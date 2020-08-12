Teenage pregnancy slideshare

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Teenage pregnancies
1. Causes of teenage pregnancy
Lack of information about sexual and reproductive health and rights Sexual violence Family, community and social pressure ...
Lack of information about sexual and reproductive health and rights • Sexual and reproductive health can be a sensitive to...
Sexual violence • For many girls, sexual abuse leads to unwanted pregnancy as teenage girls who have been forced into sex ...
Family, community and social pressure to marry • What does poverty mean for young people in the developing world? For far ...
Poverty • Teens who get pregnant tend to come from more disadvantaged families than those who do not become pregnant . Mor...
Use of drugs and alcohol • During adolescence, teenagers may drink and experiment with drugs frequently with their friends...
Media influence • The media has a large effect on teen pregnancy, especially shows such as “Teen Mom” and “16 and Pregnant...
2. Impact and health risk of teenage pregnancies to the teenager
Insufficient prenatal care High blood pressure Premature birth Sexually transmitted diseases Feeling alone and isolated Po...
Prenatal care • Teens who are pregnant are at the risk of not getting adequate prenatal care. • This is critical, especial...
High blood pressure • Pregnant teenagers has a high risk of getting high blood pressure. This can also be referred to as p...
Premature birth • A full-term pregnancy lasts about 40 weeks. If a baby is born before 37 weeks it is considered to be a p...
Postpartum depression • This depression starts after delivering a baby. • If the young mother is depressed, she may not ta...
Sexually transmitted diseases • Sexually active teens are at risk of contracting a sexually transmitted disease (STD). • F...
Feeling alone and isolated • Some teens feel like they have no one they can talk to about their pregnancy. • Due to the la...
Social consequences • “Lower access to higher education, high divorce rates, premature death of women, population growth, ...
3. How can teenage pregnancies be prevented?
Prevention Promoting abstinence Educating teenagers about different contraceptive techniques Making birth-control readily ...
How can teenage pregnancy be prevented? • The best prevention is abstaining from sexual activities. Teenagers should be en...
References Beguy, D., Kabiru, C.W., Nderu, E.N., (2009). Inconsistencies in self-reporting of sexual activity among young ...
  22. 22. References Beguy, D., Kabiru, C.W., Nderu, E.N., (2009). Inconsistencies in self-reporting of sexual activity among young people in Nairobi, Kenya. The Journal of Adolescent health, 46(6), 595-601. Dev Raj, A., Rabi, B., Poobalan, A., van Teijlingen, E.R., Chapman, G. (2010). Health science journal: Factors associated with teenage pregnancy in South Asia: a systematic review. Pp 6. Grow by MD. (2020). Pregnancy. https://www.webmd.com/baby/teen-pregnancy-medical- risks-and-realities#2 (Last viewed 5 August 2020). Miller, B.C., Benson, B., Galbraith. (2001). Family relationships and adolescent pregnancy risk: A research synthesis. Developmental review 21(1): 1-38. Pires, P., Baatsen, P. (2016). Yes I Do –Gaining insight into the magnitude of and factors influenving child marriage and teenage pregnancy and their consequences in Mozambique. Unicef. http://www.unicef.org/malaysia/Teenage-pregnancies-overview Williamson, N.E. (2012). Motherhood in Childhood: Facing the Challenge of Adolescent Pregnancy: UNFPA State of Word Population 2013, United Nation Publication Fund.

