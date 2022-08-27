Successfully reported this slideshow.
Uji Validitas Pearson Correlation.docx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Uji Validitas Pearson Correlation.docx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Education

spss

spss

Education

Uji Validitas Pearson Correlation.docx

  1. 1. Uji Validitas Pearson Correlation (Product Moment) Correlations X1.01 X1.02 X1.03 X1.04 X1.05 X1.06 X1.07 X1.08 X1.09 X1.10 X1.11 X1.12 X1.13 TOTAL X1.01 Pearson Correlation 1 .158 .192 .192 .404* .214 .393* .363* .786** .363* .703** .363* .703** .554** Sig. (2-tailed) .404 .309 .309 .027 .255 .032 .049 .000 .049 .000 .049 .000 .001 N 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 X1.02 Pearson Correlation .158 1 .984** .984** .420* .948** -.115 .535** .031 .535** .302 .535** .302 .842** Sig. (2-tailed) .404 .000 .000 .021 .000 .545 .002 .870 .002 .105 .002 .105 .000 N 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 X1.03 Pearson Correlation .192 .984** 1 1.000** .393* .970** -.130 .564** .125 .564** .348 .564** .348 .869** Sig. (2-tailed) .309 .000 .000 .032 .000 .494 .001 .511 .001 .060 .001 .060 .000 N 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 X1.04 Pearson Correlation .192 .984** 1.000** 1 .393* .970** -.130 .564** .125 .564** .348 .564** .348 .869** Sig. (2-tailed) .309 .000 .000 .032 .000 .494 .001 .511 .001 .060 .001 .060 .000 N 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 X1.05 Pearson Correlation .404* .420* .393* .393* 1 .333 -.038 .272 .129 .272 .359 .272 .359 .519** Sig. (2-tailed) .027 .021 .032 .032 .072 .844 .146 .497 .146 .051 .146 .051 .003 N 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 X1.06 Pearson Correlation .214 .948** .970** .970** .333 1 -.145 .489** .139 .489** .305 .489** .305 .830** Sig. (2-tailed) .255 .000 .000 .000 .072 .445 .006 .463 .006 .101 .006 .101 .000 N 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 X1.07 Pearson Correlation .393* -.115 -.130 -.130 -.038 -.145 1 .135 .431* .135 .380* .135 .380* .151
  2. 2. Sig. (2-tailed) .032 .545 .494 .494 .844 .445 .477 .017 .477 .038 .477 .038 .426 N 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 X1.08 Pearson Correlation .363* .535** .564** .564** .272 .489** .135 1 .504** 1.000** .659** 1.000** .659** .802** Sig. (2-tailed) .049 .002 .001 .001 .146 .006 .477 .004 .000 .000 .000 .000 .000 N 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 X1.09 Pearson Correlation .786** .031 .125 .125 .129 .139 .431* .504** 1 .504** .629** .504** .629** .499** Sig. (2-tailed) .000 .870 .511 .511 .497 .463 .017 .004 .004 .000 .004 .000 .005 N 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 X1.10 Pearson Correlation .363* .535** .564** .564** .272 .489** .135 1.000** .504** 1 .659** 1.000** .659** .802** Sig. (2-tailed) .049 .002 .001 .001 .146 .006 .477 .000 .004 .000 .000 .000 .000 N 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 X1.11 Pearson Correlation .703** .302 .348 .348 .359 .305 .380* .659** .629** .659** 1 .659** 1.000** .704** Sig. (2-tailed) .000 .105 .060 .060 .051 .101 .038 .000 .000 .000 .000 .000 .000 N 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 X1.12 Pearson Correlation .363* .535** .564** .564** .272 .489** .135 1.000** .504** 1.000** .659** 1 .659** .802** Sig. (2-tailed) .049 .002 .001 .001 .146 .006 .477 .000 .004 .000 .000 .000 .000 N 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 X1.13 Pearson Correlation .703** .302 .348 .348 .359 .305 .380* .659** .629** .659** 1.000** .659** 1 .704** Sig. (2-tailed) .000 .105 .060 .060 .051 .101 .038 .000 .000 .000 .000 .000 .000 N 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 TOTAL Pearson Correlation .554** .842** .869** .869** .519** .830** .151 .802** .499** .802** .704** .802** .704** 1 Sig. (2-tailed) .001 .000 .000 .000 .003 .000 .426 .000 .005 .000 .000 .000 .000 N 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30
  3. 3. *. Correlation is significant at the 0.05 level (2-tailed). **. Correlation is significant at the 0.01 level (2-tailed).
  4. 4. Uji Reliabilitas Cronbach's Alpha Case Processing Summary N % Cases Valid 30 100.0 Excludeda 0 .0 Total 30 100.0 a. Listwise deletion based on all variables in the procedure. Reliability Statistics Cronbach's Alpha N of Items .906 13 Item-Total Statistics Scale Mean if Item Deleted Scale Variance if Item Deleted Corrected Item- Total Correlation Cronbach's Alpha if Item Deleted X1.01 35.87 37.016 .479 .905 X1.02 35.50 31.362 .786 .892 X1.03 35.47 30.740 .821 .890 X1.04 35.47 30.740 .821 .890 X1.05 34.80 36.924 .431 .907 X1.06 35.47 32.189 .775 .892 X1.07 34.90 40.507 .084 .915 X1.08 34.83 35.937 .769 .896 X1.09 35.90 37.541 .420 .907 X1.10 34.83 35.937 .769 .896 X1.11 34.87 37.292 .666 .900 X1.12 34.83 35.937 .769 .896 X1.13 34.87 37.292 .666 .900

