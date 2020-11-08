Successfully reported this slideshow.
Reglamento del Aprendiz SENA Acuerdo 0007 del 04 de Mayo de 2012 Bienestar al Aprendiz Centro de Comercio
Reglamento SENA para Aprendices
Amigo aprendiz: Al estudiar y comprender el reglamento verás que no es ningún rompecabezas, el Reglamento del SENA es una ...
¿Cómo está estructurado? El reglamento está dividido en 12 capítulos que a su vez contienen 48 artículos y en algunos de e...
Contenido del reglamento En el reglamento encontraremos: 1 • Principios Generales 2 • Derechos del Aprendiz SENA 3 • Deber...
Contenido del reglamento También puedes ubicar: 7 • Proceso de Formación, Incumplimiento y Deserción 8 • Faltas Académicas...
¿Cuales son mis derechos como aprendiz?  Recibir formación integral.  Recibir inducción para conocer el SENA, su ruta de...
¿Cuales son mis deberes?  Cumplir con todas las actividades en etapa lectiva y práctica.  Respetar los derechos ajenos y...
¿Cuales son mis deberes?  Comunicarse con respeto y no usar material que no sea de formación.  Informar irregularidades ...
¿Qué se prohíbe en la institución?  PLAGIAR MATERIALES, TRABAJOS, DOCUMENTOS.  TERMINAR UNILATERALMENTE EL CONTRATO DE A...
¿Qué se prohíbe en la institución?  Utilizar los elementos de formación fuera de su ambiente.  Utilizar información conf...
¿Qué opciones hay para la realización de la etapa productiva?
¿Qué opciones hay para la realización de la etapa productiva? Desempeño en una empresa a través del Contrato de Aprendizaj...
Gestión académico administrativa  El centro tiene 10 días para responder las solicitudes de los aprendices.  El registro...
TRAMITES Traslado. Por medio de oficio radicado cuando requiere cambio de jornada, de Centro, en la misma red o línea tecn...
TRAMITES Retiro Voluntario. Por medio de oficio radicado cuando requiere retirarse definitivamente del programa de formaci...
Proceso de formación y cumplimiento
Proceso de formación y cumplimiento Incumplimiento justificado: cuando el aprendiz presenta los soportes de su inasistenci...
Faltas académicas y disciplinarias ¿Qué es una falta? Falta es la acción u omisión que altera el normal desarrollo de la f...
Medidas formativas y sanciones
Medidas formativas y sanciones Las medidas formativas son: llamado de atención verbal y plan de mejoramiento académico y d...
Representación de los aprendices
REPRESENTANTE DE LOS APRENDICES  Un aprendiz sin sanciones, puede ser elegido democráticamente representante de centro. ...
El SENA te invita a que leas, conozcas y analices el reglamento de los aprendices, es tu apoyo y soporte legal para realiz...
MUCHAS GRACIAS Bienestar al Aprendiz Centro de Comercio
