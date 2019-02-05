Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TERRITOIALITY IN ARTHROPODA PERISENTED BY# ASIF ULLAH REGESTERATION .NO# ZO220172009
  2. 2. What is Territorial Behavior…?  * The methods by which an animal, or group of animals, protects its territory from incursions by others of its species. OR * A territory is an area held and defended by an individual or group of animals against animals of the same or different species.
  3. 3. • ADVANTAGE OF TERRITORY Territorial behavior forms an important part of social behavior. • Territory provides a base which the male can advertise himself to female, and attracted the female. • provides a protected place for courtship, mating and parental care to young • Provided safety where young can live freely and without any interference.
  4. 4. • Territories are usually used for:- (a) Feeding (b) Mating (c) Rearing of young (d) Combination of all activities (a) (b) (c)
  5. 5. TERRITORIALITY IN ARTHROPODS Territory size varies enormously among arthropods species, Territorial male arthropods defend females or sites where females eventually may forage or ovipositor,  Some males "defend" no obvious component of a site, but merely fight with each other for positions there, Mantis nymphs of both sexes defend their foraging areas and adult mantis also fight for particular ambush sites.
  6. 6. Mantis nymphs
  7. 7. Territorial behavior has also been observed among solitary or sub social arthropods that tend their young.  For example  Brooding females of the European earwig drive males and other females away from the vicinity of their nests and continue to guard both eggs and hatchlings until their young reach the dispersing stage. European earwig
  8. 8.  Female treehoppers defend their nymphs, as well as their eggs, against roving predatory insects.
  9. 9. In Cockroaches, Ewing (1972, 1973) recognized three categories of males blaberidae cockroach on the bases of territorial  Alpha  Beta  Gamma
  10. 10. • Alpha Blaberidae Cockroach • Alpha males are dominant individuals which patrol their territorial boundaries, fighting off newcomers and temporarily ignoring other males already within their territory. While the alpha male patrols, the males within his boundaries fight to establish their own hierarchy. • Beta Blaberidae Cockroach Outside the territory boundaries, alpha males excluded beta males become territorial at the various resting sites, from which they in turn may exclude the gamma individuals described, in next slide.
  11. 11. • Gamma Blaberidae Cockroach Gamma males were those which never acquired territories, although they persistently tried to gain access to the territories of other individuals. They had resting places outside the area patrolled by the nearest territorial male but did not defend these sites .
  12. 12. In (1974) Scott rejected the idea of butterfly territoriality during a study of 11 species of Papilionoidea and Hesperidia. He argued that butterflies are not territorial because (i) a male's defended area may vary from day to day, (ii) males are not quickly able to distinguish other males from females, and (iii) males do not intentionally drive other males from the area.
  13. 13. Family Hesperidia family Papilionoidea
  14. 14. • But it is also an established fact that some butterflies do not move every day; for example some males of the black swallowtail, Papilio polyx enes, defended the same territory for 4 consecutive days
  15. 15. • individual males of the nymphalid, and Limenitis lorquini, defended the same territories for as long as 21 days • Nymphalid • Limenitis lorquini,
  16. 16. • 10 males of P.multicaudata have been recorded on their individual territories for more than 24 days (W. G. Wellington,unpublished observation) P.multicaudata
  17. 17. • In some same species of arthropods (both male and female) have different territory, for example • The males of Osmia rufa establish territories close to the females' nests for protection of nest, eggs and the young's one
  18. 18. In Some species males of Anthidium banningense, A. manicatum, and Hoplitis anthocopoides establish territories near or at females'foraging sites Anthidium banningense A. manicatum Hoplitis anthocopoides
  19. 19. • Although there are inter specific differences in the territorial behavior of the various kinds of arthropods species surveyed here, there are also obvious similarities which cross family and even ordinal boundaries. • Territories are usually established near female nesting, ovipositor, or foraging sites or along a natural route to such places.
