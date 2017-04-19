TUGAS MATA KULIAH SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN (Prof. Dr. Ir. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA) Database Manajemen System Disusun Oleh : N...
Perusahaan saya bekerja saat ini menggunakan Sistem Informasi Manajemen yaitu system Akuntansi Sak Etap . Dimana Sake tap ...
Efek yang melakukan kegiatan usaha sebagai Manajer Investasi, Perusahaan Pemeringkat Efek, dan Lembaga Penilaian Harga Efe...
Kekurangannya:  Kurang mendukung koneksi bahasa pemerograman misalnya seperti Visual Basic (VB), Foxpro, Delphi sebab kon...
2. Basis data relasional merupakan basis data digital yang organisasinya berdasarkan model relasional data, seperti yang d...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Database Management System

30 views

Published on

SIM, Novia Rosiana, Prof, Dr. Ir. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA, Database Management System

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Database Management System

  1. 1. TUGAS MATA KULIAH SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN (Prof. Dr. Ir. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA) Database Manajemen System Disusun Oleh : NOVIA ROSIANA Nim :43215120091 FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA JAKARTA
  2. 2. Perusahaan saya bekerja saat ini menggunakan Sistem Informasi Manajemen yaitu system Akuntansi Sak Etap . Dimana Sake tap yg merupakan kepanjangan berasal Standar akuntansi keuangan guna Entitas tidak dengan Akuntabilitas Publik ditetapkan oleh ikatan akuntansi Indonesia terhadap perusahaan kecil dan menengah. SAK ETAP ini dimaksudkan supaya seluruhnya satuan bisnis mengeluarkan informasi keuangan tepat dgn standar yg sudah ditetapkan. Standar ETAP ini lumayan sederhana & tentu tidak akan menyulitkan terhadap penggunanya. SAK ETAP SAK yang ke dua adalah SAK ETAP (Entitas Tanpa Akuntabilitas Publik). Pada awalnya SAK ETAP ini menggunakan istilah Standar Akuntansi Keuangan Usaha Kecil dan Menengah (SAK UKM). Hal ini terlihat saat Exposure Draft (ED) SAK tersebut diterbitkan oleh DSAK IAI (Ikatan Akuntan Indonesia). Dalam perjalanannya, akhirnya DSAK IAI mengesahkan ED SAK UKM tersebut menjadi SAK ETAP. SAK ETAP ini identik dengan IFRS for SMEs yang diterbitkan oleh International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). SAK ETAP dimaksudkan untuk digunakan entitas tanpa akuntabilitas publik. ETAP adalah Entitas yang:  Tidak memiliki akuntabilitas publik signifikan; dan  Menerbitkan laporan keuangan untuk tujuan umum (general purpose financial statement) bagi pengguna eksternal. Contoh pengguna eksternal adalah pemilik yang tidak terlibat langsung dalam pengelolaan usaha, kreditur dan lembaga pemeringkat kredit. Bahwa SAK ETAP tersebut adalah entitas yang memiliki akuntabilitas publik signifikan jika: 1. Entitas telah mengajukan pernyataan pendaftaran, atau dalam proses pengajuan penyataan pendaftaran, pada otoritas pasar modal atau regulator lain untuk tujuan penerbitan efek di pasar modal atau, 2. Entias menguasai aset dalam kapasitas sebagai fidusia untuk sekelompok besar masyarakat, seperti bank, entitas asuransi, pialang dan atau pedagang efek, dana pensiun, reksa dana dan bank investasi. Penggunaan SAK ETAP bagi entitas yang melakukan kegiatan di pasar modal atau menghimpun dan / atau mengelola dana masyarakat melalui pasar modal, perusahaan publik, dan lembaga keuangan non-bank telah diatur oleh Bapepam LK (sekarang OJK) (Surat Edaran Bapepam LK No. SE-06/BL/2010). Di dalam surat edaran tersebut, disebutkan bahwa entitas- entitas berikut ini tidak dapat menggunakan SAK ETAP karena memiliki akuntabilitas publik yang signifikan  Entitas yang melakukan kegiatan di Pasar Modal, yaitu Bursa Efek, Lembaga Kliring dan Penjaminan, Lembaga Penyimpanan dan Penyelesaian, Perusahaan Efek yang melakukan kegiatan usaha sebagai Penjamin Emisi Efek, Perusahaan Efek yang melakukan kagiatan usaha sebagai Perantara Pedagang Efek yang menjadi Anggota Bursa Efek, Perusahaan
  3. 3. Efek yang melakukan kegiatan usaha sebagai Manajer Investasi, Perusahaan Pemeringkat Efek, dan Lembaga Penilaian Harga Efek.  Entitas yang menghimpun dana masyarakat melalui Penawaran Umum Efek di Pasar Modal (Emiten).  Entitas yang menjadi wadah yang dipergunakan untuk menghimpun dana dari masyarakat untuk selanjutnya diinvestasikan dalam portofolio investasi meliputi Reksa Dana, Kontrak Investasi Kolektif Efek Beragun Aset, dan Kontrak Investasi Kolektif Dana Investasi Real Estat.  Entitas yang merupakan Perusahaan Publik dan  Entitas Lembaga Keuangan Non-Bank yang merupakan Perusahaan Asuransi / easuransi, Pialang Asuransi / Reasuransi, Dana Pensiun, Perusahaan Pembiayaan, Perusahaan Pembiayaan Infrastruktur, Perusahaan Pembiayaan Sekunder Perumahan Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia, dan Perusahaan Penjaminan. Adapun Pengertian dan contoh dari masing-masing dalam suatu aplikasi yang digunakan oleh setiap perusahaan : 1. DBMS adalah singkatan dari “Database Management System” yaitu sistem penorganisasian dan sistem pengolahan Database pada komputer. DBMS atau database management system ini merupakan perangkat lunak (software) yang dipakai untuk membangun basis data yang berbasis komputerisasi. DBMS (Database Management system) ini juga dapat membantu dalam memelihara serta pengolahan data dalam jumlah yang besar, dengan menggunakan DBMS bertujuan agar tidak dapat menimbulkan kekacauan dan dapat dipakai oleh user sesuai dengan kebutuhan. DBMS ialah perantara untuk user dengan basis data, untuk dapat berinteraksi dengan DBMS dapat memakai bahasa basis data yang sudah di tentukan oleh perusahaan DBMS. Bahasa basis data umumnya terdiri dari berbagai macam instruksi yang diformulasikan sehingga instruksi tersebut dapat di proses oleh DBMS. Adapun beberapa contoh dari DBMS, diantaranya seperti di bawah ini: 1. MySQL Kelebihannya:  Free/gratis.  Selalu stabil dan cukup tangguh.  Keamanan yang cukup baik.  Sangat mendukung transaksi, dan dukungan dari banyak komunitas.  Sangat fleksisbel dengan barbagai macam program.  Perkembangan yang cepat.
  4. 4. Kekurangannya:  Kurang mendukung koneksi bahasa pemerograman misalnya seperti Visual Basic (VB), Foxpro, Delphi sebab koneksi ini dapat menyebabkan field yang dibaca harus sesuai dengan koneksi bari bahasa pemerograman visual tersebut.  Data yang dapat ditangani belum besar dan belum mendukung widowing Function. 2. Oracle Kelebihannya:  Terdapat beragan fitur yang bisa memenuhi tuntutan fleksibilitas dari organisasi atau perusahaan yang besar.  Bisa mendayaggunakan lebih dari satu server dan penyimpanan data dengan cukup mudah.  Performa pemrosesan transaksi yang sangat tinggi. Kekurangannya:  Pemakaiannya membutuhkan dana atau biaya karena mahal dan diperlukan DBA yang cukup handal sebab DBMS ini cukup rumit. 3. Microsoft SQL server Kelebihannya:  DBMS ini sangat cocok untuk perusahaan mikro, menengah hingga perusahaan besar karena mampu mengelola data yang besar.  Mempunyai kelebihan untuk men-manage user serta tiap user-nya dapat diatur hak aksesnya terhadap pengaksesan database oleh DBA.  Tingkat pengamanan datanya sangat baik.  Dapat melakukan atau memiliki back-up, recovery, dan rollback data.  Kelebihan lainnya mempunyai kemampuan membuat database mirroring dan juga culustering. Kekurangannya:  Hanya bisa berjalan pada platform OS (Operasi system) Microsoft windows.  Perangkat lunak (software) ini berilisensi dan tentunya pemakaiannya membutuhkan biaya yang tergolong cukup mahal. Itulah beberapa contoh dari DBMS.
  5. 5. 2. Basis data relasional merupakan basis data digital yang organisasinya berdasarkan model relasional data, seperti yang diajukan oleh E. F. Codd pada tahun 1970.Berbagai sistem perangkat lunak yang digunakan untuk menjaga hubungan antar basis data dikenal dengan sistem manajemen basis data relasional (relational database management system, disingkat RDBMS). Secara tak kasat mata, sistem basis data relasional menggunakan SQL sebagai bahasa untuk mengumpulkan kueri dan menjaga basis data tersebut. Jadi database relasional adalah data yang dikumpulkan dalam bentuk table yang terkorelasi dan dapat diakses dan disusun dalam berbagai bentuk, namun tidak merubah susunan tabelnya. 3. Bit : Ukuran terkecil data dalam sebuah komputer. Bit biasanya hanyalah merupakan pilihan antara 0 dan 1. Dimana 0 biasanya berarti ‘Off’ dan 1 berarti ‘On’. Pada akhirnya komputer akan mengkombinasikan kedua pilihan tersebut menjadi format digital yang lebih kompleks untuk merepresentasikan data. Byte : Satuan untuk menyatakan banyaknya data, ukuran/besarnya file, kapasitas memori atau media simpan (misalnya hard disk, flash disk, compaq disk dll). Satu byte nilainya setara dengan satu karakter. Field : Sebuah kolom dalam sebuah table, menyimpan satu jenis data. Record : Kumpulan logic dari field pada sebuah table sering di sebut row. File : Rekaman dari data. Secara fisik, file ada pada alat simpanan luar (external memory) seperti disket , hardisk, magnetic disk.

×