Selecting the best online dating service for you

The issue with choosing a dating service is choice -- too much of it! There are hundreds of services. To select a dating service that is ideal for you, then you have to be clear about just what you're searching for. As a newcomer to internet dating, unfamiliar with all of the alternatives, you could be a bit fuzzy on this front. Following is a rundown of the chief areas in which dating services differ which can help you draw up a dating service wish list to compare sites to.