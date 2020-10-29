Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sumando fracciones Contextualización Este material está diseñado para que las Personas Jóvenes y Adultas, organicen sesion...
Sumando fracciones • Resuelve problemas de suma y resta con números enteros, fracciones y decimales positivos y negativos....
Actividad 1. Divididos de la misma forma, pero sumados. Resuelve las siguientes sumas, reduciendo términos. 4 5 2 5 + =+ 1...
Sumando fracciones Actividad 2. Descubriendo la incógnita. Recuerda que la incógnita es una parte de una operación o probl...
Sumando fracciones Suma de fracciones con diferente denominador Cuando sumamos fracciones con diferente denominador, podem...
Sumando fracciones Suma de fracciones con diferente denominador Otro caso que se puede presentar al sumar fracciones con d...
Actividad 3. Sumando fracciones diferentes Resuelve las siguientes sumas. 13 12 + 6 8 =+ 1 3 = 2 9 =+ 2 3 + 18 24 8 24 = 2...
Sumando fracciones Más de dos fracciones con diferente denominador Cuando se tienen que sumar más de dos fracciones con di...
Sumando fracciones Suma de fracciones con diferente denominador = 12 60 1 5 1 5 4 4 3 3 ∙∙ ∙∙ = 1 5 Así tenemos que la fra...
Sumando fracciones Suma de fracciones con diferente denominador Ahora sí se te complica sumar tres fracciones con diferent...
Sumando fracciones Actividad 4. Más fracciones diferentes Resuelve las siguientes adiciones. 1 5 + =1 2 + 4 3 3 4 + =2 3 +...
Sumando fracciones Actividad 5. Juntando las partes, obtengo la solución Resuelve las siguientes problemas. 1. Alonso deci...
Sumando fracciones Revisión del Aprendizaje Portafolio de evaluación Integra los siguientes productos como evidencia de tu...
Link Sumando fracciones Khan Academy Suma de fracciones https://es.khanacademy.org/math/arithmetic/fraction-arithmetic/ari...
Referencias Khan Academy Org Suma de fracciones con común denominador y diferente denominador https://es.khanacademy.org/m...
calculo y resolución de problemas 5
calculo y resolución de problemas 5

  1. 1. Sumando fracciones Contextualización Este material está diseñado para que las Personas Jóvenes y Adultas, organicen sesiones de estudio mediante actividades de aprendizaje a distancia, en las que generarán productos que se integrarán al Portafolio de Evidencias para la evaluación que da cuenta del trabajo que se realiza en los CEDEX. En Cálculo y Resolución de Problemas, se pretende que las Personas Jóvenes y Adultas identifiquen los conocimientos matemáticos que poseen, que las matemáticas no son difíciles sino, por el contrario, reconozcan que las aplican constantemente en su vida diaria y fortalezcan sus conocimientos. En esta ocasión recordarás la suma de fracciones con igual y diferente denominador, además de aplicar este aprendizaje en la resolución de problemas cotidianos. ¡Adelante!
  2. 2. Sumando fracciones • Resuelve problemas de suma y resta con números enteros, fracciones y decimales positivos y negativos. • Cuaderno • Hojas blancas • Lápiz Sumando fracciones Como recordarás, las fracciones representan una parte de un entero. ¿Recuerdas un día cualquiera comprando el mandado en el tianguis? Y, ¿qué compras? Por lo regular 2 k de jitomate, ¼ k de chícharo, ½ k de calabazas, ¼ k de champiñones, ½ k de uva, 1 k de zanahoria, ½ k de queso, ¼ k de jamón, ¾ de carne y al llegar a casa te preguntan “¿Pues cuánto vienes cargando?” A lo cual solemos contestar, ¡Mucho! Sin embargo, sabes la respuesta exacta, ya que mentalmente has realizado la suma de todas estas partes o fracciones. Suma de fracciones con igual denominador En este caso, la suma resulta sencilla, ya que tan solo tenemos que sumar los numeradores dejando el mismo denominador, es decir, solo lo recorremos, observa: Reduciendo 4 3 2 3 + =+ 5 3 11 3 = 3 2 3 4 3 2 3 + =+ 5 3 11 3 Se recorre el denominador
  3. 3. Actividad 1. Divididos de la misma forma, pero sumados. Resuelve las siguientes sumas, reduciendo términos. 4 5 2 5 + =+ 1 5 3 2 8 2 + =+ 5 2 6 7 9 7 + =+ 2 7 4 6 2 6 + = 7 8 4 8 + =+ 5 8 3 4 2 4 + =+ 1 4 9 10 8 10 + = 6 8 =+ 3 8 Sumando fracciones
  4. 4. Sumando fracciones Actividad 2. Descubriendo la incógnita. Recuerda que la incógnita es una parte de una operación o problema matemático que se desconoce. Resuelve las siguientes ecuaciones. x 2 4 + = 9 4 n 9 7 + = 15 7 6 5 b+ = 17 5 15 12 y+ = 15 12 x = 7 4 n = b = y = 1 3 + =a 8 3 a = 2 4 + = 9 4 7 4 Solución Comprobación
  5. 5. Sumando fracciones Suma de fracciones con diferente denominador Cuando sumamos fracciones con diferente denominador, podemos buscar otras fracciones que sean equivalentes a ellas mismas, es decir, fracciones que aunque tengan diferente numerador y denominador, representan una misma cantidad y sustituirlas para manejar el mismo denominador, observa los siguientes ejemplos: 2 4 3 4 + = Primero se busca una fracción equivalente, para igualar los denominadores Después se sustituye en la suma original Finalmente se realiza la suma 2 4 3 4 + = 5 4 = 7 20 + 12 20 19 20= 7 20 + 12 20 1 2 3 4 + = 1 2 = 2 4 x a) 2 2 Fracciones equivalentes x 7 20 3 5 +b) 12 20 3 5 4 4 = = Fracciones equivalentes
  6. 6. Sumando fracciones Suma de fracciones con diferente denominador Otro caso que se puede presentar al sumar fracciones con diferente denominador, es que al buscar otras fracciones que sean equivalentes y con el mismo denominador a las que se están sumando, resulta que no encontramos fracciones que tengan el mismo denominador, por ejemplo al sumar: 1 2 3 3 x = 3 6 1 2 + = 4 3 Primero se multiplica el numerador y denominador de la primer fracción por el denominador de la segunda fracción, observa: 4 3 1 2 Aquí al multiplicar por un número natural el numerador y el denominador de la fracción , no encontramos ninguna fracción con denominador 3 y tampoco la fracción puede sustituirse por otra fracción que tenga el denominador 2. Luego entonces para tener un denominador común en ambas fracciones, se calcula lo que se le denomina común denominador, como se explica a continuación: Segundo, se multiplica el numerador y denominador de la segunda fracción por el denominador de la primera fracción, observa: Finalmente se sustituyen las fracciones originales por sus fracciones equivalentes y se realiza la suma = 4 3 x 2 2 8 6 = 8 6 + 11 6 1 2 + = 4 3 3 6 5 6 = 1
  7. 7. Actividad 3. Sumando fracciones diferentes Resuelve las siguientes sumas. 13 12 + 6 8 =+ 1 3 = 2 9 =+ 2 3 + 18 24 8 24 = 26 24 = = 1 1 12 Ejemplo: = 3 2 =+ 6 7 + = 9 12 =+ 2 3 + = 7 4 =+ 9 10 + = 1 3 =+ 1 2 + = 4 5 =+ 1 4 + = 3 5 =+ 7 4 + Sumando fracciones
  8. 8. Sumando fracciones Más de dos fracciones con diferente denominador Cuando se tienen que sumar más de dos fracciones con distinto denominador, de igual manera se sustituyen esas fracciones por otras que tengan un denominador común, es decir fracciones equivalentes. Se obtiene el denominador común multiplicando los denominadores de todas las fracciones, ejemplo: 1 4 + =2 3 + 1 5 1 4Como el denominador de se multiplica por 3 ∙ 5 también su numerador se multiplica por 3 ∙ 5 para que la nueva fracción sea equivalente. = 15 60 1 4 1 4 3 3 5 5 ∙∙ ∙∙ = 1 4 Así tenemos que la fracción sustituye a la fracción 15 60 2 3 Como el denominador de se multiplica por 4 ∙ 5 también su numerador se multiplica por 4 ∙ 5 para que la nueva fracción sea equivalente. = 40 60 2 3 2 3 4 4 5 5 ∙∙ ∙∙ = 2 3 Así tenemos que la fracción sustituye a la fracción 40 60
  9. 9. Sumando fracciones Suma de fracciones con diferente denominador = 12 60 1 5 1 5 4 4 3 3 ∙∙ ∙∙ = 1 5 Así tenemos que la fracción sustituye a la fracción 12 60 1 5 Como el denominador de se multiplica por 4 ∙ 3 también su numerador se multiplica por 4 ∙ 3 para que la nueva fracción sea equivalente. 7 60 1 4 + =2 3 + 1 5 67 60 = 1 Por lo tanto: 15 60 + =40 60 + 12 60 Otro ejemplo: 1 2 + =1 3 + 1 4 = 1 2 1 2 3 3 4 4 ∙∙ ∙∙ + + == 1 3 1 3 2 2 4 4 ∙∙ ∙∙ = 1 4 1 4 2 2 3 3 ∙∙ ∙∙ 12 24 + =8 24 + 6 24 26 24 = 1= 1 2 24 1 12
  10. 10. Sumando fracciones Suma de fracciones con diferente denominador Ahora sí se te complica sumar tres fracciones con diferente denominador, suma las primeras dos fracciones y al resultado le sumas la tercer fracción, aplicando el método anterior, observa: 1 4 + =2 3 + 1 5 = 1 4 1 4 3 3 ∙ ∙ = 3 12 == 2 3 2 3 4 4 ∙ ∙ 8 12 7 60 = 11 5 11 12 1 4 + =2 3 + 3 12 8 12 = 11 12 Luego, al resultado le sumo la tercer fracción + = == 11 12 11 12 5 5 ∙ ∙ 55 60 = 1 5 1 5 12 12 ∙ ∙ = 12 60 55 60 + 12 60 = 67 60 Y obtenemos el mismo resultado.
  11. 11. Sumando fracciones Actividad 4. Más fracciones diferentes Resuelve las siguientes adiciones. 1 5 + =1 2 + 4 3 3 4 + =2 3 + 4 2 2 3 + =1 2 + 5 4 6 7 + =5 4 + 3 5 4 3 + =2 7 + 5 2
  12. 12. Sumando fracciones Actividad 5. Juntando las partes, obtengo la solución Resuelve las siguientes problemas. 1. Alonso decide mejorar su condición física, por lo que decide correr 2/4 de kilómetro en las mañanas y ¼ de kilómetro en las tardes. ¿Qué distancia corre diariamente? 1. En la fiesta de Perla repartieron dos pasteles de igual tamaño y forma. Si de un pastel se consumió ½ y 3/7 del otro. ¿Cuánto pastel se consumió en total? 1. Unos trabajadores están construyendo una carretera, el primer día avanzaron 2/3 de kilómetro, el segundo día 6/7 de kilómetro y el tercer día ¼ de kilómetro. ¿Cuántos kilómetros de carretera construyeron en esos tres días? 1. Julia se comió 3/8 de papaya en el desayuno y 1/6 en la cena. ¿Cuánta papaya comió en total? 1. Omar y Rodrigo van a pintar la barda de su casa, si Rodrigo pintó 3/7 de la barda de color rojo y Omar pintó 2/9 de color amarillo, ¿Qué tanto de la barda pintaron?
  13. 13. Sumando fracciones Revisión del Aprendizaje Portafolio de evaluación Integra los siguientes productos como evidencia de tu aprendizaje: • Actividad 2. Descubriendo la incógnita • Actividad 3. Sumando fracciones diferentes • Actividad 4. Más fracciones diferentes • Actividad 5. Juntando las partes, obtengo la solución • Relación de columnas ¡Sumando fracciones! ¡Sumando fracciones! Relaciona las dos columnas, según corresponda: Cuando se suman fracciones con el mismo denominador… Se saca el común denominador. Número que corresponde a la parte de arriba de una fracción… Fracciones equivalentes. Son fracciones con diferente numerador y denominador pero tienen el mismo valor… Queda el mismo denominador. Para facilitar la suma de fracciones con diferente denominador… Numerador.
  14. 14. Link Sumando fracciones Khan Academy Suma de fracciones https://es.khanacademy.org/math/arithmetic/fraction-arithmetic/arith-review-adding- subtracting-frac/v/adding-fractions-with-like-denominators Carreón, Daniel Suma de fracciones con diferente denominador: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVHo5xvsvO0 De ser posible, observa el siguiente video con el que podrás solucionar las posibles dudas que hayan quedado o ampliar lo aprendido:
  15. 15. Referencias Khan Academy Org Suma de fracciones con común denominador y diferente denominador https://es.khanacademy.org/math/arithmetic/fraction-arithmetic/arith-review-adding-subtracting- frac/e/adding_fractions_with_common_denominators https://es.khanacademy.org/math/cc-fifth-grade-math/imp-fractions-3/imp-adding-and-subtracting- fractions-with-unlike-denominators/e/adding_fractions Carreón, Daniel Suma de fracciones con diferente denominador: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVHo5xvsvO0 Sumando fracciones

