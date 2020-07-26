(ACH2002) Introdução à Análise de Algoritmos - Aula 10

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista Norton Trevisan Roman norton@usp.br 20 de setem...
Constru¸c˜ao Incremental No m´etodo de constru¸c˜ao incremental, temos os seguintes passos: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@us...
Constru¸c˜ao Incremental No m´etodo de constru¸c˜ao incremental, temos os seguintes passos: Inicialmente, resolvemos o pro...
Constru¸c˜ao Incremental No m´etodo de constru¸c˜ao incremental, temos os seguintes passos: Inicialmente, resolvemos o pro...
Constru¸c˜ao Incremental No m´etodo de constru¸c˜ao incremental, temos os seguintes passos: Inicialmente, resolvemos o pro...
Constru¸c˜ao Incremental No m´etodo de constru¸c˜ao incremental, temos os seguintes passos: Inicialmente, resolvemos o pro...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Na divis˜ao e conquista, o problema principal ´e decomposto em subproblemas menores Norton Trevisan R...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Na divis˜ao e conquista, o problema principal ´e decomposto em subproblemas menores Combinando ent˜ao...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Na divis˜ao e conquista, o problema principal ´e decomposto em subproblemas menores Combinando ent˜ao...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Na divis˜ao e conquista, o problema principal ´e decomposto em subproblemas menores Combinando ent˜ao...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de ...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar Dividir o problema em determinado n´umero de subproblemas Norton Trevisan Rom...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar Dividir o problema em determinado n´umero de subproblemas Conquistar os subpr...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar Dividir o problema em determinado n´umero de subproblemas Conquistar os subpr...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar Dividir o problema em determinado n´umero de subproblemas Conquistar os subpr...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar A busca bin´aria recursiva utiliza essa t´ecnica? Entrada: arranjo arr, eleme...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar A busca bin´aria recursiva utiliza essa t´ecnica? Dividir: Divide o problema ...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar A busca bin´aria recursiva utiliza essa t´ecnica? Dividir: Divide o problema ...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar A busca bin´aria recursiva utiliza essa t´ecnica? Dividir: Divide o problema ...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar A busca bin´aria recursiva utiliza essa t´ecnica? Dividir: Divide o problema ...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar Combinar: Forma a solu¸c˜ao ﬁnal a partir da combina¸c˜ao das solu¸c˜oes dos ...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar Combinar: Forma a solu¸c˜ao ﬁnal a partir da combina¸c˜ao das solu¸c˜oes dos ...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar Combinar: Forma a solu¸c˜ao ﬁnal a partir da combina¸c˜ao das solu¸c˜oes dos ...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@u...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: Norton Trevisan Ro...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Nor...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Hip...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Hip...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Hip...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Hip...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Ent˜ao... double exp(double a, int n) { if (n == 0) return(1); return(a *...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Ent˜ao... E qual a complexidade dessa solu¸c˜ao? double exp(double a, int...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Ent˜ao... E qual a complexidade dessa solu¸c˜ao? double exp(double a, int...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Ent˜ao... E qual a complexidade dessa solu¸c˜ao? double exp(double a, int...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Ent˜ao... E qual a complexidade dessa solu¸c˜ao? double exp(double a, int...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca E... T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(1) double exp(double a, int n) { if (n == 0) ret...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca E... T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(1) = O(1) + n i=1 O(1) double exp(double a, int ...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca E... T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(1) = O(1) + n i=1 O(1) = O(1) + nO(1) double exp...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca E... T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(1) = O(1) + n i=1 O(1) = O(1) + nO(1) = O(n) dou...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@u...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: Norton Trevisan Ro...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Nor...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Hip...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Hip...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Hip...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Hip...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Passo: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvol...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Passo: Podemos escrever an como an = (a n 2 )2 , se n par Norton Trevisan...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Passo: Podemos escrever an como an = (a n 2 )2 , se n par a × (a n 2 )2 s...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Passo: Podemos escrever an como an = (a n 2 )2 , se n par a × (a n 2 )2 s...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte double exp(double a,int n){ if (n == 0) return 1; else { double aux = exp...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade disso? double exp(double a,int n){ if (n == 0) retu...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade disso? double exp(double a,int n){ if (n == 0) retu...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade disso? double exp(double a,int n){ if (n == 0) retu...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade disso? double exp(double a,int n){ if (n == 0) retu...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Mas T(n) = T(n 2) + O(1) ´e tamb´em a complexidade da busca bin´aria Nort...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Mas T(n) = T(n 2) + O(1) ´e tamb´em a complexidade da busca bin´aria Que ...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Mas T(n) = T(n 2) + O(1) ´e tamb´em a complexidade da busca bin´aria Que ...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Mas T(n) = T(n 2) + O(1) ´e tamb´em a complexidade da busca bin´aria Que ...
Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Mas T(n) = T(n 2) + O(1) ´e tamb´em a complexidade da busca bin´aria Que ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Passo: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenv...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Passo: Pela H.I., consigo calcular o maior e o menor entre os n − 1 pri...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Passo: Pela H.I., consigo calcular o maior e o menor entre os n − 1 pri...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Passo: Pela H.I., consigo calcular o maior e o menor entre os n − 1 pri...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca double[] mM(double s[], int n) { double[] resp; if (n==2) { resp = new ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca double[] mM(double s[], int n) { double[] resp; if (n==2) { resp = new ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca double[] mM(double s[], int n) { double[] resp; if (n==2) { resp = new ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca double[] mM(double s[], int n) { double[] resp; if (n==2) { resp = new ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca double[] mM(double s[], int n) { double[] resp; if (n==2) { resp = new ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca double[] mM(double s[], int n) { double[] resp; if (n==2) { resp = new ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca double[] mM(double s[], int n) { double[] resp; if (n==2) { resp = new ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Passo: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenv...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Passo: Vejamos para um arranjo de n elementos. Pela H.I., sei o menor o...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Passo: Vejamos para um arranjo de n elementos. Pela H.I., sei o menor o...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Passo: Vejamos para um arranjo de n elementos. Pela H.I., sei o menor o...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade desse algoritmo? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp....
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade desse algoritmo? T(n) = O(1) se n = 2 2T(n 2 ) + ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade desse algoritmo? T(n) = O(1) se n = 2 2T(n 2 ) + ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade desse algoritmo? T(n) = O(1) se n = 2 2T(n 2 ) + ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade desse algoritmo? T(n) = O(1) se n = 2 2T(n 2 ) + ...
Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade desse algoritmo? T(n) = O(1) se n = 2 2T(n 2 ) + ...
Divis˜ao e Conquista A complexidade de tempo de algoritmos divis˜ao e conquista, para uma entrada de tamanho n, ´e: Norton...
Divis˜ao e Conquista A complexidade de tempo de algoritmos divis˜ao e conquista, para uma entrada de tamanho n, ´e: T(n) =...
Divis˜ao e Conquista A complexidade de tempo de algoritmos divis˜ao e conquista, para uma entrada de tamanho n, ´e: T(n) =...
Divis˜ao e Conquista A complexidade de tempo de algoritmos divis˜ao e conquista, para uma entrada de tamanho n, ´e: T(n) =...
Divis˜ao e Conquista A complexidade de tempo de algoritmos divis˜ao e conquista, para uma entrada de tamanho n, ´e: T(n) =...
Divis˜ao e Conquista A complexidade de tempo de algoritmos divis˜ao e conquista, para uma entrada de tamanho n, ´e: T(n) =...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Se levamos D(n) para dividir o problema em subproblemas e C(n) para combinar suas solu¸c˜oes, ent˜ao ...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Se levamos D(n) para dividir o problema em subproblemas e C(n) para combinar suas solu¸c˜oes, ent˜ao ...
Divis˜ao e Conquista A express˜ao geral de recorrˆencia de um algoritmo de divis˜ao e conquista ´e ent˜ao T(n) = aT( n b )...
Divis˜ao e Conquista A express˜ao geral de recorrˆencia de um algoritmo de divis˜ao e conquista ´e ent˜ao T(n) = aT( n b )...
Divis˜ao e Conquista A express˜ao geral de recorrˆencia de um algoritmo de divis˜ao e conquista ´e ent˜ao T(n) = aT( n b )...
Divis˜ao e Conquista A express˜ao geral de recorrˆencia de um algoritmo de divis˜ao e conquista ´e ent˜ao T(n) = aT( n b )...
Divis˜ao e Conquista A express˜ao geral de recorrˆencia de um algoritmo de divis˜ao e conquista ´e ent˜ao T(n) = aT( n b )...
Divis˜ao e Conquista A express˜ao geral de recorrˆencia de um algoritmo de divis˜ao e conquista ´e ent˜ao T(n) = aT( n b )...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Rela¸c˜ao: T(n) = aT( n b ) + f (n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvo...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Rela¸c˜ao: T(n) = aT( n b ) + f (n) Haveria um meio mais f´acil de calcularmos a complexidade desse t...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Rela¸c˜ao: T(n) = aT( n b ) + f (n) Haveria um meio mais f´acil de calcularmos a complexidade desse t...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre Sejam a ≥ 1 e b > 1 constantes. Seja f (n) uma fun¸c˜ao, e seja T(n) deﬁnida para os i...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 9T(n/3) + n 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜a...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 9T(n/3) + n a = 9, b = 3, f (n) = n 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alg...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 9T(n/3) + n a = 9, b = 3, f (n) = n Testamos as op¸c˜oes 1 Se f (n) ∈ ...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 9T(n/3) + n a = 9, b = 3, f (n) = n Testamos as op¸c˜oes Note que nlog...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 9T(n/3) + n a = 9, b = 3, f (n) = n Testamos as op¸c˜oes Note que nlog...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 9T(n/3) + n a = 9, b = 3, f (n) = n Testamos as op¸c˜oes Note que nlog...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 9T(n/3) + n a = 9, b = 3, f (n) = n Testamos as op¸c˜oes Note que nlog...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜a...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para ...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: 1 Se f (...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: nlog3/21...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: nlog3/21...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: nlog3/21...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: nlog3/21...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: nlog3/21...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 2a op¸c˜ao: 1 Se f (...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 2a op¸c˜ao: nlog3/21...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 2a op¸c˜ao: nlog3/21...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 2a op¸c˜ao: nlog3/21...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlog...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 1a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 1a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 1a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 1a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 1a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 1a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 2a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 2a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 2a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 2a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Exemplos onde o Teorema Mestre se aplica T(n) = 4T(n/2) + n log n, T(1) = 1 Caso 1 Norton Trevisan Ro...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Exemplos onde o Teorema Mestre se aplica T(n) = 4T(n/2) + n log n, T(1) = 1 Caso 1 T(n) = 2T(n/2) + n...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Exemplos onde o Teorema Mestre se aplica T(n) = 4T(n/2) + n log n, T(1) = 1 Caso 1 T(n) = 2T(n/2) + n...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Exemplos onde o Teorema Mestre n˜ao se aplica T(n) = T(n − 1) + n log n, T(1) = 1 Norton Trevisan Rom...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Exemplos onde o Teorema Mestre n˜ao se aplica T(n) = T(n − 1) + n log n, T(1) = 1 T(n) = T(n − a) + T...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Exemplos onde o Teorema Mestre n˜ao se aplica T(n) = T(n − 1) + n log n, T(1) = 1 T(n) = T(n − a) + T...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Exemplos onde o Teorema Mestre n˜ao se aplica T(n) = T(n − 1) + n log n, T(1) = 1 T(n) = T(n − a) + T...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Exemplos onde o Teorema Mestre n˜ao se aplica T(n) = T(n − 1) + n log n, T(1) = 1 T(n) = T(n − a) + T...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Observa¸c˜ao Trabalhamos at´e ent˜ao com rela¸c˜oes de recorrˆencia do tipo T(n) = aT...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Observa¸c˜ao Trabalhamos at´e ent˜ao com rela¸c˜oes de recorrˆencia do tipo T(n) = aT...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Observa¸c˜ao Trabalhamos at´e ent˜ao com rela¸c˜oes de recorrˆencia do tipo T(n) = aT...
Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Observa¸c˜ao Trabalhamos at´e ent˜ao com rela¸c˜oes de recorrˆencia do tipo T(n) = aT...
Referˆencias Ziviani, Nivio. Projeto de Algoritmos: com implementa¸c˜oes em Java e C++. Cengage. 2007. Cormen, Thomas H., ...
  1. 1. Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista Norton Trevisan Roman norton@usp.br 20 de setembro de 2018 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 1 / 37
  2. 2. Constru¸c˜ao Incremental No m´etodo de constru¸c˜ao incremental, temos os seguintes passos: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 2 / 37
  3. 3. Constru¸c˜ao Incremental No m´etodo de constru¸c˜ao incremental, temos os seguintes passos: Inicialmente, resolvemos o problema para um subconjunto dos elementos da entrada Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 2 / 37
  4. 4. Constru¸c˜ao Incremental No m´etodo de constru¸c˜ao incremental, temos os seguintes passos: Inicialmente, resolvemos o problema para um subconjunto dos elementos da entrada Ent˜ao adicionamos os demais elementos um a um Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 2 / 37
  5. 5. Constru¸c˜ao Incremental No m´etodo de constru¸c˜ao incremental, temos os seguintes passos: Inicialmente, resolvemos o problema para um subconjunto dos elementos da entrada Ent˜ao adicionamos os demais elementos um a um Em muitos casos, se os elementos forem adicionados em uma ordem ruim, o algoritmo n˜ao ser´a eﬁciente. Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 2 / 37
  6. 6. Constru¸c˜ao Incremental No m´etodo de constru¸c˜ao incremental, temos os seguintes passos: Inicialmente, resolvemos o problema para um subconjunto dos elementos da entrada Ent˜ao adicionamos os demais elementos um a um Em muitos casos, se os elementos forem adicionados em uma ordem ruim, o algoritmo n˜ao ser´a eﬁciente. Exemplo: C´alculo recursivo de n! Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 2 / 37
  7. 7. Divis˜ao e Conquista Na divis˜ao e conquista, o problema principal ´e decomposto em subproblemas menores Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 3 / 37
  8. 8. Divis˜ao e Conquista Na divis˜ao e conquista, o problema principal ´e decomposto em subproblemas menores Combinando ent˜ao as respostas de cada um desses subproblemas Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 3 / 37
  9. 9. Divis˜ao e Conquista Na divis˜ao e conquista, o problema principal ´e decomposto em subproblemas menores Combinando ent˜ao as respostas de cada um desses subproblemas ´E mais um paradigma de projeto de algoritmos baseado no princ´ıpio da indu¸c˜ao Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 3 / 37
  10. 10. Divis˜ao e Conquista Na divis˜ao e conquista, o problema principal ´e decomposto em subproblemas menores Combinando ent˜ao as respostas de cada um desses subproblemas ´E mais um paradigma de projeto de algoritmos baseado no princ´ıpio da indu¸c˜ao Informalmente, podemos dizer que o paradigma incremental representa o projeto de algoritmos por indu¸c˜ao fraca, enquanto o paradigma de divis˜ao e conquista representa o projeto por indu¸c˜ao forte Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 3 / 37
  11. 11. Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 4 / 37
  12. 12. Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar Dividir o problema em determinado n´umero de subproblemas Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 4 / 37
  13. 13. Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar Dividir o problema em determinado n´umero de subproblemas Conquistar os subproblemas, resolvendo-os recursivamente Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 4 / 37
  14. 14. Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar Dividir o problema em determinado n´umero de subproblemas Conquistar os subproblemas, resolvendo-os recursivamente Se o tamanho do subproblema for pequeno o bastante, ent˜ao a solu¸c˜ao ´e direta (caso base) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 4 / 37
  15. 15. Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar Dividir o problema em determinado n´umero de subproblemas Conquistar os subproblemas, resolvendo-os recursivamente Se o tamanho do subproblema for pequeno o bastante, ent˜ao a solu¸c˜ao ´e direta (caso base) Combinar as solu¸c˜oes fornecidas pelos subproblemas, a ﬁm de produzir a solu¸c˜ao para o problema original Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 4 / 37
  16. 16. Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar A busca bin´aria recursiva utiliza essa t´ecnica? Entrada: arranjo arr, elemento x Se o arranjo tiver 1 elemento, compare com x Se x=arr[meio], meio ´e o ´ındice do elemento procurado Se x<arr[meio], repete a busca no subarranjo de 0 a meio-1 Sen~ao repete a busca no subarranjo de meio+1 ao fim de arr Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 5 / 37
  17. 17. Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar A busca bin´aria recursiva utiliza essa t´ecnica? Dividir: Divide o problema em sub-problemas? Entrada: arranjo arr, elemento x Se o arranjo tiver 1 elemento, compare com x Se x=arr[meio], meio ´e o ´ındice do elemento procurado Se x<arr[meio], repete a busca no subarranjo de 0 a meio-1 Sen~ao repete a busca no subarranjo de meio+1 ao fim de arr Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 5 / 37
  18. 18. Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar A busca bin´aria recursiva utiliza essa t´ecnica? Dividir: Divide o problema em sub-problemas? Entrada: arranjo arr, elemento x Se o arranjo tiver 1 elemento, compare com x Se x=arr[meio], meio ´e o ´ındice do elemento procurado Se x<arr[meio], repete a busca no subarranjo de 0 a meio-1 Sen~ao repete a busca no subarranjo de meio+1 ao fim de arr Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 5 / 37
  19. 19. Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar A busca bin´aria recursiva utiliza essa t´ecnica? Dividir: Divide o problema em sub-problemas? Conquistar: Resolve os sub-problemas recursivamente? Entrada: arranjo arr, elemento x Se o arranjo tiver 1 elemento, compare com x Se x=arr[meio], meio ´e o ´ındice do elemento procurado Se x<arr[meio], repete a busca no subarranjo de 0 a meio-1 Sen~ao repete a busca no subarranjo de meio+1 ao fim de arr Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 5 / 37
  20. 20. Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar A busca bin´aria recursiva utiliza essa t´ecnica? Dividir: Divide o problema em sub-problemas? Conquistar: Resolve os sub-problemas recursivamente? Entrada: arranjo arr, elemento x Se o arranjo tiver 1 elemento, compare com x Se x=arr[meio], meio ´e o ´ındice do elemento procurado Se x<arr[meio], repete a busca no subarranjo de 0 a meio-1 Sen~ao repete a busca no subarranjo de meio+1 ao fim de arr Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 5 / 37
  21. 21. Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar Combinar: Forma a solu¸c˜ao ﬁnal a partir da combina¸c˜ao das solu¸c˜oes dos sub-problemas? Entrada: arranjo arr, elemento x Se o arranjo tiver 1 elemento, compare com x Se x=arr[meio], meio ´e o ´ındice do elemento procurado Se x<arr[meio], repete a busca no subarranjo de 0 a meio-1 Sen~ao repete a busca no subarranjo de meio+1 ao fim de arr Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 6 / 37
  22. 22. Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar Combinar: Forma a solu¸c˜ao ﬁnal a partir da combina¸c˜ao das solu¸c˜oes dos sub-problemas? Entrada: arranjo arr, elemento x Se o arranjo tiver 1 elemento, compare com x Se x=arr[meio], meio ´e o ´ındice do elemento procurado Se x<arr[meio], repete a busca no subarranjo de 0 a meio-1 Sen~ao repete a busca no subarranjo de meio+1 ao fim de arr Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 6 / 37
  23. 23. Divis˜ao e Conquista Dividir para Conquistar Combinar: Forma a solu¸c˜ao ﬁnal a partir da combina¸c˜ao das solu¸c˜oes dos sub-problemas? Nesse caso, a etapa de combinar tem custo zero, pois o resultado do subproblema j´a ´e o resultado do problema maior Entrada: arranjo arr, elemento x Se o arranjo tiver 1 elemento, compare com x Se x=arr[meio], meio ´e o ´ındice do elemento procurado Se x<arr[meio], repete a busca no subarranjo de 0 a meio-1 Sen~ao repete a busca no subarranjo de meio+1 ao fim de arr Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 6 / 37
  24. 24. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 7 / 37
  25. 25. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 7 / 37
  26. 26. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 7 / 37
  27. 27. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 7 / 37
  28. 28. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao: Para qualquer inteiro n > 0 e real a sei calcular an−1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 7 / 37
  29. 29. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao: Para qualquer inteiro n > 0 e real a sei calcular an−1 Passo: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 7 / 37
  30. 30. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao: Para qualquer inteiro n > 0 e real a sei calcular an−1 Passo: an = a × an−1 . Pela H.I., sei calcular an−1 , logo sei calcular an Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 7 / 37
  31. 31. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Ent˜ao... double exp(double a, int n) { if (n == 0) return(1); return(a * exp(a,n-1)); } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 8 / 37
  32. 32. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Ent˜ao... E qual a complexidade dessa solu¸c˜ao? double exp(double a, int n) { if (n == 0) return(1); return(a * exp(a,n-1)); } T(n) = se n = 0 para n ≥ 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 8 / 37
  33. 33. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Ent˜ao... E qual a complexidade dessa solu¸c˜ao? double exp(double a, int n) { if (n == 0) return(1); return(a * exp(a,n-1)); } T(n) = O(1) se n = 0 para n ≥ 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 8 / 37
  34. 34. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Ent˜ao... E qual a complexidade dessa solu¸c˜ao? double exp(double a, int n) { if (n == 0) return(1); return(a * exp(a,n-1)); } T(n) = O(1) se n = 0 T(n − 1) para n ≥ 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 8 / 37
  35. 35. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Ent˜ao... E qual a complexidade dessa solu¸c˜ao? double exp(double a, int n) { if (n == 0) return(1); return(a * exp(a,n-1)); } T(n) = O(1) se n = 0 T(n − 1) + O(1) para n ≥ 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 8 / 37
  36. 36. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca E... T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(1) double exp(double a, int n) { if (n == 0) return(1); return(a * exp(a,n-1)); } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 9 / 37
  37. 37. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca E... T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(1) = O(1) + n i=1 O(1) double exp(double a, int n) { if (n == 0) return(1); return(a * exp(a,n-1)); } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 9 / 37
  38. 38. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca E... T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(1) = O(1) + n i=1 O(1) = O(1) + nO(1) double exp(double a, int n) { if (n == 0) return(1); return(a * exp(a,n-1)); } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 9 / 37
  39. 39. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca E... T(n) = T(n − 1) + O(1) = O(1) + n i=1 O(1) = O(1) + nO(1) = O(n) double exp(double a, int n) { if (n == 0) return(1); return(a * exp(a,n-1)); } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 9 / 37
  40. 40. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 10 / 37
  41. 41. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 10 / 37
  42. 42. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 10 / 37
  43. 43. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 10 / 37
  44. 44. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao: Para qualquer inteiro n ≥ 0 e real a sei calcular ak , 0 ≤ k ≤ n − 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 10 / 37
  45. 45. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao: Para qualquer inteiro n ≥ 0 e real a sei calcular ak , 0 ≤ k ≤ n − 1 Passo: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 10 / 37
  46. 46. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Calcule an para todo real a e inteiro n ≥ 0 Caso base: n = 0 ⇒ a0 = 1 Hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao: Para qualquer inteiro n ≥ 0 e real a sei calcular ak , 0 ≤ k ≤ n − 1 Passo: Vamos calcular an . Como ﬁcaria o c´alculo de an se soub´essemos a n 2 (de fato, a n 2 )? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 10 / 37
  47. 47. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Passo: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 11 / 37
  48. 48. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Passo: Podemos escrever an como an = (a n 2 )2 , se n par Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 11 / 37
  49. 49. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Passo: Podemos escrever an como an = (a n 2 )2 , se n par a × (a n 2 )2 se n ´ımpar Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 11 / 37
  50. 50. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Passo: Podemos escrever an como an = (a n 2 )2 , se n par a × (a n 2 )2 se n ´ımpar Pela H.I., sei calcular a n 2 , ent˜ao sei calcular an Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 11 / 37
  51. 51. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte double exp(double a,int n){ if (n == 0) return 1; else { double aux = exp(a,n/2); double an = aux * aux; if (n % 2 == 1) an = an * a; return an; } } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 12 / 37
  52. 52. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade disso? double exp(double a,int n){ if (n == 0) return 1; else { double aux = exp(a,n/2); double an = aux * aux; if (n % 2 == 1) an = an * a; return an; } } T(n) = se n = 0 para n ≥ 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 12 / 37
  53. 53. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade disso? double exp(double a,int n){ if (n == 0) return 1; else { double aux = exp(a,n/2); double an = aux * aux; if (n % 2 == 1) an = an * a; return an; } } T(n) = O(1) se n = 0 para n ≥ 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 12 / 37
  54. 54. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade disso? double exp(double a,int n){ if (n == 0) return 1; else { double aux = exp(a,n/2); double an = aux * aux; if (n % 2 == 1) an = an * a; return an; } } T(n) = O(1) se n = 0 T(n 2 ) para n ≥ 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 12 / 37
  55. 55. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade disso? double exp(double a,int n){ if (n == 0) return 1; else { double aux = exp(a,n/2); double an = aux * aux; if (n % 2 == 1) an = an * a; return an; } } T(n) = O(1) se n = 0 T(n 2 ) + O(1) para n ≥ 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 12 / 37
  56. 56. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Mas T(n) = T(n 2) + O(1) ´e tamb´em a complexidade da busca bin´aria Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 13 / 37
  57. 57. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Mas T(n) = T(n 2) + O(1) ´e tamb´em a complexidade da busca bin´aria Que j´a vimos ser T(n) = O(log2(n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 13 / 37
  58. 58. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Mas T(n) = T(n 2) + O(1) ´e tamb´em a complexidade da busca bin´aria Que j´a vimos ser T(n) = O(log2(n)) Ent˜ao, em sua vers˜ao incremental, a exponencia¸c˜ao ´e O(n), enquanto que em sua vers˜ao por divis˜ao e conquista ´e O(log2(n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 13 / 37
  59. 59. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Mas T(n) = T(n 2) + O(1) ´e tamb´em a complexidade da busca bin´aria Que j´a vimos ser T(n) = O(log2(n)) Ent˜ao, em sua vers˜ao incremental, a exponencia¸c˜ao ´e O(n), enquanto que em sua vers˜ao por divis˜ao e conquista ´e O(log2(n)) Lembrando que n > log2(n), para n ≥ 1. Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 13 / 37
  60. 60. Ex: Exponencia¸c˜ao Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Mas T(n) = T(n 2) + O(1) ´e tamb´em a complexidade da busca bin´aria Que j´a vimos ser T(n) = O(log2(n)) Ent˜ao, em sua vers˜ao incremental, a exponencia¸c˜ao ´e O(n), enquanto que em sua vers˜ao por divis˜ao e conquista ´e O(log2(n)) Lembrando que n > log2(n), para n ≥ 1. Mas isso, claro, vai depender das constantes multiplicativas Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 13 / 37
  61. 61. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor elemento de S Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 14 / 37
  62. 62. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor elemento de S Caso base: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 14 / 37
  63. 63. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor elemento de S Caso base: n = 2: Compare um com o outro e veja qual o maior Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 14 / 37
  64. 64. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor elemento de S Caso base: n = 2: Compare um com o outro e veja qual o maior Hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 14 / 37
  65. 65. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor elemento de S Caso base: n = 2: Compare um com o outro e veja qual o maior Hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao: Sei o maior e o menor dentre os n − 1 primeiros elementos do arranjo Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 14 / 37
  66. 66. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Passo: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 15 / 37
  67. 67. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Passo: Pela H.I., consigo calcular o maior e o menor entre os n − 1 primeiros elementos de S Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 15 / 37
  68. 68. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Passo: Pela H.I., consigo calcular o maior e o menor entre os n − 1 primeiros elementos de S Se o n-´esimo elemento for maior que o maior em n − 1, ent˜ao ele ´e o maior de todos. Sen˜ao, o resultado de n − 1 ´e o maior Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 15 / 37
  69. 69. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca Passo: Pela H.I., consigo calcular o maior e o menor entre os n − 1 primeiros elementos de S Se o n-´esimo elemento for maior que o maior em n − 1, ent˜ao ele ´e o maior de todos. Sen˜ao, o resultado de n − 1 ´e o maior Se o n-´esimo elemento for menor que o menor em n − 1, ent˜ao ele ´e o menor de todos. Sen˜ao, o resultado de n − 1 ´e o menor Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 15 / 37
  70. 70. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca double[] mM(double s[], int n) { double[] resp; if (n==2) { resp = new double[2]; if (s[0]>s[1]) { resp[0] = s[0]; resp[1] = s[1]; } else { resp[0] = s[1]; resp[1] = s[0]; } } else { resp = mM(s,n-1); if (s[n-1] > resp[0]) resp[0] = s[n-1]; if (s[n-1] < resp[1]) resp[1] = s[n-1]; } return(resp); } Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 16 / 37
  71. 71. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca double[] mM(double s[], int n) { double[] resp; if (n==2) { resp = new double[2]; if (s[0]>s[1]) { resp[0] = s[0]; resp[1] = s[1]; } else { resp[0] = s[1]; resp[1] = s[0]; } } else { resp = mM(s,n-1); if (s[n-1] > resp[0]) resp[0] = s[n-1]; if (s[n-1] < resp[1]) resp[1] = s[n-1]; } return(resp); } E qual a complexidade disso? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 16 / 37
  72. 72. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca double[] mM(double s[], int n) { double[] resp; if (n==2) { resp = new double[2]; if (s[0]>s[1]) { resp[0] = s[0]; resp[1] = s[1]; } else { resp[0] = s[1]; resp[1] = s[0]; } } else { resp = mM(s,n-1); if (s[n-1] > resp[0]) resp[0] = s[n-1]; if (s[n-1] < resp[1]) resp[1] = s[n-1]; } return(resp); } T(n) = se n = 2 se n > 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 17 / 37
  73. 73. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca double[] mM(double s[], int n) { double[] resp; if (n==2) { resp = new double[2]; if (s[0]>s[1]) { resp[0] = s[0]; resp[1] = s[1]; } else { resp[0] = s[1]; resp[1] = s[0]; } } else { resp = mM(s,n-1); if (s[n-1] > resp[0]) resp[0] = s[n-1]; if (s[n-1] < resp[1]) resp[1] = s[n-1]; } return(resp); } T(n) = O(1) se n = 2 se n > 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 17 / 37
  74. 74. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca double[] mM(double s[], int n) { double[] resp; if (n==2) { resp = new double[2]; if (s[0]>s[1]) { resp[0] = s[0]; resp[1] = s[1]; } else { resp[0] = s[1]; resp[1] = s[0]; } } else { resp = mM(s,n-1); if (s[n-1] > resp[0]) resp[0] = s[n-1]; if (s[n-1] < resp[1]) resp[1] = s[n-1]; } return(resp); } T(n) = O(1) se n = 2 T(n − 1) se n > 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 17 / 37
  75. 75. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca double[] mM(double s[], int n) { double[] resp; if (n==2) { resp = new double[2]; if (s[0]>s[1]) { resp[0] = s[0]; resp[1] = s[1]; } else { resp[0] = s[1]; resp[1] = s[0]; } } else { resp = mM(s,n-1); if (s[n-1] > resp[0]) resp[0] = s[n-1]; if (s[n-1] < resp[1]) resp[1] = s[n-1]; } return(resp); } T(n) = O(1) se n = 2 T(n − 1) + O(1) se n > 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 17 / 37
  76. 76. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 1: Indu¸c˜ao Fraca double[] mM(double s[], int n) { double[] resp; if (n==2) { resp = new double[2]; if (s[0]>s[1]) { resp[0] = s[0]; resp[1] = s[1]; } else { resp[0] = s[1]; resp[1] = s[0]; } } else { resp = mM(s,n-1); if (s[n-1] > resp[0]) resp[0] = s[n-1]; if (s[n-1] < resp[1]) resp[1] = s[n-1]; } return(resp); } E T(n) ∈ O(n) (idem `a busca sequencial) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 18 / 37
  77. 77. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor elemento de S Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 19 / 37
  78. 78. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor elemento de S Caso base: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 19 / 37
  79. 79. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor elemento de S Caso base: n = 2: Compare um com o outro e veja qual o maior Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 19 / 37
  80. 80. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor elemento de S Caso base: n = 2: Compare um com o outro e veja qual o maior Hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 19 / 37
  81. 81. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Dado um arranjo S de n ≥ 2 n´umeros reais, determine o maior e o menor elemento de S Caso base: n = 2: Compare um com o outro e veja qual o maior Hip´otese de indu¸c˜ao: Sei encontrar o maior e o menor elemento em sub-arranjos de tamanho 2 ≤ k ≤ n − 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 19 / 37
  82. 82. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Passo: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 20 / 37
  83. 83. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Passo: Vejamos para um arranjo de n elementos. Pela H.I., sei o menor o maior elemento em sub-arranjos de tamanho n 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 20 / 37
  84. 84. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Passo: Vejamos para um arranjo de n elementos. Pela H.I., sei o menor o maior elemento em sub-arranjos de tamanho n 2 Ent˜ao, se n for par, o maior elemento ser´a o maior dentre as respostas de n 2 que correspondem `as 2 metades do arranjo. O mesmo vale para o menor. Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 20 / 37
  85. 85. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte Passo: Vejamos para um arranjo de n elementos. Pela H.I., sei o menor o maior elemento em sub-arranjos de tamanho n 2 Ent˜ao, se n for par, o maior elemento ser´a o maior dentre as respostas de n 2 que correspondem `as 2 metades do arranjo. O mesmo vale para o menor. Se n for ´ımpar, o maior ser´a o maior dentre S[n] e o maior dos dois sub-arranjos de n 2 , que correspondem `as 2 metades do arranjo de n − 1 elementos restante ao retirarmos S[n]. O mesmo vale para o menor. Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 20 / 37
  86. 86. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade desse algoritmo? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 21 / 37
  87. 87. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade desse algoritmo? T(n) = O(1) se n = 2 2T(n 2 ) + O(1) se n > 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 21 / 37
  88. 88. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade desse algoritmo? T(n) = O(1) se n = 2 2T(n 2 ) + O(1) se n > 2 Temos ent˜ao que T(n) ∈ O(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 21 / 37
  89. 89. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade desse algoritmo? T(n) = O(1) se n = 2 2T(n 2 ) + O(1) se n > 2 Temos ent˜ao que T(n) ∈ O(n) A demonstra¸c˜ao ﬁca por sua conta Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 21 / 37
  90. 90. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade desse algoritmo? T(n) = O(1) se n = 2 2T(n 2 ) + O(1) se n > 2 Temos ent˜ao que T(n) ∈ O(n) A demonstra¸c˜ao ﬁca por sua conta N˜ao houve melhora em rela¸c˜ao `a vers˜ao anterior Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 21 / 37
  91. 91. Ex: M´aximo e M´ınimo Solu¸c˜ao 2: Indu¸c˜ao Forte E qual a complexidade desse algoritmo? T(n) = O(1) se n = 2 2T(n 2 ) + O(1) se n > 2 Temos ent˜ao que T(n) ∈ O(n) A demonstra¸c˜ao ﬁca por sua conta N˜ao houve melhora em rela¸c˜ao `a vers˜ao anterior Vocˆe esperaria mesmo ser menor que O(n)? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 21 / 37
  92. 92. Divis˜ao e Conquista A complexidade de tempo de algoritmos divis˜ao e conquista, para uma entrada de tamanho n, ´e: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 22 / 37
  93. 93. Divis˜ao e Conquista A complexidade de tempo de algoritmos divis˜ao e conquista, para uma entrada de tamanho n, ´e: T(n) = Dividir(n) + Conquistar(n) + Combinar(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 22 / 37
  94. 94. Divis˜ao e Conquista A complexidade de tempo de algoritmos divis˜ao e conquista, para uma entrada de tamanho n, ´e: T(n) = Dividir(n) + Conquistar(n) + Combinar(n) Para entradas pequenas, isto ´e, para n ≤ c, c pequeno, podemos assumir que T(n) = Θ(1) (caso base) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 22 / 37
  95. 95. Divis˜ao e Conquista A complexidade de tempo de algoritmos divis˜ao e conquista, para uma entrada de tamanho n, ´e: T(n) = Dividir(n) + Conquistar(n) + Combinar(n) Para entradas pequenas, isto ´e, para n ≤ c, c pequeno, podemos assumir que T(n) = Θ(1) (caso base) Vamos supor que o problema seja dividido em a subproblemas, cada um com 1 b do tamanho original Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 22 / 37
  96. 96. Divis˜ao e Conquista A complexidade de tempo de algoritmos divis˜ao e conquista, para uma entrada de tamanho n, ´e: T(n) = Dividir(n) + Conquistar(n) + Combinar(n) Para entradas pequenas, isto ´e, para n ≤ c, c pequeno, podemos assumir que T(n) = Θ(1) (caso base) Vamos supor que o problema seja dividido em a subproblemas, cada um com 1 b do tamanho original Como ﬁca a “Conquista” C(n)? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 22 / 37
  97. 97. Divis˜ao e Conquista A complexidade de tempo de algoritmos divis˜ao e conquista, para uma entrada de tamanho n, ´e: T(n) = Dividir(n) + Conquistar(n) + Combinar(n) Para entradas pequenas, isto ´e, para n ≤ c, c pequeno, podemos assumir que T(n) = Θ(1) (caso base) Vamos supor que o problema seja dividido em a subproblemas, cada um com 1 b do tamanho original Como ﬁca a “Conquista” C(n)? C(n) = aT n b Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 22 / 37
  98. 98. Divis˜ao e Conquista Se levamos D(n) para dividir o problema em subproblemas e C(n) para combinar suas solu¸c˜oes, ent˜ao tem-se a recorrˆencia T(n): Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 23 / 37
  99. 99. Divis˜ao e Conquista Se levamos D(n) para dividir o problema em subproblemas e C(n) para combinar suas solu¸c˜oes, ent˜ao tem-se a recorrˆencia T(n): T(n) = Θ(1) se n ≤ c aT(n/b) + D(n) + C(n) caso contr´ario Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 23 / 37
  100. 100. Divis˜ao e Conquista A express˜ao geral de recorrˆencia de um algoritmo de divis˜ao e conquista ´e ent˜ao T(n) = aT( n b ) + f (n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 24 / 37
  101. 101. Divis˜ao e Conquista A express˜ao geral de recorrˆencia de um algoritmo de divis˜ao e conquista ´e ent˜ao T(n) = aT( n b ) + f (n) Onde: Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 24 / 37
  102. 102. Divis˜ao e Conquista A express˜ao geral de recorrˆencia de um algoritmo de divis˜ao e conquista ´e ent˜ao T(n) = aT( n b ) + f (n) Onde: a representa o n´umero de subproblemas obtidos na divis˜ao Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 24 / 37
  103. 103. Divis˜ao e Conquista A express˜ao geral de recorrˆencia de um algoritmo de divis˜ao e conquista ´e ent˜ao T(n) = aT( n b ) + f (n) Onde: a representa o n´umero de subproblemas obtidos na divis˜ao n b representa seu tamanho Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 24 / 37
  104. 104. Divis˜ao e Conquista A express˜ao geral de recorrˆencia de um algoritmo de divis˜ao e conquista ´e ent˜ao T(n) = aT( n b ) + f (n) Onde: a representa o n´umero de subproblemas obtidos na divis˜ao n b representa seu tamanho f (n) ´e a fun¸c˜ao que d´a a complexidade das etapas de divis˜ao e combina¸c˜ao Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 24 / 37
  105. 105. Divis˜ao e Conquista A express˜ao geral de recorrˆencia de um algoritmo de divis˜ao e conquista ´e ent˜ao T(n) = aT( n b ) + f (n) Onde: a representa o n´umero de subproblemas obtidos na divis˜ao n b representa seu tamanho f (n) ´e a fun¸c˜ao que d´a a complexidade das etapas de divis˜ao e combina¸c˜ao f (n) = D(n) + C(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 24 / 37
  106. 106. Divis˜ao e Conquista Rela¸c˜ao: T(n) = aT( n b ) + f (n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 25 / 37
  107. 107. Divis˜ao e Conquista Rela¸c˜ao: T(n) = aT( n b ) + f (n) Haveria um meio mais f´acil de calcularmos a complexidade desse tipo de express˜ao? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 25 / 37
  108. 108. Divis˜ao e Conquista Rela¸c˜ao: T(n) = aT( n b ) + f (n) Haveria um meio mais f´acil de calcularmos a complexidade desse tipo de express˜ao? O Teorema Mestre Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 25 / 37
  109. 109. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre Sejam a ≥ 1 e b > 1 constantes. Seja f (n) uma fun¸c˜ao, e seja T(n) deﬁnida para os inteiros n˜ao negativos pela rela¸c˜ao de recorrˆencia T(n) = aT(n/b) + f (n) Ent˜ao T(n) pode ser limitada assintoticamente da seguinte maneira: 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba ) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba ), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba log n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 26 / 37
  110. 110. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 9T(n/3) + n 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 27 / 37
  111. 111. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 9T(n/3) + n a = 9, b = 3, f (n) = n 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 27 / 37
  112. 112. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 9T(n/3) + n a = 9, b = 3, f (n) = n Testamos as op¸c˜oes 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 27 / 37
  113. 113. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 9T(n/3) + n a = 9, b = 3, f (n) = n Testamos as op¸c˜oes Note que nlog39 = n2 aparece em todas as 3 alternativas 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 27 / 37
  114. 114. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 9T(n/3) + n a = 9, b = 3, f (n) = n Testamos as op¸c˜oes Note que nlog39 = n2 aparece em todas as 3 alternativas 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Temos que n ∈ O(nlog39− ), para = 1 (Caso 1) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 27 / 37
  115. 115. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 9T(n/3) + n a = 9, b = 3, f (n) = n Testamos as op¸c˜oes Note que nlog39 = n2 aparece em todas as 3 alternativas 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Temos que n ∈ O(nlog39− ), para = 1 (Caso 1) Ou seja, n ∈ O(n2−1 ) = O(n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 27 / 37
  116. 116. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 9T(n/3) + n a = 9, b = 3, f (n) = n Testamos as op¸c˜oes Note que nlog39 = n2 aparece em todas as 3 alternativas 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Temos que n ∈ O(nlog39− ), para = 1 (Caso 1) Ou seja, n ∈ O(n2−1 ) = O(n) Ent˜ao, pelo teorema, T(n) ∈ Θ(n2 ) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 27 / 37
  117. 117. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 28 / 37
  118. 118. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 28 / 37
  119. 119. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 28 / 37
  120. 120. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: nlog3/21 = n0 = 1 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 28 / 37
  121. 121. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: nlog3/21 = n0 = 1 f (n) = O(nlogba− )? 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 28 / 37
  122. 122. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: nlog3/21 = n0 = 1 f (n) = O(nlogba− )? 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Se for, ent˜ao 1 = O(n0− ) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 28 / 37
  123. 123. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: nlog3/21 = n0 = 1 f (n) = O(nlogba− )? 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Se for, ent˜ao 1 = O(n0− ) ⇒ 1 = O( 1 n ), > 0 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 28 / 37
  124. 124. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: nlog3/21 = n0 = 1 f (n) = O(nlogba− )? 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Se for, ent˜ao 1 = O(n0− ) ⇒ 1 = O( 1 n ), > 0 N˜ao, pois isso implica 1 ≤ c 1 n , > 0 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 28 / 37
  125. 125. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 2a op¸c˜ao: 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 29 / 37
  126. 126. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 2a op¸c˜ao: nlog3/21 = n0 = 1 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 29 / 37
  127. 127. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 2a op¸c˜ao: nlog3/21 = n0 = 1 Pelo Caso 2, temos que 1 ∈ Θ(n0 ) ⇒ 1 ∈ Θ(1) 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 29 / 37
  128. 128. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = T(2n/3) + 1 a = 1, b = 3 2 , f (n) = 1 Testamos a 2a op¸c˜ao: nlog3/21 = n0 = 1 Pelo Caso 2, temos que 1 ∈ Θ(n0 ) ⇒ 1 ∈ Θ(1) 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(n0 log n) ⇒ T(n) ∈ Θ(log n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 29 / 37
  129. 129. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 30 / 37
  130. 130. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 30 / 37
  131. 131. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 30 / 37
  132. 132. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: nlogba = nlog43 = n0,793 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 30 / 37
  133. 133. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: nlogba = nlog43 = n0,793 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) f (n) = O(nlogba− )? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 30 / 37
  134. 134. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: nlogba = nlog43 = n0,793 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) f (n) = O(nlogba− )? Se for, ent˜ao n × log n = O(nlog43− ) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 30 / 37
  135. 135. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: nlogba = nlog43 = n0,793 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) f (n) = O(nlogba− )? Se for, ent˜ao n × log n = O(nlog43− ) ⇒ n × log n = O(n0,793− ), > 0 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 30 / 37
  136. 136. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 1a op¸c˜ao: nlogba = nlog43 = n0,793 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) f (n) = O(nlogba− )? Se for, ent˜ao n × log n = O(nlog43− ) ⇒ n × log n = O(n0,793− ), > 0 N˜ao, pois isso implica n × log n = O(nc ), c < 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 30 / 37
  137. 137. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 2a op¸c˜ao: 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 31 / 37
  138. 138. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 2a op¸c˜ao: f (n) = Θ(nlogba )? 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 31 / 37
  139. 139. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 2a op¸c˜ao: f (n) = Θ(nlogba )? 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Se for, ent˜ao n × log n = Θ(nlog43 ) = Θ(n0,793 ) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 31 / 37
  140. 140. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 2a op¸c˜ao: f (n) = Θ(nlogba )? 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Se for, ent˜ao n × log n = Θ(nlog43 ) = Θ(n0,793 ) N˜ao, pois isso implica n × log n = Θ(nc ), c < 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 31 / 37
  141. 141. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜ao: 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 32 / 37
  142. 142. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜ao: f (n) = Ω(nlogba+ )? 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 32 / 37
  143. 143. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜ao: f (n) = Ω(nlogba+ )? 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Se for, ent˜ao n × log n = Ω(nlog43+ ) = Ω(n0,793+ ), > 0 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 32 / 37
  144. 144. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜ao: f (n) = Ω(nlogba+ )? 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Se for, ent˜ao n × log n = Ω(nlog43+ ) = Ω(n0,793+ ), > 0 Fazendo ≈ 0, 2, temos que n × log n = Ω(n1 ) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 32 / 37
  145. 145. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜ao: E af (n/b) ≤ cf (n)? 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 33 / 37
  146. 146. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜ao: E af (n/b) ≤ cf (n)? 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) ⇒ 3n 4 log n 4 ≤ cn log n? Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 33 / 37
  147. 147. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜ao: E af (n/b) ≤ cf (n)? 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) ⇒ 3n 4 log n 4 ≤ cn log n? ⇒ 3 4 n log n 4 ≤ cn log n. Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 33 / 37
  148. 148. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜ao: E af (n/b) ≤ cf (n)? 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) ⇒ 3n 4 log n 4 ≤ cn log n? ⇒ 3 4 n log n 4 ≤ cn log n. Para c = 3 4 isso ´e verdadeiro Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 33 / 37
  149. 149. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Exemplo T(n) = 3T(n/4)+ n × log n a = 3, b = 4, f (n) = n × log n Testamos a 3a op¸c˜ao: E af (n/b) ≤ cf (n)? 1 Se f (n) ∈ O(nlogba− ), para alguma constante > 0, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogba) 2 Se f (n) ∈ Θ(nlogba), ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(nlogbalog n) 3 Se f (n) ∈ Ω(nlogba+ ), para alguma constante > 0, e se af (n/b) ≤ cf (n), para alguma constante c < 1 e todo n suﬁcientemente grande, ent˜ao T(n) ∈ Θ(f (n)) ⇒ 3n 4 log n 4 ≤ cn log n? ⇒ 3 4 n log n 4 ≤ cn log n. Para c = 3 4 isso ´e verdadeiro Portanto T(n) = Θ(n log n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 33 / 37
  150. 150. Divis˜ao e Conquista Exemplos onde o Teorema Mestre se aplica T(n) = 4T(n/2) + n log n, T(1) = 1 Caso 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 34 / 37
  151. 151. Divis˜ao e Conquista Exemplos onde o Teorema Mestre se aplica T(n) = 4T(n/2) + n log n, T(1) = 1 Caso 1 T(n) = 2T(n/2) + n, T(1) = 1 Caso 2 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 34 / 37
  152. 152. Divis˜ao e Conquista Exemplos onde o Teorema Mestre se aplica T(n) = 4T(n/2) + n log n, T(1) = 1 Caso 1 T(n) = 2T(n/2) + n, T(1) = 1 Caso 2 T(n) = T(n/2) + n log n, T(1) = 1 Caso 3 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 34 / 37
  153. 153. Divis˜ao e Conquista Exemplos onde o Teorema Mestre n˜ao se aplica T(n) = T(n − 1) + n log n, T(1) = 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 35 / 37
  154. 154. Divis˜ao e Conquista Exemplos onde o Teorema Mestre n˜ao se aplica T(n) = T(n − 1) + n log n, T(1) = 1 T(n) = T(n − a) + T(a) + n, T(b) = 1 (para inteiros a ≥ 1, b ≤ a) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 35 / 37
  155. 155. Divis˜ao e Conquista Exemplos onde o Teorema Mestre n˜ao se aplica T(n) = T(n − 1) + n log n, T(1) = 1 T(n) = T(n − a) + T(a) + n, T(b) = 1 (para inteiros a ≥ 1, b ≤ a) T(n) = T(αn) + T((1 − α)n) + n, T(1) = 1 (para 0 < α < 1) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 35 / 37
  156. 156. Divis˜ao e Conquista Exemplos onde o Teorema Mestre n˜ao se aplica T(n) = T(n − 1) + n log n, T(1) = 1 T(n) = T(n − a) + T(a) + n, T(b) = 1 (para inteiros a ≥ 1, b ≤ a) T(n) = T(αn) + T((1 − α)n) + n, T(1) = 1 (para 0 < α < 1) T(n) = T(n − 1) + log n, T(1) = 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 35 / 37
  157. 157. Divis˜ao e Conquista Exemplos onde o Teorema Mestre n˜ao se aplica T(n) = T(n − 1) + n log n, T(1) = 1 T(n) = T(n − a) + T(a) + n, T(b) = 1 (para inteiros a ≥ 1, b ≤ a) T(n) = T(αn) + T((1 − α)n) + n, T(1) = 1 (para 0 < α < 1) T(n) = T(n − 1) + log n, T(1) = 1 T(n) = 2T(n/2) + n log n, T(1) = 1 Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 35 / 37
  158. 158. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Observa¸c˜ao Trabalhamos at´e ent˜ao com rela¸c˜oes de recorrˆencia do tipo T(n) = aT(n/b) + f (n) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 36 / 37
  159. 159. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Observa¸c˜ao Trabalhamos at´e ent˜ao com rela¸c˜oes de recorrˆencia do tipo T(n) = aT(n/b) + f (n) Contudo, a rela¸c˜ao n˜ao est´a bem deﬁnida, pois n/b pode n˜ao ser inteiro Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 36 / 37
  160. 160. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Observa¸c˜ao Trabalhamos at´e ent˜ao com rela¸c˜oes de recorrˆencia do tipo T(n) = aT(n/b) + f (n) Contudo, a rela¸c˜ao n˜ao est´a bem deﬁnida, pois n/b pode n˜ao ser inteiro De fato, relaxamos a deﬁni¸c˜ao, mas o correto seria usar T( n/b ) ou T( n/b ) Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 36 / 37
  161. 161. Divis˜ao e Conquista Teorema Mestre: Observa¸c˜ao Trabalhamos at´e ent˜ao com rela¸c˜oes de recorrˆencia do tipo T(n) = aT(n/b) + f (n) Contudo, a rela¸c˜ao n˜ao est´a bem deﬁnida, pois n/b pode n˜ao ser inteiro De fato, relaxamos a deﬁni¸c˜ao, mas o correto seria usar T( n/b ) ou T( n/b ) N˜ao importa qual usar, pois isso n˜ao afeta o comportamento assint´otico da recorrˆencia Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 36 / 37
  162. 162. Referˆencias Ziviani, Nivio. Projeto de Algoritmos: com implementa¸c˜oes em Java e C++. Cengage. 2007. Cormen, Thomas H., Leiserson, Charles E., Rivest, Ronald L., Stein, Cliﬀord. Introduction to Algorithms. 2a ed. MIT Press, 2001. Gersting, Judith L. Fundamentos Matem´aticos para a Ciˆencia da Computa¸c˜ao. 3a ed. LTC. 1993. Norton Trevisan Romannorton@usp.br Aula 10 – T´ecnicas de Desenvolvimento de Algoritmos: Divis˜ao e Conquista20 de setembro de 2018 37 / 37

×