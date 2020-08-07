11 of-the-worlds-most-popular-herbal-medicines

Successfully reported this slideshow.
11 World’s Most PoPular Herbal Medicines
Echinacea - Echinacea Purpurea Echinacea is use to treat or prevent cold diseases, flu, viruses, and for injury healing.
Ginseng (Panax ginseng) American ginseng is believed to promote relaxation, while Asian ginseng is considered more energet...
Ginkgo - Biloba Ginkgo is said to treat a wide variety of diseases, such as heart disease, dementia, cerebral difficulties...
St. John's wort- Hypericum perforatum St. John's wort- Hypericum perforatum is mostly prescribed to treat mild to moderate...
Ginger- Zingiber officinale Ginger is a common ingredient and herbal medicine. Anyone can eat it fresh or dried, whatever,...
Garlic-Allium sativum Garlic decrease 9% to 12% cholesterol in hyperlipidemic patients after a minimum of 1 month of treat...
Valerian -Valeriana officinalis Valerian relieve restlessness, tremors, headaches, and heart palpitations. It is most ofte...
Feverfew- Tanacetum parthenium Feverfew’s feathery leaves are utilised generally to treat arthritis and prevent migraines.
Goldenseal -Hydrastis canadensis Goldseal is to treat diarrhea as well as eye and skin irritations. Besides, it can be use...
Milk thistle- silybum marianum For over 2000 years, the seeds of this thorny leafed, purple- flowered plant have been used...
Saw palmetto - serenoa repens This scrubby palm has been used historically to treat urogenital problems.
Do you know, Even in 2020, herbal medicine still serves one-third of UK’s people?

Herbal medicine is way too popular than others because it is all about history and tradition. There are plenty of popular herbal medicines used for medical purposes. Benefits of herbal medicine are stunning. So this ancient method of health care servers human for decades after decades. You probably have some faith in herbal medicine too, because it’s all-natural, right?

The conventional medicines are surely more expensive than natural remedies, Using natural medicines may be more affordable and accessible than the conventional. Today I will give you the list of most popular herbal medicines throughout the world.

But before we get started, be careful that “natural” does not mean it’s all safe for any kind of use. It is very essential to tell your healthcare providers about any herb product or dietary supplement you are using.

Here are 11 of the world’s most famous herbal medicines and I will include their main benefits, uses, and relevant safety information:

×