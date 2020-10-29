Salud y ambiente 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sobrepeso y obesidad Contextualización Este material está diseñado para que las Personas Jóvenes y Adultas, organicen sesi...
• Cuaderno • Pluma • Lápiz • Goma Explica cómo evitar el sobrepeso y la obesidad con base en las características y las nec...
Sobrepeso y obesidad ¿Qué es Sobrepeso? El sobrepeso es una acumulación excesiva y anormal de grasa corporal que es perjud...
Sobrepeso y obesidad El índice de masa corporal (IMC) es un indicador simple de la relación entre el peso y la talla que s...
Sobrepeso y obesidad Actividad 1. 1.- Calcula el índice de masa corporal tuyo y de los integrantes de tu familia. Imagen t...
Sobrepeso y obesidad En México, el 70% de los mexicanos padece sobrepeso y casi una tercera parte sufre de obesidad, esta ...
Sobrepeso y obesidad El sobrepeso y la obesidad constituyen un serio problema de salud pública a nivel mundial debido a la...
Sobrepeso y obesidad Causas y consecuencias de sobrepeso y obesidad Imagen tomada de : https://www.google.com/search?q=sob...
Sobrepeso y obesidad Actividad 2 1.- De la imagen anterior, realiza un cuadro comparativo entre las causas y consecuencias...
Sobrepeso y obesidad Actividad 3. ¿Crees que gasten la misma energía y coman las mismas cantidades? En las siguientes imág...
Sobrepeso y obesidad ¿Qué son las necesidades nutricionales? En la adolescencia, aumentan los requerimientos energéticos y...
Sobrepeso y obesidad En todas las edades a veces es difícil decidir entre alimentos saludables que ayuden a cuidar el peso...
Sobrepeso y obesidad Actividad 4 1.- Realiza un resumen del tema visto, resaltando qué es el sobrepeso y la obesidad, así ...
Sobrepeso y obesidad ¿Cómo evitar el sobrepeso y la obesidad? ¡Toma en cuenta las siguientes recomendaciones! • Realizar t...
Sobrepeso y obesidad Actividad 5 1.- Realiza un mapa mental sobre cómo evitar el sobrepeso y la obesidad
Sobrepeso y obesidad Actividad 6: 1.- De las recomendaciones anteriores, elije aquellas que realizas para cuidar tu alimen...
Sobrepeso y obesidad Busca información sobre estos temas en: Plato del bien comer https://www.insk.com/nutricion-practica/...
Sobrepeso y obesidad Lee los enunciados y marca con Ö donde corresponde. Verdadero Falso El sobrepeso y la obesidad son en...
Sobrepeso y obesidad https://sites.google.com/a/kiloterapia.com/kiloterapia/_/rsrc/1468739512493/obesidad-diabetes-y- mas/...
Salud y ambiente 5
  1. 1. Sobrepeso y obesidad Contextualización Este material está diseñado para que las Personas Jóvenes y Adultas, organicen sesiones de estudio a distancia a través de fichas en las que se generarán productos que se integrarán al Portafolio de Evidencias para la evaluación, en tanto se incorporan al trabajo en los CEDEX. Esta Área de Conocimiento; Salud y Ambiente, tiene la finalidad de fortalecer en los alumnos el interés y curiosidad por conocer el medio que les rodea, además de utilizar la experimentación, la ciencia y la tecnología para conocer el mundo natural, promover el cuidado del cuerpo así como llevar estilos de vida saludables. En el desarrollo de esta ficha, identificarás algunas estrategias para mantener un estilo de vida saludable, aprenderás algunas formas sobre cómo evitar el sobrepeso y la obesidad con base en el estudio de las características y las necesidades energéticas en la adolescencia y adultez
  2. 2. • Cuaderno • Pluma • Lápiz • Goma Explica cómo evitar el sobrepeso y la obesidad con base en las características y las necesidades energéticas en la adolescencia y adultez Sobrepeso y obesidad SOBREPESO Y OBESIDAD El sobrepeso y la obesidad se han convertido en un problema de salud pública mundial. En 2016, el 39% de la población adulta mundial tenía sobrepeso y el 13%, obesidad, según la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS). Se estima que entre el 20% y el 25% de los niños y adolescentes en el mundo sufren este problema. Ambas enfermedades se definen como una acumulación anormal o excesiva de grasa perjudicial para la salud y se genera por un desequilibrio energético entre las calorías consumidas y las gastadas. Son factores de riesgo para diversas enfermedades como la diabetes, la infertilidad, enfermedades cardiovasculares, el cáncer, entre otras. Texto retomado de: https://www.kernpharma.com/es/blog/como-prevenir-el-sobrepeso-y-la-obesidad Imagen tomada de: https://i.pinimg.com/originals/40/ee/1c/40ee1cfa34716fd94cea5751333b085b.jpg
  3. 3. Sobrepeso y obesidad ¿Qué es Sobrepeso? El sobrepeso es una acumulación excesiva y anormal de grasa corporal que es perjudicial para la salud. Causas del sobrepeso Las causas fundamentales del sobrepeso son la mala alimentación, el sedentarismo o factores genéticos. La mala alimentación radica en la disminución del consumo de frutas, verduras, leche y carne en relación con el aumento en el consumo de refrescos y carbohidratos refinados. El sedentarismo es una de las causas del sobrepeso debido a la poca actividad física de las personas. En el caso de los adultos, han sido los trabajos en oficinas y el poco tiempo para ejercitarse. Se estima que una persona debe ejercer actividad física regular, o sea, un mínimo de 30 minutos de ejercicio en intensidad moderada, 3 a 4 veces por semana. Texto retomado de: https://www.significados.com/sobrepeso/#:~:text=El%20sobrepeso%20es%20una%20acumulaci%C3%B3n,mediante%20la%20f%C3%B3rmula %20peso%20%2F%20altura%C2%B2.
  4. 4. Sobrepeso y obesidad El índice de masa corporal (IMC) es un indicador simple de la relación entre el peso y la talla que se utiliza frecuentemente para identificar el sobrepeso y la obesidad en los adultos. Se calcula dividiendo el peso de una persona en kilos por el cuadrado de su talla en metros (kg/m2). Adultos En el caso de los adultos, la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), define el sobrepeso y la obesidad como se indica a continuación: • sobrepeso: IMC igual o superior a 25. • obesidad: IMC igual o superior a 30. El IMC proporciona la medida más útil del sobrepeso y la obesidad en la población, pues es la misma para ambos sexos y para los adultos de todas las edades. Sin embargo, hay que considerarla como un valor aproximado porque puede no corresponderse con el mismo nivel de grosor en diferentes personas. Texto retomado de: https://www.who.int/es/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/obesity-and-overweight Imagen tomada de: https://filesedc.com/uploads/150/img/2019/01/760/5c499e7cb28a0-5c499e7cb28de.png
  5. 5. Sobrepeso y obesidad Actividad 1. 1.- Calcula el índice de masa corporal tuyo y de los integrantes de tu familia. Imagen tomada de: https://www.google.com/sea rch?q=obesidad+e+indice+d e+masa+corporal&rlz=1C1ND CM_esMX723MX723&source =lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved =2ahUKEwigrt3TtJ7sAhULT N8KHWw0DrQQ_AUoAXoE CBUQAw&biw=1458&bih=67 2#imgrc=rPgDVe-oG4JahM T A L L A P E S O
  6. 6. Sobrepeso y obesidad En México, el 70% de los mexicanos padece sobrepeso y casi una tercera parte sufre de obesidad, esta enfermedad se asocia principalmente con la diabetes y enfermedades cardiovasculares, además de trastornos óseos y musculares e incluso con algunos tipos de cáncer. La forma más efectiva para conocer el grado de obesidad y sobrepeso en las personas es de acuerdo a su Índice de Masa Corporal (IMC). Recuerda que: de acuerdo con criterios establecidos por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), se considera que una persona tiene sobrepeso cuando su IMC está entre 25.0 y 29.9; se considera obesidad grado I cuando el IMC está entre 30.0 y 34.9; obesidad grado II cuando el IMC está entre 35.0 y 39.9, y obesidad grado III cuando el IMC es igual o mayor a 40. Texto retomado de: https://www.gob.mx/issste/articulos/la-obesidad-en-mexico Imagen tomada de: https://sites.google.com/a/kiloterapia.com/kiloterapia/_/rsrc/1468739512493/obesidad-diabetes-y- mas/grafico%20obesidad%20ch.png
  7. 7. Sobrepeso y obesidad El sobrepeso y la obesidad constituyen un serio problema de salud pública a nivel mundial debido a la dimensión que están adquiriendo en la sociedad, ya no sólo en edades adultas sino también desde la edad infantil y juvenil. La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ha calificado el padecimiento como “la epidemia del siglo XXI” a raíz de que algunos estudios han registrado el aumento de la frecuencia de la obesidad en la población de todas las edades y de que tal incremento no es exclusivo de los países económicamente desarrollados, como inicialmente se pensó, sino que afecta a otras naciones con menor desarrollo, como lo es el caso de México y del resto de países de América Latina. De acuerdo a estimaciones de la OMS, México ocupa el segundo lugar mundial en obesidad en adultos, después de Estados Unidos. Mientras que en cuanto a la obesidad infantil, México tiene el primer lugar. La obesidad infantil tiene una repercusión negativa en si misma que influye en la morbilidad y mortalidad del adulto; es la infancia la época de vida que condicionará en buena medida, el comportamiento en la edad adulta y la adquisición y mantenimiento de la obesidad, en otras palabras, es más probable que niños con sobrepeso se conviertan en adultos con obesidad. Texto retomado de: https://iieg.gob.mx/contenido/PoblacionVivienda/libros/LibroDiezproblemas/Capitulo1.pdf Imagen tomada de: https://www.google.com/search?q=sobrepeso+y+obesidad+segun+las+caracter%C3%AD sticas+y+las+necesidades+energ%C3%A9ticas+en+la+adolescencia+y+adultez+en+mexic o&rlz=1C1NDCM_esMX723MX723&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi965ihxp7s AhXFU80KHQrGBi04ChD8BSgBegQIDBAD&biw=1458&bih=672#imgrc=yHJyCdl0TDIuPM
  8. 8. Sobrepeso y obesidad Causas y consecuencias de sobrepeso y obesidad Imagen tomada de : https://www.google.com/search?q=sobrepeso+y+obesidad&rlz=1C1NDCM_esMX723MX723&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKE wj6xLaGyp7sAhWRKM0KHbMbDnUQ_AUoAXoECB4QAw&biw=1458&bih=672#imgrc=JcLgHE2GBDKNaM
  9. 9. Sobrepeso y obesidad Actividad 2 1.- De la imagen anterior, realiza un cuadro comparativo entre las causas y consecuencias del sobrepeso y la obesidad, para realizar el cuadro, revisa la información leída hasta el momento. Causa Consecuencias
  10. 10. Sobrepeso y obesidad Actividad 3. ¿Crees que gasten la misma energía y coman las mismas cantidades? En las siguientes imágenes, puedes observar a un adolescente y un adulto, responde la pregunta y justifica tu respuesta
  11. 11. Sobrepeso y obesidad ¿Qué son las necesidades nutricionales? En la adolescencia, aumentan los requerimientos energéticos y las necesidades de nutrientes ya que en esta etapa acontecen una serie de cambios importantes a nivel físico, hormonal, psicológico y sexual. Un aumento en el consumo de lácteos y sus derivados, carne, pescado y alimentos ricos en vitaminas y minerales, especialmente de calcio y fósforo, serán las recomendaciones para superar la adolescencia con éxito. En la adultez, las necesidades nutricionales dependen de diversos factores como son el gusto personal, los hábitos alimenticios, la educación e información nutricional, las costumbres culturales, las circunstancias económicas y sociales, la disponibilidad de los alimentos. Muchas de estas condiciones se modifican a lo largo de la vida e influyen directamente en las necesidades de energía de cada individuo. Texto retomado de: https://zonahospitalaria.com/alimentacion-en-diferentes-etapas-de-la-vida/ Imagen tomada de: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9jIcZaXkAAQDY3.jpg
  12. 12. Sobrepeso y obesidad En todas las edades a veces es difícil decidir entre alimentos saludables que ayuden a cuidar el peso y los alimentos que aumentan de peso por la forma en que están preparados, por los complementos químicos como saborizantes artificiales que les ponen y por que muchas veces, son mucho más agradables a la vista que un alimento saludable. Imagen tomada de: https://static.eldeber.com.bo//Files/Original/sites/eldeber/img/2017/08/10/comida-saludable.jpg
  13. 13. Sobrepeso y obesidad Actividad 4 1.- Realiza un resumen del tema visto, resaltando qué es el sobrepeso y la obesidad, así como las formas que consideras adecuadas para prevenir estas enfermedades.
  14. 14. Sobrepeso y obesidad ¿Cómo evitar el sobrepeso y la obesidad? ¡Toma en cuenta las siguientes recomendaciones! • Realizar tres comidas principales (desayuno, comida y cena) y 1 o 2 refrigerios. • Establecer un horario regular de comidas y evitar comer fuera de los tiempos de comida u omitir alguna comida. • Verificar que no existan problemas de salud que interfieran con el apetito o la alimentación. • Fomentar la actividad física diaria. • Restringir alimentos y bebidas con alto contenido de azúcares, sal y grasas. • Restringir alimentos procesados o preparados de alta densidad energética. • Reforzar el consumo de alimentos de todos los grupos. • Elegir una dieta abundante en verduras, frutas, granos enteros, leguminosas y agua simple. • Promover las comidas caseras, ya que esto facilita la formación de mejores hábitos alimentarios y el consumo de alimentos con menor densidad energética entre otros beneficios. • Procurar no comer de más, identifica tu sensación de saciedad.. Texto retomado de: https://medix.com.mx/sobrepeso-obesidad/prevencion-sobrepeso-obesidad/ Imagen tomada de: https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/8154GPB+IrL.jpg
  15. 15. Sobrepeso y obesidad Actividad 5 1.- Realiza un mapa mental sobre cómo evitar el sobrepeso y la obesidad
  16. 16. Sobrepeso y obesidad Actividad 6: 1.- De las recomendaciones anteriores, elije aquellas que realizas para cuidar tu alimentación y escribe cómo es que la aplicas. Apóyate con el ejemplo: Fomentar la actividad física diaria. Todas las mañanas corro durante media hora en el parque que esta cerca de mi casa.
  17. 17. Sobrepeso y obesidad Busca información sobre estos temas en: Plato del bien comer https://www.insk.com/nutricion-practica/el-plato-del-bien-comer// ¿Qué comer para evitar el sobrepeso y la obesidad? https://www.zonadiet.com/alimentacion/evitarsobrepeso.htm Sobrepeso, obesidad y calidad de vida https://medix.com.mx/sobrepeso-obesidad/prevencion-sobrepeso- obesidad/ En familia realiza un menú de aquellos alimentos o comidas que podrían consumir durante el día. CÓMO PREVENIR EL SOBREPESO EN LA ADOLESCENCIA | Salud y Bienestar https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-O8Uz42Wjtw Obesidad y nutrición https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvIckV8xeqc
  18. 18. Sobrepeso y obesidad Lee los enunciados y marca con Ö donde corresponde. Verdadero Falso El sobrepeso y la obesidad son enfermedades. El índice de masa corporal es una fórmula para saber si existe sobrepeso y obesidad. En la adolescencia no se requiere el aumento energético de alimentos. Hacer ejercicio es una de las recomendaciones para evitar el sobrepeso y la obesidad. Las necesidades energéticas en la adolescencia y la adultez son las mismas. Portafolio de evaluación Integra los siguientes productos como evidencia de tu aprendizaje: • Actividad 2. Cuadro de causas y competencias. • Actividad 6 . Completar cuadro de recomendaciones.
