier Calleja afirmó que con independencia de los últimos resultados del Bar- celona y de los que ha con- seguido el Real Madrid, no considera que el equipo ca- talán vaya a dejarse ir en el duelo de mañana en La Ce- rámica: “No creo que vaya a bajar los brazos”. � VILLARREAL Calleja no cree que los culés vayan a bajar la intensidad “ElBarçanovaa bajarlosbrazos” ElGetafeyacasise olvidade‘su’Champions JUANCARNAVACERRADAGETAFE Tal y como está la clasificación de LaLiga, en el Getafe saben que jugar Champions el año que viene está prácticamente imposible. En el vestuario lo saben y Bordalás quiso poner los pies en el suelo tras la derrota ante el Madrid. “Siendo realistas, está muy difícil”, decía el ali- cantino, que ya mira al choque contra Osa- suna. Esto no para y los azulones necesitan su- mar para alejarse de sus perseguidores. � EL VESTUARIO AZULÓN es consciente de que llegar a la cuarta plaza está muy complicado Maksimovic (24) y Jorge Molina (38). ÁNGEL RIVERO Fútbol x LaLiga Santander censos anteriores, aunque quedan cinco encuentros, y nunca ha terminado como co- lista. La peor clasificación, has- ta el momento, data de la 1968- 69, que también concluyó en descenso y los periquitos que- daron penúltimos. Por lo tan- to, el reto es mayúsculo. Ade- más, el Espanyol está en un dinámica totalmente negati- va. Encadena cuatro compro- misos perdiendo. LA PEOR, LA 1968-69 En cuanto a puntos totales, y teniendo en cuenta que hasta la 1995-96 las victorias valían 2, los periquitos podrían ter- minar el curso con los peores registros de la historia. Hasta ahora, la más negativa vuelve CRISTINANAVARRO BARCELONA Al Espanyol le quedan cinco jornadas por delante y pocos alicientes. La afición ya hace cuatro partidos que ve de cer- ca la Segunda división y, des- de la derrota contra el Betis, no hay esperanza. Los periqui- tos firmarán en breve el des- censo de forma matemática. No obstante, quieren evitar a toda costa convertirse en el pe- or equipo de la historia blan- quiazul. A día de hoy, van ca- mino de ello y más teniendo en cuenta que le esperan Le- ganés, Barça, Eibar, Valencia y Celta. El bloque está por debajo de los números de los cuatro des- Los periquitos nunca han terminado colistas de Primera y sus números están por ahora por debajo de los cuatro descensos anteriores LOS CATALANES VAN CAMINO DE FIRMAR SUS REGISTROS MÁS POBRES El peor Espanyol de la historia A.FDEZ.SEVILLA El Sevilla arrancará el sprint final de LaLiga recibiendo al Eibar el próximo lunes en el Sánchez-Pizjuán. Por primera vez verá qué han hecho sus perseguidores, entre los que se encuentran el Villarreal (a tres puntos)–, el Getafe (5), la Real Socie- dad (7) o el Athletic (9). El equipo rojiblanco es el que marca la frontera entre los que entran en Europa y los que se quedan fuera, como ellos ahora mismo. En Nervión calculan que todavía harán falta, por lo menos, unos 9-10 puntos para conseguir el objetivo de terminar entre los cua- tro primeros. Porque el Vi- llarreal, que le tiene ganado el goal-average a los anda- luces, debe medirse a Bar- celona, Real Madrid y dos delosimplicadosenlapug- na europea, como Getafe y Real Sociedad. Por ello, se piensa que superando los partidos en el Sánchez- Pizjuán (Eibar, Mallorca y Valencia) se podría conse- guir el premio. Igualmente podría jugar el lunes con el equipo amarillo por enci- ma. Un sprint sin tregua. � SEVILLA El equipo andaluz jugará en casa con Mallorca, Eibar y Valencia LaChampions delSevillapasa porNervión Julen Lopetegui (53). KIKO HURTADO JAVICARRASCOLEGANÉS Javier Aguirre confirmó las bajas de Roque Mesa, Ós- car y Carrillo y la vuelta a la convocatoria de Alexan- der Szymanowski para el partido de mañana ante el Espanyol. El míster mexicano cree que el equipo necesita una victoria para mejorar el es- tado de ánimo: “En cinco de estos seis partidos estuvi- mos bien pero no pudimos ganar. Los jugadores nece- sitan una inyección de áni- mo porque se frustran al no conseguir el resultado por pequeños detalles”. El técnico confirmó las bajasdeÓscaryCarrillo,por lesión,ydeRoqueMesa,por sanción. “Óscar ya no juga- rá.Esunalesiónextraña.No sé lo que ha pasado con su lesión tras el descanso del partido con el Granada”, la- mentó. “La buena noticia es que recuperamos a Szyma- nowski. Está entrenando bien y tiene mucho ánimo. Físicamente le está costan- do pero es capitán, contagia entusiasmo e ilusión y va a sumar en este final de tem- porada”, señaló el entrena- dor pepinero.� LEGANÉS La buena noticia es el regreso a la lista de Szymanowski Aguirrelamenta queÓscardice adiósaestaLiga Óscar Rodríguez (22). a ser la 1968-69 con 8 triunfos y los mismos empates. Ahora el cuadro de Rufete lleva 5 vic- toriasy9igualadas.Enlosotros descensos los números tam- bién son, a día de hoy, menos negativos. La 1961-62, los ca- talanes promocionaron y des- cendieron tras lograr en la li- ga 8 victorias y 10 empates, la 1988-89sesaldaríacon7triun- fos y 16 igualadas y la 1992-93 con 9 y 11. Por lo tanto, el reto del Es- panyol en esta recta final no es otro que evitar la etique- ta de peor equipo de la histo- ria periquita. El curso del re- greso a Europa se ha convertido en el del infierno de Segunda 26 años después. Para olvidar. � JUAN HERRERO DESOLACIÓN La entidad es consciente de que jugará en Segunda el próximo curso y ya prepara la revolución para afrontar la categoría de Plata. Lo primero, un técnico. VICTORIAS ha logrado el Espanyol en toda la temporada 5 ElcuadrodeRufete podríadescender estemismolunes Esta jornada podría certifi- car el descenso matemático del Espanyol a Segunda. Una única combinación de resultados propiciaría que los blanquiazules visiten el miércoles en Camp Nou co- mo equipo de la categoría de Plata. Concretamente, el bloque de Rufete debe per- der su encuentro del domin- go contra el Leganés y el Celta, Alavés y Eibar ganar sus partidos. Precisamente, el conjunto armero juega el lunes en Sevilla. J. A. GARCÍA
  23. 23. 23MSÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020
  24. 24. 24 M SÁBADO 4 JULIO 2020 “Casillas es Dios”Su parada a Cardozo desató una tormenta de elogios de todo el mundo, los primeros sus compañeros. Sólo Iker ha sido capaz de parar penaltis en dos Mundiales distintos l día después de la victoria ante Para- guay tuvo a Iker Casillas como refe- rencia absoluta. Se había ga- nado con un gol de Villa, lo que casi había dejado de ser noti- cia. El 7 de España era el de- lantero del Mundial, el juga- dor más decisivo en forma de goles que había en Sudáfri- ca. Sólo el asturiano y Sneijder podían decir que gracias a go- les suyos sus selecciones esta- ba en la semifinales del Mun- dial. El 7 de España marcó los únicos ante Portugal y Para- guay; el 10 de Holanda el 2-1 anteBrasil. A eso Villa suma- ba que había sido clave en for- ma de dianas en dos partidos de tres de la primera fase; el holandés, el 1-0 a Japón y el 2-0 en octavos a Eslovaquia. Pero ante Paraguay, antes del gol de Villa, el penalti que paró Iker evitó algo que, aun- que no se pueda asegurar que hubiera pasado, tenía pinta del enésimo capítulo de un clási- co: la maldición de cuartos. PARAPENALTISMUNDIAL La parada a Cardozo, en la que tanto influyó el consejo de Rei- na para elegir al lado al que lanzarse, convirtió a Casillas en el primer portero en la his- toria de la Copa del Mundo ca- paz de detener penaltis en fa- ses finales distintas. En 2002, ante Irlanda en los octavos de final, atrapó un disparo de Harte —a los que sumó dos más E REVIVIMOSELMUNDIALx4-07-2010 LOS 26 DÍAS QUE HICIERON CAMPEONA A ESPAÑA en la tanda de penaltis— y en 2010 atajó el de Cardozo. Sólo tres porteros han parados dos penaltis en Mundiales. Antes de Iker lo lograron el polaco Tomaszewski (Alemania 1974) y el estadounidense Friedle (Corea y Japón 2002). Entre los de Casillas había ocho años de distancia. El que detuvo a los irlande- ses en Suwon hace de Casillas el portero más joven en pa- rar un penalti en una fase fi- nal mundialista: tenía 21 años y 27 días. DEDIOSESYVÍRGENES La parada a Cardozo fue como revivir para España. Dentro y fuera del campo crecía el miedo a volverse a casa. La ata- jada se celebró como lo que era, una mano a la que aga- rrarse cuando el vació parecía el destino. De ahí los elogios. A la cabeza, Cesc: “Iker es Dios”. Y en esa proeza hubo un salvado. “Cuando paró el pe- nalti lo que pensé fue que se me había aparecido la Virgen”, aseguró Gerard Piqué. Porque él fue quien derribó de mane- ra clara a Cardozo en el área, una jugada que no daba al ar- bitro más opción que irse a los once metros. Ocho años después, en Moscú, Piqué cometió otro pe- nalti muy claro. Fue en los oc- tavos de final ante Rusia, unas manos sin discusión. Pero es- ta vez bajo los palos no estaba Casillas. No hubo milagro al- guno. Esas eran tareas para ele- gidos. Como lo fue Iker. � “Parar un penalti tiene parte de intuición, y parte de fortuna” Iker Casillas Un reportaje de MIGUELÁNGELLARA El rival AYERRAFA ELDOMINGO LAROJA LUNES 5deJULIO de2010 1euro NADAL GANA EL MUNDIAL DEL TENISNADAL GANA EL MUNDIAL DEL TENIS NADAL GANA EL MUNDIAL DEL TENIS NADAL GANA EL MUNDIAL DEL TENIS NADAL GANA EL MUNDIAL DEL TENIS NADAL GANA EL MUNDIAL DEL TENIS NADAL GANA EL MUNDIAL DEL TENIS NADAL GANA EL MUNDIAL DEL TENISNADAL GANA EL MUNDIAL DEL TENIS DEL BOSQUE PREPARA UNA SORPRESA ANTE ALEMANIA: SILVA La historia puede repetirse al revés • En 2008 España ganó la Eurocopa y una semana después Rafa ganó Wimbledon Elnúmero1 tumbaa Berdychpor 6-3,7-5y6-4 Entraría por Torres en busca de un mejor juego entre líneas • Había desaparecido del once tras la debacle ante Suiza NADALDA PRIMERO La selección se animaba con Nadal. El triunfo en Wimbledon del balear, el segundo sobre la hierba de Londres, se celebró a lo grande. 10de la mayor gesta delfútbol español añosaños SeSe cumplencumplen Es el jugador más importante en toda la historia de España” CESC FÁBREGAS 11O PARTIDOS CON ESPAÑA Es el número uno, Iker nunca tiene momentos de flaqueza” PEPE REINA 36 PARTIDOS CON ESPAÑA Indiscutible, un ganador que ante todo tiene mucho carácter” VÍCTOR VALDÉS 20 PARTIDOS CON ESPAÑA KLOSEPIROPEAA ESPAÑAYCOMPARAA VILLACONMESSI No es un nombre más en la his- toria de los Mundiales el de Mi- roslav Klose. Es el jugador que más goles ha marcado en las fa- ses finales: 16, el último de ellos en el histórico 1-7 a Brasil en la semifinales de 2014. An- tes de las de 2010, el ariete germano piropeaba a España: “No es invencible, pero sí que es mejor que Argentina e Ingla- terra. Hacen un gran fútbol. Y tienen a Villa, que es casi tan completo como Messi. No pue- des combatirlo con un marcaje, tiene que ser cosa de todo el equipo”. El gran goleador ger- mano, eso sí, no se veía inferior a nadie: “Nosotros somos mejo- res ahora que en 2008. En la fi- nal de Viena fueron superiores, pero hemos mejorado”. Ante Argentina, Klose igualó a Müller como el máximo golea- dor alemán: 69 goles.

×