Iskola a 21. században
socrative.com
Szófelhő wordclouds.com
Lifelong Learning – Élethosszig tartó tanulás Múlt Jelen (?) Jövő (??)
21. századi készségek Kritikai gondolkodás Kommunikáció Kollaboráció Kreativitás
Kommunikáció Gondolatok, kérdések, ötletek és megoldások megosztása
Kollaboráció Együttműködés a cél elérése érdekében Tehetség, szakértelem és ész munkába állítása
Kritikai gondolkodás A problémák új megközelítési módja, amely a tanulást összeköti a tantárgyakkal és a tudományágakkal
Kreativitás Új megközelítések kipróbálása a problémák elintézéséhez Innováció és találmányok
A munkaerőpiac elvárásai Tudásépítés IKT használat Önszabályozás Valódi problémák megoldása Kollaboráció
21. századi tanulástervezés
O365 appok Iskolai felhasználási lehetőségek OneNote Jegyzetfüzet sokoldalú iskolai felhasználásra (interaktív tartalmakka...
OneDrive 1 TB tárhely minden felhasználó számára Classroom Virtuális tanterem, mely azonnal létrehozza az osztály számára ...
Video Iskolán belüli videómegosztás SharePoint Webhelyek létrehozásának lehetősége Delve Személyre szabott információk meg...
O365 fiókkal használható szolgáltatások (részben az app indítóból is) Docs.com Virtuális kiállítóterem dokumentumok számár...
Bővítmények
https://docs.com/novakkaroly
OneNote – Taneszközök
www.learningapps.org www.kockalapok.hu TankocKApocs
www.redmenta.com
www.symbaloo.com
kahoot.it – www.getkahoot.com
www.quizlet.com
    ×