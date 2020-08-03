(ACH2044) Sistemas Operacionais - Aula 03

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos Norton Trevisan Roman 11 de setembro de 2017 Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Cha...
Chamadas ao Sistema Se uma aplica¸c˜ao precisa realizar alguma instru¸c˜ao privilegiada, ela realiza uma chamada de sistem...
Chamadas ao Sistema S˜ao feitas por meio de instru¸c˜oes TRAP Instru¸c˜ao de chamada ao sistema Instru¸c˜ao que permite o ...
Chamadas ao Sistema Chamada a uma rotina do sistema: TRAP Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos ...
Chamadas ao Sistema (a) Aplicativo faz chamada ao sistema (TRAP) (b) Atrav´es de uma tabela, o SO determina o endere¸co da...
Chamadas ao Sistema A rotina de servi¸co salva somente os registradores que ir´a modiﬁcar Antes de usar algum registrador,...
Chamadas ao Sistema – Exemplo read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) fd: especiﬁcador do arquivo buﬀer: endere¸co na mem´oria do primeiro b...
Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Chamando read... (1-3) O programa armazena os parˆametros na pilha de execu¸c˜ao Norton Tre...
Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Chamando read... (1-3) O programa armazena os parˆametros na pilha de execu¸c˜ao (4) Chama ...
Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Chamando read... (1-3) O programa armazena os parˆametros na pilha de execu¸c˜ao (4) Chama ...
Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Executando read... (6) Read executa uma instru¸c˜ao TRAP (passa do modo Usu´ario para Kerne...
Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Executando read... (6) Read executa uma instru¸c˜ao TRAP (passa do modo Usu´ario para Kerne...
Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Executando read... (6) Read executa uma instru¸c˜ao TRAP (passa do modo Usu´ario para Kerne...
Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Executando read... (8) Esse procedimento de tratamento da chamada ´e executado Norton Trevi...
Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Executando read... (8) Esse procedimento de tratamento da chamada ´e executado (9) Terminad...
Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Executando read... (8) Esse procedimento de tratamento da chamada ´e executado (9) Terminad...
Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) O programa limpa a pilha ap´os a chamada do procedimento (11) Incrementa o ponteiro da pilh...
Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Voltemos ao passo 9 Em vez de retornar, a chamada pode bloquear quem a chamou Ex: esperando...
Chamadas ao Sistema – Invoca¸c˜ao direta write() e exit() atrav´es da interrup¸c˜ao 0x80 Instru¸c˜ao em assembly – trap – ...
Invoca¸c˜ao direta – P´e no Hardware O que acontece que esquecemos de chamar exit() e o programa ainda det´em tempo de CPU...
Invoca¸c˜ao direta – P´e no Hardware Primeiro ciclo de clock A instru¸c˜ao ´e buscada na mem´oria 4 (bytes → 32b) s˜ao som...
Invoca¸c˜ao direta – P´e no Hardware Segundo ciclo de clock Nova instru¸c˜ao ´e buscada na mem´oria (enquanto a outra est´...
Invoca¸c˜ao direta – P´e no Hardware Segundo ciclo de clock Mas se o programa havia acabado, que instru¸c˜ao ´e essa? Nort...
Invoca¸c˜ao direta – P´e no Hardware Segundo ciclo de clock Mas se o programa havia acabado, que instru¸c˜ao ´e essa? O qu...
Invoca¸c˜ao direta – P´e no Hardware Segundo ciclo de clock A instru¸c˜ao pode ser algo que n˜ao dever´ıamos fazer (pouco ...
Invoca¸c˜ao direta – exit() Esquecer de cham´a-lo pode fazer com que: Uma instru¸c˜ao ilegal seja rodada → o programa ´e f...
Invoca¸c˜ao direta – exit() Esquecer de cham´a-lo pode fazer com que: Uma instru¸c˜ao ilegal seja rodada → o programa ´e f...
Chamadas ao Sistema Interface das Chamadas ao Sistema (Wrappers) Chamadas a bibliotecas Em Windows, desacopladas das chama...
Chamadas ao Sistema Portabilidade usando Wrappers Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de se...
Chamadas ao Sistema Interface das Chamadas de Sistema (Wrappers) Mais utilizadas: Win32 API para Windows POSIX API para pr...
Chamadas ao Sistema Programa em C que invoca a fun¸c˜ao de biblioteca printf(), que por sua vez chama o system call write(...
Interrup¸c˜oes Vimos que um software pode interromper seu pr´oprio processo (ao fazer uma chamada ao sistema) Via traps (I...
Interrup¸c˜oes – Tratamento Feito pelo SO, que determina a natureza da interrup¸c˜ao e dispara a Rotina de Servi¸co adequa...
Interrup¸c˜oes – Tratamento Quando o SO inicia, ele instala um tratador de interrup¸c˜oes em um endere¸co espec´ıﬁco da me...
Interrup¸c˜oes – Tratamento Arranjo de Interrup¸c˜oes Loca¸c˜ao de mem´oria (geralmente pr´oxima da parte mais baixa da me...
Interrup¸c˜oes × Traps Interrup¸c˜oes: Evento externo ao processador Gerados por dispositivos que precisam da aten¸c˜ao do...
Interrup¸c˜ao – P´e no Hardware Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 29 ...
Interrup¸c˜ao – P´e no Hardware Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 30 ...
Interrup¸c˜ao – P´e no Hardware Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 31 ...
Interrup¸c˜ao – P´e no Hardware Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 32 ...
Interrup¸c˜ao – P´e no Hardware Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 33 ...
Interrup¸c˜ao – P´e no Hardware Caso na mem´oria, haver´a um registrador da CPU (carregado pelo SO), que aponta para sua o...
Interrup¸c˜ao – P´e no Hardware Imediatamente ap´os come¸car a execu¸c˜ao, a rotina de tratamento conﬁrma a interrup¸c˜ao,...
Interrup¸c˜ao – P´e no Hardware Assim, a CPU atrasa essa conﬁrma¸c˜ao at´e estar livre para lidar com a pr´oxima interrup¸...
Interrup¸c˜ao Informa¸c˜ao salva (temporariamente) pelo hardware antes de iniciar a rotina de servi¸co: Pelo menos, o cont...
Interrup¸c˜ao Pilha (do processo do usu´ario) O ponteiro da pilha pode n˜ao ser legal (por escalonamento, p´agina n˜ao na ...
Interrup¸c˜ao O sinal (linha) de interrup¸c˜ao ´e exibido dentro de cada ciclo de instru¸c˜ao do processador A cada ciclo ...
M´ultiplas Interrup¸c˜oes Modelo seq¨uencial O tratador de interrup¸c˜oes desabilita as interrup¸c˜oes Uma nova interrup¸c...
M´ultiplas Interrup¸c˜oes Modelo cascata Interrup¸c˜oes tˆem prioridade Interrup¸c˜oes com alta prioridade interrompem rot...
Referˆencias Adicionais Patterson, D.A.; Hennessy, J.L: Computer Organization and Design: The Hardware Software interface....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

(ACH2044) Sistemas Operacionais - Aula 03

36 views

Published on

Curso ministrado no ano de 2017 na EACH/USP
Aula 03: Chamadas ao sistema e processos

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

(ACH2044) Sistemas Operacionais - Aula 03

  1. 1. Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos Norton Trevisan Roman 11 de setembro de 2017 Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 1 / 42
  2. 2. Chamadas ao Sistema Se uma aplica¸c˜ao precisa realizar alguma instru¸c˜ao privilegiada, ela realiza uma chamada de sistema, que altera do modo usu´ario para o modo kernel; Ex: Ler um arquivo Chamadas de sistemas s˜ao a porta de entrada para o modo Kernel; S˜ao a interface entre os programas do usu´ario no modo usu´ario e o Sistema Operacional no modo kernel; As chamadas diferem de SO para SO. No entanto, os conceitos relacionados `as chamadas s˜ao similares independentemente do SO; Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 2 / 42
  3. 3. Chamadas ao Sistema S˜ao feitas por meio de instru¸c˜oes TRAP Instru¸c˜ao de chamada ao sistema Instru¸c˜ao que permite o acesso ao modo kernel; Normalmente usada para E/S Transferem o controle para o SO → Interrup¸c˜ao de software ou Exce¸c˜ao Podem sinalizar exce¸c˜oes (Divis˜ao por zero, Acesso inv´alido de mem´oria), Overﬂows etc Ap´os terminadas, o SO transfere o controle para a instru¸c˜ao seguinte `a chamada Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 3 / 42
  4. 4. Chamadas ao Sistema Chamada a uma rotina do sistema: TRAP Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 4 / 42
  5. 5. Chamadas ao Sistema (a) Aplicativo faz chamada ao sistema (TRAP) (b) Atrav´es de uma tabela, o SO determina o endere¸co da rotina de servi¸co (c) Rotina de Servi¸co ´e acionada (d) Servi¸co solicitado ´e executado e o controle retorna ao programa aplicativo Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 5 / 42
  6. 6. Chamadas ao Sistema A rotina de servi¸co salva somente os registradores que ir´a modiﬁcar Antes de usar algum registrador, ela guarda seu valor anterior Ao ﬁnal, devolve esse valor Com isso, ganha tempo, sem precisar transferir todos `a mem´oria Onde salva? Depende do hardware J´a j´a veremos Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 6 / 42
  7. 7. Chamadas ao Sistema – Exemplo read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) fd: especiﬁcador do arquivo buﬀer: endere¸co na mem´oria do primeiro byte da ´area onde deve ser armazenado o conte´udo lido nbytes: n´umero de bytes a serem lidos Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 7 / 42
  8. 8. Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Chamando read... (1-3) O programa armazena os parˆametros na pilha de execu¸c˜ao Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 8 / 42
  9. 9. Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Chamando read... (1-3) O programa armazena os parˆametros na pilha de execu¸c˜ao (4) Chama o procedimento read da biblioteca Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 8 / 42
  10. 10. Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Chamando read... (1-3) O programa armazena os parˆametros na pilha de execu¸c˜ao (4) Chama o procedimento read da biblioteca Executando read... (5) Read coloca o n´umero da chamada ao SO em um registrador espec´ıﬁco Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 8 / 42
  11. 11. Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Executando read... (6) Read executa uma instru¸c˜ao TRAP (passa do modo Usu´ario para Kernel e executa um determinado endere¸co no kernel → o S.O. tem o controle) Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 9 / 42
  12. 12. Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Executando read... (6) Read executa uma instru¸c˜ao TRAP (passa do modo Usu´ario para Kernel e executa um determinado endere¸co no kernel → o S.O. tem o controle) (7) O kernel busca os parˆametros, veriﬁcando o n´umero da chamada ao SO e chamando o procedimento para seu tratamento Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 9 / 42
  13. 13. Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Executando read... (6) Read executa uma instru¸c˜ao TRAP (passa do modo Usu´ario para Kernel e executa um determinado endere¸co no kernel → o S.O. tem o controle) (7) O kernel busca os parˆametros, veriﬁcando o n´umero da chamada ao SO e chamando o procedimento para seu tratamento Faz isso indexando uma tabela que cont´em na linha k um ponteiro para a rotina que executa a chamada de sistema k Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 9 / 42
  14. 14. Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Executando read... (8) Esse procedimento de tratamento da chamada ´e executado Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 10 / 42
  15. 15. Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Executando read... (8) Esse procedimento de tratamento da chamada ´e executado (9) Terminado o procedimento, o controle pode retornar `a instru¸c˜ao seguinte `a TRAP Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 10 / 42
  16. 16. Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Executando read... (8) Esse procedimento de tratamento da chamada ´e executado (9) Terminado o procedimento, o controle pode retornar `a instru¸c˜ao seguinte `a TRAP (10) Read ent˜ao retorna ao programa do usu´ario Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 10 / 42
  17. 17. Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) O programa limpa a pilha ap´os a chamada do procedimento (11) Incrementa o ponteiro da pilha o suﬁciente para remover os parˆametros da chamada a read (lembre que a pilha est´a de cabe¸ca para baixo) Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 11 / 42
  18. 18. Exemplo: read(fd,buﬀer,nbytes) Voltemos ao passo 9 Em vez de retornar, a chamada pode bloquear quem a chamou Ex: esperando do teclado O S.O. nesse caso veriﬁca se algum outro processo pode ser executado Quando a entrada estiver dispon´ıvel, os passos 9 a 11 desse processo podem ser executados Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 12 / 42
  19. 19. Chamadas ao Sistema – Invoca¸c˜ao direta write() e exit() atrav´es da interrup¸c˜ao 0x80 Instru¸c˜ao em assembly – trap – no Linux para x86 section .data ;declara¸c~ao da se¸c~ao msg db "Ola, mundo!",0xa ;declara localiza¸c~ao (declare byte): nosso string len equ $ - msg ;define constante (equ): tamanho do nosso string section .text ;declara¸c~ao de se¸c~ao global start ;ponto de entrada para o linker (ld) start: ;diz ao linker o ponto de entrada ;escreve o string na stdout mov edx,len ;terceiro argumento: tamanho da mensagem mov ecx,msg ;segundo argumento: ponteiro para a mensagem a ser escrita mov ebx,1 ;primeiro argumento: descritor de arquivo (stdout) mov eax,4 ;n´umero da chamada ao sistema (sys write) int 0x80 ;chama o kernel ;e sai mov ebx,0 ;primeiro argumento da chamada ao sistema: c´odigo de sa´ıda mov eax,1 ;n´umero da chamada ao sistema (sys exit) int 0x80 ;chama o kernel Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 13 / 42
  20. 20. Invoca¸c˜ao direta – P´e no Hardware O que acontece que esquecemos de chamar exit() e o programa ainda det´em tempo de CPU? ;e sai mov ebx,0 ;primeiro argumento da chamada ao sistema: c´odigo de sa´ıda mov eax,1 ;n´umero da chamada ao sistema (sys exit) int 0x80 ;chama o kernel Olhemos a pipeline (BEM simpliﬁcada): Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 14 / 42
  21. 21. Invoca¸c˜ao direta – P´e no Hardware Primeiro ciclo de clock A instru¸c˜ao ´e buscada na mem´oria 4 (bytes → 32b) s˜ao somados ao PC e armazenados nele. Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 15 / 42
  22. 22. Invoca¸c˜ao direta – P´e no Hardware Segundo ciclo de clock Nova instru¸c˜ao ´e buscada na mem´oria (enquanto a outra est´a no est´agio 2) 4 (bytes → 32b) s˜ao somados ao PC e armazenados nele. Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 16 / 42
  23. 23. Invoca¸c˜ao direta – P´e no Hardware Segundo ciclo de clock Mas se o programa havia acabado, que instru¸c˜ao ´e essa? Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 17 / 42
  24. 24. Invoca¸c˜ao direta – P´e no Hardware Segundo ciclo de clock Mas se o programa havia acabado, que instru¸c˜ao ´e essa? O que h´a na mem´oria naquela posi¸c˜ao Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 17 / 42
  25. 25. Invoca¸c˜ao direta – P´e no Hardware Segundo ciclo de clock A instru¸c˜ao pode ser algo que n˜ao dever´ıamos fazer (pouco prov´avel) Ou instru¸c˜ao desconhecida → instru¸c˜ao ilegal Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 18 / 42
  26. 26. Invoca¸c˜ao direta – exit() Esquecer de cham´a-lo pode fazer com que: Uma instru¸c˜ao ilegal seja rodada → o programa ´e for¸cosamente parado Uma instru¸c˜ao legal, por´em indesejada, seja rodada → comportamento imprevis´ıvel Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 19 / 42
  27. 27. Invoca¸c˜ao direta – exit() Esquecer de cham´a-lo pode fazer com que: Uma instru¸c˜ao ilegal seja rodada → o programa ´e for¸cosamente parado Uma instru¸c˜ao legal, por´em indesejada, seja rodada → comportamento imprevis´ıvel Por conta disso compiladores sempre incluem um exit() ao ﬁnal do c´odigo compilado, se o programador n˜ao o ﬁzer explicitamente Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 19 / 42
  28. 28. Chamadas ao Sistema Interface das Chamadas ao Sistema (Wrappers) Chamadas a bibliotecas Em Windows, desacopladas das chamadas reais ao sistema Interface de programa¸c˜ao fornecida pelo SO Geralmente escrita em linguagem de alto n´ıvel (C, C++ ou Java) Normalmente as aplica¸c˜oes utilizam uma Application Program Interface (API) Interface que encapsula o acesso direto `as chamadas ao sistema Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 20 / 42
  29. 29. Chamadas ao Sistema Portabilidade usando Wrappers Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 21 / 42
  30. 30. Chamadas ao Sistema Interface das Chamadas de Sistema (Wrappers) Mais utilizadas: Win32 API para Windows POSIX API para praticamente todas as vers˜oes de UNIX Java API para a Java Virtual Machine (JVM). Motivos para utilizar APIs em vez das chamadas ao sistema diretamente Portabilidade – independˆencia da plataforma Esconder complexidade inerente `as chamadas ao sistema Acr´escimo de funcionalidades que otimizam o desempenho Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 22 / 42
  31. 31. Chamadas ao Sistema Programa em C que invoca a fun¸c˜ao de biblioteca printf(), que por sua vez chama o system call write() write() e exit() atrav´es da instru¸c˜ao int 0x80 Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 23 / 42
  32. 32. Interrup¸c˜oes Vimos que um software pode interromper seu pr´oprio processo (ao fazer uma chamada ao sistema) Via traps (Interrup¸c˜oes de software ou Exce¸c˜oes) Para isso, o software tem que estar rodando Mas como pode o escalonador interromper um determinado processo se ele mesmo n˜ao est´a rodando? Via interrup¸c˜oes de hardware Sinal el´etrico no Hardware Causa: dispositivos de E/S ou o clock Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 24 / 42
  33. 33. Interrup¸c˜oes – Tratamento Feito pelo SO, que determina a natureza da interrup¸c˜ao e dispara a Rotina de Servi¸co adequada para executar as a¸c˜oes que forem necess´arias. Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 25 / 42
  34. 34. Interrup¸c˜oes – Tratamento Quando o SO inicia, ele instala um tratador de interrup¸c˜oes em um endere¸co espec´ıﬁco da mem´oria, deﬁnido pelo hardware Ex: mips → 0x80000180 Cria tamb´em um Arranjo de Interrup¸c˜oes (tamb´em chamado de arranjo de traps) Ex: primeiras 256 palavras do segmento de c´odigo do SO (x8000-x80FF) Cada palavra ´e um jump (JMP) para uma determinada rotina Ou para uma rotina especial, se o c´odigo da interrup¸c˜ao n˜ao estiver nesses 256, caso em que essa rotina mata o processo Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 26 / 42
  35. 35. Interrup¸c˜oes – Tratamento Arranjo de Interrup¸c˜oes Loca¸c˜ao de mem´oria (geralmente pr´oxima da parte mais baixa da mem´oria), associada a cada classe de dispositivos de E/S (inclusive clock) Cada classe (disco, clock etc) pode ter um arranjo diferente ´E um arranjo usado para gerenciar interrup¸c˜oes dos programas Cont´em os endere¸cos dos procedimentos dos servi¸cos de interrup¸c˜ao Junto com o BCP (mais adiante...), controla a execu¸c˜ao dos processos Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 27 / 42
  36. 36. Interrup¸c˜oes × Traps Interrup¸c˜oes: Evento externo ao processador Gerados por dispositivos que precisam da aten¸c˜ao do SO Podem n˜ao estar relacionadas ao processo que est´a rodando Traps: Evento inesperado vindo de dentro do processador Causadas pelo processo corrente no processador (seja por chamada ao SO, seja por instru¸c˜ao ilegal) Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 28 / 42
  37. 37. Interrup¸c˜ao – P´e no Hardware Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 29 / 42
  38. 38. Interrup¸c˜ao – P´e no Hardware Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 30 / 42
  39. 39. Interrup¸c˜ao – P´e no Hardware Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 31 / 42
  40. 40. Interrup¸c˜ao – P´e no Hardware Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 32 / 42
  41. 41. Interrup¸c˜ao – P´e no Hardware Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 33 / 42
  42. 42. Interrup¸c˜ao – P´e no Hardware Caso na mem´oria, haver´a um registrador da CPU (carregado pelo SO), que aponta para sua origem Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 34 / 42
  43. 43. Interrup¸c˜ao – P´e no Hardware Imediatamente ap´os come¸car a execu¸c˜ao, a rotina de tratamento conﬁrma a interrup¸c˜ao, escrevendo um certo valor em uma das portas de E/S do controlador. Isso diz ao controlador que ele est´a livre para repassar outra interrup¸c˜ao. Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 35 / 42
  44. 44. Interrup¸c˜ao – P´e no Hardware Assim, a CPU atrasa essa conﬁrma¸c˜ao at´e estar livre para lidar com a pr´oxima interrup¸c˜ao, evitando assim condi¸c˜oes de corrida geradas por m´ultiplas interrup¸c˜oes quase simultˆaneas. Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 36 / 42
  45. 45. Interrup¸c˜ao Informa¸c˜ao salva (temporariamente) pelo hardware antes de iniciar a rotina de servi¸co: Pelo menos, o contador de programa Em ´ultimo caso, todos os registradores gerais e alguns internos Se for feita troca total de contexto, usa-se o BCP → veremos mais adiante Onde salvar? N˜ao h´a solu¸c˜ao perfeita. Registradores internos Problema: N˜ao h´a como enviar a conﬁrma¸c˜ao (passo 3) ao controlador de interrup¸c˜oes at´e que toda a informa¸c˜ao neles tenha sido usada (evitando sobrescrita) → toma tempo Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 37 / 42
  46. 46. Interrup¸c˜ao Pilha (do processo do usu´ario) O ponteiro da pilha pode n˜ao ser legal (por escalonamento, p´agina n˜ao na mem´oria, por exemplo) Poderia ser o ﬁnal de uma p´agina, levando a um page fault durante a interrup¸c˜ao (e onde salvar o estado para tratar a page fault?) Pilha do kernel Maior chance do ponteiro ser legal O chaveamento para modo n´ucleo pode exigir mudan¸ca de contexto, pela MMU, podendo mudar cache e TLB → toma tempo (veremos mais adiante) Ex: MIPS → em uma regi˜ao da mem´oria, cujo endere¸co ´e armazenado em um registrador espec´ıﬁco Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 38 / 42
  47. 47. Interrup¸c˜ao O sinal (linha) de interrup¸c˜ao ´e exibido dentro de cada ciclo de instru¸c˜ao do processador A cada ciclo de instru¸c˜ao, a CPU: Veriﬁca se existe interrup¸c˜ao. Se n˜ao, busca a pr´oxima instru¸c˜ao Se existir interrup¸c˜ao pendente: Suspende a execu¸c˜ao do programa Salva contexto Atualiza PC (Program Counter) → PC aponta para a ISR (rotina de atendimento de interrup¸c˜ao) Executa a rotina de tratamento da interrup¸c˜ao Recarrega contexto e continua processo interrompido Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 39 / 42
  48. 48. M´ultiplas Interrup¸c˜oes Modelo seq¨uencial O tratador de interrup¸c˜oes desabilita as interrup¸c˜oes Uma nova interrup¸c˜ao s´o ´e tratada ap´os o retorno da anterior A interrup¸c˜ao pode demorar a ser tratada, o que pode eventualmente ocasionar uma perda de dados Finalizado o tratador de interrup¸c˜ao, o processador checa por interrup¸c˜oes adicionais Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 40 / 42
  49. 49. M´ultiplas Interrup¸c˜oes Modelo cascata Interrup¸c˜oes tˆem prioridade Interrup¸c˜oes com alta prioridade interrompem rotinas de servi¸co de interrup¸c˜oes de menor prioridade Exemplos de prioridade: impressora (menor) disco comunica¸c˜ao (maior) Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 41 / 42
  50. 50. Referˆencias Adicionais Patterson, D.A.; Hennessy, J.L: Computer Organization and Design: The Hardware Software interface. 3 ed. Elsevier:Nova Iorque, 2005. http://www.codinghorror.com/blog/2008/01/ understanding-user-and-kernel-mode.html http://www.cs.virginia.edu/~evans/cs216/guides/x86.html http://www.c-jump.com/CIS77/ASM/Assembly/lecture.html http://www.csee.umbc.edu/~chang/cs313.s02/stack.shtml Norton Trevisan Roman Aula 03 – Chamadas ao Sistema e Processos 11 de setembro de 2017 42 / 42

×