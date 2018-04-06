Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Junie�B.�Jones�Collection�Audiobook�Free Junie�B.�Jones�Collection�Audiobook�Free LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
Junie�B.�Jones�Collection�Audiobook�Free JUNIE�B.�JONES�IS�NOT�A�CROOK,�#9: A�terrible�thing�happens�when�someone�takes�Ju...
Junie�B.�Jones�Collection�Audiobook�Free
Junie�B.�Jones�Collection�Audiobook�Free
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Junie B. Jones Collection Audiobook Free

6 views

Published on

Junie B. Jones Collection Audiobook Free

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Junie B. Jones Collection Audiobook Free

  1. 1. Junie�B.�Jones�Collection�Audiobook�Free Junie�B.�Jones�Collection�Audiobook�Free LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Junie�B.�Jones�Collection�Audiobook�Free JUNIE�B.�JONES�IS�NOT�A�CROOK,�#9: A�terrible�thing�happens�when�someone�takes�Junie�B.'s�new�black�furry�mittens!�And�they�keep�them!�So�when Junie�B.�finds�a�wonderful�pen�on�the�floor,�she�should�be�allowed�to�keep�it,�too.�Right?�That's�fair.�Right?�Right? JUNE�B.�JONES�IS�A�PARTY�ANIMAL,�#10: Lucille�is�having�a�sleepover�party--at�her�richie�nanna's�big�giant�house! JUNIE�B.�JONES�IS�A�BEAUTY�SHOP�GUY,�#11: What's�the�bestest�job�ever?�A�beauty�shop�guy,�that's�what! JUNIE�B.�JONES�SMELLS�SOMETHING�FISHY,�#12: There's�going�to�be�a�pet�day�at�school,�only�guess�what?�No�dogs�allowed!�And�that's�the�only�kind�of�pet�Junie�B. has!�If�Mother�and�Daddy�won't�buy�her�a�new�pet,�Junie�B.�will�just�have�to�find�one�on�her�own. JUNIE�B.�JONES�IS�ALMOST�A�FLOWER�GIRL,�#13: When�Junie�B.�isn't�picked�as�a�flower�girl�in�her�Aunt�Flo's�wedding,�she�can�still�find�some�way�to�get�some attention! JUNIE�B.�JONES�AND�THE�MUSHY�GUSHY�VALENTINE,�#14: It's�a�mushy�gushy�mystery�when�Junie�B.�Jones�gets�a�big,�mushy�card�from�a�secret�admirer! JUNIE�B.�JONES�HAS�A�PEEP�IN�HER�POCKET,�#15: It's�almost�the�end�of�the�school�year,�and�Room�Nine�is�taking�a�field�trip�to�a�farm! JUNIE�B.�JONES�IS�CAPTAIN�FIELD�DAY,�#16:
  3. 3. Junie�B.�Jones�Collection�Audiobook�Free
  4. 4. Junie�B.�Jones�Collection�Audiobook�Free

×