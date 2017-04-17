Reiten nolan tem431_observation

Nolan Reiten TEM 431 4/16/17 Observation Lab Target As everyone knows, Target is a nationally known big box retailer. With...
  1. 1. Nolan Reiten TEM 431 4/16/17 Observation Lab Target As everyone knows, Target is a nationally known big box retailer. With that being said there isn’t much that distinguishes the storefront from that of other national retailers. In my opinion, the logo and name are iconic (so much so that the logo is larger than the name on signage) so it is more than appropriate that it is prominently displayed on the front. I did notice that this storefront had large windows in the front that were very inviting, particularly the windows that displayed their food service counter and Starbucks lounge. Aside from that I don’t think the store has anything special about it that would draw people in. One thing that I noticed while making observations was that incoming customers went either in three directions. Most went either straight (towards shopping & a one dollar merchandise display) or to the right for food and or coffee. A low percentage went to the left for the customer service counter. I think that the food and coffee are strategically placed at the front of the store and behind the registers to either entice customers to eat and or drink coffee so that they will take their time while shopping or will make an impulse buy after shopping. I had never
  2. 2. given much thought as to why the food was placed in that spot until I made observations of the customers. A great majority of the customers were female and in their 30s-40s, either accompanied with family or friends. This probably helps explain why the ladies clothing section is front and center upon entering the store. The men’s and electronics section is located to the very back and the grocery section is at the very end to the far right. The employees wear a common uniform that matches the color scheme of the store. Most employees are female and in their early 20s. I did not notice much customer interaction on the sales floor apart from functional duties. That was the biggest opportunity that I noticed. I felt like if there was a contact at some point in the store than customers would have an easier time shopping and it would further reduce theft. One of the first things you notice when entering the store is cluttered one dollar sale displays. I don’t like the positioning of this because it gives a bad impression to the customer right off the batt.
  3. 3. Marshalls Like Target, Marshalls is a nationally recognized brand name. However, they do not have a logo; the name is the logo. The color scheme of the store is blue just as the name. It gives me a feeling of relaxation. Perhaps they want this feeling because the store merchandise is cluttered and you have to sort through a lot of clothes to find what you are looking for. A high majority of the customers are female and in their 40s and they typically begin their shopping by going left to the shoes. Interestingly, most do not plunge straight ahead into the clothing area. I wondered if this was due in part to the way the floor was designed. The traffic areas were wood flooring that gave a homey feeling and directed you to each department of the store. Whereas each department and particularly the middle of the store had flooring that was typical of a clothing store (very similar to Target). I never noticed this before and perhaps this is a psychological tool to get the customers to walk the entire store instead of going straight to what they need. All of the merchandise is within arm’s reach, which makes sense because every customer touches the products. The products are on big racks that force the customer to sort through the clothes. I think this is also done to develop a psychological and physical connection to the clothes. Also, because of the low price points the racks offer the store the greatest amount of
  4. 4. room to display their clothes. This is probably done because margins are low and high volume is relied upon. I was greeted right away by an associate at the front of the store but did not interact with another associate unless I went out of my way to ask for help. The cash registers are preceded by movable walls of impulse items. I did not like how this was set up and I felt that is cut off the line of sight and personal connection with the associates at the register. The front of the store and an example of the difference in flooring.
  5. 5. GNC The first thing that I noticed was that GNC changed their font color to white from red. I think that they did this to have a less intimidating look to appeal to a more broad clientele. Also, the white font is a clean and simple look that I think GNC is leveraging to give the impression that the supplements that they sell are “clean” and free of stereotypical performance enhancing drugs that have been prevalent in sports news. Upon entering the store I was greeted right away with “welcome to the new GNC.” This greeting confirmed that GNC was trying to remake their image. The merchandising was different than before as well, with “natural” herbal remedies and vitamins displayed at the very front and workout/gym centric products were placed in the back. This further confirmed my feelings associated with the change in the font color of the sign. Interestingly enough, the instore signage was still red, however there was prominent use of thecolor orange. It immediately gave me a sense of energy and impression that the products they sold would enhance my life. There were two associates on hand, one manning the counter/register and the other helping customers. I could tell that they revamped their way of doing business because the associate was by my side almost the entire time showing me different
  6. 6. products and giving in-depth information on each one. This was not done in the past (at least in my experience). I think GNC had to change the way that they interact with their customers because of the increased competition from independent supplement stores. Based off of my experience, the independent supplement stores are more personal and knowledgable of their prodcuts more than a big chain store such as GNC. I saw an opportunity here to decrease the pressure of the associates because it was a bit over the top. I felt like I was being hovered over and pressured to buy something that they picked out.
  7. 7. Vitality Bowls Vitality Bowls has a few locations in the Bay Area that offer something similar to Jamba Juice, except that the smoothies are in bowls and topped with assorted fruit and granola etc, as well as “healthier” more rare berries, fruits and super foods. Additionally, there is plenty of seating available inside with two tvs. I felt that it was encouraged to take your time and enjoy your food, which to me was in-line with their overall offering of a healthy lifestyle. I was greeted right away by an associate behind the counter who was very knowledgeable of their offerings as well as the health benefits of each bowl. On top of their knowledge there were a few signs inside that described the health benefits of a number of ingredients that you don’t see much of in grocery stores. I though this effective because I wouldn’t expect everyone to know the benefits of the ingredients they offer. While I was eating it gave me a sense of security in knowing that what I bought was beneficial for me. The inside of the store had a modern clean décor that further complemented their offering. The décor was clean and simple like their food. The colors of orange and purple were prevalent and upon further reflection I think this was because their smoothies were predominately that color.
  8. 8. The biggest opportunity that I saw was that their menu could have been organized better and highlighted the add-ons you could put in your bowl. Also, the associate did not mention the ability to put add-ons. I only noticed this until I further examined a paper to-go menu, which was slightly different than the menu that was behind the counter.
  9. 9. Safeway This Safeway store has two entrances on each side of the store with shopping carts completely stored inside on both sides in front of the entrances. The flooring is a shiny concrete and gives off an industrial market look that is probably easier to maintain than the typical white tile you see in grocery stores. The flooring looks less sterile and more personable and it blends in more with the fixtures. Signage and employee dress is a consistent black, tan and red minus the price tags which are an easy to read yellow. I remember that Safeway used to use white price tags which were much harder to read and or spot. I was greeted within a minute by a produce person at the front of the store. It was a simple hello, nothing scripted. The employees operating the cash register did have a script but it varied from time to time. The first items I saw are displayed in the picture below. Besides those items there were big displays of chips and beer. A couple of the displays were so big that it blocked my vision of the aisles which made it a bit harder to navigate. I noticed that there wasn’t a particular direction that the customers went in, they seemed to have a section they wanted to go to right away. This was mostly evident in people shopping alone or who were younger. Older customers seemed to browse more as well as women with children. I was surprised to see a few employees offering samples from different departments. It seemed to put the customers in a good mood and gave them product suggestions. I noticed that some of the employees offering the food did not give out information about what they were offering but were simply offering to make the customer happy. I think that this was a big opportunity to increase sales through suggestive selling.
  10. 10. Petco Petco’s use of red and blue in their logo is not used much throughout the inside of their store. Instead, the green you see on the walls (and various shades of it) are heavily used. I thought this effective because it made me feel I was in nature or somewhere that felt natural and not threatening. This feeling is important because you are not buying for yourself but that of your pet, which to most is considered an extended member of the family. I was greeted instantly by an employee that was setting up a display. I observed that this was done every time and was not scripted but was tailored to each customer. On this day it seemed that many of the customers brought in their dogs, so the associate would play off of that. The flooring was a shiny concrete, much like the one at Safeway, which made sense because of the animals the customers bring with them. The first thing that I noticed was a display at the very front of the store that offered self-serve dog treats which a few of the customers were able to give to their dogs right away as a complimentary item before they shopped (of course the dog treats were for sale by the pound). I thought this was a great personal touch that would put the customers in a good mood before they started shopping.
  11. 11. Another key was the price tags contained information that could help a customer make a decision. Which seemed important because there wasn’t many associates on hand for a store of that size. The tags were easy enough to read but I would change the color to something that is even easier to read because the store lighting was a bit dim. The dim lighting gave me a sense of calm and I can imagine that it is easy on the eyes of the animals and reptiles they are selling. The products were separated by category, however I thought that there was a lack of cross-selling. Some items should be paired with other to make for more efficient shopping. On the other hand, this could be a strategy to get the customer to wander around and buy more things. Most customers went right away to the front right of the store where all the animals were displayed. This is probably because of our natural curiosity as well as a free source of entertainment. For that reason I think that they should be featured in the back of the store so that customers don’t skip over the items at the front. I’m curious to know which sections of the store sell the least. Based off of my observation it seemed that the middle front was passed over by a majority of the customers and my theory is because of the placement of the animals at the front right.

