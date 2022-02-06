Successfully reported this slideshow.
Take agent and customer experience to next level with amazon connect agent desktop

Feb. 06, 2022
Internet

Boost performance of agents with industry-specific experience. With an open API, you can integrate your Amazon Connect Agent Desktop with the industry's leading third-party applications. Bring agent and customer experience to a whole new level with Amazon Connect Agent Desktop by NovelVox.
For more information:
Website: https://www.novelvox.com/contact-center-wallboards/amazon-connect-wallboard
Email: Info@novelvox.com
Phone No: +18885448081

  1. 1. www.novelvox.com Take Agent and Customer Experience to Next Level with Amazon Connect Agent Desktop
  2. 2. www.novelvox.com Agent Accelerator for Amazon Connect Take agent and customer experience to the next level with Amazon Connect Agent Desktop by NovelVox. It offers a centralized system for all channels to assist customers instantly. Contact centers can empower their agents to create a seamless customer experience by integrating 3rd party applications like CRM, ticketing solutions and more, over Amazon Connect agent accelerator screen.
  3. 3. www.novelvox.com Skip screen switches and Unify information Agent Accelerator allows agents to switch screen without skipping customer information and impress customers by greeting them with their names. All the necessary details can be displayed on the screen as the phone rings. With this, call resolution can be improved without the need for re-validating records. It allows: Unified communication from a single screen Seamless integration with 3rd party applications To Reduce Average Handle Time (AHT)
  4. 4. www.novelvox.com Modify Easily with Drag & Drop Designer Modify Amazon Connect Agent Accelerator easily with drag & drop designer studio. With this you can: Customize or design desktops as per your needs Library of industry wise agent desktop templates Pre-built in gadgets
  5. 5. www.novelvox.com Industry-specific interface Contact Centers can optimize agent performance with an industry-specific interface of agent accelerator. It focuses only on relevant fields and eliminate the ones not needed. It helps to: Personalize desktop with brand-specific guidelines like logo, colors, fonts etc. Showcase department- specific interface Improve performance with industry-specific templates
  6. 6. www.novelvox.com Biggest Integration Library Amazon Connect Agent Accelerator by NovelVox can be integrated with the industry’s leading third- party applications having an open API. The Novelvox integration library offers more than 75 third-party applications, including CRM, Ticketing, EMR/EHR, Banking Applications, Legacy systems, and more. Here are some of the popular applications:  CRM: Salesforce, MS Dynamics, Sugar CRM, Zoho CRM, Hubspot  Ticketing: Zendesk, ServiceNow, Freshdesk  Banking & Credit Union: Symitar, Jack Henry, FIS, FISERV  Healthcare: EPIC, Cerner, Aetna
  7. 7. www.novelvox.com Biggest Library of Cisco Finesse Ready Integration
  8. 8. www.novelvox.com NovelVox is among the leading contact center solution provider in the world, having 5 global offices located in the United Kingdom, United States, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and India. With more than a decade of hard work in providing best- in-class industry-specific solutions, we have made customers in 16+ countries with 200+ global deployments across many business verticals, including Banking, Telecoms, Logistics & Travel, Healthcare, Government, Education, and Retail. About us
  9. 9. www.novelvox.com info@novelvox.com www.novelvox.com +1888544808

