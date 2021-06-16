Successfully reported this slideshow.
The genie script
Spiritual
Jun. 16, 2021

The genie script

This will help you to change the way you think, and expand your mind. This will teach you how to tr-train the way you think about money

The genie script

  1. 1. THE GENIE SCRIPT We all have heard about the Genie in the Lamp. When the lucky person finds the lamp, it releases a Genie that grants the finder three wishes. And, I’m sure that at one point in our lifetime, we all wished that we could find that lamp when we were children. But, I have found a much better way than just a lamp. It gives you your wishes too!! That is very exciting. Just think, you don’t have the lamp, but you have the “GENIE” that makes all of this work. Before I get into any details about this “GENIE” and how it will work for you,I want to just ask a few questions first. Is that ok? Good. This is not for everyone. Because everyone thinks differently. But, if you have an open mind, willing to put forth the effort, trust the process of this system, and you are at an age over thirty, this is for you. Let me explain.We grew up believing certain things. Perfect example, “Money Doesn’t Grow On Trees.” I’m sure that you have heard this all of your life. But, it’s very misleading. Money does grow on trees. Simply because it is made of paper. Yes!! I agree that money is good. But, it is actually the things that money can do for you. We simply have to rid our minds of that older outdated way of thinking.Another example would be, when your parents used to say things like, “I'm not rich,” when you asked for a new toy, or something new. We were “programmed to believe these things and I’m here to tell you they are absolutely wrong!!
  2. 2. The strongest evidence based fact that I can find for you today, if you believe in God, is found in His scriptures. Proverbs 23:7” For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he, so eat, drink, but thy heart is not with thee.”nk Even the Word tells us that we think in our heart. This is where we say our courage, and love comes from. So, simply put, this Genie script will help you to change your mind, so that you can start implementing changes in the way you think, act, and even behave. This is the most sought after Meditation script on the market today. It is a number one best selling product. Why? Because it gets results. I am using it,and it has drastically changed everything that was taught to me as a child was wrong. Now I’m using the Genie Script, and it is changing my life for the better. How fair would it be if I didn’t share this will with as many people as possible. It is a great gift,”Genie Script” is amazing. It has worked for so many others. Ask yourself these questions first. Are my children “ happy''? Are my Mom and Dad happy? Am I living the life I have dreamed of? If you answered any of the questions above,in the, this program will definitely change your life for the better. The link to get this awesome system is below. Click it, and let the “GENIE SCRIPT” start working for you today. Don’t wait. Today is the day you begin your transformation. https://tinyurl.com/yez276n6 Nons Berry Author 06/16/2021

