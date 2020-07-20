Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Master PNL Nubia Omaña
Universales Todos Siempre Nunca Debo No Debo Puedo No Puedo¿Qué ocurriría si fueses capaz de hacerlo? ¿Qué te motiva u obs...
Metaprogramas. Filtro de interés primario. Filtro marco de referencia. Foco de atención. Enfoque del pensamiento. Fi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pnl nubia om

39 views

Published on

Modelado conductual , ¿Cómo lograr tu propósito aplicando programación neuro lingüística?

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Pnl nubia om

  1. 1. Master PNL Nubia Omaña
  2. 2. Universales Todos Siempre Nunca Debo No Debo Puedo No Puedo¿Qué ocurriría si fueses capaz de hacerlo? ¿Qué te motiva u obstaculiza? Verbos Concretamente ¿Cómo? Nombres Demasiado Demasiados Demasiado caro ¿Comparado Con qué? Master PNL Nubia Omaña
  3. 3. Metaprogramas. Filtro de interés primario. Filtro marco de referencia. Foco de atención. Enfoque del pensamiento. Filtro de dirección. Master PNL Nubia Omaña

×