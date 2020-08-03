(ACH2044) Sistemas Operacionais - Aula 04

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento Norton Trevisan Roman 21 de agosto de 2017 Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e...
Processos Conceito central do SO; Um processo ´e caracterizado por um programa em execu¸c˜ao Armazena todas as informa¸c˜o...
Processos × Programas Programa: Um programa pode ter v´arias instˆancias em execu¸c˜ao (em diferentes processo) Algoritmo ...
Processos em Primeiro Plano Interagem com o usu´ario Leitura de um arquivo; Iniciar um programa (linha de comando ou um du...
Processos em Segundo Plano Processos com fun¸c˜oes espec´ıﬁcas que independem de usu´arios – daemons: Recep¸c˜ao e envio d...
Processos Cada processo possui: Programa (instru¸c˜oes que ser˜ao executadas); Um espa¸co de endere¸camento: Lista de posi...
Processos – Espa¸co de endere¸camento Basicamente, possui trˆes segmentos: Texto: c´odigo execut´avel do(s) programa(s); D...
Processos – Espa¸co de endere¸camento Pilha de execu¸c˜ao: Cont´em uma estrutura para cada rotina chamada que ainda n˜ao r...
Subrotinas e a Pilha de Execu¸c˜ao Funcionamento de Sub-rotinas Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento ...
Processos – Contexto Cont´em a informa¸c˜ao de que o SO precisa para, ap´os suspender um processo, trazˆe-lo de volta `a e...
Processos – Contextos Dentre outras coisas, corresponde ao conte´udo dos registradores usados por um determinado processo,...
Cria¸c˜ao de Processos Processos precisam ser criados e ﬁnalizados a todo o momento: Inicializa¸c˜ao do sistema; Execu¸c˜a...
Cria¸c˜ao de Processos Processos s˜ao criados por outros processos, executando uma chamada ao sistema UNIX: Fork Cria clon...
Cria¸c˜ao de Processos – Fork Embora fork seja chamada do pai, ela retorna tanto no pai quanto no ﬁlho Norton Trevisan Rom...
Hierarquia de Processos Unix: Pai cria processo ﬁlho, que cria neto Possibilidade de Hierarquia O comando pstree (linux) p...
Hierarquia de Processos Unix/Linux: Forma grupos de processos (o processo e seus descendentes) Ex: sinais do teclado s˜ao ...
Hierarquia de Processos Unix/Linux: Todo processo descende de init init gera v´arios processos ﬁlhos para atender os v´ari...
Finalizando Processos – Condi¸c˜oes T´ermino normal (volunt´ario): A tarefa a ser executada ´e ﬁnalizada; Ao terminar, o p...
Finalizando Processos – Condi¸c˜oes T´ermino com erro fatal (involunt´ario); Erro causado por algum erro no programa (bug)...
Processos – Estados Um processo possui trˆes estados b´asicos: Executando: realmente usando a CPU naquele momento Bloquead...
Processos – Estados Zumbi Quando um programa ﬁlho termina antes do pai, o n´ucleo ainda mant´em informa¸c˜ao sobre ele Com...
Processos – Estados Zumbi Mesmo que n˜ao rode, ele ocupa uma entrada na tabela Que tem tamanho ﬁxo (o n´umero de processos...
Processos – Estados Zumbi Mas se o pai n˜ao morre e n˜ao chama wait(), a´ı eles surgem Pode-se contudo matar manualmente u...
Processos – Estados Zumbi Mas se o pai n˜ao morre e n˜ao chama wait(), a´ı eles surgem Pode-se contudo matar manualmente u...
Implementa¸c˜ao de Processos Todo controle de processos ´e feito por uma tabela – Tabela de Processos Os diversos processo...
Implementa¸c˜ao de Processos O BCP s´o n˜ao guarda o conte´udo do espa¸co de endere¸camento do processo Assim, um processo...
Implementa¸c˜ao de Processos Algumas informa¸c˜oes do BCP Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de ...
Etapas de Cria¸c˜ao de Processos 1 O SO atribui um identiﬁcador ´unico (PID) ao processo 2 Aloca uma entrada na tabela de ...
Cria¸c˜ao de Processos: Filas Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 28 / 32
Mudan¸ca de Estado de Processos Balancear a carga da CPU requer trocar o processo que est´a rodando, dando lugar a outro q...
Mudan¸ca de Estado de Processos As transi¸c˜oes 2 e 3 ocorrem durante o escalonamento de processos: o tempo destinado `aqu...
Escalonador A troca de processos, por sua vez, ´e feita pelo Escalonador de Processos Processo que escolhe qual ser´a o pr...
Escalonador O escalonamento ´e realizado com o aux´ılio do hardware O escalonador de Processos escolhe o processo que ser´...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

(ACH2044) Sistemas Operacionais - Aula 04

35 views

Published on

Curso ministrado no ano de 2017 na EACH/USP
Aula 04: Processos e escalonamento

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

(ACH2044) Sistemas Operacionais - Aula 04

  1. 1. Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento Norton Trevisan Roman 21 de agosto de 2017 Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 1 / 32
  2. 2. Processos Conceito central do SO; Um processo ´e caracterizado por um programa em execu¸c˜ao Armazena todas as informa¸c˜oes necess´arias para executar um programa Mas existe uma diferen¸ca sutil entre processo e programa: Um processo pode ser composto por v´arios programas, dados de entrada, dados de sa´ıda e um estado (executando, bloqueado, pronto) Cont´em o c´odigo do programa e sua atividade atual Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 2 / 32
  3. 3. Processos × Programas Programa: Um programa pode ter v´arias instˆancias em execu¸c˜ao (em diferentes processo) Algoritmo codiﬁcado Forma como o programador vˆe a tarefa a ser executada Processo: Um processo ´e ´unico C´odigo acompanhado de dados e momentos de execu¸c˜ao (contexto) Forma pela qual o SO vˆe um programa e possibilita sua execu¸c˜ao Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 3 / 32
  4. 4. Processos em Primeiro Plano Interagem com o usu´ario Leitura de um arquivo; Iniciar um programa (linha de comando ou um duplo clique no mouse); Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 4 / 32
  5. 5. Processos em Segundo Plano Processos com fun¸c˜oes espec´ıﬁcas que independem de usu´arios – daemons: Recep¸c˜ao e envio de emails; Servi¸cos de Impress˜ao; Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 5 / 32
  6. 6. Processos Cada processo possui: Programa (instru¸c˜oes que ser˜ao executadas); Um espa¸co de endere¸camento: Lista de posi¸c˜oes de mem´oria, variando de 0 a um m´aximo, que o processo pode ler e escrever Contextos de hardware: informa¸c˜oes de registradores; PC, Ponteiro da pilha, registradores de uso geral etc Contextos de software: atributos; Vari´aveis, lista de arquivos abertos, alarmes pendentes, processos relacionados etc Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 6 / 32
  7. 7. Processos – Espa¸co de endere¸camento Basicamente, possui trˆes segmentos: Texto: c´odigo execut´avel do(s) programa(s); Dados: as vari´aveis; Pilha de Execu¸c˜ao: Controla a execu¸c˜ao do processo Empilhando chamadas a procedimentos, seus parˆametros e vari´aveis locais etc Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 7 / 32
  8. 8. Processos – Espa¸co de endere¸camento Pilha de execu¸c˜ao: Cont´em uma estrutura para cada rotina chamada que ainda n˜ao retornou Possui: Vari´aveis locais da rotina Endere¸co de retorno a quem chamou Parˆametros Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 8 / 32
  9. 9. Subrotinas e a Pilha de Execu¸c˜ao Funcionamento de Sub-rotinas Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 9 / 32
  10. 10. Processos – Contexto Cont´em a informa¸c˜ao de que o SO precisa para, ap´os suspender um processo, trazˆe-lo de volta `a execu¸c˜ao Ex: Ponteiros de arquivos abertos: posi¸c˜ao do pr´oximo byte a ser lido em cada arquivo ´E o estado de uma tarefa em um determinado instante Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 10 / 32
  11. 11. Processos – Contextos Dentre outras coisas, corresponde ao conte´udo dos registradores usados por um determinado processo, enquanto roda Quando um processo ´e executado, seu contador de programa ´e carregado no PC Que programa est´a rodando ao lado? Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 11 / 32
  12. 12. Cria¸c˜ao de Processos Processos precisam ser criados e ﬁnalizados a todo o momento: Inicializa¸c˜ao do sistema; Execu¸c˜ao de uma chamada de sistema para cria¸c˜ao de processo, realizada por algum processo em execu¸c˜ao; Requisi¸c˜ao de usu´ario para criar um novo processo; Inicializa¸c˜ao de um processo em batch Mainframes com sistemas em batch; Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 12 / 32
  13. 13. Cria¸c˜ao de Processos Processos s˜ao criados por outros processos, executando uma chamada ao sistema UNIX: Fork Cria clone do processo Pai: c´opias exatas na mem´oria, mas com identiﬁcadores diferentes Depois o processo Filho executa um novo c´odigo, via execve, substituindo o conte´udo da mem´oria Permite que o ﬁlho execute algo enquanto ainda ´e clone (ex: manipular descritores de arquivo, redirecionando entrada e sa´ıda) Windows: CreateProcess Cria Filho, j´a carregando novo programa nele. Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 13 / 32
  14. 14. Cria¸c˜ao de Processos – Fork Embora fork seja chamada do pai, ela retorna tanto no pai quanto no ﬁlho Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 14 / 32
  15. 15. Hierarquia de Processos Unix: Pai cria processo ﬁlho, que cria neto Possibilidade de Hierarquia O comando pstree (linux) permite visualizar a ´arvore de processos do sistema Windows: Todos os processos s˜ao iguais N˜ao existe o conceito de hierarquia O Pai controla o ﬁlho via um identiﬁcador – Handle Ele ´e livre para passar o identiﬁcador a outros processos, deserdando o Filho Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 15 / 32
  16. 16. Hierarquia de Processos Unix/Linux: Forma grupos de processos (o processo e seus descendentes) Ex: sinais do teclado s˜ao mandados aos membros do grupo associado com o teclado – normalmente todos os processos da janela atual O ﬁlho n˜ao conhece o processo pai, mas o pai conhece o processo Filho → cabe ao pai abrir um canal de comunica¸c˜ao com o ﬁlho O pai n˜ao pode passar adiante o identiﬁcador do ﬁlho → n˜ao pode deserdar o Filho Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 16 / 32
  17. 17. Hierarquia de Processos Unix/Linux: Todo processo descende de init init gera v´arios processos ﬁlhos para atender os v´arios terminais que existem no sistema; Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 17 / 32
  18. 18. Finalizando Processos – Condi¸c˜oes T´ermino normal (volunt´ario): A tarefa a ser executada ´e ﬁnalizada; Ao terminar, o processo executa uma chamada (comunicando ao SO que terminou): exit (UNIX) e ExitProcess (Windows) T´ermino por erro (volunt´ario): O processo sendo executado n˜ao pode ser ﬁnalizado Ex: gcc ﬁlename.c, o arquivo ﬁlename.c n˜ao existe; Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 18 / 32
  19. 19. Finalizando Processos – Condi¸c˜oes T´ermino com erro fatal (involunt´ario); Erro causado por algum erro no programa (bug) Ex: Divis˜ao por 0 (zero); Referˆencia a mem´oria inexistente; Execu¸c˜ao de uma instru¸c˜ao ilegal; Nesse caso, o processo ´e interrompido (via signal) T´ermino (involunt´ario) causado por algum outro processo, via chamada a: Kill (UNIX) TerminateProcess (Windows) O processo pedindo o t´ermino deve ter permiss˜ao para isso Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 19 / 32
  20. 20. Processos – Estados Um processo possui trˆes estados b´asicos: Executando: realmente usando a CPU naquele momento Bloqueado: incapaz de executar enquanto um determinado evento externo n˜ao ocorrer Pronto: em mem´oria, pronto para executar (ou para continuar sua execu¸c˜ao), apenas aguardando a disponibilidade do processador H´a tamb´em um quarto estado, problem´atico: zumbi Processo que n˜ao deveria existir, mas que mant´em c´opia em mem´oria Ocorre quando o ﬁlho perde sua liga¸c˜ao com o pai Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 20 / 32
  21. 21. Processos – Estados Zumbi Quando um programa ﬁlho termina antes do pai, o n´ucleo ainda mant´em informa¸c˜ao sobre ele Como seu exit status, por exemplo Uma entrada na tabela de processos (mais adiante) Ao chamar wait(), o pai recebe a informa¸c˜ao e o n´ucleo descarta o processo Nesse meio tempo, entre o t´ermino do ﬁlho e o wait, ele ´e um zumbi – se o pai travar aqui, h´a problemas... Todo processo antes passa pelo estado de zumbi Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 21 / 32
  22. 22. Processos – Estados Zumbi Mesmo que n˜ao rode, ele ocupa uma entrada na tabela Que tem tamanho ﬁxo (o n´umero de processos ´e ﬁxo) Um grande n´umero deles pode impedir a abertura de novos processos Se o pai termina sem chamar wait(), os ﬁlhos s˜ao adotados por init Que cuida de limp´a-los Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 22 / 32
  23. 23. Processos – Estados Zumbi Mas se o pai n˜ao morre e n˜ao chama wait(), a´ı eles surgem Pode-se contudo matar manualmente um zumbi, com kill -18 PPID Sinal mandado ao pai (PPID) Alternativamente kill -s SIGCHLD ppid Se o pai estiver programado para ignorar... a´ı s´o eliminando o pai Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 23 / 32
  24. 24. Processos – Estados Zumbi Mas se o pai n˜ao morre e n˜ao chama wait(), a´ı eles surgem Pode-se contudo matar manualmente um zumbi, com kill -18 PPID Sinal mandado ao pai (PPID) Alternativamente kill -s SIGCHLD ppid Se o pai estiver programado para ignorar... a´ı s´o eliminando o pai ... Sinistro! Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 23 / 32
  25. 25. Implementa¸c˜ao de Processos Todo controle de processos ´e feito por uma tabela – Tabela de Processos Os diversos processos em um computador s˜ao mantidos na Tabela de Processos Cada processo constitui uma entrada na tabela Cada entrada possui um ponteiro para o bloco de controle de processo (BCP) ou descritor de processo BCP possui todas as informa¸c˜oes do processo (contextos de hardware, software, endere¸co de mem´oria – tudo que for necess´ario para se reiniciar um processo do ponto em que foi interrompido) A tabela ´e ent˜ao um arranjo ou lista ligada de ponteiros para BCPs Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 24 / 32
  26. 26. Implementa¸c˜ao de Processos O BCP s´o n˜ao guarda o conte´udo do espa¸co de endere¸camento do processo Assim, um processo ´e constitu´ıdo de seu espa¸co de endere¸camento e BCP (com seus registradores etc), representando uma entrada na tabela de processos Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 25 / 32
  27. 27. Implementa¸c˜ao de Processos Algumas informa¸c˜oes do BCP Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 26 / 32
  28. 28. Etapas de Cria¸c˜ao de Processos 1 O SO atribui um identiﬁcador ´unico (PID) ao processo 2 Aloca uma entrada na tabela de processos 3 Aloca espa¸co para o processo na mem´oria 4 Inicializa o BCP 5 Coloca o endere¸co do BCP na ﬁla apropriada (Pronto ou bloqueado) 6 Cria estruturas auxiliares Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 27 / 32
  29. 29. Cria¸c˜ao de Processos: Filas Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 28 / 32
  30. 30. Mudan¸ca de Estado de Processos Balancear a carga da CPU requer trocar o processo que est´a rodando, dando lugar a outro que precise dela Requer a mudan¸ca do estado do processo (1) O processo bloqueia aguardando entrada (E/S) Um processo ´e bloqueado via (i) chamada ao sistema: block ou pause; ou (ii) se n˜ao h´a entrada dispon´ıvel para que o processo continue sua execu¸c˜ao Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 29 / 32
  31. 31. Mudan¸ca de Estado de Processos As transi¸c˜oes 2 e 3 ocorrem durante o escalonamento de processos: o tempo destinado `aquele processo acabou e outro processo ´e colocado no processador A transi¸c˜ao 4 ´e feita quando o evento esperado pelo processo bloqueado ocorre (Ex: E/S). Se o processador est´a parado, o processo ´e executado imediatamente (3); Se o processador est´a ocupado, o processo deve esperar sua vez Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 30 / 32
  32. 32. Escalonador A troca de processos, por sua vez, ´e feita pelo Escalonador de Processos Processo que escolhe qual ser´a o pr´oximo processo a ser executado Existem diversas t´ecnicas/algoritmos para escalonamento de processos Por vezes, feita diretamente pelo dispatcher (veremos mais adiante) N´ıvel mais baixo do SO Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 31 / 32
  33. 33. Escalonador O escalonamento ´e realizado com o aux´ılio do hardware O escalonador de Processos escolhe o processo que ser´a executado pela CPU V´arias pol´ıticas poss´ıveis Veremos mais adiante... Junto com o dispatcher, cont´em todo o tratamento de interrup¸c˜oes, al´em de detalhes sobre inicia¸c˜ao e bloqueio de processos Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 04 – Processos e Escalonamento 21 de agosto de 2017 32 / 32

×