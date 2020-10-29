Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Contextualización El Área de Desarrollo Personal y Social contempla en sus Indicadores de Logro aspectos cognitivos, emoci...
• Hojas o cuaderno • Lápiz o pluma Utilizar la reflexión como estrategia para regular sus emociones y asumir una perspecti...
• Hojas o cuaderno • Lápiz o pluma • Colores o plumones • Objeto Repositorio de emociones Algunos objetos nos permiten evo...
Un respiro emocional Es importante observar el comportamiento que tenemos cuando expresamos alguna emoción difícil y refle...
• Hojas o cuaderno • Lápiz o pluma • Colores o plumones • Alimentos para la botana saludable El alimento de las emociones ...
Experimentando las emociones • Espacio cómodo y seguro • Música de tu agrado • Juegos de mesa Estilando vida Los juegos de...
A partir de lo revisado en la ficha, responde: ¿Cómo ayuda el saber reconocer las emociones para expresarlas mejor? ______...
Referencias https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=se62UwCxUrI (consultado 01 de octubre de 2020). https://youtu.be/bCy_CQQofqg (...
Habilidad Socioemocional y creatividad 5
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Habilidad Socioemocional y creatividad 5

45 views

Published on

CEDEX

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Habilidad Socioemocional y creatividad 5

  1. 1. Contextualización El Área de Desarrollo Personal y Social contempla en sus Indicadores de Logro aspectos cognitivos, emocionales, sociales y éticos que contribuyen a la construcción de ambientes propicios para el trabajo colaborativo y la convivencia con otras personas. En la siguiente ficha, las y los alumnos de los CEDEX, desarrollarán actividades que les conduzcan al autoconocimiento, considerando la regulación de las emociones para el bienestar propio y de los demás. Las actividades que se proponen están organizadas en una secuencia didáctica que propicia elementos para contrarrestar momentos difíciles y de tensión, mediante acciones de reflexión y comunicación asertiva.
  2. 2. • Hojas o cuaderno • Lápiz o pluma Utilizar la reflexión como estrategia para regular sus emociones y asumir una perspectiva en situaciones aflictivas para conseguir un estado de bienestar. Repositorio de emociones indicador de logro Las emociones difíciles Acerca de las emociones, es importante recordar que no hay buenas o malas, positivas o negativas, sino que algunas son difíciles, o complejas. Lo que es indispensable, es que se reconozca a cada una de ellas, que se entienda el mensaje que dan y se logren gestionar de forma asertiva; con ello se podrá cambiar puntos de vista y crecer como persona. Además, cuando se reconoce la utilidad que tienen las emociones como el miedo, la tristeza, el enojo, la vergüenza o la culpa, se podrá comprobar que no son malas, negativas o que se deben evitar, aunque sean dolorosas e incluso incomodas. Es importante que se considere que estas emociones son necesarias en la vida ya que alertan, previenen, ayudan a prestar mayor atención y, a ser más responsables. Pero, para que estas emociones difíciles sean menos lamentables o aflictivas, es necesario que se considere lo siguiente: reconocerlas regularlas, expresarlas sin uso de violencia y, de ser posible, convertirlas en un momento de buen humor o de crecimiento. ¿Identificas tus emociones difíciles?
  3. 3. • Hojas o cuaderno • Lápiz o pluma • Colores o plumones • Objeto Repositorio de emociones Algunos objetos nos permiten evocar instantes agradables, por eso es importante que identifiquemos aquellos que nos llevan a sentirnos bien y contrarrestar momentos difíciles. 1. Reflexiona sobre una situación que te haya llevado a experimentar una emoción difícil. 2. Identifica un objeto que te haga sentir bien y que pueda contrarrestar esa emoción difícil: una prenda de ropa, un muñeco, una fotografía, una libro, una canción, etcétera. 3. Acércalo a ti, trata de sentir ese bienestar que te da el objeto. 4. Considera tener a la vista ese objeto para que puedas acudir a él cuando experimentes una emoción difícil. 5. Escribe sobre el objeto que elegiste: | Repositorio de emociones https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=se62UwCxUrI Observa el video: “Inteligencia emocional. Cómo controlar las emociones” ………….. Objeto que elegí ………… ¿Por qué lo elegí? ………. ¿Qué emoción experimento con este objeto?
  4. 4. Un respiro emocional Es importante observar el comportamiento que tenemos cuando expresamos alguna emoción difícil y reflexionar sobre este actuar, para que podamos hacer cambios si es necesario. Para que puedas moderar tu actuación cuando se presente una emoción difícil, puedes considerar algunos de los siguientes puntos: - Intenta recordar aquello que te hace sentir orgulloso de ti mismo y piensa en tus virtudes y cualidades. - Trata de desviar tu pensamiento hacia algo que te haga sentir mejor. - Piensa en el porvenir y las recompensas de no actuar por el impulso. - Realiza respiraciones para disminuir la ansiedad que traen consigo las emociones difíciles. Ahora, realiza el siguiente ejercicio para que puedas observar cómo es que la reflexión sobre las emociones ayuda a que se puedan gestionar de mejor forma: 1. Escribe una situación que te llevó a experimentar una situación difícil. 2. Desarrolla tu reflexión usando el esquema. Repositorio de emociones Emoción que experimenté • Expresar el sentir Cuál fue mi actuar • Pensar respuesta que se dio Qué debí de hacer • Aprendizaje sobre lo que tengo que hacer
  5. 5. • Hojas o cuaderno • Lápiz o pluma • Colores o plumones • Alimentos para la botana saludable El alimento de las emociones Cuando nos alimentamos, en ocasiones, surge un efecto emocional, ya que algunos alimentos nos traen a la memoria recuerdos agradables de momentos que vivimos, ya sea solos o en convivencia. Por ello te proponemos lo siguiente: 1. Piensa en una botana saludable que puedas preparar y compartir con tu familia. 2. Organiza una reunión con tus familiares o las personas que viven en tu casa, ya sea para ver una película o solo platicar. 3. Si te es posible, preparen juntos la botana saludable para disfrutar en la reunión. 4. Disfruta en familia la convivencia y pega una foto de ese momento en tu cuaderno virtual o dibuja en una hoja a tu familia en la reunión. 5. Escribe ¿Qué emociones consideras que estuvieron presentes en tu reunión? Las frutas picositas Un pepino Una Jícama Un limón Chilito piquín, Sal al gusto Lavar bien el pepino, la jícama y el limón, pelar el pepino y la jícama, rayar o cortar en cuadritos, poner todo en un recipiente. Exprimir el limón, poner sal y chilito al gusto. Salivaste, ¿verdad? Experimentando las emociones
  6. 6. Experimentando las emociones • Espacio cómodo y seguro • Música de tu agrado • Juegos de mesa Estilando vida Los juegos de mesa ayudan al desarrollo de tus capacidades motoras, mentales y sensoriales, favorecen la resolución de problemas y la elaboración de estrategias. Además, motivan la socialización y refuerzan los vínculos afectivos. 1. Para empezar, realiza el siguiente calentamiento: sentado en una silla y al ritmo de tu música preferida, realiza diferentes movimientos con las partes del cuerpo (flexiones, extensiones, rotaciones, etc.) que permitan preparar a tu organismo para la actividad. 2. Ponte cómodo en compañía de tu familia y con los juegos de mesa que con anterioridad hayas reunido, organiza un torneo familiar. Puedes utilizar cualquier juego de mesa, como: • Rompecabezas • Memorama • Ajedrez • Palillos chinos • Jenga • Dominó • Hacer una torre con fichas 3. Definan el tiempo del torneo y los premios que tengan que ver con la colaboración entre los integrantes de la familia… ¡a disfrutar! https://youtu.be/bCy_CQQofqg Observa el video “Estilado vida”
  7. 7. A partir de lo revisado en la ficha, responde: ¿Cómo ayuda el saber reconocer las emociones para expresarlas mejor? ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ¿Cómo se relaciona la salud mental con la expresión de las emociones? ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ Experimentando las emociones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH38OENpyZs &list=TLPQMTkwOTIwMjAl0JjrwIzPyw&index=4 Sabías que… La Salud mental incluye nuestro bienestar emocional, por lo que tenemos que estar atentos a las expresiones emocionales, ya que afectan o benefician a nuestro cuerpo, nuestra mente y las relaciones que tenemos con los demás. Observa el video “Salud mental”
  8. 8. Referencias https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=se62UwCxUrI (consultado 01 de octubre de 2020). https://youtu.be/bCy_CQQofqg (consultado 01 de octubre de 2020). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH38OENpyZs&list=TLPQMTkwOTIwMjAl0JjrwIzPyw&index=4 (consultado 01 de octubre de 2020). Las imágenes no referenciadas pertenecen a la familia iconográfica de la Subdirección de Educación Básica para Adultos SEP/AEFCM/DGOSE/SEBA. Experimentando las emociones

×