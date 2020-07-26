(ACH2002) Introdução à Análise de Algoritmos - Aula 11

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos Norton Trevisan Roman norton@usp.br 26 de setembr...
Algoritmos Gulosos Ingredientes-chave do problema: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimen...
Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de D...
Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Ex: 11 atividades, em 15 unidades de tempo 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 ...
Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades – C´odigo: static int selecaoGulosa(int[] ini, int[] fim, int n) { i...
Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades – C´odigo: public static void main(String[] args) { int[] inicio = 1...
Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Fracionada Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnic...
Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Fracionada //P = capacidade m´axima da mochila carga = 0 //carg...
Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Bin´aria valor/peso = 6 5 4 A solu¸c˜ao gulosa foi ´otima? Nort...
Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Bin´aria Obviamente n˜ao. A ´otima seria: valor/peso = 6 5 4 No...
Referˆencias Ziviani, Nivio. Projeto de Algoritmos: com implementa¸c˜oes em Java e C++. Cengage. 2007. Cormen, Thomas H., ...
  1. 1. Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos Norton Trevisan Roman norton@usp.br 26 de setembro de 2018 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 1 / 31
  2. 2. Algoritmos Gulosos S˜ao algoritmos que, a cada decis˜ao: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 2 / 31
  3. 3. Algoritmos Gulosos S˜ao algoritmos que, a cada decis˜ao: Sempre escolhem a alternativa que parece mais promissora naquele instante Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 2 / 31
  4. 4. Algoritmos Gulosos S˜ao algoritmos que, a cada decis˜ao: Sempre escolhem a alternativa que parece mais promissora naquele instante Nunca reconsideram essa decis˜ao Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 2 / 31
  5. 5. Algoritmos Gulosos S˜ao algoritmos que, a cada decis˜ao: Sempre escolhem a alternativa que parece mais promissora naquele instante Nunca reconsideram essa decis˜ao Uma escolha que foi feita nunca ´e revista Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 2 / 31
  6. 6. Algoritmos Gulosos S˜ao algoritmos que, a cada decis˜ao: Sempre escolhem a alternativa que parece mais promissora naquele instante Nunca reconsideram essa decis˜ao Uma escolha que foi feita nunca ´e revista N˜ao h´a backtracking Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 2 / 31
  7. 7. Algoritmos Gulosos S˜ao algoritmos que, a cada decis˜ao: Sempre escolhem a alternativa que parece mais promissora naquele instante Nunca reconsideram essa decis˜ao Uma escolha que foi feita nunca ´e revista N˜ao h´a backtracking Come e nunca vomita (argh!) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 2 / 31
  8. 8. Algoritmos Gulosos S˜ao algoritmos que, a cada decis˜ao: Sempre escolhem a alternativa que parece mais promissora naquele instante Nunca reconsideram essa decis˜ao Uma escolha que foi feita nunca ´e revista N˜ao h´a backtracking Come e nunca vomita (argh!) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 2 / 31
  9. 9. Algoritmos Gulosos Alternativa mais promissora? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 3 / 31
  10. 10. Algoritmos Gulosos Alternativa mais promissora? Depende do problema, do que se quer maximizar ou minimizar Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 3 / 31
  11. 11. Algoritmos Gulosos Alternativa mais promissora? Depende do problema, do que se quer maximizar ou minimizar Ex: caminho mais curto, menor n´umero de jogadas etc Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 3 / 31
  12. 12. Algoritmos Gulosos Alternativa mais promissora? Depende do problema, do que se quer maximizar ou minimizar Ex: caminho mais curto, menor n´umero de jogadas etc H´a que se ter um modo de avaliar as diferentes op¸c˜oes Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 3 / 31
  13. 13. Algoritmos Gulosos Alternativa mais promissora? Depende do problema, do que se quer maximizar ou minimizar Ex: caminho mais curto, menor n´umero de jogadas etc H´a que se ter um modo de avaliar as diferentes op¸c˜oes Uma fun¸c˜ao que diga qual delas vale mais, diante do que se considera importante para o problema Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 3 / 31
  14. 14. Algoritmos Gulosos E por que “guloso”? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 4 / 31
  15. 15. Algoritmos Gulosos E por que “guloso”? Porque o algoritmo faz, a cada passo, a escolha que parece ser a melhor Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 4 / 31
  16. 16. Algoritmos Gulosos E por que “guloso”? Porque o algoritmo faz, a cada passo, a escolha que parece ser a melhor Diz-se ent˜ao que a escolha ´e feita de acordo com um crit´erio guloso Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 4 / 31
  17. 17. Algoritmos Gulosos E por que “guloso”? Porque o algoritmo faz, a cada passo, a escolha que parece ser a melhor Diz-se ent˜ao que a escolha ´e feita de acordo com um crit´erio guloso Ou seja, faz uma escolha localmente ´otima, na esperan¸ca que ela leve `a solu¸c˜ao globalmente ´otima Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 4 / 31
  18. 18. Algoritmos Gulosos Caracter´ısticas Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 5 / 31
  19. 19. Algoritmos Gulosos Caracter´ısticas Para construir a solu¸c˜ao ´otima existe um conjunto ou lista de candidatos (passos para a solu¸c˜ao) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 5 / 31
  20. 20. Algoritmos Gulosos Caracter´ısticas Para construir a solu¸c˜ao ´otima existe um conjunto ou lista de candidatos (passos para a solu¸c˜ao) Na medida em que o algoritmo procede, s˜ao acumulados um conjunto de candidatos considerados e escolhidos, e o outro de candidatos considerados e rejeitados Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 5 / 31
  21. 21. Algoritmos Gulosos Caracter´ısticas Para construir a solu¸c˜ao ´otima existe um conjunto ou lista de candidatos (passos para a solu¸c˜ao) Na medida em que o algoritmo procede, s˜ao acumulados um conjunto de candidatos considerados e escolhidos, e o outro de candidatos considerados e rejeitados Existe uma fun¸c˜ao que veriﬁca se um conjunto particular de candidatos produz uma solu¸c˜ao para o problema (sem considerar otimalidade no momento) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 5 / 31
  22. 22. Algoritmos Gulosos Caracter´ısticas Outra fun¸c˜ao veriﬁca se um conjunto de candidatos ´e vi´avel (tamb´em sem preocupar com a otimalidade) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 6 / 31
  23. 23. Algoritmos Gulosos Caracter´ısticas Outra fun¸c˜ao veriﬁca se um conjunto de candidatos ´e vi´avel (tamb´em sem preocupar com a otimalidade) Se ´e poss´ıvel chegar a uma solu¸c˜ao com o candidato Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 6 / 31
  24. 24. Algoritmos Gulosos Caracter´ısticas Outra fun¸c˜ao veriﬁca se um conjunto de candidatos ´e vi´avel (tamb´em sem preocupar com a otimalidade) Se ´e poss´ıvel chegar a uma solu¸c˜ao com o candidato Uma fun¸c˜ao de sele¸c˜ao indica a qualquer momento quais dos candidatos restantes ´e o mais promissor Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 6 / 31
  25. 25. Algoritmos Gulosos Caracter´ısticas Outra fun¸c˜ao veriﬁca se um conjunto de candidatos ´e vi´avel (tamb´em sem preocupar com a otimalidade) Se ´e poss´ıvel chegar a uma solu¸c˜ao com o candidato Uma fun¸c˜ao de sele¸c˜ao indica a qualquer momento quais dos candidatos restantes ´e o mais promissor Uma fun¸c˜ao objetivo fornece o valor da solu¸c˜ao encontrada Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 6 / 31
  26. 26. Algoritmos Gulosos Caracter´ısticas Outra fun¸c˜ao veriﬁca se um conjunto de candidatos ´e vi´avel (tamb´em sem preocupar com a otimalidade) Se ´e poss´ıvel chegar a uma solu¸c˜ao com o candidato Uma fun¸c˜ao de sele¸c˜ao indica a qualquer momento quais dos candidatos restantes ´e o mais promissor Uma fun¸c˜ao objetivo fornece o valor da solu¸c˜ao encontrada Como o comprimento do caminho constru´ıdo Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 6 / 31
  27. 27. Algoritmos Gulosos Caracter´ısticas Outra fun¸c˜ao veriﬁca se um conjunto de candidatos ´e vi´avel (tamb´em sem preocupar com a otimalidade) Se ´e poss´ıvel chegar a uma solu¸c˜ao com o candidato Uma fun¸c˜ao de sele¸c˜ao indica a qualquer momento quais dos candidatos restantes ´e o mais promissor Uma fun¸c˜ao objetivo fornece o valor da solu¸c˜ao encontrada Como o comprimento do caminho constru´ıdo N˜ao aparece de forma expl´ıcita no algoritmo guloso Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 6 / 31
  28. 28. Algoritmos Gulosos Observa¸c˜oes A fun¸c˜ao de sele¸c˜ao ´e geralmente relacionada com a fun¸c˜ao objetivo Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 7 / 31
  29. 29. Algoritmos Gulosos Observa¸c˜oes A fun¸c˜ao de sele¸c˜ao ´e geralmente relacionada com a fun¸c˜ao objetivo Se o objetivo ´e: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 7 / 31
  30. 30. Algoritmos Gulosos Observa¸c˜oes A fun¸c˜ao de sele¸c˜ao ´e geralmente relacionada com a fun¸c˜ao objetivo Se o objetivo ´e: maximizar ⇒ escolher´a o candidato restante que proporcione o maior ganho individual Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 7 / 31
  31. 31. Algoritmos Gulosos Observa¸c˜oes A fun¸c˜ao de sele¸c˜ao ´e geralmente relacionada com a fun¸c˜ao objetivo Se o objetivo ´e: maximizar ⇒ escolher´a o candidato restante que proporcione o maior ganho individual minimizar ⇒ ent˜ao ser´a escolhido o candidato restante de menor custo Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 7 / 31
  32. 32. Algoritmos Gulosos Observa¸c˜oes O algoritmo nunca muda de ideia Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 8 / 31
  33. 33. Algoritmos Gulosos Observa¸c˜oes O algoritmo nunca muda de ideia Uma vez que um candidato ´e escolhido e adicionado `a solu¸c˜ao, ele l´a permanece para sempre Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 8 / 31
  34. 34. Algoritmos Gulosos Observa¸c˜oes O algoritmo nunca muda de ideia Uma vez que um candidato ´e escolhido e adicionado `a solu¸c˜ao, ele l´a permanece para sempre Uma vez que um candidato ´e exclu´ıdo do conjunto solu¸c˜ao, ele nunca mais ´e reconsiderado Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 8 / 31
  35. 35. Algoritmos Gulosos Observa¸c˜oes O algoritmo nunca muda de ideia Uma vez que um candidato ´e escolhido e adicionado `a solu¸c˜ao, ele l´a permanece para sempre Uma vez que um candidato ´e exclu´ıdo do conjunto solu¸c˜ao, ele nunca mais ´e reconsiderado Em geral, um dos “segredos” dos algoritmos gulosos ´e a escolha de como o conjunto de entrada ser´a ordenado Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 8 / 31
  36. 36. Algoritmos Gulosos Observa¸c˜oes Tipicamente, algoritmos gulosos s˜ao utilizados para resolver problemas de otimiza¸c˜ao que funcionem atrav´es de uma sequˆencia de passos Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 9 / 31
  37. 37. Algoritmos Gulosos Observa¸c˜oes Tipicamente, algoritmos gulosos s˜ao utilizados para resolver problemas de otimiza¸c˜ao que funcionem atrav´es de uma sequˆencia de passos Nem sempre d˜ao solu¸c˜oes ´otimas, embora muitas vezes o fa¸cam Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 9 / 31
  38. 38. Algoritmos Gulosos Observa¸c˜oes Tipicamente, algoritmos gulosos s˜ao utilizados para resolver problemas de otimiza¸c˜ao que funcionem atrav´es de uma sequˆencia de passos Nem sempre d˜ao solu¸c˜oes ´otimas, embora muitas vezes o fa¸cam Para onde ir? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 9 / 31
  39. 39. Algoritmos Gulosos Observa¸c˜oes Tipicamente, algoritmos gulosos s˜ao utilizados para resolver problemas de otimiza¸c˜ao que funcionem atrav´es de uma sequˆencia de passos Nem sempre d˜ao solu¸c˜oes ´otimas, embora muitas vezes o fa¸cam Ficaria mais f´acil decidir se tiv´essemos mais in- forma¸c˜ao Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 9 / 31
  40. 40. Algoritmos Gulosos Observa¸c˜oes Tipicamente, algoritmos gulosos s˜ao utilizados para resolver problemas de otimiza¸c˜ao que funcionem atrav´es de uma sequˆencia de passos Nem sempre d˜ao solu¸c˜oes ´otimas, embora muitas vezes o fa¸cam Se pudermos provar que a escolha gulosa, combinada com as escolhas feitas at´e ent˜ao, ´e ´otima, ent˜ao ele dar´a a resposta ´otima Ficaria mais f´acil decidir se tiv´essemos mais in- forma¸c˜ao Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 9 / 31
  41. 41. Algoritmos Gulosos A ideia b´asica da estrat´egia gulosa ´e construir, por etapas, uma solu¸c˜ao ´otima Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 10 / 31
  42. 42. Algoritmos Gulosos A ideia b´asica da estrat´egia gulosa ´e construir, por etapas, uma solu¸c˜ao ´otima Em cada passo, ap´os selecionar o melhor elemento da entrada, decide-se se ele ´e vi´avel ou n˜ao Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 10 / 31
  43. 43. Algoritmos Gulosos A ideia b´asica da estrat´egia gulosa ´e construir, por etapas, uma solu¸c˜ao ´otima Em cada passo, ap´os selecionar o melhor elemento da entrada, decide-se se ele ´e vi´avel ou n˜ao Se vi´avel, o elemento far´a parte da solu¸c˜ao Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 10 / 31
  44. 44. Algoritmos Gulosos A ideia b´asica da estrat´egia gulosa ´e construir, por etapas, uma solu¸c˜ao ´otima Em cada passo, ap´os selecionar o melhor elemento da entrada, decide-se se ele ´e vi´avel ou n˜ao Se vi´avel, o elemento far´a parte da solu¸c˜ao Ap´os uma sequˆencia de decis˜oes, uma solu¸c˜ao para o problema ´e alcan¸cada Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 10 / 31
  45. 45. Algoritmos Gulosos A ideia b´asica da estrat´egia gulosa ´e construir, por etapas, uma solu¸c˜ao ´otima Em cada passo, ap´os selecionar o melhor elemento da entrada, decide-se se ele ´e vi´avel ou n˜ao Se vi´avel, o elemento far´a parte da solu¸c˜ao Ap´os uma sequˆencia de decis˜oes, uma solu¸c˜ao para o problema ´e alcan¸cada Nessa sequˆencia de decis˜oes, nenhum elemento ´e examinado mais de uma vez Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 10 / 31
  46. 46. Algoritmos Gulosos A ideia b´asica da estrat´egia gulosa ´e construir, por etapas, uma solu¸c˜ao ´otima Em cada passo, ap´os selecionar o melhor elemento da entrada, decide-se se ele ´e vi´avel ou n˜ao Se vi´avel, o elemento far´a parte da solu¸c˜ao Ap´os uma sequˆencia de decis˜oes, uma solu¸c˜ao para o problema ´e alcan¸cada Nessa sequˆencia de decis˜oes, nenhum elemento ´e examinado mais de uma vez Ou ele far´a parte da solu¸c˜ao, ou ser´a descartado Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 10 / 31
  47. 47. Algoritmos Gulosos Ingredientes-chave do problema: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 11 / 31
  48. 48. Algoritmos Gulosos Ingredientes-chave do problema: Caracter´ıstica gulosa: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 11 / 31
  49. 49. Algoritmos Gulosos Ingredientes-chave do problema: Caracter´ıstica gulosa: A solu¸c˜ao ´otima global pode ser produzida a partir de uma escolha ´otima local Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 11 / 31
  50. 50. Algoritmos Gulosos Ingredientes-chave do problema: Caracter´ıstica gulosa: A solu¸c˜ao ´otima global pode ser produzida a partir de uma escolha ´otima local Ou seja, quando precisamos fazer uma escolha, podemos fazer aquela que parece a melhor naquele momento (a escolha da melhor op¸c˜ao dentre as existentes) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 11 / 31
  51. 51. Algoritmos Gulosos Ingredientes-chave do problema: Caracter´ıstica gulosa: A solu¸c˜ao ´otima global pode ser produzida a partir de uma escolha ´otima local Ou seja, quando precisamos fazer uma escolha, podemos fazer aquela que parece a melhor naquele momento (a escolha da melhor op¸c˜ao dentre as existentes) Subestrutura ´otima: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 11 / 31
  52. 52. Algoritmos Gulosos Ingredientes-chave do problema: Caracter´ıstica gulosa: A solu¸c˜ao ´otima global pode ser produzida a partir de uma escolha ´otima local Ou seja, quando precisamos fazer uma escolha, podemos fazer aquela que parece a melhor naquele momento (a escolha da melhor op¸c˜ao dentre as existentes) Subestrutura ´otima: Um problema exibe subestrutura ´otima se uma solu¸c˜ao ´otima para o problema cont´em, dentro dela, solu¸c˜oes ´otimas para seus subproblemas Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 11 / 31
  53. 53. Algoritmos Gulosos Ingredientes-chave do problema: Se pudermos demonstrar que o problema tem essas propriedades, ent˜ao podemos construir um algoritmo guloso ´otimo para ele Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 12 / 31
  54. 54. Algoritmos Gulosos Ingredientes-chave do problema: Se pudermos demonstrar que o problema tem essas propriedades, ent˜ao podemos construir um algoritmo guloso ´otimo para ele Precisamos demonstrar que uma solu¸c˜ao ´otima para os subproblemas, combinada com a escolha gulosa atual, leva a uma solu¸c˜ao ´otima para o problema Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 12 / 31
  55. 55. Algoritmos Gulosos Ingredientes-chave do problema: Se pudermos demonstrar que o problema tem essas propriedades, ent˜ao podemos construir um algoritmo guloso ´otimo para ele Precisamos demonstrar que uma solu¸c˜ao ´otima para os subproblemas, combinada com a escolha gulosa atual, leva a uma solu¸c˜ao ´otima para o problema Usamos ent˜ao indu¸c˜ao nos subproblemas para mostrar que fazer a escolha gulosa em cada passo produz uma solu¸c˜ao ´otima Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 12 / 31
  56. 56. Algoritmos Gulosos Ingredientes-chave do problema: Se pudermos demonstrar que o problema tem essas propriedades, ent˜ao podemos construir um algoritmo guloso ´otimo para ele Precisamos demonstrar que uma solu¸c˜ao ´otima para os subproblemas, combinada com a escolha gulosa atual, leva a uma solu¸c˜ao ´otima para o problema Usamos ent˜ao indu¸c˜ao nos subproblemas para mostrar que fazer a escolha gulosa em cada passo produz uma solu¸c˜ao ´otima Do contr´ario, ainda podemos chegar a uma solu¸c˜ao, embora n˜ao ´otima Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 12 / 31
  57. 57. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 13 / 31
  58. 58. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Existem diversas atividades (por exemplo, aulas) que querem usar um mesmo recurso (por exemplo, uma sala de aulas) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 13 / 31
  59. 59. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Existem diversas atividades (por exemplo, aulas) que querem usar um mesmo recurso (por exemplo, uma sala de aulas) Cada atividade tem um hor´ario de in´ıcio e um hor´ario de ﬁm Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 13 / 31
  60. 60. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Existem diversas atividades (por exemplo, aulas) que querem usar um mesmo recurso (por exemplo, uma sala de aulas) Cada atividade tem um hor´ario de in´ıcio e um hor´ario de ﬁm S´o existe uma sala dispon´ıvel Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 13 / 31
  61. 61. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Existem diversas atividades (por exemplo, aulas) que querem usar um mesmo recurso (por exemplo, uma sala de aulas) Cada atividade tem um hor´ario de in´ıcio e um hor´ario de ﬁm S´o existe uma sala dispon´ıvel Duas aulas n˜ao podem podem ser ministradas na mesma sala ao mesmo tempo Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 13 / 31
  62. 62. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Ex: 11 atividades, em 15 unidades de tempo 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 14 / 31
  63. 63. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Objetivo: selecionar um conjunto m´aximo de atividades compat´ıveis Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 15 / 31
  64. 64. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Objetivo: selecionar um conjunto m´aximo de atividades compat´ıveis Atividades compat´ıveis s˜ao atividades que n˜ao tˆem sobreposi¸c˜ao de tempo Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 15 / 31
  65. 65. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Objetivo: selecionar um conjunto m´aximo de atividades compat´ıveis Atividades compat´ıveis s˜ao atividades que n˜ao tˆem sobreposi¸c˜ao de tempo Ou seja, criar o maior grupo de atividades sem que haja sobreposi¸c˜ao de tempo Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 15 / 31
  66. 66. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Objetivo: selecionar um conjunto m´aximo de atividades compat´ıveis Atividades compat´ıveis s˜ao atividades que n˜ao tˆem sobreposi¸c˜ao de tempo Ou seja, criar o maior grupo de atividades sem que haja sobreposi¸c˜ao de tempo Como fazer? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 15 / 31
  67. 67. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Objetivo: selecionar um conjunto m´aximo de atividades compat´ıveis Atividades compat´ıveis s˜ao atividades que n˜ao tˆem sobreposi¸c˜ao de tempo Ou seja, criar o maior grupo de atividades sem que haja sobreposi¸c˜ao de tempo Como fazer? Precisamos deﬁnir o que far´a de uma atividade mais promissora que outra Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 15 / 31
  68. 68. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 1: Escolha primeiro as atividades que come¸cam antes e s˜ao compat´ıveis Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 16 / 31
  69. 69. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 1: Escolha primeiro as atividades que come¸cam antes e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 16 / 31
  70. 70. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 1: Escolha primeiro as atividades que come¸cam antes e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 16 / 31
  71. 71. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 1: Escolha primeiro as atividades que come¸cam antes e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 16 / 31
  72. 72. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 1: Escolha primeiro as atividades que come¸cam antes e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 16 / 31
  73. 73. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 1: Escolha primeiro as atividades que come¸cam antes e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 Foi boa a solu¸c˜ao? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 16 / 31
  74. 74. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 1: Escolha primeiro as atividades que come¸cam antes e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 Foi boa a solu¸c˜ao? N˜ao realmente. Escolheu apenas as atividades 3, 8 e 11, quando poderia ter escolhido quatro (1, 4, 8 e 11) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 16 / 31
  75. 75. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades E onde est´a o “guloso” nisso? 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 17 / 31
  76. 76. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades E onde est´a o “guloso” nisso? 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 Para nossa escolha, ordenamos a entrada pelo hor´ario de in´ıcio, e pegamos as compat´ıveis em ordem Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 17 / 31
  77. 77. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades E onde est´a o “guloso” nisso? 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Para nossa escolha, ordenamos a entrada pelo hor´ario de in´ıcio, e pegamos as compat´ıveis em ordem Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 17 / 31
  78. 78. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 2: Escolha primeiro as atividades que demoram menos tempo e s˜ao compat´ıveis Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 18 / 31
  79. 79. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 2: Escolha primeiro as atividades que demoram menos tempo e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 18 / 31
  80. 80. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 2: Escolha primeiro as atividades que demoram menos tempo e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 10 4 11 1 9 2 6 7 5 8 3 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 18 / 31
  81. 81. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 2: Escolha primeiro as atividades que demoram menos tempo e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 10 4 11 1 9 2 6 7 5 8 3 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 18 / 31
  82. 82. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 2: Escolha primeiro as atividades que demoram menos tempo e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 10 4 11 1 9 2 6 7 5 8 3 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 18 / 31
  83. 83. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 2: Escolha primeiro as atividades que demoram menos tempo e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 10 4 11 1 9 2 6 7 5 8 3 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 18 / 31
  84. 84. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 2: Escolha primeiro as atividades que demoram menos tempo e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 10 4 11 1 9 2 6 7 5 8 3 Foi boa a solu¸c˜ao? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 18 / 31
  85. 85. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 2: Escolha primeiro as atividades que demoram menos tempo e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 10 4 11 1 9 2 6 7 5 8 3 Foi boa a solu¸c˜ao? N˜ao realmente. Escolheu apenas as atividades 2, 8 e 11, quando poderia ter escolhido quatro (1, 4, 8 e 11) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 18 / 31
  86. 86. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 3: Escolha primeiro as atividades que terminam antes e s˜ao compat´ıveis Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 19 / 31
  87. 87. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 3: Escolha primeiro as atividades que terminam antes e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 19 / 31
  88. 88. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 3: Escolha primeiro as atividades que terminam antes e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 3 1 10 2 5 4 6 7 8 9 11 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 19 / 31
  89. 89. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 3: Escolha primeiro as atividades que terminam antes e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 3 1 10 2 5 4 6 7 8 9 11 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 19 / 31
  90. 90. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 3: Escolha primeiro as atividades que terminam antes e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 3 1 10 2 5 4 6 7 8 9 11 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 19 / 31
  91. 91. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 3: Escolha primeiro as atividades que terminam antes e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 3 1 10 2 5 4 6 7 8 9 11 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 19 / 31
  92. 92. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 3: Escolha primeiro as atividades que terminam antes e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 3 1 10 2 5 4 6 7 8 9 11 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 19 / 31
  93. 93. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 3: Escolha primeiro as atividades que terminam antes e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 3 1 10 2 5 4 6 7 8 9 11 Foi boa a solu¸c˜ao? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 19 / 31
  94. 94. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades Tentativa 3: Escolha primeiro as atividades que terminam antes e s˜ao compat´ıveis 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Atividade 1 Atividade 2 Atividade 3 Atividade 4 Atividade 5 Atividade 6 Atividade 7 Atividade 8 Atividade 9 Atividade 10 Atividade 11 3 1 10 2 5 4 6 7 8 9 11 Foi boa a solu¸c˜ao? Agora sim. ´E poss´ıvel demonstrar que essa solu¸c˜ao ´e ´otima. Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 19 / 31
  95. 95. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades – Algoritmo Guloso: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 20 / 31
  96. 96. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades – Algoritmo Guloso: Entrada: lista de atividades ordenadas pelo hor´ario de t´ermino Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 20 / 31
  97. 97. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades – Algoritmo Guloso: Entrada: lista de atividades ordenadas pelo hor´ario de t´ermino A cada itera¸c˜ao: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 20 / 31
  98. 98. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades – Algoritmo Guloso: Entrada: lista de atividades ordenadas pelo hor´ario de t´ermino A cada itera¸c˜ao: Veriﬁca se a atividade atual pode ser inclu´ıda na lista de atividades Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 20 / 31
  99. 99. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades – Algoritmo Guloso: Entrada: lista de atividades ordenadas pelo hor´ario de t´ermino A cada itera¸c˜ao: Veriﬁca se a atividade atual pode ser inclu´ıda na lista de atividades Note que a atividade atual ´e a que termina primeiro, dentre as atividades restantes Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 20 / 31
  100. 100. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades – C´odigo: static int selecaoGulosa(int[] ini, int[] fim, int n) { int ultimaSelecionada=0; int selecionadas = 0; if (n==0) return 0; System.out.print("a0 "); selecionadas++; for (int i=1; i<n; i++) if (ini[i]>=fim[ultimaSelecionada]) { System.out.print("a"+ i +" "); selecionadas++; ultimaSelecionada = i; } System.out.println(); return(selecionadas); } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 21 / 31
  101. 101. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades – C´odigo: Tempo de in´ıcio das atividades static int selecaoGulosa(int[] ini, int[] fim, int n) { int ultimaSelecionada=0; int selecionadas = 0; if (n==0) return 0; System.out.print("a0 "); selecionadas++; for (int i=1; i<n; i++) if (ini[i]>=fim[ultimaSelecionada]) { System.out.print("a"+ i +" "); selecionadas++; ultimaSelecionada = i; } System.out.println(); return(selecionadas); } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 21 / 31
  102. 102. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades – C´odigo: Tempo de ﬁm das atividades (em ordem crescente) static int selecaoGulosa(int[] ini, int[] fim, int n) { int ultimaSelecionada=0; int selecionadas = 0; if (n==0) return 0; System.out.print("a0 "); selecionadas++; for (int i=1; i<n; i++) if (ini[i]>=fim[ultimaSelecionada]) { System.out.print("a"+ i +" "); selecionadas++; ultimaSelecionada = i; } System.out.println(); return(selecionadas); } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 21 / 31
  103. 103. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades – C´odigo: N´umero de atividades static int selecaoGulosa(int[] ini, int[] fim, int n) { int ultimaSelecionada=0; int selecionadas = 0; if (n==0) return 0; System.out.print("a0 "); selecionadas++; for (int i=1; i<n; i++) if (ini[i]>=fim[ultimaSelecionada]) { System.out.print("a"+ i +" "); selecionadas++; ultimaSelecionada = i; } System.out.println(); return(selecionadas); } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 21 / 31
  104. 104. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades – C´odigo: ´Ultima atividade selecionada static int selecaoGulosa(int[] ini, int[] fim, int n) { int ultimaSelecionada=0; int selecionadas = 0; if (n==0) return 0; System.out.print("a0 "); selecionadas++; for (int i=1; i<n; i++) if (ini[i]>=fim[ultimaSelecionada]) { System.out.print("a"+ i +" "); selecionadas++; ultimaSelecionada = i; } System.out.println(); return(selecionadas); } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 21 / 31
  105. 105. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades – C´odigo: N´umero de atividades selecionadas static int selecaoGulosa(int[] ini, int[] fim, int n) { int ultimaSelecionada=0; int selecionadas = 0; if (n==0) return 0; System.out.print("a0 "); selecionadas++; for (int i=1; i<n; i++) if (ini[i]>=fim[ultimaSelecionada]) { System.out.print("a"+ i +" "); selecionadas++; ultimaSelecionada = i; } System.out.println(); return(selecionadas); } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 21 / 31
  106. 106. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades – C´odigo: A primeira atividade ´e sempre selecionada static int selecaoGulosa(int[] ini, int[] fim, int n) { int ultimaSelecionada=0; int selecionadas = 0; if (n==0) return 0; System.out.print("a0 "); selecionadas++; for (int i=1; i<n; i++) if (ini[i]>=fim[ultimaSelecionada]) { System.out.print("a"+ i +" "); selecionadas++; ultimaSelecionada = i; } System.out.println(); return(selecionadas); } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 21 / 31
  107. 107. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades – C´odigo: Seleciona a pr´oxima atividade compat´ıvel static int selecaoGulosa(int[] ini, int[] fim, int n) { int ultimaSelecionada=0; int selecionadas = 0; if (n==0) return 0; System.out.print("a0 "); selecionadas++; for (int i=1; i<n; i++) if (ini[i]>=fim[ultimaSelecionada]) { System.out.print("a"+ i +" "); selecionadas++; ultimaSelecionada = i; } System.out.println(); return(selecionadas); } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 21 / 31
  108. 108. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Sele¸c˜ao de Atividades – C´odigo: public static void main(String[] args) { int[] inicio = 1,3,0,5,3,5, 6, 8, 8, 2,12 ; int[] fim = 4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14 ; int total = selecaoGulosa(inicio,fim,inicio.length); System.out.println("Foram selecionadas " + total + " atividades."); } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 22 / 31
  109. 109. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Dados: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 23 / 31
  110. 110. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Dados: Uma mochila que admite um certo peso Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 23 / 31
  111. 111. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Dados: Uma mochila que admite um certo peso Um conjunto de objetos, cada um com um valor e um peso Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 23 / 31
  112. 112. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Dados: Uma mochila que admite um certo peso Um conjunto de objetos, cada um com um valor e um peso Objetivo: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 23 / 31
  113. 113. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Dados: Uma mochila que admite um certo peso Um conjunto de objetos, cada um com um valor e um peso Objetivo: Selecionar o conjunto de objetos que cabem dentro da mochila de forma a maximizar o valor total dentro da mochila Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 23 / 31
  114. 114. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Este problema se divide em dois subproblemas distintos: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 24 / 31
  115. 115. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Este problema se divide em dois subproblemas distintos: Os objetos podem ser particionados (e o valor ser´a proporcional `a fra¸c˜ao do objeto) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 24 / 31
  116. 116. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Este problema se divide em dois subproblemas distintos: Os objetos podem ser particionados (e o valor ser´a proporcional `a fra¸c˜ao do objeto) Ou seja, vocˆe pode colocar um peda¸co do objeto dentro da mochila Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 24 / 31
  117. 117. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Este problema se divide em dois subproblemas distintos: Os objetos podem ser particionados (e o valor ser´a proporcional `a fra¸c˜ao do objeto) Ou seja, vocˆe pode colocar um peda¸co do objeto dentro da mochila Ex: ouro em p´o Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 24 / 31
  118. 118. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Este problema se divide em dois subproblemas distintos: Os objetos podem ser particionados (e o valor ser´a proporcional `a fra¸c˜ao do objeto) Ou seja, vocˆe pode colocar um peda¸co do objeto dentro da mochila Ex: ouro em p´o Problema conhecido como Problema da Mochila Fracionada Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 24 / 31
  119. 119. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Este problema se divide em dois subproblemas distintos: Os objetos podem ser particionados (e o valor ser´a proporcional `a fra¸c˜ao do objeto) Ou seja, vocˆe pode colocar um peda¸co do objeto dentro da mochila Ex: ouro em p´o Problema conhecido como Problema da Mochila Fracionada Os objetos n˜ao podem ser particionados (ou estar˜ao dentro da mochila ou fora) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 24 / 31
  120. 120. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Este problema se divide em dois subproblemas distintos: Os objetos podem ser particionados (e o valor ser´a proporcional `a fra¸c˜ao do objeto) Ou seja, vocˆe pode colocar um peda¸co do objeto dentro da mochila Ex: ouro em p´o Problema conhecido como Problema da Mochila Fracionada Os objetos n˜ao podem ser particionados (ou estar˜ao dentro da mochila ou fora) Ex: ouro em barras Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 24 / 31
  121. 121. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Este problema se divide em dois subproblemas distintos: Os objetos podem ser particionados (e o valor ser´a proporcional `a fra¸c˜ao do objeto) Ou seja, vocˆe pode colocar um peda¸co do objeto dentro da mochila Ex: ouro em p´o Problema conhecido como Problema da Mochila Fracionada Os objetos n˜ao podem ser particionados (ou estar˜ao dentro da mochila ou fora) Ex: ouro em barras Problema conhecido como Problema da Mochila Bin´aria ou 0-1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 24 / 31
  122. 122. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Fracionada Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 25 / 31
  123. 123. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Fracionada Qual seria a melhor ordena¸c˜ao da entrada? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 25 / 31
  124. 124. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Fracionada Qual seria a melhor ordena¸c˜ao da entrada? Ordenar por valor/peso Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 25 / 31
  125. 125. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Fracionada Qual seria a melhor ordena¸c˜ao da entrada? Ordenar por valor/peso A solu¸c˜ao gulosa ser´a ´otima? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 25 / 31
  126. 126. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Fracionada Qual seria a melhor ordena¸c˜ao da entrada? Ordenar por valor/peso A solu¸c˜ao gulosa ser´a ´otima? Sim (´e demonstr´avel) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 25 / 31
  127. 127. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Fracionada Qual seria a melhor ordena¸c˜ao da entrada? Ordenar por valor/peso A solu¸c˜ao gulosa ser´a ´otima? Sim (´e demonstr´avel) Algoritmo: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 25 / 31
  128. 128. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Fracionada Qual seria a melhor ordena¸c˜ao da entrada? Ordenar por valor/peso A solu¸c˜ao gulosa ser´a ´otima? Sim (´e demonstr´avel) Algoritmo: 1 Ordene os itens por valor/peso de modo decrescente Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 25 / 31
  129. 129. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Fracionada Qual seria a melhor ordena¸c˜ao da entrada? Ordenar por valor/peso A solu¸c˜ao gulosa ser´a ´otima? Sim (´e demonstr´avel) Algoritmo: 1 Ordene os itens por valor/peso de modo decrescente 2 Come¸cando em i = 1, coloque na mochila o m´aximo do item i que puder (que existir e couber na mochila) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 25 / 31
  130. 130. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Fracionada Qual seria a melhor ordena¸c˜ao da entrada? Ordenar por valor/peso A solu¸c˜ao gulosa ser´a ´otima? Sim (´e demonstr´avel) Algoritmo: 1 Ordene os itens por valor/peso de modo decrescente 2 Come¸cando em i = 1, coloque na mochila o m´aximo do item i que puder (que existir e couber na mochila) 3 Se ainda houver espa¸co na mochila, passe para o pr´oximo item Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 25 / 31
  131. 131. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Fracionada //P = capacidade m´axima da mochila carga = 0 //carga na mochila i = 1 enquanto (carga < P) e (i <= n) fa¸ca { se (p_i <= (P − carga) Pegue todo o item i sen~ao Pegue (P − carga)/p_i do item i Adicione a carga o peso que foi pego i++ } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 26 / 31
  132. 132. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Fracionada Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 27 / 31
  133. 133. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Fracionada valor/peso = 6 5 4 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 27 / 31
  134. 134. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Fracionada valor/peso = 6 5 4 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 27 / 31
  135. 135. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Fracionada valor/peso = 6 5 4 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 27 / 31
  136. 136. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Bin´aria Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 28 / 31
  137. 137. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Bin´aria Qual seria a melhor ordena¸c˜ao da entrada? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 28 / 31
  138. 138. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Bin´aria Qual seria a melhor ordena¸c˜ao da entrada? Ordenar por valor/peso Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 28 / 31
  139. 139. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Bin´aria Qual seria a melhor ordena¸c˜ao da entrada? Ordenar por valor/peso Algoritmo: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 28 / 31
  140. 140. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Bin´aria Qual seria a melhor ordena¸c˜ao da entrada? Ordenar por valor/peso Algoritmo: 1 Ordene os itens por valor/peso de modo decrescente Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 28 / 31
  141. 141. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Bin´aria Qual seria a melhor ordena¸c˜ao da entrada? Ordenar por valor/peso Algoritmo: 1 Ordene os itens por valor/peso de modo decrescente 2 Come¸cando em i = 1, coloque na mochila o m´aximo do item i que puder (que existir e couber na mochila) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 28 / 31
  142. 142. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Bin´aria Qual seria a melhor ordena¸c˜ao da entrada? Ordenar por valor/peso Algoritmo: 1 Ordene os itens por valor/peso de modo decrescente 2 Come¸cando em i = 1, coloque na mochila o m´aximo do item i que puder (que existir e couber na mochila) 3 Se ainda houver espa¸co na mochila, passe para o pr´oximo item Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 28 / 31
  143. 143. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Bin´aria Qual seria a melhor ordena¸c˜ao da entrada? Ordenar por valor/peso Algoritmo: 1 Ordene os itens por valor/peso de modo decrescente 2 Come¸cando em i = 1, coloque na mochila o m´aximo do item i que puder (que existir e couber na mochila) 3 Se ainda houver espa¸co na mochila, passe para o pr´oximo item A solu¸c˜ao gulosa ser´a ´otima? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 28 / 31
  144. 144. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Bin´aria Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 29 / 31
  145. 145. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Bin´aria valor/peso = 6 5 4 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 29 / 31
  146. 146. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Bin´aria valor/peso = 6 5 4 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 29 / 31
  147. 147. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Bin´aria valor/peso = 6 5 4 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 29 / 31
  148. 148. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Bin´aria valor/peso = 6 5 4 A solu¸c˜ao gulosa foi ´otima? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 29 / 31
  149. 149. Algoritmos Gulosos – Exemplos Exemplo: Problema da Mochila Bin´aria Obviamente n˜ao. A ´otima seria: valor/peso = 6 5 4 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 30 / 31
  150. 150. Referˆencias Ziviani, Nivio. Projeto de Algoritmos: com implementa¸c˜oes em Java e C++. Cengage. 2007. Cormen, Thomas H., Leiserson, Charles E., Rivest, Ronald L., Stein, Cliﬀord. Introduction to Algorithms. 2a ed. MIT Press, 2001. Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 11 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Algoritmos Gulosos26 de setembro de 2018 31 / 31

×