Taekwondo (1)

  1. 1. Taekwondo Autor: Ely Dennise L�pez Abrego El taekwondo es un arte marcial y un deporte creado por Choi Hong Hi, que proviene de Corea. Es un deporte que envuelve el kun-fu, el karate-do y algunas otras disciplinas antiguas relacionadas con el pa�s. La palabra taekwondo se divide en tres partes o t�rminos: tae que implica el uso de los pies, kwon: que se refiere al uso de los brazos y pu�os y do que es una naci�n filos�fica asociada al camino de la perfecci�n. Los maestros coreanos, ubican el nacimiento del taekwondo en el a�o 50 d.C, con la pr�ctica del arte marcial nativo llamado taekyon. Los militares de la dinast�a koguryo desarrollando tambi�n un estilo de boxeo llamado kempo coreano basado en diversos estilos chinos. La evidencia de la practica en la antig�edad fue hallado en tumbas por arque�logos japoneses donde descubrieron murales en los cuales se mostraban a hombres en escenas de pelea. El taekwondo consiste en diferentes t�cnicas de defensa personal como agarres y barridas. es una de las artes marciales m�s practicadas a nivel mundial y consiste en dar una serie de golpes contra el contrincante, t�cnicas de ataque y defensas para ganar la batalla, movimientos que exigen rapidez y precisi�n. Existen barias t�cnicas que se deben de aprender para poder practicar taekwondo entre ellos se mencionan las siguientes: Las patadas o chagui: movimiento principal del taekwondo y se orienta en atacar el tronco o la cabeza. T�cnicas de mano abierta: son diferentes dependiendo el �rea con el que se da el golpe. Bloqueo y defensa: se puede hacer con la palma de la mano o brazo. Defensa personal: barridas y proyecciones combinados con patadas. Cinturones de taekwondo Blanca: significa la pureza y la conciencia. Amarillos: significa la tierra donde el sembrador coloca la semilla y representa el sol toma la energ�a para los seres vivos. Verde: representa la naturaleza y la vida, la forma m�s sabia encuentra lo mejor. Azul: representa el cielo que cada d�a tiene nuevas capacidades. Rojo: Representa el deseo de la persona que se prepara en su arte. Negra: es experiencia y madures.
  2. 2. Kiopa o rompimiento Es el arte de romper con precisi�n y elegancia. Una de las tantas ramas de nuestro deporte la cual est� abri�ndose espacio cada vez m�s a nivel mundial, es utilizado como forma de poner a prueba y en pr�ctica todas las t�cnicas aprendidas por el alumno para as� poder pasar a niveles superiores. Son vistos tambi�n en exhibiciones, mostrando las destrezas de los practicantes con diferentes variantes ya sea con patadas y saltos espectaculares, o demostraciones de fuerza y exactitud con diferentes partes del cuerpo, con distintos grados de dificultad, desde ojos vendados hasta ladrillos con fuego. En la actualidad se realizan campeonatos enteros destinados totalmente al arte del rompimiento, muchas grandes empresas famosas respaldan dichos eventos ya que a la gente le gusta bastante y llama mucho la atenci�n. El equipo necesario para practicar el taekwondo es el siguiente: Do-Bok: Este es el uniforme blanco, consta de dos piezas, el saco y el pantal�n, el cual se ata con un cintur�n de color que puede ser de color blanco o negro, dependiendo del nivel del jugador. Peto: Es una protecci�n hecha de espuma y que puede ser roja o azul. Le da protecci�n al tronco por completo y se coloca en la espalda. Casco: Est� hecho de espuma y sirve para dar protecci�n al cr�neo, las orejas y a la mand�bula. Protecciones de antebrazo: Su funci�n es darle protecci�n a los antebrazos y a los codos adem�s de ayudar a evitar los roces fuertes. Espinilleras: Es una eficiente forma de protecci�n para la parte frontal del pie. Protector del pecho: Este protector es dise�ado especialmente para las mujeres pues se encarga de cubrir todo el pecho. Protector Bucal: Este protector cubre los dientes y las enc�as de los contrincantes en caso de recibir un golpe directo en la boca. El taekwondo es un arte marcial que puede ser considerada como moderno, logro ser parte del deporte ol�mpico en el a�o 1988 en las olimpiadas de Se�l
  3. 3. Pr�ctica Combate Rompimiento de tabla Cintas blancas rompiendo tabla
  4. 4. Persona adulta mayor cinta roja, haciendo rompimiento de tabla Fuentes: https://www.euston96.com/taekwondo/ Consultadael 18 de marzo de 2020. http://mastkd.com/2017/11/ Consultadael 18 de marzo de 2020.

