Peperiksaan pertengahan tahun tahun 6 4 j-qaf (pi)

exam pi thn 6

Published in: Education
Peperiksaan pertengahan tahun tahun 6 4 j-qaf (pi)

  1. 1. 2008 j-QAF : Bulatkan jawapan yang betul .1 - .2 - .3 -. .4 - .5"     - á 1 â
  2. 2. 2008 j-QAF - :)) Tandakan  bagi pernyatan yang betul dan  bagi yang salah. :3640 Soalan 36 - 40, isi tempat kosong dengan jawapan yang disediakan di bawah ini .11.___________ .12.___________ .1325 á 2 â 7 8 6 1 0 9 40
  3. 3. 2008 j-QAF .14 .15 :3640 Soalan 36 hingga 40, padankan mengikut kumpulannya. :4550 Soalan 45 hingga 50, tuliskan “betul” atau “salah” bagi tanda bacaan dengan contoh ayatnya. ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬/ 21( .) 22( 23( ! )! á 3 â 1 6 1 8 1 7 1 9 2 0
  4. 4. 2008 j-QAF 24( 25(:) á 4 â

×