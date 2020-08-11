Examtestprep2015 160107233524

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Photo by Neil T, Flic.kr/p/bVBs57 Pass That Exam! ShellyTerrell.com/examprep
  2. 2. … these tests are unable to measure all of what it is that makes you the valued person who you are. - Len Christie, Principal Photo by Perrimoon, Flic.kr/p/aK5WYT
  3. 3. Photo by jgoge, Flic.kr/p/8CGcYG Familiarize students with the format & procedures
  4. 4. Stakes Instructions Sections Scoring Environment Time frame Format Procedures Required items
  5. 5. What are the testing accommodations?
  6. 6. What are the testing accommodations? Deadlines Eligibility
  7. 7. Photo by albertogp123, Flic.kr/p/9UnRWS Practice tests
  8. 8. Shmoop.com/test-prep
  9. 9. GoConqur by Exam Time(iOS/Android/Web)
  10. 10. Gojima (iOS/Android/Web)
  11. 11. Photo by Neil T, Flic.kr/p/bVBs57 Pretest early to assess:
  12. 12. Photo by Neil T, Flic.kr/p/bVBs57 Pretest early to assess: Confusion Learning needs Low scoring areas Stressors Strategies Base knowledge
  13. 13. What do I do when I …
  14. 14. Don’t know the answers Don’t understand the question/ instructions Run out of time Get tired Lose focus What do I do when I … Get demotivated
  15. 15. Oneextradegree.blogspot.com/2014/04/test-prep-blitz-2014.html Create a testing playbook
  16. 16. Teachinginroom6.blogspot.com/2012/02/test-prep-180-test-prep-stations.html
  17. 17. Daily writing/ audio/ speaking prompts & exercises
  18. 18. Assess with the same scoring guide
  19. 19. Make it interesting!
  20. 20. Pinterest.com/oneextradegree/test-prep-fun
  21. 21. Play & create games
  22. 22. GetKahoot.com • Create trivia games • Drag and drop • Students prompted to make quiz for their peers to take • Timed • Leader board
  23. 23. Tiny Tap Game Creation App http://www.tinytap.it/ Features: • Add own images or from a web search • Record your own voice • Record a question, an answer, a hint • 20 different soundtracks • Track progress using the in- game scoring system • Personalize pre-made games from the TinyTap store with narration and images
  24. 24. Practice with a community
  25. 25. Voxopop.com- Free Talk groups
  26. 26. Help them deal with the stress with humor
  27. 27. Memes Memegenerator.net
  28. 28. Test Prep Web Tools & Apps
  29. 29. Quizlet.com with iOS/Android App
  30. 30. Examtime.com
  31. 31. Examtime.com/blog/student-guide-2014 Free student study guide
  32. 32. Pearltrees.com/shellyterrell/exam-prep/id12653288
  33. 33. @ShellTerrell Facebook.com/ShellyTerrell Gum.co/learn2go ShellyTerrell.com/examprep 30Goals.com

