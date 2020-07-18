Banning Brand: Economic and Consumer Impact of Plain Packaging

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Launching of International Property Rights Index 2019 Fairmont Hotel, Makati City October 16, 2019
“Man… had still in himself the great foundation of property… when invention and arts had improved the conveniences of life...
CURRENT SITUATION
PURPOSE OF THE STUDY To answer (1) Impacts and implications to investments and the economy in general, as well as individu...
REVIEW OF LITERATURE Haber (2016): “There are no wealthy countries with weak patent rights, and there are no poor countrie...
DATA AND METHODOLOGY SURVEY OF GLOBAL RANKINGS Developed economies with stronger rule of law and private property protecti...
ILLICIT TRADE INDEX Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Global Illicit Trade Environment Index (GITEI) measures how econom...
COUNTRY IMPACT OF BANNING TOBACCO BRANDS 1. Australia. First country to legislate brand bans of cigarettes in December 201...
2. Canada. Even before banning tobacco brands was legislated, high tobacco taxes and other restrictions had opened the doo...
3. UK. Tobacco smuggling apprehended by the government has not waned. 4. New Zealand. “The types of concealments we've see...
“Plain packaging for confectionery, crisps and high-sugar drinks: This would level the playing field between confectionary...
“From the smoking ban in 2007 to the introduction of plain packaging a decade later… there are signs sugar is heading the ...
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2019 /oct/10/childrens-health-england-must-be- put-ahead-of-profits-says-chief-medic “...
https://www.gov.uk/govern ment/publications/time-to- solve-childhood-obesity- cmo-special-report
https://www.packagingnews.co.uk/fe atures/comment/ron-cregan-plain- packs-confectionery-leave-bitter- taste-14-10-2019 “Th...
https://www.bangkokpost.com/lifestyle/family-and- health/1575750/ http://www.nationmultimedia.com/detail/national/30358709...
Banning of brands is a historic policy reversal from upholding private property rights and protecting IPR. Increased prope...
CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS • Banning brands will result in a soured investment environment, danger that one’s corpora...
• The law of unintended consequences always kick in. Unintended beneficiaries are the smugglers and producers of illicit p...
Selected Appendix
https://brandirectory.com/reports/plain- packaging-2019 “With health advisors labelling obesity ‘the new smoking’, it is n...
Thank you. Paper available: https://atr- ipri2017.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/Case+Studies+2019/Philippines_ newlayoutv2.pdf ...
Banning Brand: Economic and Consumer Impact of Plain Packaging
Banning Brand: Economic and Consumer Impact of Plain Packaging

Presentation at the launching of the International Property Rights Index (IPRI) 2019, Makati City, Philippines, October 16, 2019

Banning Brand: Economic and Consumer Impact of Plain Packaging

  1. 1. Launching of International Property Rights Index 2019 Fairmont Hotel, Makati City October 16, 2019
  2. 2. “Man… had still in himself the great foundation of property… when invention and arts had improved the conveniences of life, was perfectly his own, and did not belong in common to others.” — John Locke, Second Treatise on Government (1690). “A power ‘to promote the progress of science and useful arts, by securing, for a limited time, to authors and inventors, the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries.’… The public good fully coincides in both cases with the claims of individuals.” — James Madison, The Federalist Papers, No. 43 (1788) “All creation is a mine, and every man, a miner…In the beginning, the mine was unopened, and the miner stood naked, and knowledgeless, upon it…. improves his workmanship. This improvement, he effects by Discoveries, and Inventions…” — Abraham Lincoln, Lecture on Discoveries and Inventions (1858). INTRODUCTION EARLY PHILOSOPHICAL BASIS OF IPR PROTECTION
  3. 3. CURRENT SITUATION
  4. 4. PURPOSE OF THE STUDY To answer (1) Impacts and implications to investments and the economy in general, as well as individual consumption of the products brand banning is intended to curtail? (2) To what extent should the state intervene in protecting public health without damaging private property rights and the security they provide to investments and innovation? (3) When IPRs like brand and trademarks are withheld in order to benefit consumers is it achieved without unintended consequences? (4) As the market responds to the banning of brands are there unintended beneficiaries or unintended victims? (5) What conclusions can developing and emerging economies draw from the experience of developed countries that instituted plain packaging?
  5. 5. REVIEW OF LITERATURE Haber (2016): “There are no wealthy countries with weak patent rights, and there are no poor countries with strong patent rights. Indeed, Figure 1 shows a remarkably tight pattern: as patent rights increase, GDP per capita increases with it. Roughly speaking, for every one-unit increase in patent rights (measured from zero to fifty) per capita income increases by $780.”
  6. 6. DATA AND METHODOLOGY SURVEY OF GLOBAL RANKINGS Developed economies with stronger rule of law and private property protection generally have higher economic or GDP size.
  7. 7. ILLICIT TRADE INDEX Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Global Illicit Trade Environment Index (GITEI) measures how economies enable (or inhibit) illicit trade through policies.
  8. 8. COUNTRY IMPACT OF BANNING TOBACCO BRANDS 1. Australia. First country to legislate brand bans of cigarettes in December 2012. KPMG data show -- estimated share of illicit and smuggled tobacco rose from 11.5% of total tobacco consumption in 2012 (before ban implementation) to 13.5% in 2013, 14.7% in 2014, up to 15% in 2017.
  9. 9. 2. Canada. Even before banning tobacco brands was legislated, high tobacco taxes and other restrictions had opened the door for contraband tobacco and illicit products to enter the marker as they are attractive to people who want cheaper products.
  10. 10. 3. UK. Tobacco smuggling apprehended by the government has not waned. 4. New Zealand. “The types of concealments we've seen for tobacco rivals what we're seeing for drugs… We've seen a steady rise in tobacco smuggling cases.” (TVNZ, Nov. 2018)
  11. 11. “Plain packaging for confectionery, crisps and high-sugar drinks: This would level the playing field between confectionary products and fruit and vegetables which do not benefit from the same level of branding and product recognition. This mirrors the action taken against smoking without reducing the availability of confectionary….” (June 2019) BANNING BRAND FOR CONFECTIONERY, CRISPS AND HIGH-SUGAR DRINKS “Critics say plain packaging, like with cigarettes, will make shops “grey and boring” and do nothing for waistlines.”
  12. 12. “From the smoking ban in 2007 to the introduction of plain packaging a decade later… there are signs sugar is heading the same way…. now a leading think tank has even suggested sweets, snacks and sugary drinks should be wrapped in plain packaging to make them less appealing…” “major brands… be compelled to use a uniform drab design intended to put off consumers. This would be in line with the greeny brown colour – chosen for its ugliness – seen on cigarette packs.” June 2019…
  13. 13. https://www.theguardian.com/society/2019 /oct/10/childrens-health-england-must-be- put-ahead-of-profits-says-chief-medic “Among the recommendations are bans on promoting and advertising junk food… ban on eating and drinking on urban public transport … option of plain packaging as there is for cigarettes.” https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-7554765/Ban-snacks-buses-says-outgoing-nanny-chief- Dame-Sally-Davies.html “She wants the Government to threaten the food industry with 'cigarette style' plain packaging for sweets and chocolates if they fail to meet sugar reduction targets.” October 2019…
  14. 14. https://www.gov.uk/govern ment/publications/time-to- solve-childhood-obesity- cmo-special-report
  15. 15. https://www.packagingnews.co.uk/fe atures/comment/ron-cregan-plain- packs-confectionery-leave-bitter- taste-14-10-2019 “The report should have the food and drink’s packaging industry contemplating the worst because it could happen sooner than we think. Lawmakers often take their lead from public health bodies like the Food Ethics Council and supranational organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO), who wield the ban hammer in the name of protecting public health. Simplifying the design, construction and manufacturing of consumer packaging effectively lowers, and even removes, the barriers to entry for counterfeiters. Without this complexity, plain packaging allows criminal gangs to copy and reproduce authentic and legitimate products with relative ease.” “The UK’s Nanny-in-Chief – the outgoing Chief Medical Officer, Dame Sally Davies – has called on the Government to threaten the food industry with ‘cigarette style’ plain packaging for sweets and chocolates if they fail to meet sugar reduction targets.
  16. 16. https://www.bangkokpost.com/lifestyle/family-and- health/1575750/ http://www.nationmultimedia.com/detail/national/30358709 https://www.freemalaysiatoday.com/category/nation/2019/02/13/after- smoking-ban-putrajaya-mulls-plain-packaging-for-cigarettes/ https://www.worldofbuzz.com/report- ministry-of-health-could-introduce-plain- packaging-for-cigarettes-soon/
  17. 17. Banning of brands is a historic policy reversal from upholding private property rights and protecting IPR. Increased property right protections and economic freedom coincided with advances in science that together allow people across the world to live longer, wealthier, and healthier lives. Data from the Maddison Project:
  18. 18. CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS • Banning brands will result in a soured investment environment, danger that one’s corporate brand meticulously built over many decades and worth several hundred million dollars can be forfeited and discarded by government dictate. • Individual consumers will have little brand choices and just pick the cheapest among generic-branded products – without regard to their reputation. • The state can protect public health without damaging private property right protections and security of innovation. In the first place, public health is not really in danger, people are living longer and healthier. • Cases of Australia, France, UK and other countries, plain packaging has not contributed to reducing smoking incidence. Many smokers do not quit, simply switch to cheaper products, often counterfeit. And this ironically increases more smoking.
  19. 19. • The law of unintended consequences always kick in. Unintended beneficiaries are the smugglers and producers of illicit products, criminal gangs and terrorist groups, plus certain corrupt government officials that allow illicit goods to be sold and circulated. • Unintended victims are the consumers who will have fewer or zero brand choices. They will continue their consumption of the “sin” products but will choose the cheaper, illicit products. Government tax revenues can also decline. • Banning brands is ineffective at achieving its policy goal, damages the IPR environment, and cedes market share to criminal syndicates that prefer to remain anonymous rather than earn a reputation. • IPRs like trademarks and brands should be protected -- for consumer choices, for investment protection, even for government taxation and battling criminality and terrorism – and not prohibited.
  20. 20. Selected Appendix
  21. 21. https://brandirectory.com/reports/plain- packaging-2019 “With health advisors labelling obesity ‘the new smoking’, it is not surprising that there have been repeated calls for plain packaging legislation to expand into the food and drink sectors. It is obvious, however, that this type of legislation could severely damage these companies’ business values.” US$234.0 B of enterprise value stands to be lost if plain packaging legislation was implemented for these eight companies, nearly US$50 billion more than in 2017: + Implied loss across entire beverage industry is US$430.8 B, almost 50% more than in 2017 + Alcohol companies: AB InBev, Heineken, and Pernod Ricard, would see 100% of their revenue exposed + Pernod Ricard has the largest proportion of enterprise value at stake – 36.2% + AB InBev is set to lose the most enterprise value in absolute terms – US$64.6 B + Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo could each see over 25% of their enterprise value at risk + Nestlé and Mondelēz, less exposed than those in the drinks industry
  22. 22. Thank you. Paper available: https://atr- ipri2017.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/Case+Studies+2019/Philippines_ newlayoutv2.pdf Author blogs: http://funwithgovernment.blogspot.com/ https://ipinasia.wordpress.com/ minimalgovernment@gmail.com

