(ACH2002) Introdução à Análise de Algoritmos - Aula 12

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental Norton Trevisan Roman norton@usp.br 27 de setembro de 2018 Norton ...
Ordena¸c˜ao Trata do problema de ordenar um conjunto de n ≥ 1 valores Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algorit...
Ordena¸c˜ao Trata do problema de ordenar um conjunto de n ≥ 1 valores Arranjo, lista ligada etc Norton Trevisan Romannorto...
Ordena¸c˜ao Trata do problema de ordenar um conjunto de n ≥ 1 valores Arranjo, lista ligada etc Podemos projetar por indu¸...
Ordena¸c˜ao Trata do problema de ordenar um conjunto de n ≥ 1 valores Arranjo, lista ligada etc Podemos projetar por indu¸...
Ordena¸c˜ao Modelo Incremental: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Mo...
Ordena¸c˜ao Modelo Incremental: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Padr˜ao seguido pelos algoritmos: Ordena¸c~aoIncremental(A, n): Entrada: A...
Ordena¸c˜ao Divis˜ao e Conquista: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: ...
Ordena¸c˜ao Divis˜ao e Conquista: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Padr˜ao seguido pelos algoritmos: Ordena¸c~aoD&C(A, ini, fim): Entrada: ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Primeira Alternativa Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: M...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Primeira Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um conjunto de um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado Norton Trev...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Primeira Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um conjunto de um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei o...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Primeira Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um conjunto de um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei o...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Primeira Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um conjunto de um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei o...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Primeira Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um conjunto de um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei o...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Primeira Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um conjunto de um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei o...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Inser¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Ar...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? I...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? I...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? I...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? I...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? I...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Ent˜ao T(n) = T(n − 1) + n − 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@u...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Ent˜ao T(n) = T(n − 1) + n − 1 = (T(n − 2) + (n − 1) − 1) + ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Ent˜ao T(n) = T(n − 1) + n − 1 = (T(n − 2) + (n − 1) − 1) + ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Ent˜ao T(n) = T(n − 1) + n − 1 = (T(n − 2) + (n − 1) − 1) + ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Ent˜ao T(n) = T(n − 1) + n − 1 = (T(n − 2) + (n − 1) − 1) + ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Ent˜ao T(n) = T(n − 1) + n − 1 = (T(n − 2) + (n − 1) − 1) + ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Ent˜ao T(n) = T(n − 1) + n − 1 = (T(n − 2) + (n − 1) − 1) + ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − k) + kn − k i=1 i Norton Trevisan Romannorton...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − k) + kn − k i=1 i = T(1) + kn − k i=1 i, em T...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − k) + kn − k i=1 i = T(1) + kn − k i=1 i, em T...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − k) + kn − k i=1 i = T(1) + kn − k i=1 i, em T...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − k) + kn − k i=1 i = T(1) + kn − k i=1 i, em T...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) T(n) = (n − 1)n − (n − 1)n 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) T(n) = (n − 1)n − (n − 1)n 2 = n2 − n − n2 − n 2 Norton Trev...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) T(n) = (n − 1)n − (n − 1)n 2 = n2 − n − n2 − n 2 = n2 − n 2 ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) T(n) = (n − 1)n − (n − 1)n 2 = n2 − n − n2 − n 2 = n2 − n 2 ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(n) = (T(n − 2) + O(n)) + O(n) Norton T...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(n) = (T(n − 2) + O(n)) + O(n) = (T(n −...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(n) = (T(n − 2) + O(n)) + O(n) = (T(n −...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(n) = (T(n − 2) + O(n)) + O(n) = (T(n −...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(n) = (T(n − 2) + O(n)) + O(n) = (T(n −...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(n) = (T(n − 2) + O(n)) + O(n) = (T(n −...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(n) = (T(n − 2) + O(n)) + O(n) = (T(n −...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) Inser¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Ar...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) E quantas trocas de elementos s˜ao feitas no arranjo no pior...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) E quantas trocas de elementos s˜ao feitas no arranjo no pior...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) E quantas trocas de elementos s˜ao feitas no arranjo no pior...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) E quantas trocas de elementos s˜ao feitas no arranjo no pior...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) E quantas trocas de elementos s˜ao feitas no arranjo no pior...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) E quantas trocas de elementos s˜ao feitas no arranjo no pior...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao: recursivo × iterativo Inser¸c~ao(A, n): se n == 1: retorna sen~ao: Inse...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Segunda Alternativa Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Mo...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Segunda Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado Norton Trevisan Romannorton...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Segunda Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei ordenar um conjun...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Segunda Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei ordenar um conjun...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Segunda Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei ordenar um conjun...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Segunda Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei ordenar um conjun...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Segunda Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei ordenar um conjun...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (recursivo) Sele¸c~ao(A, ini, fim): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores e os ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Se...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Se...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Se...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Se...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Se...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Se...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (iterativo) Sele¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arra...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao f...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao f...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao f...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao f...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (iterativo) E quantas trocas de elementos s˜ao feitas no arranjo no pior ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (iterativo) E quantas trocas de elementos s˜ao feitas no arranjo no pior ...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao: recursivo × iterativo Sele¸c~ao(A, ini, fim): se ini < fim ent~ao: min =...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Inser¸c˜ao × Sele¸c˜ao Inser¸c˜ao: Sele¸c˜ao: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Alg...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Inser¸c˜ao × Sele¸c˜ao Inser¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜oes: O(n2 ) Sele¸c˜ao: Norton Trevisan Romannorto...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Inser¸c˜ao × Sele¸c˜ao Inser¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜oes: O(n2 ) Sele¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜oes: O(n2 ) Nort...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Inser¸c˜ao × Sele¸c˜ao Inser¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜oes: O(n2 ) Trocas: O(n2 ) Sele¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜o...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Inser¸c˜ao × Sele¸c˜ao Inser¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜oes: O(n2 ) Trocas: O(n2 ) Sele¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜o...
Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Inser¸c˜ao × Sele¸c˜ao Inser¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜oes: O(n2 ) Trocas: O(n2 ) Sele¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜o...
Referˆencias Material baseado em slides dos professores Cid de Souza, Cˆandida da Silva e Delano Beder Cormen, Thomas H., ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

(ACH2002) Introdução à Análise de Algoritmos - Aula 12

49 views

Published on

Curso ministrado no ano de 2018 na EACH/USP
Aula 12: Algoritmos de Ordenação: Modelo Incremental

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

(ACH2002) Introdução à Análise de Algoritmos - Aula 12

  1. 1. Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental Norton Trevisan Roman norton@usp.br 27 de setembro de 2018 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 1 / 25
  2. 2. Ordena¸c˜ao Trata do problema de ordenar um conjunto de n ≥ 1 valores Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 2 / 25
  3. 3. Ordena¸c˜ao Trata do problema de ordenar um conjunto de n ≥ 1 valores Arranjo, lista ligada etc Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 2 / 25
  4. 4. Ordena¸c˜ao Trata do problema de ordenar um conjunto de n ≥ 1 valores Arranjo, lista ligada etc Podemos projetar por indu¸c˜ao diversos algoritmos para o problema da ordena¸c˜ao Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 2 / 25
  5. 5. Ordena¸c˜ao Trata do problema de ordenar um conjunto de n ≥ 1 valores Arranjo, lista ligada etc Podemos projetar por indu¸c˜ao diversos algoritmos para o problema da ordena¸c˜ao De fato, todos os algoritmos b´asicos de ordena¸c˜ao surgem de projetos por indu¸c˜ao sutilmente diferentes Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 2 / 25
  6. 6. Ordena¸c˜ao Modelo Incremental: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 3 / 25
  7. 7. Ordena¸c˜ao Modelo Incremental: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Padr˜ao seguido pelos algoritmos: Ordena¸c~aoIncremental(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado se n == 1 ent~ao retorne sen~ao: <comandos iniciais> Ordena¸c~aoIncremental(A, n - 1) <comandos finais> retorne Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 3 / 25
  8. 8. Ordena¸c˜ao Divis˜ao e Conquista: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 4 / 25
  9. 9. Ordena¸c˜ao Divis˜ao e Conquista: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Padr˜ao seguido pelos algoritmos: Ordena¸c~aoD&C(A, ini, fim): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado n = fim - ini + 1 se n == 1 ent~ao retorne sen~ao: <comandos iniciais: a divis~ao> (c´alculo de q) Ordena¸c~aoD&C(A, ini, q) Ordena¸c~aoD&C(A, q+1, fim) <comandos finais: a conquista> retorne Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 4 / 25
  10. 10. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Primeira Alternativa Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 5 / 25
  11. 11. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Primeira Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um conjunto de um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 5 / 25
  12. 12. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Primeira Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um conjunto de um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei ordenar um conjunto de n − 1 ≥ 1 valores Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 5 / 25
  13. 13. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Primeira Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um conjunto de um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei ordenar um conjunto de n − 1 ≥ 1 valores Passo: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 5 / 25
  14. 14. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Primeira Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um conjunto de um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei ordenar um conjunto de n − 1 ≥ 1 valores Passo: Seja S um conjunto de n ≥ 2 valores, e x um elemento qualquer de S Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 5 / 25
  15. 15. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Primeira Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um conjunto de um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei ordenar um conjunto de n − 1 ≥ 1 valores Passo: Seja S um conjunto de n ≥ 2 valores, e x um elemento qualquer de S Pela H.I., sabemos ordenar o conjunto S − x. Basta ent˜ao inserir x na posi¸c˜ao correta para obtermos S ordenado Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 5 / 25
  16. 16. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Primeira Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um conjunto de um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei ordenar um conjunto de n − 1 ≥ 1 valores Passo: Seja S um conjunto de n ≥ 2 valores, e x um elemento qualquer de S Pela H.I., sabemos ordenar o conjunto S − x. Basta ent˜ao inserir x na posi¸c˜ao correta para obtermos S ordenado M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (Insertion Sort) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 5 / 25
  17. 17. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Inser¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado se n == 1: retorna // est´a ordenado sen~ao: Inser¸c~ao(A, n - 1) v = A[n-1] j=n-1 enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 6 / 25
  18. 18. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): se n == 1: retorna sen~ao: Inser¸c~ao(A, n - 1) v = A[n-1] j=n-1 enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 7 / 25
  19. 19. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): se n == 1: retorna sen~ao: Inser¸c~ao(A, n - 1) v = A[n-1] j=n-1 enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v T(n) = se n = 1 para n ≥ 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 7 / 25
  20. 20. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): se n == 1: retorna sen~ao: Inser¸c~ao(A, n - 1) v = A[n-1] j=n-1 enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v T(n) = 0 se n = 1 para n ≥ 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 7 / 25
  21. 21. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): se n == 1: retorna sen~ao: Inser¸c~ao(A, n - 1) v = A[n-1] j=n-1 enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v T(n) = 0 se n = 1 T(n − 1) para n ≥ 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 7 / 25
  22. 22. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): se n == 1: retorna sen~ao: Inser¸c~ao(A, n - 1) v = A[n-1] j=n-1 enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v T(n) = 0 se n = 1 T(n − 1) + (n − 1) para n ≥ 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 7 / 25
  23. 23. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Ent˜ao T(n) = T(n − 1) + n − 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 8 / 25
  24. 24. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Ent˜ao T(n) = T(n − 1) + n − 1 = (T(n − 2) + (n − 1) − 1) + n − 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 8 / 25
  25. 25. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Ent˜ao T(n) = T(n − 1) + n − 1 = (T(n − 2) + (n − 1) − 1) + n − 1 T(n − 2) + 2n − 2 − 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 8 / 25
  26. 26. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Ent˜ao T(n) = T(n − 1) + n − 1 = (T(n − 2) + (n − 1) − 1) + n − 1 T(n − 2) + 2n − 2 − 1 = (T(n − 3) + (n − 2) − 1) + 2n − 2 − 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 8 / 25
  27. 27. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Ent˜ao T(n) = T(n − 1) + n − 1 = (T(n − 2) + (n − 1) − 1) + n − 1 T(n − 2) + 2n − 2 − 1 = (T(n − 3) + (n − 2) − 1) + 2n − 2 − 1 T(n − 3) + 3n − 3 − 2 − 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 8 / 25
  28. 28. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Ent˜ao T(n) = T(n − 1) + n − 1 = (T(n − 2) + (n − 1) − 1) + n − 1 T(n − 2) + 2n − 2 − 1 = (T(n − 3) + (n − 2) − 1) + 2n − 2 − 1 T(n − 3) + 3n − 3 − 2 − 1 . . . Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 8 / 25
  29. 29. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Ent˜ao T(n) = T(n − 1) + n − 1 = (T(n − 2) + (n − 1) − 1) + n − 1 T(n − 2) + 2n − 2 − 1 = (T(n − 3) + (n − 2) − 1) + 2n − 2 − 1 T(n − 3) + 3n − 3 − 2 − 1 . . . = T(n − k) + kn − k i=1 i Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 8 / 25
  30. 30. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − k) + kn − k i=1 i Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 9 / 25
  31. 31. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − k) + kn − k i=1 i = T(1) + kn − k i=1 i, em T(n − k) = T(1) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 9 / 25
  32. 32. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − k) + kn − k i=1 i = T(1) + kn − k i=1 i, em T(n − k) = T(1) = T(1) + (n − 1)n − n−1 i=1 i, pois n − k = 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 9 / 25
  33. 33. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − k) + kn − k i=1 i = T(1) + kn − k i=1 i, em T(n − k) = T(1) = T(1) + (n − 1)n − n−1 i=1 i, pois n − k = 1 = (n − 1)n − n−1 i=1 i, pois T(1) = 0 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 9 / 25
  34. 34. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − k) + kn − k i=1 i = T(1) + kn − k i=1 i, em T(n − k) = T(1) = T(1) + (n − 1)n − n−1 i=1 i, pois n − k = 1 = (n − 1)n − n−1 i=1 i, pois T(1) = 0 = (n − 1)n − (n − 1)n 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 9 / 25
  35. 35. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) T(n) = (n − 1)n − (n − 1)n 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 10 / 25
  36. 36. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) T(n) = (n − 1)n − (n − 1)n 2 = n2 − n − n2 − n 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 10 / 25
  37. 37. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) T(n) = (n − 1)n − (n − 1)n 2 = n2 − n − n2 − n 2 = n2 − n 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 10 / 25
  38. 38. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) T(n) = (n − 1)n − (n − 1)n 2 = n2 − n − n2 − n 2 = n2 − n 2 = Θ(n2 ) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 10 / 25
  39. 39. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): se n == 1: retorna sen~ao: Inser¸c~ao(A, n - 1) v = A[n-1] j=n-1 enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 11 / 25
  40. 40. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): se n == 1: retorna sen~ao: Inser¸c~ao(A, n - 1) v = A[n-1] j=n-1 enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v T(n) = se n = 1 para n ≥ 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 11 / 25
  41. 41. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): se n == 1: retorna sen~ao: Inser¸c~ao(A, n - 1) v = A[n-1] j=n-1 enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v T(n) = O(1) se n = 1 para n ≥ 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 11 / 25
  42. 42. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): se n == 1: retorna sen~ao: Inser¸c~ao(A, n - 1) v = A[n-1] j=n-1 enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v T(n) = O(1) se n = 1 T(n − 1) para n ≥ 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 11 / 25
  43. 43. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): se n == 1: retorna sen~ao: Inser¸c~ao(A, n - 1) v = A[n-1] j=n-1 enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v T(n) = O(1) se n = 1 T(n − 1) + O(n) para n ≥ 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 11 / 25
  44. 44. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 12 / 25
  45. 45. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(n) = (T(n − 2) + O(n)) + O(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 12 / 25
  46. 46. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(n) = (T(n − 2) + O(n)) + O(n) = (T(n − 3) + O(n)) + O(n) + O(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 12 / 25
  47. 47. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(n) = (T(n − 2) + O(n)) + O(n) = (T(n − 3) + O(n)) + O(n) + O(n) . . . Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 12 / 25
  48. 48. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(n) = (T(n − 2) + O(n)) + O(n) = (T(n − 3) + O(n)) + O(n) + O(n) . . . = T(n − k) + kO(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 12 / 25
  49. 49. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(n) = (T(n − 2) + O(n)) + O(n) = (T(n − 3) + O(n)) + O(n) + O(n) . . . = T(n − k) + kO(n) = T(1) + (n − 1)O(n), quando T(n − k) = T(1) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 12 / 25
  50. 50. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(n) = (T(n − 2) + O(n)) + O(n) = (T(n − 3) + O(n)) + O(n) + O(n) . . . = T(n − k) + kO(n) = T(1) + (n − 1)O(n), quando T(n − k) = T(1) = O(1) + O(n2 ) − O(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 12 / 25
  51. 51. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (recursivo) E T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(n) = (T(n − 2) + O(n)) + O(n) = (T(n − 3) + O(n)) + O(n) + O(n) . . . = T(n − k) + kO(n) = T(1) + (n − 1)O(n), quando T(n − k) = T(1) = O(1) + O(n2 ) − O(n) = O(n2 ) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 12 / 25
  52. 52. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) Inser¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 1 at´e n - 1 fa¸ca: v = A[i] j=i enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 13 / 25
  53. 53. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 1 at´e n - 1 fa¸ca: v = A[i] j=i enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 14 / 25
  54. 54. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 1 at´e n - 1 fa¸ca: v = A[i] j=i enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v O(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 14 / 25
  55. 55. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 1 at´e n - 1 fa¸ca: v = A[i] j=i enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v O(n) × O(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 14 / 25
  56. 56. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 1 at´e n - 1 fa¸ca: v = A[i] j=i enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v O(n) × O(n) = O(n2 ) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 14 / 25
  57. 57. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 1 at´e n - 1 fa¸ca: v = A[i] j=i enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v O(n) × O(n) = O(n2 ) Bem mais f´acil!!! Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 14 / 25
  58. 58. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) E quantas trocas de elementos s˜ao feitas no arranjo no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 1 at´e n - 1 fa¸ca: v = A[i] j=i enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 15 / 25
  59. 59. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) E quantas trocas de elementos s˜ao feitas no arranjo no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 1 at´e n - 1 fa¸ca: v = A[i] j=i enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v O(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 15 / 25
  60. 60. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) E quantas trocas de elementos s˜ao feitas no arranjo no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 1 at´e n - 1 fa¸ca: v = A[i] j=i enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v O(n) + O(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 15 / 25
  61. 61. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) E quantas trocas de elementos s˜ao feitas no arranjo no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 1 at´e n - 1 fa¸ca: v = A[i] j=i enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v O(n) + O(n) × O(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 15 / 25
  62. 62. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) E quantas trocas de elementos s˜ao feitas no arranjo no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 1 at´e n - 1 fa¸ca: v = A[i] j=i enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v O(n) + O(n) × O(n) = O(n2 ) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 15 / 25
  63. 63. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao (iterativo) E quantas trocas de elementos s˜ao feitas no arranjo no pior caso? Inser¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 1 at´e n - 1 fa¸ca: v = A[i] j=i enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v O(n) + O(n) × O(n) = O(n2 ) O mesmo valor. Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 15 / 25
  64. 64. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Inser¸c˜ao: recursivo × iterativo Inser¸c~ao(A, n): se n == 1: retorna sen~ao: Inser¸c~ao(A, n - 1) v = A[n-1] j=n-1 enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v Inser¸c~ao(A, n): para i = 1 at´e n - 1 fa¸ca: v = A[i] j=i enquanto (j > 0) e (A[j-1] > v) fa¸ca: A[j] = A[j-1] j=j-1 A[j] = v Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 16 / 25
  65. 65. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Segunda Alternativa Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 17 / 25
  66. 66. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Segunda Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 17 / 25
  67. 67. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Segunda Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei ordenar um conjunto de n − 1 ≥ 1 valores Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 17 / 25
  68. 68. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Segunda Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei ordenar um conjunto de n − 1 ≥ 1 valores Passo: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 17 / 25
  69. 69. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Segunda Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei ordenar um conjunto de n − 1 ≥ 1 valores Passo: Seja S um conjunto de n ≥ 2 valores, e x o menor elemento de S Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 17 / 25
  70. 70. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Segunda Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei ordenar um conjunto de n − 1 ≥ 1 valores Passo: Seja S um conjunto de n ≥ 2 valores, e x o menor elemento de S Ent˜ao x certamente ´e o primeiro elemento da sequˆencia ordenada de S. Por hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao, sabemos ordenar os demais S − x elementos, e assim obtemos S ordenado Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 17 / 25
  71. 71. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Segunda Alternativa Base: n = 1. Um ´unico elemento est´a ordenado H.I.: Sei ordenar um conjunto de n − 1 ≥ 1 valores Passo: Seja S um conjunto de n ≥ 2 valores, e x o menor elemento de S Ent˜ao x certamente ´e o primeiro elemento da sequˆencia ordenada de S. Por hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao, sabemos ordenar os demais S − x elementos, e assim obtemos S ordenado M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (Selection Sort) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 17 / 25
  72. 72. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (recursivo) Sele¸c~ao(A, ini, fim): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores e os ´ındices de in´ıcio e t´ermino da sequ^encia a ser ordenada Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado se ini < fim ent~ao: min = ini para j = ini+1 at´e fim fa¸ca: se A[j] < A[min] ent~ao: min = j t = A[min] A[min] = A[ini] A[ini] = t Sele¸c~ao(A, ini+1, fim) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 18 / 25
  73. 73. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Sele¸c~ao(A, ini, fim): se ini < fim ent~ao: min = ini para j = ini+1 at´e fim fa¸ca: se A[j] < A[min] ent~ao: min = j t = A[min] A[min] = A[ini] A[ini] = t Sele¸c~ao(A, ini+1, fim) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 19 / 25
  74. 74. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Sele¸c~ao(A, ini, fim): se ini < fim ent~ao: min = ini para j = ini+1 at´e fim fa¸ca: se A[j] < A[min] ent~ao: min = j t = A[min] A[min] = A[ini] A[ini] = t Sele¸c~ao(A, ini+1, fim) T(n) = se n = 1 para n ≥ 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 19 / 25
  75. 75. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Sele¸c~ao(A, ini, fim): se ini < fim ent~ao: min = ini para j = ini+1 at´e fim fa¸ca: se A[j] < A[min] ent~ao: min = j t = A[min] A[min] = A[ini] A[ini] = t Sele¸c~ao(A, ini+1, fim) T(n) = O(1) se n = 1 para n ≥ 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 19 / 25
  76. 76. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Sele¸c~ao(A, ini, fim): se ini < fim ent~ao: min = ini para j = ini+1 at´e fim fa¸ca: se A[j] < A[min] ent~ao: min = j t = A[min] A[min] = A[ini] A[ini] = t Sele¸c~ao(A, ini+1, fim) T(n) = O(1) se n = 1 O(n) para n ≥ 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 19 / 25
  77. 77. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Sele¸c~ao(A, ini, fim): se ini < fim ent~ao: min = ini para j = ini+1 at´e fim fa¸ca: se A[j] < A[min] ent~ao: min = j t = A[min] A[min] = A[ini] A[ini] = t Sele¸c~ao(A, ini+1, fim) T(n) = O(1) se n = 1 O(n) + T(n − 1) para n ≥ 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 19 / 25
  78. 78. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (recursivo) Quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Sele¸c~ao(A, ini, fim): se ini < fim ent~ao: min = ini para j = ini+1 at´e fim fa¸ca: se A[j] < A[min] ent~ao: min = j t = A[min] A[min] = A[ini] A[ini] = t Sele¸c~ao(A, ini+1, fim) T(n) = O(1) se n = 1 O(n) + T(n − 1) para n ≥ 2 = O(n2 ) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 19 / 25
  79. 79. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (iterativo) Sele¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 0 at´e n-2 fa¸ca: min = i para j = i+1 at´e n-1 fa¸ca: se A[j] < A[min] ent~ao: min = j t = A[min] A[min] = A[i] A[i] = t Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 20 / 25
  80. 80. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Sele¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 0 at´e n-2 fa¸ca: min = i para j = i+1 at´e n-1 fa¸ca: se A[j] < A[min] ent~ao: min = j t = A[min] A[min] = A[i] A[i] = t Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 21 / 25
  81. 81. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Sele¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 0 at´e n-2 fa¸ca: min = i para j = i+1 at´e n-1 fa¸ca: se A[j] < A[min] ent~ao: min = j t = A[min] A[min] = A[i] A[i] = t O(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 21 / 25
  82. 82. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Sele¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 0 at´e n-2 fa¸ca: min = i para j = i+1 at´e n-1 fa¸ca: se A[j] < A[min] ent~ao: min = j t = A[min] A[min] = A[i] A[i] = t O(n) × O(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 21 / 25
  83. 83. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (iterativo) Usando a nota¸c˜ao O, quantas compara¸c˜oes no arranjo s˜ao feitas no pior caso? Sele¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 0 at´e n-2 fa¸ca: min = i para j = i+1 at´e n-1 fa¸ca: se A[j] < A[min] ent~ao: min = j t = A[min] A[min] = A[i] A[i] = t O(n) × O(n) = O(n2 ) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 21 / 25
  84. 84. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (iterativo) E quantas trocas de elementos s˜ao feitas no arranjo no pior caso? Sele¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 0 at´e n-2 fa¸ca: min = i para j = i+1 at´e n-1 fa¸ca: se A[j] < A[min] ent~ao: min = j t = A[min] A[min] = A[i] A[i] = t Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 22 / 25
  85. 85. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao (iterativo) E quantas trocas de elementos s˜ao feitas no arranjo no pior caso? Sele¸c~ao(A, n): Entrada: Arranjo A de n valores Sa´ıda: Arranjo A ordenado para i = 0 at´e n-2 fa¸ca: min = i para j = i+1 at´e n-1 fa¸ca: se A[j] < A[min] ent~ao: min = j t = A[min] A[min] = A[i] A[i] = t O(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 22 / 25
  86. 86. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca M´etodo da Sele¸c˜ao: recursivo × iterativo Sele¸c~ao(A, ini, fim): se ini < fim ent~ao: min = ini para j=ini+1 at´e fim fa¸ca: se A[j] < A[min] ent~ao: min = j t = A[min] A[min] = A[ini] A[ini] = t Sele¸c~ao(A, ini+1, fim) Sele¸c~ao(A, n): para i = 0 at´e n-2 fa¸ca: min = i para j = i+1 at´e n-1 fa¸ca: se A[j] < A[min] ent~ao: min = j t = A[min] A[min] = A[i] A[i] = t Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 23 / 25
  87. 87. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Inser¸c˜ao × Sele¸c˜ao Inser¸c˜ao: Sele¸c˜ao: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 24 / 25
  88. 88. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Inser¸c˜ao × Sele¸c˜ao Inser¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜oes: O(n2 ) Sele¸c˜ao: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 24 / 25
  89. 89. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Inser¸c˜ao × Sele¸c˜ao Inser¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜oes: O(n2 ) Sele¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜oes: O(n2 ) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 24 / 25
  90. 90. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Inser¸c˜ao × Sele¸c˜ao Inser¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜oes: O(n2 ) Trocas: O(n2 ) Sele¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜oes: O(n2 ) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 24 / 25
  91. 91. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Inser¸c˜ao × Sele¸c˜ao Inser¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜oes: O(n2 ) Trocas: O(n2 ) Sele¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜oes: O(n2 ) Trocas: O(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 24 / 25
  92. 92. Projeto por Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Inser¸c˜ao × Sele¸c˜ao Inser¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜oes: O(n2 ) Trocas: O(n2 ) Sele¸c˜ao: Compara¸c˜oes: O(n2 ) Trocas: O(n) Apesar dos algoritmos de ordena¸c˜ao por Inser¸c˜ao e Sele¸c˜ao terem a mesma complexidade assint´otica em compara¸c˜oes, em situa¸c˜oes onde a opera¸c˜ao de troca ´e muito custosa ´e prefer´ıvel utilizar a Sele¸c˜ao Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 24 / 25
  93. 93. Referˆencias Material baseado em slides dos professores Cid de Souza, Cˆandida da Silva e Delano Beder Cormen, Thomas H., Leiserson, Charles E., Rivest, Ronald L., Stein, Cliﬀord. Introduction to Algorithms. 2a ed. MIT Press, 2001. Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 12 – Algoritmos de Ordena¸c˜ao: Modelo Incremental27 de setembro de 2018 25 / 25

×