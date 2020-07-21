「アフターデジタル」時代の行動変容デザイン

Successfully reported this slideshow.
「アフターデジタル」時代の 行動変容デザイン Nozomu Tannaka Recruit HCD-Net 出版記念サロン 『行動を変えるデザイン』
反中 望(たんなか のぞむ) 株式会社リクルート プロダクトデザイン室 住まい領域プロダクトデザインユニット 横断プロダクトデザイングループ/注文プロダクトデザイングループ グループマネージャー • 「SUUMO横断」 「SUUMO注文住宅」の...
3人で副読用note書いてます https://note.com/aijilog/m/mf6301567071f
今日のお話 行動変容デザインは、アフターデジタル （OMO）の体験設計の方法論として、 とても親和性が高い ので、『アフターデジタル』と同じように10万部売れる…はず
今日のアジェンダ 1. 行動変容デザインとは？ 2. アフターデジタル（OMO）とは？ 3. アフターデジタルのための行動変容デザイン
1 行動変容デザインとは
行動変容デザインとは？ UXデザインやHCDを 「行動の変容」という観点で 捉えなおしたもの
①ゴール設定 決めるのは3つ • ターゲットアウトカム（成果） • ターゲットアクター • ターゲットアクション
例 「誰の（アクター）」「どんな行動で（行動＝アクション）」 「何を実現したいのか（成果＝アウトカム）」を明確にする https://note.com/tantot/n/n74d5831eb4e2?magazine_key=mf63015670...
“MVA(Minimal Viable Action)”を考える 「毎日30分の運動」はハードルが高いとしたら、 「実用最小限の行動」は何になるか？ 例）「1回運動する」「毎日5分の運動」「毎日5分歩く」…
②コンセプトを作る ゴールを実現するための“現実的な”シナリオ を考える ＝ビヘイビアプラン いわゆる、ジャーニーマップ、ストーリーボード、ブ ループリントのようなもの
“行動”を軸に考える 3つの要素 • 行動の構造化 • やりやすいような行動にする • 環境の構築 • 行動しやすい環境・状況を整える • ユーザー自身の準備 • 行動できるようなユーザー自身を整える ユーザーが行動をする ためのお膳立てを整える
例 ビヘイビアプラン＝どんな状況のユーザーが、どんな環境下で、 どんな流れで行動してくれるのか、のストーリーを作る 『行動を変えるデザイン』P.188～189より引用
2 アフターデジタルとは
アフターデジタル（OMO）とは • Online Merges with Offline • オフラインとオンラインが融合した世界 もうすぐ 10万部！！ （と聞いてます）
OMOのコンセプト 一言で言えば、オンラインとオフラインが融合した新し いカスタマー体験の流れを構築し、そこにユーザーをオ ンボーディングさせ、成長させつづけること
例）盒馬鮮生 店舗で 買い物 職場から アプリで 注文 自宅から アプリで 注文 週末に店 舗で食事 • 「どこでも30分以内に配送」の食品スーパー • 店舗はショーケース兼倉庫として、エンタメ要素も強い • ユーザーはその時々に合わせた最適な...
OMO実現のポイント ②どのようにオンボーディングし、 成長してもらうのか ①どんな体験を作るのか？
アフターデジタル(OMO)の実現のために OMO =オンラインとオフラインが融合した新しい体験 ① 新しい体験を、どうデザインするか ② 新しい体験に、どうユーザーをオンボーディング し、成長してもらうか が重要になる
3 アフターデジタルのための 行動変容デザイン
OMO実現のポイント ②どのようにオンボーディングし、 成長してもらうのか ①どんな体験を作るのか？
OMO実現のための行動変容デザイン ①どんな体験を作るのか？ ②どのようにオンボーディングし、 成長してもらうのか ＝アウトカムとアクションの設定 ＝ビヘイビアプランの作成
例）スタバのモバイルオーダー https://www.starbucks.co.jp/mobileorder/guide/
①アウトカムとアクションの設定 • 「アプリで事前にオーダーして、店舗で受け取れる」 というのはあくまでただの手段。 • それによって、ユーザーがどんなアウトカムを得られ るのかを考えることが大事
①アウトカムとアクションの設定 アクション アウトカム アプリでオーダーして、店舗で並ばず 受け取れる ？
①アウトカムとアクションの設定 アクション アウトカム アプリでオーダーして、店舗で並ばず 受け取れる 毎朝、15分遅く家を出られる ゆっくり寝られて、健康になる
①アウトカムとアクションの設定 アクション アウトカム アプリでオーダーして、店舗で並ばず 受け取れる 店員との会話が楽しめる 満足度が上がる 気分が上がって生産性もアップ
①アウトカムとアクションの設定 アクション アウトカム アプリでオーダーして、店舗で並ばず 受け取れる 職場の仲間で一緒に注文できる 職場の関係性がよくなる 生産性アップ
OMOを通じて どんな世界を目指したいか を考えるために、 行動変容デザインが有効
②ビヘイビアプラン • 「アプリで事前にオーダーして、店舗で受け取れる」 というのは、ユーザーにとって全く新しい行動 • どのようにその行動に踏み込んでもらい（オンボー ディング）、そのまま行動しつづけてもらえるのか？
②ビヘイビアプラン 行動の構造化 ユーザー自身の 準備 • アプリで注文→店舗で受け取り、と いうシンプルな行動 • 店の前の看板で認知できる • 並ばなくていいというメリット • スタバアプリ利用経験があること 環境の構築
CREATEアクションファネル キュー 通勤中のアプリの通知 反応 スタバのコーヒーの香りを思い出して、 飲みたくなる 評価 昨日買ったときも満足度が高かったので、 費用対効果は悪くない アビリティ 手元にアプリがあってすぐできそう 支払額もチ...
OMOの鍵となる行動の壁を どうしたら越えてもらえるか を考えるために 行動変容デザインが有効
OMO実現のポイント ①どんな体験を作るのか？ ＝アウトカムとアクションの設定 ②どのようにオンボーディングし、 成長してもらうのか ＝ビヘイビアプランの作成
アフターデジタル(OMO) “行動変容”そのもの ＝
アフターデジタル＝行動変容デザイン もうすぐ 10万部！！ （と聞いてます） きっと 10万部！！ （と信じてます）
…というのは冗談ですが 行動変容デザインは、 「アフターデジタル」時代における 体験設計の主要な方法論になる と考えています
ご静聴ありがとうございました
