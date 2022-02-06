Boost performance of agents with industry-specific experience. With an open API, you can integrate your Amazon Connect Agent Desktop with the industry's leading third-party applications. Bring agent and customer experience to a whole new level with Amazon Connect Agent Desktop by NovelVox.

For more information:

Website: https://www.novelvox.com/contact-center-wallboards/amazon-connect-wallboard

Email: Info@novelvox.com

Phone No: +18885448081

