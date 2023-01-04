Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

aa.pptx

Jan. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
12 Days of Productivity
12 Days of Productivity
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

E407.38307 Microetching Metals and Alloys1.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
E9.34590 Compression Testing of Metallic Materials at Room.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
Current Perspective in Task Scheduling Techniques in Cloud Computing: A Review
ijfcstjournal
Nondestructive Characterization for Metal-Matrix Composite Fabrication.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
E8E8M.3597 Tension Testing of Metallic Materials.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
construction ERP Software
Chetu
Construction Software Development | AEC | Chetu
Chetu
FMS unit 4 cim.ppt
TAMILSELVANNATARAJAN3
1 of 3 Ad

aa.pptx

Jan. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

Determine the transfer function of DC motor.

Determine the transfer function of DC motor.

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
86.7k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.2k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.2k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.6k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.1k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.9k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

E407.38307 Microetching Metals and Alloys1.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
0 views
E9.34590 Compression Testing of Metallic Materials at Room.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
0 views
Current Perspective in Task Scheduling Techniques in Cloud Computing: A Review
ijfcstjournal
0 views
Nondestructive Characterization for Metal-Matrix Composite Fabrication.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
0 views
E8E8M.3597 Tension Testing of Metallic Materials.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
0 views
construction ERP Software
Chetu
0 views
Construction Software Development | AEC | Chetu
Chetu
0 views
FMS unit 4 cim.ppt
TAMILSELVANNATARAJAN3
0 views
Criteria for the Selection of Carbon Fiber Composite Materials for Fighter Ai...
msejjournal
0 views
E384.23604 Microindentation Hardness of Materials.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
0 views
D3039D3039M.11914 2.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
0 views
7.pptx
ssuser0d0f881
0 views
A Comparison of Four Series of CISCO Network Processors
aciijournal
0 views
637InternalComb.ppt
WasifRazzaq2
0 views
BIM Software Solutions
Chetu
0 views
max-subarray.pptx
BaskaranPeriyasamy1
0 views
66281324-Flexible-Manufacturing-Systems.ppt
TAMILSELVANNATARAJAN3
0 views
D4762.7410 Testing Polymer Matrix Composite Materials.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
0 views
D3410D3410M.27027 Compressive Properties of Polymer Matrix Composite.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
0 views
D2584.21532.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
0 views
E407.38307 Microetching Metals and Alloys1.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
0 views
22 slides
E9.34590 Compression Testing of Metallic Materials at Room.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
0 views
9 slides
Current Perspective in Task Scheduling Techniques in Cloud Computing: A Review
ijfcstjournal
0 views
21 slides
Nondestructive Characterization for Metal-Matrix Composite Fabrication.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
0 views
27 slides
E8E8M.3597 Tension Testing of Metallic Materials.pdf
mahmoodkhan77
0 views
30 slides
construction ERP Software
Chetu
0 views
1 slide

Featured (20)

5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.7k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
748.9k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
2.5M views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
26 slides
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
27 slides
Advertisement

aa.pptx

  1. 1. 1  Determine the transfer function of DC motor. DC MOTOR MODELLING Explain the concept of transfer function in control engineering Couse outline:
  2. 2. DC MOTOR TRANSFER FUNCTION Kirchhoff’s Voltage Law: 𝑉 𝑎 = 𝑅𝑎𝑖𝑎 + 𝐿𝑎 𝑑𝑖𝑎 𝑑𝑡 + 𝑒𝑎 ..(1) Torque generated by DC motor: The armature generated voltage: 𝑒𝑎 𝑡 = 𝐾𝑏𝜃 ..(4) 𝜏𝑚 = 𝐾𝑡𝑖𝑎 .. (2) By substituting (4) into Eq. (1), the Laplace transform: 𝑉 𝑎 𝑠 = 𝑅𝑎𝐼𝑎 𝑠 + 𝑠𝐿𝑎𝐼𝑎 𝑠 + 𝐾𝑏𝜃(𝑠 ..(5) By substituting Eq. (3) into Eq. (5), the DC motor transfer function: (7) 𝐾𝑡𝑖𝑎 = 𝐽𝑚𝜃 + 𝐵𝑚𝜃 .. (3) Schematic diagram of DC motor
  3. 3. END 3

×