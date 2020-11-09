Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Las TIC en la casa El impacto de las TIC en el hogar resulta muy interesante, toda vez que este espacio que hist�ricamente...
Las TIC en el �mbito educativo Las TIC en la educaci�n, pasan de ser una propuesta innovadora, a una real y emergente nece...
Las TIC en el �mbito laboral El gran impacto y el potencial econ�mico que generan las TICs en el �mbito laboral, se traduc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Actividad 6

10 views

Published on

Las TICS en la vida cotidiana.

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Actividad 6

  1. 1. Las TIC en la casa El impacto de las TIC en el hogar resulta muy interesante, toda vez que este espacio que hist�ricamente es �ntimo y privado para la familia, se ve penetrado por estas, generando cambios significativos en la din�mica dentro de la estructura familiar . Si hablamos de las ventajas, mencionaremos al Internet, que ofrece la oportunidad desde tomar alg�n tipo de aprendizaje en l�nea, hasta obtener una receta , la comunicaci�n entre los miembros del hogar y con otros, informaci�n y noticias oportunas a trav�s de medios digitales, entretenimiento, en d�nde se incluye tambi�n la TV por cable, juegos, etc. En cuanto a las desventajas podemos mencionar en el mal uso de ellas, la adicci�n y asilamiento con los miembros del hogar, afectando la din�mica y rompiendo con la armon�a familiar.
  2. 2. Las TIC en el �mbito educativo Las TIC en la educaci�n, pasan de ser una propuesta innovadora, a una real y emergente necesidad de integrar las herramientas tecnol�gicas, en la planeaci�n y formaci�n educativa, para la adquisici�n y transmisi�n del conocimiento. Las plataformas educativas, el uso de herramientas ofim�ticas y el acceso espontaneo e ilimitado a la informaci�n contribuyen en la construcci�n integral del conocimiento y aprendizaje. Sin duda, no solo se habla de las TIC, como instrumento educativo, si no c�mo la oportunidad de mejorar la calidad de educaci�n en el individuo, as� como de ampliar las oportunidades en su desarrollo, romper brechas y continuar con la alfabetizaci�n digital. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCG0N8AnjYI
  3. 3. Las TIC en el �mbito laboral El gran impacto y el potencial econ�mico que generan las TICs en el �mbito laboral, se traduce en la ejecuci�n de manera mas eficiente y precisa de las actividades, la disminuci�n de gastos de recursos, optimizaci�n del uso del tiempo, ubicuidad transnacional en el capital humano, facultad para la operaci�n en la nube, multiplica la productividad y agiliza procesos de comunicaci�n, entre tantas otras ventajas. Por tal motivo, la conectividad y acceso a dispositivos conectados, en las empresas peque�as, medianas o grandes, se vuelve un factor determinante en la din�mica para su desarrollo laboral y econ�mico.

×