Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.nonprofithr.com/covid19 CRITICAL RESOURCES RELATED TO COVID-19 FOR SOCIAL IMPACT ORGANIZATIONS NONPROFIT HR CORONAVIRU...
01 02 03 + Building A Successful Virtual�Team For Your Social Impact�Organization Reintroducing Your Employee�Assistance P...
RESOURCE #1: ROLLING OUT OR RE-INTRODUCING YOUR EMPLOYEE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM Find or refresh and approve the plan that is r...
RESOURCE #2 10 POINTS TO TIGHTEN-UP OR CREATE BRAND NEW CRISIS- MANAGEMENT PLANS Establish a procedure for notifying emplo...
Need support? Email our special COVID-19 Consulting Team: covid19@nonprofithr.com Visit our Coronavirus Digital Informatio...
RESOURCE #4: HOW-TOS ON HIRING, ONBOARDING AND ENGAGING TEAM MEMBERS HIRE high performing teams by utilizing the core comp...
Download the new COVID-19 Toolkit now. These tools are meant to support you in your efforts to reduce impact�to your missi...
WWW.NONPROFITHR.COM/COVID19 Stay up-to-date with New Resources on our Coronavirus Digital Information Portal! NONPROFIT HR...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

COVID-19 Toolkit for Social Impact Organizations

25 views

Published on

Hot off the presses! Access critical resources quickly! Download a new COVID-19 Toolkit now.
Resources included in the Toolkit

Reintroducing Your Employee Assistance Program
10 Pointers to Update Your Crisis Management Plan
Building A Successful Virtual Team For Your Social Impact Organization
and many other resources!
These tools are meant to support you in your efforts to reduce impact to your mission, employees and performance. Download the Toolkit and gain access to many, many other resources! Get started now.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

COVID-19 Toolkit for Social Impact Organizations

  1. 1. www.nonprofithr.com/covid19 CRITICAL RESOURCES RELATED TO COVID-19 FOR SOCIAL IMPACT ORGANIZATIONS NONPROFIT HR CORONAVIRUS DIGITAL INFORMATION PORTAL RESOURCE Ways Nonprofit HR is helping mission-driven organizations through COVID-19: Virtual HR Outsourcing | Recruitment Outsourcing | Interim Leadership | Knowledge
  2. 2. 01 02 03 + Building A Successful Virtual�Team For Your Social Impact�Organization Reintroducing Your Employee�Assistance Program 10 Pointers to Update Your Crisis Management Plan and many other resources! Need support? Email our special COVID-19 Consulting Team: covid19@nonprofithr.com Visit our Coronavirus Digital Information Portal online: Nonprofithr.com/COVID19 Book a COVID-19 HR Consult: 202.785.2060
  3. 3. RESOURCE #1: ROLLING OUT OR RE-INTRODUCING YOUR EMPLOYEE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM Find or refresh and approve the plan that is right for your organization. Create a communication plan that organizes the information in an easily digestible way, and share this information with teams. Make time to answer the questions that your staff will have. DOWNLOAD TOOLKIT FOR OTHER STEPS Need support? Email our special COVID-19 Consulting Team: covid19@nonprofithr.com Visit our Coronavirus Digital Information Portal online: Nonprofithr.com/COVID19 Book a COVID-19 HR Consult: 202.785.2060
  4. 4. RESOURCE #2 10 POINTS TO TIGHTEN-UP OR CREATE BRAND NEW CRISIS- MANAGEMENT PLANS Establish a procedure for notifying employees, suppliers, customers and clients in case of an emergency. Designate one person to handle media questions. Scout out alternative locations and equipment before you need them. DOWNLOAD TOOLKIT FOR OTHER POINTS Need support? Email our special COVID-19 Consulting Team: covid19@nonprofithr.com Visit our Coronavirus Digital Information Portal online: Nonprofithr.com/COVID19 Book a COVID-19 HR Consult: 202.785.2060
  5. 5. Need support? Email our special COVID-19 Consulting Team: covid19@nonprofithr.com Visit our Coronavirus Digital Information Portal online: Nonprofithr.com/COVID19 Book a COVID-19 HR Consult: 202.785.2060 RESOURCE #3 COMPLIMENTARY� PRESENTATION TEMPLATE�FOR YOUR COVID-19 VIRTUAL OR IN-PERSON ALL- STAFF MEETING
  6. 6. RESOURCE #4: HOW-TOS ON HIRING, ONBOARDING AND ENGAGING TEAM MEMBERS HIRE high performing teams by utilizing the core competencies for successful virtual employees BUILD an effective and intentional on boarding program that connects and strengthen the team and culture LEAD a virtual team and address the challenges and opportunities of a virtual environment Download for tips on how to: Need support? Email our special COVID-19 Consulting Team: covid19@nonprofithr.com Visit our Coronavirus Digital Information Portal online: Nonprofithr.com/COVID19 Book a COVID-19 HR Consult: 202.785.2060
  7. 7. Download the new COVID-19 Toolkit now. These tools are meant to support you in your efforts to reduce impact�to your mission, employees and performance. Download the Toolkit and gain access to many, many other resources! Get started now. Need support? Email our special COVID-19 Consulting Team: covid19@nonprofithr.com Visit our Coronavirus Digital Information Portal online: Nonprofithr.com/COVID19 Book a COVID-19 HR Consult: 202.785.2060
  8. 8. WWW.NONPROFITHR.COM/COVID19 Stay up-to-date with New Resources on our Coronavirus Digital Information Portal! NONPROFIT HR CORONAVIRUS DIGITAL INFORMATION PORTAL Ways Nonprofit HR is helping mission-driven organizations through COVID-19: Virtual HR Outsourcing | Recruitment Outsourcing Interim Leadership | Knowledge Need support? Email our special COVID-19 Consulting Team: covid19@nonprofithr.com Visit our Coronavirus Digital Information Portal online: Nonprofithr.com/COVID19 Book a COVID-19 HR Consult: 202.785.2060

×