Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

SKINCARE MYTHS/CARE

Feb. 06, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
4 MYTH IN SKIN CARE THAT YOU SHOULD FORGET IN 2023 The deeper you dive into the world of skin care, the more knowledge and...
But in practice, there is almost no difference. Sunscreen with SPF 30 blocks 97% of UVB rays, while it can block 98% with ...
But overall, the best way to delay the signs of aging is to wear sunscreen year-round, eat healthy, lead a healthy lifesty...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

aaronbeck-101206002247-phpapp01.pdf
CHRISTIANRAYALPASPAS
HEIGHT-WEIGHT.docx
JamnTubalinalCarulla
1,000 Blind People See
kayulashula1
Zika Virus Antibody Discovery.pdf
Candy Swift
prulitop-180915121417.pdf
AmmarAlam14
1_psm_understanding_standard2.ppt
ImtiazHussain312057
BLOOD COMPOSITION AND FUNCTION.pptx
rashmimishra129
CAPAIAN PROGRAM.pptx
puskesmaspenarik
1 of 13 Ad

SKINCARE MYTHS/CARE

Feb. 06, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Healthcare

The deeper you dive into the world of skin care, the more knowledge and information you absorb. Although, with the multitude of tips, it can be difficult to distinguish between fact and myth. So it's likely that you've heard of these or may even be following some. This is why skincare experts have lifted the curtain on some of the biggest myths that cause great harm to the skin.

The deeper you dive into the world of skin care, the more knowledge and information you absorb. Although, with the multitude of tips, it can be difficult to distinguish between fact and myth. So it's likely that you've heard of these or may even be following some. This is why skincare experts have lifted the curtain on some of the biggest myths that cause great harm to the skin.

Healthcare
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
19.9k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
307.2k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.9k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.8k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
3k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.9k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

aaronbeck-101206002247-phpapp01.pdf
CHRISTIANRAYALPASPAS
0 views
HEIGHT-WEIGHT.docx
JamnTubalinalCarulla
0 views
1,000 Blind People See
kayulashula1
0 views
Zika Virus Antibody Discovery.pdf
Candy Swift
0 views
prulitop-180915121417.pdf
AmmarAlam14
0 views
1_psm_understanding_standard2.ppt
ImtiazHussain312057
0 views
BLOOD COMPOSITION AND FUNCTION.pptx
rashmimishra129
0 views
CAPAIAN PROGRAM.pptx
puskesmaspenarik
0 views
Presentation (2).pptx
MohamedInayathul
0 views
HACCP-preharvest considerations.ppt
YasserBasyouni1
0 views
Avoiding Burn injuries.pptx
sabzadarasool
0 views
neel IFT.pptx
NEELESHCHOUDHARY4
0 views
white label.pdf
virat634688
0 views
app for patient.pdf
virat634688
0 views
Bio medical waste (BMW) management
Shahabuddin Azad
0 views
X-Ray Machine & Instruments Manufacturers.pdf
naugramedical
0 views
intro to lab safety and pharmacy.pptx
Tamhid Mohammad
0 views
Abdominal wall and hernia By Dr Yousef Shehada.pptx
YousefShehada1
0 views
BIO MEDICAL WASTE MGT and NEEDLE STICK INJURY .pptx
LAIJU JOY
0 views
Molecular biology chapter 1-3 (15).pdf
mesfin69
0 views
aaronbeck-101206002247-phpapp01.pdf
CHRISTIANRAYALPASPAS
0 views
10 slides
HEIGHT-WEIGHT.docx
JamnTubalinalCarulla
0 views
1 slide
1,000 Blind People See
kayulashula1
0 views
1 slide
Zika Virus Antibody Discovery.pdf
Candy Swift
0 views
24 slides
prulitop-180915121417.pdf
AmmarAlam14
0 views
23 slides
1_psm_understanding_standard2.ppt
ImtiazHussain312057
0 views
30 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
3k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.5k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.2k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.8k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.5k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243.3k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
3k views
14 slides
Advertisement

SKINCARE MYTHS/CARE

  1. 1. 4 MYTH IN SKIN CARE THAT YOU SHOULD FORGET IN 2023 The deeper you dive into the world of skin care, the more knowledge and information you absorb. Although, with the multitude of tips, it can be difficult to distinguish between fact and myth. So it's likely that you've heard of these or may even be following some. This is why skincare experts have lifted the curtain on some of the biggest myths that cause great harm to the skin. 4 "harmful" myths that you need to get rid of right away Myth #1: Higher SPF provides better sun protection It is easy to make this mistake when shopping for a new sunscreen. Part of that is due to the way most brands present their SPF values, making it seem like a sunscreen with a higher SPF is best.
  2. 2. But in practice, there is almost no difference. Sunscreen with SPF 30 blocks 97% of UVB rays, while it can block 98% with SPF 50 and 99% with SPF 100. So, as you have seen, on a particular number there is a very small difference in benefits, and there is a good chance that you are failing because of a marketing gimmick. Myth #2: You should skip moisturizer if you have oily skin Moisturizer is part of even the most basic skin care routine. So, the misconception that moisturizer should be avoided if you have oily skin is one of the biggest skincare myths. Oily skin produces more sebum to compensate for the lack of moisture in the skin. Once you use a moisturizer, it will balance the oil. A moisturizer specifically for oily skin will meet skin's moisture requirements without leaving it feeling greasy, shiny or dull. Myth #3: The more you wash your oily skin, the better If you're struggling with acne or have overly oily skin, it's easy to believe that washing your face regularly will help. But on the contrary, washing your face too much removes the natural oils on the face, causing the skin to produce more sebum. This can easily clog pores, make acne worse, or make skin more oily. So only wash your face twice a day, in the morning and at the end of the day. Alternatively, you might consider cleansing your face and body to remove sweat and dirt if you exercise. Myth #4: Only anti-aging products can erase all signs of aging Aging is a natural phenomenon and nothing can counteract it. That's not to say overnight anti-aging masks or serums are useless. They promote the production of collagen and elastin in the skin, which is depleted as you age and thus reduce the appearance of signs of aging. Derma ProGenix Advanced Anti-Aging Skin Care Serum
  3. 3. But overall, the best way to delay the signs of aging is to wear sunscreen year-round, eat healthy, lead a healthy lifestyle, and follow a consistent skin care routine. The right steps to take care of your skin during the day Here is a basic 5-step daily skin care routine that anyone can follow: Step 1: Cleanse the skin In the morning, you should wash your face according to the principle of "warm first, then cold": - Splash warm water (30°C – 32°C) on your face to stimulate opening of pores. Next, massage your face with cold water to close pores. Use your fingers to massage your cheeks in a circular motion from the inside out. Then move towards the nose and then to the chin and forehead.
  4. 4. Step 2: Use toner If your skin is acne, dark or rough and rough, you should not skip the step of using toner. This step has the effect of cleaning, moisturizing and tightening pores, creating a clear foundation for the next care steps. How to use toner is simple: you just need to put a little product solution on your hand. Then apply evenly to the face and avoid the eye area. Finally, use your fingertips to gently pat the skin for the toner to penetrate faster and deeper. Step 3: Serum and treatment (if any) Applying serum is a step to help skin look youthful thanks to the bright, rosy effect that serum products bring. In addition, girls with oily skin and need makeup in the morning can also choose oil-control serums to keep makeup better. Accordingly, you only need to put a few drops of serum on your hand, then use your hand to apply it evenly on your face. Do not forget to combine gentle massage for the serum to penetrate deeply into the skin and promote its effectiveness. In this step 3, if you are having skin problems such as melasma, acne, redness... you can also use special topical medications before going to the next steps.
  5. 5. Step 4: Moisturize Moisturizing is essential for daily skin care. However, unlike the night cream, the day cream needs to provide the necessary moisture to the skin. Therefore, you should choose daytime skin care products that often have moisturizing and water-retaining active ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, Glycerin, Urea ... and skin-protecting compounds such as vitamin C, vitamin E ... Moisturizing is an extremely important step in the skin care routine. Therefore, choosing the right moisturizer is essential. However, the US market... Step 5: Sunscreen Although day care and makeup products have built-in sun protection, it is still not enough. You need to use more specialized sunscreen products. To get the most out of your sunscreen, you should apply it about 30 minutes before going outside. If you are going to be outdoors for a long time, apply sunscreen every 2 hours. At the same time, do not forget to shield your skin carefully with a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, sun-protective clothing and should limit going out at times of intense UV rays (from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm).
  6. 6. It is also important to note that you do not have to wait until you are out in the sun to apply sunscreen. Because on shady days, 80% of ultraviolet rays still penetrate clouds and can attack the skin, or when in the room and sitting in front of the computer, the skin is still subject to the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation. . At that time, women also do not forget to apply sunscreen regularly to care for the skin! Skin care steps at night Here is a nighttime skin care routine that any woman should "know by heart": Step 1: Remove makeup Makeup remover not only helps remove makeup, but also helps remove dirt hidden deep inside the skin. Especially for those who often wear a lot of makeup, they should choose a makeup remover for better cleaning. However, when removing makeup, you need to pay attention to swipe the makeup remover cotton in an upward direction (from cheekbones to ears), avoid swiping down because this can cause sagging skin. Step 2: Wash your face After removing makeup, women still need a milk product or facial oil to increase the effectiveness of cleaning the skin again.
  7. 7. Wash your face within 2 minutes as follows: - Use warm water to wash your face first to open pores, dirt is easily removed. - Put an appropriate amount of cleanser in the middle of the palm and use the other hand to rub it up, creating foam. Use foam cleanser to apply all over the face. - Massage gently from the inside out and in the direction of the pores, paying special attention to the T-zone. - Rinse with cool water and pat dry with a soft cloth. If possible, use a separate cleanser for the morning (more gentle) and a separate cleanser for the evening (for better cleansing). Note to choose the right cleanser for your skin to ensure safety, no irritation. Currently, there are many brands that classify facial cleansers to help customers choose easily. Accordingly, products for oily skin, oily combination skin often have the word "oily" on the package, and for dry skin, dry combination skin will be "dry".
  8. 8. Step 3: Exfoliate dead skin Dermatologists recommend exfoliating about 1-2 times a week to remove dead skin cells, dirt, residue and accumulated oil. The ideal time is to do it every night before going to bed. In addition, after exfoliation, the skin also stimulates blood circulation, regenerates and increases collagen production, supporting the skin to be more firm and youthful. You can exfoliate with natural ingredients such as: sea salt, coffee grounds, honey, brown sugar, olive oil, red bean powder. Or women can also use exfoliating cream products for more convenience. Step 4: Use toner to balance the skin Similar to skin care in the morning, at home skin care routine at night also requires the use of toner or toner. More tips on how to use toner effectively: Use a cotton pad/paper mask to absorb the solution and apply it to your face. Or with a spray form, you just need to hold the product about 20cm away from your face and spray it directly on your face. Step 5: Special treatment For those who have problems such as acne, pigmentation, dark spots, etc., after the toner step, they need to use special treatment products at night to improve their skin. However, you should note that products containing BHA, AHA or Retinol active ingredients should be applied and left on for 20 to 30 minutes for the active ingredients to work before continuing to the next steps. Step 6: Apply a mask Applying a mask is one of the indispensable skin care steps to contribute to maintaining healthy and beautiful skin. Skin care masks are diverse in classification and uses such as detoxification masks, whitening masks, and pore tightening masks. Therefore, depending on the classification, the order used is also different. For example, for a detox mask, you should use it before moisturizing, while for a sleeping mask, you should use it after moisturizing.
  9. 9. Currently, the way to care and nourish the skin with natural masks is quite popular among women because of the familiar ingredients and low cost. Some types of skin care masks at night can be mentioned as: - Skin care from aloe vera: Take the aloe vera to peel, wash, scrape off the transparent plastic layer in the leaf intestine, use this clear plastic part to apply to the face before sleeping about 15-20, then wash your face. Do 3 times a week for a long time to help smooth skin. - Coconut oil skin care: Combine coconut oil with baking soda, sugar or cinnamon and oatmeal to form a paste, then apply the mixture on your face and gently massage to exfoliate. - Skin care with honey at home: Mix 1 teaspoon of honey + 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder, apply this mixture on your face, gently massage for 15 minutes and then wash your face with warm water. This is the secret to smooth skin and restore natural moisture. Basic skin care steps Note: Only apply the mask 2-3 times a week. Overusing a mask every day can make the skin lose its natural moisture, become dry and more sensitive.
  10. 10. Step 7: Moisturize If it's a nighttime skin care regimen, moisturizing will be the last step to "lock in" the essences in the steps above. The time spent on this step is also about 15 - 30 minutes or overnight depending on the product. Many people think that moisturizers are only for dry skin or dry combination skin. However, moisturizing is essential for all skin types, including oily. Replenish necessary moisture to help oily skin effectively limit sebum secretion. However, unlike other skin types, when choosing a moisturizer for oily skin, you should choose a thin, light cream like lotion to avoid clogging pores. "Pocket" more great skin care tips In addition to applying the above standard skin care steps every day, women also do not ignore the following useful skin care tips: How to eat smart to help beautiful skin Adjusting a scientific diet is also an effective skin care method. For healthy and beautiful skin from within, do not forget the following notes:
  11. 11. - Drink plenty of water (2-2.5l) a day to replenish enough water for the body, maintain healthy, smooth skin. At the same time, you can also supplement water with vitamins by drinking fruit juice, coconut water, eating fruits and vegetables with lots of water. - Prioritizing the selection of vegetables, legumes, grains, eggs, fish, vegetable oils will help "stop" the aging process. - Bipedal animals such as poultry: chickens, ducks, etc. will help the aging process progress more slowly. Food derived from four-legged animals such as pigs, cows, etc. will make your aging speed faster. - Reduce starchy substances such as cakes, carbonated water to limit the formation of AGEs - the factor that destroys the collagen structure, causing the skin to age faster. - In the daily menu should enhance foods containing anti-aging substances such as: Vitamin C (guava, asparagus, acerola, papaya, bell pepper, broccoli ...) Vitamin E (Vegetable oil, avocado, nuts ..) EGCG (tea) Caffeine (coffee) Carotene (spinach, kale, spinach, red pepper, cabbage, egg yolk) Lycopene (watermelon, strawberry, tomato...) Selenium (Nuts, tofu, liver, cereals… In particular, L-Glutathione, P. Leucotomos, Pomegranate (pomegranate extract) are the top essences in the list of antioxidants with outstanding effects in slowing down skin aging and rejuvenating the skin. . These essences are usually only kept fully active when they are prepared using advanced technology.
  12. 12. Exercising regularly for healthy skin You can jog, do yoga, aerobic dance… or any favorite sport. The reason is that exercise helps blood flow easily, thereby making the skin always radiant. However, you need to note that you should limit exercise in the sun because this will have a very negative effect on the skin. This not only helps the body stay healthy but also supports blood circulation, making the body sweat. From there, it removes toxins, removes dirt, cleans the whole body ... helps the skin to be brighter and smoother. In particular, the face will become rosy, full of life. You know, a healthy diet with a variety of foods will provide your body with adequate nutrition, help you maintain your health as well as the youthfulness and smoothness of your skin, and at the same time keep your skin under control. More effective weight control! Besides, you can completely choose to supplement nutrition with nutritional supplements such as ASIA COLLAGEN NUTRITION MILK. GEM BOTTLE for Special Hydration

×