REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBÚ FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES ESTADO LARA Profesora: Estudiante: Ing. Msc...
Extinción de Especies en la Biodiversidad • Es la desaparición de una especie del planeta por distintas perturbaciones, ca...
Causas Alteración Destrucción Selva tropical Arrecifes de coral Humedales Marismas Pantanos Objeto: Transformación de Suel...
El Problema de la Extinción de Especies en la Biodiversidad  De la biodiversidad dependen futuras generaciones  Este pro...
Terminología Básica  Biodiversidad: Es la variedad de formas de vida en el planeta (fauna y flora) , incluyendo los ecosi...
Terminología Básica  Extinguido en la vida salvaje: Cuando sólo sobrevive en cultivo, cautividad o como población (o pobl...
CAUSAS DE LA EXTINCIÓN DE LAS ESPECIES La destrucción de los hábitats La caza ilegal y sobreexplotación Introducción de es...
¿CUÁL ES LA SOLUCIÓN A LA PROBLEMÁTICA DE LA EXTINCIÓN DE LAS ESPECIES? 1. Concienciación sobre la extinción de animales, ...
LEYES PARA LA PROTECCIÓN DE ESPECIES EN PELIGRO DE EXTINCIÓN EN VENEZUELA (I) Ley de Protección a La Fauna Silvestre Artíc...
LEYES PARA LA PROTECCIÓN DE ESPECIES EN PELIGRO DE EXTINCIÓN EN VENEZUELA (II) Ley de Protección a La Fauna Silvestre Artí...
DIMENSIÓN INTERNACIONAL DE LA PROTECCIÓN A LA BIODIVERSIDAD CITES (Convención sobre el Comercio Internacional de Especies ...
CONCLUSIONES Y REFLEXIONES La generalidad ciudadana converge en la importancia de la biodiversidad, debido a que de ella d...
BIBIOGRAFÍA Disponible en: http://www.botanical-online.com/animales/causas_extincion.htm Consultado en junio de 2017 Dispo...
Disponible en: http://www.cricyt.edu.ar/enciclopedia/terminos/Extincion.htm Consultado en junio de 2017. Disponible en: ht...
BIODIVERSIDAD Y EXTINCIÓN DE LAS ESPECIES

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBÚ FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES ESTADO LARA Profesora: Estudiante: Ing. Msc. Luisa Arismendi Collantes C.I. V- 12.142.928 Bolívar, Norelis HPS-153-00430V C.I. V- 14.952.663 Báez Paredes, Belkis CJP-161-00347V Estudios Ambientales EDO1DOV Junio de 2017
  2. 2. Extinción de Especies en la Biodiversidad • Es la desaparición de una especie del planeta por distintas perturbaciones, cabe destacar que las poblaciones de especies mas pequeñas son mas susceptibles de ser extinguidas. • De esta manera se ocasiona la perdida de esa variabilidad genética de las especies.
  3. 3. Causas Alteración Destrucción Selva tropical Arrecifes de coral Humedales Marismas Pantanos Objeto: Transformación de Suelos. Para actividades comerciales, productivas y turísticas.Etc
  4. 4. El Problema de la Extinción de Especies en la Biodiversidad  De la biodiversidad dependen futuras generaciones  Este problema Pone en riesgo la salud (aparición de plagas y enfermedades)  La perdida del hábitat Ocurre por el cambio de los suelos  La sobreexplotación Actividades de caza y pesca  La tala de arboles es acelerada Resta oxigeno para la sobrevivencia de todos  La contaminación del ambiente Aumento de sustancias químicas  El cambio climático Variaciones climáticas y las sequias
  5. 5. Terminología Básica  Biodiversidad: Es la variedad de formas de vida en el planeta (fauna y flora) , incluyendo los ecosistemas terrestres, marinos y los complejos ecológicos de los que forman parte.  Cambio climático: Se le denomina así a la consecuencia generada por la emisión de gases de efecto invernadero.  Contaminación: Es la presencia de elementos que deterioran el ambiente.  Ecosistema: Es el sistema conformado por seres vivos y no vivos en el medio natural.  Extinguido: Se dice que un taxón se ha extinguido cuando no hay duda fundada de que el último individuo ha muerto.
  6. 6. Terminología Básica  Extinguido en la vida salvaje: Cuando sólo sobrevive en cultivo, cautividad o como población (o poblaciones) naturalizadas en un lugar distinto de su hábitat original.  Sobrevivencia: Es la preservación de la vida de una especie dentro del medio que le rodea, es decir su hábitat.  Susceptibilidad genética: Es la posibilidad de influir la genética en el genotipo de un organismo individual  Tala de árboles: Implica derribar arboles con el fin de eliminar su vida en la madre tierra
  7. 7. CAUSAS DE LA EXTINCIÓN DE LAS ESPECIES La destrucción de los hábitats La caza ilegal y sobreexplotación Introducción de especies exóticas Cambio climático Contaminación Introducción de enfermedades Captura de animales salvajes -Gases contaminantes -Calentamiento global -Incapacidad de adaptarse rápidamente -Polución -Muerte de especies -Químicos tóxicos -DDT-Comercio ilegal -Rarificación de la naturaleza -Publicidad de consumo -Masificación de enfermedades -Enfermedades importadas -Transmisión de lo doméstico a lo salvaje -Alteraciones del hábitat -Indefensión ante el depredador -Efectos perniciosos -Cambios físicos por la acción humana. -Amenaza de sobrevivencia por explotación comercial
  8. 8. ¿CUÁL ES LA SOLUCIÓN A LA PROBLEMÁTICA DE LA EXTINCIÓN DE LAS ESPECIES? 1. Concienciación sobre la extinción de animales, luchar contra un problema es conocerlo y concienciarse sobre su importancia y sus consecuencias. 2. Evitar y denunciar actividades ilegales con especies en peligro. El contrabando de especies se estima que circula el 30% de todo el mercado mundial. 3.Reducir nuestro impacto en la naturaleza. recoger la basura generada para reciclarla de forma adecuada, reducir el uso del agua, no hacer fuego salvo en zonas habilitadas para ello y siempre con las debidas precauciones, no tocar elementos naturales como nidos, madrigueras, etc. 4. Visitar espacios protegidos y ayudar como voluntario. Diversas ONG ecologistas e instituciones proponen una variada oferta de programas de voluntariado medioambiental. 5. Consumir de forma sostenible con la naturaleza. Cuidado de la biodiversidad y de las especies amenazadas. 6. Conducir con precaución. Muchos animales en peligro se encuentran rodeados de zonas urbanizadas y carreteras que cruzan sus hábitats.
  9. 9. LEYES PARA LA PROTECCIÓN DE ESPECIES EN PELIGRO DE EXTINCIÓN EN VENEZUELA (I) Ley de Protección a La Fauna Silvestre Artículo 1. La presente Ley regirá la protección y aprovechamiento racional de la fauna silvestre y de sus productos, y el ejercicio de la caza. Artículo 4. Están excluidos de las disposiciones de esta Ley: 1. Los animales domésticos; 2. Los animales que nacen y se crían ordinariamente bajo el cuidado o poder del hombre, en hatos, rebaños, manadas o cualquier otro conjunto de animales de cría mansos o bravíos mientras no sean separados de sus pastos o criaderos, ya se encuentren en establos y corrales o a campo raso o abierto; 3. Los animales acuáticos con respiración branquial. Artículo 5. Se declara de utilidad pública: 1) La creación de Reservas, Refugios y Santuarios de Fauna Silvestre; 2) La conservación, el fomento y aprovechamiento racional de la Fauna silvestre; 3) La ordenación y el manejo de las poblaciones de animales silvestres; 4) La importación, aclimatación de animales silvestres, previas las regulaciones que establezca el Ministerio de Agricultura y Cría; 5) La conservación y fomento de los recursos que sirvan de alimentación y abrigo a la fauna silvestre;
  10. 10. LEYES PARA LA PROTECCIÓN DE ESPECIES EN PELIGRO DE EXTINCIÓN EN VENEZUELA (II) Ley de Protección a La Fauna Silvestre Artículo 11. El Ejecutivo Nacional, por órgano del Ministerio de Agricultura y Cría, velará por la conservación, protección, fomento y racional aprovechamiento de la fauna silvestre Artículo 41. El aprovechamiento racional de la fauna silvestre en todo el territorio nacional queda sometido a la presente Ley, su Reglamento y las disposiciones que al efecto dicte el Ministerio de Agricultura y Cría acerca de épocas de veda, zonas de prohibida caza, movilización, comercio y tenencia de animales silvestres y de sus productos. Artículo 109. Quien ejerce la caza con fines comerciales o realizare operaciones de comercio, industria o movilización de animales silvestres o de sus productos, en contravención con las disposiciones de esta Ley, será sancionado con multa de mil (1.000) a cincuenta mil (50.000) bolívares, más el comiso de los animales y productos logrados.
  11. 11. DIMENSIÓN INTERNACIONAL DE LA PROTECCIÓN A LA BIODIVERSIDAD CITES (Convención sobre el Comercio Internacional de Especies Amenazadas de Fauna y Flora Silvestres) -Protege las especies amenazadas al restringir y reglamentar su comercio internacional mediante sistemas de concesión de permisos para la exportación. En el caso de especies en peligro de extinción que se ven o pueden verse afectadas por el comercio (enumeradas en el Apéndice I de la Convención), los permisos de exportación pueden expedirse únicamente en circunstancias excepcionales y con sujeción a condiciones muy severas. Convención sobre la Conservación de las Especies Migratorias de Animales Silvestres -Prevé la cooperación entre los Estados que albergan especies migratorias que atraviesan periódicamente las fronteras internacionales. Convención sobre el Patrimonio Mundial -Prescribe la identificación y conservación de los lugares de elevado valor universal desde el punto de vista natural o cultural, a ser incluidos en la Lista del Patrimonio Mundial y su biodiversidad. Convención de Ramsar -Fomentar la participación de las comunidades locales y del sector privado y movilizar recursos a nivel internacional para conservar la biodiversidad.
  12. 12. CONCLUSIONES Y REFLEXIONES La generalidad ciudadana converge en la importancia de la biodiversidad, debido a que de ella depende garantizar el equilibrio de los ecosistemas de todo el mundo. Incluso la especie humana depende del equilibrio y estabilidad de ella para sobrevivir. Sin embargo, contrario a lo que pudiera pensarse, la principal amenaza para la biodiversidad es la acción humana, la cual se manifiesta a través de la deforestación, los incendios forestales y los cambios en el clima, en el ecosistema y la incursión transformadora con fines comerciales. Unas pocas horas de acción humana son suficientes para que el fruto del trabajo de millones de años de la naturaleza, altere su equilibrio. Por ello, se estima que su valor es incalculable e irremplazable. Sin biodiversidad no hay garantía para el funcionamiento correcto del sistema que forman los seres vivos, en el contexto en que habitan.
  13. 13. BIBIOGRAFÍA Disponible en: http://www.botanical-online.com/animales/causas_extincion.htm Consultado en junio de 2017 Disponible en: http://tuplanetavital.org/tag/ley-de-proteccion-animal-en- venezuela/ Consultado en junio de 2017 Disponible en: http://www.consumer.es/web/es/medio_ambiente/naturaleza/2012/ 05/10/209411.php Consultado en junio de 2017
  14. 14. Disponible en: http://www.cricyt.edu.ar/enciclopedia/terminos/Extincion.htm Consultado en junio de 2017. Disponible en: http://www.biodiversidad.gob.mx/especies/extincion.html Consultado en junio de 2017 Disponible en: http://www4.tecnun.es/asignaturas/Ecologia/Hipertexto/12EcosPel/123BiodivPelig.htm Consultado en junio de 2017 Disponible en: http://www.redciencia.cu/cdbio/Contenido/biocuba/0311%20Glosario.pdf Consultado en junio de 2017

