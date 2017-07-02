Diapositivas de proyecto de mercadeo

opción Frecuencia Porcentaje si 290 96,66 no 10 3,33% 1.¿Considera que la capacitación es importante para usted? 97% 3% si...
  1. 1. opción Frecuencia Porcentaje si 290 96,66 no 10 3,33% 1.¿Considera que la capacitación es importante para usted? 97% 3% si no
  2. 2. 2.¿Para que es importante la capacitación? opción frecuencia porcentaje Adquirir conocimientos 144 48% actualizarme 78 26% Mejorar mi curriculum 45 15% Aplicar en mi negocio 33 11% 48% 26% 15% 11% adquirir conocimientos actualizarme mejorar mi curriculum aplicar en mi negocio
  3. 3. 3.Lo que mas valoro en un curso o actividad de formación es: Opción Frecuencia porcentaje El enfoque practico 102 34% Novedad de contenidos 174 58% Aportación de nuevos puntos de vista 24 8% otros 0 0% 34% 58% 8% 0% el enfoque practico novedad de contenidos aportacion de nuevos puntos de vista otros
  4. 4. 4. Por favor, señale los principales obstáculos que le dificultan o impiden realizar un curso o actividad de formación. Opción Frecuencia porcentaje No tengo tiempo 33 11% Costo elevado 151 50% Centros muy lejanos 54 18% Irregularidad en horarios de transporte 62 21% 11% 50% 18% 21% no tengo tiempo costo elevado centros muy lejanos irregularidad en horarios de transporte
  5. 5. 5.Si pudiera tomar uno de los siguientes cursos, ¿Cuál tomaría? opción frecuencia porcentaje Electrónica industrial 75 25% Electricidad 80 26,66% Maquinas eléctricas 130 43,33 mecánica 10 3,33% neumática 5 1,66% 25% 27% 43% 3%2% electronica industrial electricidad maquinas electricas mecanica neumatica
  6. 6. 6.¿le gustaría que en Barquisimeto Estado Lara se cree un centro de capacitación en maquinas eléctricas? Opción frecuencia porcentaje si 233 77,66% no 67 22,33% 78% 22% si no
  7. 7. 7.¿Que día le gustaría asistir a los cursos? opción frecuencia porcentaje De lunes a viernes 60 20% Viernes y sábados 207 69% Otros: domingos 27 9% Otros: sábados y domingos 6 2% 20% 69% 9% 2% de lunes a viernes viernes y sabados otros: domingos otros: sabados y domingos

