παρουσιαση φρουτα λαχανικα

  1. 1. Γαλλικά Α΄Γυμνασίου 26/6/2017 Μανιώτα Ντίνα
  2. 2. Τίτλος: η διατροφική αξία των φρούτων και λαχανικών Χρονική διάρκεια 2 διδακτικές ώρες Επίπεδο των μαθητών A1 Μέθοδος διδασκαλίας Ομαδοσυνεργατική Τόπος διεξαγωγής Εργαστήριο Πληροφορικής 26/6/2017 Μανιώτα Ντίνα
  3. 3. Διδακτικοί στόχοι - Αναμενόμενα αποτελέσματα Ι Αναμένεται οι μαθητές να: • εξοικειωθούν με την αξιοποίηση της διαδικτυακής εγκυκλοπαίδειας (Wikipedia) συνειδητοποιώντας την αξία της. • να ασκηθούν στη συνεργατική συζήτηση/διερεύνηση και παραγωγή προφορικού-γραπτού λόγου αξιοποιώντας το Πρόγραμμα Παρουσίασης Power Point 26/6/2017 Μανιώτα Ντίνα
  4. 4. Διδακτικοί στόχοι - Αναμενόμενα αποτελέσματα ΙΙ Αναμένεται οι μαθητές να: • να εκφράσουν και να αναπτύξουν τη δημιουργικότητά τους αξιοποιώντας το διαδικτυακό Περιβάλλον Δημιουργίας Διαδραστικής αφίσας Canva • να αποκτήσουν κριτικό πνεύμα σε ότι αφορά την διατροφική αξία των φρούτων και λαχανικών αξιοποιώντας το λογισμικό εννοιολογικής χαρτογράφησης Bubbl.us 26/6/2017 Μανιώτα Ντίνα
  5. 5. Αφόρμηση Σε πρώτη φάση η εκπαιδευτικός προβάλλει κεντρικά στο βιντεοπροβολέα το παρακάτω διαφημιστικό σποτ που έχει προεπιλέξει με θέμα τη διατροφική αξία των φρούτων και λαχανικών. Έτσι, προκαλεί διερευνητική συζήτηση στην ολομέλεια όχι μόνο για τις διατροφικές συνήθειες των παιδιών αλλά και για την θρεπτική αξία των φρούτων/λαχανικών. 26/6/2017 Μανιώτα Ντίνα
  6. 6. Συνοπτική περιγραφή Με το πέρας της αφόρμησης οι μαθητές καλούνται να εργαστούν σε 2 ομάδες. Η 1η ομάδα αναλαμβάνει τα φρούτα και η 2η τα λαχανικά. Με τη χρήση του H/Y κάθε ομάδα καλείται μέσω του διαδικτύου (προεπιλεγμένες σελίδες/λέξεις-κλειδιά), να διερευνήσει κριτικά : α) τη διατροφική αξία και τα οφέλη στην υγεία μας β) τη χώρα προέλευσης και τη χρήση τους σε εκφράσεις στην καθομιλουμένη. 26/6/2017 Μανιώτα Ντίνα
  7. 7. Σε 2η φάση κάθε ομάδα καλείται να καταγράψει τα αποτελέσματα της με τη χρήση του λογισμικού Παρουσίασης (Power Point) ως εξής: 1η διαφάνεια Τίτλος διατροφικής ομάδας: π.χ. Φρούτα 2η διαφάνεια Διατροφική αξία - Διατροφικά οφέλη 3η διαφάνεια Προέλευση - Ιδιωματισμοί Κάθε ομάδα καλείται : • να παρουσιάσει τα αποτελέσματα της διερεύνησης στην ολομέλεια της τάξης με τη χρήση του λογισμικού Παρουσίασης PowerPoint. • να απαντήσει σε ερωτήματα συμμαθητών /εκπαιδευτικού26/6/2017 Μανιώτα Ντίνα
  8. 8. Στην τελική φάση καλούνται στην ολομέλεια να : • φτιάξουν τη δική τους αφίσα με τη χρήση του Περιβάλλοντος Προσωπικής Έκφρασης και Δημιουργικότητας Canva. • να δημιουργήσουν το δικό τους εννοιολογικό χάρτη με τη χρήση του λογισμικού εννοιολογικής χαρτογράφησης Bubbl.us. • να τα συγκρίνουν με τις προεπιλεγμένες σελίδες της διαδικτυακής εγκυκλοπαίδειας (Wikipedia). Τόσο η αφίσα όσο και ο χάρτης εκτυπώνονται και αναρτώνται στην τάξη ως πίνακες αναφοράς και υλικό για την ανατροφοδότηση της παιδαγωγικής διαδικασίας. 26/6/2017 Μανιώτα Ντίνα
  9. 9. Επεκτάσεις • Σύνταξη ερωτηματολογίου στο Google Forms. • Κοινοποίηση και παρουσίαση των αποτελεσμάτων σε γιορτή του σχολείου παρουσία γονέων. • Δημιουργία μπουφέ από τα ίδια με υγιεινές συνταγές φρούτων και λαχανικών και παρουσίαση αυτών στην ολομέλεια της τάξης ανά ομάδα. 26/6/2017 Μανιώτα Ντίνα

