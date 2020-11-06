Successfully reported this slideshow.
El antiguo Egipto Jorge Canseco Vincourt
Hábitat Egipto se divide en dos grandes zonas: el Alto y el Bajo Egipto. Al primero lo constituye el valle del Nilo y geog...
El río Nilo es la base de la vida egipcia. Es el río más largo del mundo, con unos 6,677 km; en Khartum se une con el Nilo...
Los habitantes La población de Egipto aparece muy mezclada. Al parecer, llegaron grupos camitas a través de Libia, semitas...
una nueva estructura económico-social: la ciudad. Apa- rece una serie de rasgos que en su conjunto caracterizan a una alta...
Primer Periodo Intermedio, 2230-2052 a.C Ocurren sublevaciones y verdaderas guerras civiles. El trono es ocupado por una l...
Periodo Tardío, 715-332 a.C. Hacia el 670 a.C, los asirios contro- lan Egipto; Tebas es destruida y sa- queada. Luego dest...
El río Nilo en el sur de Egipto. Estatuilla en bronce de Isis, diosa del cielo y protectora de los difuntos, esposa de Osi...
1. Estatuilla en bronce de Osiris 2. Estatuilla en bronce de Isis 3. Río Nilo 4. Estatuilla de un babuino 5. Fragmento de ...
7. Osiris preside el juicio del alma 8. Ceremonia de "la apertura de la boca" 9. Pirámide escalonada 10. Fragmento de reli...
Ceremonia de "la apertura de la boca". Restauraba las facultades del difunto en el más allá. Osiris preside el juicio del ...
Tenían como animales domésticos bueyes, vacas, ovejas, asnos, cerdos, gansos y patos; el ca- ballo se conoció a partir de ...
situación de la mujer era muy elevada, algo excepcional para esa época en el Cercano y Medio Oriente; tenía una posición d...
Algunas de las deidades más importantes fueron Amón, dios nacional a partir del Imperio Medio; se identificó con Ra y form...
La preocupación de todo aquel que dis- ponía de medios era el prepararse una tum- ba, es decir, su morada de eternidad. El...
La obra del artista egipcio está regida por un estricto sistema de normas y convencionalismos. La belleza no es un fin en ...
Conocimientos Los egipcios lograron reunir un gran número de conocimientos empíricos que conducían a una aplicación utilit...
CUADRO CRONOLÓGICO Periodos Neolítico (5000-4000 a.C.) Calcolítico(4000-3000 a.C.) Dinástico Antiguo (3000 o 2850-2650 a.C...
Primera edición, 1995 Reimpresiones: la., 1997; 2a., 1999; 3a., 2000; 4a., 2002; 5a., 2003; 6a., 2004; 7a., 2005; 8a., 200...
  1. 1. El antiguo Egipto Jorge Canseco Vincourt
  2. 2. Hábitat Egipto se divide en dos grandes zonas: el Alto y el Bajo Egipto. Al primero lo constituye el valle del Nilo y geográficamente está unido a Nubia y a Sudán. El segundo corres- ponde al delta del Nilo y pertenece al ámbito mediterráneo. El clima y las condiciones del medio ambiente no han cambiado. El clima está regulado por la influencia de la inmediata vecindad del desierto; hay gran regularidad atmosférica. El aire es seco, claro y luminoso. En el Alto Egipto casi no llueve, y en el Bajo Egipto hay lluvias entre noviembre y marzo; la precipitación anual en todo el país no pasa de 40 milímetros. as características geográficas de Egipto explican en gran parte su estruc- tura política, administrativa, social y religiosa durante la época faraónica. Situado en la encrucijada de tres continentes, recibió diversas aporta- ciones étnicas y culturales. La civilización del antiguo Egipto pertenece al grupo de las primeras altas culturas de la humanidad. Se desarrolló durante unos 3,000 años sin sufrir cambios básicos, constituyó la organización política más estable de la antigüedad y alcanzó un desenvolvimiento material e intelectual que anticipa en mu- chos aspectos a la civilización moderna. A partir del segundo milenio antes de nuestra era, Egipto influyó en una amplia zona del Mediterráneo oriental. 1
  3. 3. El río Nilo es la base de la vida egipcia. Es el río más largo del mundo, con unos 6,677 km; en Khartum se une con el Nilo Azul que viene de Etiopía. A unos 150 km del mar Mediterráneo, el río Nilo se bifurca, for- mando un delta con dos brazos principales, el de Rosetta y el de Damietta, y varios brazos secundarios que desembocan en el mar. El caudal de sus aguas hizo posible la agricultura, era el más importante medio de comunicación y transporte, proveía de agua potable a la población, permitía la sobreviven- cia de la vegetación y la fauna y brindaba una pesca abundante. El antiguo Egipto no poseía bosques; aparecían gru- pos de acacias, mimosas, arbustos y palmeras. El árbol típico era el sicómoro, y la dati- lera era muy apreciada. Había una abundante flora acuática en canales, estanques y charcos dejados por la inundación; así, el papiro se desarrolló en el delta del Nilo y llegó a ser el símbolo del Bajo Egipto, mientras el nenú- far o loto, en sus variedades blanco y azul, consti- tuyó el símbolo del Alto Egipto. En el Nilo abundaban cocodrilos e hipopóta- mos, pero fueron muy perseguidos y los sobre- vivientes se refugiaron en los pantanos del delta. En los bordes del desierto habitaban panteras, avestru- ces, asnos salvajes, antílopes, gacelas, ibis, cabras, chacales, liebres, lobos, hienas, leopardos, puerco espines, etcétera. Había cigüeñas, buitres, águilas, halcones, gavilanes, palomas, lechuzas y perdices, y en los brazos, canales y lagunas del delta abundaban los peces y las aves acuáticas. 2
  4. 4. Los habitantes La población de Egipto aparece muy mezclada. Al parecer, llegaron grupos camitas a través de Libia, semitas procedentes de Asia y nubios de Nubia y Sudán. Con el tiempo se creó un tipo bastante homogéneo que constituyó al pueblo egipcio. El egipcio tenía cráneo redondeado o ligeramente alargado, rostro un tanto oval, ojos negros y brillantes y cabello negro; era más bien alto, esbelto y musculoso. Las mu- jeres eran esbeltas, se preocupaban mucho por su apariencia y sabían utilizar todo tipo de perfumes, cosméticos y ungüentos. Desarrollo cultural histórico Prehistoria En las terrazas lacustres del Valle del Nilo se han encontrado restos de campamentos temporales del Paleolítico. El Mesolítico va unido a un cambio climático, la tempera- tura asciende, se forma el desierto de Libia y el río Nilo se va regularizando, lo que crea condiciones favorables para el establecimiento de una población seden- taria y agrícola que va a desarrollarse durante el Neolítico. Las culturas de Merimde y el Fayum se presentan en el Bajo Egipto, en tanto que en el Alto Egipto, un poco posterior, se encuentra la cultura tasiense. El Neolítico se caracteriza por una población sedentaria que aprovecha la agricultura, posee animales domésticos y cono- ce la cerámica y la piedra pulimentada. En el Calcolíticotiene lugar la revolución ur- bana, cambio que da paso a la alta cultura o civilización, con 3
  5. 5. una nueva estructura económico-social: la ciudad. Apa- rece una serie de rasgos que en su conjunto caracterizan a una alta cultura: urbanismo, religión organizada con base en el sacerdocio y los centros religiosos, gobier- nos con instituciones y códigos, agricultura intensi- va con irrigación, comercio extensivo y desarrollo general del arte. Se puede hablar de un periodo predinástico en el que florecen varias culturas, las cuales serán la base de la cultura egipcia que se desenvuelve a lo largo de unos 3,000 años: badariense, amra- tiense y gerziense en el Alto Egipto, y maadiense en el Bajo Egipto. Hacia fines de dicho periodo predomina en el país un gerziense tardío, y Egipto aparece dividi- do en dos reinos: el Alto y el Bajo Egipto; su unión da origen a la época dinástica. Época Dinástica Período Dinástico Antiguo, 2850-2650 a.C. Los tiempos históricos comienzan en Egipto con la unificación del país. Se logra el equi- librio y la fusión de las poblaciones. Es un periodo de organización que sienta las bases del gran desarrollo económico, cultural y político de Egipto. Imperio Antiguo, 2650-2230 a.C. Es un periodo en el cual se obtiene un gran avance en muchos aspectos: los faraones concentran el poder y son considerados dioses vivientes; el país goza de gran prosperi- dad, se desarrolla la arquitectura en piedra y se levantan las grandes pirámides, entre ellas las de Gizeh. 4
  6. 6. Primer Periodo Intermedio, 2230-2052 a.C Ocurren sublevaciones y verdaderas guerras civiles. El trono es ocupado por una larga serie de faraones que gobiernan brevemente y cuyo poder es a menudo nominal. Imperio Medio, 2052-1778 a.C. Una serie de faraones, grandes guerreros y excelentes administradores, logra restaurar la unidad y ladisciplina del país. El centro del gobierno se establece en Tebas y en Lisht. Es un periodo brillante con equilibrio social. Segundo Periodo Intermedio, 1778-1570 a.C. Al debilitarse el poder real, numerosos reyes ocupan el trono por breves periodos, abun- dan las usurpaciones y las luchas por el poder. Afines del siglo XVIII es invadido por los hicsos. Imperio Nuevo, 1570-1085 a.C. La expulsión de los hicsos marca el inicio de un periodo de esplendor. Es el punto cul- minante de la riqueza y la gloria militar. Se consigue la máxima expansión territorial y se extienden los límites de la influencia egipcia. Las artes y la ciencia alcanzan un alto nivel. La gran creación arquitectónica del Imperio Nuevo es el templo; Egipto se llena de suntuosas construcciones, entre las que destacan Karnak y Luxor. Tercer Periodo Intermedio, 1085-715 a.C. Está lleno de luchas civiles; en cierto momento coexisten dos casas reinantes y hay faraones de origen extranjero. 5
  7. 7. Periodo Tardío, 715-332 a.C. Hacia el 670 a.C, los asirios contro- lan Egipto; Tebas es destruida y sa- queada. Luego destaca la dinastía XXVI que, situada en el delta, logra nuevo esplendor; el nombre de Egip- to vuelve a ser respetado y florecen las artes y la cultura. Sigue un periodo de do- minio persa y algunas dinastías locales; luego retorna el control del imperio persa. Periodo Macedónico, 332-322 a.C. Alejandro Magno conquista Egipto y fun- da Alejandría, una de las más impor- tantes ciudades helenísticas. Periodo Ptolemaico, 322-30 a.C. Los reyes de la dinastía ptolemaica consiguen que el pueblo los vea como legítimos sucesores de los faraones. El centro político y cultural es Alejandría; sin embargo, la arquitectura egipcia vive un momento de auge. Economía Estaba constituida básicamente por la agricultura, con el trigo como principal culti- vo, el lino se empleaba en las vestimentas y en las envolturas de las momias. Se cul- tivaban, además, cebada, sorgo, centeno, garbanzo, haba, lenteja, palma datilera, plantas oleaginosas y forrajeras, abundantes hortalizas y frutas. A partir del Imperio Nuevo se cultivó el olivo, de cuyo fruto extraían aceite. 6
  8. 8. El río Nilo en el sur de Egipto. Estatuilla en bronce de Isis, diosa del cielo y protectora de los difuntos, esposa de Osiris. Tapa de vaso canópico usado para contener las visceras del difunto. Estatuilla en bronce de Osiris, dios de los muertos quien presidía el juicio de los difuntos. Dinastía XXVI. Fragmento de relieve, aparece Horus con la corona del Alto Egipto y Buto (la serpiente) con el símbolo de la vida eterna. Estatuilla de un babuino, elaborada en madera. Época ptolemaica. 7
  9. 9. 1. Estatuilla en bronce de Osiris 2. Estatuilla en bronce de Isis 3. Río Nilo 4. Estatuilla de un babuino 5. Fragmento de relieve 6. Tapa de vaso canópico
  10. 10. 7. Osiris preside el juicio del alma 8. Ceremonia de "la apertura de la boca" 9. Pirámide escalonada 10. Fragmento de relieve en basalto 11. Fragmento de relieve en piedra caliza
  11. 11. Ceremonia de "la apertura de la boca". Restauraba las facultades del difunto en el más allá. Osiris preside el juicio del alma: Anubis pesa el corazón del muerto con el símbolo de la justicia. Fragmento de relieve en piedra caliza. Representa la cabeza de un faraón. Época ptolemaica. Pirámide escalonada del rey Zoser. Imperio Antiguo. III dinastía Saqqara. Fragmento de relieve en basalto, se observa un halcón, símbolo del Dios Horus, Imperio Medio. 10
  12. 12. Tenían como animales domésticos bueyes, vacas, ovejas, asnos, cerdos, gansos y patos; el ca- ballo se conoció a partir de la llegada de los hicsos y sólo se empleó para el tiro de los carros de guerra. Organización política, y social El control del Nilo y el sistema de irrigación por canales requirió un go- bierno central bien organizado. La monarquía llegó a ser la fuerza que daba estabilidad y solidez a la civilización egipcia; en general, los pe- riodos de prosperidad estaban unidos a dinastías poderosas, en tanto que las etapas de caos y anarquía correspondieron a dinastías débiles. Durante el Dinástico Antiguo y el Imperio Antiguo, los faraones eran considerados dioses vivientes, intermediarios en- tre la población y los dioses y seguían protegiendo a su pueblo después de muertos. A partir del Primer Periodo Intermedio el faraón ya no es una divinidad viviente sino el hijo del dios o su representante. Durante el Imperio Medio, los farao- nes, hijos de Amón-Ra, actúan como funcionarios que se interesan en la prosperidad, la seguridad y el orden, normas que continúan en el Imperio Nuevo, a partir del cual se hace sentir la influencia de sacerdotes y militares. Los esclavos eran prisioneros de guerra. Su número en manos de particulares nunca fue muy grande, y la base económica no dependió nunca de una masa esclava. La familia era una institución vigorosa; el pueblo era monógamo, aunque el faraón y los nobles acostumbraban tener varias esposas. Una familia numerosa era considerada la bendición de los dioses. La mujer se casaba muy joven, no había ce- remonia especial para el matrimonio, pues bastaba trasladar a la novia de la casa pa- terna a la del novio y redactar un contrato matrimonial. En el Antiguo Egipto, la 11
  13. 13. situación de la mujer era muy elevada, algo excepcional para esa época en el Cercano y Medio Oriente; tenía una posición de igualdad respecto al esposo y poseía ibertad y plenitud de derechos. Podía adquirir bienes y disponer libremente de ellos, así como firmar contratos con capacidad jurídica. En caso de divorcio injustificado, recibía una serie de compensaciones materiales. Religión La religión era politeísta y tuvo un papel de primera importancia; influía en casi todos los aspectos de la vida. Había gran cantidad de dioses, la mayoría de el los locales y sólo un pequeño número eran dioses nacionales. El universo se presentaba a los egipcios como la mani- festación de una serie de deidades más o menos personifi- cadas. Al principio, la religión se basó en el culto a las fuerzas naturales; luego aparecieron las diosas madres, conectadas con la fertilidad de la tierra; después cada provincia contó con un dios local y aparecieron las familias de dioses. La flexibilidad de la religión se manifestó en la formación de varias escuelas teológicas que explicaban el origen del mundo y del hombre; la importancia de los dioses, su genealogía y aun su familia cambiaron en ocasiones a través de la historia. Los dio- ses supremos fueron siempre deidades solares. De acuerdo con la teología heliopolitana, el dios creador es Atum-Ra. Dioses nacionales fueron sucesivamente Horus, Ra y Amón-Ra. 12
  14. 14. Algunas de las deidades más importantes fueron Amón, dios nacional a partir del Imperio Medio; se identificó con Ra y formó Amón-Ra. Anubis, dios protector del embalsamamiento. Bastet, diosa protectora de las futuras madres. Hathor, diosa del fir- mamento. Horus, dios solar hijo de Osiris e Isis. Isis, señora del cielo, esposa de Osiris. Maat, diosa de la verdad. Neftis, diosa protectora de los difuntos. Osiris, señor del mundo de ultratumba. Ptah, dios creador. Ra, dios so- lar. Sekhmet, diosa de la guerra. Seth, per sonificación del desierto y el mal. Thot, dios lunar, escriba de los dioses. Los dioses se identificaron con los símbolos de las comunidades en las cuales surgieron, los cuales eran a menudo zoomorfos, de ahí que la apariencia de muchos dioses fuese cuerpo hu- mano y cabeza de animal, o totalmente animal; el dios aparece representado por el ani- mal relacionado con él y en el cual puede a veces encarnar. No hubo, pues, un culto zoolátrico. Usos funerarios Un aspecto de la cultura y la religión del antiguo Egipto era la firme creencia en la vida de ultratumba. La muerte no era más que la transición a un nuevo modo de vivir. Se creía que la personalidad estaba formada por cuatro elementos, dos materiales-el cuerpo y la sombra- y dos espirituales -el ka y el ba. El culto funerario aseguraba la supervivencia del ba, manteniendo su unión con el ka; como el ba estaba ligado al cuerpo, no se concebía la supervivencia sin una base física; además, el cuerpo era el lazo entre el más allá y este mundo, de ahí la importan- cia de conservarlo mediante el embalsamamiento. 13
  15. 15. La preocupación de todo aquel que dis- ponía de medios era el prepararse una tum- ba, es decir, su morada de eternidad. El proceso de momificación alcanzó su apogeo durante el Imperio Nuevo. Había tres tipos de momificación, de acuerdo con los recursos de la familia del difunto. En el más costoso se extraía el cerebro, así como el hí- gado, el estómago, los pulmones y los intesti- nos. El cuerpo era sometido a un proceso de desecamiento a base de natrón (carbonato sódico), se le rellenaba con especias, era maquillado, vendado, colocado en un sar- cófago y conducido a su tumba; en ésta, un sacerdote reanimaba mágicamente a la momia a fin de restaurarle sus facultades, se reanimaban las pinturas y relieves para que el difunto disfrutase de todo lo que había poseído en vida. Con el mismo fin se le proveía de un ajuar funerario adecuado. A partir del Imperio Medio era necesario, además del ritual prescrito, que el di- funto quedase justificado en el juicio ante Osiris y 42 jueces. La pirámide fue la tumba real durante los imperios Antiguo y Medio. Para el Imperio Nuevo, las tumbas reales se excavaban en rocas del Valle de los Reyes. El arte El arte del antiguo Egipto está consagrado principalmente a una serie de finalidades mágicas, funerarias y religiosas. Es un arte cortesano, concebido para la eternidad. Se caracteriza por un sentido de monumentalidad, majestuosidad, solemnidad y sobrie- dad. Se logra un equilibrio entre lo humano y lo divino. Es la fusión de lo cotidiano y lo eterno. 14
  16. 16. La obra del artista egipcio está regida por un estricto sistema de normas y convencionalismos. La belleza no es un fin en sí, sino un medio. En la arquitectura so- bresalen templos y tumbas, el primero es la casa del dios, el lugar donde él se materia- liza, y la segunda es la casa para la eternidad; por ello tumbas y templos se construyen en piedra, material perenne. La arquitectura es eminentemente simbólica; hay gran identificación y armonía entre las formas de las construcciones y el paisaje de Egipto. Su gran aportación arqui- tectónica es la pirámide. Las más importantes son las de Gizeh, levantadas en la época en que los faraones eran dioses vivientes; guardan su sueño eterno y representan un trono solar, el lazo de unión del cielo con la tierra y el poderío del faraón. En el Imperio Nuevo se levantan magníficos templos, como los de Karnak y Luxor. La escultura debe reemplazar a la momia en caso de que ésta sea dañada; retrata al original con la mayor dignidad, en la plenitud de fuerza y belleza. En general, rige la ley de la frontalidad. El relieve y la pintura representan los elementos bá- sicos de una persona u objeto, así se explica que la figura hu- mana tenga la cabeza de perfil y el ojo de frente, la mitad supe- rior del cuerpo de frente y pier- nas y brazos de perfil: es la síntesis del cuerpo humano a través de sus ele- mentos vistos desde diferentes ángulos; ello es necesario para una reanimación mágica que recree el hábitat del difunto. La joyería y otras artes menores lo- gran un espléndido florecimiento; es notable la maestría desplegada en la estilización. 15
  17. 17. Conocimientos Los egipcios lograron reunir un gran número de conocimientos empíricos que conducían a una aplicación utilitaria. La astronomía estaba ligada al aspecto calendárico. Emplearon el año nilótico; el so- lar con 365 días; el lunar y un ciclo sótico, basado en Sirio, con una duración de 1460 años. En el campo matemático utilizaron un sistema decimal con signos para a unidad y para cada potencia de diez hasta el millón, aunque no conocieron el cero. La geometría permitía hacer mediciones y determinar superficies, alturas, bases y volúmenes. La medicina egipcia fue considerada la más importante de la antigüedad en el Cercano y Medio Oriente. Se mezclaron estrechamente la magia, la religión y la medicina. Los médicos tuvieron conocimientos anatómicos, emplearon un anestésico de aplicación local y destacaron en cirugía, oftalmología, ginecología y tratamiento de fracturas, heridas y traumatismos. En el campo arquitec- tónico usaron planos y maquetas, tuvieron sistemas de drenaje e iluminación natural; desarrollaron construc- ciones con piedras de varias toneladas de peso y aplicaron cámaras de descarga. La trilogía del escriba estaba formada por el papiro, el cálamo o pluma de caña y la tinta de origen ve- getal. La escritura jeroglífica fue en un principio pictográfica y luego se transformó en ideográfico-fonética. Más tarde surgieron el hierático y el demótico, simplificaciones del jeroglífico. Fueron los creadores de inventos técnicos, sencillos pero de gran importancia: el shaduf o aparato para irrigación manual, el reloj de agua y los fuelles para la fundición del cobre. 16
  18. 18. CUADRO CRONOLÓGICO Periodos Neolítico (5000-4000 a.C.) Calcolítico(4000-3000 a.C.) Dinástico Antiguo (3000 o 2850-2650 a.C.) Imperio Antiguo (2650-2230 a.C) Primer Periodo Intermedio (2230-2052 a.C.) Imperio Medio (2052-1 778 a.C.) Segundo Periodo Intermedio (1 778-1570 a.C.) Imperio Nuevo (1 570-1085 a.C.) Tercer Periodo Intermedio (1085-71 5 a.C.) Periodo Tardío (715-332 a.C.) Periodo Macedónico (332-322 a.C.) Periodo Ptolemaico (322-30 a.C.) Características Agricultura. Animales domésticos. Cerámica. Piedra pulida. Metalurgia. Culturas Predinásticas. Dinastías I y II. Unificación y Organización. Dinastías III a VI. Centralización. Prosperidad. Pirámides de Gizeh. Dinastías VII a X. Feudalismo y anarquía. Dinastías XI y XII. Restauración de la unidad. Florecimiento. Dinastías XIII a XVII. Anarquía. Invasión de los hicsos. Dinastías XVIII a XX. Apogeo. Máxima expan- sión. Prosperidad. Desarrollo cultural. Dinastías XXI a XXIV. Declinación Dinastías XXV a XXX. Dinastías XXVI (Saita). Renacimiento. Dominio persa (341-332 a.C). Conquista de Alejandro Magno. Dinastía de los Lágidas o Ptolomeos. Conquista romana (30 a.C). Bibliografía BAINES, John, y Jaromir Malek, Egipto: dioses, templos y faraones, 2 vols., Folio, Barcelona, 1993. (Atlas Culturales del Mundo). DESROCHES-NOBLECOURT, Christiane, "Historia ilustrada de las formas artísticas", vol. 2: Egipto, Alianza, Madrid, 1987. ECCEBRECHT, Arne, y otros, El antiguo Egipto, Plaza y Janes, Barcelona, 1984. ERGIX, Rosa, El Antiguo Egipto, Grupo Anaya, Madrid, 1989 (Biblioteca Básica: Historia). RACHELWITZ, Boris de, Los antiguos egipcios, Plaza y Janes, Barcelona, 1991. ROMER, John, Los últimos secretos del Valle de los Reyes, Planeta, Barcelona, 1984. VANDENBERG, Philipp, Ramsés el Grande, Javier Vergara, Buenos Aires, 1989. VERCOUTTER, Jean, Egipto: tras las huellas de los faraones, Aguilar Universal, Barcelona, 1989. 17
  19. 19. Primera edición, 1995 Reimpresiones: la., 1997; 2a., 1999; 3a., 2000; 4a., 2002; 5a., 2003; 6a., 2004; 7a., 2005; 8a., 2006; 9a., 2008. © 1995, MUSEO NACIONAL DE LAS CULTURAS TREINTA ANIVERSARIO, 1965-1995 © 1995-2008, Derechos adquiridos por edición y características tipográficas MICLJLL ÁNGEL PORRÚA, LIBRERO-EDITOR ISBN 978-968-842-529-9 Derechos reservados conforme a la ley Impreso en la ciudad de México durante el mes de mayo de 2008 Edición en papeles de 75 y 100 gramos IMPRESO EN MÉXICO • PRINTED IN MEXICO Proyecto: JULIETA GIL ELORDUY Coordinación: DENISE HELLION PUCA Fotografía: CARLOS BLANCO Textos: JORGE CANSECO VINCOURT Boceto: DANIEL BOLDÓ Diseño: KARINA CALLES BARRADAS Producción y edición: GRUPO EDITORIAL MIGUEL ÁNGEL PORRÚA Ninguna parte de esta obra puede ser reproducida, almacenada o transmitida en forma o medio alguno, ya sea electrónico, químico, mecánico, óptico, de grabación o fotocopia, sin permiso previo de los editores. MAP: 310233-01

