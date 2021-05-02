Visit Link download : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/woow/B08LH61C25 bHad enough of Self-Help books on Fibromyalgia? Want to be assured that you're not alone when you experience increasingly strange symptoms? Welcome to this short and witty journal of Vasily Pugh's own battle with Fibromyalgia over the past decadebFibromyalgia affects millions around the world and yet so little is really understood about the condition. An endless array of self-help books have assisted, but don't you sometimes just want to read something that proves you aren't going insane? 'So You've Got Fibromyalgia' is a short book by acclaimed author Vasily Pugh that looks at the more unusual aspects of the illness. The ones that few people talk about. The ones that make you think you are all alonebWith his typical dry wit, self-deprecation and needlessly verbose style, Pugh tackles the battle for a diagnosis, the tests, the fatigue and the guilt, reassuring fellow sufferers of the condition that they are not alonebemNot just an ideal shot for those going through Fibromyalgia, but an affirmation for those with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and M.E. - you'll get through this. In the meantime, laugh at the sheer absurdity of a writer's battle with the illness with the exciting name and the distinctly unsexy symptoms.em