Presented To: Mam Rimsha Saleem Presented By: Noor-ul-ain Programme: BS Physical Education 2nd Semester The Islamia University Bahawalpur RYK Campus
TOPIC: • Expository Writing • Narrative • Discriptive • Persuasive
What is Expository writing? • Expository writing is defined as presenting reasons, explanations, or steps in a process • I...
How it is different? • Expository writing does not tell a story • Expository writing does not persuade a reader but only g...
An EXPOSITORY essay is a multi-paragraph essay with a specific structure. It explains a position or opinion that you have ...
Dafination and Example • Narrative writing is writing that has a story, characters, conflict, and other essential parts of...
What is Discriptive writing? • Descriptive writing is used to draw vivid details in the reader's mind. The reader will use...
Examples of Discriptive writing: • Her last smile to me wasn't a sunset. ... • My Uber driver looked like a deflating airb...
What is Persuasive writing? • Persuasive writing is a form of nonfiction writing that encourages careful word choice, the ...
Examples of Persuasive writing: • Chippers are the crispiest, crunchiest, and most delicious brand of chips you will ever ...
Jun. 12, 2021

English learning process

  1. 1. Presented To: Mam Rimsha Saleem Presented By: Noor-ul-ain Programme: BS Physical Education 2nd Semester The Islamia University Bahawalpur RYK Campus
  2. 2. TOPIC: • Expository Writing • Narrative • Discriptive • Persuasive
  3. 3. What is Expository writing? • Expository writing is defined as presenting reasons, explanations, or steps in a process • Informational writing • An expository essay should follow a logical sequence and have three different main points • Logic and coherence is the main focus of an expository essay
  4. 4. How it is different? • Expository writing does not tell a story • Expository writing does not persuade a reader but only gives facts and reasons • Expository writing can also give the steps of a process
  5. 5. An EXPOSITORY essay is a multi-paragraph essay with a specific structure. It explains a position or opinion that you have regarding a topic or text. It provides adequate textual evidence to support that opinion AN EXPOSITORY ESSAY IS NOT … • It is not a summary of the book. • It is not a book review or a book report. • It is not ONLY your opinion. You must base your ideas on events from the text.
  6. 6. Dafination and Example • Narrative writing is writing that has a story, characters, conflict, and other essential parts of a story. Narrative writing is often synonymous with a story. And this differs greatly compared to other forms of writing, like in textbooks and certain nonfiction books. • Examples of Narrative: When your friend tells a story about seeing a deer on the way to school, he or she is using characteristics of a narrative. Fairy tales are narratives.
  7. 7. What is Discriptive writing? • Descriptive writing is used to draw vivid details in the reader's mind. The reader will use sensory details when he/she reads the text. He can feel the environment of the text through senses like seeing, hearing, smell, taste, and touch. This form of writing will help the readers to go into a world of the writer.
  8. 8. Examples of Discriptive writing: • Her last smile to me wasn't a sunset. ... • My Uber driver looked like a deflating airbag and sounded like talk radio on repeat. • The old man was bent into a capital C, his head leaning so far forward that his beard nearly touched his knobby knees.
  9. 9. What is Persuasive writing? • Persuasive writing is a form of nonfiction writing that encourages careful word choice, the development of logical arguments, and a cohesive summary. Young children can be guided through a series of simple steps in an effort to develop their persuasive writing skills. • When to use: Before reading • How to use: Individually
  10. 10. Examples of Persuasive writing: • Chippers are the crispiest, crunchiest, and most delicious brand of chips you will ever taste. ... • A Lexi Mattress is the most comfortable bed you'll ever sleep on. ... • Chompers Dog Food is sure to make your dog's tail wag.

