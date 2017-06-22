AlfaSoft - Company presentation, June 2017

Creative Solutions since 2005 Alfasoft Company Overview
• Founded in January 2005 • Based in Chisinau Moldova • Specialty: e-government solutions in emerging markets • Geographic...
Benefits for Businesses  Easier access to government services  More transparent process  Added convenience  Shorter ti...
E-Government is Here: e-Services
• State Tax Service of Republic of Moldova • IFC / World Bank Group • Chemonics, DAI, NCSC, ABA, etc. • Governments (from ...
 Business registration / licensing / construction permits  Public procurement (UN Excellency Award)  Tax administration...
 Business Registry  Rwanda, Somaliland, Zambia, Gambia, Albania, Mongolia, Dominica, Barbados  Collateral Registry  Ga...
• Cloud computing • virtualized hardware • software-as-a-service (SaaS) • Business process management systems • business-o...
 Interviews with key actors  Observations of work practices  Site visits  Review of laws & regulations  Review of for...
Development Methodology: RUP, Unified Process Methodology Inception Elaboration Construction Transition I1 E1 E2 C1 C2 C3 ...
Development Methodology: Agile/Scrum/Kanban
CMMI – Organizational Process Model 1 Initial Managed Defined Requirements Development Technical Solution Product Integrat...
 Conceptual framework  Process analysis, modeling & reengineering  Functional reqs (“what”) & tech specs (“how”)  All-...
Sample: Concept of Operations e-Permit Catalog View, search, download, register Log in/authenticate, apply, upload, pay, t...
Sample: Actor Goals Diagram
Process Mapping AgencyClaimant Prepare and submit claim General Dep. ChairmanLegalDep. Receive claim Take decision on clai...
Business Process Automation
Business Process Automation & Load Simulation
Designing Technical Architectures
Software Architecture Database Stored Procedures Server SQL Packages Business Validation Business Entity Connection Manage...
WebAssembler.NET as All-in-One Low-Code Platform
AlfaSoft Project Dashboard
Sample: e-Registry Intranet
Sample: E-Procurement Solution
Sample: Performance Dashboard
Sample: Government Service
Sample: Case Management & Recording System
South Africa: Court Media Manager/DoJ
Zambia: Immigration Management System, training
Mongolia: Business Registry
Zambia: Patent & Company Registry
Gambia: Collateral Registry
Prime Minister Launches e-Registry in Albania
Iraq: Case Management Training
More about us here: www.alfasoft.md
AlfaSoft - Company presentation, June 2017

AlfaSoft - Company presentation, June 2017

  1. 1. Creative Solutions since 2005 Alfasoft Company Overview
  2. 2. • Founded in January 2005 • Based in Chisinau Moldova • Specialty: e-government solutions in emerging markets • Geographic coverage: global • Over 50 projects, 3 months to 1 year • Worked in 30 countries (Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, Caribbean) • Microsoft Certified Partner®, • CMMI Level 2 (pending Level 3 appraisal in 2017) • ISO 9000 – 2015 on track About Alfasoft
  3. 3. Benefits for Businesses  Easier access to government services  More transparent process  Added convenience  Shorter time to register Benefits for Government  More employee accountability  Higher productivity  Better law enforcement  Closer inter-agency integration  More revenues E-Government: Better Government at Lower Cost
  4. 4. E-Government is Here: e-Services
  5. 5. • State Tax Service of Republic of Moldova • IFC / World Bank Group • Chemonics, DAI, NCSC, ABA, etc. • Governments (from Albania to Zambia) • UK DFID / European Commission / United Nations • USAID / Millennium Challenge Corp. • COMESA / TMSA (Southern Africa) • East African Community • The Caribbean Community Recent Clients
  6. 6.  Business registration / licensing / construction permits  Public procurement (UN Excellency Award)  Tax administration / taxpayer e-services  Immigration and border control  Legislative drafting support  Criminal investigations & prosecution  State standardization and certification  Agricultural quarantine services  National health insurance records  Monitoring and evaluation  Case management / audio recording / e-filing  Performance-based court management & reporting Implemented Solutions
  7. 7.  Business Registry  Rwanda, Somaliland, Zambia, Gambia, Albania, Mongolia, Dominica, Barbados  Collateral Registry  Gambia, Kyrgyzstan, Rwanda  Case Management  Iraq, Moldova, Tanzania, Albania, Kosovo  Audio/Video Court Recording  South Africa, Tanzania  Immigration System  Zambia, Moldova  Health Insurance System  Belize  Tax Information System  Moldova, Albania  E-Procurement  Albania  Construction Permit  Armenia Solutions by country
  8. 8. • Cloud computing • virtualized hardware • software-as-a-service (SaaS) • Business process management systems • business-oriented computing • platform-as-as-service (PaaS) • custom apps on demand • Software • WebAssembler.NET® (low code platform, all-in-one server suite) • Microsoft Windows 2008/2012(operating system) • Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL (database) • Microsoft ASP.NET (applications) • HTML 5.0 (cross-platform interoperability) Modern Technologies
  9. 9.  Interviews with key actors  Observations of work practices  Site visits  Review of laws & regulations  Review of forms, reports & docs (samples)  Functional & IT needs analysis (reqs / specs)  Business process mapping (diagrams)  Reqs / Specs validation workshop  Evolutionary prototyping Our Assessment Methodology
  10. 10. Development Methodology: RUP, Unified Process Methodology Inception Elaboration Construction Transition I1 E1 E2 C1 C2 C3 C4 T1 T2 Business Modelling Requirements Analysis & Design Implementation Test Deployment Iteration
  11. 11. Development Methodology: Agile/Scrum/Kanban
  12. 12. CMMI – Organizational Process Model 1 Initial Managed Defined Requirements Development Technical Solution Product Integration Verification Validation Organizational Process Focus Organizational Process Definition Organizational Training Integrated Product Management Risk Management Decision Analysis & Resolution Requirements Management Project Planning Project Monitoring and control Measurement & Analysis Configuration Management Product & Process Quality Assurance Design Develop Integrate Test 2 3 Process Standardization Basic Project Management Heroic Efforts Level Capability Result Productivity & Quality Risk & Waste
  13. 13.  Conceptual framework  Process analysis, modeling & reengineering  Functional reqs (“what”) & tech specs (“how”)  All-in-one application framework  Integrated case man’t & recording solution  User-oriented system administration  Project man’t, training, support, data migration  12-month free warranty / SLA (negotiable) What We Deliver
  14. 14. Sample: Concept of Operations e-Permit Catalog View, search, download, register Log in/authenticate, apply, upload, pay, track, download, communicate SecureConnections(HTTPS) Interoperability Framework Services (Pay, Pass, Notify, Log, Sign) Anyone One-Stop Shop for e-Permits: Concept of Operations IntranetUsers ExtranetUsers Monitor & control Manage cases, issue permits Inspect & report Applicants or Agents (Service Windows) SecureConnections(HTTPS) Managers Case Officers Specialists Laboratories Help Desks Analyze & report Configure & modify apps Low-Code Platform (WebAssembler.NET) Integration (m-API) Audit Trail (Logs) Workflows Processes Reports Documents Participants Cases Registry E-Fillings Discover services Discover services
  15. 15. Sample: Actor Goals Diagram
  16. 16. Process Mapping AgencyClaimant Prepare and submit claim General Dep. ChairmanLegalDep. Receive claim Take decision on claim Process claim content Submit to correct authority Get notified Wrong jurisdiction Commission Receive “Case/ Claim” and Project of decision Schedule preliminary session Hold the session Case initiation LineDep. Investigate the case Schedule a session Hold the session Decision EO Execution Get notified Provide info Get notified Get decision Execute decision
  17. 17. Business Process Automation
  18. 18. Business Process Automation & Load Simulation
  19. 19. Designing Technical Architectures
  20. 20. Software Architecture Database Stored Procedures Server SQL Packages Business Validation Business Entity Connection Management Web Pages Web Interface Page Level Validation Data Access Layer Data Cache Management Transaction Management Business Comonents S E C U R I T Y C O M M U N I C A T I O N S O P E R A T I O N S Data Access Layer Service Layer Service Components Communication Foundation Presentation Layer Web Clients Data Synchronization Application
  21. 21. WebAssembler.NET as All-in-One Low-Code Platform
  22. 22. AlfaSoft Project Dashboard
  23. 23. Sample: e-Registry Intranet
  24. 24. Sample: E-Procurement Solution
  25. 25. Sample: Performance Dashboard
  26. 26. Sample: Government Service
  27. 27. Sample: Case Management & Recording System
  28. 28. South Africa: Court Media Manager/DoJ
  29. 29. Zambia: Immigration Management System, training
  30. 30. Mongolia: Business Registry
  31. 31. Zambia: Patent & Company Registry
  32. 32. Gambia: Collateral Registry
  33. 33. Prime Minister Launches e-Registry in Albania
  34. 34. Iraq: Case Management Training
  35. 35. More about us here: www.alfasoft.md

