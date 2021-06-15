Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Vice-Rectorado Académico Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y Políticas Escuela de Derecho ...
político-territorial; correspondientes a cada una de las entidades federales que conforman la República Bolivariana de Ven...
sobresalir la importancia del Consejo Estadal de Planificación y Coordinación de Políticas públicas, aunado al hecho que l...
planificación, en base a la totalidad de los municipios de cada estado. Una vez elegidos los representantes por cada munic...
funcionamiento de los Consejos Estadales. Quizás todo esto sea reflejo del enorme esfuerzo de reforma que debe emprenderse...
Referencias Bibliográficas: • https://observatorioplanificacion.cepal.org/es/instituciones/consej os-estadales-de-planific...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Law
54 views
Jun. 15, 2021

Ensayo PCG

Importancia del Consejo Estadal de Planificación y Coordinación de Políticas Públicas, Bases Legales que lo sustentan.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ensayo PCG

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Vice-Rectorado Académico Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y Políticas Escuela de Derecho Autora: • Norbi Bracho Ci: V- 25.161.051 3er Año de Derecho Sección M-613 Lapso B. Para dar inicio es importante señalar que desde el 30 de diciembre de 2010 se encuentra en vigencia la Ley de los Consejos Estadales de Planificación y Coordinación de Políticas Públicas, sancionada por la Asamblea Nacional (AN). Dicha norma tiene por objeto la creación, organización y establecimiento de competencias del Consejo Estadal de Planificación y Coordinación de Políticas Públicas, como órgano rector de la planificación pública, en función del empleo de los recursos para la coordinación de los planes para la transformación del Estado, a través de una justa distribución de la riqueza. La misma, es el órgano encargado del diseño del Plan de Desarrollo Estadal y los demás planes estadales, en concordancia con los lineamientos generales formulados en el Plan de Desarrollo Económico y Social de la Nación, los planes municipales de desarrollo, los planes comunales y aquellos emanados del órgano rector del Sistema Nacional de Planificación, siendo indispensable la participación ciudadana y protagónica del pueblo en su formulación, ejecución, seguimiento, evaluación y control, de conformidad con lo establecido en la Constitución de la República y la ley (Artículo 12). Los (CEPLACOPP) son unas nuevas instancias de naturaleza
  2. 2. político-territorial; correspondientes a cada una de las entidades federales que conforman la República Bolivariana de Venezuela y, cuyo objeto fundamental es la planificación del desarrollo de la entidad a la que pertenece. La misma tiene como propósito funcionar en cada estado como órganos rectores de la planificación de las políticas públicas; a los fines de promover el desarrollo armónico, equilibrado y sustentable. Ahora bien dentro de sus funciones están: *Discutir, aprobar y modificar el Plan de Desarrollo estadal de conformidad con las líneas generales aprobadas por el Consejo Legislativo Estadal. *Establecer y mantener la debida coordinación y cooperación de los distintos niveles del gobierno Nacional, Regional y municipal en cuanto a planes de desarrollo. *Evaluar el efecto económico y social del gasto público consolidado en el estado de conformidad con los planes de desarrollo. *Evaluar el cumplimiento del plan de desarrollo estadal. *Formular observaciones a los planes de desarrollo local de acuerdo a los planes de desarrollo estadal. *Dictar su reglamento de funcionamiento y debate Consejos Estadales de Planificación y Coordinación de Políticas Públicas. *Emitir opiniones sobre los programas y proyectos presentados en el fondo intergubernamental para la descentralización *Transferir competencias y servicios desde los estados a las comunidades organizadas *Promover planes, programas y asistencia técnica al recurso humano institucional y a la comunidad organizada *Conocer el informe anual del gobernador o gobernadora *Las demás que la ley le asigne. Y para para el cumplimiento de esas funciones, deberán tomar cuenta: *El Plan de Desarrollo Estadal *El Plan Operativo Anual del Estado *El Presupuesto Consolidado del estado *La Ley del marco plurianual del presupuesto para el período al cual corresponde *Los planes sectoriales y regionales de los diferentes órganos y entes de la administración pública que se asienten en el estado *Lo Previsto en la ley de Planificación a nivel Estadal. Ahora bien, con lo expuesto en relación a sus funciones empieza de alguna manera a
  3. 3. sobresalir la importancia del Consejo Estadal de Planificación y Coordinación de Políticas públicas, aunado al hecho que los mismos juegan un rol tan importante como lo es, resolver dudas y aclaratorias que el CLPP genere, también deben informar la elaboración, contenido y aprobación del plan municipal y sus proyectos para el consejo estadal, pueden elaborar sugerencias a los consejos locales sobre el plan municipal para la adecuación del municipio en el estado, además podrán realizar modificaciones necesarias para su correcta adecuación al plan desarrollo estadal. Los mismo por supuesto cumplen lineamientos entre ellos se encuentran: *Especificidad de cada estado y sus municipios miembros, según la población, económica, ingresos propios, geografía, entre otros. *Definir las pautas sobre: La explotación nacional de los recursos, la orientación de las inversiones en el desarrollo tecnológico, la prestación eficiente de los servicios que impulsen y promuevan la desconcentración poblacional, la adecuación del plan de desarrollo Estadal con el plan de desarrollo Nacional, regional y demás y la administración del plan municipal de desarrollo con el Estadal. Por otra parte es muy importante agregar que en el proceso de elección de los miembros los representantes de organizaciones serán seleccionados de acuerdo con los mecanismos de elección propio de cada organización, además los representantes vecinales de la siguiente manera: 15 días hábiles luego de ponerse en vigencia la ley, el gobernador hará un llamado público invitando a las organizaciones vecinales legalmente constituidas a presentar un candidato ante la asamblea de ciudadanos para optar al representante ante el consejo estadal de planificación, el procedimiento de ese candidato se realizará en los términos que la asamblea de ciudadanos determine en cada municipio, la asamblea de ciudadanos se considera válida con la presencia de la mitad más 1 de las organizaciones vecinales registradas en la Alcaldía respectiva, una vez seleccionado el representante por municipio, se procede a la elección del representante o representantes al consejo estadal de
  4. 4. planificación, en base a la totalidad de los municipios de cada estado. Una vez elegidos los representantes por cada municipio por estado, en votación, libre, universal directa y secreta, se selecciona el representante o representantes vecinales al consejo estadal de planificación, en un lapso de 45 días hábiles a partir de la vigencia de la ley el gobernador deberá conocer, el nombre de los representantes vecinales. La duración de los miembros de la parte oficial será hasta que culmine su mandato, la parte civil y organizada hasta la renovación del consejo estadal o ser revocado de la misma manera en que fue electo. En cuanto a la base legal tenemos: 1) Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (artículo 166). 2) Ley Orgánica de Planificación (año 2001). 3) Ley de los Consejos Estadales de Planificación y Coordinación de Políticas Públicas (año 2002). 4) Ley de los Consejos Locales de Planificación Pública (año 2002). 5) Ley Orgánica del Poder Público Municipal (año 2005). Finalmente el rendimiento de los Consejos Estadales de Planificación y Coordinación de Políticas Públicas ha sido deficitario. De ello, no hay duda. Hasta el presente no se han producido los planes estadales, ni la coordinación necesaria de programas públicos específicos por su gestión, ni una eficaz participación de la ciudadanía en sus actividades. Su instalación y funcionamiento ha sido discrecional, dependiendo en gran medida de la voluntad de cada Gobernador y de sus capacidades institucionales de gobierno. En descargo de lo anterior, hay que reconocer que los CEPLACOPP son entidades muy nuevas (apenas creadas desde el 2002), y que además exigen una dedicación institucional que las propias gobernaciones no están en capacidad de proporcionar en muchas ocasiones. Por otra parte, no hay en el Gobierno Nacional (la Vicepresidencia de la República, el Ministerio de Relaciones Interiores y Justicia o el Ministerio de Planificación y Desarrollo) políticas o programas de cooperación y fortalecimiento orientados a incentivar el desarrollo adecuado de los Consejos Estadales; por parte de las Gobernaciones. De hecho, resulta difícil conseguir cifras oficiales en cuanto al
  5. 5. funcionamiento de los Consejos Estadales. Quizás todo esto sea reflejo del enorme esfuerzo de reforma que debe emprenderse en el Estado venezolano para comenzar a aproximarse a los mandatos constitucionales de inclusión de la ciudadanía en la gestión pública. Por último, los CEPLACOPP representan un reto para las comunidades organizadas y, para el movimiento ciudadano en general; por cuanto ponen a prueba sus verdaderas capacidades de gestión y su vocación democrática.
  6. 6. Referencias Bibliográficas: • https://observatorioplanificacion.cepal.org/es/instituciones/consej os-estadales-de-planificacion-y-coordinacion-de-politicas- publicas • https://www.notilogia.com/2015/08/ley-de-los-consejos-estadales- de-planificacion-y-coordinacion-de-politicas-publicas.html • https://www.oas.org/juridico/spanish/ven_res44.pdf (Ley de los Consejos Estadales de Planificación y Coordinación de Políticas Públicas, Gaceta Oficial N.º 37.509 de fecha de 20 de Agosto)

×