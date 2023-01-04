1.
Determine the transfer function of DC motor.
DC MOTOR MODELLING
Explain the concept of transfer function in control engineering
DC MOTOR TRANSFER FUNCTION
Kirchhoff’s Voltage Law:
𝑉
𝑎 = 𝑅𝑎𝑖𝑎 + 𝐿𝑎
𝑑𝑖𝑎
𝑑𝑡
+ 𝑒𝑎 ..(1)
Torque generated by DC motor:
The armature generated voltage:
𝑒𝑎 𝑡 = 𝐾𝑏𝜃 ..(4)
𝜏𝑚 = 𝐾𝑡𝑖𝑎 .. (2)
By substituting (4) into Eq. (1), the Laplace
transform:
𝑉
𝑎 𝑠 = 𝑅𝑎𝐼𝑎 𝑠 + 𝑠𝐿𝑎𝐼𝑎 𝑠 + 𝐾𝑏𝜃(𝑠 ..(5)
By substituting Eq. (3) into Eq. (5), the DC motor
transfer function:
(7)
𝐾𝑡𝑖𝑎 = 𝐽𝑚𝜃 + 𝐵𝑚𝜃 .. (3)
Schematic diagram of DC motor