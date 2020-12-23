CCSS4_UD4_Imperialismo e IGM

Successfully reported this slideshow.
IGUERRA MUNDIAL IMPERIALISMOY
IMPERIA LISMO
ANTECE DENTES (S.XVI-XVIII)
COLONIALISMO Reino Unido Francia Portugal España Rusia Turquía Dinamarca Colonialismo entre os séculos XV e XIX Colonias e...
COLONIALISMO Reino Unido Francia Portugal España Bélgica Rusia Turquía Dinamarca Colonialismo entre os séculos XV e XIX Co...
COLONIALISMO Reino Unido Francia Portugal España Bélgica Estados Unidos Rusia Turquía Dinamarca Bélgica Italia Alemania Ja...
CAUSAS
1ECONÓMICAS NOVOS MERCADOS
MATERIAS PRIMAS 1ECONÓMICAS
MANO DE OBRA BARATA 1ECONÓMICAS
2 demográfiCAS
3políticas PRESTIGIO
3políticas ENCLAVES ESTRATÉGICOS
4 ideolóxicas
Llevad la carga del Hombre Blanco. Enviad adelante a los mejores de entre vosotros; Vamos, atad a vuestros hijos al exilio...
organi zación COLONIAL
El Estado de la metrópolis gestionaba la conquista militar y la administración.
La explotación económica quedaba a cargo de empresas privadas.
REPARTO COLONIAL (S.XIX)
COLONIALISMO Reino Unido Francia Portugal España Bélgica Estados Unidos Rusia Turquía Dinamarca Bélgica Italia Alemania Ja...
COLONIALISMO Reino Unido Francia Portugal España Bélgica Estados Unidos Rusia Turquía Dinamarca Bélgica Italia Alemania Ja...
O Reparto da China Grabado europeo do século XIX que mostra a un chinés desesperado polo reparto de China entre as potenci...
CONSE CUENCIAS
1ECONÓMICAS
SOCIALES 2
CULTURAIS 3
As Crises Marroquíes
IGuerra Mundial
CAUSAS
ECONÓMICAS
La Conferencia de Berlín, 1885 ECONÓMICAS
COLONIALISMO Reino Unido Francia Portugal España Bélgica Estados Unidos Rusia Turquía Dinamarca Bélgica Italia Alemania Ja...
ECONÓMICAS
Nacionalismos disgregadores Disgregación do Imperio Otomano “Una gran Serbia sería una gran atracción permanente para todo...
Asesinato de Francisco Fernando O herdeiro ao trono do Imperio Austro-Húngaro e a súa dona pouco antes do atentado.
ALIANZAS
Europa en 1914
Imperios Centrais
Aliados
FASES
A guerra de MOVEMENTOS (1914)
CLASIFICADO PLAN SCHLIEFFEN Data: 09/1914 Escribo esta carta para detallar as maniobras militares levadas a cabo por Alema...
Plan Schlieffen Ante o ataque sorpresa, todos os taxis de París foron requisados para levar soldados á fronte
Plan Schlieffen Os soldados franceses conseguen deter aos alemáns na Batalla do Marne en setembro de 1914.
Plan Schlieffen Na fronte oriental, o avance ruso (máis rápido do que esperaban os alemáns) é detido na Batalla de Tannenb...
A guerra de posicións (1915-16)
CLASIFICADO TRINCHEIRAS Data: 1915-16 A tecnoloxía e os exércitos de reclutas cambiaran dramáticamente a naturaleza da gue...
Guerra de Trincheiras Para sobrepasar as trincheiras serán precisas novas armas.
Soldados británicos cegados por un ataque de gas lacrimógeno en (abril de 1918)
Guerra de Trincheiras Carro de combate británico Mark I, el primer tanque de la historia (1916).
1917
CLASIFICADO TRATADO DE BREST-LITOVSK Data: 03/03/1918 A Paz de Brest-Litovsk foi un tratado de paz ﬁrmado en 1918 entre o ...
The New York Times O afundimento do Lusitania
CONSEC UENCIAS
Demográficas
web Demográficas Estructura da poboación en Alemania (1950)
económicas
Economía de guerra Economía de mercado Producción dirigida a la guerra Mercado regulado Intervencionismo Producción dirigi...
económicas
EEUU ante a I Guerra Mundial económicas
SOCIAIS Levantamento Espartaquista Revoltas impulsadas polos comunistas seguindo o modelo revolucionario ruso.
Levantamento Espartaquista Soldados revolucionarios apostados no alto da Porta de Brandenburgo (Berlín).
políticas Conferencia de París, 1919 Reunión dos países vencedores para preparar os tratados de Paz
Conferencia de París, 1919 De izquierda a derecha los mandatarios firmantes de las potencias vencedoras: Lloyd George, pri...
políticas
14 puntos de Wilson 1. Convenios abiertos y no diplomacia secreta en el futuro. 2. Absoluta libertaddenavegación en la paz...
Europa en 1920
vocabulario ConferenciadeBerlín imperialismo colonia protectorado metrópole aculturación pazarmada PlanSchlieffen guerrade...
Presentación de clase para a materia Xeografía e Historia de 4º ESO

  1. 1. IGUERRA MUNDIAL IMPERIALISMOY
  2. 2. IMPERIA LISMO
  3. 3. ANTECE DENTES (S.XVI-XVIII)
  4. 4. COLONIALISMO Reino Unido Francia Portugal España Rusia Turquía Dinamarca Colonialismo entre os séculos XV e XIX Colonias existentes cara 1550
  5. 5. COLONIALISMO Reino Unido Francia Portugal España Bélgica Rusia Turquía Dinamarca Colonialismo entre os séculos XV e XIX Colonias existentes cara 1754
  6. 6. COLONIALISMO Reino Unido Francia Portugal España Bélgica Estados Unidos Rusia Turquía Dinamarca Bélgica Italia Alemania Japón Colonialismo entre os séculos XV e XIX Colonias existentes cara 1885
  7. 7. CAUSAS
  8. 8. 1ECONÓMICAS NOVOS MERCADOS
  9. 9. MATERIAS PRIMAS 1ECONÓMICAS
  10. 10. MANO DE OBRA BARATA 1ECONÓMICAS
  11. 11. 2 demográfiCAS
  12. 12. 3políticas PRESTIGIO
  13. 13. 3políticas ENCLAVES ESTRATÉGICOS
  14. 14. 4 ideolóxicas
  15. 15. Llevad la carga del Hombre Blanco. Enviad adelante a los mejores de entre vosotros; Vamos, atad a vuestros hijos al exilio Para servir a las necesidades de vuestros cautivos; [...] Vuestros recién conquistados y descontentos pueblos, Mitad demonios y mitad niños. Llevad la carga del Hombre Blanco, Las salvajes guerras por la paz, Llenad la boca del Hambre, Y ordenad el cese de la enfermedad; Y cuando vuestro objetivo este más cerca En pro de los demás, Contemplad a la pereza e ignorancia salvaje Llevar toda vuestra esperanza hacia la nada. Rudyard Kipling: La carga del hombre blanco 4 ideolóxicas
  16. 16. organi zación COLONIAL
  17. 17. El Estado de la metrópolis gestionaba la conquista militar y la administración.
  18. 18. La explotación económica quedaba a cargo de empresas privadas.
  19. 19. REPARTO COLONIAL (S.XIX)
  20. 20. COLONIALISMO Reino Unido Francia Portugal España Bélgica Estados Unidos Rusia Turquía Dinamarca Bélgica Italia Alemania Japón A carreira colonial no século XIX Colonias existentes cara 1870
  21. 21. COLONIALISMO Reino Unido Francia Portugal España Bélgica Estados Unidos Rusia Turquía Dinamarca Bélgica Italia Alemania Japón Colonialismo entre os séculos XV e XIX Colonias existentes cara 1914
  22. 22. O Reparto da China Grabado europeo do século XIX que mostra a un chinés desesperado polo reparto de China entre as potencias imperialistas (Inglaterra, Alemania, Rusia, Francia e Xapón).
  23. 23. CONSE CUENCIAS
  24. 24. 1ECONÓMICAS
  25. 25. SOCIALES 2
  26. 26. CULTURAIS 3
  27. 27. As Crises Marroquíes
  28. 28. IGuerra Mundial
  29. 29. CAUSAS
  30. 30. ECONÓMICAS
  31. 31. La Conferencia de Berlín, 1885 ECONÓMICAS
  32. 32. COLONIALISMO Reino Unido Francia Portugal España Bélgica Estados Unidos Rusia Turquía Dinamarca Bélgica Italia Alemania Japón Colonialismo entre os séculos XV e XIX Colonias existentes cara 1914
  33. 33. ECONÓMICAS
  34. 34. Nacionalismos disgregadores Disgregación do Imperio Otomano “Una gran Serbia sería una gran atracción permanente para todos los eslavos de Bosnia y Herzegovina, de Croacia, Eslavonia y Dalmacia y constituiría un peligro para la tranquilidad y la seguridad de Austria-Hungría. O Austria- Hungría se procura unas seguras garantías por medio de asociación económico-política estrecha con una Serbia engrandecida, o si Serbia no abandona su política anti- austriaca, nuestra monarquía se verá obligada a defender ella misma sus intereses.” Declaración del ministro autrohúngaro de Asuntos Exteriores, en Historia del Mundo Contemporáneo, pág. 136 políticas
  35. 35. Asesinato de Francisco Fernando O herdeiro ao trono do Imperio Austro-Húngaro e a súa dona pouco antes do atentado.
  36. 36. ALIANZAS
  37. 37. Europa en 1914
  38. 38. Imperios Centrais
  39. 39. Aliados
  40. 40. FASES
  41. 41. A guerra de MOVEMENTOS (1914)
  42. 42. CLASIFICADO PLAN SCHLIEFFEN Data: 09/1914 Escribo esta carta para detallar as maniobras militares levadas a cabo por Alemaña para invadir e derrotar por sorpresa a Francia. Consistía en sacriﬁcar temporalmente a fronte oriental en beneﬁcio dunha potente ofensiva na fronteira francesa. Así, o groso das súas forzas atravesaría Bélxica para cercar ao exército francés, destinada a la destrucción total de las tropas aliadas. Unha vez conseguido este obxectivo, deberían volverse cara a fronteira rusa, Escribo esta carta para detallar as cuxa movilización militar sería máis lenta. Inclúo indicacións na imaxe lateral para a súa correcta planiﬁcación. Alfed von Schlieffen. Xefe do Alto Estado Maior Exdte. núm.: 8977-7755X TOP SECRET
  43. 43. Plan Schlieffen Ante o ataque sorpresa, todos os taxis de París foron requisados para levar soldados á fronte
  44. 44. Plan Schlieffen Os soldados franceses conseguen deter aos alemáns na Batalla do Marne en setembro de 1914.
  45. 45. Plan Schlieffen Na fronte oriental, o avance ruso (máis rápido do que esperaban os alemáns) é detido na Batalla de Tannenberg
  46. 46. A guerra de posicións (1915-16)
  47. 47. CLASIFICADO TRINCHEIRAS Data: 1915-16 A tecnoloxía e os exércitos de reclutas cambiaran dramáticamente a naturaleza da guerra pero a maioría dos exércitos todavía non se deran conta das implicacións dos cambios. Ao comezo da Primeira Guerra Mundial, todo os países se prepararon para unha guerra breve, con tácticas e estratexias similares ás usadas en tempos de Napoleón. Non obstante, en canto empezou a guerra, os alemáns e os aliados se percataron de que coas armas modernas, calquera lugar podía ser fácilmente defendido por un puñado de homes de infantería. De feito, o ataque frontal supuña unha cantidade de perdas inaceptable polo que, tras a Batalla do Marne, as frontes quedaron estabilizadas. Os dous bandos cavaron trincheiras dende a fronteira suiza ata o Mar do Norte, na costa de Bélxica.  Inclúo indicacións na imaxe da páxina seguinte para a súa correcta información. Alfed von Schlieffen. Xefe do Alto Estado Maior Exdte. núm.: 8977-7756X TOP SECRET
  48. 48. Guerra de Trincheiras Para sobrepasar as trincheiras serán precisas novas armas.
  49. 49. Soldados británicos cegados por un ataque de gas lacrimógeno en (abril de 1918)
  50. 50. Guerra de Trincheiras Carro de combate británico Mark I, el primer tanque de la historia (1916).
  51. 51. 1917
  52. 52. CLASIFICADO TRATADO DE BREST-LITOVSK Data: 03/03/1918 A Paz de Brest-Litovsk foi un tratado de paz ﬁrmado en 1918 entre o Imperio alemán e a Rusia soviética. No tratado, Rusia renunciaba a Polonia, Estonia, Lituania, Ucrania e Besarabia, territorios que a partir de entonces quedaban baixo A Paz de Brest- asdhjlas Litovsk foi falfjalkjaskldj aun o dominio dos Imperios Centrales. Gracias á sinatura deste tratado, Alemaña puido reforzar a fronte occidental. sdljadlkjaslkdja s A derrota alemana na I Guerra Mundial anulou o tratado polo que todas as perdas rusas foran recuperadas cara 1940. sadhdjasdj hsakdhkjsahdj Max Hoffmann Xefe do Alto Estado Maior alemán Lyev Trotski Comisario de relacións exteriores ruso Exdte. núm.: 8977-7757X TOP SECRET
  53. 53. The New York Times O afundimento do Lusitania
  54. 54. CONSEC UENCIAS
  55. 55. Demográficas
  56. 56. web Demográficas Estructura da poboación en Alemania (1950)
  57. 57. económicas
  58. 58. Economía de guerra Economía de mercado Producción dirigida a la guerra Mercado regulado Intervencionismo Producción dirigida a la venta Ley de la oferta y la demanda Liberalismo reconversión industrial económicas
  59. 59. económicas
  60. 60. EEUU ante a I Guerra Mundial económicas
  61. 61. SOCIAIS Levantamento Espartaquista Revoltas impulsadas polos comunistas seguindo o modelo revolucionario ruso.
  62. 62. Levantamento Espartaquista Soldados revolucionarios apostados no alto da Porta de Brandenburgo (Berlín).
  63. 63. políticas Conferencia de París, 1919 Reunión dos países vencedores para preparar os tratados de Paz
  64. 64. Conferencia de París, 1919 De izquierda a derecha los mandatarios firmantes de las potencias vencedoras: Lloyd George, primer ministro de Gran Bretaña; Vittorio Orlando, presidente de Italia; Georges Clemenceau, presidente de Francia; y Woodrow Wilson, presidente de los EEUU.
  65. 65. políticas
  66. 66. 14 puntos de Wilson 1. Convenios abiertos y no diplomacia secreta en el futuro. 2. Absoluta libertaddenavegación en la paz y en la guerra fuera de las aguas jurisdiccionales, excepto cuando los mares quedasen cerrados por un acuerdo internacional. 3. Desaparición, tanto como sea posible, delasbarreraseconómicas. 4. Garantías adecuadas para la reducción de los armamentos nacionales. 5. Reajustedelasreclamacionescoloniales, de tal manera que los intereses de los pueblos merezcan igual consideración que las aspiraciones de los gobiernos, cuyo fundamento habrá de ser determinado, es decir, el derecho a la autodeterminación de los pueblos. 6. Evacuación de todo el territorio ruso, dándose a Rusia plena oportunidad para su propio desarrollo con la ayuda de las potencias. 7. Plena restauración de Bélgica en su completa y libre soberanía. 8. Liberación de todo el territorio francés y reparación de los perjuicios causados por Prusia en 1871. 9. Reajuste de las fronteras italianas de acuerdo con el principio de la nacionalidad. 10. Oportunidad para un desarrollo autónomo de los pueblos del Imperio austrohúngaro. 11. Evacuación de Rumanía, Serbia y Montenegro, concesión de un acceso al mar a Serbia y arreglo de las relaciones entre los Estados balcánicos de acuerdo con sus sentimientos y el principio de nacionalidad. 12. Seguridad de desarrollo autónomo de las nacionalidades no turcas del Imperio otomano, y el Estrecho de los Dardaneloslibres para toda clase de barcos. 13. Declarar a Polonia como un estado independiente, que además tenga acceso al mar. 14. La creación de una asociacióngeneraldenaciones, a constituir mediante pactos específicos con el propósito de garantizar mutuamente la independencia política y la integridad territorial, tanto de los Estados grandes como de los pequeños.
  67. 67. Europa en 1920
  68. 68. vocabulario ConferenciadeBerlín imperialismo colonia protectorado metrópole aculturación pazarmada PlanSchlieffen guerrademovementos guerradeposicións trincheira economíadeguerra tratadodeBrest-Litovsk tratadodeVersalles reparaciónsdeguerra 14puntosdeWilson

