La civilización de Mesoamérica Contextualización Este material está diseñado para que las Personas Jóvenes y Adultas, orga...
La civilización de Mesoamérica • Cuaderno • Lápiz • Pluma • Reconoce la importancia de la guerra, el tributo y el comercio...
La civilización de Mesoamérica Continúa leyendo: Cultura Zapoteca Tributo: Las mujeres y hombres del pueblo que vivían en ...
La civilización de Mesoamérica Continúa leyendo: Cultura Tolteca Tributo: Conquistaban tribus con productos nuevos o en es...
La civilización de Mesoamérica Actividad 1. Con la información presentada, elabora un mapa mental de las culturas Mesoamer...
La civilización de Mesoamérica Actividad 2. Escribe en el recuadro qué tipo de comercio ejercían las culturas Mesoamerican...
La civilización de Mesoamérica La conquista de México fue un conflicto armado y social, ocurrido en el siglo XVI, que se i...
La civilización de Mesoamérica Imagen ilustrativa tomada de: https://www.imagui.com/a/dibujo-de-mano-derecha-i7eaoXAMy Act...
La civilización de Mesoamérica Actividad 4. Encuentra en la sopa de letras el nombre de algunos Dioses que adoraban las cu...
La civilización de Mesoamérica Actividad 5. Con la información ya revisada, observa las siguientes imágenes y después cont...
La civilización de Mesoamérica Continúa con la Actividad 5: Hernán Cortés ¿Qué crees que está pasando en esta imagen? Dest...
La civilización de Mesoamérica Lee los enunciados y marca con una √ donde corresponda. Verdadero Falso La cultura Olmeca r...
La civilización de Mesoamérica Civilizaciones Mesoamericanas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JI Pdz2nd6Po La Verdadera Hi...
Referencias • Tributo, comercio y religión de Cultura Olmeca: https://culturaolmeca.pro/ (Consultada: 03.10.2020) • Tribut...
Referencias La civilización de Mesoamérica Imágenes ilustrativas tomadas en: (Consultadas: 03.10.2020) https://www.google....
familia comunidad y sociedad 5
  1. 1. La civilización de Mesoamérica Contextualización Este material está diseñado para que las Personas Jóvenes y Adultas, organicen sesiones de estudio a distancia, en las que generarán productos que se integrarán al Portafolio de Evidencias para la evaluación, en tanto se incorporan al trabajo en los CEDEX. El trabajo en esta Área de Conocimiento: Familia, Comunidad y Sociedad, tiene el objetivo de desarrollar una secuencia didáctica, que te permita conocer qué es y cómo era el tributo, el comercio, y la forma en que se daban las guerras en las civilizaciones mesoamericanas, además, conocer sobre la forma en que se instauró la religión a partir de la Conquista Española.
  2. 2. La civilización de Mesoamérica • Cuaderno • Lápiz • Pluma • Reconoce la importancia de la guerra, el tributo y el comercio en Mesoamérica. • Reconoce la existencia de una relación entre la política, la guerra y la religión en la Conquista española. Lee la siguiente información, recuerda tener a la mano tu cuaderno para tomar notas: Cultura Olmeca Tributo: Eran politeístas, rendían tributo a los diferentes Dioses asociados a figuras naturales o con referencia en la agricultura. Las creencias dependían en su mayoría de los jefes de estado. Sus principales Dioses: Jaguar (Guardian de la noche). Hombre de la Cosecha (asociado a la agricultura). Dragón (monstruo de la tierra). Dios de la Lluvia. Comercio: El maíz, frijol, algodón, calabaza y cacao. La recolección de diferentes materiales como látex, jade o magnética. El comercio era por medio del trueque. Guerra: Los guerreros parecían como dioses y pertenecían a un grupo social dominante. Cultura Maya Tributo: Era pagado con granos de cacao, mano de obra o lo que se obtenía mediante el comercio en mercados locales. Comercio: Artículos de lujo, cacao, miel, jade, plumas de quetzal, pieles de jaguar, telas de algodón, oro, plata, así como de subsistencia (sal, pescado, camarones, chile, maíz, frijol, leña, animales, etc.) Guerra: La guerra y la conquista fue otra de las formas de obtener recursos para las ciudades. El gobernante de una entidad política maya se identificaba con la cabeza de trofeo colgando de su cinturón. Textos tomados de; https://culturaolmeca.pro/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cultura_maya
  3. 3. La civilización de Mesoamérica Continúa leyendo: Cultura Zapoteca Tributo: Las mujeres y hombres del pueblo que vivían en las aldeas, estaban obligados a entregar como tributo: maíz, guajolotes, miel y frijol. Comercio: Basado en el trueque. Los hombres se dedicaban a la caza, pesca, agricultura, comercio, fabricación de cerámica y a la guerra. Las mujeres se dedicaban a recolectar vegetales, preparación de alimentos y de fibras de telas para la confección de la ropa que usaban los zapotecas. Guerra: Era resultado de disputas sobre tierras o sobre herencias. Fue un factor esencial para que los primeros cacicazgos se convirtieran en estados, como en el caso de Monte Albán. Cultura Teotihuacana Tributo: Se implantó un sistema tributario. El intercambio comercial se llevaba a cabo en los mercados de Teotihuacán. Los comerciantes que venían de lejos debían atravesar la metrópoli agregando significativamente a sus arcas con impuestos y tributo. La cercanía de ricas minas de obsidiana, materia prima para la fabricación de cuchillos, navajas y puntas de flechas, permitió un activo comercio con estos objetos. Eran politeístas: Dentro de los dioses más venerados: Tláloc, Quetzalcóatl, Chalchiuhtlicue, Huehuetéotl y Tezcatlipoca. Comercio: Tenían intercambio comercial con las culturas vecinas. El frijol, maíz, amaranto, los pimientos, tomates y cereales. Además de la recolección, caza y la crianza de animales. Extracción de minerales como la obsidiana, arcilla, basalto y estaño. Guerra: La nobleza militar estaba en la cúspide de la organización social.
  4. 4. La civilización de Mesoamérica Continúa leyendo: Cultura Tolteca Tributo: Conquistaban tribus con productos nuevos o en escases en su territorio para después cobrar tributos y así eliminar el déficit o la necesidad. Por ejemplo el nácar. Comercio: Crearon los primeros monopolios, impedían que los pueblos bajo el yugo de su imperio hicieran trueque con otras culturas por productos que el imperio producía. Uso de la ley de oferta y la demanda, subían los precios de los productos. Guerra: Liderados por Mixcóatl (que significa “Serpiente Nube”). Tenían varias órdenes militares, entre ellas la del Jaguar y la del Águila. La guerra tenía un aspecto religioso, eran adoradores del Dios Quetzalcóatl, e intentaron difundir su culto entre los pueblos a los que derrotaban en sus guerras. Cultura Azteca o Mexica Tributo: Llegaban de todas las regiones del imperio: alimentos como el maíz, frijol, chile, cacao, plumas, oro en polvo, tejidos, artículos preciosos, y también seres humanos cautivos destinados al sacrificio. Comercio: Se basaba principalmente en el trueque. Comercializaban con esclavos, prisioneros de guerra, cacao, frutas exóticas, intercambiaban objetos labrados en oro y plata, además de cerámica, adornos de plumas y tejidos de algodón. Guerra: La organización era militar, aprovechaban la división que existía entre sus adversarios y convencieron de forma coercitiva a los señoríos (Altépetl) que les convenia más ser vasallos que enfrentarse a los riesgos de la guerra. La mayoría aceptaba pagar tributo y conservar la administración a cargo de la nobleza local que debía rendir cuentas ante los gobernantes de la capital. Textos de las diapositivas 5 y 6 son tomados de: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cultura_zapoteca#:~:text=Para%20tener%20buenas%20cosechas%20rend%C3%ADan,destacaron%20como%20tejedores%20y%20alfareros https://arqueologiamexicana.mx/mexico-antiguo/la-guerra-entre-los- zapotecos#:~:text=En%20el%20Valle%20de%20Oaxaca,el%20caso%20de%20Monte%20Alb%C3%A1n. https://www.caracteristicas.co/cultura-teotihuacana/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cultura_tolteca#/media/Archivo:Telamones_Tula.jpg https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Imperio_azteca
  5. 5. La civilización de Mesoamérica Actividad 1. Con la información presentada, elabora un mapa mental de las culturas Mesoamericanas sobre el tributo que realizaban, apóyate del ejemplo: Cultura Maya Tributo a: Dioses asociados a la agricultura Cultura Olmeca Tributo a: Jaguar. Hombre de la cosecha. Dragón. Dios de la lluvia. Cultura Tolteca Tributo a: Cultura Zapoteca Tributo a: Cultura Teotihuacana Tributo a: Cultura Azteca Tributo a:
  6. 6. La civilización de Mesoamérica Actividad 2. Escribe en el recuadro qué tipo de comercio ejercían las culturas Mesoamericanas, apóyate en el ejemplo: Caza, pesca, agricultura, comercio, fabricación de cerámica y la guerra. Imagen ilustrativa tomada de: https://www.google.com/search?q=culturas+ mesoamericanas+culturas+prehispanicas+de +mexico+mapa&tbm=isch&safe=active&safe =active&hl=es-419&ved=2ahUKEwjkgdXZ4b
  7. 7. La civilización de Mesoamérica La conquista de México fue un conflicto armado y social, ocurrido en el siglo XVI, que se inició con la llegada de Hernán Cortés a México, logrando el sometimiento del Imperio azteca. La religión azteca era fatalista, a los Dioses se les adoraba para impedir que se enfurecieran, y para evitarlo realizaban sacrificios humanos a los dioses, tras la conquista de Tenochtitlán en 1521, se encontraron 140,000 cabezas humanas amontonadas en una pila de ofrendas, a la victima del sacrificio humano se le sacaba el corazón y se embadurnaba con su sangre las paredes del templo y su cadáver era arrojado pirámide abajo para ser comido por los asistentes. Los españoles libraron entonces una guerra religiosa convenciendo a los nativos de que su dios era verdadero y que los dioses a los que ellos adoraban no eran más que figuras de piedra, les decían que más les valía vivir como católicos que seguir sus creencias, así que Hernán Cortés subía a los templos delante de los aztecas y destruía los altares con un martillo e iba destruyendo todas los estatuas de las ciudades por donde avanzaba demostrando que eso no tenía ningún tipo de consecuencia divina. La Conquista trajo armas de fuego, fusiles con pólvora, bombardas que eran como bolas de fuego que salían del cañón. Quizás, el éxito de la Conquista está en la desunión de los pueblos porque no se sentían identificados como una sola nación. Lee la siguiente información, recuerda tener a la mano tu cuaderno para tomar notas: Texto tomado de: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conquistadores_espa%C3%B1oles https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/cultura/patrimonio/la-conquista-y-sus-sangrientas- batallas Imagen ilustrativa tomada de: https://enciclopediadehistoria.com/conquista-de-mexico/ Embadurnar: Untar, embarrar, manchar, pintarrajear. https://dle.rae.es/embadurnar
  8. 8. La civilización de Mesoamérica Imagen ilustrativa tomada de: https://www.imagui.com/a/dibujo-de-mano-derecha-i7eaoXAMy Actividad 3. Con la información revisada escribe en cada dedo de la mano 4 ideas principales sobre el papel de la religión en la Conquista Española.
  9. 9. La civilización de Mesoamérica Actividad 4. Encuentra en la sopa de letras el nombre de algunos Dioses que adoraban las culturas mesoamericanas: Q U E T Z A L C Ó A T L A Q Z E E L N Q C X A S X O W Z S Ó Z S Z C D H V M E C G Y X D D V F U N M R A A U C E T B G E Y N R T Z I E R L N Q H X D T L X O S T Á U J U Q B Y I C K D Y L Y F E W V U P V L E U O H G T E C I O B H R Q C G H É R Z O C N G T A Z T J O T W J A G U A R X G K T Y U P Ñ M X A Ñ V B L L JAGUAR DRAGÓN TLÁLOC QUETZALCÓATL TEZCATLIPOCA HUEHUETÉOTL
  10. 10. La civilización de Mesoamérica Actividad 5. Con la información ya revisada, observa las siguientes imágenes y después contesta lo que se te solicita: Tenochtitlan Escribe 3 situaciones que observas en la imágen: Imagen ilustrativa tomada de: http://planoarquitectonicomx.com/index.php/106-entrearquis/308-la-destruccion- de-tenochtitlan-una-desgracia-para-la-humanidad-jorge-donat
  11. 11. La civilización de Mesoamérica Continúa con la Actividad 5: Hernán Cortés ¿Qué crees que está pasando en esta imagen? Destrucción de Tenochtitlan ¿Qué utilizaron los españoles para conquistar Tenochtitlan? ¿En qué cambiaría la historia si todos los pueblos prehispánicos se hubieran unido para vencer a los españoles?
  12. 12. La civilización de Mesoamérica Lee los enunciados y marca con una √ donde corresponda. Verdadero Falso La cultura Olmeca rendía tributo a los Dioses que tienen que ver con la agricultura. La cultura Zapoteca su comercio lo realizaba en el centro de la ciudad. La cultura Azteca comerciaba con esclavos, prisioneros de guerra y cacao. La caída de Tenochtitlan se dio en 1521 con la llegada de Hernán Cortés. Portafolio de evaluación Integra los siguientes productos como evidencia de tu aprendizaje. Actividades: 1. Mapa mental de las culturas mesoamericanas. 2. Mapa de las civilizaciones mesoamericanas, identificando su comercio. 5. Imágenes con preguntas reflexivas. Revisión del aprendizaje
  13. 13. La civilización de Mesoamérica Civilizaciones Mesoamericanas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JI Pdz2nd6Po La Verdadera Historia de la Conquista de Tenochtitlan Parte 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0 Y_GKC8b2MA La Verdadera Historia de la Conquista de Tenochtitlan Parte 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C Pskn2WPHuc Te invitamos a jugar y aprender realizando la actividad en el siguiente link: https://es.educaplay.com/recursos- educativos/?q=conquista+espanola
